'Special Report' All-Star Panel on Blinken's Afghan withdrawal testimony

BAIER: Let's bring in our panel early. Fox News senior political analyst Brit Hume. Former Education Secretary Bill Bennett, and Harold Ford Jr., former Tennessee congressman and CEO of Empowerment Inclusion Capital. Gentlemen, thanks for being here.

Brit, I want to start with you. That line from Secretary Blinken in this hearing that we inherited a deadline, but we did not inherit a plan. Your thoughts on that?

BRIT HUME, FOX NEWS CHANNEL SENIOR POLITICAL ANALYST (on camera): Well, first of all, I'm sure there wasn't any kind of a plan. But the truth of the matter was, there was no meaningful deadline, and the proof of that is that the deadline such as it was with May 31st, and that, that was extended until what? A date of August.

BAIER: May 1st-August 31st, yes.

HUME: May -- sorry, May 1st-August 31st. So, basically what they're arguing is we had to get out on August 31 because we're under a deadline to have gotten out several months earlier.

Well, obviously, they were free to extend that deadline for as long as they wanted. Moreover, the deadline was part of an agreement with that had been reached with the Trump administration a weak one, in my opinion from U.S.'s point of view, but an agreement nonetheless, that had conditions in it.

And the conditions that plainly not been met to include the condition that the Taliban would have reached an agreement with the Afghan government negotiations on that ever started.

So, the idea that they were under a deadline of -- the meaningful deadline on the 1st of May is nonsense, and everything is predicated on that is, therefore, nonsense as well.

BAIER: What's striking was the different numbers about the people still on the ground, the people that -- the Americans, the green card holders, and then the SIVs. These are with the -- with the immigrant visas -- Special Immigrant Visas. Take a listen to this Q&A with Congressman Zeldin.

REP. LEE ZELDIN (R-NY): What is the number of Americans who are in Afghanistan as of the last update you received?

BLINKEN: The -- Congressman, going back to this weekend, we had about 100 American citizens in contact with us who seek to leave Afghanistan. Those are the -- those are the Americans we're working with?

ZELDIN: Do you -- do you have an exact number?

BLINKEN: I can't give you an exact number. We were talking about this a little bit earlier. It's really a snapshot at any given moment. Because what happens is --

ZELDIN: What I ask you, as of the last update you received.

BLINKEN: Yes, as of the last update, it was about, about 100.

ZELDIN: OK, how many green cardholders?

BLINKEN: Green card holders is something that we don't track directly. So, what we've done is we've solicited people if they are green card holders to let us know. I think the best estimates are that there are several thousand green card holders in Afghanistan.

BAIER: Barely went on to say they didn't have a number of states working on a number about the Special Immigrant Visas. These are the Afghan allies who worked with the U.S. over two decade's war, perhaps the most threatened by what's the situation on the ground.

The big thing is, is that we are hoping that the Taliban agrees to let them all out.

BILL BENNETT, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CONTRIBUTOR (on camera): Yes, we're hoping. We're relying on the goodwill and good faith of the Taliban. And as Tony Blinken put it, some of them the leadership now has challenging backgrounds. That's a euphemism for murderers and torturers, and we relying on their goodwill.

Look, the question of how many people, how many SIV holders, how many Americans tears at the heart. And lord knows we want them all back. But with tears at the mind, is the celebration of terrorism that is going on around the world.

You know this? The Taliban's hold will be strengthened by the fact that terrorists all over the world will descend on Kabul and celebrate the victory over the Americans. This is a really frightening thing. Let's get our guys out. Let's get folks out who helped us. But goodness knows we are facing a very, very bad situation.

Mike McCaul had it right -- ranking member on the committee. He said this was betrayal and unconditional surrender and a -- and a scandal.

BAIER: Herald, Secretary Blinken as well as Democrats on the committee did point back to the Trump administration, numerous times in his testimony today. Take a listen to a piece of that.

BLINKEN: When President Biden took office in January, he inherit an agreement that his predecessor had reached with the Taliban to remove all remaining forces from Afghanistan by May 1st of this year.

Upon taking office, President Biden immediately faced the choice between ending the war or escalating. Had he not follow through on his predecessor's commitment, attacks on our forces, and those who are allies would have resumed, and the Taliban nationwide assaults on Afghanistan's major cities would have commenced.

BAIER: We've talked about it a lot, Harold. It seems an interesting argument. Your thoughts on it?

HAROLD FORD JR., FOX NEWS CHANNEL POLITICAL CONTRIBUTOR (on camera): Well, first, thanks for having me on.

Look, I think that point there he made is one worth noting, particularly for this conversation. I would agree with Brit Hume that they -- May 31st or May 1st or August 31st state, those were things that did not have to be adhered to, maybe.

Because the agreement call for 5,000 Taliban prisoners to be released, that call for the Taliban not to attack U.S. soldiers, as long as we adhere to the agreement. So, what I heard Secretary Blinken saying there was that if they didn't adhere to the agreement that perhaps, and maybe Taliban would violate their part as well.

But let's be clear, they mishandled this exit. This could have been handle much better. I'm encouraged the Democratic committees in the Congress -- Democratic chairs of committees or leading oversight of this and are asking very probing, and tough, and honest questions.

And I thought Secretary Blinken probably should have come down today to the House. But I thought he was very candid and honest, and frankly, lengthy with some of his answers.

BAIER: Brit, the politics of this and where this goes. We're in the moment here, there are people on the ground we're trying to get out. But the impact on this administration, this president, from what both sides say was, was pretty hasty and screwed up.

HUME: Yes, this is not a -- this is not a foreign policy disaster that a lot of people really disagree on. They were sort of fainted attempts in that hearing today to defend the administration, and this or that way, but nobody's really arguing this is well done or wisely done, or in the end, successful to the extent the administration continues to claim that it is.

I think it's a stain on this administration. It is one that will endure. And my own view is that this is placed Joe Biden in new light in the eyes of most Americans who, you know, despite the fact that he had that long career and was vice president, they didn't really know him that well.

This was his first big one, and he whiffed on it. And I think it -- and I think it's left him damaged, not just because of how badly the departures there -- from there went, but also because of how poorly he handled it in the aftermath.

BAIER: One last thing, a lot of the Republican questioning ended with one familiar refrain, and that is resign. Take a listen.

MAST: I resign. Those would be the two words I'd like to hear --

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: He's not going to resign though, you know that.

MAST: I know that. They're too arrogant to resign.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: So, what's something realistic that you want to hear?

MAST: I don't -- there's nothing else that I want to hear from him.

ZELDIN: And it is so greatly unfortunate the consequences, and I believe that you, sir, should resign, that would be leadership.

BAIER: You know, Bill, I think Congressman Mast is right that there's probably not a chance that Secretary Blinken is going to resign. But there haven't been any resignations or falling on swords in this whole deal?

BENNETT: No, I don't think there will be. The real resignation should be the president of United States. This was his game.

Look, Ryan Crocker, former ambassador to Afghanistan said to me in an interview, he said, look, Trump made a mistake in dealing with the Taliban. But Biden owns this 100 percent. This was his decision, and it's a disaster.

And a brief -- briefly, disagreement with my friend Harold Ford rare, but I don't think the Democrats were probing, I think they were really getting behind Joe Biden, attacking Republicans and tried to blame it on Donald Trump. Well, that's a new card. Blame it on Donald Trump.

BAIER: Last thing, Harold, do you think that the Trump administration would have done the same thing here in this exit?

FORD: Look, I don't know. I hope not. And we all would wish they would not have. But as we talk about betrayal here for one moment, let me just remind everybody, for 20 years, we thought we had a partner in the Afghan government, which turned out to be on its best day -- on its best day, wildly incompetent. And on its worst day, both incompetent and corrupt.

So, there's a lot of blame to go here. And I think that as we get through some of these hearings and the accountability begins to fall, let's let the chips fall where they may. Let's learn from this era.

BENNETT: Sure.

FORD: And let's ensure and try to ensure going forward that we don't make the same mistakes.

BAIER: Yes, I'm -- from covering the Pentagon, many military leaders, and administrations both kinds, Republican and Democrat said that, that Afghan military and the government was up to -- up to snuff at some point.

OK, panel, thank you. We'll see you later in the show.

SEN. JOE MANCHIN, (D-WV): He will not have my vote on three-and-a-half, and chuck knows that. We have talked about this. I can tell you in West Virginia inflation is running rampant. One, one-and-a-half. We don't know where it's going to be.

DANA BASH, CNN CHIEF POLITICAL CORRESPONDENT: So you think ballpark, one, one-and-a-half.

MANCHIN: It's not going to be a three-and-a-half, I can assure you.

SEN. BERNIE SANDERS, (D-VT): But it's absolutely not acceptable to me. I don't think it's acceptable to the president, to the American people, or to the overwhelming majority of the American people in the Democratic caucus.

SEN. MARK WARNER, (D-VA) SENATE BUDGET COMMITTEE: I want to make sure first and foremost it's paid for. A paid for package spread out over 10 years I don't think is going to have the kind of catastrophic effects on inflation.

BAIER: Well, Senator Joe Manchin, Democrat from West Virginia, is a no on $3.5 trillion. This is the human infrastructure bill that Democrats have been talking about in addition to the first one that had bipartisan support. There is a big list of things to do for Congress. The Senate just returned to reconvene today. A reconciliation package, what we're talking about here, is due on September 15th. The House comes back the 20th. There is a vote on the infrastructure bill on the 27th. The end of the fiscal year is the 30th and, oh, yes, the debt ceiling, there's a couple other things in there need to get done, some fiscal cliffs to come. And they are talking taxes.

We are back with our panel, Brit Hume, Bill Bennett, Harold Ford Jr. Harold, you know this from being there in the House. Usually, it takes a cliff of some kind or a threat of not going home to get things done. It seems like that's where we're headed.

HAROLD FORD JR., FORMER TENNESSEE REPRESENTATIVE: Without question. As it relates to this debt ceiling, it always amazed me, this is money that we have already spent as a country. We need a different process around how the debt ceiling is raised.

But to the larger point around when Joe Manchin and Mark Warner and others are saying about this $3.5 trillion package, I think Joe Manchin has it about right about how you are thinking about this. What are our priorities? What's going to make America more competitive? What should our spending and tax policies be to support making America competitive? How do we make the tax system fairer and more incentivized for not just the rich but for every American? And what areas do we invest in?

It's unclear to me if the $3.5 trillion -- I'm probably with some of them. I'm not in favor of all of those things there. But there are some of those things that we as a nation to beat China in the 21st century, to be able to compete and create jobs and opportunity and have our own medical research and supply chains here, we're going to have to make some of these investments. So I think Manchin is on the right path. I hope he is open- minded about it, and I hope the other Democrats, including some of the more liberal ones, are open-minded as well.

BAIER: Here is the Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Senate minority leader talking about this massive package that we are eventually going to find out what's in it.

SEN. CHUCK SCHUMER, (D-NY) SENATE MAJORITY LEADER: We have to do better, and we will too better. With this legislation, we have a once in a generation opportunity to rebuild our economy and rekindle faith in America's future.

SEN. MITCH MCCONNELL, (R-KY) SENATE MINORITY LEADER: Instead, they are eager to jam through yet another massive multitrillion dollars reckless taxing and spending spree in an effort to move our country to the left literally forever. And Republicans are going to fight these terrible, painful policies tooth and nail.

BAIER: Brit, you have covered Capitol Hill before you were an anchor for decades. The whole time you looked at these bills. We're always seem like we are one election away from solving the big problems. What's your assessment right now?

BRIT HUME, FOX NEWS SENIOR POLITICAL ANALYST: Well, We've had at least three consecutive presidencies engaged in truly reckless spending. Senator McConnell is right. That's the right word, "reckless." And additions to the national debt have been staggering. And what I hear now from some on the Democratic Party is, well, Donald Trump spent recklessly and so on. The fact that we have had that much reckless spending is the worst possible argument for doing more of it. And, yet that is where we are.

My guess is, yes, the debt ceiling will be raised because it has to be raised. The $3.5 trillion measure probably will not pass, the worry that Republicans who are trying to stop it have is that something like 3.4 -- I'm exaggerating, but you get the picture -- might pass. In other words, when Joe Manchin says he thinks it's more like $1.5., You are looking at compromising on that, you are getting to pretty big numbers there. So my guess is, Bret, in the end, a big chunk of this socialist spending Democrats want will pass, but certainly not $3.5 trillion.

BAIER: A lot of people forget, bill, that there is another bill that has passed the Senate and is waiting on the House action that has Republicans and Democrats on it. It's roughly $1.2 trillion in actual infrastructure that hasn't been voted on in the House yet.

BILL BENNETT, FORMER EDUCATION SECRETARY: Yes, well, they may not allow a vote on it. But, get out your school books. Remember brave Horatius. Then out spake brave Horatius, the captain of the bridge, stood there by himself, fighting those Etruscans. The Etruscans is the Democrats and Horatius here is Joe Manchin. I'm sorry I prepared this. And it matters to me.

BENNETT: He is standing in the breech, there may be one or two other Democrats doing that as well. But one of the other arguments that he makes -- by the way Horatius was even pre-Brit Hume if you can imagine that.

BENNETT: One of the other arguments he makes -- I'm going to pay for that, aren't I? But one of the other arguments he makes is what about the money we have already appropriated? Has it all been spent? It has not all been spent. This $3.5 is larger than the entire federal budget of George W. Bush. It's extraordinary amount of money. It's not going to get through, and maybe that 1.2 being hostage to this may not make it either.

BAIER: Harold, Bill makes a good point about Senator Joe Manchin from West Virginia taking a lot of the heat from progressives and a lot of the focus in all the interviews. However, there are other moderates like Kyrsten Sinema from Arizona. You heard Mark Warner having concerns about this from Virginia. Maggie Hassan from New Hampshire. You've got others who maybe aren't the focus, but are still concerned and might not be a vote in the end.

FORD: There is no doubt, Senator Manchin has become the face, in many ways, some argue, and it's probably a lot of truth to it, he may be the most powerful person in Washington on domestic policy. The president is the most powerful on foreign policy, obviously. But he has an army behind him. And there are even some that don't have to be out front, including in the House, because Joe Manchin, the team are there.

Look, I think there is a good thing. I said all along when President Biden was elected, he is a compromiser by nature. And he realizes there is not much he is going to get done on a significant level without some buy in from the party members. The key is if Joe Manchin votes with him, he may get a handful of Republicans to vote with him as well.

BAIER: Yes. It seems like, especially now, President Biden may need a win, and the question is whether progressives let him have that. Gentlemen, thank you. Stand by. When we come back, tomorrow's headlines with the panel.

BAIER: Finally tonight, a look at tomorrow's headlines with the panel. Brit, first to you.

HUME: Biden administration announces its southwestern state governors are worried about the influx of illegal migrants across the border should seek help from the United Nations, and the same goes for crime victims in major U.S. cities.

BAIER: All right, Bill?

BENNETT: Yes, just quick footnote, Thomas Babington Macaulay's poem which I cited, "Horatius at the Bridge," had 70 stanzas in it. Churchill as a boy memorized all 70 of them.

My headline -- Democrats wrap themselves in Joe Biden's foreign policy in Afghanistan for better or worse. Certainly, for worse.

BAIER: Harold?

FORD: Michigan, my law school alma mater, was unranked in the preseason, but has a better than our archrival Ohio State right now. Go blue.

BAIER: Here's my headline. U.S. budget deficit rose $2.71 trillion through August, just crossed.

