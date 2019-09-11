Spalding: Trump knows where we need to go with national security strategy

This is a rush transcript from "The Ingraham Angle," September 10, 2019. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

LAURA INGRAHAM, HOST: All right, I'm Laura Ingraham, this is “The Ingraham Angle” from DC tonight. Somehow we are going to put this all in one hour. Stay with me. We got Dershowitz and Digenova. They reveal how this latest fictional leak about a CIA asset, how it reeks of a deep state involvement and yes even a conspiracy. I kid you not.

Plus Michelle Malkin exposing the stunning disregard by one Maryland County, it's showing to women who have been sexually victimized by illegal aliens. You won't believe that. Then Katie Pavlich - Richard Goodstein debate how the Dem's gun control agenda is back firing and Ben Carson is here exclusively.

I haven't talked to him about for a while. The administration's plans to help relieve California's homelessness crisis and the President's speech celebrating historically black colleges, what was in it that of course the mainstream networks didn't cover but first Bolton from the White House, that's the focus of tonight's “Angle.”

When the story broke that National Security Adviser John Bolton was fired, Trump hating politicos and media types seized on the departure as more evidence that the doors are coming off the White House.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: The most convincing evidence that we've seen of late, that we have a governing crisis.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: As surveys have already detected there's a significant amount of disarray and chaos.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Nobody lasts long in the chaos of the Trump administration.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: It certainly projects instability to both allies and adversaries alike.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I don't think we can emphasize enough and I've heard from a senior democratic foreign policy maven if you will the amount of dysfunction in the foreign policy apparatus.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Policy maven if you will. Well, as usual the lemmings are totally jumping off the ledge together. OK? Here's what I learned when I was a 22 year old White House staffer. You know what I learned? That you work at the pleasure of the Chief Executive, the President of the United States.

So if you accept any position in any administration, your job is to pursue the goals of the President, not your own. Your job is to find ways to accomplish his priorities, not your own. Your job is to advocate his world view, not your own.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

MIKE POMPEO, U.S. SECRETARY OF STATE: The President's entitled to the staff that he wants that at any moment. There's a staff person who works directly for the President of United States and he should have people he trusts and values and whose efforts and judgments benefit him in delivering American foreign policy.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: That was Pompeo today. Now I've known John Bolton for decades. He's appeared on the show many times. We obviously really like him and respect him very much but his position at the White House, let's all be honest, it was always going to be a complicated fit. Now remember, Bolton of course worked for George W. Bush in one position as U.N. Ambassador and in some areas he's closer to the interventionist wing of the GOP than he is to Trump's America first view.

Now I still remember when the Democrats used to agree with being a less interventionist power. But then Trump derangement syndrome took hold and they became walking contradictions of themselves. Here's what Democrat sounded like when Bolton was appointed.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: John Bolton didn't even know what he was being hired for. Let alone not knowing that he was being hired and John Bolton is a dangerous man.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: John Bolton, I think is a disastrous pick.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: When it comes to John Bolton, if Congress does not want to go to war, now is the time to start putting restraints on this President.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Here's what they sound like now.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: On a couple of key issues, this failed idea for some of the Camp David and these colossal failures with North Korea, Bolton was right.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: You need a national security adviser who's willing to give you alternative views.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: John Bolton will land on his feet. He also has a knowledge about certain ways of the international affairs, international actions.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: That could be my favorite then and now ever by the way. Now even liberal Nate Silver saw this for what it was and his tweet saying, "Maybe I'm a simpleton but it seems like if you criticize Bolton's hiring, you probably shouldn't also criticize his firing."

Well, media goof balls are now focused on the discrepancy and whether Bolton would quit or whether he was fired. He says the former and released this terse resignation letter dated today to prove it. Trump said he asked for the resignation. Translation fired him last night.

But who cares which it was, it was long overdue. Trump allegiance isn't to any particular process or any particular cabinet member but to the people who elected him and to the country at large. He's a true maverick because he came like a freight train at the old GOP foreign policy establishment that had gotten us bogged down and two costly wars as China grew basically unchallenged.

Trump promised to bring our troops home from Afghanistan and yet the military and national security officials have mostly resisted him every step of the way on that goal. This frustrates the President to no end. He knows that most Americans don't just want our troops back home but they don't even think the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan were with fighting.

But the old Bush team of course, they won't take no for an answer despite Obama's election, then Trump's election of course, Obama came in 2008, then Trump in 2016 which represented a bipartisan and total repudiation of the Bush doctrine.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

CONDOLEEZA RICE, FORMER UNITED STATES SECRETARY OF STATE: We left our troops in Europe for 45 years until Germany could unify between 1945 and 1990. We're still there. We keep the peace on the Korean peninsula since 1953 and I know that Americans are tired of some of the responsibilities. But frankly, there's nobody but the United States of America that can do these-

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Well, we love Condi but this isn't 1945 or 1953. It's the 21st century and after two wars that began post 911, this is where public opinion is. Look at it. 62 percent say Iraq wasn't worth fighting. 59 percent say Afghanistan wasn't worth fighting. So look, contrary to being a sign of chaos, the Bolton news, I think shows a commitment to principle and efficiency.

Anyone who can't produce results and anyone who can't get on board with the President's agenda shouldn't be inside working to oppose them or undermine him. H.R. McMaster was canned after some thought he bumbled as national security adviser.

Tillerson was a colossal failure at the state department. Price was fired, a very nice man at HHS after making no headway on drug prices. Kirstjen Nielsen was gone when she couldn't manage the border crisis. Sessions was shown the door at DOJ after myriad mistakes including one that lead to the appointment of a Special Counsel.

Gary Cohn quit when he lost the debate on tariffs and let's not forget, Scaramucci, he was out of the 10 days as Press Secretary when it became too much mooch and not enough MAGA.

President Trump is really impatient for results and he's going to change personnel as necessary to achieve them. I'll take that any day over someone who cavalierly coast on the status quo or doubles down on failure with a swagger.

Trump's foreign policy is best described as prudent realism. He believes that given the fact that the U.S. economy now represents about 20 to 25 percent of the global GDP, we need to maximize our leverage wisely.

Trump actually considers how much military missions cost, cost our taxpayers of course their hard earned money and whether they make our life here better and safer at home. Again the Bushes very patriotic people, we honor their service in government but they didn't spend a lot of time worrying about those details.

So looking back on it, is that approach more moral than Trump's when our citizens here drive on roads and bridges that are falling apart. Most voters think we should fix our schools and our airports before we try to fix Syria's. And right now, Trump has a stellar team in place just to name a few, Secretary of State Pompeo, Attorney General Bill Barr, Bob Lighthizer at trade, never been a trade rep better than he.

Steve Mnuchin, at treasury, Alex Azar at HHS, phenomenal. Mark Asper, Acting Secretary Defense, terrific. They all understand their role is to advance the President's agenda, that's the way it works. Sure, you offer your advice and sometimes you debate. President's fine with that but then you get on board with whatever he decides, not your decision and if you cannot do that, then step aside for someone who can.

Everyone understand? And that's THE ANGLE. All right, here to respond is Retired Brigadier General Robert Spalding and Lieutenant Colonel James Carafano from the Heritage Foundation. James, do you believe that Bolton was actually promoting Trump's America first policies but if that was the case, why is he gone?

Well, first of all, my heart's broken here. I mean, this is like the Captain and Tennille breaking up. I mean I love the Yin and the Yang of Bolton and Trump. I thought that dynamism worked actually worked really well but the first point is let's remember before, it was the axis of adults. Right?

LT. COL. JAMES CARAFANO, THE HERITAGE FOUNDATION: It was Kelly, Mattis, Tillerson and H.R., they kept the President from doing all these crazy things. All those guys are completely gone. Our foreign policy is exactly the same. It'll - now that Bolton's gone it will be exactly the same, that's because it's Trump's foreign policy and although it didn't work out and I'm sad about that, there were things that Bolton really did happen to - like pulling out of INF.

INGRAHAM: He was great on China by the way. Bolton on China is fabulous and so we're like so simpatico on that issue, that's fine with me.

CARAFANO: Really strong on Brexit, really helped push you know with Boris Johnson on Brexit. There's a lot of areas where he held--

INGRAHAM: But you see what I'm saying though General like when this news broke, it didn't surprise any of us. But the media acted like Pence resigned or something. It was - it was wild to see, it's chaos. You were there with McMaster. You were at the National Security Council with McMaster was there so what do you say about all this.

BRIG. GEN. ROBERT SPALDING, SENIOR FELLOW, HUDSON INSTITUTE: First of all the President inherited chaos. We've had decades of really poor foreign policy, not thinking about what's going on with China, basically intervening just about everywhere and the President said stop, we're going to actually do something more like out of Eisenhower's play book.

We're going to husband our resources, we're going to strengthen the economy, we're going to work on the industrial base, we're going to get prepared for this economic and technological competition with the Chinese and we're going to stop being everywhere except the national security staff establishment said no, we want to be--

INGRAHAM: Had they not opposed him almost every step of the way.

SPALDING: Every step of the way.

CARAFANO: Yes, I'd like to say a nice thing about H.R., people forget H.R. had a good year. He put a good strategy on table. He took what was in Trump's head.

INGRAHAM: La la la la.

CARAFANO: No, no, he put it on paper and Trump's still following that strategy.

INGRAHAM: All right, I'm sure - I've met him, I'm sure he's a very nice - I mean this is not personal but this is about the President's agenda. He was elected as a repudiation of both Obama and Bush on foreign policy. I'm sorry, I know a lot of people of Bush, friends of mine. Love them dearly. I was a big supporter of the Iraq war. I think it was a colossal mistake.

Afghanistan, we got to get out of Afghan. We cannot stay in a war in 19 years. I'm sorry you think we should still be there with ?

CARAFANO: You know, we'll say the point about you know, H.R. leaving who I thought did a good job for the time that he was there and for Bolton but your point is right. They're not moving fast enough for this President.

INGRAHAM: I mean he wants results.

CARAFANO: This President has a plan and he wants results and if it's not moving - it's not that he's a nice guy, you know, we saw everything, he calls H.R. now and talks to him. They called John--

INGRAHAM: Yes, but he's fine with that, he's fine with opposing views. People say he's not - he thrives in part on hearing from lots of inputs but then he makes a decision, when he feels undermined afterwards, people are leaking to the media and you know who you are. That's what he doesn't like.

I want to play something from Rand Paul. This is what he said today about threats, perhaps diminished around the world with Bolton's departure, watch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEN. RAND PAUL, R-KY: I think the threat of war around the world is greatly diminished with Bolton out of the White House. I think he had a naive point of view for the world that we should topple regimes everywhere and institute you know, democratic governments and we would make the world perfect or remake the world in our image.

And frankly, it just doesn't work that way.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARAFANO: See, here's where I disagree. It's Trump's policy, not Bolton's. Trump doesn't want to fight useless wars.

INGRAHAM: But look, he wasn't - Bolton wasn't going to launch the thermonuclear weapon. It is the President's decision and the President made that point several times in the last several months when Bolton was there.

And so I want to talk now about what Jim Acosta said and scolding Steve Mnuchin today, watch. I think we have it.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JIM ACOSTA, CNN REPORTER: Is this national security team a mess?

STEVE MNUCHIN: Absolutely not. That's the most ridiculous question I've ever heard. The national security team which is what you asked consists of the national security adviser, the Secretary of Defense, the Secretary of State, myself, the Chief of Staff.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Yes, so he listed all the people in the national security apparatus totally undermining what the media was trying to do with this staff departure which is long in the coming. General.

SPALDING: Well, I think that you know, so back in 2014, we looked at what was going on with what was happening in China, everything that was going on with all these interventionist wars that were going on across and we realize that we needed to be focused on building the country, building our strength and the President, it was strange because 2016, he starts talking about investing in the country, building the strength, taking care of the American people and was everything that we've been looking at in the Pentagon.

So he has this kind of sixth sense on where we need to go with the strategy, I have to say.

INGRAHAM: And the people of the country James, I think every poll shows this, they don't think it's 1994 anymore, it's not 2003 anymore. We're $20 trillion in debt and yet we have folks you know, former Bush people and they're running websites like oh, we've got to put more troops in Afghanistan.

I heard that the other night. I think it might have been on this network. I almost fell over, I said, are you kidding me? Those days are gone, they're never coming back, never.

SPALDING: I've heard people say we should take them out and then like a week later, they say well, we need to put them back in.

CARAFANO: Well, because whatever Trump wants, they want the opposite. But see, there's a disconnect between Washington and the American people. Washington focuses on this process and you hear all those comments where they are like, we don't like - we don't like his style points.

What Americans look at is he delivering and they like that he's delivering.

INGRAHAM: All right, I got one more thing I want to play if we can guys. I want to play this. Condoleezza Rice was on CBS this morning. She was doing the rounds, she has a book and so she gave a bunch of kind of fun interviews. Well, this is one I think that the President might have missed, this particular clip, let's watch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

RICE: I've seen the return of what I've called the four horsemen of the apocalypse, populism. I'll say nativism not nationalism. Isolationism and protectionism. We did that before. It was the period between World War 1 and World War 2, led to a Great Depression, it led to war.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: OK, General, a great depression might be coming. I guess if we don't put 100,000 troops--

SPALDING: Well, the Great Depression here. It's been here actually since 2001 when China entered the WTO. We lost 70,000 over 70,000 factors. 3.4 million manufacturing jobs. We can't even make circuit boards for F35, that's how - that's how poor our industrial base has become.

INGRAHAM: When did that happen General? When did China come under the WTO? Clinton or Bush?

SPALDING: 2001.

INGRAHAM: Yes, we got it. All right guys, thank you very much. I said to them, they had to make foreign policy, they did it. All right ,we have a Fox news alert. We can officially call the special election in North Carolina's ninth district for Republican Dan Bishop. This was the seat the Democrats believed that was going to be a bellwether signaling big trouble for Trump.

Now it won't matter at, right? Well, the President visited last night, paid dividends, no doubt and this was a very, very good night for the GOP in North Carolina. Again, a state the Democrats hoped to flip. Also tonight Alan Dershowitz, Joe Digenova are going to reveal how this latest Intel leak, speaking of leaks, show the deep state still has its sights on the President, next.

INGRAHAM: the Deep state is alive and well and yet still gunning for President Trump. They bungled their latest attempt though falsely claiming that the CIA moved a top spy out of Russia for fear that Trump would expose him. But we see a familiar pattern here.

They fed the false report to the very reporters who happily and irresponsibly pushed the Steele dossier and the Russia collusion stories. Stay with me here. Reporters like former Obama officials CNN's Jim Sciutto.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JIM SCIUTTO, CNN REPORTER: A person directly involved in the discussion said that the removal of the Russian was driven in part by concerns that President Trump and his administration repeatedly mishandled classified intelligence which could then contribute to exposing the covert source as a spy.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Much like most of the Russia hysteria, narrative Sciutto, that narrative that he laid out has been debunked and we'll talk about this now with Joe Digenova, former U.S. attorney and Alan Dershowitz, Harvard professor Emeritus, author of Defending Israel. All right Joe, the same people playing fast and list of the facts here are the same people who fed this ridiculous narrative about the dossier. Explain this.

JOE DIGENOVA, FORMER U.S. ATTORNEY: As part of the Russia hoax, they needed to create the image that somehow this information had gotten out of from Putin about influencing the election.

So John Brennan created the myth of this guy whose initials are OS and who lives in Virginia.

INGRAHAM: We all know who he is.

DIGENOVA: And who bought a house in his own name and lives openly and notoriously. Now when the CIA brings back a real asset, you know what they do? They hide him forever. They give him a fake name. He lives in Siberia but they don't allow him to live in Fairfax, Virginia under his name.

This story was leaked by John Brennan who gave the name and the address of the agent to NBC news who sent one of their reporters there. Thank you John Brennan, great patriot. This is a fraudulent story perpetuated by Brennan and he should be indicted for incompetence and fraud.

INGRAHAM: Well, I hope there's going to be some - there's never a price to be paid here though. When these types of leaks happen and these false narrative Alan, are pushed, we just kind of go to the next story and nothing - nothing ever happens.

Whether it was the Kavanaugh scandal or nothing ever changes, it just the poisoned darts continue to be thrown and it's done with impunity. Alan.

ALAN DERSHOWITZ, HARVARD PROFESSOR EMRITUS: And you have to look more deeply into the story. If you look more deeply into the story, concerns about this particular person agent if he exists and if he was in fact a taken out began years before Trump came into the office.

There were concerns about him. They told him to leave the country before Trump was elected and he refused to leave the country and then ultimately according to the reports, he left the country a couple of months into the Trump administration. To blame that on one particular President does seem to be scapegoating and does seem to be leaking in the interests of partisan political benefit.

INGRAHAM: Well, the New York Times--

DERSHOWITZ: But we have to make sure our spies are secure but they have to be secure in every administration, not just in one administration.

INGRAHAM: Yes, the New York Times by the way, this is so bad even the New York Times had to correct this today and basically say, wait a second, when intelligence officials revealed the severity of Russia's election interference with the unusual detail later that year, the news media picked up on details about the CIA's Kremlin sources.

That's when it happened.

DIGENOVA: By the way the CIA people who leaked this story today and the former CIA are the same ones who leaked the story to The New York Times originally and identified this person without giving his name and said they were worried about him.

At that point everyone said, well, if he isn't dead before this, he's dead now as a result of the CIA leaks to The New York Times. Brennan is the father of all these leaks. He should be investigated fully and thoroughly.

INGRAHAM: I got to read the CIA statement. Then I want to show the feedback loop evidence that we have. This is their statement today. They were obviously Gina Haspel was furious. "CNN's narrative that the CIA makes life or death decisions based on anything other than objective analysis and sound collection is simply false. Misguided speculation that the President's handling of our nation's sensitive Intel which he has access to each and every day drove an alleged exfiltration operation is an accurate."

And Alan I got to show this for everyone, look at this list of former Intel officials who've gone into the media, OK? And they keep pushing this OK? Ben Rhodes, Sciutto, Samantha Vinograd, Clapper, Brennan, Joe's favorite. John Kirby, Jen Psaki, Anthony Blinken, I mean those are just the ones we could fit on the graphics tonight.

But this is - Alan, they used to hold the Intel account accountable the media. Now they're in bed with the Intel community.

DERSHOWITZ: Well, the problem is with some of the media. Remember this, of course Putin knew this guy was leaving Russia and he knew where he was going to the United States but the theory is if you don't poke the bear, nothing's going to happen. But when the media starts poking the bear and starts confronting Russia in a very public way with what happened, that hurts the likelihood that this man will survive.

And I think he now has to be protected, his whole family has to be moved not because of anything this administration did but because of what the media has done through leaks to the media from former officials and these leaks just have to be plugged. Leaks that are becoming so partisan, their weapons, they become weaponized leaks in a partisan war, that's just not right and the party is in control.

INGRAHAM: Yes, bingo and any of the Ken Dilanian going to this poor guy's house and he's like he's reporting from the house, that's responsible.

DIGENOVA: This is such a joke that they sent the reporter to the guy's house. Look, failed Russian hoax so your story doesn't work anymore. What's the next thing? OK, let's blame Trump for exposing a spy in Russia. Even worse falsehood, complicit CNN, NBC, totally false story, thank you John Brennan.

The spy - you know what--

INGRAHAM: Spyhood didn't love us.

DIGENOVA: They used to spy on the Russians. Now they spy on us.

INGRAHAM: No one else will show this panel tonight by the way. Thank you gentlemen and coming up , an eight illegal alien has been arrested on sex crime charges in a DC suburb. Now it's basically now just an illegal immigrant sanctuary. Michelle Malkin has a phenomenal new book out, it explains what's driving this troubling trend, next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

INGRAHAM: A shocking update tonight. Montgomery County police here in Maryland arrested a 26-year-old Nigerian national who was here illegally on rape charges. He is the eighth illegal alien arrested on sex crime charges in the county since they declared sanctuary status in late July.

The suspect allegedly raped a drunk woman in his car, and he had been arrested on similar, now dropped, charges last year. ICE has lodged a detainer request for him, but the county isn't playing ball. I kid you not.

Joining me now is Michelle Malkin, author of the new fantastic book, "Open Borders Inc," I have it in my hot little hands. I love this book, Michelle. Everyone has to go out and buy it. This is the bible for people who want to understand what's happened to our country over so lo9ng, and the people, you name names, who is responsible. Must read this book, "Open Borders Inc."

OK, Michelle, eight illegals accused in Maryland. You weren't surprised by this, but they are still defiant in Montgomery County, Maryland.

MICHELLE MALKIN, CONSERVATIVE COMMENTATOR: Oh, yes. The social just as warriors have hijacked Montgomery County, Maryland. I saw it coming down the pike. I am a refugee from Montgomery County. The Montgomery County executive in the county council actually have condemned President Trump as well as the patriots in Montgomery County who have been calling the government to the carpet for endangering the citizens there. They likened them to racists, the usual ad hominem attacks that you always get --

INGRAHAM: We have it. Let's show it to people. Let's show it. Listen to this. This is the Montgomery County Council, OK, their statement, "There has been a lot of inaccurate information spread by the White House, Trump, Cuccinelli, local and national conservative news outlets, and neo-Nazi sympathizers regarding our criminal justice and its process. These individuals and organizations should be ashamed for spreading false info," blah, blah, blah, "xenophobic connection," blah, blah, blah, "legal status," blah, blah, blah. Meanwhile, we've got women raped, people terrified just minutes from where we are right now.

MALKIN: Yes, that's right. And the mantra of the book is follow the money and find the truth. We have talked about CASA De Maryland which was in action when I was a resident of Montgomery County lobbying for illegal alien driver's licenses and in state tuition discounts.

INGRAHAM: Smoothing the path for illegals once they get here, make it as comfortable as possible for illegal aliens to stay in the country.

MALKIN: CASA in Action, which is the political arm of CASA de Maryland endorsed this Montgomery County executive Mark Elrich. He is in the hip pocket of Open Borders Inc, and people have to understand that this funding mechanism, this entire infrastructure has been working in the backyard of the swamp here and all across the country.

And people who don't live in the coastal bubble think I'm safe from that kind of craziness. But meanwhile, it has literally metastasized across the country, and if eight victims of illegal alien repeat serial offenders isn't an epidemic, I don't know what is, Laura.

INGRAHAM: Where are the feminists out there standing up for this? Violence against women, it doesn't matter. We don't ask about status. Status doesn't matter. What does matter?

MALKIN: Yes. And where are the police chiefs? There are a handball, and they are sheriffs in the beltway who been speaking up against this. But in Montgomery County, there's a huge vacuum. And so on Friday many patriots are going to have a rally on the steps of the Montgomery County government seat in Rockville.

INGRAHAM: When is this?

MALKIN: Friday at 11:00 a.m. I'll be there and you can look at my Facebook while it is still up, right?

INGRAHAM: OK, I noticed Twitter has been playing around with accounts and my account. So it's depressing when they can't -- Trump has mentioned this as well. I have to ask about this North Carolina election tonight. The left saying was all saying this a bellwether for Trump. Of course, if the Republican wins they're going to be like, it doesn't matter, right?

(LAUGHTER)

MALKIN: Right.

INGRAHAM: Dan Bishop wins, and that's like, well, there's a little scroll at the bottom of their screen. They're not going to cover it. What does this mean, though? They're trying to flip North Carolina, doubling of the immigrant population over a decade or so, about eight percent of the state. But there's a lot of agriculture push for illegal immigrants and the forestry there. They want illegal immigrant labor, a lot of the Democrat and Republican --

MALKIN: And Republicans, unfortunately, yes. And so I think it is very promising that this guy, Dan Bishop, had set himself apart from the open borders anarchist Democrat who he was challenging. And I think that grassroots rank-and-file Republicans have to make sure that they don't have leaders who are going to throw them under the bus. It was the previous North Carolina governor who was a Republican who shepherded in driver's licenses for illegal aliens in the aftermath of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, which we are commemorating the 18th anniversary of.

INGRAHAM: Tomorrow, yes. And we should say before, a couple weeks ago, Bishop was down 17 points. He won by about three.

MALKIN: Yes. It is a bellwether.

INGRAHAM: Could it be the Trump factor coming in?

(LAUGHTER)

INGRAHAM: I want everyone to go out and get this book. Michelle Malkin is one of the bravest people that I know. You've been my friend for 20 years, but that's not why I'm telling people to get this. Because you blow the lid off the corruption, bipartisan business to politics to Hollywood what's pushed this. Michelle, you are a true patriot. I'll be on the front lines with you any day. Look out. We both hike too.

(LAUGHTER)

In tonight's Judging the Judges segment, we return to the scourge of these nationwide injunctions. Yesterday Obama appointed Judge Jon Tigar defied a federal appellate court to reimpose a nationwide injunction against Trump's new rule for asylum-seekers.

This further underscores what Attorney General Barr warned about over the weekend, that "The framers rejected the idea that the courts should act as a council of revision with sweeping authority to reach beyond concrete controversies and rule on the legality of actions taken by the political branches. These days virtually every significant congressional or presidential initiative is enjoined," that means an injunction, "often within hours, threatening our democratic system and undermining our rule of law." That's why we love Bill Barr, by the way.

Joining me now is John Yoo, former deputy assistant attorney general. John, what can the Trump administration do to rein in these judges and to push back on these nationwide injunctions, specifically, what can be done?

JOHN YOO, FORMER DEPUTY ASSISTANT ATTORNEY GENERAL: Right now the Trump administration is doing exactly what it should do. It is seeking to take these cases where a single judge, as you said, is blocking policy throughout the country, usually in districts or cities that are unfavorable to President Trump, and they are seeking emergency review at the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court can bring this to a stop right away. In fact, this very case you mentioned coming out of here in San Francisco that's blocking the new asylum rules is actually a perfect vehicle for the Supreme Court to take the case and an end nationwide injunctions. Justice Thomas and the travel ban case in Hawaii versus Trump called on the court last year to do exactly that.

And the Trump administration, too, not just seeking emergency review of the district court, they could say, look, we think these district judges are overreading their powers. It's not what the framers intended. And what we are not going to do is we're not going to obey a nationwide injunction outside the territorial boundaries of the court itself, so that means, OK, Judge Tigar here in San Francisco, or even the liberal Ninth Circuit which thought he had gone too far, will obey the rules. I know, it's hard to believe that he went too far for the liberal Ninth Circuit.

INGRAHAM: John, so everyone should know, John is at Berkeley. John is at Berkeley, a professor at the law school. And John, if you are reversed by the Ninth Circuit and you're Democrat district court judge, you really are off the reservation. That's wild. But how does the judge defy the appellate court ruling or purposely misread the appellate court ruling which might have been part of this?

YOO: So this is a case where Judge Tigar first, district judge in the San Francisco area, blocked this asylum rule, which is actually having the effect of reducing the crisis at the border. He enjoined the policy nationwide. The Ninth Circuit, very liberal circuit, I think it still has something close to a two-to-one majority of Democratic appointed judges, maybe a little less now, sent it back to him and said you can't issue an injunction nationwide.

So Judge Tigar just this week said no, the Ninth Circuit is wrong. Actually, I can because there are some groups here in this courtroom of mine that are in multiple states in the country. One is even in Mexico. So therefore I can issue an injunction nationwide. I expect if the Ninth Circuit doesn't slap him down again, this actually will be a case the Supreme Court will take and say no judge has the power to bring the whole government --

INGRAHAM: They'll fast track it.

YOO: Yes, exactly.

INGRAHAM: So again, I don't want to get too much in the legal weeds because people will be, what are we talking about, appellate court, federal court. But you can fast-track it, can you not, from the district court, and the Trump administration, the DOJ, the S.G.'s office can fast-track it and say there's no point in going back to the appellate court. We'll go right to the Supreme Court, yes?

YOO: Yes, that's exactly what they are doing here. They actually have sought that emergency review right now, and that might be what the Supreme Court decides to do and stop this practice.

INGRAHAM: Excellent. John, thank you so much for making complicated things simple to understand.

And Democrats are clamoring for your guns. They want them. But their radical rhetoric is now driving people to arm themselves more seriously. I kid you not. Katie Pavlich, Richard Goodstein debate it, next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

INGRAHAM: Democrats' rather hostile rhetoric surrounding gun-control is actually doing the exact opposite of what they hoped. Firearms sales saw a near record spike in August, surging 15 percent based on background check data compiled by the National Shooting Sports Foundation. Analysts say Americans aren't just buying guns for self-defense, but they are also buying them because they fear Democrats' radical proposals may restrict their rights.

Here to debate it is Katie Pavlich, Townhall.com editor and FOX News contributor, and Richard Goodstein, former Clinton advisor. Richard, do Democrats hurt themselves -- so they talk of gun buybacks, and then people are rushing out to buy guns. It's kind of a reverse deal. People are freaking out. It happened right before the 2016 election. They thought Hillary was going to take their guns.

RICHARD GOODSTEIN, FORMER CLINTON ADVISER: I think they are freaking out because they see these mass shootings and they don't quite know which end is up. Look, the gun debate has switched. The pendulum has swung. It used to be back in 94 when they passed the assault weapons ban, there was a sense that a lot Democrats who voted for it lost their seats for it. Now, if you look at the polls, 90 percent for background checks. Big percentages in favor of assault weapons ban and high-capacity bans, and so forth.

So I hope, kind of like with climate change, although I desperately want these issues to be attacked, I hope you and others keep talking about how silly it is for anybody to tackle gun control, because I think through now and by the 2020 election, that's only going to get suburban educated women are going to be totally turned off.

INGRAHAM: That's a fair point. Speaking of women voters, Katie, the president does need to attract more of them into his fold to win, I think, in 2020. So women, Richard is right on that, women are more likely to be in favor of gun measures, gun control measures. But we have women who are out there advocating for gun rights now as a result of what's happened as well. I want you to listen to Shannon Watts, what she said.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SHANNON WATTS, FOUNDER, MOMS DEMAND ACTION: There's a reason we are seeing every single candidate in 2020 elections compete to see who can be the best on this issue, and that's because they know women in particular support stronger gun laws, and women make up the majority of the voting electorate. We want to see who is standing for the safety of our families.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: She is saying look, I'm going to go with the gun control people.

KATIE PAVLICH, NEWS EDITOR, TOWNHALL.COM: Shannon Watts is also the same woman who drives around in a bulletproof SUV that is funded by Michael Bloomberg who has also private security that is armed with firearms to protect her when she goes on her, again, Bloomberg funded paycheck to go lecture the rest of America why they shouldn't be able to protect themselves.

Women are the largest, fastest growing demographic of gun owners in this country. The thing that they say about wanting to purchase a firearm is because they want to have self-defense for themselves. You saw that story just this week, last week in Houston of a woman, six men trying to shove her into a trunk. She had a gun, defended herself, and saved her life.

We have seen that gun-control proposals are actually very elitist, and they target poor women. They target single woman. They target single mothers. They make it expensive and they put them in dangerous situations. We've seen waiting periods for concealed carry permits get them killed as their violent offender husbands or ex-boyfriends gets out of prison and end up assaulting them or killing them.

INGRAHAM: It's a great equalizer, is it not?

PAVLICH: Of course it is.

INGRAHAM: It's a great equalizer.

GOODSTEIN: Excuse me, for every gun that Katie is talking about that women are using in self-defense --

INGRAHAM: False --

GOODSTEIN: Hold on, many times those guns are being used by a child against a sibling or parent, used for suicide, used by a domestic partner to shoot the woman. Statistically, it's just not there.

PAVLICH: How is disarming a woman who wants to defend herself --

GOODSTEIN: It's not a question of disarming. The guns are out there, and they're going to be used by kids to shoot kids and parents.

INGRAHAM: Guns are being used to kill women who are defenseless, who have to call 911.

GOODSTEIN: That is the aberration. There are ten of thousands of suicides --

PAVLICH: If I was a feminist, I would be saying that you are man- splaining.

(LAUGHTER)

GOODSTEIN: There are tens of thousands of suicides by gun sitting around household. There are not that many cases like the one --

INGRAHAM: I want to play Michelle Hudgens (ph) who you referenced who, as a Houston woman, who saved her life with a gun. Watch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I couldn't do anything but keep screaming. And then at one point someone told me to stop screaming and to shut up, and he reached his hand inside my car. It was all I had is my gun. I shot until I couldn't shoot anymore. I saved my life. I saved my life.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Some of these gun buyback measures would disarm her and keep her vulnerable to attackers. Take her choice. What are these people who are pro-choice, what about her choice? Real quick.

GOODSTEIN: That's a fiction. The fact of the matter is, look --

PAVLICH: Her story is of fiction, really?

GOODSTEIN: There are people who didn't use their seat belt who out of their car, but seatbelts save lives. Gun control saves lives. And we have the assault weapon ban, mass shootings went down. Afterward, went way up.

INGRAHAM: We've got to go. We've got to go.

PAVLICH: I just want to say, the buyback argument, it's not a buyback. It's a confiscation by the government. You do not buy your guns from the government, and they're going to use your money to take them --

INGRAHAM: We've got to go, but this was an awesome conversation. Thank you, panel.

Up next, President Trump working on a homelessness fix in California. Ben Carson is here. Don't miss it.

INGRAHAM: You all know we've been covering the homelessness crisis in California for months, and yet nothing seems to be improving despite all the money being thrown at the problem. And I'll tell you what's happening. The state leadership is failing the people.

But Californians, well, I've got to tell you there's hope on the horizon, because the Trump administration is preparing a sweeping plan to get the homeless off the streets of Los Angeles and other cities. It's all part of the president's push to renew urban America. It's music to our ears, and even places, by the way, that didn't vote for him. He's the president of all the people, right?

Here with me now for more on this and some other interesting stuff that was happening at the White House, it got no coverage, Ben Carson, secretary of the Housing and Urban Development. Dr. Carson, what can you tell us about what the president's passion here is, and what is his ultimate goal?

DR. BEN CARSON, SECRETARY, HOUSE AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT: We've had multiple conversations about the homelessness situation, which seems to be worse in places where there is a lot of regulatory barriers, and California as a poster child for that.

And if you go out there and you see some of those people on the street and you talk to them, many of them simply are not capable of taking care of themselves, and we have to take some responsibility here. Generally, it's the responsibility of the locality, of the city, of the municipality, to take care of people. But if that's not happening, it devolves to another level. So if the city and the state are not taking care of it, the federal government is obviously going to have to do something. And the president is very passionate about doing something about --

INGRAHAM: Even in places where they don't support him, didn't vote for him, probably won't vote for him. And that's kind of inspiring.

CARSON: He doesn't care about that. He looks at these people and recognizes that --

INGRAHAM: They're human beings. They're human beings.

CARSON: And we have a responsibility to take care of them.

Now, that doesn't mean we won't work with the localities, and I don't want to say specifically what's going to be done because I don't want to get out ahead of it. But obviously, we can't just leave people in those situations.

INGRAHAM: Eric Garcetti, the Democrat, he welcomed a federal delegation. We're just learning about this in the "Wall Street Journal," a federal delegation -- my earring just fell off.

(LAUGHTER)

INGRAHAM: This is kind of live TV, so I'll just put it back while I'm talking. This is what we women do. So a federal delegation was there, and he said he welcomes the opportunity to work with the administration.

CARSON: He would give us a lot of money, right?

INGRAHAM: So that's the catch. They're already planning $1.75 billion in their budget in June, and they want some help, I would imagine, from the federal government. But are you going to keep advocating that we pour money into California without real changes to how they deal with the homeless problem?

CARSON: Of course, that's the definition of craziness, doing the same thing over and over again and expecting a different result. It's going to be the same result.

What we really have to do is get to the root cause of the homelessness situation and deal with it. And as I've said before, Tokyo, which has more people than New York City, has no homelessness. One of the left-wing organizations came out and said Carson said there is no homelessness but there's actually 0.019 percent -- they found the two people who were homeless. But we actually have to be serious about dealing with these problems, and it can be done. It's a matter of taking advantage of the tremendous technology we have, removing the barriers --

INGRAHAM: Right now, they can't clear people out unless they have a place to put them. That's one of the regulatory burdens. There is a lot more that we don't have time to get into tonight.

I want to talk about what happened today at the White House. This is really exciting, because we have the president going forward again, getting very little coverage in the mainstream media, on the historically black colleges and universities and the faith-based ban on any federal funding. What did he do?

CARSON: One of the first executive orders that he signed was transferring the Council on HBCUs back to the White House.

INGRAHAM: Historically black colleges and universities.

CARSON: Just to show you the priority that's been put on it, he's asked all the different agencies to do what they can to help with the universities. And there were probably 500 or 600 people there in that room. Do you think you will hear that story? There are a lot of news outlets. Do you think you will hear that story? Of course not.

INGRAHAM: Hollywood celebrities will say he doesn't care about black people. This is the constant refrain, and they are saying it, Secretary Carson, I think they're really afraid of the needle moving even a little bit in Trump's direction in 2020. He's not doing this because of that because he was doing stuff that was really positive and great results for the African-American community even before this, but this is just one more measurement of his commitment.

CARSON: I think people will begin to recognize what's going on. This is not about Democrats or Republicans. It's about people who are American citizens and the fact that the rising tide lifts all boats, and this is the way that it's thought about, and that's why it's working.

INGRAHAM: Lowest unemployment ever for black America.

CARSON: It came down even lower in the last analysis.

INGRAHAM: Are you having fun? All things considered, would you rather be doing brain surgery? Honestly. It's easier than what you're doing here.

CARSON: Probably. Dealing with more reasonable people.

(LAUGHTER)

INGRAHAM: Great to see you, Mr. Secretary.

CARSON: You, too.

INGRAHAM: Don't be a stranger.

CARSON: Thank you.

INGRAHAM: Thank you so much.

And tonight's Last Bite, it's a good one, next.

INGRAHAM: It's time for the Last Bite. We spoke earlier about the tyranny of activist judges with John Yoo, so we thought it only fair to show you what real judicial philosophy sounds like.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

NEIL GORSUCH, SUPREME COURT JUSTICE: It is not judge's job to do whatever he or she thinks would be good. Do you really want me to rule the country?

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: No, not unelected judges who have life tenure, no. Bravo, from Justice Gorsuch. A phenomenal pick by President Trump. That's going to be one of his most important part of his legacies, what he's done with the judiciary, and all through the judiciary district court, appellate court judge -- judges all over the country.

And Mike Emanuel is in for Shannon Bream. He and the "Fox News @ Night" team have all the news about the North Carolina special election.

Mike, take it away.

