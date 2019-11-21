Expand / Collapse search
Snow for parts of the Southwest, Great Basin and Rockies; rain for Southern and Central Plains

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean, Brandon Noriega | Fox News

Heavy mountain snow continues for parts of the Southwest, Great Basin and the southern and central Rockies today thanks to a system moving eastward.

Rain will move into the Southern and Central Plains, lower Mississippi Valley into the Tennessee River Valley. Some spots could see a couple of inches of rain with the risk of flash flooding.

Meanwhile, an area of low pressure will travel across the Great Lakes, Ohio Valley and then into the Northeast will bring a mix of rain and snow later this week into the weekend that could cause some travel delays.

Janice Dean currently serves as senior meteorologist for FOX News Channel (FNC). In addition, she is the morning meteorologist for FNC’s "FOX and Friends" (weekdays 6-9AM/ET). She joined the network in January 2004. She is the author of several books. Her latest is "Mostly Sunny" (Harper Collins, March 5, 2019) Click here for more information on Janice Dean.