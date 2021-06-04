'Special Report' All-Star panel on Biden's foreign policy regarding China and Iran

This is a rush transcript from "Special Report," June 3, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.



BAIER: Let's bring in our panel about foreign policy early. Morgan Ortagus, former

State Department spokesperson. Mara Liasson, national political

correspondent of National Public Radio, and Bill McGurn columnist for The

Wall Street Journal.



Bill, let me start with you. This lab leak theory story continues to kind

of drip out and this Vanity Fair piece was pretty definitive.



Then, you had Admiral Giroir on our air saying he doesn't think Tony Fauci

was telling the truth about not knowing about the origins and discounting

that. Where are we with this story?



BILL MCGURN, COLUMNIST, WALL STREET JOURNAL: Well, I think we're just at

the beginning. And unfortunately, I think that we've given China time to

destroy evidence and so forth, so we may never get a conclusive answer.



Look, when I've been reading through some of Dr. Fauci's e-mails and so

forth, and I -- and some of them don't look good.



I don't think there's anything wrong with not knowing the answer early on

and considering different things and changing your mind later. The problem

is that when people propose the most logical thing, let's investigate the

virology lab that's just a few miles from where this outbreak began,

because this lab, you know, specializes in bats and coronavirus. And it was

treated as though you were questioning Holy Writ, and so forth. That is

certainly not the answer that we should get from people that claim to put

science first. They should have at least been investigated at the beginning

in a serious way to to rule it out.



And we know like the WHO investigation, the report, I think it's 300

something pages, only four pages was dealing with that.



And what is China doing in the meantime? It's certainly not behaving like

an innocent country. Its lack of transparency, lack of cooperation. And it

accuses the U.S. of starting this virus in a lab in at Fort Detrick in

Maryland.



BAIER: Yes, that's right. Speaking of pages, here is Dr. Fauci talking

about these e-mails, specifically about the conspiracy theory ones.



JOHN BERMAN, CNN ANCHOR: The e-mail sent to you said conspiracy theory

gains momentum. Do you happen to remember? Do you remember the e-mail?



FAUCI: You know, John, they only took about 10,000 e-mails from me. Of

course, I remember. I remember all 10,000 of them. Give me a break.



BERMAN: But to be clear, you're saying you don't remember? You can't tell

us what was in the body of that --



FAUCI: I don't remember what's in that redacted. But there -- I mean, the

idea, I think is quite farfetched that the Chinese deliberately engineered

something so that they could kill themselves as well as other people. I

think that's a bit far out, John.



BAIER: Mara, that's a bit of a straw man, because the the link was linked

to our piece who that said that U.S. officials believed with increasing

confidence that the virus was coming from this lab, not as a bioengineered

weapon, but as a leak of something that they were investigating something

that they were testing. So, that's a straw man response right there.



MARA LIASSON, NATIONAL POLITICAL CORRESPONDENT, NATIONAL PUBLIC RADIO: Yes.

Well, the problem is, and I've done this myself, it's we can conflate the

conspiracy theories that were going around people, saying it was a bio

weapon, with the legitimate question of whether there was some kind of lack

safety procedure in that lab where they were working with this kind of

viruses and that's how the pandemic might have originated.



And I think anybody who dismissed it out of hand at the time was wrong. I

think it's good that the U.S. government is now looking into it again and

not dismissing it. I don't know if they're ever going to get to the bottom

of this if China isn't going to cooperate.



And I guess it's basically a black eye for China, it would make them look

bad if they had lack safety procedures. But right now, it just looks like

they have no transparency and are not willing to, you know, aid in this

effort.



But yes, this theory should not have been dismissed. And it was often

conflated with the conspiracy theory that it was a bio weapon.



BAIER: Morgan, shortly on this, I want to turn to Iran.



MORGAN ORTAGUS, FORMER STATE DEPARTMENT SPOKESPERSON: Yes, I mean, this

information that was put out in the final days of the Trump administration

came from my office. Everything in the Vanity Fair piece that you

mentioned, Bret was something that was highly debated in the final days.



I myself, went to Secretary Pompeo to make sure that we had full confidence

in releasing this. And all of this information was from the Intelligence

Community that we got declassified. And I think a lot of the Vanity Fair

piece was spot on.



But I think I'm encouraged to hear what Mara said about the media getting

it wrong, because she's exactly right. I looked it up today. I Google

Searched and saw the many times that Secretary Pompeo and I were criticized

for bringing up this as something legitimate that needed to be researched.



But now, the onus needs to go, not just on blaming the American media but

it needs to go back to China because they are still to this day forting the

WHO independent scientists, independent investigators from doing any sort

of credible research in China as to the origins of this. To this day, they

are still stopping these investigations.



So, while I'm upset with how the media in the United States handled this

over the past year, they got it dead wrong. Let's turn our attention back

to China and the free world needs to start demanding that the Chinese

Communist Party open up and allow a credible investigation.



BAIER: Yes, this, this story, and covering it about the origins and where

they came from, doesn't take away from our coverage of the vaccines or the

effort that is going well across the country or the coronavirus overall.



But it is an important part of this story and its one that we're going to

continue to follow.



I want to turn to Iran, take a listen to the Iran nuclear deal back and

forth.



JEN PSAKI, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: Putting in place a diplomatic

agreement, an agreement where we can prevent Iran from acquiring a nuclear

weapon, where we have returned to the visibility we had before the former

president pulled out of that deal is in our interest.



SEN. LINDSEY GRAHAM (R-SC): The Iran nuclear agreement being envisioned by

the Biden administration is too dangerous. I don't trust the Iranians with

enrichment. I have an alternative with Senator Menendez from New Jersey,

you can have nuclear power but you can't make your own fuel.



Do away with the enrichment program and let the world supply the spent fuel

rods for the Arabs and the Iranian -- Iranians. That way they can't make a

bomb.



BAIER: Bill, critics of Iran are pointing to their actions. Saying they're

just not acting in good faith as the U.S. gets ready to sit down again.



MCGURN: Yes, of course, we're not acting in good faith. It's staggering to

me to watch this. We haven't learned anything. And this is going on while

the Israelis are suffering from rocket attacks on their cities. Whose

rockets are those being fired in there?



Iran is a bad actor in the region. I don't think they're going to be

restrained by any agreement. We should have learned that. And yet, they

seem to get away with that, people seem to be so eager to get a deal at any

price. I think we should have learned the lesson.



I also incidentally don't think it's going to be that easy for Joe Biden to

get his deal through.



BAIER: Mara?



LIASSON: Yes, I agree with that. I think it's going to be very hard. I

mean, but the Iran nuclear deal never was meant to deal with Iranian

rockets, it was meant to deal with Iran's nuclear program.



(CROSSTALK)



BAIER: That's part of the problem.



LIASSON: And to try to set it back by a certain number of years. Then,

maybe that's part of the problem. If you want a deal that's also going to

deal with all of Iran's bad actions in the region, I don't think you're

going to get one.



BAIER: Morgan, last word.



ORTAGUS: That's what Secretary Blinken promised in his Senate testimony. He

promised a longer and stronger deal that would address all the issues that

Bill and Mara just laid out.



The bottom line, the level of Iranian enrichment that Iran needs for a

peaceful program is zero. And I think that Menendez and Graham's op-ed was

spot on today, and the deal as it exists now if they go back into it would

be $90 billion in sanctions relief. For what? For a nuclear weapon that

they can get again in 10 years.



BAIER: All right, panel, we'll see you later on the show. Thank you.



Up next, as Israel changes governments, will the U.S. keep sending military

support?



BAIER: A 13-year-old girl is pleading guilty to second-degree murder here

in Washington over the death of an Uber Eats driver in a carjacking. It's a

story we first brought you here on SPECIAL REPORT.



Prosecutors are dropping other charges against her. The maximum sentence

would have her incarcerated until she turns 21. A second carjacker pleaded

guilty to felony murder last month.



Overseas now, opponents of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu are

pushing for a quick parliament vote to formally end his lengthy time in

office. The new alliance is trying to head off any last-minute attempts to

derail their newly announced coalition government.



That group consists of eight parties from across the political spectrum

with really little in common except the shared goal of toppling Netanyahu.



Today, Prime Minister Netanyahu continued to exert pressure on his former

allies who joined that coalition, calling it a dangerous leftist

government.



The state department says U.S. support for Israel will remain ironclad

regardless of what government is in place. A key Israeli official met with

top American authorities today to discuss that very subject.



Congressional correspondent Chad Pergram tells us where things stand

tonight.



CHAD PERGRAM, FOX NEWS CONGRESSIONAL CORRESPONDENT (voice-over): The

Israeli government brought its case to Washington, pushing the U.S. to

restock Israel's Iron Dome defense system, designed to intercept Hamas

rockets.



BENNY GANTZ, ISRAELI DEFENSE MINISTER: I would like to thank you, Secretary

Austin, and the entire Biden's administration for supporting Israel right

and duty to defend itself.



PERGRAM: Democratic New Jersey Congressman Josh Gottheimer led a bipartisan

coalition of lawmakers calling on the U.S. to reload Iron Dome.



REP. JOSH GOTTHEIMER (D-NJ): The Iron Dome saved countless lives here,

given how many missiles were -- and rockets were fired at Israel.



PERGRAM: But there's a rift between Democrats on Israel, especially among

progressives.



REP. AYANNA PRESSLEY (D-MA): Should our taxpayer dollars create conditions

for justice, healing, and repair? Or should those dollars create conditions

for oppression and apartheid?



PERGRAM: Republicans issued a challenge to the president.



SEN. BILL HAGERTY (R-TN): President Biden's got to look forward and stand

up to these very liberal voices. Now is the time to stand with our allies.



PERGRAM: Progressives could try to block the weapons transfer to Israel,

but that doesn't worry Israel's supporters in Congress.



GOTTHEIMER: Those who are squeaky, tend to get more attention, of course,

there are some people in my party who aren't supportive, but those are a

few splinter lone voices, frankly, despite being loud.



PERGRAM: Still, there's a distinct shift among Democrats when it comes to

Israel.



JOSH KRAUSHAAR, POLITICAL EDITOR, NATIONAL JOURNAL: And even if anti-Israel

Democrats only represent a small slice of the party, they're controlling

the dialogue. You have a very loud minority that are kind of hijacking the

conversation.



PERGRAM: Republican Senator Lindsey Graham traveled to Jerusalem to tell

Israelis the U.S. has their back.



GRAHAM: Even though there's some Democrats saying things that are very

disturbing to me, I do believe President Biden and the majority of the

Democratic Party will be in Israel's camp.



PERGRAM: The president's budget provides Israel with $3.8 billion in

military help for each of the next 10 years. Bret.



BAIER: Chad, thank you.



Up next.



We take you on an exclusive ride aboard a gunboat patrolling the southern

border.



And as we go to break, Attorney F. Lee Bailey has died. The flamboyant

lawyer had many high-profile cases, but he may best be known for being part

of the O.J. Simpson defense team. F. Lee Bailey was 87.



BAIER: Now for a look "BEYOND OUR BORDERS" tonight, diplomacy intensifies

with Burma's ruling junta to end the ongoing turmoil since the February 1st

coup there. About 400 pro-democracy supporters took to the streets of

downtown Yangon today for one of the biggest recent demonstrations against

military rule.



About 10,000 of the 80,000 unpaid volunteers for the Tokyo Olympics and

Paralympics say they will not participate when the games open, July 23rd.

That's just in 50 days. Organizers say the loss will not affect the

operations of the games.



Authorities in southwestern China are urging people to stay indoors as a

group of 15 elephants roams that area. Officials are blocking roads with

construction equipment while seeking to lure the animals away with food.

It's not clear why those elephants have made the 300-mile trek from a

nature preserve -- a reserve rather, but they appear healthy.



Just some of the other stories "BEYOND OUR BORDERS" tonight.



We have exclusive video tonight from the southern border. This evening,

correspondent Aishah Hasnie takes us on a ride-along with law enforcement

patrolling in a heavily armed gunship.



AISHAH HASNIE, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT: A black pickup truck on Mexican soil

starts crawling as a Texas Department of Public Safety gunboat launches

into the Rio Grande River. We're on board looking for criminal activity,

but we're being watched.



A DPS officer tells us those men in the truck are suspected cartel scouts

and they are tailing us. The cartels surveil DPS boats, even counting how

many officers are on board as they work 14-hour long shifts stop illegal

activity and rescue migrants.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: They're drowning, they're drowning.



HASNIE: This exclusive video from Roma, Texas, last night shows migrants

struggling to cross the river. Thankfully, everyone survived as the

smuggler pulls them back onto the raft. Today a congressional delegation

toured the Rio Grande River one day after another bipartisan group of

lawmakers called on the Biden administration not to lift Title 42, a Trump

era rule that expels adult migrants over coronavirus fears. They also

pitched policies to enhance border enforcement.



REP. HENRY CUELLAR, (D-TX): We have a list of proposals to add, for

example, more HSI officers, the homeland investigators so they can go after

those criminal drug cartels, not only in the U.S., but go into the foreign

countries.



HASNIE: And Bret, DPS sources tell me that park just behind me on the

Mexico side is believed to be controlled by a cartel. They decide who goes

in and who goes out because it's on the river and strategically important.

Bret?



BAIER: Aishah Hasnie along the border. Aishah, thank you.



Tonight, we follow up last night's story about a high school teacher suing

for reinstatement after being suspended for talking about his religious

groups at a school board meeting in northern Virginia. This evening that

district is being accused of promoting Critical Race Theory under false

pretenses. Here is chief Washington correspondent Mike Emanuel.



KORY YESHUA, FATHER: How we treat people is based on who they are and not

what color they are.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: And if they're nice and smart.



YESHUA: See.



MIKE EMANUEL, FOX NEWS CHIEF WASHINGTON CORRESPONDENT: A viral video of an

African American father and young daughter speaking out against teaching

Critical Race Theory in schools, making the case it forces children to see

color and feel badly.



YESHUA: I want little white kids to know that they are not oppressors. I

want little black kids to know that they are not oppressed.



EMANUEL: In the affluent suburbs in Washington, D.C., in Loudoun County,

Virginia, the school system is being accused by local parents of pushing

Critical Race Theory, disguising it as a revamped equity plan. Some argue

it's sending the wrong message to their children.



FRED REGE, LOUDOUN COUNTY, VIRGINIA, PARENT: That engrained part means that

it can't be done away with, which is an excuse for failure. And it's a very

dangerous ideology. And for the white kids, it's what did I do wrong? And

am I responsible for this?



EMANUEL: Loudoun County school leadership insists it is not teaching

Critical Race Theory.



SCOTT ZIEGLER, LOUDOUN COUNTY SCHOOLS INTERIM SUPERINTENDENT: Our equity

programs and our professional development for teachers is not about

bringing one student down or elevating another student. Our equity efforts

are about providing a world class education for all of our students.



EMANUEL: This comes as a Loudoun County teacher, Tanner Cross, was

suspended with pay after expressing his religious views about transgender

policy issues. Parents say the school district is not open to feedback.



BEVERLY MCCAULEY, LOUDOUN COUNTY, VIRGINIA, PARENT: It's imperative that we

stand strong for him. He's a great guy. I saw like his thing. He didn't

come out without love. He just was out to tell his side for these children.



EMANUEL: Parents argue the school district is taking away First Amendment

free speech rights from parents and teachers in order to plow forward with

a more progressive educational agenda. Bret?



BAIER: Mike Emanuel in Ashburn, Virginia. Mike, thanks.



Up next, additional work for Vice President Harris. Does she have too much

on her plate now? We'll take a look.



First, here is what some of our FOX affiliates around the country are

covering tonight. FOX 9 in Minneapolis as prosecutors seek a 30-year

sentence for the former police officer convicted of murder in the death of

George Floyd. Derek Chauvin's defense attorney is asking he be sentenced to

probation and time already served. Sentencing is set for June 25th.



Officials have reopened the intersection where Floyd died. Crews removed

concrete barriers, artwork, flowers, and other items from that area

informally known as George Floyd Square. However, community activists soon

erected makeshift barriers and resumed chanting Floyd's name there.



FOX 35 in Orlando as a 12-year-old boy accused of engaging in an armed

standoff with deputies appears before a judge. The boy and a 14-year-old

girl are accused of escaping from a children's home, breaking into a house.

Body camera video shows one of the deputies saying don't make me do this

during a tense standoff. The deputies were forced to shoot when the girl

emerged and pointed a gun at them. She is listed in critical but stable

condition. The boy surrendered peacefully.



And this is a live look at Boston from WFXT covering run one of the unusual

stories there tonight. A man gets his golf car -- his car, rather, his car,

stuck on a golf course. The driver says he was following directions on the

Waze app. He took a turn too wide and became stuck. He had his car, not the

golf cart, his car stuck on the golf course.



There you go, that's tonight's live look outside the beltway from SPECIAL

REPORT. We'll be right back.



BAIER: President Biden will not appoint a commission to investigate the

January 6th Capitol riot, that's according to his press secretary. But Jen

Psaki saying the president does believe Congress should put politics aside

and support a full and transparent investigation done by Congress.



President Biden is relaxing at his home in Delaware tonight, but his vice

president is getting less and less time to take it easy. The president is

handing his number two new assignments, giving her a very full plate. We'll

discuss all of this with the panel in just a moment.



But first, White House correspondent Peter Doocy is with the president

tonight in Rehoboth Beach.



PETER DOOCY, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT: There was a time Kamala Harris thought

Joe Biden could be her V.P.



KAMALA HARRIS, (D) VICE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: I think that Joe

Biden would be a great running mate as vice president. He has proven that

he knows how to do the job.



DOOCY: Now that's her job.



HARRIS: I am incredibly honored by this responsibility.



DOOCY: And her responsibilities are growing.



JEN PSAKI, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: He sees her as a partner, and

someone who he is playing the role of a modern day vice president.



DOOCY: Senior adviser Anita Dunn recently told "The Washington Post" "There

are very few issues that get to the level of the president. Those are the

ones that only he can make a decision on."



But when the president is not in the room, he trusts his number two.



JOE BIDEN, (D) PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: When she speaks, she speaks

for me. She doesn't have to check with me.



DOOCY: The latest item in the Harris portfolio, a vaccines roadshow.



BIDEN: The vice president is going to lead that tour across the south and

the Midwest.



DOOCY: She is also tasked with expanding voting rights.



BIDEN: But just as fundamental of any of these investments I have discussed

is maybe the most fundamental -- the right to vote.



DOOCY: And she is being sent to Central America this weekend to address

immigration.



HARRIS: It's going to be honest and real conversations.



DOOCY: Her goal, figure out the root cause of migration from Central

America to the southern border.



BIDEN: I have asked the V.P. today because she is the most qualified person

to do it.



DOOCY: Even though he has got experience doing that.



BIDEN: When I was vice president, the president asked me to focus on

providing help needed to address the root causes of migration.



DOOCY: A former staffer for a different vice president, Mike Pence, tweets

"Biden, carrying on the long standing American tradition of passing off the

terrible, impossible tasks to your V.P." But Jen Psaki describes the

delegating differently.



PSAKI: She asked to lead the effort on voting rights.



DOOCY: And president recently explained when he hands off to Harris.



BIDEN: I said when we became a team and got elected that the vice president

is going to be the last person in the room. She didn't realize that means

she gets every assignment.



(LAUGHTER)



DOOCY: Biden says he plans to run for reelection in 2024 when he will be

81, which means Harris may not be able to turn talk about all of these big

assignments in into a stump speech for the top of the ticket until 28. And

that introduces the next question. Would Biden endorse his V.P. right out

of the gate? Remember, Barack Obama didn't. Bret?



BAIER: We could be a long way away from that. Peter Doocy traveling with

the president in Rehoboth Beach. Peter, thank you.



Our panel is back, Morgan, Mara, and Bill. Mara, what about the increasing

portfolio for Kamala Harris?



MARA LIASSON, NATIONAL POLITICAL CORRESPONDENT, NATIONAL PUBLIC RADIO: This

is a really interesting story. She has a big portfolio. I don't think it's

necessarily any bigger than any other vice presidents who also were

considered perhaps the frontrunner for the next presidential nominating

battle.



The difference is that she is a first woman, the first African American and

the first Asian American to be the vice president. So she has a lot of --

the spotlight is really on her, also, because Biden is as old as he is,

might not run again. If he does run and win, he might not serve out a full

second term. So lots and lots and lots of interest in Kamala Harris and her

political future.



BAIER: Morgan, the vice president has traveled quite a bit inside the U.S.

She has been to at least 15 states by our count. You see some of them

there. She has not been to Texas, New Mexico, or Arizona, obviously, the

focus of some of the biggest border issues.



MORGAN ORTAGUS, FORMER STATE DEPARTMENT SPOKESPERSON: Yes. And she is

headed to Mexico next week for the first time. It's hard to be in charge of

the southern border as the president put her if you don't actually visit.

So I think we have to really look and see what are the metrics that we are

judging her by. Is she going to be able to go Mexico and to stop the flow

of illegal immigrants?



We already know what the root cause of the migration is from the northern

triangle countries. We know that from vice President Biden back in the

Obama administration and more papers, white papers on the subject than

could be counted. What we need is someone who can take action, so I will be

looking for metrics.



Finally, I would say from a political perspective, she was a catastrophic

failure in the Democratic primaries just over four years ago -- or excuse

me, a few years -- last year. And so what we'll be looking forward to see

is can all of these visits around the country improve her poll numbers,

because so far, as it relates to doing well in primaries in the Democratic

Party, not so good.



BAIER: The White House says it was always about the origins of the problem,

the root causes, and it wasn't the portfolio of the borders per se. It's

been back and forth on issue that. But visiting the border, take a listen,

Bill.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Do you plan to visit the border?



KAMALA HARRIS, (D) VICE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: Um, not today.



(LAUGHTER)



HARRIS: But I have before and I'm sure I will again.



SEN. MITCH MCCONNELL, (R-KY) SENATE MINORITY LEADER: The vice president is

supposedly the point person to fix illegal immigration has yet to even

visit the southern border.



TOM HOMAN, FORMER ACTING ICE DIRECTOR: She is going to wear this tragedy.

Her and the president and the secretary, they are going to wear this

tragedy, and they should, because they have put this open borders agenda.

This isn't mismanagement. This isn't incompetence. This is by design.



BAIER: Bill?



BILL MCGURN, COLUMNIST, "THE WALL STREET JOURNAL": Yes, look, I think

Kamala Harris may be the only one with brains in the White House. She is

not going anywhere near the border. That appointment, they can talk about

root causes, it sounds like a high school student kind of fudging on a

paper. So instead of getting into the specifics, he has these grand root

causes. All it's doing, all that appointment has effectively done is

focused attention on what you mentioned before, that she is not going to

any of these border states.



She had a similar kind of foray into the COVID relief bill when she came

into West Virginia and it looked like pressure on Joe Manchin. And that was

in early February, and that backfired. So, I don't know, I don't know what

the White House is doing. It seems to be dumping these things when it looks

like they may not be a winner, dumping it on Kamala Harris. So I think she

is wise to go nowhere near that border.



BAIER: Speaking of Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema, what about the

filibuster and what's happening on Capitol Hill? We'll have that with the

panel after this.



SEN. JOE MANCHIN, (D-WV): I will not be the 50th Democrat voting to end

that filibuster.



SEN. KYRSTEN SINEMA, (D-AZ): To those who say we must make a choice between

the filibuster and x, I say this is the false choice.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: So you are not going to budge on the filibuster?



SINEMA: No.



BAIER: Democrats Kyrsten Sinema from Arizona and Joe Manchin from West

Virginia holding strong, saying they are not going to break up the

filibuster, not going to end the filibuster. This would enable the

Democrats to have a number of different votes if they didn't have to reach

60.



We are back with the panel. Mara, they seem pretty set on this. And even

though they get asked literally every single day, they keep on saying the

same thing.



LIASSON: Yes. Look, it takes all of the Democrats to change the rules, and

so far they don't have all the Democrats. Until Joe Manchin has some piece

of legislation that he really, really wants and the Republicans are

filibustering, and he wants it more than keeping the filibuster as it is,

the filibuster is going to stay.



And remember, you don't have to get rid of the filibuster. You can amend

it. Reconciliation is a carveout from the filibuster. You used to have to

have 67 votes, now you only have to have 60. So you could amend the

filibuster, you could get rid of it completely, but you are not going to do

anything until Joe Manchin wants to do it.



BAIER: Right. And, Bill, Joe Manchin sits in the seat in West Virginia of

the legendary Robert Byrd who came up with the Byrd rule that gives you the

opportunity to have reconciliation and budget issues that can get 51 votes.

He is standing on tradition. It does not seem like they are going to change

that.



MCGURN: I don't think for now, as Mara, said they would have to have a

piece of legislation. Look, I hope they don't change. I think tradition

counts for something. And I think Joe Manchin is looking down the road.

It's so easy to say kill the filibuster now. Will that really be popular

down the road when they have to defend themselves, that the Democrats --

look, the Democrats, they don't like the Electoral College goes the wrong

way, let's abolish the Electoral College. The filibuster, let's abolish the

filibuster. They want to change the rules on so many things.



And I think the Senate is generally by nature a cautious body. And I think

some of them are being cautious on it. And I for one am glad to see it.



BAIER: Meantime, the negotiations, Morgan, continue over infrastructure.

President Biden meeting with Republican Shelley Moore Capito of West

Virginia. West Virginia at the center of all of this, I guess, and

suggesting, according to "The Washington Post" and others, that he is going

to maybe make a pitch that's a little bit less on infrastructure, $1

trillion, maybe come off of the taxes that they have pitched originally.

Possible they get a deal?



ORTAGUS: Yes, I think, you know, President Biden is actually taking a lot

of political headwinds from his own party for negotiating and wanting to

have an infrastructure package that has a lot of consensus with Republicans

as well. I actually think it's a smart political move. He's taking heat

from his base. And now we'll have to see if Republicans can continue that

negotiation.



BAIER: We'll see. Another phone call this week, we believe. Panel, stand

by.



When we come back, we'll hear from you about tomorrow's headlines.



BAIER: Finally tonight, a look at tomorrow's headlines with the panel.

Mara?



LIASSON: I don't know why do I this to myself, but it's another

infrastructure headline. OK, Biden ready to make concessions on tax hikes

to get infrastructure bill, but parties are still far from a deal.



BAIER: It's infrastructure week every week, Mara.



LIASSON: I think they're actually miles about. Every week.



BAIER: Morgan?



ORTAGUS: It's been a rough few days for Dr. Fauci with his emails being

released, so my headline is Dr. Fauci takes down Chinese Medal of

Friendship from his office wall.



BAIER: Oh dear. OK, Bill?



MCGURN: Mine is Chinese hack into New York subway system but do not attack.

Probably because they recognized they couldn't do any more damage to the

subways than Governor Cuomo and the Metropolitan Transit Authority is doing

on its own.



BAIER: That's a long headline.



LIASSON: That's a lead.



(LAUGHTER)



BAIER: That might be a lead draft. We'll give you that. All right, panel,

thanks so much.



Tomorrow on SPECIAL REPORT, author David Albright joins us to talk about

Iran and new book "Iran's Perilous Pursuit of Nuclear Weapons." Inside

there's new information about Iran, what it has been doing and what it's

trying to do with its nuclear ambitions. We will also have a story about

whatever happened to Venezuela. Remember that story? Huge, Guaido, Maduro.

Where are we? We'll take a look.



Thanks for inviting us into your home tonight. That's it for this SPECIAL

REPORT, fair, balanced, and still unafraid. FOX NEWS PRIMETIME, sometimes

called America in Crisis, hosted by Ben Domenech starts right now. Hey,

Ben.



