'Sunday Morning Futures' on Biden's foreign policy, DOJ suing Georgia over voter law

Today: The DOJ gets political, suing the state of Georgia over its election law, even as many as 14 states right now are changing their own laws to clean up potential fraud and irregularities.

Then, the finger-pointing towards corporate America now. Which companies are working with communist China and against the values of America and why it matters to you.

And then: It was the whisper heard across the world.

JOE BIDEN, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: I wrote the bill on the environment. Why would I not be for it?

Pay them more. This is an employee's -- employee's bargaining chip now.

And first this morning, the allegations keep on flying over election law.

The Department of Justice on Friday said it is suing the state of Georgia over its new voting law. Governor Brian Kemp fired back, calling the lawsuit -- quote -- "a politically motivated assault on the rule of law."

Attorney General Merrick Garland claiming that the Georgia voting law's purpose is denying or abridging the right of black Georgians to vote on account of their race.

Here's what Candace Owens told us recently on this program about Democrats' efforts to turn election reform into a civil rights movement.

CANDACE OWENS, AUTHOR, "BLACKOUT": I'm so tired of black Americans, Hispanic Americans being used for the Democrat -- Democrat power and everything that the Democrats want to do. And we have seen this time and time again.

And it's always a game of linguistics. They tell you that it's going to help you, right? Voter -- it's to combat voter suppression. Well, votes are not being suppressed. This is what the left always says. They make it sound good, when, in fact, they're actually after the exact opposite.

When I hear them saying that they're trying to combat voter suppression, I almost know -- I always know that what they're actually after is suppressing votes themselves and making sure that they stay in power.

BARTIROMO: Joining me right now is the founder of America First Legal, Stephen Miller, who has sued the administration, saying that President Joe Biden's American Rescue Plan discriminates against white farmers.

Stephen, it's good to have you here. Thanks very much for being with me.

STEPHEN MILLER, FORMER SENIOR ADVISER TO PRESIDENT TRUMP: Thank you.

BARTIROMO: Does the Department of Justice's lawsuit have any merit?

MILLER: No.

It's a completely political lawsuit, for the sole purpose of trying to erode election integrity in this country. One of the most alarming trends that is happening and has been happening in recent years is the left's use of law and law enforcement as a political cudgel, a weapon against their enemies.

What distinguishes America historically from failed states, from Third World countries, from authoritarian regimes is the idea that the law is a neutral instrument, wielded only for the purpose of delivering justice.

What you're seeing right now is this Department of Justice attacking an extraordinarily modest election proposal, again, only for the reason of trying to make it easier to commit fraud in an election.

BARTIROMO: Yes.

Jonathan Turley was on FOX News with "FOX & Friends" yesterday. He says: "I'm highly skeptical, and I think they may ultimately regret this move. It could indeed clarify the issue in a way the Biden administration does not want."

Where does this go? Do you think the DOJ loses this lawsuit? I mean, tell us how this plays out.

MILLER: Well, I'm confident they will lose it. I don't think there's any chance, ultimately.

I could be wrong, but I don't think there's any chance that they could be successful, given how utterly frivolous and meritless this attack is on Georgians' voting laws.

All around the country, what you're seeing is states rising up and insisting upon commonsense election rules to ensure the principle of one citizen, one vote, the idea that you should have to show who you are to vote, the idea that you should have to prove your identity to vote.

And, again, the irony here is that Georgia's law is arguably the most modest, the most incremental of any of the legislation that has been put forward. Georgia still has a ways to go towards establishing anything resembling real election integrity.

BARTIROMO: Yes, I mean, we spoke about this yesterday on the phone, and you made a point to me about what has happened in terms of soft instruments in the economy vs. hard instruments in the economy.

And you say, already, we're seeing and we got used to soft instruments being hijacked, things like education and Hollywood hijacked by the extreme left. Tell us what you see happening here in this country, whether it be the attack on voter I.D., or critical race theory being taught in our schools, Stephen.

MILLER: Yes, it's all connected.

So, you saw, when President Trump was in office, for four years, he was mercilessly, unjustly, outrageously attacked by journalists, by academia, by entertainment, by the financial power structure in this country, all of the entities that wield soft power in this country, not formal power, but soft power.

But then you saw something else, which is the instruments of hard power, for example, the Department of Justice, the law enforcement power in this country, state law enforcement power, being wielded solely for political reasons against our president.

And what's happening -- and this is what I was alluding to earlier -- this is the slide into authoritarianism, is when the instruments of hard power, whether it be critical race theory in the military, whether it be solely politically based prosecutions and investigations, whether it be law enforcement being turned into a tool of left-wing agendas, all of these things threaten liberty in a very fundamental way.

And the scariest thing, the scariest thing of all in this steady encroachment, the march of the left through our nation's institutions, and, again, now past academia, past journalism, into real hard power in this country, the scariest thing of all is that our nation's top elites, the wealthiest, richest, most privileged people in this country, are financing the attack on America's institutions.

Historically, in this country, our wealthiest citizens, the Rockefellers, the Guggenheims, the Astors, the Carnegies, whatever you may think of them as individuals, they loved this country, they loved its institutions, they loved its laws, they loved its heritage. They would never have dreamed of using their wealth and riches to try to demolish it.

We now have people at the highest levels of society, including our big tech corporations, that are actively working to destroy the country, opening its borders, preaching radical critical race theory, undermining law enforcement undermining the rule of law...

BARTIROMO: Right.

MILLER: ... aiding and abetting radical prosecutors that let criminals go.

It's a terrifying situation, to be honest with you.

BARTIROMO: And you have an example of that from some of the richest people in the world, right?

Who do you point to in terms of one example?

MILLER: Well, I mean, for example, you just saw MacKenzie Scott Bezos give billions of dollars to mostly nonprofits that are left-wing in nature, including one example of a nonprofit whose stated goal is to get rid of cash bail.

BARTIROMO: Wow.

MILLER: Now, who is that helping?

You have a person here who is one of the wealthiest people in the planet.

BARTIROMO: Yes.

MILLER: And they're taking away safety, they're taking away security from working people who don't have guards, who don't have gates, who don't have walls around their homes, who don't live in palaces...

BARTIROMO: Yes.

MILLER: ... everyday working people, black, white brown, of every race, every ethnicity, every religion, every stripe.

They don't have that protection.

BARTIROMO: Yes.

MILLER: And you're taking it away from them, so you can live feeling like, oh, look at me, I'm progressive. I'm virtue signaling.

BARTIROMO: Yes.

MILLER: And you're taking away from people who don't have a fraction of what you have.

BARTIROMO: Yes, it's a good point.

But I want to turn now to the border. We finally saw the vice president show up.

Here's what she said yesterday. Watch this.

KAMALA HARRIS, VICE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: You have got to figure out what caused it to happen, which is why, after taking a leadership role on root causes, one of the first trips I took was to Guatemala and Mexico.

America's priorities, again, as a neighbor in the Western Hemisphere, focusing those priorities on the actual root causes. We can't just react to a problem without solving it at its roots.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

BARTIROMO: So, I want to get your take on Kamala Harris at the border.

Let me just tell you, my sources in El Paso, because we went there a couple of years ago, told me that she actually did not go actually to the border. They took her -- the closest she got was the land port.

And one other source told me that now the Biden administration is asking certain Border Patrol chiefs to resign. And my source told me that one of the chiefs requested reassignment because he was forced to do so by the current administration. They told him, either reassign yourself or retire.

So, we have got a whole host of retirements coming up at the border, just to point out this news nugget that my sources are telling me, that the Biden administration is trying to get out with the old, in with the new, and asking current Border Patrol officials to resign.

Your thoughts?

MILLER: Yes, I mean, they're forcing out as we speak two of the highest- ranking individuals in CBP and Border Patrol, whose only crime was wanting to follow the laws of the United States.

This is political retaliation against law enforcement officers for simply trying to uphold their oaths and perform their duties, as the Constitution requires.

Let's just -- let's just cut through all the nonsense and get right to the heart of the issue. Vice President Harris is not attempting to, trying to secure the border in any way, shape, or form. Her objective and President Biden's objective is to destroy the border,to eliminate border security, and to facilitate the mass entry of illegal aliens.

This is simply provable by the fact that they dismantled every single policy President Trump had in place that stopped illegal immigration, that stopped asylum fraud, that protected our border.

They did that on purpose. They did it by choice. They did it by design. And so the question we have to ask ourselves as a nation is this. If the executive branch willfully violates the Constitution of the United States, the requirement to take care the laws be faithfully executed, what is the remedy?

I would suggest to you that our courts have an affirmative obligation to enjoin this lawless conduct and to require this administration to follow the laws that Congress has enacted, period.

BARTIROMO: Was President Trump's visit a help to get Kamala Harris there, do you think? Do you think that's one of the reasons that she made sure she was there?

MILLER: It is the only -- it is the only reason that she went to the border.

BARTIROMO: Yes.

MILLER: And let me make one other very brief point.

We keep talking about root causes. There is almost eight billion people in this world, almost eight billion people in this world. Many of those people would economically benefit as individuals from coming to United States. What are we going to do?

We're going to turn the entire world into a thriving middle class, so nobody stands to benefit from coming to the United States, nobody stands to benefit from getting free American welfare, free American taxpayer dollars, free American education, free American health care?

That's an -- that is such an insane concept. It is so intellectually dishonest, disingenuous, unserious on every level. But the reality is, Vice President Harris doesn't believe it. She doesn't believe it for one second, nor does President Biden, nor do their staffs.

BARTIROMO: Well...

MILLER: They came in with a goal to dismantle border security, and that's what they're doing.

BARTIROMO: All right. We had 180,000 apprehensions at the border in May alone. That doesn't include all the got-aways.

Stephen Miller, great to get your perspective on all of this.

MILLER: Thank you.

BARTIROMO: Thank you so much.

Stephen Miller joining us this morning in this exclusive.

We will take a break.

BIDEN: And to answer your direct question, we have a deal.

And I think it's really important. We have all agreed that none of us got what we -- all that wanted. I clearly didn't get all I wanted. They gave more than I think maybe they were inclined to give in the first place.

But this reminds me of the days we used to get an awful lot done up in the United States Congress. We actually worked with one another. We got bipartisan deals. Bipartisan deals means compromise.

BARTIROMO: All right, that was President Joe Biden flexing his political muscles on Thursday with the announcement of a bipartisan infrastructure package totaling $1.25 trillion if continued over eight years.

The package includes $400 billion for baseline transportation funding, $266 billion for water systems, broadband and improving power grids.

But then, just two hours later, Biden pulled a bait-and-switch. Watch this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BIDEN: I expect that, in the coming months this summer, before the fiscal year is over, that we will have voted on this bill, as well -- the infrastructure bill -- as well as voted on the budget resolution.

And that's when they will -- but if only one comes to me, I'm not -- if this is the only thing that comes to me, I'm not signing it. It's in tandem.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

BARTIROMO: He is not going to sign it unless he has a second bill side by side.

Wyoming Senator John Barrasso is here. He is the third-ranking member in the Senate Republican leadership. He also sits on the Senate Finance and Foreign Relations committees.

And it is good to see you this morning, Senator. Thanks very much for being here.

Will you vote yes for that second $5 trillion bill, which includes tax increases?

(LAUGHTER)

SEN. JOHN BARRASSO (R-WY): No, I will not.

And thanks for letting me join you from Wyoming.

Look, I'm a doctor, and I will tell you, you can get whiplash by trying to follow Joe Biden on this. Take a look at what happened. First, he agrees with a bipartisan bill that's focused on real infrastructure. And within two hours, he buckles to Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer, who say, not so fast. Unless this is handcuffed to this massive tax and spending bill, we're not going to send it to the White House.

So, he said, well, OK, well, I won't sign it if it's not tied together.

Well, then you had outrage by the folks who were in the bipartisan group working with the president. And then what happens? Well, two days later, he flip-flops again, I mean, he's like a weather vane, going to whoever the loudest voice is at the time.

BARTIROMO: So, what do you think happened then, Senator?

Do you think, after he left the group, that he had the handshakes and all the camaraderie with, he gets a call from Pelosi and says, don't do it? I mean, what happened?

BARRASSO: That's exactly what I believe has happened, that the White House staff and Schumer and Pelosi, who are beholden to the far left wing of the Democratic Party, said, we're not going to go for this bipartisan bill.

And, look, this bipartisan bill itself is not yet completely settled. There are a number of Republicans -- and I'm one of them -- who's not completely sold on it.

I want to make sure that the pay-fors, the way it's paid for, is actually legitimate, not a bunch of gimmicks. One of the things they recommend doing is essentially supersizing the IRS, so they can raise about $100 billion from the -- what they say are uncollected taxes.

But there are a lot of Republicans, probably every Republican, who says there's no way we're going to support this first bipartisan bill if it is any way linked and connected to this much bigger, basically freight train heading towards socialism.

BARTIROMO: So Lindsey Graham said he's out. He's no longer voting yes. Are you no longer voting yes? Do we have a deal? Or do we not have a deal?

BARRASSO: Well, I have talked to a number of members of the bipartisan group. They are all reluctant now to move forward. They're going to need more assurances from the president that there is no link, no connection between the bipartisan bill and this bill that the Democrats want to do.

Really, they may end up trying to use, and I believe they will try to use, reconciliation this on $6 trillion bill. But, look, that's going to be a high-wire act for them with no safety net.

BARTIROMO: Right.

BARRASSO: There is not going to be a single Republican in the House or Senate who's going to vote for it. They're going to be left to try to get every Democrat in the Senate. They will need every one. And they can only afford to lose four in the House to get this passed, which is a massive tax increase, including raising the death tax.

BARTIROMO: OK.

BARRASSO: Everyone will end up paying more if they do this. So it's going to be a long, hot summer for them.

BARTIROMO: OK.

So, I want to take a short break. And I want to assess Biden's foreign policy with you as well. But I also want to ask you about the Democrats. Will he have all the Democrats in place to push this through reconciliation? We will talk about that.

Plus, why is Biden pushing for a meeting with Xi Jinping, when we haven't even asked China about the COVID origins, China developing its nuclear and missile capabilities with zero transparency as well?

All that right after this.

BARTIROMO: We're back with Senator John Barrasso, the Senate Republican Conference chairman.

And, Senator, we're talking about the potential for an infrastructure deal. But Joe Biden wants to get the larger tax increase deal in there as well. Do you think he has the support of all Democrats? Will he be able to push this through reconciliation, regardless of what the Republicans say?

BARRASSO: Well, I think it's going to be a long, hard slog for them to try to increase taxes by this much on the American public for things that really would go way beyond what I would think is in the scope of government.

There are so many liberal programs in here, very expensive, the whole green bad deal with recyclable cafeteria trays. I think he's going to have a hard time doing it. And it's not going to happen quickly.

But this gets to the difference between Republicans and Democrats and why it's so critical for us to in 2022 take back the House and take back the Senate. And it's the role of government in our lives. What does government do?

BARTIROMO: Yes.

BARRASSO: What does it spend, and what does it take from us in terms of our time, our money, our freedom?

BARTIROMO: Right.

BARRASSO: And, on every criteria, what the Democrats are trying to do here goes way beyond what government should be doing.

BARTIROMO: Well, we're looking at the spending plans for Joe Biden's budget. And it's pretty incredible.

Joe Biden has always said, and Nancy Pelosi has said, if you want to know someone's values, their priorities, look at their budget. And there is no increase in spending on homeland security. There is no increase in spending on defense spending. He's got a 1.6 percent increase in defense spending, but that would be negative when compared to inflation. And he's got a 22 percent increase to the EPA, a huge increase to education.

Your thoughts on this budget, $6 trillion budget on year one?

BARRASSO: Well, it shows by that definition of, to know somebody's values, look at their budgets, Joe Biden -- and hear me clearly -- Joe Biden does not value our nation's security or our military, because the budget that he has applied to those two is even less than the rate of inflation.

And he has massive increases in his budget for the EPA, for human services, all of those sorts of things. But, at the same time, Maria, China is really ramping up its spending on the military. So what we're seeing here is, with the president's priorities, he is making us, America, much more vulnerable to enemies from within, as well as from without.

BARTIROMO: Yes, we're going to talk about China coming up. We have got new information there.

But, also, I have been saying over and over bad policy equals bad outcomes. And look at the crime spikes across our country.

Earlier this week, I spoke with former NYPD Commissioner Ray Kelly about the crime spikes in our city. We have got a primary right now going on for New York mayor.

Here's what he said about the leading contender, Eric Adams. Listen to this, because Eric Adams has been saying that crime and getting crime numbers down is his priority. Here's Ray Kelly, former commissioner of NYPD, on that. Watch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

RAYMOND KELLY, FORMER NEW YORK CITY POLICE COMMISSIONER: He's saying something different than he said for the last 10 to 15 years.

But we're going to have to wait and see. He obviously is the front-runner. Talk is cheap in an election. Let's see if he lives up to his -- to his words. But he doesn't have that sort of record in the past as being supportive of the police or supportive of being tough on crime.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

BARTIROMO: I thought that was real interesting about Eric Adams.

Your thoughts on stopping the spikes in crime right now across our cities? Joe Biden came out this week and attacked gun ownership as a way to stomp out crime.

BARRASSO: Well, what do the Democrats want to do? They want to defund the police.

And what do Republicans want to do? We want to defend communities across the country. And I think about the victims of crime and the victims of violence. And there should be a right to safety on the streets.

But this seems to be the golden age of crime in America. Murders are up. Shootings are up. So that's what we need to deal with. And the president of the United States has his speech, and what does he talk about? He talks about guns.

We are looking at record numbers of police officers who are retiring. It is making it much harder for us to recruit officers, people to go into law enforcement. And, according to the Democrats, if a criminal shoots a police officer, it's the gun's fault. And if a police officer, to save someone else's life, shoots a criminal, it's the police officer's fault.

BARTIROMO: Yes.

BARRASSO: This is an administration that has surrounded itself with defund the police advocates, starting with the vice president of the United States.

BARTIROMO: Unbelievable. Wow.

BARRASSO: But, also, we see it in the attorney general's office and in the Cabinet.

BARTIROMO: Yes. I mean, Kamala Harris said on the campaign trail she wants to have no cash bail throughout the country, not just in New York. We know how that ended up in New York with these spikes in crime.

Senator, it's good to see you this morning. Thanks very much for your perspective. We so appreciate it.

We're going to take a break.

BARTIROMO: Welcome back.

China's new Silk Road apparently drives directly through corporate America, as the Communist Party relies on critical U.S. institutions to expand its growth.

Last year on this program, former Attorney General Bill Barr warned us of the companies and the national security risks of working with communist China.

WILLIAM BARR, FORMER U.S. ATTORNEY GENERAL: You know what? We're not speaking German today because the American business in the past didn't think that way. They stood with the United States.

And all the privileges and the benefits and the stability and the rule of law and the ability to profit as they do, both as companies and individuals, comes from the strength of this country.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

BARTIROMO: Joining me right now, House Intelligence Committee Ranking Member Devin Nunes.

He is launching a new investigation into China's influence on U.S. companies through their supply chains. He is looking at who is rolling over for communist China, against the values of America.

Congressman Devin Nunes, thanks very much for being here this morning.

REP. DEVIN NUNES (R-CA): Always a pleasure.

BARTIROMO: Can you tell us about your investigation?

NUNES: Well, this is just the next stage of our ongoing investigation that's been going -- ongoing for 10 years.

You know that we spent the last year looking at the origins of COVID and whether or not China could be responsible. We released that a month ago. We have been actually building this investigation for a while. And the sectors we're going to look at are fairly broad and very concerning, and the American people should be concerned.

But it's not just the things you have heard about, like sports and entertainment. There's also sectors of the economy like technology, agriculture, pharmaceuticals. So we're going to be looking. We're going to start with about a dozen U.S. entities that we're going to investigate.

Probably, we will reach about four dozen by the time it's all over with. We will be notifying those companies this week. Hopefully, they will participate in this investigation, because the Republicans here in Congress, in order to do real oversight, we need to be able to get into the weeds to truly understand, what are those supply chain concerns?

I think that's what former Attorney General Bill Barr in that clip that you played was referring to. Should these corporations really be relying on supply chains and Chinese influence? And what does that do for the United States of America?

It could, I think, really put us in a national security danger. In fact -- in fact, I know that's the case.

BARTIROMO: You have some interim findings that we have spoken about.

And you say that China is manipulating and coercing U.S. businesses, and that it is exploiting U.S. financial services companies. I want to show this graphic of the CEO of Nike, who made a comment about doing business in China to his Wall Street analysts. He said Nike is of China and for China.

NUNES: Yes.

BARTIROMO: Look, Nike is obviously selling in China, and it's a big portion of its business.

How are you going to convince these global companies that doing business and rolling over for the Chinese Communist Party, sharing information that is proprietary, is against U.S. national security interests, while they're making so much money there? They want to sell all their wares to 1.4 billion people. They see this as an enormous growth story, Devin.

NUNES: Well, look, the way I view the Nike CEO, quite frankly, Maria, is that at least he's being honest, right?

At least he's being honest. And I say that only somewhat sarcastically. How about all these other companies that are sneaking around? Like you mentioned, these financial companies that are making investments, how much money is going from -- on pension, U.S. pension funds, teachers' pension funds that are being invested into Chinese companies that are using that access to gain and get ahold of the United States' technology, for example?

So the Congress has never looked down at the U.S. entity level. I think this is a really important investigation. It's something we have been building to for a long time. And I think it's going to be fairly illuminating for the American people.

And, look, the challenge here is, is, we have to ask ourselves, why are the Democrats not participating in this? We have been running this China investigation essentially by ourself for a decade, and they continue to ignore it.

BARTIROMO: Well, I mean, you have uncovered some serious wrongdoing.

I mean, look, you're hearing from a number of companies within the S&P 500, who are complaining about voting laws, even though Delta and the MLB probably didn't even read the Georgia voting law before making a stink about it, because they moved the MLB game to Colorado, and the voting law there is not even as tight as the one in Georgia.

But you also have uncovered things like, while they're telling us how to live and behave, they're actually using slave labor to make products.

NUNES: Yes. Yes.

BARTIROMO: Tell me about the Uyghurs and whether or not these locked-up minority population in Xinjiang, China, are actually producing solar panels.

NUNES: Well, look, I think it's the ultimate hypocrisy that you see here in this country, where you have the Democrat socialist party here teaming up with big business, also big tech that we're well aware of, and the radical left.

So they're running around the country. Let's just take, for example, this critical race theory nonsense, where we're running around the country, teaching all of our children that we're all victims somehow.

Now, remember, the Republican Party was founded over 150 years ago on ending slavery in this country. So they're running around. These are Marxist ideologies that they're teaching to our children. And, meanwhile, they're over in China relying on slave labor to produce -- it's not just that we're producing a lot of solar panels there, while the Chinese are building nuclear power, coal-fired power, gas-fired power.

The Chinese are making sure that they secure an energy source for the long run, so that their manufacturing companies have a huge advantage over us, while, at the same time, they're relying on slave labor, Uyghurs, to build our solar panels, along with apparel, and many, many other things in terms of mining, very dirty jobs, where -- and, at the same time, it's not just the slave labor and cheap labor.

It's also there's a genocide going on over there that these big U.S. corporations are fully taking advantage of, while, in the meantime, supporting this BLM and critical race theory nonsense running around the country, while at the same time relying on slavery.

You really can't make this up, it's so hypocritical.

BARTIROMO: Well, that's outrageous.

What about those companies potentially managing money for the CCP? Look at BlackRock, Larry Fink, look at Bridgewater, Ray Dalio, who believe that China's empire will control the world at some point, and they're perfectly fine in investing there.

I have a report from the Committee on the Present Danger, saying that they are happy that the Biden/Harris administration placed five large Chinese communist companies involved in the manufacturing of polysilicon, the Commerce Department's entity list. However, they failed to also subject three of those companies to -- they are right now in prominent index funds. They are not telling anyone not to invest there.

Are we going to see policy changing as it relates to China from this Biden administration and stop telling people not to invest in these companies that are tried to the Chinese military expanding their opportunity to acquire America?

NUNES: Well, look, if this China -- the origins of the China virus have not woken America up yet, I don't know what will.

BARTIROMO: Yes.

NUNES: I can say this.

The Republican Party, the party of freedom, we are out there every day doing our work. So, I said this on your show a couple months ago. The main thing that we have to understand, the Chinese want to become the world's reserve currency. That's why they're now investigating and investing in crypto-technology.

At what point are they going to require Facebook and Google and Apple and Nike to all rely on their own cryptocurrency? So that will make it really super easy to track where the money is going and to manipulate currency.

BARTIROMO: Yes.

NUNES: If they replace the world reserve -- the dollar as the world's reserve currency, and they get control of energy, and they get control of the financial instruments, and they steal our technology, I mean, look, it's really time that people in this country wake up.

And I just don't know what millions of people being killed by a coronavirus that originated in their country that, at a minimum, they covered up...

BARTIROMO: Yes.

NUNES: ... with the help of some people in this country, including the Democrats.

BARTIROMO: Yes.

Yes, Congressman, is Joe Biden up to this job to push back on China? Here's a clip of him this week announcing his infrastructure plan. Watch this.

BIDEN: And you said the people are waiting for relief.

QUESTION: Yes.

BIDEN: I got them $1.9 trillion in relief so far.

They're going to be getting checks in the mail that are consequential this week for childcare.

I just remind them, I wrote the bill on the environment. Why would I not be for it?

Pay them more. This is an employee's -- employee's bargaining chip now, what's happening.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

BARTIROMO: Congressman, your reaction to Joe Biden's whispering?

NUNES: I don't know. How do you react? I mean, I guess you would say -- look, it's unbecoming of the president of the United States.

Number one, he did it not once, not twice. Like four times, he did it in that bizarre press conference, while, at the same time, he was whispering. And then he fell into -- he was supposed to be out talking about a bipartisan bill that he was going to get. And then he said, well, I'm going to have to do the bipartisan bill and three other bills.

I have never seen that happen in this town in my whole time here and even before that, where you're out holding a press conference, you completely botch it, you whisper in the mic four times, you sound like kind of a -- just like you're blundering around and making missteps.

But, Maria, I think the bigger issue here is, if Donald Trump had done that, or any Republican president, for that matter, in the past, this is all you would be hearing 24/7 across every media outlet country -- company in this country.

And yet the media stays quiet. This was a total embarrassment for our country, that press conference that occurred last week.

BARTIROMO: Yes.

All right, Congressman, it's good to see you this morning. Thanks very much.

NUNES: My pleasure.

MIKE POMPEO, FORMER U.S. SECRETARY OF STATE: What precisely happened? We don't know.

But every one of those laboratories that the Chinese engage in, just like, frankly, every state-owned enterprise, is operated and controlled by the People's Liberation Army or their security apparatus. That's certainly true at the Wuhan Institute of Virology as well.

We don't know precisely what was taking place there because the Chinese Communist Party is covering it up and won't let us know, but there are a lot of unanswered questions about what these activities were, why they were engaged with them, were they connected to their military in any way, and if, in fact, this leak came from that laboratory.

BARTIROMO: That was the former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on "Sunday Morning Futures" earlier this month discussing China's civil-military fusion and the likelihood that COVID-19 was developed as a bioweapon.

Australian Journalist Sharri Markson has been working to connect these dots, and recently reported that Chinese military scientists discussed weaponizing SARS coronavirus five years before the pandemic occurred.

She's joining us this morning with an even bigger bombshell.

Sharri is the host of "Sharri" on Sky News.

And, Sharri, good morning to you. Thanks very much for being here.

SHARRI MARKSON, INVESTIGATIONS EDITOR, THE AUSTRALIAN: Thanks, Maria.

BARTIROMO: You have uncovered documents about bioweaponry in China. Tell us about what you have uncovered.

MARKSON: Look, those documents you just referred to where Chinese military scientists warned about weaponizing coronaviruses five years ago were extraordinary enough.

But these are even more alarming, because these are official Chinese government documents. It was China's official submission to the United Nations Biological Weapons Convention in 2011. Now, these conventions are only held every five years. And their 2016 document was scaled back.

So, this is their last detailed submission about biological research to the Biological Weapons Convention. And, Maria, it is chilling and terrifying. It discusses in it research involving genetic-specific viruses, sort of targeting people based on their race.

It discusses how laboratory leaks can pose a latent threat to mankind. And it discusses how research, manmade pathogens -- it talks about manmade pathogens, and how this can also pose a great risk to mankind.

So this is a truly shocking document, even more so because it's an official Chinese government submission.

BARTIROMO: Yes.

And we have some of the headlines, some of the more startling quotes and revelations from that document. One of them says: "What is taking place can place mankind in great danger. Accidental mistakes in biotech laboratories can place mankind in great danger."

The next one says -- talks about biotechnology for hostile purposes, saying: "At the same time, the use of new kinds of biotechnology for hostile purposes posing a latent threat to human society is also growing."

And another one says: "It can also create the potential for biological weapons based on genetic differences between races. Once hostile elements grasp that different ethnic groups harbor intrinsically different genetic susceptibilities to particular pathogens, they can put that knowledge into practice and create genetic weapons targeted at a racial group with a particular susceptibility."

Now, Sharri, I know you're working on your new book, which is coming out in September, what really happened in Wuhan. But can you connect the dots, based on what you're seeing from these Chinese documents, to what was taking place in that Wuhan laboratory, where it is likely that the COVID-19 escaped? Can you connect the dots on whether or not it was intentional?

MARKSON: I think the very first thing to note is the first quote you just read, where official Chinese government submission to the United Nations Biological Weapons Convention, they spoke about how accidents in laboratories can place mankind in great danger.

And yet all we have heard from China and its cronies, like Peter Daszak, since the start of last year is that it's a conspiracy to suggest there could be a laboratory leak, when, in fact, China admitted itself that it was concerned about laboratory leaks. That's why it makes that comment in this submission.

BARTIROMO: Yes.

MARKSON: What you're seeing here...

BARTIROMO: All right. Yes.

Hold on. Let's -- I want to take a short break, because I also want to ask you about how courageous the Australian government was and the backlash that it felt from the CCP.

Stay with us. We're with Sharri Markson this morning.

We will be right back.

BARTIROMO: Welcome back.

We're back with Sharri Markson, an investigative editor at The Australian and the host of "Sharri" on Sky News.

And, Sharri, my question is, why aren't we seeing more outrage from the rest of the world? I mean, the G7 meeting last week was so weak on China and the threat there. You have the propaganda from China pushing back on anybody who asks questions about the origins of COVID.

What do the Australians feel like? You're on the ground in Australia. Look at this headline from The Global Times. This is the propaganda arm of the CCP, "China Needs to Make a Plan to Deter Extreme Forces of Australia," The Global Times recommending the CCP bomb Australia because the Australian government made the mistake of saying, we want to have answers on the origins of COVID.

What happened?

MARKSON: Look, Australia was the first in the world in April last year to say there needs to be an investigation into how this virus got out, into the origins of COVID-19 to see if it has a natural origin or to see if it's a laboratory leak, which is looking increasingly likely.

And, for that, Australia has been hit with rolling trade tariffs, economic coercion, punishment by China. And where has the world been on this question? It's not up to Australia to call for an investigation into the origins. Where is the U.S. demanding answers from China? What about European leaders?

BARTIROMO: That's right.

MARKSON: This virus has ravaged the world.

And how is it the case that, a year-and-a-half on...

BARTIROMO: That's right.

MARKSON: ... we -- there's been no investigation?

BARTIROMO: It's a great point. That's right. And where is the outrage for what China has done to Hong Kong?

Sharri, thank you so much for being here. We appreciate it.

I will see you this week on "Mornings With Maria" on FOX Business.

Have a great rest of your Sunday, everybody.

