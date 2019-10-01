'Stealth War: How China Took Over While America's Elite Slept' by Robert Spalding

Read the publisher: China expert Robert Spalding reveals the shocking success China has had infiltrating American institutions and compromising our national security.

The media often suggest that Russia poses the greatest threat to America's national security, but the real danger lies farther east. While those in power have been distracted and disorderly, China has waged a six-front war on America's economy, military, diplomacy, technology, education, and infrastructure--and they're winning. It's almost too late to undo the shocking, though nearly invisible, victories of the Chinese.

In "Stealth War," retired Air Force Brigadier General Robert Spalding reveals China's motives and secret attacks on the West.