'Special Report' All-Star Panel on Biden's response to Afghanistan attacks
BAIER: Let's bring in our panel, "Washington Post" columnist Marc Thiessen,
Mara Liasson, national political correspondent of National Public Radio,
and Jason Riley, "Wall Street Journal" columnist and senior fellow at the
Manhattan Institute. Mara, you've covered the White House for a long time.
This was the worst day of this presidency so far. Your thoughts on how the
president dealt with it, and where this administration trying to get us?
MARA LIASSON, NATIONAL POLITICAL CORRESPONDENT, NATIONAL PUBLIC RADIO:
Well, I think that the president came out, and he was very somber, he said
he took full responsibility for fundamentally everything that has happened.
I don't like he had a choice in that. He still stuck to his decision to
pull out.
But there is still the incredible question about why he was so 180 degrees
wrong. He keeps on saying that this is inevitable, there had to be this
kind of chaotic exit. But I don't think he is saying that it inevitable
that we would have lost a dozen U.S. soldiers. And up until now, we've all
been saying, and I've been saying it over and over again, that the White
House has to hope that they can evacuate Afghanistan without any loss of
American life. And today it happened. And a whole lot of other assumptions
were exploded today, like you can rely on Taliban to provide security
around the airport. They were wrong about that to. So this is just a really
bad day for the White House and for the country.
BAIER: It really is. And we saw it evolve from the beginning parts of this
day. Marc, your thoughts?
MARC THIESSEN, COLUMNIST, "WASHINGTON POST": What we were just talking with
Ian Bremmer and Jack Keane about Bagram Air Base, one thing that's being
overlooked about Bagram is that Bagram contained the largest prison in
Afghanistan. The decision to hand Bagram over to the Taliban allowed them
to release between 5,000 and 7,000 prisoners, and it included a maxim
security cell where all the most hardened Al Qaeda and ISIS and Taliban
leaders were. And they were released before the U.S. withdrawal and free to
go after them. Let us hope that none of those terrorists were involved in
this attack today because that would be a searing indictment of decision to
withdraw from Bagram.
And then the other point is, instead of being chastened, he used today's
deadly terrorist attack to justify his decision to stick with the August
31st withdrawal date. He said, this is a quote, he said this is why I'm so
determined to limit the duration of the mission. In other words, the
terrorists succeeded. By killing Americans today, they reinforced Joe Biden
determination against pressure from our European allies and others to stick
with that deadline, that artificial deadline for retreat. So they succeeded
in the mission.
BAIER: This is a little sound that gives you a sense of this day as it
developed.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
ANTONY BLINKEN, U.S. SECRETARY OF STATE: We're operating in a hostile
environment in the city and country now controlled by the Taliban with the
very real possibility of an ISIS-K attack.
JOHN KIRBY, PENTAGON PRESS SECRETARY: It is a challenging, tense, dynamic
environment. The threats are still real.
SHANNON BREAM, FOX NEWS ANCHOR: U.S. citizens advised to leave the airport
and surrounding areas immediately.
UNIDENTIFIED MALE: We are hearing about an explosion that has just taken
place at the airport in Kabul.
UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: We can now confirm that there was 12 U.S.
servicemembers killed in that attack.
UNIDENTIFIED MALE: If we find who is associated with this, we will go after
them.
JOE BIDEN, (D) PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: We will not forgive. We will
not forget. We will hunt you down and make you pay.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
BAIER: And obviously the news during this show, that it is 13 U.S.
servicemembers, 12 Marines, one Navy medic killed in those attack. Jason,
obviously the president had that moment about going after those
responsible, and that was what he wanted to convey. But your thoughts on
his remarks to the American people?
JASON RILEY, COLUMNIST, "WALL STREET JOURNAL": What sad is that this was a
manufactured crisis. This is the administration's own doing. And we see
what happens when you do things in the wrong order. You don't pull your
troops out before you get your people out, before you get the embassy
workers out and the Americans out, and the Afghans who helped us out. Then
you pull our troops out.
We're also seeing what happens when you trust the Taliban to help you reach
your ends. This is a terrorist group. The administrations is trying to
pretend as if the Taliban is like a kinder and gentler terrorist group,
unlike ISIS and Al-Qaeda and the Haqqani Network. No, they are not. All of
these groups share the same ends, and none of them shed a tear at seeing
U.S. servicemen lose their lives. The Taliban have been lying from the
beginning. They said that they would not host these extreme terrorist
groups inside of Afghanistan. But the fact of the matter is that both ISIS
and Al Qaeda have a presence in that country. That's a violation of the
deal for us leaving the place.
So again, this is a misguided policy by the Biden administration that they
seem to be doubling down on.
BAIER: The president, Mara, was asked about this "Politico" report in which
it says U.S. officials provided Taliban with names of Americans, Afghan
allies to evacuate, quote, "Basically they just put all those Afghans on a
kill list, said one defense official," condition of being anonymous. "It's
just appalling and shocking. It makes you feel unclean." Here's what the
president said about the Taliban.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
JOE BIDEN, (D) PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: There is no evidence thus
far that I've been given as a consequence by any of our commanders in the
field that there has been collusion between the Taliban and ISIS. They are
not good guys, the Taliban. I'm not suggesting that at all. But they have
keen interests.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
BAIER: He said, Mara, that the lists may have been given to get people
through the checkpoint. We do know that General McKenzie said today that
they are sharing intel with the Taliban. Your thoughts?
LIASSON: He said that he didn't know about it. It might exist. And he said
so far there is no evidence that they have done anything wrong with this
list. OK, well, he has been wrong on so many other things. So we are going
to have to wait and see if anybody on that list, if it can be proven that
the Taliban went out and took reprisals against those people. I think after
today, the notion that you can trust the Taliban, whether they could or
won't is unclear. But they certainly weren't able to provide security
around the airport. And I don't know why giving them a list of people that
they should let through checkpoints is going to be helpful.
BAIER: Marc, last word. There's no way that this president is going to be
impeached, even though there are a couple of calls in the Senate and
several in the House from Republicans to do that. Jen Psaki saying today is
not about politics, it's about coming together. And that is true. Getting
Americans, not only the servicemembers, but the Americans and the Afghan
allies out of Afghanistan has to be job one.
THIESSEN: It is, but he's completely un-chastened by the experience. What
he should do is exactly what Mara was saying. He should say to the Taliban,
we hold you responsible for this attack. You took responsibility for the
perimeter of the airport, you set up checkpoints. You decided who came in
and who came out, and you let these suicide bombers through. Whether it's
intentional or not, you are responsible, and as a result we cannot complete
our evacuation in time. We are staying beyond August 31st. we're staying as
long as the mission takes, and we are not requesting it, we are telling
you.
And by the way, we are going after every ISIS and Al Qaeda position in
Afghanistan before we leave. If you're saying you're going after them to
hunt them down while you're pulling all your troops out on Tuesday is
probably not a big threat. We're going to stay until we've gotten the
people who have done this to us and we're going to take them out. And if
you interfere, you're going to regret it.
BAIER: Panel, thank you very much.
