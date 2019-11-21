Snow for parts of the Southwest, Great Basin and Rockies; rain for Southern and Central Plains

Heavy mountain snow continues for parts of the Southwest, Great Basin and the southern and central Rockies today thanks to a system moving eastward.

Rain will move into the Southern and Central Plains, lower Mississippi Valley into the Tennessee River Valley. Some spots could see a couple of inches of rain with the risk of flash flooding.

Meanwhile, an area of low pressure will travel across the Great Lakes, Ohio Valley and then into the Northeast will bring a mix of rain and snow later this week into the weekend that could cause some travel delays.