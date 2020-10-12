Steve Scully Twitter mess shows anti-Trump bias by debate commission

This is a rush transcript from “Hannity” October 9, 2020. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

SEAN HANNITY, FOX NEWS HOST: Welcome to "Hannity" on this busy breaking news Friday night.

Tonight, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, the radical left, they are plotting what will be the single biggest power grab in modern American history. And they will not be answering questions about any of it. Talk about a lack of honesty and transparency.

Now, according to Joe Biden, you, the American people, you do not deserve to know his position, Kamala Harris' position on what are monumental issues like court packing, keeping the Electoral College, statehood for D.C. and elsewhere, until after the election. We have a lot coming up tonight.

Also, we'll have the latest details in the curious saga of the presidential debate moderator, Steve Scully, it's fairly remarkable.

First, we do start with a simple fact. The level of transparency in the Trump administration is unmatched. This president communicates with you, we, the American people, often. He does without a filter. He answers a million questions across multiple platforms. He does it each and every day.

The president's energy, his enthusiasm, even after a week of having COVID- 19, is remarkable. We saw this last night right here on the program. And again, today, during a two-hour interview with Rush Limbaugh on his show.

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: You know, I was not in the greatest of shape a day later. I was fine, may be perfect, but I was fine.

But a couple days later, now I'm free. You know, I feel perfect. I have no

-- if I'm not anything. You know, I'm off the regimen that they gave me.

I want to terminate Obamacare and then come up with a great -- and we have it, come up with a great health care plan that's much less expensive and does include people with pre-existing conditions.

I don't think the debate has meant that much because -- and I tell you why, I've done well with debates. I've won all -- I guess I have 15 and I think I won every single poll. I won the poll on this one with him.

But I had to be rude because he was lying. He'd get up and he'd just say the series of things. They were all lies, I'd say false, and so, I interrupted him.

HANNITY: Now, the president has talked at length about health care cooperatives and health savings accounts.

But over the past three and a half years, this president has been open and honest about his agenda. His signature, the signature of his presidency is that he does when he says he's going to do. He tells you his beliefs, he tells you his plans.

He works around the clock, he keeps his promises. For example, I wouldn't say that Bernie Sanders is weak and frail, I say that about Joe Biden. The president fought for better trade deals like he promised, he got it done.

Lower taxes, he got that done.

Fewer regulations, he got that done. Constitutionalist on the court, he fulfilled that promise. Building the border wall, he got the money.

Getting out of foreign conflicts but still taking out the caliphate, Baghdadi, Soleimani, the al Qaeda leader in Yemen, he got all of that done also, and building up our nation's defenses. He also got allies to pay their fair share.

There's no mystery with Donald Trump. He straightforward tells you what he thinks, beliefs, and what he promises, and then he's followed through for the last three and a half years.

According to Gallup, by the way, more Americans now feel better off under four years of President Trump than under Obama and George W. Bush.

So, let's be clear: honesty, being truthful, being transparent, it matters.

Predictability also matters. The president's pro-growth, low regulation agenda, it matters.

And make no mistake: you're going to get none of that with Joe and Kamala.

And as we speak, they are trying to erase their own history. They don't want you to remember that they once fawn over the Green New Deal and it's still on their website, by the way. They we don't want you to remember that all the times that both Joe and kamala called for a ban on fracking. Oh, we won't stop fracking. That's the exact opposite of what they've been telling us.

They don't want you to remember that they once flirted with the idea of defunding the police like it was praised by Kamala Harris in L.A., or as Joe says, redistribution of funds, police have become the enemy.

They don't want you to remember the times that they helped put violent rioters back on the streets with this idiotic and as part of their plan also, no bail policy.

And right now, they flat-out will not answer a significant constitutional question about court-packing. This illicit practice would absolutely, fundamentally, alter this great democratic republic. It would negate the power of the court. And literally, our system of checks and balances, coequal branches of government, this is a really serious constitutional issue.

But, Joe, he won't give us an answer until, well, after the election. This ought to scare every single person. It ought to scare the heck out of you to be honest.

The arrogance is breathtaking. Whatever happened to honesty, truthfulness, transparency?

Now, Chuck Schumer flat out saying that he is threatening everything that's on the table. Well, I believe him. The cavalier attitude about destroying the courts is something that we have never seen before.

By the way, they assert the power of the legislative branch by having activist jurists and judges that they would write the laws. They would determine the law. They would do it by judicial fiat and the reason they will not give a straight answer is clear because they know as they told the American people, you, the American people, the truth, court packing is more than a little concerning especially for those of us that believe in the Constitution.

It is dangerous, it is divisive, and it will lead this country down a very scary path where, well, unelected, lifetime, unaccountable judges would determine anything pretty much they wanted to determine.

Now, by the way, Joe and Kamala, they are totally controlled by their radical socialist base. They know if they tell us the truth, even if they tried to say they wouldn't do it. I wouldn't believe them at this point, because they will be controlled by AOC and the squad, and by the radical party that they are a part of and they are leading.

So, Biden is planning to pack the courts and while he's at it, of course, he wants to get statehood for D.C., Puerto Rico. Oh, that's four Democratic Senate seats in the minds of Democratic senators. They'll have a majority in perpetuity.

Do they want to ditch the Electoral College also? They certainly will get rid of the legislative filibuster. How do we know? Chuck Schumer is telling us that.

His radical base wants total control of the U.S. government or at least until their socialist utopia is fully achieved.

Now, this week in particular, the Democrats and their socialist base, guess what, they didn't think Kamala Harris was liberal enough in her debate with Mike Pence so they put out to their list of demands. It's called the people's charter, basically just a rebranding of their Green New Deal. Free everything for everybody, socialism for all.

We can only assume it's a matter of time before the charter makes its way, well, onto Biden's website.

And tonight, if you value honesty, transparency, law, order, separation of powers, coequal branches of government, our Constitution, if you value capitalism, you should be very nervous. In 25 days, this is all on the ballot.

Joe is weak. Joe is frail. He's struggling cognitively. Kamala Harris is the most radical leftists in the United States Senate, more to the left than Bolshevik Bernie. And guess what? That is what's in control of the Democratic Party.

Here with more, FOX News contributor Dan Bongino, and the Trump 2020 director of press communications, Erin Perrine is with us.

Erin, good to see you.

Let me start with you tonight -- because by not saying it, they're saying it. And now, it's a matter -- if everything is one the table, we have to believe Chuck Schumer when he says everything's on the table, don't we?

ERIN PERRINE: Absolutely. And first, I just want to say, Dan, our prayers are with you. You are such a fighter and everybody on team Trump is rooting for you as you face this head on.

Now, on Chuck -- you're right, Democrats have been -- Democrats have been very clear. Everything's on the table for them, and this is their agenda all along. They don't like the rules so they want to change them. Oh, it's kind of this mafioso mentality.

Oh, we don't get our way. It'd be a real shame to see what happens to your Supreme Court, your filibuster, and your Electoral College.

That's not America. That's not democracy. And it's not freedom.

President Trump has thought and believes in the three branches of government, while Democrats want to try to do away with the filibuster.

Listen, I served five years on the hill, and in that, I worked three in the Senate. The Senate is the cooling saucer. It's supposed to keep the hot copy of tea that is the house, the reactionary side, calm and a little more measured.

But if they get away with all of that, they will upend America and Joe Biden, what he is, he is just one step closer to Democrats trying to make the United States Venezuela and Cuba. We cannot let that happen.

HANNITY: The reason the left wants judicial activism, and, Dan, I echo Erin's comments as I did last night and on Twitter, we're all praying for your speedy recovery. I have full confidence that you're going to get there because you told me you want to beat me up and we'll have another -- you know, we'll have our latest battle. If we do martial arts, Erin. In case, you don't know. So, we hit each other a lot and it gets very violent at times.

But the reason they we want -- what Democrats can't get done legislatively, what they can't convince voters off, or what they can get accomplished through a free and fair election by running on their real policies, they look to activists jurists to write law for them, and rule through executive fiat or judicial fiat as we call it.

That's the danger here.

DAN BONGINO, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Yeah.

HANNITY: Because it will usurp all of the power, especially of the legislative branch, won't it?

BONGINO: Yeah, well, think about it -- and thank you both. That was very nice of you both.

But think about it, Sean, the left has three avenues, right? The change policy election, the bureaucracy, and the courts. They've a tough time nationally getting things passed outside of Obamacare. The other things they've got passed, especially their social agenda, they've moved through the courts and the bureaucracy for the cultural pressure, right?

What has Trump done? Trump has pretty much changed the culture of Washington, he's cleaning out the bureaucracy and he's upended the entire court system to get it back to doing what it supposed to do, Sean, which is judge cases on Americans not based on their theology, that's why they hate Trump so much.

And just to be clear on this segment, your first part, too, that was a great monologue here. Listen, Biden is playing the game right now where he's lying to both factions of the Democrat Party. He's telling the moderates he's moderate and the liberals he's liberal. He's Gumby. He's whatever you need him to be and that's the problem, because what he's really afraid of are the liberals.

And don't forget, if you ever want to see who Joe Biden really is, what's the golden axiomatic rule of D.C. politics, Sean? People are policy. Who are you surrounding yourself with?

For his vice president, he picks the most radical member of the Senate, and for his unity task force platform, who does he pick? Bernie Sanders. Look up the Biden-Sanders unity task force.

People are policy. He surrounded himself with radicals and he's playing a game with the moderates.

HANNITY: Hey, Dan, they denied it exists!

Joe Biden lied! He denied it, he acted like -- I'm the Democrat Party, he said. And I'm like, you already agreed to --

BONGINO: Sean, he's lying about everything. He's lying about the tax cuts.

Mike Pence called Kamala Harris out. If you're repealing the Trump tax cuts, middle-class taxes are going up. Mike Pence said, are you repealing them or not? And they won't answer the question because they don't want to look at the camera and tell you the truth.

Elect Joe Biden and your taxes are going up. That's a fact, look it up.

HANNITY: Erin, last word.

PERRINE: I mean, you guys are both correct here. Listen, as the vice president held Kamala to task for her 24 lies and misleading throughout the vice presidential debate, including the taxes, including the Green New Deal, including banning fracking where she lying time and again, the media went into hysterics and calling that mansplaining. Being honest and using the truth to combat the lies of Joe Bide and the radical left is not mansplaining.

It's honesty. It's accountability. And that's what you get with the Trump- Pence administration. You get honesty and accountability and transparency and that's what's on the ballot in November.

HANNITY: All right. Erin and Dan, thank you. Dan, speedy recovery.

Everybody in this audience feels the same.

All right. Today on Capitol Hill, instead of passing the COVID-19 relief package, the ever so urgent Nancy Pelosi was busy with yet her latest political stunt. This time, she's holding the press conference about the 25th Amendment. Wow.

Now, apparently, Nancy wants to create a brand-new congressional commission to determine if a sitting U.S. president is able to carry out the duties of the office but it has nothing to do with Donald Trump. I don't believe her.

You decide.

REP. NANCY PELOSI (D-CA), SPEAKER OF THE HOUSE: This is not about president Trump. People face a judgment of the voters. He shows the need for us to create a process of future presidents.

This legislation applies to future presidents. But we are reminded of the necessity of action by the health of the current president. If the president wins this election, yes, it would apply to him. If he doesn't, it will apply to the next president of the United States.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Russia, Russia, Ukraine, Ukraine, impeach, impeach.

Now, some are writing this off as yet another meaningless political smear against the president but notice that Pelosi said, quote, this is about President Trump. I don't believe that part either.

So, just who would it be about, Nancy? May be, just thinking, the cognitively obviously struggling weak and frail Joe Biden will win the election and not be able to serve? What an irony that would be.

Today, President Trump tweeted out, quote, Crazy Nancy is looking at the 25th Amendment in order to replace Joe Biden with Kamala Harris. The Dems want that to happen fast because Sleepy Joe is out of it.

The president continued a highlight of Joe Biden's declining abilities, talked about it out on the Rush Limbaugh show. Let's take a listen in.

TRUMP: Joe shouldn't be a candidate. Joe's -- Joe's in no condition to be a candidate.

RUSH LIMBAUGH, RADIO TALK SHOW HOST: Well, you know --

TRUMP: We can say nicely or we can say it badly.

HANNITY: Now, the president is saying what everyone I meet, no matter where I go. I go to a grocery store, I go to a gas station, I go to my local pizza place. They are all saying, what is wrong with Joe, because we play all these montages, we hold these truths to be self-evident all men and women are created equal endowed by the oh, you know, oh, the -- the thing.

Or him going, come on, man, are you a junkie? Really weird things.

Anyway, during an "Axios" focus group of swing voters in Michigan, one participant said this. Biden's not going to make it four years. So, Kamala Harris is going to be president and I have zero trust that she can be president.

Everyone else in the group, they agreed.

So, yeah, it's kind of important to know what Senator Harris actually stands for. She did not have a good debate with Mike Pence. He kind of eviscerated her this week, but the mob and the media, they're never going to hold her to account.

They won't ask why she corresponds to the Green New Deal. They won't ask her plan is to ban oil and gas. They want to ask if she still supports the ban on fracking. She's just lying about that.

They won't ask why she promoted that bail fund in Minnesota to put violent anarchists and rioters back out on the streets. They won't ask if she supports ending the legislative filibuster. They won't ask if she wants to ban the Electoral College.

And they sure as hell won't ask her, why she's open to packing the courts in the past? It should be a signal. If empowered, they will do it. You might remember this.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Are you open to expanding the size of the Supreme Court?

SEN. KAMALA HARRIS (D-CA), VICE PRESIDENTIAL NOMINEE: I'm open to that discussion.

(END AUDIO CLIP)

HANNITY: Of course, she's open to it. She's more left than Bolshevik Bernie.

That should shake America to its core. The stakes, as I've been saying, have never been higher. Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, they would like to, and they are stating fundamentally, their stated plans would alter the United States in ways that would make this country unrecognizable.

They want one-party rule in perpetuity. They don't want two competing parties. In other words, what I've been saying, the most radical tickets of any mainstream party in history. If they win, God help this country.

Here with more, FOX News contributor Tammy Bruce. Also, "Fox & Friends" co- host, Pete Hegseth.

All right. By not saying it, Tammy, they are saying it. And for everybody to say that they think he's not going to survive the first term, we've seen polls now as high as 60 percent. So, that makes this vice presidential debate this week probably more important than any past vice presidential debate.

Do you agree?

TAMMY BRUCE, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Absolutely, her one job really in that debate was to show that she could be president. Both she and Joe Biden, I guess, I don't if it was a gaffe, but have been referring to the team as the Harris-Biden team. She at one point during a Zoom call with supporters referred to it as the Harris administration.

Obviously, that discussion has happened. He said himself that he's a transitionary candidate. And then they do this wink and a nod at the people in the know.

And this is the ultimate insult to the American people. It tells you that they have no regard for the decisions we have to make, for what our futures will look like, what we expect from these people. They're patting us on the head like where little tiny babies and don't know any better.

And let me just add one thing about the stunts of the 25th Amendment. The last time Nancy Pelosi and the Democrats controlling the House pulled a stunt like this was in January with impeachment. And they missed, the coronavirus being sent over from China.

The one person who did not miss it was Donald Trump, but the damage was done because they spent two months, not wanting to, have anybody distracted from impeachment. They allow that to occur.

So, it makes me very nervous when Nancy Pelosi doesn't want to do her job and wants to engage in personal smears. So, this is a very consequential exploration of the lies these people tell, but also a lack of regard they have for every single American.

Your families, the future, we don't matter to these individuals and they are desperate to annihilate Donald Trump because his existence and who he appeals to reminds us that government can be different, presidents can make a difference, and the future is still ours.

HANNITY: We don't get to see Joe and Kamala a lot, Pete Hegseth. But, if I'm looking at this the right way, you let me know. This is a colossal mistake, because Americans will tell you they want their politicians to be open, to be honest, to be transparent.

They want them to tell -- the American people want to hear what they will do, how they will lead, what their policies are. Does this backfire, this cute game they think they're playing, we'll tell you after the election?

PETE HEGSETH, FOX NEWS CO-HOST, "FOX AND FRIENDS": Oh, Sean, come on, man I don't have to answer that.

HANNITY: Come on, man.

HEGSETH: I just look in the camera and I tell you vote --

HANNITY: Are you a junkie?

HEGSETH: -- you vote.

Are you a junkie, man? Just vote for me.

I mean, the level of arrogance that they have toward the American people, the condescending people. But it's ultimate based in fear, Sean. It's based in the fact they fear the radical left, if they go with the voters and say, okay, we're not going to pack the courts and the most extreme measure we could possibly take the left abandons them.

So, they don't answer the question, and they know they can't answer the question because ultimately they answer the question which is of course they would like to do that. If Nancy Pelosi took to the podium, yes, trying to question Donald Trump but ultimately open the door to the fact that maybe Joe Biden won't make it and so guess who's next in line? Kamala Harris who is ultimately more left than the socialist Bernie Sanders.

So, the triad always goes back to the radicals and the most radical impulses, and all they are trying to do 25 days from the election is hide it as hard as they can because that "Axios" poll shows it. People see through that. They understand Joe Biden has no business being president.

And, ultimately, you laid out the list of things that Donald Trump has accomplished.

At the end of the day, you get through COVID-19, and you start to realize this president delivered to. He didn't -- he's never hidden from a question, said, I'll answer that after the election. He's answered them for the people to get that shot again. Come on, come on.

HANNITY: All right. Pete, we'll be watching "FOX & Friends" weekend, this weekend and good to see you.

Tammy, always good to see you. Thank you.

When we come back, massive controversy tonight over the debate moderator.

Steve Scully, well, we'll tell you what he tweeted from his account. He now says it was hacked. We'll explain that and more as we continue this busy breaking news Friday night.

HANNITY: All right. This is a FOX News alert. According to reports, the Commission on Presidential Debates has now finally decided to cancel the October 15th matchup between President Trump and Joe Biden. How they do this unilaterally is unbelievable.

It comes after the scheduled moderator Steve Scully under fire. He sent what many believed to be an eyebrow raising tweet yesterday. It seemed like he thought it was a private message to our old friend Anthony Scaramucci, writing, quote, should I respond to Trump?

Look, Anthony and I, we have political disagreements and I known him a long time. We get along great. But he no longer supports the president and he's very vocal about it. Many are speculating it was meant to be a direct private message, but Scully's claiming he believes he was hacked. But so far, no evidence of that.

And get this, it's apparently not the first time that Scully claimed to have been, quote, hacked, on Twitter. For example, on May 20th, 2012, Scully tweeted, quote, I apologize for Saturday's tweets regarding weight loss. Darn those hackers. Have a great Sunday.

2013, he tweeted, quote, I apologize for some earlier tweets. Account was hacked. Now, those tweets did not come from me but provided no actual evidence of hacking.

Now, Scully has since deleted his entire Twitter account and don't forget, we told you earlier this week, Scully actually once interned for Joe Biden and worked with the late Senator Ted Kennedy. He tweeted on an anti-Trump article in 2016 entitled, "No, not Trump, not ever."

All this certainly creates at the very least, the appearance of bias and the appearance of deep anti-Trump sentiment inside the debate commission, who also, by the way, this week unilaterally, he decided to make the next debate virtual.

So, you've got to ask yourself, all right. How much was Scully's Democratic partisan past factor into the debate commission's decision to select them as a moderator?

Look, I'm going to be honest. I saw Steve in person and in Cleveland. I've seen him many times over the years. In person, he's a very nice guy, I can tell you that. He does a good job on C-Span. And he sticks to the mission of being down the middle on C-Span when he takes calls for the example.

I like to give people the benefit of the doubts but there are a lot of questions here. Ask yourself, imagine if the moderator have worked for multiple Republicans. The media, I think we can predict that they'd be melting down.

And also, keep in mind, during a virtual format, well, any moderator would then have an easy access to a mute button. The debates are supposed to be about the back and forth. Well, that will give Sleepy Joe, the ever weak and frail Joe, easy access even to his trusty teleprompter.

So, it's just like -- I've been telling you, powerful institutional forces, they are very aligned to stop the president from getting reelected. They are using every bit of power they have to do it. The mob and the media, the Washington swamp, the Democratic Party, the Never Trumper movement, the deep state, Hollywood, they're all in.

They want to destroy the president and frankly, they're willing to accept the most extreme policies in the process. If you do not believe me, well, let's listen to far left actress Jane Fonda actually celebrating coronavirus as a blessing to the Democrats. Really?

Take a listen.

JANE FONDA, ACTRESS: I just think that COVID is God's gift of the left.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: God's gift to the left. Wow.

Here with reaction, media reporter for "The Hill," Joe Concha, along with former White House chief of staff, Reince Priebus.

All right. Reince, we'll start with you.

You probably met Scully. I actually think he's a nice guy. You saw him in Cleveland. I don't have anything personal against him. I don't care that he's a Democrat, if he -- you know, if he would do a fair job at a debate, I'd tip my hat to him.

But I can't imagine a Republican with a similar background being picked by the debate commission to moderate any presidential or vice presidential debate.

REINCE PRIEBUS, FORMER WHITE HOUSE CHIEF OF STAFF: Well, you're 100 percent right, Sean. I don't have no problem with Scully either, but, you know, the bigger issue, whether that his Twitter was hacked or not, is the fact he works for Joe Biden. It's the same reason why you couldn't have George Stephanopoulos conducting a Republican presidential debate. I mean, you're disqualified based on your work history on that alone.

But, look, the commission here, Sean, screwed this whole thing up. The way this works is the commission should go to the campaigns, I've been through this many times, and say, look, we've got a problem. We want to make sure you were COVID negative. Show us a couple tests before Monday if you can.

If you can't show us a couple negatives before Monday, then we're going to go virtual.

Second thing, DNC and the RNC, it's about time that they take over the debates. You can't have a commission full of political people that are pretending that they're not political putting together debates. Just -- be open about it and have the political parties, the DNC and the RNC do this.

Now, last thing, in spite of all of that, I think President Trump should do the virtual debate.

HANNITY: They canceled it!

PRIEBUS: I can respectfully disagree.

But then do what you have to do to bring it back because Joe Biden staring into an iPad lens, having to put together 2 minutes of a response in detail is not easy. I do a lot of zoom calls, Sean, I know that speaking to a live audience is a lot easier than staring at the lens of a laptop and speaking for 5 minutes and making sense. It's not easy, Joe Biden can't do it.

And we don't have a lot of moments left in this campaign. They should do the debate.

HANNITY: The president, Joe Concha, challenge on this program, Joe Biden to have a real third debate. Looks like Joe Biden is the beneficiary, because, well, he's been hiding in his basement bunker pretty much all summer long and then he has called a lid on about half the days in September even, about 9:00 or 10:00 in the morning meeting I'm going -- it's my nappy time, I'm going to go take a nap and have a hot cocoa.

JOE CONCHA, THE HILL: Five press conferences, Sean, in the past 190 days for Joe Biden, while President Trump at least pre-COVID diagnosis was out there almost every day in addition to his press secretary who also did a separate press conference.

But, yes, Steve Scully is definitely breathing a sigh of relief tonight. As you said, to be hacked ones, that's kind of difficult. Twice, almost unlikely. Thrice, impossible.

So, this keeps happening to Steve Scully, and what gives me pause and why I'm skeptical here in terms of whether this was a hack or not is that Steve Scully still hasn't put out any sort of statement saying, I'm sorry, I didn't do this, this wasn't me, and being definitive about it. His silence is odd.

So, now, if it did happen, you have to look at the suspects of course, whether it'd be Carlos Danger or Pierre Delecto. That's where I would start there.

But overall, Sean, over the past two weeks, major news organizations have showed that such doubt with the American people in terms of the way that they have covered this race. For instance, CNN two weeks ago, town hall, 16 question asked by audience members. If you think it would be eight Republicans, eight Democrats. Oh, no, it was 13 Democrats and three Republicans with a split on that.

And then NBC News earlier this week has the town hall for Joe Biden with, quote, undecided voters. It turns out that many were actually decided already including two that appeared on NBC News six weeks ago to say that they were voting for Joe Biden. Of course, that wasn't shared on Monday night.

HANNITY: So -- you think that -- both of you agree, this is a net benefit for Joe Biden, because that's one less debate, one less 90-minute segment the American people might see him struggling cognitively. Do you both agree on that, Reince?

PRIEBUS: Yeah, totally agree, not having the debate plays right into the Biden -- I mean, goes right, what you said. Putting a lid on the day at

9:00 in the morning and now he can put a lid on the day until he does his freebie town hall with whoever he is it with ABC or whoever, while the president takes, you know, questions from 15 fire-breathing liberals with George Stephanopoulos is pretty rough.

HANNITY: I can't believe the breathtaking arrogance. He cannot tell us the last of the election if you will pack the court.

Last word, Joe Concha.

CONCHA: It's like passing a law to see what's in it, right, with Nancy Pelosi. I will leave you with these stats, Sean, before the 2016 election, Suffolk University/"USA Today" poll, they asked the American public who they thought the media was rooting for and by a 10-1 margin, they said Hillary Clinton. I would be 20, 30-1 based on the coverage that we're seeing here.

So, to answer your question, the less Joe Biden, the better it benefits him.

HANNITY: Twenty-five days or if you vote earlier, which I'm perfectly fine with which is because the Democrats are doing it, as long as it's fair and there's integrity. You, the American people, have the ability to shock the world. You get to decide.

All right. Reince, thank you. Joe Concha, thank you.

Coming up, without knowing all the facts, Joe Biden and the Democrats actually blaming President Trump for the militia plot to kidnap Governor Whitmer. We have evidence that proves them wrong. That's straight ahead.

HANNITY: Without knowing any facts at all, Joe Biden actually blamed President Trump for the recently thwarted plot to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, claiming that he encouraged the militia. And this is the guy that said police become the enemy?

Anyway, his baseless accusations came despite the suspect in this kidnapping scheme calling President Trump a, quote, tyrant, and saying he's not your friend.

Now, last night on Hannity, President Trump highlighted the fact that it was his Justice Department that arrested of the suspects and remember the week before, it was the president once again, condemned all these radical groups. If the media seems to forget it, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris seem to forget it. Take a listen.

TRUMP: And, you know, I see Whitmer today, she's complaining, but it was our Justice Department that arrested the people that she was complaining about it. It was my Justice Department that arrested them.

(END AUDIO CLIP)

HANNITY: And meanwhile, Governor Whitmer also blamed the president for this game. Remember, the dog bites, the bee stings, you're feeling sad, I guess you blame Donald Trump for everything.

But anyway, clearly following Democratic talking points that he is complicit with far right extremism, despite the fact that just last Thursday, as he joined us for an interview, once again condemned these groups by name, again. Take a look.

TRUMP: I've said it many times and let me be clear again, I condemned the KKK. I condemned all white supremacists. I condemned the Proud Boys. I don't know much about the Proud Boys, almost nothing, but I condemn that.

(END AUDIO CLIP)

HANNITY: Like I said, everything is Donald Trump's fault, no matter what -- at least it goes good then he can't be his fault.

Anyway, here with more, FOX News legal analyst, author of the bestseller "Witch Hunt", Gregg Jarrett, former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi.

You know, Pam, this is a scary time. The people unwilling to call out the anarchists have been Democratic governors, Democratic states, Democratic mayors. I want every politician safe. I believe they should have security.

Recklessly accusing the president, how do you get away with that?

PAM BONDI, FORMER FLORIDA ATTORNEY GENERAL: You don't, Sean. First, what happened to Governor Whitmer was terrifying. And these monsters, and that's all we refer them to, as to -- should be locked up forever.

However, she calls for unity and then creates the most divisive atmosphere she possibly can over this, blaming it on the president for something she wrongfully said in the debate last week when she good and well knew, she knew that this plot happened back in June. So, it had nothing to do with the president and the police, as you said, the great men and women of the joint federalism task force, the terrorism task force, who took down these monsters are the president's task force. Also comprised to state, local, federal government in the same once the hypocrisy of Joe Biden says he wants to either defund or, what, reimagine?

Well, imagine his social workers out there taking down these horrible monsters. The great men and women in law enforcement did that, and Joe Biden could not name one law enforcement organization, one, not one who endorsed him. President Trump has had countless one, and in fact, Sean, I was down to Miami this morning, accepting an endorsement for him, a huge one from the Florida Police Chiefs Association.

And the president talked to us on the phone with them, and he was thrilled, and humbled, and he deserves that.

HANNITY: You know, think of the words that Democrats have used, Gregg Jarrett. Police become the enemy, reallocate funds, Kamala Harris praising the mayor of Los Angeles for defunding the police, not speaking out against the anarchists and telling us the mostly peaceful when they were mostly peaceful.

JARRETT: Right, it's a great point, Sean, as Joe Biden the blame for the widespread violence by Antifa and BLM because he stoked racial unrest with his own divisive rhetoric, not to mention the fact that he spent months refusing to condemn that violence.

Did he make it worse? I mean, that's a lot more plausible than blaming President Trump for a plot in Michigan by people he doesn't even know. But that's what Whitmer and Pelosi and Joe Biden did.

The truth is, that Trump has criticized and denounced what Governor Whitmer did with her unlawful and discriminatory and unconstitutional abuse of power. It turns out, the president was 100 percent correct because the Michigan state Supreme Court a week ago struck down his orders saying that you have absolutely no authority to issue these draconian edicts that are ruining people's lives and livelihoods.

So, the president was actually correct in his criticism of her. But, you know, nobody except the president, certainly not the media's pointing out that if he is complacent in this nefarious plot, how is it that his own FBI and Department of Justice crackdown on it, arrested the plotters and stopped it?

You know, this is simply Donald Trump to blame for everything. If it's a cloudy day, if you get in a car wreck, it's all Donald Trump's fault. It is Trump derangement syndrome that's epidemic again by chronically stupid people.

HANNITY: Insider advantage in Florida, Pam. You know the state of Florida well, had Donald Trump up by three just two days ago. You know the state of Florida, you see that is accurate?

BONDI: Up by three, I think it's going to be -- I think the president is going to be up by a lot more than that. I was all over South Florida this morning, Sean, we have tremendous crowd out to support the president. And, again, he got a huge law enforcement endorsement today.

I was with Don Jr. yesterday in Tampa, Florida, the huge crowd out there to support president's son, saying how much they would love our president.

We're going to win Florida and we're going to win the country. People need to get out there and vote.

HANNITY: All right. Good to see about. Pam Bondi, thank you. Gregg Jarrett, thank you.

BONDI: You too.

HANNITY: When we come back, Christians continue to come under attack across the country. HUD Secretary Ben Carson is now launching an investigation into religious incrimination at senior housing complexes. And I wonder if Amy Coney Barrett's faith will be attacked like it was attacked the last time she went before Dianne Feinstein. We'll know more on Monday. We'll explain, next.

HANNITY: All right. Another huge issue at stake in the 2020 is a concept known as religious liberty. HUD Secretary Ben Carson, he announced today that he is initiating a complaint about alleged religious discrimination in senior housing complexes in Oklahoma for, quote, violating the Fair Housing Act by removing bibles and Christian reading materials from common areas.

According to the "A.P.", angel ornaments from Christmas also removed from the Christmas tree. Well, we reached out to the company that manages the property, we have yet to hear back.

And also on the front lines for the battle on religious liberty is President Trump's Supreme Court nominee, hearings begin Monday. That's right, Amy Coney Barrett, who the left has already unfairly attacked for her Christian faith. She happens to be a Catholic and her Senate confirmation will be interesting.

Joining us now to talk about all of this, Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson.

You know, I find this amazing, you know, because I thought liberals were pro-choice, I thought that they believed in religious liberty and are supposedly tolerance. But if you watch the hearing for last time, Dianne Feinstein talking about her Catholic dogma, I thought that crossed the line.

Do we expect more of that? And how widespread is this religious discrimination?

DR. BEN CARSON, HUD SECRETARY: Well, interestingly enough, you know, we first heard about this case that was going on in elderly residential sites in Oklahoma in January of this year. And then in March of this year, we got more information from Senator Lankford's office. And it turns that both of the facilities were owned by Vintage Properties who managed about and owned about 200 facilities in 16 states.

So, obviously, you know, this is something that's of national significance, so we decided we better look into it.

The fact of the matter is when you think about this country, and you think about its founding principles, the very First Amendment provides our citizens with the freedom of religion.

And what is religion? Religion is your faith. It's thing that you believe in. And how do you get rid of the things that you believe in?

HANNITY: When you look, for example, the breathtaking arrogance that neither Kamala Harris or Joe Biden will tell us that they support packing the U.S. Supreme Court. OK, if they pack the court with the judicial activists that think they can legislate from the bench, wouldn't that usurp the constitutional authority of separation of powers, coequal branches of government? Wouldn't that put all the power, the ability of the packed Supreme Court to pretty much bypass whatever, and write any law that they want, executive fiat? And wouldn't that put free speech, freedom of religion, all of our liberties, our Bill of Rights in jeopardy?

CARSON: I believe that's the very reason that Franklin Delano Roosevelt's own party would not support him when he tried to do that several decades ago. Obviously, it's antithetical to the system that we've created, with coequal branches and with ballots.

HANNITY: All right. Secretary Carson, good to see you. Thanks so much for being with us.

No more important issue, our Bill of Rights, what arrogance. I will tell you how I think after the election. I'll tell you how I think about that and what I think about that after this break, straight ahead.

HANNITY: All right. Unfortunately, that is all the time we have left this evening.

On Monday, 22 days, you're the ultimate journey, but the hearings begin to confirm Amy Coney Barrett. You can expect the left to try to smear her.

Let's see how far they go. Will they go as far as they did with Justice Kavanaugh? Nothing surprises me.

We'll have live reaction Monday night right here on "Hannity", 9:00 Eastern. Set your DVR. Hope you will join us every night.

Let not your hearts be troubled. Laura Ingraham is up next. Hope you have a great weekend.

