'Special Report' All-Star panel on Biden-Putin summit

BAIER: Well, some of the reaction to the president's trip overseas, his

first foreign trip, the fallout from that one-on-one meeting with Vladimir

Putin. What about that? Let's bring in our panel, Ben Domenech, publisher

of "The Federalist," Susan Page, Washington Bureau Chief at "USA Today,"

and Steve Hayes, editor of "The Dispatch."



Steve, a lot of media were kind of gushing about the president's trip.

There were critics obviously on the right. Your thoughts?



STEVE HAYES, EDITOR, "THE DISPATCH": I think it was something of a mixed

bag. Joe Biden made it pretty clear that he wanted to reestablish

relations, better relations with our European partners, with NATO, with the

G-7. I think he can say that he did that or he took a step toward doing

that, pushing on an open door. They were going to like Joe Biden more than

they liked Donald Trump and his more confrontational style with Europe and

with NATO before. So that -- he accomplished it, but it wasn't a big lift.



I think he can say that he successfully refocused attention on China. I

agree that he could have gone a lot farther, certainly, could have pressed

on the Wuhan Institute of Virology a lot harder than did he at least in

public, what we saw in public.



But I think the big mistake here was the meeting with Vladimir Putin.

Meeting with Vladimir Putin itself, I think, was a mistake. He shouldn't be

giving somebody who is acting like a rogue state, who has made very clear

that he is an enemy, that kind of a platform. And if you look at what

Russia has been doing in recent weeks and months, they are hostile. They

are acting like a hostile power. There are military exercises, there's

ramped up disinformation campaign, there are the cyber hacks that we talked

about earlier in the show. There, of course, was the SolarWinds hack which

was attributed to Russian intelligence services, which had a cost of at

least $100 billion to U.S. public and private sector enemies. This is bad

guy doing bad things, and I think giving him that kind of a platform was a

mistake.



BAIER: Garry Kasparov agrees with you. Take a listen.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



GARRY KASPAROV, HUMAN RIGHTS FOUNDATION CHAIRMAN: Biden didn't have to be

at this meeting in the first place. So the idea of inviting Putin was a

mistake, and it gave Putin the platform. Putin got a huge platform. What

Biden got was nostalgia. I guess he has been dreaming of being president

since in 1988 and back in the cold war, and that was his dream, looking at

Nixon, Carter, and Reagan. And now he got this moment, that's it.



The good news, the only good news about the meeting, about the summit, it

was shorter than expected. So there was not much damage done. But Putin got

what he wanted.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



BAIER: Susan, how does the White House look at this?



SUSAN PAGE, WASHINGTON BUREAU CHIEF, "USA TODAY": There was a debate in

the White House about whether it was wise to have a meeting with Vladimir

Putin at this point when, as Steve points out, there are a lot of things

that Russia is doing that we have problems with. And it was the president

who thought it made sense to have this meeting.



The Republicans that you showed in the clip setting up the conversations, I

got to say there is one thing I have been perplexed by. Where were their

voices after the last summit with Putin in 2018 with President Trump that

was much friendlier than the one that President Biden had, much less

critical of Russians then than Biden was. And so this reset is in part a

reset from the previous administration not making things easier on Russia,

not being more flattering to Vladimir Putin, but being considerably

tougher, and making an effort to go to Russia to meet -- not to go to

Russia, but to go meet with Putin with a united western alliance behind

him, which is definitely not what President Trump chose to do in his last

meeting.



BAIER: Ben?



BEN DOMENECH, PUBLISHER, "THE FEDERALIST": I don't see this considerably

tougher dynamic that Susan is talking about. Look in the context of this

situation. We've had multiple terrorist attacks coming from Russian

entities on America's critical infrastructure. And in the context of that,

we have a Biden administration that is offering the Russian was what they

want on the Nord Stream pipeline, overruling, by the way, his own State

Department in terms of advice he was getting from Tony Blinken, from

Victoria Nuland, and others, not informing our allies in Poland. Going over

there and offering something that we get nothing for in return when it

comes to ambassadors going back to D.C. and Moscow, declaring that Putin is

a both adversary, that he's bright and he's tough.



And at the same time, in a sop to Russia opening up the conversation about

reducing sanctions on Iran, getting back into the JCPOA, giving a cold

shoulder to our allies in Ukraine, at the end of it, we have a president

who gave less than 20 minutes of answers to a predetermined list of

reporters, at the end of which he was asked a tougher question about Alexei

Navalny and why his name did not come up in the meeting. And his response

to that was to berate a CNN female reporter and suggest that she was in the

wrong line of work and unqualified to do what she did.



I can only imagine what the reaction would have been if the president that

we're talking about was Donald Trump instead of Joe Biden. I feel like we'd

have a lot of people on the airways using that same phrase that we heard

for a lot of years that the collusion was wide open, that it was right

there happening in front of you. You didn't even need to look for it.



BAIER: I want to turn topics to what's been happening up on Capitol Hill

about infrastructure. And it is clear that there are two tracks here that

some Democrats, Steve, really want to go down the reconciliation road,

including Chuck Schumer, Senate majority leader, and this bipartisan effort

to try to get negotiation. The question is, where is the White House? And

are they going to push the negotiated side or are they going to push the

reconciliation side?



HAYES: It's a good question, and you get the sense that the White House

taking sort of a hands-off approach, saying to Democrats on Capitol Hill

you figure it out. You come up with the solution.



The White House is being pinched by progressives, both in the House and in

the Senate, who do not want any kind of a compromise with Senate

Republicans, have been saying this now for weeks, urging the president to

go into reconciliation. But you also have the moderate Democrats in the

Senate in particular, who are saying, look, we don't want to do it. We

think we can get compromise, let's try to get compromise. The White House

seems not to be taking a very authoritative hand in pushing one way or the

other, preferring to let Democrats in Congress work it out.



BAIER: Susan, by not doing that they are doing something. In other words,

they are not pushing the moderate bipartisan approach.



PAGE: Actually, I think the White House has been more patient with this

process, this stumbling, uncertain, up and down process of trying to seek a

bipartisan deal. They have been more patient than I think the Democratic

leaders in Congress might be if they were not dealing with the White House.

I think it's always safe to bet against the deal, but the prospect is still

alive, and that is because the White House has chosen to leave it alive.



BAIER: All right, we'll continue to follow it. When we come back,

tomorrow's headlines with the panel.



BAIER: Finally tonight, a look at tomorrow's headlines with the panel.

Susan, first to you.



PAGE: A decade later it's finally settled -- Obamacare survives. We got a

seven to two Supreme Court decision, the third in a row defending

constitutionality. And when the Republicans controlled the House, the

Senate, and the White House, they were unable to repeal it. Like it or not,

Obamacare is here to stay.



BAIER: Steve?



HAYES: My headline is free everything for everyone. Bernie Sanders

announced that the Senate budget Democrats are on a $6 trillion

reconciliation package. Leaves your head shaking at a time when we are $28

trillion in debt.



BAIER: Ben?



DOMENECH: My headline comes from my former colleague David Harsanyi,

biggest loser of the week, the 17th most important infrastructure element

of the United States. They've got to be sweating a little bit after being

left off that list that John Biden gave.



BAIER: And 16 are protected. All right, panel, thank you very much.



Tomorrow on SPECIAL REPORT, whatever happened to supersonic air travel?

Could it be making a comeback?



Thanks for inviting us into your home tonight. That's it for the SPECIAL

REPORT, fair, balanced, still unafraid. "FOX NEWS PRIMETIME" hosted by Brian

Kilmeade all week long, who has his own headline every night. What do you

got?



