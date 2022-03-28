'Special Report' All-Star Panel on the divide in the Democrat Party, food shortages

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

OLAF SCHOLZ, GERMAN CHANCELLOR (through translator): Some country is

highly dependent of certain imports, coal and gas for example. We have

taken the decision that these imports are not part of the sanction's

JOE BIDEN, (D) PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: I know that eliminating

Russian gas will have costs for Europe, but it's not only the right thing

to do from a moral standpoint, it's going to put us on a much stronger

URSULA VON DER LEYEN, EUROPEAN COMMISSION PRESIDENT: The U.S. commitment

to provide the European Union with additional, at least 15 billion cubic

meters of LNG this year is a big step in this direction.



EMANUEL: Critical economic issue, trying to keep the U.S. and Europe

together against Russia is obviously energy, and that was big news today.

Let's bring in our panel, Harold Ford Jr., former Tennessee Congressman and

co-host of THE FIVE, syndicated radio host Hugh Hewitt, and Kimberley

Strassel, a member of the editorial board at "The Wall Street Journal."

Kimberly, lead us off.



KIMBERLEY STRASSEL, "WALL STREET JOURNAL": It was good to see the

president talking about how they are going to help Europe with those

commitments, and it's been really impressive to watch Europe, which after a

couple of years with really flirting very heavily with mostly climate

policies which put themselves in this situation with Putin seemed to have

finally taken on board this sobering reality and they are moving quickly.

You see Germany greenlighting LNG terminals. You see Italy talking about

getting some floating regasification plants off of its coast, new pipelines

in North Africa, Norway, some countries even talking about drilling.



So they're taking it seriously. I guess we need to see whether or not the

United States is able to implement policies here that make those commitment

possible.



EMANUEL: Harold, your thoughts on keeping the U.S. and E.U. together on

these energy issues?



HAROLD FORD JR., FORMER TENNESSEE REPRESENTATIVE: First, thanks for having

me and happy Friday. I think we have to give the president a lot of credit.

I served in Congress after 9/11 and we gave President Bush, Dems and

Republicans, a lot of latitude. We should give this president some first.



NATO is united, historically united. I think Putin is understanding that,

too. I think problem the most important proclamation long-term is that the

president said today, our president said today that we would help make

Europe energy independent, which is a punishment for Putin. Three, he made

clear to Putin, if he used chemical weapons, we will respond. And four,

Putin's actions are really the ones punishing these Russian people. The

fact that their economies crippled as it is, is because of Putin.



The Russian people should understand, if they retire Vladimir Putin, the

world will welcome them back into the world community. But until then, they

will suffer because Putin is making them suffer. I give President Biden an

A for how he's handled this up to this point.



EMANUEL: There was one awkward moment today when the president was

speaking to American troops, and it sounded like he was saying American

troops may be going into Ukraine. Let's play it.



JOE BIDEN, (D) PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: The Ukrainian people have a

lot of backbone, have a lot of guts. And you're going to see when you're

there, and some of you have been there, you are going to see, you are going

to see women, young people standing in front of a damn tank.



EMANUEL: White House aides were quick to tell FOX there was no change in

the president's position. Hugh, your thoughts on this and the energy

matters as well?



HUGH HEWITT, SYNDICATED RADIO HOST: That was a gaffe, Mike, but I'm with

Harold on this. The president is doing a good job in Europe. I'm also of

the old tradition that when a president is abroad and especially when he is

on the board of a warzone, it's not for Americans to criticize their

president. I love seeing him with the 82nd Airborne today, I love seeing

him with the Polish refugees. I applaud the effort to rally the free world.



And again, Harold and Kimberley are right. NATO is killing it. They are

coming together. They're acting correctly. They're trying to get their act

together. And it's all about Putin the villain. And the early reporting out

of "The Telegraph" and "The Financial Times" tonight is that Russia is

announcing a change in their war plans. They are addressing themselves, we

really just want to lock down the Donbas. Well, let's hope that's the case

and not disinformation. Maybe they are getting realistic about the fact

that this was not an invasion that Putin ought to have launched.



EMANUEL: One possible reason for that from "The Hill," let's put in on the

screen, "Russian troops fatalities in Ukraine nearing losses over 10 years

in Afghanistan. NATO estimated Wednesday the Russian forces have lost 7,000

to 15,000 soldiers in the war with Ukraine, an estimate on par with the

15,000 troops Russia lost over the course of a decade in Afghanistan."

Kimberley, your thoughts on the impact it's having on Putin's military and

on his psyche.



STRASSEL: Yes, it's actually worse than that. If you go on to read the

report, they're estimating that those of the numbers dad. But if you take

into account those who are missing in action or who have walked off of job,

they think the number could be as many as 40,000, which if you consider

there are 190,000 Russian troops that came in here, that is an absolutely

stunning number. Then add in estimates that 10 percent to 15 percent of

their military equipment has been disabled, and that attack that we saw on

a Russian warship, and you begin to see why they might be coming up with

excuses to reorient their strategy, as they are saying, toward the east.

That is the area that Hugh was just referencing, which is where they had

essentially been running things anyway. Let's hope maybe this is the

beginning of somewhat of a retreat.



EMANUEL: Harold, your thought on the impact that massive losses could have

on Putin's next steps?



FORD: I agree with everything that Kimberley and Hugh have said. I think

the two most important things that Vladimir Putin underestimated, one was

the readiness and preparedness of his own military, and first and foremost,

the resistance and resolve that the Ukrainians have shown.



EMANUEL: Up next, the Friday lighting round, progressives versus Biden,

inflation, new FOX polls, plus Winners and Losers.



JOE BIDEN, (D) PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: One of the most powerful

voices we hear in the country today is from our young people. I hear their

voices. If you listen, you can hear them too.



REP. ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ, (D-NY): We need to acknowledge this isn't

about middle-of-the-road, an increasingly narrowband of independent voters,

but this is really about the collapse in support among young people, among

the Democratic base, feeling that they've worked overtime to get this

president elected, and they aren't necessarily being seen.



EMANUEL: So a potential split between progressives and President Biden.

Potential reason for that, let's put up the FOX poll on the rising gas

prices for your family, a major problem now, 52 percent, minor problem, 36

percent, not a problem, 12 percent. And has the Biden administration made

the economy better or worse? Better, 22 percent, worse, 53 percent, no

difference, 24 percent.



We are back with our panel, Kim, Harold, and Hugh. Kim, your thoughts on

the split between AOC and the Biden wing of the party?



STRASSEL: The question was when this was going to come, and Biden has been

really reluctant to have this argument with them so far. I think if you

step back, what you're seeing is that the war is actually requiring him to

finally do it as he bucks them on some major issues, whether it be defense

spending or military spending or, for instance, energy policy.



So the argument that AOC is making is, hey, you're going to lose all the

young things in America. But the problem for the White House and looking at

those polls is it's them or it's the vast, bigger majority of America, all

those Republicans, independents, and a more, bigger part of the Democratic

Party that are having issues with the policies from progressives that got

us to the situation.



EMANUEL: Harold, as a formally elected Democrat, your thoughts?



FORD: I disagree with the congresswoman and align a lot more with what

Kimberley has said. Inflation is an issue for every American, whether you

are young or old or Democrat or Republican. The president's right to focus

on that, and COVID and the war are big causes and accelerators for that.



Two, voters in the country, more Democratic voters live in urban areas,

more Republican voters live in rural areas. The suburbs are where this will

be fought, and we have to be mindful and honest about that. And if the

president and my party are unable to address those issues, inflation, gas

and food being a big part of it, they're unable to address crime and the

border, I think foremost, the president has got to win in Ukraine, we won't

win in in November, and frankly, we shouldn't. I think the congresswoman

should look at those issues as she thinks about young voters and, for that

matter, every voter.



EMANUEL: Hugh, is this making Republican strategists happy heading into

the midterms?



HEWITT: I think we should fund a 24/7, 365 cable channel for AOC. I just

want her on TV all the time talking about everything, because she gets

Bronx, she gets Queens, she understands New York, but she doesn't

understand the country. And I just love having her talk.



EMANUEL: OK, President Biden warning about food shortages in light of the

Russia-Ukraine complex. Let's play it.



JOE BIDEN, (D) PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: And it's going to be real.

The price of these sanctions is not just imposed upon Russia. It's imposed

upon an awful lot of countries as well, including European countries and

our country as well. And because both Russia and Ukraine have been the

breadbasket of Europe in terms of wheat, for example, just to give one

example.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



EMANUEL: Hugh, what about that concern as we look ahead as this crisis

drag zone?



HEWITT: Jen Psaki came on and immediately said and corrected the record

that the United States will not be suffering food shortages. We are blessed

with an abundant agricultural supply. And so again, the president has got

you get back, for me, on United States soil before I open up on this trip,

but the White House corrected the president on that one as well.



EMANUEL: OK, now it's time for Winners and Losers, a highlight on every

week on SPECIAL REPORT. Kim, start us off.



STRASSEL: I blew mine in our first segment, but I will do it again. My

winner actually is the United States for its commitment that is going to

double LNG exports to Europe through 2020. Let's see if they actually

follow through and doing the permitting and the building that they need to

do here to do that. So that's my winter.



My loser is the Russian navy, which after the Kremlin put out all those

propaganda about the warship that it had landed at that Ukrainian port, the

Ukrainians blew it up. We got some pretty amazing visions of that, but that

is why Russia is now rethinking strategy.



EMANUEL: Harold, your turn.



FORD: My winner is the cellist in Lviv, Ukraine, who comes out and

represents the very best of humanity, unity and resistance. I thank him for

his music and his calming way. And my loser of those college basketball

fans, those of us who rooted against Duke but never rooted against Coach K.

He wants to win three more games, he's won 1201, I think, so far, 100 NCAA

games. I wish him the best. I don't know if I want him to win the other

three, but his impact in the game has been unbelievable. So we'll miss you.



EMANUEL: Hugh, bring us home.



HEWITT: My winner is the Republicans on the ballot in the fall. The loser,

Democrats on the ballot in the fall, because the soft on crime president

nominated a soft on crime judge who will be confirmed in the Supreme Court

by soft on crime Senate Democrats. And every Democrat on every ballot will

pay because it matters.



EMANUEL: Hugh, already looking ahead to November. Good stuff.



Panel, many thanks for your time. Have a great weekend.





