'Special Report' All-Star panel on migrant surge, Biden's budget plan

ALEJANDRO MAYORKAS, HOMELAND SECURITY SECRETARY: We do apply the laws of

the United States. We'll continue to apply the laws of the United States.

And we will do so to maximum effect for the benefit of the American public,

as Congress intended.



GOV. GREG ABBOTT (R-TX): The more than a billion dollars will be spent by

the state of Texas where we are going to escalate the war I guess those

coming across our border, because President Biden and his administration

are not getting the job done.



BAIER: So our lead store from a building illusion along the southern

border. With new video coming out today, really one of the biggest days

were apprehensions their 700 by mid-day, believing that it's more than

1,000 that they've seen just today. And among those, you have two convicted

child sex offenders of 18th Street Gang member, it's an everyday situation

along the border.



Meantime, in our latest polls, you see an uptick in the favorability of

building U.S.-Mexico border wall now from December of 2019. And then on the

job approval, as we mentioned at the top of the show, when it comes to

foreign policy, and immigration, border security and immigration, these are

the items in President Biden's job performance, where he is underwater,

upside down, his overall approval ratings above 50%. But these are the

draws the Achilles heels.



Let's bring in our panel, Bill McGurn columnist for The Wall Street

Journal, Charles Lane, opinion writer for The Washington Post, and Jonah

Goldberg, editor-in-chief of The Dispatch.



Jonah, you don't see a ton of coverage about the border, other than us and

a few other places, but not a lot. And it seems like it's just increasing.



JONAH GOLDBERG, THE DISPATCH: Yes, look, it is definitely a persistent

problem that is not going away, simply because most of the media and the

Biden administration isn't talking about it. And at some point, you're

going to hit a critical mass where it's going to be unavoidable for the

Biden administration to deal with the problem, because if the problem

persists, at some point, it's going to become too obvious to ignore.



And I think one of the problems the Biden administration has gotten itself

in is that it's too eager to stick to the narratives that, you know, that

they came into office with rather than like bending policy and their

rhetoric to fit the reality on the ground.



BAIER: You know, Chuck, Vice President Harris obviously has said that the

President put her in charge of finding the roots of causes of the problem

at first it was to deal with the border situation specifically, that was

kind of redefined for the medium. She's visited a number of states, none of

them happen to be Border States.



CHARLES LANE, THE WASHINGTON POST: Well, we'll see what happens. I guess I

don't agree with Jonah in the sense that, you know, typically in the summer

when the temperature spike, the flow of migrants slows down. So just

looking at it in a narrow political sense, I assume the Biden

administration figures that they can get to July, without too much more

blowback, they'll be fine.



But as for the root causes, the root causes are the same as they have been

for the last 30 odd years, which is that life in Central America is

substantially poor and more violent than life in the United States. People

want to leave Central America and try their luck for a better life in the

United States. And we should finally, rationally manage our laws to

facilitate that with the -- in the most humane, and least costly and most

beneficial way for our country.



And one way I've written about that, I think would be a very good idea

would be to extend the legal immigration opportunities for guest workers

from Central America, not just Mexico, so that they can come here to do

seasonal labor, which is what many of them end up doing and then return to

their homes. And then all the other enforcement we do would be on a

stronger, more legitimate footing.



BAIER: Bill?



BILL MCGURN, WALL STREE JOURNAL: Yes, I mean, look, I agree, there are a

lot of different policy solutions, but you can't have a policy solution

when you have an administration that denies there's a problem. Look, as far

as I can see, the Biden approach is See No Evil, Hear No Evil, and dump it

on Kamala who has wisely steered clear of going to the border, why would

you go when they're not doing anything to fix the problem? So what I can

see is, the limited effort is to try to build spaces to accommodate people,

which is a zero sum game, they just can't do it fast enough.



I think they should -- they need to admit they made some mistakes. I mean,

we had these agreements with Central American countries. And I also I

agree, Chuck, this sense, the real solution for all of this is Congress,

and to come to some kind of deal. And that means given take on both sides

to have it. Because what we have now is not a rational system. It's not

designed to facilitate an orderly process. It invites cats (ph). And it's

just one aspect of a lot of our immigration system that's corrupted.



I'll say one last thing about guest workers. I actually agree with Chuck,

but I think it'd be better to open more opportunities for guest workers.

But that's anathema to a lot of people, because they're not really voters.

A lot of people would want to come here work, feed their families and go

home. And I don't see why don't -- why we don't make more opportunities for

that.



BAIER: I mean, this sounds good, Jonah, all of it sounds good. But it also

sounds comprehensive. And when you put that word in front of anything on

Capitol Hill, it doesn't seem like it's going anywhere.



GOLDBERG: Yes, no, I think Bill is exactly right. You know, when people ask

me what my preferred immigration policy is, my standard response is to have

one. But instead, what we have is a bipartisan consensus to tolerate

incoherence and chaos, which fuels further cynicism and distrust on both

sides. Democrats have an agenda about immigration that has a lot to do with

padding voter rolls. Republicans are a hot mess on all sorts of different

ways about all of this. I'm with these guys. I think guest worker programs

do not scare me. I think rationalizing labor markets as labor markets makes

a lot of sense. But no one has the incentive structure in Congress to

address any of this, whether you call it comprehensively or something else

in a sane and rational matter.



BAIER: Yes, we would always seem to be one election away from solving this

big issue. Panel standby, thanks.



BRIAN DEESE, DIRECTOR, NATIONAL ECONOMIC COUNCIL: All of the President's

plant will be fully offset and actually reduce the deficit over the long

term. Because he's pairing very high value investments with tax reforms

that would increase revenue.



REP. BYRON DONALD (R-FL): When you put on this amount of spending in an

economy like we have right now, you're only going to get stagflation,

interest rates are going to have to go up. And so that means our budget

deficits are going to explode. This is reckless. This is not leadership.

This is not the thing that many of these voters who voted for Joe Biden

were actually looking for.



And so, it's incumbent upon Congress to come up with our own budget that

actually makes sense for the American people, not this lunacy coming out of

the White House.



BAIER: Well, the Biden budget, getting some attention $6 trillion with a

tea. This as we have been looking at the Americans looking at the U.S.

economy that's bouncing back. Optimistic 51% in our latest poll about the

U.S. economy. And you can see where that stands. But the question about the

Biden administrations increasing government spending specifically, when

asked about that too much 47%. And that number, again, about right 33%.



I'm back with the panel. Bill, your thoughts on this budget and where we

are?



MCGURN: Well, I'm generally a person that thinks there's too much of the

government. But you know, the proportions of what Joe Biden are doing in

peacetime are just extraordinary. We have an editorial that just went up at

https://urldefense.proofpoint.com/v2/url?u=http-3A__wsj.com&d=DwICAg&c=cnx1hdOQtepEQkpermZGwQ&r=tgDLkJy54PfJyWJwul3dKe54qGxqO7b7d5vjo7RcZds&m=YbNy72ndRks1yxk-EUkJYYp_vbi_8q7Jxg-mlIRd4mo&s=Q3qxCON1IIQiCVshGWdHEnDr4fvkdmR30QYunQpkEjA&e= . But this is an extraordinary development. And when you have number

that high, having skepticism, we haven't paid the full price, in the sense

of its effects, which could be inflation, slowing the economy and so forth.



I think he's treading in dangerous areas on this for a simple reason. I

don't think it's going to work. Does anyone think the government's ability

to get things done like create this Nirvana with their green union jobs,

left and right, you know, no more gasoline and so forth, and no cost to

anyone? Does it anyone really believe that's going to come apart? We

couldn't even get the shovel ready projects the last time around. So the

answer is to greatly an exponentially increase the spending, I don't see

it.



BAIER: Chuck, we should point out that a budget is just a blueprint. It's

not law, and it kind of sends signals where they want to go. It all depends

on what passes Capitol Hill. And we don't know what that's going to be.



LANE: Every year a presidential budget gets announced, and we have

political flap over it. And every year, something else comes out of

Congress, that's totally different. That's going to happen again. Don't

forget that all this big headline number in this plan includes a bunch of

stuff he's already announced, the American Rescue Plan, the American

Families Plan. And that's exactly what they're arguing over on the Hill.

And it's very uncertain. Exactly how much of that will be enacted into law

and how soon and so on and so forth.



I do believe, though, that the President has so clearly laid down a marker

in favor of this large expansion of the government and mind you President

Trump wasn't exactly a deficit cutter himself, that he will, you know, if

indeed, he runs for reelection, that will be one of the major sort of

signature changes in his term that he will be held accountable for whether

it, you know, works out or whether it doesn't.



BAIER: Economic changes, unemployment rate, 6.1%. Pre pandemic, it was at

3.5%, you've got the number of employed Americans at 144 million, meaning

the economy is still missing about a point million and 2 million jobs lost

during the pandemic, Jonah, but it is recovering, it is starting to turn.



GOLDBERG: Yes, look, I think that this is all in some ways, an accident of

history. You have there are a bunch of historians who have a lot to answer

for because they all whispered in Joe Biden's ear, you can be the next FDR,

you can do a new deal. He didn't come into office with that plan. He didn't

think he was going to control the Senate. He thought he's going to have to

negotiate with Mitch McConnell. And then all of a sudden, they have this

window of opportunity.



And so, like almost every president the last 30 years before him, they're

wildly overreaching. And there is a cautionary tale here for Republicans at

the beginning of the Trump administration. There were a lot of Republicans

who said, in effect deficits don't matter. We can do national industrial

policy and all these things. And this proves that at least aspirationally

Republicans can never outbid Democrats when it comes to spending.



BAIER: All right, good point. Quickly lightning winners and losers bill.



MCGURN: My winner is Mike Pompeo. Joe Biden has been forced to admit that

Secretary Pompeo was right to do what he did in investigating China and the

Biden administration after canceling that investigation, is -- has now

revived it. The losers I'd say are Speaker Pelosi and majority -- Senate

Majority Leader Schumer, they didn't get the January 6 commission that they

wanted.



BAIER: All right, Chuck.



LANE: I can't have the mirror image of Bill. My winner of the week is Lisa

Murkowski for calling out some of her fellow Republicans in the Senate the

majority from couldn't vote for this plan for January 6 commission which

came out on a bipartisan vote from the House. And of course, my loser is

everybody who dismissed the theory that the virus might have come out of a

lab in Wuhan. And that's a lot of people. They know who they are, but they

really have some soul searching to do.



BAIER: That is a lot of people. Jonah,



GOLDBERG: OK, my winners, I won't list them all are the four Democratic

representatives who denounce the anti-Semitism on the progressive wing of

the Democratic Party, they finally spoke up, they could do more. And my

loser is John Cena, the supposed a tough guy who basically became a cow

telling lickspittle to the Chinese Communist Party.



BAIER: In Mandarin, no less. Panel, thank you so much. Have a great holiday

weekend.



