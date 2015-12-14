Steve Forbes on his 'cure' for the United States

DISCLAIMER: THE FOLLOWING "Cost of Freedom Recap" CONTAINS STRONG OPINIONS WHICH ARE NOT A REFLECTION OF THE OPINIONS OF FOX NEWS AND SHOULD NOT BE RELIED UPON AS INVESTMENT ADVICE WHEN MAKING PERSONAL INVESTMENT DECISIONS. IT IS FOX NEWS' POLICY THAT CONTRIBUTORS DISCLOSE POSITIONS THEY HOLD IN STOCKS THEY DISCUSS, THOUGH POSITIONS MAY CHANGE. READERS OF "Cost of Freedom Recap" MUST TAKE RESPONSIBILITY FOR THEIR OWN INVESTMENT DECISIONS.

REP. MICHAEL MCCAUL: EXTREMISTS TARGETING REFUGEE PROGRAM TO ENTER US

Steve Forbes: The president is not trusted on this statement and that's why the American people want a halt to this program until they feel there are policies in place and vetting in place that is real. And the lack of trust was re-enforced by the speech he gave last night. After six years, he acknowledges that ft. Hood was not workplace violence, hello. Then if he doesn't stop the program, the press will.

Bruce Japsen: One could argue it's already paused given that it's run by our friends in the government and it takes months and months. We have to decide as a country, these are refugees escaping terrorism and we are a country that people escape war and terrorism and come to. I think the vetting process, the republicans haven't really said what's wrong with the vetting process anyway, what don't they like about it?

Elizabeth MacDonald: The FBI has warned about this, homeland security. Turkey arrested, if you ever trying to escape into Germany as refugees. The U.S. had that problem in 2010, in Bowling Green, Kentucky. Canada has that problem. The as for the vetting process, we're not relying on foreign countries to -- the vetting process is the question, are you engaged in terrorist active and you check the box no. 300,000 Individuals did not get the proper vetting as refugees and came into the United States.

John Tamny: Well, I think that speaks to the point, the idea that we can shut down the refugee process and keep terrorists from. Entering the country, so we should be very skeptical talking got a nation at war, a nation at war is a government going to do something we're not going to like.

Rich Karlgaard: John used the word seriousness. But I think the only serious thing is to look at something that is not working, new government data that is not working and figure out how to make it work. We're talking about 10,000 Syrian refugees. We ought to be able to figure out who how to make it work.

Mike Ozanian: President Obama doesn't give a hoot about that, he e's too busy, he has a very big plan to fundamentally transform this country, which he's been open about. It has to do with giving Iran a pathway to making a nuclear bomb. Whether it's the bombing of Syria, why isn't he letting in Christian refugees?

WORLD LEADERS REACT TO DONALD TRUMP'S PLAN TO BAN MUSLIMS FROM ENTERING US

Rich Karlgaard: All effective leaders concentrate on the issues that matter. And if the global elites like that, fine. If they don't like that, that's fine too. They didn't particularly care for Reagan, but he got those two things done.

Steve Forbes: He turned over the former Soviet yawn on union. It was an extraordinary thing; he thought we could win the Cold War. The foreign leaders thought he was nuts. He was farsighted, they were not.

Bruce Japsen: I think people getting excited about anything is good for to the political process, whether it's here or in Europe. I will say that there were probably just as many people that were cheering in those crowds because they were excited about bush and Cheney being headed back to their respective ranches.

Elizabeth Macdonald: Yeah, and you're right, and dialing back to when he was first elected in 2008, and then in 2009, you got to figure out why are people falling in love with the presidents, the Nobel Peace committee over there in Norway, individuals there are saying, well, we gave the Nobel Peace Prize in 2009 because we were trying to aid and abet a nuclear disarmament by the united states. So there was a hidden agenda there, a hidden motive, and I’m always mindful of that, I don't think we should fall in love with our president, we with shouldn't be passion swallow reason.

Bill Baldwin : And I don't think the lack thereof is even relevant to a U.S. presidential election. If I vote for Trump or against Donald Trump, I don't think that has any bearing on whether the French like him.

Sabrina Schaeffer: The issue of celebrity presidents has been an inherit part of to the modern presidency dating back to Nixon. The problem of course is either here or abroad is when that personality becomes bigger than the office itself. We want to keep an eye on this because it does matter in times like this when a president is going to have to be working with world leaders and other countries, but there's not a whole lot we can do about it. We have to sit back and let it play its course.

RPT: 32 PRIVATE UNIVERSITY PRESIDENTS EARNED MORE THAN $1 MILLION IN 2013

Elizabeth MacDonald: There has to be some kind of performance based something coming out of college. We have got about $1 trillion in student loan debt. I don't mind paying for performance; we have it in the business world. What about the cultural relevance of soap operas or MTV, why don't we start there.

Sabrina Schaeffer: I was a history major at Middlebury, and the presidency was penalized and then I went into the nonprofit world and their job is to educate me and my job is to figure out what to do with that degree.

Steve Forbes: The key thing is knowing any real metrics, in terms of subsidizing college, that's why they become is so bloated, and they bring big people in to run these massive institutions.

Mike Ozanian: I'm not going to say some of these presidents are not overpaid. But I also don't want to punish some of these presidents, because what if people like me when I went to college go there, I went there because I liked to drink beer, play sports and chase girls.

John Tamny: I went for the same reason as Mike. You can't beat success in the classroom. Success is a function of hard work and finding something you like. We can't make a college professor accountable for what we do out in the real world.

Bill Baldwin: College is way too expensive, but I do not think that we should be tying to the president's salary to the salaries of the graduates, that's like saying that Jennifer Lawrence shouldn't make more than $50,000.

