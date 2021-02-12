St. Louis couple still facing charges over defending home from protesters

This is a rush transcript from "Tucker Carlson Tonight," February 11, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

TUCKER CARLSON, FOX NEWS HOST: Good evening. Welcome to TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT. Happy Thursday.

So why are the Democrats so angry? We've asked that question a number of times, it doesn't seem to make any sense truly.

In November, the Democratic Party won everything: full control of the Federal government. They ceded for years while they were out of power that made sense but winning seemed to enrage them even more.

Did you watch Democrats on television today at the impeachment hearings? They are crazy person mad, florid faced, irrational, yelling and making threats. It is bizarre.

You'd think they'd get to work fixing the country they inherited, they promised to do that. Instead, they set about breaking things and hurting people. What is going on here? Well, maybe it is intrinsic.

There's a certain sort of low character person who becomes more vicious in victory. Power makes them mean. The Ottomans destroyed the cities they captured, there was never a good reason to do this, to kill people who had already been captured and who had surrendered. The Ottomans did it because they enjoyed it.

Adam Schiff and Nancy Pelosi have a little bit of that in them, it looks like. Imagine being Adam Schiff's landscaper or Nancy Pelosi's housekeeper or anyone at their command? Imagine how they treat the staff when no one is watching. Imagine waiting on them in a restaurant. How would they tip?

You know the answer. They're the kind of people who flatter the boss and scream at the interns. They suck up and they spit down. Jeff Bezos is a god to them. You mean nothing.

So naturally, the Democratic Party is constructing a world designed to serve Jeff Bezos. You're an afterthought in that world. If you get in the way, they will punish you, they already are punishing you.

You're right to say and think what you want, to read and watch what you want, threatens them above all. Why? Because if you have access to information, you can form your own judgments, judgments that are independent of theirs. A free internet is their enemy.

The moment they took power, they began to kind of counter-reformation against the free internet. They started the most sweeping mass censorship campaign in the history of this country, and it is accelerating even now.

Yesterday, for example, Google pulled a pro-life news site off of YouTube. Why did they do that? Simple. Google supports abortion. A lot of big corporations do. Children distract the labor force. If you're raising your family, you are not serving shareholders.

Google doesn't want to debate on the subject, so they just shut the debate down. Hundreds of thousands of subscribers to Lifesite News will no longer be watching videos that question abortion because they're not allowed to.

Then today, Twitter shut down James O'Keefe's Project Veritas Twitter feed. There's no justifiable reason to do this, but no one in the media asked questions about it or appeared to consider it a problem.

Quote, "Project Veritas has been known," POLITICO announced gravely, " ... to spread misinformation." Now, the person who wrote that sentence, a child reporter called Anna, whose Twitter handle brags she went to Cornell, didn't even bother to explain what that so-called misinformation was, but you know what it was.

Project Veritas had criticized the people in charge. That's enough now. Anna didn't question that standard, she seemed pleased to play a role in silencing grown up reporters. She thinks that's her job. Good work, Anna. You work at POLITICO now. You get to be America's room monitor and tell the rest of us what to say. How empowering.

All the child reporters feel that way. That's why they're in favor of it. So, Project Veritas is off Twitter tonight, but the Red Guards still aren't satisfied. They will not rest until there is not a single human being remaining in all American media who questions any of the platitudes that Anna and her friends memorized at Cornell in lieu of an actual education.

Diversity is our strength. Trans rights are human rights. Abortion is healthcare. They don't think about it. They just accept whatever the Central Committee decides is the slogan of the day. And anyone who mocks or disagrees with those slogans is silenced.

In the name of diversity, we must have uniformity.

With all of the impediments to achieving this goal of uniformity, those would include centuries of tradition, the First Amendment to the Constitution, the fact this was a free country, of all of those, it is this, FOX News that is the most significant hurdle to getting everyone to sing from the same song sheet.

FOX is the last big organization in the American news media that differs in even the smallest ways from the other big news organizations, the only one. That's it. Just us.

At this point, there's everyone else in the media standing in crisp formation in their starched matching uniforms and their little caps, patiently awaiting orders from the billionaire class, and then there's FOX News off by itself occasionally saying things that are slightly different from everyone else.

On FOX, there are journalists who are willing to think for themselves sometimes and brave enough to say so out loud. It seems like that's what journalism should be.

But in 2021, it's a very rare thing, and the oligarchs hate it.

Jeff Bezos, for one has had enough of it. Bezos has sent forth his personal scribes from "The Washington Post" to make us go away, to end FOX News.

On command, they've written a number of columns suggesting that FOX News must be silenced. They've gone on television to demand that FOX News is silenced. Here's one of Jeff Bezos' employees.

MAX BOOT, CNN GLOBAL AFFAIRS ANALYST: There are other options, including the fact that cable operators like Comcast and Charter which send FOX out to hundreds of millions of people, they can demand some accountability in the way that Facebook and Twitter have done.

And there is, also I think, the possibility of reviving the Fairness Doctrine.

CARLSON: There are a lot of ways to silence FOX News, he has explained on television and in columns, but he doesn't call it silencing FOX News. He says, "We must demand some accountability."

In other words, make it go away. Get in line. No more unauthorized questions. No more criticizing Jeff Bezos.

And he is not the only one saying it. In the last 30 days, a single columnist at "The New York Times" called Nick Kristof has written three separate columns demanding that someone please yank this news off the air immediately.

Just yesterday, Kristof suggested that this show, the one you're watching was somehow guilty of terrorism, of violence, something that we've been opposed consistently for four years.

How are we guilty of that and why? Well, because Ashli Babbitt, the unarmed protesters shot to death at the Capitol on January 6th, apparently watch this show from time to time at 8:00 p.m.

Now keep in mind that Ashli Babbitt is dead. She paid quite a price for trying to enter the Speaker's lobby without permission, and no one more -- what kind of country is it by the way -- and we're saying this as a show that was against what they did on January 6th from the second they did it.

But what kind of country is it where nobody says, well, wait, that's kind of sad. They shot an unarmed woman? Is that really a death penalty offense?

How hardhearted are we that no one can even acknowledge that is sad, which it is. What kind of country is it where a Republican Member of Congress from Oklahoma applauded her death immediately?

Nick Kristof is applauding it. But for Nick Kristof, her death is not enough. Now we need to ban any television shows that Ashli Babbitt may have watched.

We're not even going to rebut that. It's not even worth your time to hear us explain why that is irrational. It's self-evidently irrational. Pol Pot reads "The New York Times" therefore, we need to close the paper down?

John Wayne Gacy liked the Nick Kristoff column, therefore, Nick Kristoff is guilty of mass murder. He's a serial killer, too? That's what Nick Kristoff is saying.

We would never say something like that. Ever. It's too stupid.

But nothing is too stupid for Nick Kristof or "The New York Times." What Kristof lacks in reason, he makes up for with vehemence.

Nick Kristof, in the end cannot stand the idea that someone somewhere might be publicly disagreeing with him, so he is calling for forcible censorship.

What would be nice is if he just said it out loud, yes, I'm calling for censorship. Be a man about it and admit what you're doing. But of course, he will never do that. These are not men. These are craven servants of the Democratic Party. They are feline, not canine.

All of their aggression is passive aggression. Watch another slope shoulder tool of the oligarchy feign outrage that we have called censorship what it is -- censorship. Oh, but it's not censorship, he whines, it's harm reduction.

BRIAN STELTER, CNN CHIEF MEDIA CORRESPONDENT: And Tucker Carlson is telling viewers that this network, CNN is trying to force FOX News off the air, which is patently false.

But while some call it cancel culture, let me suggest a different way to think about this, a harm reduction model.

By reducing a liar's reach is not the same as censoring freedom of speech. Freedom of speech is different than freedom of reach.

CARLSON: Oh, "Let me suggest a different model, the harm reduction model." Notice the seductively imprecise language of personal therapy. We're all AOC now. It's all about us.

It's not a fascist crackdown on free speech by ruthless and empowered mad billionaires. No, not at all. It's just harm reduction, like methadone or Nicorette. It's a way to get better.

When they come for you, they will talk like social workers. Guaranteed.

Sean Davis helped found "The Federalist" he knows what this is about. They've come for him. He joins us tonight.

Sean, thanks so much for coming on. I never want to sound like we are complaining and you know, we hate talking about the show on the show.

However, in the last several weeks, and particularly in the last 24 hours, the call to take this show off the air by groups funded -- for real -- by the Ford Foundation or by George Soros, by Michael Bloomberg, by Jeff Bezos has become deafening going after advertisers, going after the companies that carry our signal into your home.

What is this about? It's not just about us. But what is it about, do you think? The censorship?

SEAN DAVIS, "THE FEDERALIST": Yes, I think it's about the complete totalitarian takeover of the left in America in 2020 and 2021.

And it used to be that there was an authoritarian strain on the left, they wanted to control what you do. You know, put a mask on. Don't do this. You must do that.

Totalitarianism is a lot worse and a lot more sinister. They want to control what you say and they want to control what you think. And they do that because they think they should have total control over everything.

And eventually, as we learned in Orwell's 1984, eventually, when they start banning words they don't like, they'll eventually start banding thoughts they don't like. In 1984, Orwell wrote, "The revolution will be complete when the language is perfect."

This is all about controlling language, to eventually control thoughts to eliminate ways of expressing things they don't think you should be thinking. It's as simple as that.

CARLSON: I just can't believe the cowardice and the complicity of the entire media class in all of this. At some point, the revolution is going to end, and the kids at POLITICO and "The Daily Beast" and CNN and NBC are going to be standing there and someone is going to ask them, you know, why didn't you say something as they hurt people for saying what they thought was true? And what are they going to say, do you think?

DAVIS: Oh, they'll pretend it was somebody else's fault. This is what they all do.

And the thing is that, we grew up at a time where if you were arguing with someone on the playground and they didn't like what you were saying, and told you to shut up, you'd say this is a free country, I can say whatever I want. I'm not sure kids say that on the schoolyard anymore.

And the thing about speech is, it's important as an end, just to be able to speak our thoughts. But it's also important as a means because speech is the pressure release valve that we have as a society.

CARLSON: That's right.

DAVIS: When people can argue things, when people can talk, they can avoid taking other measures. And the more they throttle speech, the more they are bringing about the violence which they swear they actually oppose.

CARLSON: How ironic for, you know, anyone familiar with American history that extends back, you know, I guess before November, that "The New York Times," which won the most famous free speech case in American history is leading the charge against the First Amendment, firing its own employees for having the wrong beliefs, trying to shut down FOX News.

I mean, did you ever think you would live to see that?

DAVIS: It's shocking, I mean, especially with the guilt by association. If a bad person watched this thing, we must cancel that thing.

This is the paper that published Hitler. This is the paper that ran interference for Stalin and for the Soviets, and for them, given their history to do this is obscene.

CARLSON: Yes, that got us into the Iraq War, in which so many Americans were killed, injured or impoverished. Yes, you're right.

Sean Davis, great to see you. Thank you.

DAVIS: Thank you.

CARLSON: So there's a lot going on in the country, but people who want to live like we live maybe three years ago tend to be moving to a small number of states, Florida is one of those states, one of the free states left.

And because of that, the new Biden administration is seeking to punish for it. No administration has ever suggested anything like this.

Florida Senator Marco Rubio joins us to explain what's happening and what he plans to do about it after the break.

CARLSON: The country is a lot less free than it used to be, but some states are trying hard to remain American. The biggest of them is Florida. Florida's leaders have managed to protect for the most part, their constituents' constitutional rights even during the pandemic, while in a lot of places, those rights were canceled.

Florida did not go into a total lockdown, many businesses and beaches stayed open. So what was the result of this? Well, according to our public policy expert, Anthony Fauci, Florida should be leading the country in coronavirus deaths, but that's not true. It's not even close.

Florida has performed far better than states that shutdown completely and forced people to isolate, states like New York and New Jersey.

Last summer at the height of the pandemic, New York and New Jersey had five times the number of coronavirus deaths on a per capita basis and far more people live in Florida than in New York or New Jersey. New York still has more corona cases per day than Florida does.

Today, we've learned it's even worse than we thought in the northeast. It turns out the New York's Governor Andrew Cuomo sent more than 9,000 coronavirus patients from hospitals to nursing homes in the early days of the pandemic. Those numbers are almost twice as high as what we thought, twice as high as what officials had reported in New York.

According to the "New York Post," a top Cuomo aide has admitted, this was a cover-up. It was lying. Putting out the real numbers, he worried would be quote, " ... used against us by Federal prosecutors and Donald Trump." We will have more on that remarkable story tomorrow.

All of this is uncomfortable for our media to talk about, for obvious reasons, and not just because CNN literally employs the brother of the governor of New York on TV. And it's not simply because Florida is run by Republicans for the most part.

The key point is that Florida proves that people don't need to give up their rights as Americans just because some bureaucrat demands they do, just because some career politician wants more power.

Now at MSNBC, which exists to protect career politicians, there's only one solution to this problem: Florida's leadership needs to be punished immediately.

JOY REID, MSNBC HOST: Republican Governor Ron DeSantis cares more about keeping the state open for business than about keeping people alive.

How do you roll out a national plan when you have to go through governors like him? Is there a way that the administration can get around people like Ron DeSantis?

Really quickly, that what do you do with dumb governors? I'm sorry to put it this way. But you have governors like Ron DeSantis who don't care about COVID. What do you do with recalcitrant governors?

Republican governors so eager to claw their way to the top of the Trumpian food chain, they have happily picked up his war against science and his lack of respect or reverence for life itself.

CARLSON: The defenders of democracy there. Is there a way we can get around people like Ron DeSantis, people, meaning elected officials voted-in state- wide.

In other words, how can the Federal government shut down the State of Florida and overthrow its governor? Well, the Biden administration is considering its options actually. They've come up apparently with a plan to punish Florida and its governor.

According to "The Miami Herald" and we're quoting, "The Biden administration is considering whether to impose domestic travel restrictions, including on Florida."

Anonymous White House source explained exactly what's going on here. This is a quote for the ages, listen, quote: "This is a war and we are at battle with the virus. War is messy and unpredictable and all options are on the table." What? All options are on the table? This is war. Who are you talking about? You're talking about American citizens.

A rare moment of honesty from an anonymous White House official.

No administration has ever suggested doing anything like this. The White House is singling out specific states for punishment. Today, Ron DeSantis made it clear that he knows what is going on here and will resist it.

GOV. RON DESANTIS (R-FL): I think it would be unconstitutional, it would be unwise, and it would be unjust. And if you think about it, restricting the right of Americans to travel freely throughout our country while allowing illegal aliens to pour across the southern border unmolested would be a ridiculous, but very damaging farce.

So we will oppose it 100 percent. It would not be based in science, it would purely be a political attack against the people of Florida.

CARLSON: So the pretext for shutting off Florida from the rest of the country is that there is a mutation of the coronavirus spreading in the state. Okay. That mutation is also spreading in California, the biggest Democratic state and yet no one in the White House is talking about destroying California or its Governor Gavin Newsom.

Instead, they are defending Gavin Newsom from a democratic recall effort against voters. So Democrats know exactly what this is. It's punishment for the largest Republican state.

Last March, when the White House floated a broader lockdown that would affect the northeast, the Governor of New York was apoplectic. He called it, quote, "A Federal declaration of war." A lockdown is what they did in Wuhan, China, declared the brother of CNN's anchor. We are not in China, and we're not in Wuhan. I believe it'd be illegal. He is actually probably right.

But Democrats have changed their view. They have decided we are going to punish the state to which all the taxpayers in our big, failed, ugly, gray, dirty, crime ridden states are fleeing. These people are the most effective real estate salesman the State of Florida has ever seen, and they're punishing Florida for it.

Marco Rubio represents the State of Florida in the United States Senate. He joins us now.

Senator, I have to say, this seems -- given what's going on in California, I don't understand the scientific basis for a suggestion like this. It seems very obviously political punishment. How does it strike you?

SEN. MARCO RUBIO (R-FL): It's actually quite ironic. The day after Donald Trump imposed the China travel ban, Joe Biden accused him of xenophobia.

Then in March, he tweeted out that travel bans against anywhere in the world do not work. But now he wants to impose them on American citizens.

You know, tonight, if you arrive at the U.S. southern border with a child, you will be allowed entry to the country. You will be allowed to stay here pending an asylum trial that you may -- or hearing that you may never show up for.

But if you're now an American citizen living in Florida that wants to travel, they're going to put some form of restriction in your way. I mean, it's clearly unconstitutional. But we should also pass a law here making clear that this is not within the power of an administration to do. That you can't just, you know, stand in the way of the ability of Americans to travel freely in their country, for something that by the way, is not supported by the science.

CARLSON: It seems like A, a pretty radical thing to say; B, the kind of thing you might say if you wanted to stoke real conflict, make people really paranoid, make them feel like they are really under attack. Shutting off states from the rest of the country? What? I mean why would they even float an idea like that?

RUBIO: Because I think they're trying to punish Florida. I think they're embarrassed by what Florida has done. Florida has embarrassed California. Florida has embarrassed New York.

CARLSON: Yes.

RUBIO: It hosted a Super Bowl with actual people in the stands. You know, the predictions about Florida didn't come true. And they're like, we can't let this stand. We've got to come up with something.

I honestly think there's an element of that that involves punishment. I really do.

CARLSON: So I mean, if you look at the State of New York, you know, we're not going to get the numbers for probably another year, but it looks to me very much checking the real estate numbers, like they're losing their tax base at very high speed for Florida. They must resent that.

RUBIO: Absolutely. Well, not just from that, we've never had people move to Florida from California. They are coming from California. But look at the airlines, the airlines have rerouted a bunch of flights to Florida, to all kinds of communities.

People are telling you what they think about what's going on in these states, and it's not just a pandemic, by the way. It's streets that are not livable anymore. Garbage that isn't being picked up.

CARLSON: That's right.

RUBIO: Anarchy in the streets. It's more than just a pandemic, the pandemic is terrible, but it has added to all these other -- schools that aren't open.

I mean, there's kids in California that haven't gotten to school. I read these tweets about a lot of these kids that were high school football prospects who have lost their whole senior year. I mean, they're just stuck, all wiped out.

And on top of that, they had a terrible record on COVID.

CARLSON: So if you mismanage your state so completely that everyone with the job flees, should you --

RUBIO: You get an Emmy.

CARLSON: Would you -- you get an Emmy. But should you allowed to force the rest of the country to bail you out? That's what they're going to try and do.

RUBIO: Yes. And again, those are preexisting debts. We should not be in the business of saying, well, we were already in trouble to begin with. This is a good opportunity to get you a bunch of money, so we can help fund all the mismanagement, all the terrible union contracts you have, all the mess you've made of your cities or your state. That's exactly what they're looking for.

This is not about helping a city that needs help, that's one thing. This is -- let me say their tax base was wiped out by the pandemic. This is about preexisting debt in the billions of dollars, pension plans that are bankrupting states and cities and counties across the country.

And now they view the pandemic as the latest opportunity to get bailed out.

CARLSON: Yes, unlike pretty much everyone else in Florida, you're from the State of Florida, so congratulations on that. You were in early.

RUBIO: I am a native.

CARLSON: Senator Rubio, great to see you. Thank you.

RUBIO: Thank you.

CARLSON: So if you doubt the public health experts, the people who want to shut down Florida for example, you risk losing your job.

Last night, Disney made an example of a "Star Wars" actress who dared step out of line on social media. We'll tell you what happened straight ahead.

CARLSON: Well, as you've noticed, if you've got the wrong politics, if you for example, oppose communism or don't fully trust public health experts who have no idea what they're doing and lie, you can be fired.

Another example tonight, an actress in a popular Disney Plus "Star Wars" series is the latest to be fired. FOX's Trace Gallagher has that story for us tonight. Hey, Trace.

TRACE GALLAGHER, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT: Hi, Tucker, before she became an actress Gina Carano, a conservative was a mixed martial arts fighter and she has been criticized previously for posting political statements like mocking mask wearing and alleging there was voter fraud in the 2020 election.

Now, she has been fired by Disney for an Instagram post that compares the political climate in Nazi Germany to what's happening today in the U.S. She wrote, quoting here, "Most people today don't realize that to get to the point where Nazi soldiers could easily round up thousands of Jews, the government first made their own neighbors hate them simply for being Jews. How is that any different from hating someone for their political views?"

But the very same comparison was used two years ago by "The Mandalorian's liberal star, Pedro Pascal, who posted pictures of children confined by barbed wire in 1944, Nazi Germany and children allegedly being confined in I.C.E. detention centers in 2018, except the picture isn't from the U.S., it is reportedly Palestinian children in the West Bank.

So same sentiment, wrong picture, still employed.

But now the Disney double standard is being questioned. The associate editor of "The Daily Caller" writes, quoting here: "Gina Carano's post made the point that mass violence starts with hatred for your neighbor. This is not only uncontroversially true, but also one perspective of the commandment to love your neighbor."

Many others are simply canceling Disney Plus. Interesting that last month, Gina Carano said she stays vocal on social media because she has seen both sides of the aisle get bullied on Twitter. This time, it appears very one- sided -- Tucker.

CARLSON: Trace Gallagher, thanks so much for that. Appreciate it.

Matt Walsh is one of the smartest observers of all this stuff. He is the host of "The Matt Walsh Show." He joins us now. Matt, thanks so much for coming on.

One of the reasons that this is particularly galling and ominous is that Disney, by and large is programmed to our kids. It's a right into the minds of our children. With that in mind, how do you assess this?

MATT WALSH, HOST, "THE MATT WALSH SHOW": Yes, well, Disney has been radically leftist for a very long time, and so I think this is -- I'm glad to hear that people are canceling their Disney Plus subscriptions. This is something as conservatives, we have to start thinking, okay, there are there companies out there that are actively working against us in the culture.

They are working against us. They're brainwashing our kids. They want to -- they want to turn our kids against us by the messages they are feeding them. Are we going to keep supporting these kinds of companies?

So this is just one example. In this case, it's so absurd as we just covered there that I mean, the idea that a Nazi, a Holocaust or a Hitler comparison is now anti-Semitic. Well, if that's the case, then everybody on the internet is an anti-Semite because this is the most common rhetorical tactic that you find on the internet.

And that's why I think that Gina Carano has not only a case of being canceled here, but this is defamation. I mean, Lucas Films came out and said that she was denigrating people for their religious beliefs. That is not -- that's not even an interpretation of what she said. That is just a lie about what she said.

And so I think she should hopefully have her lawyer --

CARLSON: Can I clarify? I think, that's right. But I mean, she was anti- Nazi, right? She wasn't endorsing the Nazis. She was criticizing the Nazis.

WALSH: Right, right. Yes, I guess the only way you could possibly interpret it as pro-Nazi is if you think that she was warning about hatred of your fellowman as -- but in fact, she was encouraging it, like it's a good thing, of course, that's not what she was doing.

The point -- as far as Nazi comparisons go, this is one of the more legitimate ones we've seen, because the point she is making, she's not saying that right now, conservatives are being rounded up and sent to concentration camps. She is just saying that when you take a certain group of people, and we start demonizing them and dehumanizing them for their beliefs, it can lead to very bad places.

And the ironic thing is that the left is now proving her point by the way they are reacting to her, making up these lies, calling her an anti-Semite. They know it's a lie. They know it is, and they're just saying it because they feel like, well, she deserves it because she's a cultural heretic, and she has the wrong views. So that's dehumanizing, when you think it is okay to defame someone because you disagree with their political views.

So I think they've kind of proved her point in a lot of ways.

CARLSON: When did everyone on one side get so ideological, that all that matters is you have to sort of bow before certain idols and then you get a pass to do whatever you want? I don't remember the country being like this a few years ago.

WALSH: I think it has been a long process, and that's the thing. You talk about ideological, that's the thing about cancel culture. People need to understand that there is no cancel culture on the right, like the right doesn't have a cancel culture because in order to cancel someone, you have to have institutional power. You have to have --

We hear so much on the left about systemic power. In fact, they say that you can't be a racist unless you have systemic power. That, of course, is ridiculous, because racism is just an internal heart thing.

But canceling someone takes power. You have to have systemic institutional power to cancel someone, and only the left really has that.

So actually, cancel culture is a left-wing phenomenon. They are the only ones who do it, and it is intensely ideological. That's the number one thing that determines whether you're going to be canceled is your political views.

CARLSON: Yes, I think that's exactly right. Matt Walsh, great to see you tonight. Thank you.

WALSH: Thanks a lot.

CARLSON: Cancel culture. It is happening everywhere. At some point, it will end and I do think that the people who stood up in the face of it will get the credit they deserve. And some of those people are the ones who own and run this.

Whatever you think of FOX News, the people who run this place are tough and principled, and that's why we're still here. I wouldn't say it if it weren't true.

It is true. It's demonstrably true. We're still here. Thank God.

Well, Joe Biden's State Department has identified a new national security threat, not Iran or China or Russia. No, it is you. We've obtained internal State Department documents that describe the terrible threat that you pose to America. That's straight ahead.

CARLSON: If you were looking for an honest assessment of the national security threats we face, George Soros might be on that list somewhere. George Soros makes your country weaker. Sorry, that's true. He's made a lot of countries weaker.

In 1992, George Soros famously shorted the British pound and nearly broke the Bank of England. He then contributed to the 1997 Asian financial crisis that brought down the Bank of Thailand.

So if you were asking someone to assess national security threats, you probably wouldn't ask George Soros because he kind of seems like one.

He'll scream and make noises, because we said that, but again, how is that not true? It is true. But the Biden administration does not agree with that. Clearly, they love George Soros, and here's evidence of that fact.

Joe Biden's State Department, we learned yesterday held a virtual event called Discussion on Racism Being a National Security Threat. According to a State Department documented that this show obtained exclusively, one of the speakers there was Tom Perriello. Who is that?

Well, he is the head of George Soros' foundation in the United States. Now, presumably Tom Perriello didn't want anyone to know where he works or warn anyone about his boss. So he said the real threat that we face, according to this lecture at the State Department is racism.

Oh, in other words, your attitudes, because if you disagree with them, they call you a racist even if you spend your whole life trying your hardest to be colorblind and adhere to the principles, the meritocracy, the American principles that make this country possible. No, you're a racist if they disagree with you.

In other words, the real problem Tom Perriello explained, the State Department apparently agrees is America itself. America's police officers, political opponents, the Democratic Party. Joe Biden has basically said this out loud in recent weeks. Here's an example.

JOE BIDEN (D), PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: We've taken steps to acknowledge and address systemic racism and the scourge of white supremacy in our own country.

And yes, forces to confront systemic racism and white supremacy. It's just been weeks since all America witnessed a group of thugs, insurrectionists, political extremists and white supremacists violently attack the capital of our democracy.

I believe we're in a battle for the soul of this nation, and the simple truth is, our soul will be troubled as long as systemic racism is allowed to persist.

CARLSON: You can't call Biden a liar because that assumes he has any idea what he is saying, which of course he doesn't, he is reading off a cue card written by somebody else, but you do wish somebody in power would define the term systemic racism for us.

What exactly is systemic racism? Can it be measured? Are there studies on that? What the hell are you talking about?

And of course, they'll never define it, because it's not real, at least in the sense that they use it. And if it were real, then why would people be moving here from non-white countries?

Obviously, why would they be encouraging immigration into this country, if this country was controlled by systemic racism? That would be dangerous to the people coming here, because they don't believe what they're saying. This is a way to get you to be quiet and for them to draw more power to themselves.

Well, just in case that it wasn't already completely clear to you, and it should be completely clear to you. Then, we've also learned that the virtual meeting was held on Zoom.

Oh, Zoom, the State Department is holding meetings on Zoom. Well, last year, an indictment revealed that Zoom had an agreement with the government of China to spy on meetings conducted by its users.

Court documents showed that Zoom proactively monitored meetings that might upset the Communist Party of China and in some cases, shut down calls at the Chinese government's request.

As you'd expect, China did not shut down yesterday's meeting of the State Department. It accomplished everything they wanted. Our leaders weren't paying attention to actual threats. They were casting aspersions on their own population, dividing America.

Well, this is a genre story we can't get enough of. Last year, Seattle City Council Member Kshama Sawant wanted to defund the police. You know what happens next? What always happens when you do that?

In December, she had help from police because she started receiving threatening e-mails. Of course now, she is complaining the police haven't done enough about it. Oh, they're still our police and she wants them working on her personal concerns.

Jason Rantz is a Seattle radio show host. He has been on top of the story. He joins us tonight to gloat.

Jason, good to see you. Explain this story, the defund-the-police lady is now mad that the still funded police aren't doing enough for her personally?

JASON RANTZ, SEATTLE RADIO SHOW HOST: Yes, she's not getting the VIP treatment that she so obviously deserves.

So she got these threats. She didn't actually report them to the police. She put out a press statement.

But obviously when the SPD found out about them, they started the investigation. About two weeks in, they kept her abreast of the situation, not giving her too much because these were e-mail threats and they have to actually do some tracing.

They believe that -- we believe that there's some spoofing of e-mails that were the case here, so they actually have to dig in. This doesn't happen overnight.

They are doing what they can, but she thinks they are dragging their feet. They're not doing it fast enough.

This is a single detective in a department that is under resourced because of Kshama Sawant in a department that now has one of the lowest staffing levels it has seen in several decades. There's a reason why they might be a little bit slow, but still, they're doing what they can.

On top of that she does not understand how policing works. She is taking issue with some of the questions she is being asked by the detective. Now again, these are e-mail threats.

She's mad that the detective asked her how she felt, having received these e-mail threats, not realizing that when you get threatening e-mails, again, that is the theme here, you have to establish you actually had a reasonable, threatening feeling, right?

She is mad that they're trying to establish a crime had occurred. You can watch a single episode of "Law and Order" literally any of them and understand that about policing.

So as she is focusing exclusively on trying to fire all these officers, she should probably understand how they do their jobs because then she probably wouldn't be complaining about all of this.

CARLSON: If you defund the police, you should be exempt from police protection. Like you defund the police, no police protection for you. I don't understand this. I mean, this is too frustrating.

RANTZ: Yes.

CARLSON: Hard to believe you live there. Good luck, Jason Rantz. Thank you.

RANTZ: Thanks, Tucker.

CARLSON: So even as they try and take away your protection, they also simultaneously try to prevent you from protecting yourself. Mark and Patricia McCloskey are living examples of that. They are facing felony charges for defending their home from violent threats from BLM.

We want to bring him an update on the story. We're going to talk to Mark McCloskey, directly after the break.

CARLSON: Last summer, Mark and Patricia McCloskey were having dinner in their backyard in St. Louis when a group of BLM rioters broke the gate and went up on their property and threatened to kill them.

The McCloskeys did what they should have done, what everybody should do and what every American has the right to do: they defended their property and their lives.

MARK MCCLOSKEY, ST. LOUIS RESIDENT WHO DEFENDED HIS HOME: Keep moving. Keep moving. Keep moving.

Let's go.

[CROWD SHOUTING]

CARLSON: Keep in mind, it is their house. They didn't do anything wrong. They're just having dinner at their house and these lunatics show up and threatened to kill them.

So they tell people to back off and they use firearms to do it. They were immediately attacked by everyone. "The Washington Post" tried to ruin their life, and nobody defended them.

The NRA, which exists to defend the legal right of gun owners to defend their lives and property, totally ignored them and still has to this day. And of course, the legal system in St. Louis, totally political has just tried to destroy them.

The McCloskeys are facing charges for unlawful use of a weapon and tampering with evidence and they face up to four years in prison each.

So as crime rises around the country, we thought tonight would be a good night to check in with Mark McCloskey to see how things are going in that case.

Mark McCloskey, thanks so much for joining us tonight. What's the status of your legal fight?

MCCLOSKEY: That's for having me, Tucker. Well, we're still charged with two felonies. It'll cost us four years in prison if convicted.

The judges in our cases have thrown the Circuit Attorney off the case because she used us in her campaign advertising and the judge has ruled that -- she gave the impression that she was charging us for political purposes.

She was attempting to inflame the potential jury pool, meaning our peers, accusing us of being -- of having racial motivations and impinging our character based on our wealth, our social position, and the judge has concluded that she gave the impression of having jeopardized our rights to a fair trial.

And she has been taken off the case, but she is still fighting to get back on. I mean, both trial judges ruled against her. The Court of Appeals ruled against her. We don't know if she is going to take us up to the Missouri Supreme Court.

But just to show how apolitical she was, she didn't want to let go with this.

CARLSON: Scary. I don't think most people in this category care what color you are, how much money you have. As an American, you have a right to protect yourself on your own property from a violent mob threatening your life.

Has any -- and that's why I think this case is so important because it's not even about you, it is about all of us. Has anyone stepped forward to help you?

I know the NRA has been completely absent. Wayne LaPierre took a pass on this for reasons, someday, I hope he explains. But has anybody else stepped up to support you?

MCCLOSKEY: You know, we have got a lot of support, generally around the country, but as far as actually helping us, well, we've got the Governor of Missouri who has vowed to pardon us if we get convicted, but we have to get convicted first.

Our State Attorney General has filed a motion to dismiss, which has not yet been ruled on. But as far as the local government here, we're out there in our wild lonesome.

CARLSON: What is this costing you? And are you worried not just for yourself but for the country?

MCCLOSKEY: The country, Tucker, is in such a world of hurt. I mean, we have got, as now my representative in the House of Congress, we've got Cori Bush, who led this mob to my house not just once on June 28th, but twice, again, on July the 3rd, and on July the 3rd, the curb mob was expressly there to kill us and burn down our house.

And she is standing out in front of my house with a megaphone chanting, "You can't stop the revolution." She has the gall to stand up in Congress and say that anybody that supports insurrection should not be allowed to be in the Halls of Congress.

My God. She has advocated revolution in front of me and her organization, Expect US in St. Louis has vowed to kill us and burn down our house.

The hypocrisy is just absolutely amazing.

CARLSON: And you didn't even do anything. I mean, you're just a lawyer having dinner with your wife, and because they didn't like the way you looked.

MCCLOSKEY: They broke down the gate. They come in. They are hundreds of them screaming, shouting, threatening, and all we did was keep them at bay. Not a shot was fired. Nobody died.

CARLSON: You did the right thing. Yes, well -- it's amazing that anyone is even questioning what you did, much less trying to prosecute you for it.

Mark McCloskey, Godspeed. I appreciate your coming on tonight. Thank you.

MCCLOSKEY: Thank you, Tucker.

CARLSON: We will be back tomorrow night at 8:00 p.m., the show that is the sworn enemy of lying, pomposity, smugness and groupthink.

Sean Hannity takes over now.

SEAN HANNITY, FOX NEWS HOST: It is amazing how long that case has gone on under the circumstances. I am glad you're following up. Thanks, Tucker. Good show.

CARLSON: Thank you.

HANNITY: Thank you.

