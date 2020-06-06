St. Louis officials release video of persons of interest in death of David Dorn as liberals demand defunding police

This is a rush transcript from "The Five," June 5, 2020. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

JESSE WATTERS, FOX NEWS HOST: Hello, everybody. I'm Jesse Watters, along with Juan Williams, Greg Gutfeld, Martha MacCallum and Katie Pavlich. It's five o'clock in New York City. And this is The Five.

Another day of unrest in America as massive protests over the death of George Floyd continued to sweep across the country. You are looking live at New York City where there are over a dozen demonstrations and Washington, D.C. is bracing for a weekend of major protests.

President Trump is stressing law and order while addressing the death of George Floyd earlier today.

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: You have to dominate the streets. You can't let what's happening happen. It's called dominate the streets. You can't let that happen in New York where they're breaking into stores. Equal justice under the law must mean that every American receives equal treatment in every encounter with law enforcement regardless of race, color, gender or creed. They have to receive fair treatment. We all saw what happened last week. We can't let that happen.

WATTERS: Ahead of the big protest in D.C. the city's liberal mayor feuding with President Trump over how to keep the peace. Trump blasting Mayor Muriel Bowser for trying to kick out the National Guard.

OK. Greg Gutfeld.

GREG GUTFELD, FOX NEWS HOST: Yes.

WATTERS: I don't see the problem with the National Guard for this reason. When you use the National Guard, the National Guard seems to work to stop the violence. So, I don't know why you want to kick out the National Guard before the violence has been quelled.

GUTFELD: Yes. We are in a weird situation in that we are kind of like still being told there is no -- everything is great and peachy but I just heard this phrase yesterday, or was it today, called mushroom management. have you ever heard of that? That -- that's how the media treats the public.

WATTERS: Maybe --

GUTFELD: They keep us in the dark and they keep feeding us crap.

WATTERS: What?

GUTFELD: Anyway, I don't know what's going on. So, let me -- can I just make -- I have a -- I have a question. We are seeing the stock market go up.

WATTERS: Yes.

GUTFELD: We are seeing corporations and businesses getting back to work, it seems like the economy is getting back to strength. Is that because America is so strong that it can endure a pandemic as well as like insurrections, or, has the riots and the chaos and the insurrections made everybody in power a bit relieved?

Because the liberal elite, especially in media realize that their power is safe if the public is always at odds with each other. It's never going to be, black plus white, it's going to be black versus white, and that kind of guarantees that the public will never be a treat to the people who hold power. I mean, they don't mind it because they have the insurance, so you ride and loot, they're OK, but your movement goes back a decade.

WATTERS: Yes, that's a great point. If you keep everybody divided and that keeps people from coming after the politicians. I guess, Martha, one of the things you saw, maybe Greg mentioned it about the relief of all this, as people see all these protests, I guess maybe they're thinking this pandemic must be over pretty soon. What do you think?

MARTHA MACCALLUM, FOX NEWS ANCHOR: I mean, I think that's one of like the sidebar stories here that is the most remarkable of all. We just went through or we're in the middle of the month of June where you can't have a graduation.

You can't have a high school graduation, you can't have a college graduation, but you can protest in the streets right next to the person next to you. You know, in a procession that puts you in much closer proximity, in some cases, that you might be in one of these other events.

No wedding, no funerals. Some of these things are just starting to reemerge. But it is striking to me. And then you hear Mayor De Blasio in New York say, you know, don't worry about the spike that we saw in cases today because it's not related to what we've seen over these protests.

Now he's referring to the incubation period and he may be right about that in the short term but it's just a lame excuse for why you can't do all of these other things that seem to be, you know, at least as possible to pull off as these protests.

WATTERS: Yes, we saw that governor of Michigan, Gretchen Whitmer telling people don't go out of your house, and then the other day she is sitting there right next to people kneeling for the protest.

MACCALLUM: My gosh.

WATTERS: So, I guess maybe the right to assembly depends on what you are assembling for. I don't know about that. Katie, what do you think also about this National Guard controversy? I don't understand it. I would welcome the National Guard if a city was burning down but I guess people don't like it.

KATIE PAVLICH, FOX NEWS HOST: well, you know what? Washington, D.C. is not just any city. This is the capital of the United States of America and it belongs to everybody and the President of the United States has an obligation to keep it in order, to keep it from being vandalized, and yes, the National Guard should be guarding things like the Lincoln Memorial and the World War II Monument, and the National Mall because millions of people from around the world every single year come here to see these things.

They are shared by everyone in America, they are shared with the world as the capital of this country and the president has every right to want to protect those things.

I went down to D.C. the other day everything is boarded up. There is graffiti everywhere with the f word and threatening messages to police, and this idea that after one night of, quote, "peaceful protest with nobody arrested" the mayor now wants to just take out the National Guard.

Well, let's flash back to what happened last weekend with burning and rioting and the Lincoln Memorial being defaced, a World War II Memorial being defaced. The National Guard is a response, its cause and effect. And they should stay as long as they need to, to make sure that the city that belongs to all Americans is protected.

WATTERS: Yes. And I think everybody agrees with that. Juan, I do understand, I think, why some people are against the National Guard. My parents, the 60s, kind of a hippie generation when they were out there protesting the war for Civil Rights, they didn't like the idea of the National Guard coming in. There was a lot of violence at that time. And I still think there's a little hangover from people of that era from the 60s and the early 70s about having the National Guard on the ground. Do I have that right or not?

JUAN WILLIAMS, FOX NEWS HOST: Well, I think that's right, Jesse. I do think there are some people who feel that it's escalating the situation by bringing in too much power. It puts them on the street and it makes it look like we are a militarized zone.

You know, it's unfortunate the other day when the defense secretary talked about the city is a battle space. I mean, even former Defense Secretary Jim Mattis came out and said, you know, this is not that. You hear that, you know, that this is a divisive tactic and people don't like it for that reason.

We have a police force here in D.C. In fact, we have several police forces. We have Secret Service, park police --

WATTERS: Yes, but the police weren't getting the job done.

WILLIAMS: -- homeland security. I could go on. Hang on, Jesse. Jesse, they are getting the job done. I mean, I think a lot of times what you get is people, especially today. We shouldn't be talking about, you know, anything but the reality that for the last few nights what we have experienced here in America is overwhelmingly peaceful protest. People who have a legitimate grievance and are peacefully protesting.

So, I think you have to say, thank God, that's what we want. We don't want looters or rioters. We want peaceful protest and we're getting that. And I think that has to be saluted. No one is calling for the use of violence that possibly with the exception of some of these white supremacists who are posing as antifa online to stir trouble.

PAVLICH: God, come on.

WILLIAMS: Nobody, nobody is calling --

WATTERS: My gosh.

WILLIAMS: -- for violence.

PAVLICH: Even -- even --

WILLIAMS: And I would say that what gets lost here, Jesse, is this. that this is bigger than one incident. This is really about a mindset that allows a policeman to put his knee on the back of someone's neck for almost nine minutes until that man is dead.

We've got to deal with that mindset. Today would have been Breonna Taylor's --

WATTERS: No, I understand --

WILLIAMS: -- 27th birthday.

WATTERS: Yes, we do.

WILLIAMS: Why don't -- no one arrested in that case, nothing. That just happens in America.

WATTERS: I understand.

WILLIAMS: And everybody goes on.

WATTERS: No, listen. We all watch this, Juan.

WILLIAMS: That's why we have people in the streets.

WATTERS: We -- I agree. That' good. And the reason that it's become more peaceful is because there's been more National Guard on the streets because the local police --

PAVLICH: Correct.

WATTERS: -- weren't getting the job done because the mayors weren't letting them get that job done.

All right. Coming up --

GUTFELD: Jesse --

WATTERS: -- the radical left rams up calls to defund the police. And we have breaking news about the murder of retired Police Captain David Dorn.

MACCALLUM: Back with this Fox News alert, and major developments today in the murder of former St. Louis Police Captain David Dorn.

Trace Gallagher standing by with the latest for us tonight. Hi, Trace.

TRACE GALLAGHER, FOX NEWS CHIEF CORRESPONDENT: Hi, Martha. David Dorn was shot while he was inside Lee's pawnshop protecting it from looters and police have now released surveillance video also from inside that pawnshop that shows seven people crawling from after another beneath the security gate into the store.

At least two of the suspects are armed and one of them points a gun at the door. Now it's unclear at what point David Dorn was shot but police say he was hit by gunfire inside the shop and was able to make it outside where he collapsed on the sidewalk.

The suspect as you can see were wearing masks about the video is very clear and police are hopeful that somebody will recognize them and if you do, call St. Louis police.

David Dorn was a St. Louis police captain for 35 years before retiring and taking a job as a small-town police chief. Dorn, the father of five, grandfather of 10 was also instrumental in mentoring numerous young people who were interested in pursuing law enforcement.

I just want to note that Lee's pawnshop is on Martin Luther King Drive. Martha?

MACCALLUM: Indeed, it is. Trace, thank you very much.

So, that news coming as calls to defund or lower funding for police across the country continue to rise up nationally. You've got some leaders in Minneapolis taking things further. They want to completely dismantle the police department in favor of a new transformative force that would protect people, apparently, after the death of George Floyd.

The city council there holding an emergency meeting today and they reached an agreement with the state to ban police from using choke holds along with some other reforms.

Juan, I just want to go first on this. Because one of the things that I find really disturbing in this David Dorn story, you know, we all are sympathetic to George Floyd, horrified by what we saw on the video and the evil in the officer's face who was able to snuff his life out the way he did.

But my question is where is the protest across the country for David Dorn? Why do we not see similar outcry for this man who was 38 years on the police force and as Trace pointed out, father of five, grandfather to 10 people? Where is the outcry?

WILLIAMS: I think that the -- I think these criminals should be prosecuted with the full force of the law, Martha. I don't think that you're going to see any hesitation about that coming not only from the St. Louis Police Department but from the people of St. Louis.

Black, white, Asian and Latino. It's a horrific thing to see a man whose serve his community in that way lose his life to these criminals. So, you ask, though, as if, you know, Mr. Dorn and the police department, and the politician in St. Louis don't have a voice, of course they do and they have the power to exercise it.

I think in the other case you're thinking about people who feel like a problem has been ignored not given voice and they are taking to the streets in peaceful protest, to say we need to deal with the problem. A problem of course that you properly depicted. You know, somebody putting their knee on someone' neck for nine minutes and the other officers standing around.

Just a quick note here, I think that these calls to defund the police are, I don't -- I don't have much respect for it to be just quite brutally honest. I mean, to me, poor communities need the best policing. And if you're talking about money as I was saying yesterday, we don't need, you know, excess military equipment after Afghanistan pouring in making it look like the police or military force.

But we do need strong policing, sometimes maybe more money for better community policing, for better outreach. Just to improve the quality of what we have in terms of police community relations.

MACCALLUM: Yes. Greg, about this idea to defund the police departments in some places, you've got Jeremiah Ellison who is Keith Ellison, the Minnesota attorney general's son saying that he wants to dramatically rethink the way that we keep people safe, as he puts it in Minneapolis. What do you think?

GUTFELD: He is a fan of antifa, so his opinion means nothing. I tried to be nice in the a-block but that's out the window.

If you want to defund the police, go for it. Any celebrity who endorses it, 911 should block their number. Right? And any gun dealer, every gun dealer should never sell a gun to somebody who wants to defund the police. Because what they are doing when they are purchasing a weapon is, they're getting security for themselves while denying it for you. All right?

So, I'd say, go for it. Speaking of guns, how do you think gun control as an issue is going to fare after the Democratic National Convention hit the streets? Right? That spectacle of lawlessness effectively did more to end gun control than anything the NRA could ever dream of.

You are watching more people buy guns than ever before and I include myself in that.

MACCALLUM: Yes.

GUTFELD: So, now, that gets to my last point that I wanted to say at the end of the a-block. You know when Trump does something considered good, what is always the criticism? Well, he should have done it sooner. You know, he should have shut down travel sooner. You know, he should have shut down the city sooner.

Well, when Juan said how great it was that we saw thee peaceful protests, well, I would to say I wish it would have happened sooner because then my neighborhood wouldn't have been destroyed and decimated and I wouldn't be looking at people trying to rebuild their lives.

Maybe it could have been done sooner. I mean, how would you feel if your neighborhood was destroyed? You know what, great example, Chris Palmer. You got to look up his tweet. He looked at, he tweeted, while rioters burned down low-income housing, he tweeted burn it all down.

And then when the rioters got to his gated community, he called the cops. See the shift? Everybody can talk about and wax romantic about the movement and how we need systemic change, because it means nothing until they get to your door and then it all goes out the window.

MACCALLUM: Katie, it's a great point.

GUTFELD: I thought I was going to be nice.

MACCALLUM: I hear a lot of people who have never owned guns in their lives. People who never owned guns in their lives who are now thinking about getting them.

PAVLICH: Yes.

MACCALLUM: And I think this is going to be a very tough selling point for Democrats who have been in favor of more gun control and cracking down and more background checks. It's going to be a tough argument, I think, in this environment.

PAVLICH: Yes. You know the gun control issue and the gun rights issue and the role of the Second Amendment during the pandemic and during this recent spate of riots around the country is one that we don't have time to fully discuss here.

But it proves again that we have a lesson to learn. And that is when the police are dealing with criminals, you are left on your own to defend yourself and your family. You are your only defense and you are the last defense.

So, Greg, welcome to the club. Congratulations. I'm glad that you've now joined. That's good. But in terms of, Martha, your question about Democrats and the selling to the rest of the country, you know, politically, this is a very tough issue for them.

There's a poll that came out today from Marist and NPR that shows that 56 percent of registered voters, not just Americans but registered voters says that they believe that police have responded to these situations either correctly or not aggressively enough.

And so, this idea that you are going to defund the police --

MACCALLUM: Yes.

PAVLICH: -- comes from far-left people, it's an elitist argument that punishes the very people, the most vulnerable people that they claim to be standing up for and that is the bottom line.

MACCALLUM: Yes. I mean, I think for the first time in most of our lives, Jesse, we got the feeling of not -- of the potential of not having any protection out there. And then you talk about potentially defunding police departments and making them weaker, and we already know that the situations we've been watching do, in some cases, make police back off in certain interactions. They just don't want to go there necessarily which is a dangerous thing.

WATTERS: And now that I know that Greg is packing, I'm going to be a lot nicer to him --

MACCALLUM: I know, right.

WATTERS: -- in the green room. You can definitely bet on that for sure.

MACCALLUM: Boy.

WATTERS: But just put yourself in the mind of a criminal here. Because if you hear people are going to slash the budget for the police, you're thinking yourself, all right, great, let's pop the champagne, let's start the crime spree.

That means less squad cars, less helicopters, less firepower, less detectives, less drug sniffing dogs, less task forces. I mean, you are just going to run wild. Because now you are going to arrest more because people aren't going to be able to call for back up. There's going to be slower response times for crimes. It' going to go crazy.

What people don't understand is, most of the police in the inner city they're not shooting it out with gang bangers like you see on TV every day. You know what they are doing? They are helping homeless guy who has fallen into the subway. They are breaking up a fight outside of a bar. They are helping a child that has injured themselves.

They are responding to a domestic disturbance where someone is getting hurt. They are actually trying to help people and answering calls from people who are saying please come and help. So, everybody, go watch live P.D. this weekend, it's live and you can see they're not there to be mean bad guys, they're there to help.

GUTFELD: Jessie, that's on against your show and my show.

(CROSSTALK)

MACCALLUM: All right. Everybody, thank you.

WATTERS: DVR live P.D.

MACCALLUM: All right. Coming up --

PAVLICH: It won't be live anymore.

MACCALLUM: -- straight ahead, will this -- will this become Joe Biden's deplorables moment? What Joe Biden just said about millions of Americans, when we come back to The Five. Stay tuned.

PAVLICH: Well, Joe Biden insulting even more voters. His latest attack being compared to Hillary Clinton's 2016 deplorables comment. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOE BIDEN (D), PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: Do we really think this is as good as we can be as a nation? I don't think the vast majority of people think that. They're probably anywhere from 10 to 15 percent of people out that just not very good people but that's not who we are. The vast majority of people are decent. We have to appeal to that and we have to unite people. Bring them together.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PAVLICH: So, Greg, I'm wondering exactly who he's talking about especially given the events of the last week.

GUTFELD: He's absolutely, he's a comic genius. The fact that that he talks about we really need to unite people, except --

PAVLICH: Right.

GUTFELD: -- there are 30 to 40 million people that I just said aren't worth having around. I'd like to know who he's talking about, are they all white people, are they male, are they female, are they handicapped, are children part of it?

Remember, this is the same guy who decides how black you are after putting enough blacks behind bars. The worst part, he is just an appeaser. And he's an appeaser to the hard left because he likes being in power. Like I said, this dissent and this divisiveness keeps people like Joe Biden safe in power. If he's -- you know, the next riot and he's president, he'll be in his sunglasses and his aviator jacket throwing the first ceremonial brick.

PAVLICH: Yes, Juan, does he need all the votes that he needs? I mean, he needs as many voters as possible, doesn't he?

WILLIAMS: Yes. Well, Katie, why would you think that he doesn't want votes? I mean, I don't know who he's talking about. I mean, Greg is right. He's should -- he should have been more --

PAVLICH: Because he's saying 10 percent of the population are bad people.

WILLIAMS: Well, he said, they're not good people. He just -- he didn't say who they were. And so that's what Greg was talking about. I mean, to my mind, I think politicians shouldn't be pundits, you know. I mean, when they try to categorize an opponent's base, if that's what he was doing, I think they make mistakes. They get themselves in trouble.

So to my mind, it stirs up the opponent's base, right? I mean, you can imagine that that sound bites going to be repeated in the Trump echo chamber for days to come and say, oh, it's about Trump people, but he didn't say that. So to my mind, you know, it's not going to change any votes pro or con. I don't think anybody's going to necessarily say I'm going to vote that way because of this statement, but you know, some people will try to exploit it.

PAVLICH: So, Jesse, Republicans pounce --

GUTFELD: Yes. See, the people who responded who were at fault. It's the people who pounce.

PAVLICH: Yes. The pounce thing happens. The pouncers. Yes, the pouncing has commenced, Jesse.

WATTERS: Yes. Joe Biden is dead wrong. I think it's probably around 20 to 25 percent of the population that are not very good people. I mean, come on. I mean, watch T.V.

MACCALLUM: That's what I was going to say.

WATTERS: Go on the internet. I mean, it's much higher than 10 to 15 percent. And, you know, is this a scandal? No. If Trump said it, would it be a scandal? Yes. Am I that outraged about it? I tried to be. I spent all day trying to work up some moral outrage over this comment. I just couldn't deliver it, I'm sorry, because against the backdrop of whole neighborhoods being burned to a crisp, and having people pulled out of their big rigs and knocked unconscious. I'm not that worried about what Joe Biden says on a podcast or a live stream.

What I'm really concerned about is what Joe Biden does, and what Donald Trump does. And this is how the election is going to be. They're going to be judged on action, and who's going to be a man of action and who's all talk, and I think we know who's who.

PAVLICH: So Martha, it seems like a lot of what Joe Biden said is -- says is kind of baked into the cake, so to speak, about how people feel about him.

MACCALLUM: Well, you know, I mean, I'm just kind of laughing a little bit here because I wasn't sure who he was talking about either. And as we often find, with some things that the former vice president says, it's awfully hard to figure out exactly what he was talking about. And I and I think that has led to some confusion with this comment.

You know, like my colleagues here, I look It over a couple times. I read it. I'm trying to figure out. Was he referring to maybe the people who were committing violence during these -- during the protests? You know, was he separating them out, 10, 15 percent?

And I thought, well, if he's talking about the country, I have to agree with Jesse. There's probably a larger number than that, that you could say, might fall into the group of, you know, people that you wouldn't necessarily want to --- want to hang out with or you don't think are good, nice people. And, you know, I guess for everybody that number that the people that you would be directing, that would be a different group.

So I think it was a confusing statement. I agree with Jesse that it is -- it doesn't really amount to -- one of the things that I think is very clarifying about this moment between the virus and you know, watching that the incredible violence and unrest that we've seen in the wake of the killing of George Floyd, is that it's very -- it makes you not sweat the small stuff. And I think this falls in that category.

I think Joe Biden is trying to register, he's trying to say stuff that sticks and matters, but I think he's having a hard time.

PAVLICH: Yes, that's for sure. I think it's pretty evident.

GUTFELD: Katie?

PAVLICH: All right, coming up next -- yes, Greg?

GUTFELD: I just want to make a point that there is something important to be about this. The fact that when Trump criticizes, it's an individual. It's always an individual. With the Democrats, it's always groups.

PAVLICH: Yes. Well, you're pouncing right now, so we're going to move on from that.

GUTFELD: I'm pouncing. I'm pouncing.

PAVLICH: (INAUDIBLE) jobs report, President Trump says only Joe Biden can kill the American comeback.

WILLIAMS: Could this be a 2020 game changer? The economy adding a surprising 2.5 million jobs last month. It's the biggest monthly increase in history with more businesses reopening. President Trump and Joe Biden fighting over who deserves the credit.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: Today is probably, if you think of it, the greatest comeback in American history.

JOE BIDEN (D), PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: I was disturbed however, to see the president crowing this morning, basically hanging a mission accomplished banner out there, when there's so much more work to be done.

TRUMP: This is a rocket ship. This is far better than a V. A V is wonderful, a V is this that we're talking about. Will it be a V, a U, an L. They had no idea.

BIDEN: It was time for him to step out of his own bunker. Take a look around the consequences of his words and his actions.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WILLIAMS: Martha, this is good news for America. What can President Trump do to keep it going?

MACCALLUM: Well, I think it's an interesting assessment on the lockdown rebellion. A lot of people fought back. They wanted to get back to work. They wanted things to reopen. We've seen in cases all across the country that where that happened, and those governors were vilified for the most part.

The cases seemed to be under control in those areas. Even the Ozarks where the -- you know, all those kids were partying and everybody was obviously concerned about the proximity that they were in, at least at this point does not appear to have registered an increase in cases in that area.

So -- I mean, it is I think of indication of that movement, loosely held movement across the country. And I do think that it's obviously a boon for President Trump. He seems to be in a much better mood than he was earlier this week, which was a very tough week for him on a number of fronts.

And with regard to Joe Biden, you know, I think that, you know, the energy that he lacks when he talks about the economy and the future is a problem for him. I think there's a little bit of a bunker contest. Joe Biden was in his basement for quite some time. Now, President Trump was in the bunker for a period, on last Friday afternoon, so now he's the guy who's in the bunker.

So I think things are going to intensify and I think that the economy if -- there's all -- you know, all indications in terms of what we're seeing indicate that it's going to continue to go up. There's going to be some jobs that don't ever come back, so there are more layers to this story that I think are going to play out that are going to be tough for the economy in certain sectors. But, you know, overall, this is obviously really good news, very surprising news today.

WILLIAMS: Yes. Jesse, does a lot depend on whether there's a second wave?

WATTERS: Sure, but I'm not worried about a second wave. That was a great montage that the producers just did there because it shows you, Joe Biden listlessly reading off of a teleprompter words that he didn't write himself, and then the president speaking off the cuff for an hour with no prompter with a lot of energy.

So yes, it was a big number, dramatic snapback. It looks like it's not as bad the recession as we thought it's going to be and I think the American people are going to have the confidence to get back out there and the American spirits coming back. But Trump is in a really much different position than Joe Biden on the economy. He has a lot more control.

Remember he got it red hot with tax and regulation, cuts, energy, and trade deals. And then just shut the switch off. And then he just switched it back on. So the American people are going to come up out of the gate really strong.

Biden is just watching it from the sidelines. He can't really do anything except complain. So the good news is bad news for Joe, and that's not a great position to be in politically.

WILLIAMS: So Greg, you know, we -- are we -- I guess, the naysayers would say, hey, we still have 13 percent unemployment. Is this too quick of a celebration?

GUTFELD: Well, obviously, I mean, if you're a Democrat, you're going to root against success, because that's what you do. You need people to be miserable in order to win an office. I hope this is the glimpse of the rainbow and gets us out of this bizarre hell because I'm tired of people telling me that I look miserable.

My wife wants me out of the house because I'll tell you this, workplace behavior does not work inside the home. I am learning this that you can't talk to your wife the way you talk to your co-host. You can't say I'll be right back, or you can't just start talking excessively and give an opinion about her food.

I am driving my wife crazy. I am -- I'm actually feeling a lot better. But the thing is -- so you're getting all these millions and millions of jobs, it is fantastic. They will not give Trump any credit for it. But none of those jobs better go to the looters because they already got their PPP. They got their Prada, they got their Puma, they got their Panasonic.

So this economy has to explode. And it's a shame that anybody who looted is not going to be a part of it because you're going to get your -- that's going to be on your resume forever that you took advantage of people in your neighborhood.

WATTERS: A round of applause for Greg's wife. A round of applause for Greg's wife.

WILLIAMS: Katie, the --

PAVLICH: Well played.

WILLIAMS: Well, I wanted to volunteer to have -- to offer him marital advice, but we'll have to do that over the weekend, Greg. Katie, the Stock Market soared. I think -- correct me if I'm wrong, Katie, but I think it like went up 900 points today or something like that. So it's an amazing performance.

People say though, you know, like -- it's like the top 10 percent on 80 percent of the stock wealth in the country. So jobs is great, but what does it mean when the stock market goes up like this for most Americans?

PAVLICH: Well, first, I was worried about Greg when he wrote a self-help book during the lockdown, so that -- I'm glad to know that things are getting better for him. But on the Stock Markert, you know, Juan that's an argument that --

GUTFELD: Yes, bad timing.

PAVLICH: Bad timing, yes. Or great timing, either one. I think it's probably a really good timing. There's lots of people looking for self-help right now. But on the Stock Market, just real quickly, Juan, you know, that arguments made a lot that, you know, Main Street and Wall Street are very different.

And that may be true, but there are a lot of people who have 401(k)'s and retirement plans that were completely crushed in the month of March that have come back in a certain percentage. And you can guarantee that they're feeling much better about their future as well, thanks to the Stock Market and to these new job numbers as well.

WILLIAMS: Way to go, Katie? Thank you. Straight ahead, cancel culture in America. New York Times employees in an uproar over an op-ed written by a Republican senator. We're going to have that full story for you, all the controversy next on THE FIVE.

GUTFELD: Two examples of speech intolerance. The New York Times caving to left-wing pressure as always and apologizing after employees there complained about Tom Cotton's op-ed on sending in the military to stop the riots. Wrong opinion.

An NFL quarterback Drew Brees forced to apologize once again after saying he didn't agree with protesting during the national anthem. President Trump defended him on Twitter saying Brees should not have said sorry.

You know what I love about this story, Martha? The media has told us again and again, that it would be Trump who would be the autocrat that would come and take away our rights and try to ban everything. But it seems to me from the riots to speech, every attack on our rights is coming from the -- from the left.

MACCALLUM: Well, you know, this New York Times story, I think, is really an embarrassment for the newspaper. I mean, it was -- the idea for this editorial came from the newspaper. They were talking to Tom Cotton about doing a piece for them.

They encouraged him to write something about the Insurrection Act, which has been used by I think seven presidents over the course of history. It is -- there's no reason why it shouldn't have been considered when you look at what was happening, and especially in the cities in Washington D.C. and New York City, just the absolute rampaging and ruining and destruction and spray painting that was absolutely intolerable.

So, the question of whether or not you might want to have some military help in that situation is a perfectly logical conversation to have. The President has, you know, moved away from that position right now. But to say as the New York Times, yes, we stand up for him, we stand up for Senator Cotton because we are a place where you're going to see diverse views, and then to back off it and say, well, we just rush to judgment, you know, in our own stupid idea was just a big rush to judgment is just absolutely embarrassing for them.

I don't know -- I mean, I don't know how many more times they can -- these things can happen and they can recover as a legitimate source.

GUTFELD: Jesse, apologizing to people who already smell blood is pointless. Shouldn't Drew know this?

WATTERS: Drew has won a Super Bowl. He's thrown for more yards than any other NFL quarterback in NFL history. I'd tell these people to just step off. I'm a winner and I don't kneel for the anthem. So what if you're going to complain?

And then why don't the New York Times bosses act like bosses? So, like a bunch of 30-year-olds in the newsroom get hysterical over an op-ed? I mean, they're lucky they have jobs. I mean, did I freak out and like walk out of the building when Fox hired Karl Rove? No, I accepted that we hired Karl Rove. And I didn't make a huge fuss about it. I just sat down on my desk and did my job. I'm kidding. I love Rove.

PAVLICH: OK.

GUTFELD: I felt that way -- I felt that way when they put you on THE FIVE. I was like, what the hell are we doing? Anyway, Katie, Jesse surprisingly makes a good point, though. He makes a good point. Are we suffering from a new generation of writers and editors who don't understand the First Amendment?

PAVLICH: Yes. I mean, most people who come out of colleges these days think that words are actually violence. And there's a big difference between leftists and liberals. And these people who want to quell free speech because they feel uncomfortable, are leftist. They are not open-minded liberals. There's a big difference.

GUTFELD: Juan, I want to ask you a question, but at the same time, I want to withdraw the question because I would disagree with your opinion.

WILLIAMS: OK. All right. Well, what's the question?

GUTFELD: I'm kidding. What are your thoughts?

WILLIAMS: Well, OK -- oh, all right. Well, you know, obviously, I think we've had the debate about military presence on the streets. And I think it's a good debate to have. And I hope as a result, and won't see the military on our streets.

With regard to Brees, you know, I think sometimes people, even those who work with black people don't understand what it's like to be black in America. Why I have to worry when my kids would go out at night in a way I think white parents don't have to worry. And I wish that he had more sensitivity in that way.

GUTFELD: But, you know, when he apologizes, my belief is, accept it, you know. WATTERS: Drew Brees is insensitive enough for you, Juan.

GUTFELD: "ONE MORE THING" is up next.

