Steve Hilton: The Trump Revolution is completely different from what we've seen before

STEVE HILTON, HOST: Breaking tonight. Big news on President Trump's Iran strategy. Within the last few hours, the president says quote, "He couldn't care less if they negotiate," despite what his national security advisers suggested this morning. The president reiterating his insistence that Iran will not get a nuclear weapon and urging the regime not to kill protesters, even as protests against the regime continue to grow as thousands of people took to the streets to condemn their leaders for shooting down a Ukrainian passenger plane. In a moment I'll be joined by Congressman Matt Gaetz for reaction.

And we have a fantastic lineup for you tonight to break down all the latest news on Iran, impeachment and the 2020 race. Look at this: Tammy Bruce is here. Lisa Boothe, Lawrence Jones, K.T. McFarland coming up on Iran.

Good evening, everyone, and welcome to "The Next Revolution." I'm Steve Hilton and this is the home of positive populism, pro-worker, pro-family, pro-community and of course, pro-America.

On Friday, Nancy Pelosi caved again, saying she will send the Articles of Impeachment to the Senate in a few days.

Iran yesterday admitted to shooting down that Ukrainian passenger plane, while confirming that its response to President Trump's strike on terror chief, Qasem Soleimani has concluded.

Here's how I see things at the end of a momentous week for the Trump presidency and the start of what could be another defining seven days.

This show is called "The Next Revolution," but tonight I want to talk about the Trump revolution because I don't think there's been proper recognition of the substance and significance of what this president is doing.

It's completely different from what we've seen before. It doesn't fit into the establishment traditional ideological boxes, and that's why they waste our time with pointless political games like impeachment.

We saw the new approach clearly with Iran. The Democrats, never Trumpers and their media lackeys lurched wildly from calling Trump weak to branding him a warmonger.

But his strategy has been consistent from day one. He is anti-war, but he is also anti-weak. Now, he doesn't want to invade deserts of sand like the neocons, but he doesn't want to put his head in the sand, like the isolation nuts either.

It was the same over Syria. Withdrawing troops from a conflict that is someone else's business, but a missile strike, if you use chemical weapons. You saw it with North Korea, fire and fury and then historic negotiations. The same with China. Tough tariffs, but look what's happening next week. They're coming here to sign a deal.

This is the Trump revolution: Pragmatic, non-ideological. He approaches issues as a problem solving businessman. It's actually a revolution in ideas and it goes way beyond foreign policy. He is combining the best of traditional conservative ideas with positive populism, appointing conservative judges and criminal justice reform, cutting taxes and boosting family leave.

Cutting regulations, by the way, given a massive boost last week with new plans to reform the environmental bureaucracy that's blocking infrastructure construction, and cutting low wage immigration, the result?

Well, we know the story by now, but we see new chapters every month.

Another positive jobs report on Friday. Unemployment again at a 50-year low. And here's the most important part, earnings rising, not just for everyone, but fastest for the lowest paid ending nearly 50 years of stagnation.

So how are the establishment Republicans reacting?

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JENNIFER RUBIN, OPINION WRITER, THE WASHINGTON POST: Donald Trump ran as a celebrity and has become the worst President in history.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Normal, walking around Americans are sad and embarrassed and exhausted.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: The vast majority of Americans don't think he is doing a good job, think he is a bad President, think he is compromised by a foreign power, think he is dishonest which he is, of course, think he is corrupt, which he is, of course and thinks he is lawless, which of course he is.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: He is an awful representative not only of the Republican Party, but the human race.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HILTON: Just before the Holidays, the never Trumpers published a manifesto in The New York Times quote, "As Americans, we must stem the damage he and his followers are doing to the rule of law, the Constitution and the American character." What? Trump's damaged?

Who backed the human and economic catastrophe of the Iraq War? Who brought in the disastrous 1986 Immigration Reform, creating the broken system that Trump is trying to fix? Who let China into the World Trade Organization, devastating American manufacturing to the point where we literally can't even print Bibles in America?

Who pushed ruling class trade globalism that spawned the disastrous NAFTA, putting so many Americans out of work in the heartland? And who assaulted the American family with policies that collapsed marriage rates and family stability?

No, not the evil Trump, it was you, the Republican establishment who did this to America. These never Trumpers are apologists for an elitist ideology that is anti-worker, anti-family and anti-community.

So they can write whatever pompous, self-righteous nonsense they want in "The New York Times." The establishment Republican Party is not coming back. It is dead, killed by their policy failure and Donald Trump's policy success.

There is no constituency for their ideas, except a handful of opportunists who traded their principles for a contract with the Democrats' cable news networks, where they poop off about the President's tweets while ignoring his policies. Here's the level of their analysis.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I truly believe he is the hamburger eating Zamboni riding loon that we see on TV and on Twitter.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HILTON: They're like pampered aristocrats in pre-revolutionary France in powdered wigs and fake beauty spots as they witter to each other, my dear, Trump is so vulgar. Well, maybe he is.

But if you're someone who has finally got a job after years on the scrap heap, your take that over elegant failure. If you're a patriot, who is finally seeing America stand up to China and defend our borders, you'll come to the same conclusion.

After Trump, it will be a different Republican Party. And for American workers, families and communities that is fantastic news.

Please help us tell the never Trumpers what we think of them.

All right. Joining us now to react, Florida Congressman, Matt Gaetz, our dear friend who it seems has been in the doghouse with the White House in recent days. Tell us about that, Congressman.

REP. MATT GAETZ, R-FLA.: Well, I don't know what White House staffer thought it was a good idea to smear me to The Washington Post. But I don't think that discrediting me does any good service to the President.

Remember, it was years ago, I was one of the first to say that there was an illegal coup being prosecuted against the President. You mentioned Syria in your monologue. It was the establishment Republicans; in fact, two-thirds of the Republican Conference who joined with all of the Democrats on October 17th to pass a resolution condemning the President for removing us from the Syrian Civil War.

I was the only -- I stress -- the only Republican who took to the floor to defend the Trump Doctrine that we should kill the terrorists and then return home and not engage in these endless unconstitutional wars.

I know that President Trump is the most anti-war President of my lifetime, and I am hopeful that the successful execution of the Trump Doctrine will get us out of the Middle East where we have spilled $7 trillion and the blood of America's bravest patriots including my dear constituents from Florida.

HILTON: All right, Congressman, I totally agree with you on that, and you know, we see the world in very similar ways. And as I said, good friend of this show, but I do want to -- I don't want to go on about it, but I do just -- there's one thing that I was confused about in terms of your vote last week, and I'd love you to explain it to our audience.

Which is, it seemed to me that, you know, you can have a good constitutional discussion over their powers over war and so on. And of course, it's true that friends should be able to disagree. My goodness me, I've done that many times.

But this thing that you voted for, it sounded like it was just a -- it seemed like just basically a pointless thing, a kind of press release from Nancy Pelosi. I just wasn't clear why you felt it was the right thing to do to vote for that.

GAETZ: That resolution offered no criticism of the President. It offered no criticism of any of his policies. Matter of fact, it didn't even include General Soleimani's name.

What that resolution did do was lay out the very serious threat that Iran poses. It established a robust basis for our self-defense. And in fact, I think that the killing of Soleimani would have been justified under the War Powers Resolution that was passed and certainly not prohibited.

And so I think that I was advancing an America first pro-Trump Doctrine by saying the President should kill the terrorists and then return home.

But this is far more important than any one president. I don't believe that any President should have the ability to commit our troops to these endless wars, and I think that that was an issue that was resolved by George Washington in 1791.

HILTON: So just final word on Iran. Overall, you're happy with what the President has done here.

GAETZ: I am totally supportive of the decisions the President has made, and I think that we see it working. Specifically, we see that we don't have to engage in a forever war to win in the Middle East.

President Trump has proven that by enhancing America's economy, we strengthen the tools in our arsenal to engage in economic war against our enemies.

Right now, the Iranian regime is crumbling under the maximum pressure campaign that I completely support, but we don't enhance our ability to wage successful economic war on our adversaries and enemies when we go and spill America's blood and treasure in these endless Middle East adventures.

So I think making our country stronger, and then making sure that we don't allow any President in the future to make the mistakes of the Obama-Bush Doctrine that is the true way to make sure that the Trump legacy survives and is successful in the Middle East and throughout the world.

HILTON: All right, let's move to impeachment. You were pretty much the star of the impeachment hearings in the House and you have that opportunity there to show how ludicrous the process was and what a farce the whole thing was.

We're not going to really see that when it gets to the Senate. They're going to be endlessly sort of pompously debating it, and there is going to be a trial rather than a hearing and so on.

How do you see this unfolding in the Senate when it finally gets there?

GAETZ: I think that the President has very good counsel in Pat Cipollone and it's my expectation that our opening statement will lay out all of the hypocrisy of the House Democrats.

First they said it was this emergency that the President was a clear and present danger to the country. Then they sat on this resolution, these impeachment articles for weeks.

Initially, they told us that the F.B.I. did nothing wrong. Then the Obama- appointed Inspector General comes out and points out how time and again, the F.B.I. altered evidence and then wasn't straight with a FISA court as they were unfairly pursuing the President of the United States.

So I think framing this not just in terms of the Ukraine, but in terms of this coup attempt to go against everything and everything that our great President is trying to do. I think that's the way that we do more than just win the vote in the Senate.

We have to win the case with the American people that this is the radical left unable to win an actual argument with the President, about our economy about our standing in the world. And so they're impeaching him in lieu of an agenda.

I think we have to make that political argument alongside the very justified legal argument that the President did nothing wrong and imposed no conditionality on the Ukrainians and the Ukrainians have said time and again that they felt no conditionality.

HILTON: There you are. Very clearly put as always. Congressman, thank you so much. Great to see you tonight. I hope we'll see you around the table on a show very soon.

GAETZ: I look forward to it. Tell the crew I say hi.

HILTON: Absolutely. See you soon. All right. So let's see what our guests tonight have to say. With me, Fox News contributor and President of Independent Women's voice, Tammy Bruce; Fox News analyst and Fox Nation host, Lawrence Jones; and Fox News contributor, Lisa Boothe working overtime this weekend.

A lot of people are saying, my gosh, she was there this morning on "Fox & Friends."

LISA BOOTHE, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CONTRIBUTOR: And "Fox & Friends" is so much fun. So I have got to be there today.

HILTON: Well, it was great to see you all. Let's just pick it up there on -- we'll get to Iran in a second -- on impeachment, right?

LAWRENCE JONES, FOX NEWS CHANNEL ANALYST: Yes.

HILTON: I just -- as I think about it, I just can't believe. The whole thing seems so pointless to me. I can't believe we're going to go back to this endless discussions on random Ukrainians and pompous bureaucrats going on enjoying their moment in the spotlight.

It feels like that you know, the Americans are going been kind of force fed leftovers that have been sort of rotting in the back of the fridge for six weeks, and it's all going to come out again.

JONES: Well, I think the sad part is that we all know where this leads. It's not going to affect anything. The President is not going to be convicted. It looks like Mitch McConnell is going to have an up or down vote, and there's not going to be a trial, so they just wasted American people's time.

But the progressives, they had to give the base something. I mean, they said when they campaigned that they were going to get healthcare done, immigration reform, that they were going to repeal the tax plan, and none of that happened.

And so they needed some red meat to give them. The only thing is, it is going to hurt the moderates, the 31 swing districts that Trump won and those Democrats campaigned on being moderates. And now these people were so ungrateful and those people are going to lose their seats.

HILTON: Tammy?

TAMMY BRUCE, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CONTRIBUTOR: Well, you know, what's interesting here is that you've got a framework where the American people are watching all of this, we've seen the numbers change as this has unfolded. What I love since not just the Reformation in 2016, but since then, certainly is the American people have become wised to what the establishment is.

And you strike that point of course in in in your opening that this is over for the establishment. The elite dynamic and the Republican Party is dead. The way things used to operate are over.

Donald Trump was not because we all got drunk one night and went and had -- you know, did something weird for one evening and it's a one-off.

BOOTHE: It could be fun though.

BRUCE: It could be. That election was a statement. It was a huge thing for the American people to do. He will be reelected. And when it comes to the so-called impeachment, this is also a sign of how there is no leadership in the Democratic Party. Barack Obama destroyed it and effectively creating a cult for himself.

They did not know what to do in the aftermath. They thought it would be a breeze. They were unprepared for Hillary's loss. And so what they've done is that this impeachment has been the Democratic campaign paid for by taxpayers.

This is all they have. But of course, their problem is they've misjudged the American people, including their own base -- and I'll end with this -- who should be ultimately insulted because the base, this is a presumption that the base, like with the supporting of Iran, and this weakness with Soleimani, that the Democratic base wants impeachment and that the Democratic base likes being sympathetic to terrorists in the Middle East.

No, they don't. And they're going to find out their own party rejects them.

HILTON: Quickly on impeachment.

BOOTHE: Well, I mean, this has been the biggest anti-climactic movie that we've all been watching together because everybody knew the end of the movie. We knew that the Senate wasn't going to get two-thirds votes to convict the President.

Even Democrats like Brenda Lawrence, who is in a heavily Democratic district said as much, right? So everybody has known this, yet, Democrats took us along this process and Kevin McCarthy, the House Minority Leader said today with Maria Bartiromo on "Sunday Morning Futures," that he thinks the reason Nancy Pelosi was withholding the Articles of Impeachment was to try to stick it to Bernie Sanders ahead of the Iowa caucuses.

HILTON: Yes.

BOOTHE: Which is really the only thing that makes sense because Nancy Pelosi got nothing out of withholding the Articles of Impeachment, and the only thing she got was making this look even more partisan, even more ridiculous than it already did, which no one -- you know, you couldn't think it could have.

HILTON: I know, and you see, the thing is they go on about, you know, oh, she is such a political genius.

BOOTHE: I've been saying she is not.

HILTON: Right. And like I said at the beginning, she caved twice because she caved to the demand to do impeachment in the first place. She knew it was going to be a disaster. Now, she has caved on this.

Just real quick. I want to get -- just to touch on Iran. I want to put something up, which we saw this weekend from Peggy Noonan. I just thought it was really illustrative of something, which, if you look at the other coverage there, it's all about the communication and who said what and whatever. But the substance is lost.

And here's the key point from Peggy Noonan, "For the first time in 40 years since the hostages were taken in the U.S. Embassy in Tehran, the Iranian government took a hard jab from America right in the face."

The basic point -- they are not even talking about it, but they are talking about, well, who said what to Laura Ingraham and stuff like that. They just won't deal with the substance.

BRUCE: Yes, and this is -- I think that's key. Forty years, two generations of Iran in a house of cards, and they've been able to really dress it up because no one punched them back.

And that becomes the assessment for the American people. Why not? Why so long? Why has no one else done anything else? Why only Trump? And that's the key to the Reformation. It's the attitude. It's about, oh, you know, it's status quo, better the devil you know, than the devil you don't know.

The Iranian people deserve to be free, so do the Iraqi people, everyone in the Middle East wants freedom. And you see now the photos coming out of Iran. It's women leading those protests.

JONES: So it's important that the President stays on message and stays consistent. He has been so far. Counterterrorism versus war and I think the questions that Mike Lee was asking are totally legitimate.

HILTON: All right, so look, we've got lots more time on this later. So hold those thoughts. Coming up next, former Deputy National Security adviser, K.T. McFarland is here to break down the latest on Iran. Don't go away.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

HILTON: Welcome back, everyone. According to many, including my next guest, the showdown with Iran may be the most important challenge of the Trump presidency.

With me now, former Trump Deputy National Security adviser and author of the new book, "Revolution," K.T. McFarland. What a great thing that you could join us right tonight. Now, you're going to be with us next week as well, I think for --

K.T. MCFARLAND, FORMER TRUMP DEPUTY NATIONAL SECURITY ADVISER: You're not going to get rid of me, Steve. I'm just going to haunt you.

HILTON: Exactly. This is really just a tease for next week.

MCFARLAND: Yes.

HILTON: But what a perfect night to have you to help us understand the Iran situation. Let's start with the news tonight. The President is saying in very strong language, I don't care about whether Iran wants to negotiate or not.

MCFARLAND: He is already negotiating. I think that is classic vintage Trump. Right? The Iranians have been saying for months, we won't go back to the negotiating table unless America does this or does that or drop sanctions. So what's Trump telling them? He knows they've got to go back to the negotiating table. They're pretty desperate right now.

So what he is saying is, it doesn't matter to me if you show up or not -- to make them really even more eager to show up.

HILTON: And so do you see this latest episode as part of a plan that's been in effect all along?

MCFARLAND: Yes. Now, I was President Trump's first Deputy National Security adviser and my job was to take his campaign promises, and to come up with the policies.

So the policy we came up with was the maximum pressure campaign, which really means using economic warfare, which other Presidents have not used.

So Trump had to do a number of things first: Fix the American economy, which has succeeded far more than anybody thought and far more quickly. Secondly, energy independence.

HILTON: Right. It's so important to this issue.

MCFARLAND: It's so important, because we don't need the Middle East oil anymore, and it also completely cuts them off at the knees for any kind of retaliation saying, we're going to close the Gulf. We're going to close the Strait of Hormuz. We're going to disrupt the world's energy supply.

Great. Because guess what? That means their oil -- Iranian oil -- doesn't make it to market and it guess who is --

HILTON: And it hurts --

MCFARLAND: It helps us because we are now the worlds' --

HILTON: And it hurts China. You know, China and other countries.

MCFARLAND: China of course, they're all going to be knocking at our door.

We are now the world's largest energy exporter -- oil and natural gas. We are the new Middle East in that regard.

HILTON: So do you see signs that there's recognition on the part of the Iranians that they're dealing with something different here and they need to change their strategy.

MCFARLAND: Yes. And I think the problem was that former Secretary of State, John Kerry, and a number of Democrats went to Iran and around the world and they've been whispering in their ear saying, Donald Trump is on his way out the door. He is going to be removed from office. He is definitely not going to be reelected. So hang on, just bide your time. Play it out for time. We'll be back in power soon. And then you're going to have a great relationship with us.

So I think they believed it. I mean, I was in China right before Thanksgiving. They believe what they're seeing on CNN, and reading in "The New York Times" and watching the news.

HILTON: Always a very unwise thing to do.

MCFARLAND: Which is very unwise because they're under estimating Trump.

HILTON: Right.

MCFARLAND: But the strategy was there all along and economic strategy, fix America, our economy, our energy and then sanctions against Iran which would not affect the world price of oil and squeeze them and squeeze them and squeeze them until they've got to a pre-revolutionary situation which is where they are today.

HILTON: So what is -- what about this week actually? Since the strike, what's been coming out of the regime this week?

MCFARLAND: Okay, so the Iranian regime, I was on the air Monday and Tuesday night and people said I was nuts. Because I said, I think the Ayatollah is sending Trump some signals.

The first time anybody spoke after the killing of Soleimani. You know, they ranted and raved. But then they said what we want is we will now do our retaliatory response. And that's it.

HILTON: Yes.

MCFARLAND: And then the Ayatollah, let it be known that he personally was directing the attack on the American bases, but they weren't even American bases. They were Iraqi bases where there were a couple of Americans there.

And then the rockets came or the missiles came from Iranian territory. Normally, Iran attacks adversaries, with proxies, not with Iranian territory.

And then finally, when it was all over, no Americans were killed. And what happens is the Foreign Minister comes out and says, that's it. We've done our retaliation. We're done.

Now, if you're done with that phase of the operation and the relationship, what does that mean? You've opened the door to the next phase.

HILTON: Very interesting. Well, we will see what happens and you'll be there to help us understand that, K.T. great to see you tonight. See you next week.

MCFARLAND: That was great. Thank you. Absolutely, Steve.

HILTON: All right, coming up. Much more on Iran and the impending Senate impeachment trial in Kuwait.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

HILTON: Welcome back, everyone. Tammy, Lawrence and Lisa are back. We've got a lot of topics to get through. Let's pick it up with where we were with K.T. on Iran.

And I mentioned earlier, we talked about it earlier that a lot of the kind of media discussion is over the kind of who said what and when and the briefings and then also this issue of authorization, and whether he should have called, the President should have got authorization from Congress.

This was interesting that we found from Pelosi who has been going on and on about this and introduced that resolution. This is Pelosi from 2011 on the same topic. Let's have a look at this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

QUESTION: Madam Leader, you're saying that the President did not need authorization initially and still does not need any authorization from Congress on Libya?

REP. NANCY PELOSI, D-CALIF.: Yes.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HILTON: So, when it's Obama, he can do what he wants. I mean, it's ridiculous.

JONES: Well, I'll say this. In 2002, Congress did give the President the authority to act in Iraq, and it's the same thing. I mean, if they don't like it, then they need to look at their own legislation.

But I will say there's two issues here. There's the strike, the counterterrorism strike, which I think was completely justified. And then the Intelligence that are coming now, should we go to war or whatever that conversation?

I think Mike Lee was absolutely correct to ask the Intelligence briefers to get more information. And the fact of the matter, them telling Congress that especially people that we support, liberty-minded people that don't want to go to war that we can't disclose this information. I think that's reprehensible.

And especially when we've had Afghanistan, documents have come out and said there was lying going on. I don't trust the Intelligence Community sometime.

HILTON: That's a great point. The Afghanistan -- that's a great point. But I just want to say, I mean, this isn't going to war. This is taking out --

JONES: Let's now assess two separate issues, though, it's what do you do afterwards? And that's what Michael Lee was very clear about. He said, I support the strike. I think the President had a constitutional right to act. But where do we go from here now? And what do you feel like is appropriate to Congress?

HILTON: Well, I think he has -- okay, Tammy?

BRUCE: But we ought to have the context here of what the President and what the American people have seen, which is the opposition party lying about things the Intelligence Community is creating, fake dossiers against the President, clearly resisting proudly, you know, leaking things from the White House. You're looking at an environment that the establishment, that the swamp has created.

HILTON: Yes.

BRUCE: And the President clearly has been doing his job anyway, this is what's been remarkable. He's been able to do it, been able to make those decisions. And the fact of the matter when we think about the War Powers Act, this is an issue regarding Total War.

It's like FDR declaring war on Japan, the nature of total war versus the right of the President, which he does have constitutionally to act even with the War Powers Act, frankly, to act if we are under threat, if American interests have been struck like an embassy that is our sovereign land.

So you've got the President doing the right thing. But we do have to have a conversation about what the Democrats and the establishment have created, making a duly elected President feel unsafe and unable and where you can't trust those people, whether it's because of what Schiff was doing.

HILTON: That is a really great point.

BRUCE: With the impeachment or anything else. And this is why punishing the Democrats for creating an environment where the President legitimately was concerned about what he could provide the Congress because of what other things it would disrupt.

HILTON: It's a really great point. I think we can be more for -- I saw the national -- O'Brien was on this morning in various shows and was asked about this point, and he argued back, well, look, Obama didn't go to Congress before the strike on -- the raid that took out bin Laden, for example.

And then the answer came back, yes, but he didn't go to a rally. Obama didn't go to rally and say, yes, the reason I didn't do it, so I don't trust Adam Schiff. Well, Adam Schiff is different from the people back then. Adam Schiff isn't trustworthy. He has showed that he's not trustworthy.

BOOTHE: But also, we realize that we're talking about a War Powers Resolution in the House that is non-binding. So it is essentially worthless, which just basically underscores the purpose of the House right now is that they're completely worthless. It's all bark, it's no bite.

So we're paying a whole lot of attention to something that is essentially irrelevant, and what I am paying attention to, what I think is so interesting is you're seeing these protests going on in Iran right now, and the Iranian regime is incredibly weak right now.

They're facing this internal pressure, as we see these people risking their lives, to go to the streets, literally risking their lives to go to the streets. And so the regime is weak internally and also they are weak externally because of their maligned behavior.

Because remember, when we left the JCPOA, the Iranians tried to get the Europeans to side with them, and the Europeans even set up INSTEX, which was essentially a trading channel to try to --

HILTON: To bypass the sanction.

BOOTHE: Right.

HILTON: That's right.

BOOTHE: So they were actually playing along the little bit, right? But what happened was, you will get what they've done. So the seizing of a British oil tanker, which then received condemnation from France, from you know Germany, from the Brits obviously. They took down our drone. They attacked our embassy.

And then what did they do yesterday? They arrested the British Ambassador, and then you look at the statement from the Foreign Minister. And basically he said, look, you're a pariah, Iran and you're at a crossroads right now.

And this is a decision you had to make.

So not only are they facing this internal pressure, but they're facing this extra pressure as well.

HILTON: Yes.

BOOTHE: So they are prime right now for the United States and President Trump to have a ton of leverage.

JONES: The bottom line --

HILTON: I'm sorry, I'm really sorry. We're out of time. I just want to get one last word on that because I am prompted by what Lisa said. I think the Europeans generally have been a total disgrace on Iran and for commercial reasons. It's the swamp in action, as we've reported before.

And then final word, to Lisa's point about the protests. Isn't it interesting that earlier in the week, when there were some protests organized by the regime against President Trump and against America, it was all over the news.

But now when you have people in the streets, as Lisa Boothe just said, risking their lives saying, "Death to the Ayatollah," "Down with the Ayatollah," they barely want to mention it. There you go.

All right, coming up, a little bit of a change of pace. They're very excited about it. I'll try and summon up some energy, too. The latest on the Royal Family drama, Megxit, next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

HILTON: Dear viewers, this is an important announcement about my future at Fox News.

After many months of reflection and internal discussions, I have chosen to make a transition this year and starting to carve out a progressive new role within this channel. I intend to step back as host of "The Next Revolution" and not appear on television while continuing to fully support the senior management here and of course, be paid my usual salary.

I now plan to balance my time between doing nothing and being on vacation continuing to honor my duty to Fox News and Fox Nation.

BOOTHE: Wait a minute.

HILTON: What am I talking about?

BOOTHE: That sounds like the press release that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry put out because I have been following this and I find it super interesting.

HILTON: So why do you find it so interesting, Lisa Boothe?

BOOTHE: Maybe, I have too much time on my hands. I don't know. Like my mom's like, I don't know why you care about it so much and I don't.

I just don't like Meghan Markle. I don't think she's a good person. And here's why. You look at the staff turnover, she said and also just a lot in the media about the way that she treats staff and I really think that you can know everything about a human being by the way that they treat their staff.

And even having worked on Capitol Hill, the offices with the biggest turnover, you avoid those offices because you know that member is probably not the best person and is not a good person to work with.

Secondly, what I find so hilarious --

HILTON: Amy Klobuchar comes to mind.

BOOTHE: Yes, yes. Not to name names, but we are. But okay, also, they say that they want to be financially independent.

HILTON: Right.

BOOTHE: Only five percent of their money comes from the Sovereign Fund, which is the taxpayers. They're still keeping Frogmore Cottage, I believe, which just got $3 million of renovations from the taxpayers. They'll probably still have security detail which would be from the taxpayers and 95 percent of their income comes from Prince Charles and the Duchy of Cornwall Estate. So it's just a bunch - it's a big sham.

HILTON: Okay, Tammy?

BRUCE: You know --

BOOTHE: Sorry.

BRUCE: Look, look --

HILTON: Where are you on Megxit?

BRUCE: I love the Royal Family. I love the Queen. I think she's done a terrific job in dealing with a lot of extraordinary situations. But this is something you could see what's coming, right?

You've got these two young men, horrible dynamic with their mother being killed. A very unusual way of being brought up.

HILTON: Yes, that's a really important human aspect.

BRUCE: It is.

JONES: It is.

BRUCE: Those two young men, frankly and I've never been a fan of Prince Charles. He clearly did a good job in raising them. But you saw this was going to be a train wreck.

And look, for those of us who know American actresses as I've known a few, it becomes -- it can be a problem on occasion. And yet, this is for me and one thing missing from your introduction was, you should have also been trademarking your name and the name of the show for hoodies, for socks, and for gloves.

HILTON: Hoodies. That's right.

BRUCE: But see, this is the problem of the overall general cultural interest. These are -- look, they're almost hitting into middle age. He is 35. She is 38. They're adults. She knew what she was getting into.

It almost seems like it was a scheme. He maybe is in a very different dynamic, but here they are, wanting to make money from the thing that they say is so toxic, they must remove themselves from it.

HILTON: Okay. Go on then.

JONES: I'll say this. Let me start by saying, I think it was disrespectful to the Queen.

HILTON: Yes.

JONES: And this is just --

HILTON: That's the pit of this. I don't have a strong view about this, but that I really strongly feel.

JONES: Right. I don't care if she was the Queen or not, just as an elder, I think this is something that discusses with. That being said, I don't like how this has been made to be a Meghan problem.

First of all, they're married. They're married. We hear Megxit. It's her fault. She's the bad person. I'm like, is this guy is just like, is he just like a weak man or like, are they not married? This is like -- I don't get it that she gets the blame for all of this.

BOOTHE: Because Prince Harry is likable and she is not.

JONES: Second of all -- why is she not likable?

BOOTHE: As I just pointed out.

JONES: She was an American actress and everyone loved her, at least --

BOOTHE: The show that -- the show was actually loved.

HILTON: It's just as divisive as the actual Brexit.

JONES: Right. I think she's been treated very unfairly by the press.

BRUCE: Let's remember what Harry was doing up until this.

BOOTHE: Well, the panel is divided.

BRUCE: Look, look --

HILTON: It's amazing.

BRUCE: His character, remind you about his character. He served in Afghanistan in secret. He made that commitment as a military member, as a troop. He went there and served there and he wanted to do it and they made it happen.

He had a great relationship with his brother, William, now who is saying publicly, I can't put my arm around him anymore. This was a family dynamic that has been split. That has made a huge difference for the British people.

The other dynamic is, besides, they should have waited a few years, the Queen is 93, how dare they? But the fact is, if she really wants to make a difference, making it inside -- the difference inside Buckingham Palace and in England would have been the way to go.

HILTON: Well, they you are. Look, we are going to leave it there. My little last word on this is, it reminds me, I'm very happy to be here in America where we have an elected head of state, a proper Constitution. None of this monarchy nonsense.

BOOTHE: USA.

BRUCE: I love the monarch.

HILTON: Coming up, our 2020 update, former New York Mayor, Mike Bloomberg has just destroyed his credibility. We will tell you how, next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

HILTON: All right, we haven't talked about Mike Bloomberg yet in our 2020 updates. I'm going to do that tonight. We'll get to the serious point in a moment.

But there is a hilarious piece in "The New York Times" this week from the campaign trail following him around. Look at this. This is it. This is from an event in Chicago. "We need somebody like you," a woman called out, "If you say so," Mr. Bloomberg replied.

How about that for a bumper sticker? Bloomberg for president, if you say so.

All right. The serious point is that this guy is putting a huge amount of money into this race. And the question is, is that going to actually pay off? He's got 800 campaign employees. And the thing that has really destroyed his credibility as far as I'm concerned, and this is what I mentioned earlier, is that in the last couple of days, he has said -- Bloomberg has said, he will put a billion dollars behind whoever is the Democratic nominee, including and he specifically said, Bernie Sanders or Elizabeth Warren. That is totally ridiculous.

Everyone knows that Mike Bloomberg does not agree with the far-left policies of those two candidates and yet he is saying that he hates Trump so much, he is going to put a billion dollars to get them into the Oval Office. It is totally ridiculous. Totally destroyed his credibility. Tammy Bruce?

BRUCE: Well, when you see something that is so odd, there's a reason for it. In this case is Mr. Bloomberg's interest in China. This is your wheelhouse.

HILTON: Right.

BRUCE: The nature of the influence of the money out of China, The Washington Post -- rarely when I refer people to "The Washington Post" -- but January 1, 2020, a very good article, laying out the details of his business interest in China, the nature of how he relies on China, the investment that he's made in China.

And so this may be a small investment to try to save those business interests and the American prospect is followed up on that also --

HILTON: So that's why he is anyone, but Trump.

BRUCE: Well that's it. I mean, this is -- I think he knows he is not going to be President. But this gives him a chance to put out those ads. He runs as a candidate so the ad prices are lower as a result than if you were just a Super PAC.

So there's a lot of reasons to do this. But he also -- I will conclude by saying he clearly believes that the American electorate is up for sale, that somehow we are being sold that American elections can be bought and sold. This is an attitude that has to be quashed.

HILTON: Super quick --

JONES: Tammy hit on it. The fact that you feel like you can buy these votes. I mean, you don't understand the Trump phenomenon. His ability was to connect with the voter, not buy them, even though he had the money. He didn't use all that money.

HILTON: So Lisa, the scenario that he seems to be going for is a brokered convention. There's no clear winner. On the second round, the establishment Democrats come behind him and say he's the one that can beat Trump.

BOOTHE: I don't think it'll go to a brokered convention. Everyone was saying that in the 2016 primary because Republicans had such a competitive field that didn't end up happening.

I think the primary field is going to continue to get winnowed down, and Iowa and New Hampshire have always been historically determinative.

So I just -- I don't think it's making there. What I am interested in saying is he is going into Super Tuesday, putting in, you know, unprecedented amounts of money and that's a strategy we haven't seen before because normally, if you lose the first four contests, you're dead.

HILTON: Yes.

BOOTHE: But because he has so much money, so that's what I think is going to be interesting to watch.

HILTON: We'll see if it works. All right, coming up, Joe Biden says the Iran situation proves why we need his experience. That is of course a joke.

And we'll explain why in the Biden comedy segment, next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

HILTON: Welcome back. Even if they're still going on about Megxit, anyway, before we get to the Biden comedy segment, Fox Nation is doing a behind the scenes special with moments from our real lives off camera and they're calling mine, "Steve Hilton's American Vacation."

Now that picture which looks horrific to me, apparently refers to "National Lampoon's Vacation." I'm told everyone knows what that is. Anyway, there you go.

Be sure to check that out on Fox Nation this Wednesday. Right, Joe Biden.

Of course he's trying to exploit the Iran showdown situation. And this week, the Biden campaign was out with this ad. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

ANNOUNCER: This is a moment that requires strong, steady, stable leadership. We need someone tested and trusted around the world.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HILTON: Strong, steady, stable leadership -- like this?

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOE BIDEN, D-PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: You had people like Margaret Thatcher -- excuse me -- you have people like the former chairman and leader of the party in Germany. You had Angela Merkel stand up and say how terrible it was.

I'd smack them in the mouth.

Many more things, but they tell me, my time is up.

Corn pop was a bad dude, and he ran a bunch of bad boys.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HILTON: That's the kind of leadership we need in these troubled times.

BOOTHE: And that's the thing, so Joe Biden's premise is essentially, we need to go back to sanity when he's, you know, clearly, I mean, I don't want to say insane, but you know, you can derive your own opinion on watching some of those clips from him.

You know, and then also, why would we want to go back? Right? Because obviously, being the Vice President to Obama in the previous administration, that's what he's saying. We need to go back. Why do we want to go back when the economy is booming? When Trump has gotten things done on immigration? When things are, you know, pretty stable when it comes to foreign policy and national security? When Trump has been notching up wins on things like trade? So why go back?

And what a worthless -- that's the only argument he can make is essentially like, let's go back.

HILTON: Hang on a second. I just -- react to this. We've got the Robert Gates quote, this is so -- it's brilliant. There we are. Great minds think alike. The Robert Gates quote, is -- there it is -- I think this is talking about Biden. Remember he was with Biden. He worked alongside him in Obama's administration.

"I think he has been wrong on nearly every major foreign policy and national security issue over the past four decades."

JONES: What an alley-oop. Perfect. And not only that, think about the decisions that the President, the former President did, right like the raid. Biden was against the raid. Okay. So is this is the guy -- and remember when Obama ran, part of the reason why they put Joe Biden on the ticket was his foreign policy experience.

And then he completely messed up on that as well. Administrative -- different people within the inner circle didn't want to listen to Biden. You've got Robert Gates there, even Secretary Clinton didn't even listen to him. So that tells you how much he valued Joe Biden.

BRUCE: I love that ad because it's a perfect example of their arrogance, their disconnection and why Trump is President. I think it's perfect.

HILTON: I know. I mean, they can -- I mean, it's just --

BOOTHE: And also think, on foreign policy, it's actually hard to hit the President because he is not a warmonger by any stretch of the imagination.

His weapon of choice is actually economic sanctions and use the economic tools and he is strong on deterrence.

But I don't think there's a lot of room. It's going to be difficult for Joe Biden --

BRUCE: Biden represents --

BOOTHE: ... try to challenge every foreign policy.

BRUCE: Everything that's wrong with the past and every reason why Trump is the President. It is. This is literally once again, the choice and he is reminding us every day why Trump is President.

HILTON: There you are. Lovely last word from Tammy Bruce, always a good way to end.

BOOTHE: Corn pop.

HILTON: Thank you very much for being with us tonight. Thank you, all of you. We'll see you soon. And do please come back again next Sunday when "The Next Revolution" will be televised.

