'Special Report' All-Star panel on Biden's plan to address spike in crime

JEN PSAKI, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: There has been actually a rise in

crime over the last five years, but really the last 18 months. And so it's

an opportunity for the president to speak to what he's going to do to help

address that. And as we have seen around the country, it is a concern of

many Americans, Republicans, but also Democrats, too. Not necessarily

MAYOR LORI LIGHTFOOT, (D) CHICAGO: We are seeing a downward trajectory

where other cities are continuing to see a climb. I'm the first to tell

you, that's cold comfort to a single person who has been shot, a single

person who has been killed.



ANTHONY NAPOLITANO, (I) CHICAGO ALDERMAN: Politicians won't blame families

for raising their kids. The gangs are raising their kids right now. We have

over 117,000 gang members. That's your problem. That is your absolute

problem.



BAIER: Crime wave through some big cities across the country, and it's

very tangible. You can see the stats, and take a look at them. Chicago up

five percent, 18 percent shootings, and Chicago obviously had huge numbers

to begin with. Los Angeles, New York, look at Portland, up 533 percent in

homicides, 126 percent in shooting incidents in Portland, Oregon. As we get

word that the president is going to speak about crime across the country

later this week.



So let's bring in our panel, a little expanded tonight, FOX News senior

political analyst Brit Hume, Ben Domenech, publisher of "The Federalist,"

Mara Liasson, national political correspondent of National Public Radio,

and Trey Gowdy, former Congressman from South Carolina. Brit, it's a big

issue always whenever law and order becomes an issue politically. But the

fact that President Biden is going to address this directly, obviously it's

raised to a different level.



BRIT HUME, FOX NEWS SENIOR POLITICAL ANALYST: It does, Bret. And he is

wise to try to at least say something about it. What he will actually do or

propose doing about it remains to be seen, obviously. But this has always

been a potent issue politically. And if you look around the country, the

statistics you showed just now speak for themselves, but you've got stores

closing in San Francisco because they can't do anything about the

shoplifting. You've got the riot squad quitting in Portland. You've got

those awful scenes of violence in the streets of New York.



People notice this stuff, and they don't like it, and they never have. So

if this is still the situation or something like it when these midterms

roll around, the gravity that the party of the White House also faces in

the president's first midterm is likely to be very heavy indeed. And the

president needs to do something.



BAIER: Mara, we have pointed out before, as a candidate Joe Biden was not

for defund the police, but the Democratic Party, at least a wing of it, did

talk about it a lot and still talks about it, about repurposing dollars. So

that becomes an issue.



MARA LIASSON, NATIONAL POLITICAL CORRESPONDENT, NATIONAL PUBLIC RADIO:

Right. It becomes an issue, and it certainly is featured in a lot of these

Democratic autopsies about why they didn't do better down ballot in 2020,

and a lot of them have said the defund police slogan became something that

Republicans used to tar a very wide swath of the Democratic parties, even

candidates that weren't for defunding the police. But I think Joe Biden has

a long memory, and he knows what the issue of crime has done to Democratic

politicians in the past, and it sounds like is he going to try to get out

ahead of that.



Two things are true. One, there is a spike in crime for a variety of

reasons. But, two, this is an issue that the Republican Party thinks is

really a good thing for them politically. Of course, a spike in crime is

bad for everybody. But they are pushing this, and it's going to be

interesting to see what the president says later this week when he talks

about this and how he can help his party get removed from that label of

wanting to defund the police.



BAIER: It was three years ago today we lost our colleague Dr. Charles

Krauthammer, and we often on this show go back and look at things that he

said over the time on the panel that seemed to fit now, and we found one

today.



CHARLES KRAUTHAMMER, SYNDICATED COLUMNIST: There is a reason that these

murder rates are going up. That is because we are having a slow-motion

police strike where police are either not going into the neighborhoods or

pulling away in a dangerous incident or confrontation, because it used to

be if you were a police officer in a confrontation, your one thought would

be how do I escape alive? How do I protect the people? And now he has to

think, how is this going to look on video? How will I be treated tonight in

the evening news? And how will I be ultimately treated by the legal system?

And once you have to add that factor, the policeman is defenseless.



BAIER: We miss his voice every day. But Trey, he's hitting a note that's

cogent today.



TREY GOWDY, FORMER SOUTH CAROLINA REPRESENTATIVE: Yes, Bret, Dr.

Krauthammer is right again. And then you add to that the calls to defund

the police, and then the thought wing of the Democrat Party, if that's the

right phraseology, some of them even said they wanted to eliminate the

police and hire social workers. You have these so-called progressive

prosecutors who have never met anyone that they think ought to be in jail.

And then you have got both political parties, both of them have minimized

acts the violence on their side. You add to that a media that can't tell

the difference between an arsonist and a peaceful protester, it is the most

natural and probable consequence in the world. You are going to see a spike

in crime when you have seen a spike in lawlessness.



BAIER: Ben?



BEN DOMENECH, PUBLISHER, "THE FEDERALIST": Well, Dr. Krauthammer's words

are obviously still true today. But I think that one of the big things that

we have to appreciate about this moment is that smart Democrats are looking

at the poll numbers that they are seeing among Hispanic voters across the

country, and they are seeing a real backlash against not just the defund

the police rhetoric, but also Black Lives Matter, the rhetoric of

antiracism, et cetera, things that are not viewed within the Hispanic

community as appealing to their interests, particularly when it comes to

education.



We have seen across the country this backlash against teachers unions that

I think conservatives would be very wise to seize upon in these midterms to

really push back against the dominant political power of teachers unions

and their ownership of so many Democratic politicians. This is something

that I think is a huge opportunity for Republicans. Whether they are able

to actually seize upon it, whether they are able to build upon it is really

going to be up to them. And I think that that really is an open question

going into these midterms, but it is going to be based on all of these

issues of crime, education, and this type of racial politics that I think

has become so toxic in recent years.



BAIER: You are speaking about polls -- go ahead, Brit.



HUME: Just one more thing, Bret. Let's not forget the lawlessness we are

seeing along the border, which we are covering very well. I'm not sure how

much other media is, but I think it's penetrated the public. The

president's ratings on immigration are very poor. So even if he begins to

get some kind of a handle on this urban lawlessness, this situation down at

the border, I think, is politically toxic. And we hear now from the White

House or from reporting from the White House that they are about to stop

deporting people who come here illegally even as Kamala Harris is telling

them not to come.



BAIER: Speaking of polls, one of the pieces of legislation that will come

forward this week up in the Senate is this voting rights bill. And in a

Monmouth poll, the latest Monmouth poll, do you support or oppose requiring

voters to show a photo I.D. in order to vote? Eighty percent support a

voter I.D. Mara, it seems like this issue, this issue alone is pretty much

closed.



LIASSON: Yes, voter I.D. has bipartisan support. That's why when Joe

Manchin floated his alternative to H.R.-1 it was very stripped down and

just had a couple key features, 15 days of early voting, voting I.D.,

national holiday for Election Day. Democrats pretty much embraced it. So

voter I.D. is, I agree, a closed case. But there are a lot of other things

the Democrats feel very strongly about, like partisan control of vote

counting which are embedded in some of these new state laws around the

country.



So yes, on that, voter I.D. maybe you could start building some kind of

compromise, at least inside the Democratic Party. You will never get 10

Republicans for any kind of voting rights law. But on that one there is a

consensus.



BAIER: But, Trey, there was a lot of talk about Jim Crow relived in some

of these bills, and the voter I.D. was a big problem for some progressives.

It doesn't seem like it's a problem for Americans if you trust this poll.



GOWDY: Yes, Bret. That was a long, long time ago, like maybe seven to 10

days ago, when not only were they opposing voter I.D., they went to the

Supreme Court to oppose voter I.D. And so I always ask the rhetorical

question, what is your issue with proving that you are who you are? The

problem with that poll, Bret, is all 18 percent that are opposed to voter

I.D. are on the Democrat side of the House and the Senate. That's the

problem with the polling. They are not going to support it.



BAIER: All right, I want to turn really quickly to the economy, and we're

looking at inflation in May year over year. All items up five percent. You

see the breakdown, food, energy, used cars. People are feeling it, Ben.

Does this in this moment have an effect on the negotiations up on Capitol

Hill with infrastructure and these big ticket items?



DOMENECH: I feel like the politicians are not paying attention to this,

and it is the simmering sort of boil underneath all of it. Americans are

very aware of these increases when it comes to canned goods, when it comes

to gas, when it comes to all these different things that you need to buy in

order to live. Your average American is very aware of these cost

fluctuations and the fact that their grocery bill is turning out to be a

lot higher than it used to be. Unfortunately, I think Capitol Hill is not

paying attention to this. It's another reason why I think Republicans,

mindful of the midterms, need to be stressing this as a negative outcome of

what has been the approach of the Biden administration to this point.



BAIER: Brit, quickly, it's not just the inflation but also workers and

trying to get them to work. American Airlines canceling some 300 flights

over the weekend. Brit?



DOMENECH: It's an absolutely abhorrent.



BAIER: Brit, final word?



HUME: Inflation is almost as toxic as crime. And if people feel that the

gains that they are making from an economy that now seems on the verge of

really blooming are being eaten up by inflation, that is politically very

dangerous indeed.



BAIER: All right, panel, stand by, if you would. When we come back,

tomorrow's headlines.



BAIER: Finally tonight, a look at tomorrow's headlines with the panel.

Trey?



GOWDY: New York and Chicago rush to hire psychologists and social workers

as violent crime surges in both cities.



BAIER: All right, Brit?



HUME: Outgoing New York Mayor de Blasio proposes that henceforth all

juries in his cities must include one prison inmate in the interest of

diversity and inclusion.



BAIER: All right, Ben?



DOMENECH: Catholic bishops remind Joe Biden that good manners and

politeness is not the measure of a good Christian.



BAIER: OK, heavy. Mara?



LIASSON: That's provocative.



Mine is Joe Manchin still center of political universe. I can't think of a

time when we've had one single senator who has been the key to everything -

- infrastructure, voting rights, the filibuster. He has been called the

last New Deal Democrat, and he is the most important guy in the Senate.



BAIER: My headline for tomorrow -- Brit Hume's birthday. Happy birthday,

Brit.



HUME: Thank you, Bret.



BAIER: All right, panel, thank you.



Tomorrow on SPECIAL REPORT, why is Attorney General Merrick Garland

avoiding questions from the media? Is he? We will take a look at all of

that. Plus, my interview with Elliott Abrams, former assistant secretary of

state, about the new relationship in Iran and Israel and what that means

for the U.S. and the prospects for that nuclear deal that the Biden

administration is trying to restart.



Thanks for inviting us into your home tonight. That's it for this SPECIAL

REPORT, fair, balanced, and still unafraid. FOX NEWS PRIMETIME this week is

hosted by Will Cain. It starts in 14 second. If you have a headline for

tomorrow, Will, I'm willing to give it a shot.



