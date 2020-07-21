Should federal or local officials be handling violence in US cities?

This is a rush transcript from "The Five," July 20, 2020. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

GREG GUTFELD, CO-HOST: Hi. I'm Greg Gutfeld, with Jesse Watters, Juan Williams, Dagen McDowell, and Emily Compagno, "The Five."

More rioting in Portland as Antifa barricaded doors to police buildings that court houses that taxpayers built, and then set the structures on fire, or as a media describes it, nothing special. Yeah, if you are looking for this on the news, good luck.

It's tucked away behind slabs of Mary Trump's bitter psychoanalysis. But when the media's forced to cover it, they say the same thing. The response to riots is actually worse than the riots themselves. At CNN, apologists for rioting call right wing coverage of it a gross exaggeration.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: There are real problems in Portland that it is made up on Fox News like it is this raging fire out of control, and that is a gross exaggeration. It just is. It's a gross exaggeration.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GUTFELD: That should be the name of his show. But it's nothing new. Remember CNN mocking the rise in violent crime?

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Democratic cities are in chaos right now. Is this what you want from Joe Biden? And they are going to take your country away, and they're taking down the statues.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: And crime is rising --

(CROSSTALK)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Oh my, gosh. It's so bad, de-funding police.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GUTFELD: Wow, Beavis and Butthead. I guess to an idiot, that's funny. But remember it is the crimes that they mock that brings the police in to stop it, which increases the chances for encounters that can go wrong. But dismissing real violence in favor of mocking the concern for it saves them from examining their own role in protecting the mob and stoking violence. Oh, yes, I don't condone violence, they plea unless I agree with the violence.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: And please. Show me where it says that protesters are supposed to be polite and peaceful. But I argue to you tonight. All punches are not equal, morally in the eyes of the law, yes. Fighting hate is right. And in a clash between hate and those who oppose it, those who oppose it are on the side of right.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GUTFELD: So why this pathetic appeasement? Well, they are petty. If they would defend law and order, the police, or even you the citizen, that puts them on the same side as Trump. They would rather jump into bed with violence scum. CNN bends over backwards to hide the crime behind this media criticism. Claiming that covering the violence is meant to smear a movement and therefore condemning mayhem has to be racist.

No, we say. We are just looking at what's happening to a country that we dearly love and are worried sick about it. We are actually scared. But go on and laugh. And then call 911 when this hell comes to your house. So I want to play this tape from the Portland Police Union Boss Daryl Turner, Juan, and then I want to get your reaction. Let's go.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Our elected officials have condoned the destruction of our city. They have placed their political agendas ahead of the safety of all of us and the welfare of the community. This must stop.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GUTFELD: So Juan, what do you think local officials need to be doing now?

JUAN WILLIAMS, CO-HOST: Well, I mean, local officials need to deal with local problems, Greg. That's the point here. I mean, I want to talk to you about two videos. I don't know if we have them. But one video is of David -- Chris David who was a veteran of the Navy. He appears before these unidentified federal groups, and he is wearing a Navy t-shirt.

He has got a backpack on his back that says Navy. He just wants to talk. And they begin beating and gassing the man. How about a second video? This one of another man, Mark Pettibone, he is in the video walking away when an unmarked car shows up, grabs him, men in camouflage, again grabbing -- throwing him in an unmarked car. And he later says they just released him.

So he is never charged with anything. He doesn't know who they were or what happened. So incidents like those are why you have the Oregon attorney general suing Homeland Security. It's why the ACLU is filing lawsuits. And these suits, they argue that local matters should be handled by local authorities. And the local authorities, the mayor, the governor, both senators want Trump's troops off the street.

What they say is here is Mayor Ted Wheeler. He says the Feds are provoking violence, escalating the vandalism. Governor Kate Brown said this is political theater staged by Trump to divide the country and create a campaign issue, in which Trump can play law and order hero. But it is an abuse of federal power. And often times, I hear conservative say, hey, what about states rights, nothing this time.

So I would just ask everyone. What are tactical units -- tactical units from border patrol and immigrations, customs doing in the streets of Portland, Oregon? That's an abuse of power.

GUTFELD: Because anarchy means no one is safe and they are trying to preserve order. That's what it is there for. Emily, in Seattle, 12 cops were injured. There were more riots and looting. Of course, if we try stop that, we are invading a local problem according to Juan, right?

EMILY COMPAGNO, CO-HOST: Well, I disagree, Juan, respectfully. What we are seeing on the streets, those are federal crimes. Throwing explosives falls under Title 18. That is a federal crime and deserves a federal response, because the local leadership is not doing anything. And they are not allowing that local law enforcement to protect its citizens.

The full out attack on law enforcement and cities, that footage we are looking at. That is undeniable. And for these feckless, invertebrate governors and mayors to try to pivot to the national government and say that it's some type of federal overreach when they are failing their communities is absolutely ludicrous. We are watching a war on the streets.

We are watching officers being killed. And I am one of those Seattle residents who is watching this city being destroyed alongside livelihoods, while Mayor Durkan and Mayor Wheeler play footsie with the mainstream media, or their insular socialist merry band of pilgrims, because they just want to get re-elected or answer to their small electoral.

I have to point out that regardless how you feel about this president or this administration, we need help. These cities are being overrun by organized anarchists, while homeless and drug addicts are allowed to fester in these, quote, "safe cities." All of these politicized nation needs to be put aside because we need help, and it is not coming from local leadership.

GUTFELD: Jesse, you know that the local leadership is desperate if they are trying somehow to link their own incompetence to Trump, that somehow this is his fault.

JESSE WATTERS, CO-HOST: Yeah. Federal agents are there to protect federal property. And they are not Trump's troopers. Juan, they are called Federal Protective Service. They are there to protect federal infrastructure. They are from the Department of Homeland Security. And the Hatfield courthouse is a federal district courthouse in the city of Portland.

And it's been vandalized. They have had windows broken. They've had a bullet proof door smashed through with hammers. These anarchists are trying to literally take over a federal building. So they are there to protect the federal building. And when these federal agents are there to protect federal property, they've had lasers pointed into their eyes.

And they have had commercial grade fireworks shot at them. These anarchists have tried to hit people with vehicles. And when you come in and take some away in a van. That's actually a traditional law enforcement de-escalation tactic. Because when someone assaults a federal agent or commits a crime on federal property, they need to be arrested. Now, there are two ways of doing that.

You could send in a bunch of federal agents into a middle of a crowd of 100 anarchists and try to arrest an individual, or you can isolate them later when they are more alone and then make an arrest. That's how good policing is done. Now, it's also funny to hear the left complain about Trump sending federal agents anywhere after they send federal agents into the Trump campaign. That's literally what happened. They were OK with that. But, you know -- federal agents in Portland.

GUTFELD: Yes, exactly, not just to protect citizens, but you can go after Trump. So Dagen, apparently, it is a look at -- our sin and violence is a local problem, but police brutality is a national or global concern.

DAGEN MCDOWELL, CO-HOST: Right, exactly. Imagine being so unswervingly steadfast, like, anti-Trump that you are pro-crime. That violence and looting get double thumbs up from the clowns on some of these TV networks and their brethren running the states and cities in some of these areas. But it is an abomination to talk about enforcing the law and fighting crime.

President Trump is actually standing up for his Constitutional duty. It is to take care that the laws be faithfully executed. And you know what, these losers in places like -- no disrespect, Emily, in Washington and Oregon are doing is they are turning their back on our Constitutional duty, because it is in the Tenth Amendment that the states have the right to stand up for the safety of their citizens and the actual duty to do that.

And it's perfectly OK if federal crimes are being committed whether it is drug crimes or the Feds can prove a racketeering enterprise to go in with no invitation and no permission. But I push back on one thing, Greg. Those two are not Beavis and Butthead. That is an insult to Mike Judge.

GUTFELD: That is true. I apologize to Mike Judge.

WILLIAMS: Let me quickly throw this in there -- let me quickly throw this in there that I think local voters under that Tenth Amendment have a right to hold local officials accountable if they think they are not doing a good job. And those local officials want to get re-elected. So they are answering to their local constituents.

And one other point, you know what. Police brutality against black people is a national problem. That's why it got national attention.

GUTFELD: And so are riots, and so was looting, and so was violent -- wild spikes in violence. Coming up next, Trump with new blistering attacks on Joe Biden and why the president says he's feeling good about his re- election chances in November.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

WATTERS: President Trump predicting a big 2020 win, while bashing Joe Biden, claiming that Sleepy Joe does not have what it takes to be president.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: You know why I want this, because the country in the end is not going to have a man who is shot. He is shot. He is mentally shot. I don't want to say that. I say that he is not competent to be president. To be president, you have to be sharp and tough and so many other things. He doesn't even come out of his basement.

Joe does not know he is alive, OK? He does not know that he is alive. But let Biden sit through an interview like this, he will be on the ground crying for mommy. He'll say mommy, mommy, please take me home.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: Trump also said he won't commit to accepting the results of the election in November. And you know, he said the same thing in 2016 as well. All right, Dagen McDowell, I'm sure that you watched the Chris Wallace- Donald Trump interview. What did you think on that?

MCDOWELL: I'm just waiting for former Vice President Joe Biden to step up and do exactly the same thing, because he'd have to answer some questions about the two brain aneurysms that he had in the late 80s he wrote about in his book. Maybe seniors know something that we don't, because the poll numbers have moved away from him in the most recent Fox News poll.

I can quote them. Last month, seniors went for Biden by 10 points. Now, they go for Trump by one. We've even at that (ph), but also, Joe Biden needs to answer for his own policies since he put out that manifesto. That's what Miranda Devine at the New York Post called it with Bernie Sanders recently. It's a treatous (ph) on job destruction and how to spike crime.

He needs to answer for all of this if it -- more and more it appears that his policies are altered by other people who are great -- deal more radical than he is trying to behave.

WATTERS: Yeah, Emily, so that is the line. You know, he is mentally shot and he's being taken over by the hard left. What do you think about that line of attack?

COMPAGNO: Yeah. I think everything Dagen said was absolutely correct. My read on the interview -- it was an opportunity for Trump to critique Biden for obviously his left-wing lurch on climate policy, and also for him to lay out a vision of a second term. And I personally feel he got it half right. So he got in some jobs on Biden's rhetoric and his public policy proposals and the like.

But he didn't take the opportunity to articulate really the priorities for a second term like he did in 2016, which was a clear immigration and trade policies and Obamacare focus. And I think right now, Americans, i.e. voters, the circumstances have changed. And that's what we need right now, is leadership. We need that articulation of what a second term would look like.

Because he is obviously echoing what he did in 2016 against Hillary with all of the name-calling. But the circumstances have changed. And we need that leadership. Notwithstanding, again, what Dagen said and the humorous jobs at Biden, but ultimately, we all deserve a little better.

WATTERS: All right. Greg, I want to play some Nancy Pelosi sounds about, I guess, Trump saying he won't accept the election results. And you can react to that.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

NANCY PELOSI, HOUSE SPEAKER: The fact is whether he knows it yet or not, he will be leaving. Just because he might not want to move out of the White House doesn't mean we won't have an inauguration ceremony to inaugurate the duly elected president of the United States. It has nothing to do with the fact that certain occupant of the White House doesn't feel like moving and has to be fumigated out of there.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: Fumigated, Greg.

GUTFELD: Yeah. That was Beavis and Butthead. I apologize, Dagen. Here's the problem with Nancy Pelosi is that she -- you know, OK, she can't wait until Trump is gone. But how long has she actually been in D.C. and in politics in general? So you have this fact that we have these old gibbering gas bags who can't wait for the skunk at the garden party to leave after only 3.5 years.

He is not a politician. He -- they say his business, but he came and he won. And all of these elitists geriatrics can't wait for him to leave. What that tells you about the skunk at the garden party is that the skunk was on to them. And they hate the skunk. But what Trump has in his favor is fear. People are scared of saying that they are going to vote for him.

We knew this was a variable in 2016. People did not want the grief of being harassed. Has that gotten better or worse? We know it has gotten worse, right? They are threats against Trump supporters. They're smeared entirely as racists by a blue checks on Twitter. If you wear a red hat anywhere in a Democratic setting, you're probably going to get beaten.

So of course, there's going to be a massive invisible voting block out there that will probably turn this thing, into a bare minimum, of dead heat.

WATTERS: All right, Juan Williams, what say you?

WILLIAMS: Well, first thing, I think we should say to our colleague Chris Wallace. That was a phenomenal job. He fact-checked Trump in real time, and Trump didn't have answers. I think that's what we saw on live television. So to my mind, Trump then has to resort to smears against Biden's mental acuity just like he was smearing Anthony Fauci, just like he's -- in fact he smeared Fox News polling.

But, you know, Trump is trying to tear down into Biden anybody -- everywhere that he can, because he is trying to distract people from the fact that his own failures when it comes to dealing with the Coronavirus, dealing with race relations, dealing with the economy. But the good news here is that the voters aren't buying it.

The voters say that his attacks, even his attacks on Biden's mental acuity, falling flat. That Fox poll has voters 47 percent approved of Biden as mentally sound to handle the presidency. Only 43 percent say that about Trump. What about intellect, 51 percent of Americans say Biden has the intellect to be our president, only 42 percent for Trump.

But here's the headline on the economy, where Trump used to lead, as better handling the economy now. Biden has a one point lead. I mean, that's an indication of how things are sliding for Donald Trump.

WATTERS: Yeah. It's just I don't know why if Biden's so terrific and sharp, he wouldn't sit down for an hour with Wallace. It just doesn't make sense to me. Maybe he is not up to the task, maybe. We will see, Juan. Coming up, the FBI identifying the suspect in a horrific fatal shooting where a gunman targeted the home of a federal judge.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

WILLIAMS: The FBI has identified a suspect in the murder of a federal judge's son. The Bureau is saying Roy Den Hollander is the quote, "primary subject in the attack, and that he is now dead." Reports say he committed suicide. The man allegedly opened fire on Judge Esther Salas' home early Sunday evening, killing her 20-year-old son and wounding her husband.

According to reports, the killer was dressed like a FedEx driver. The judge, she was at home at the time in the basement, and was not injured. Jesse, let me start with you. This is a very troubling case, because investigators say the man who did the shooting, now dead of suicide, was not a mobster, wasn't a gang member. There is no clear motive.

All we know is that he filed a bunch of lawsuits in federal court. He was a self-described anti-feminist who sued over ladies' night drinks at bars and wanted women drafted for the military. What do you make of all this?

WATTERS: Well, very confusing situation. I'm just so sorry for the judge to lose a son like that and to have her husband in critical condition. It's a heartbreaking situation. Attempts like this are rare, though. I think since 1949, there has only been three judges assassinated in the United States. But they really are sitting ducks when you think about it.

I used to go out and ambush judges all the time. And I was able to come into very close contact with them at their homes, at restaurants, at the courthouse. You know, obviously, they need more protection from situations like this, as you said. This guy was a male rights attorney. Allegedly, he kind of got interested in this line of the law, because he married a Russian woman who then swindled him out of a lot of money.

And filed kind of semi-frivolous lawsuits against universities for having women studies majors -- you know night clubs for ladies nights and things like that. He had a case, as you said, in front of the judge, because he didn't think it was Constitutional that only men were drafted. He wanted women to be drafted, too. But unfortunately, I don't think we're going to find out anything more about his motivations since he offed himself.

WILLIAMS: Yeah, it's not clear. Emily, as a lawyer, let me ask you about protection for judges. You know, what Jesse is saying is true. I mean, even here in Washington, Supreme Court judges don't even have big entourages of securities. They move around. What is your experience with protection for judges?

COMPAGNO: Right. That's a great question, Juan. And I will say that I have been only impressed by the level of security, including the FPS, with federal court buildings, courthouses, and buildings, and from my experience as a federal attorney. But I have to point out. I think the takeaway I would like viewers to understand is that it's not about sensationalist crimes.

And whether judges are ruling on organized crime or sex trafficking rings, or even the more salacious cases, it is often simply that unhinged, unstable person who snaps. And it is unfortunate that no security is failsafe. But most importantly, I think is why as a nation we need to focus on mental health and red flags and warning signs. And if you see something, say something. That all of that also comes from mental health and mental stability, because when you read it out, you know, looking back, it seems sort of obvious this guy was totally unhinged. But if you take it one day at a time, then you can't see the pattern, you can't identify it, and you can't get that heightened sense of security.

So I would just say that, again, it's always it's the lone wolf and it's always a mental health issue, unfortunately, that a lot of these violent acts stem from.

WILLIAMS: So Greg, just again, picking up on this line of questioning about protection for judges. Her son, the judge's son as you know, 20-year-old, he was killed, and her and her husband, 63, he was injured, apparently now in pretty good shape, or at least we hope he'll survive.

But I just wanted to ask you, the FBI initially said it's the husband, Mark Anderl, 63, who was being frequently threatened. Apparently, he had done some work for gangs like the Bloods and the Crips and things like that.

GUTFELD: Yes, I think it goes back to your original point that like you think it would have been something to do with gangs or something to do with Epstein because that's the shiny -- that's the shiny bauble. And it turns out it's this unhinge crank.

You know, this is -- this guy -- the name sounded familiar. And then I remembered that he sued a friend of mine, Jim Norton, maybe 10 years ago or 15 years ago, when Jim was on Opie and Anthony. And he had interviewed this guy who was a complete nut bag about men's rights, and the guy decided to sue Jim because the phone call was mean. And I think the case got thrown out and he ended up having to pay Jim Norton's legal fees. He was a complete nut bag.

To the point about just the one of the lessons that you learn from these things, and very little that you can learn, is that we let our guard down whenever there's somebody in a uniform or a clipboard. It's just a weird thing that we just kind of assume that that person is there for a reason.

And, you know, I walk around with the clipboard all the time, because I'm always, you know, taking notes, and people think I just generally am a contractor, you know, working as -- you know, when I walk in my neighborhood. And it's amazing how people just don't -- you can trick people with the simplest things. In this case, it was a FedEx uniform.

WILLIAMS: That's -- I think what you just said is so true. And Dagen, just quickly, Greg mentioned the Jeffrey Epstein case. That was a case that the judge had been working on. She'd worked on a case involving a tax evasion case, involving one of the real housewives, but apparently none of that is why the shooting occurred.

MCDOWELL: No, and people paid attention to this in part because the crime was just so horrific and jarring and blessings to the family. But because she's sitting -- she was assigned to it's an ongoing lawsuit brought by investors in Deutsche Bank over the bank's handling of Jeffrey Epstein's finances and alleging that they hid the activity of high-risk customers.

She was appointed to that ongoing lawsuit or assigned to it just four days before the shooting. And I think that that, again, given the very suspicious circumstances of Epstein's death, that paying attention to that initially was justified. But it also raises the issue of why it's so important that we're able to arm ourselves and protect ourselves in our own homes under the Constitution.

WILLIAMS: Yes. OK, up next, President Trump making a big announcement on the White House's response to the Coronavirus and what he just said about face masks. That's next for you on THE FIVE.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

COMPAGNO: Welcome back. The Coronavirus Task Force briefings are back. President Trump announcing they will restart tomorrow. As cases keep rising across the country, the debate over a national mask mandate continues to grow. Here's what the President is saying.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: Everybody was saying don't wear a mask. Well, all of a sudden everybody has got to wear a mask. And as you know, mask cause problems too. With that being said, I'm a believer in masks. I think masks are good, but I'll leave it up to the governors.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

COMPAGNO: And the President tweeting earlier that it is patriotic to wear a face mask. Dagen, we are Americans first. Your thoughts on the politicization of mask-wearing?

MCDOWELL: Everybody, put a mask on for the love of the Lord. The CDC Director Robert Redfield said that he believes a pandemic could be brought under control of the next four to eight weeks if we could get everybody to wear a mask right now.

Researchers from around the globe find that wearing at least something over your face is better than wearing nothing at all. And the President is going to prevent a fight by now trying to encourage people to wear masks.

And ultimately, it's not up to the government. I think private businesses, what they're doing, say a Walmart saying, hey, you can't come in the store after July of 20th unless you have a mask on your face. That's really what's going to fix this thing.

The government is so royally at every level, particularly the states like New York screwed up fighting this virus. Why do we want more government to try and fix it?

COMPAGNO: Greg, oftentimes, the public reaction is more dangerous than the original threat. What are your thoughts on that?

GUTFELD: I don't blame the public reaction in this case, because the people that were wrong the most were the experts. And Fauci was the expert and he was on many different sides of the mask debate. You can say he was wrong on masks or he lied about the masks in order to make sure that there were enough masks for health professionals by saying we didn't need them.

And then there was the complete turnaround of the Surgeon General and the CDC. And all of a sudden, masks were everywhere. I was really a believer in masks, I still am. I think it's good to wear them. But you got to remember that everybody -- this is a -- this was a novel phenomenon, and everybody has a right to be wrong as long as they correct their mistakes quickly.

Fauci made another mistake by saying what -- you know, praising New York for their good job. The only reason why the state appears to do well is because it did so horribly at the start, right? It's easy for your death rate to drop when it was high for so long and it's because you just ran out of victims.

So Fauci was wrong as much as he was right, and Trump listened to the experts. And lastly, anybody who's a critic, I would love to hear what they would have done better than Trump because no one has anything.

COMPAGNO: Juan, why are Democrats calling for a federal intervention for this public health emergency when they are decrying federal intervention for the public safety emergencies afflicting their major cities?

WILLIAMS: Well, I think there's a clear distinction here. There's no -- the pandemic doesn't know any local boundaries, so it's a something that really, I think cries out for leadership and reliance on the kind of guidance we can get from people at the National Institutes of Health or the Center for Disease Control, that's why we have those agencies to serve us all.

But I mean, the thing is, in the interview yesterday with Chris Wallace, you see the president saying, you know, I'll eventually be right, eventually this thing will go away, or most people who get this especially young people, it's nothing more than a cold. You think, what is going on, why is the president saying these things at a time when, in fact, the rate of infection over the last 41 days, the seven-day average for infections have been going up?

The fact is, 137,000 people have died and the rate of death is going up again for the first time since March. And I think that's why Americans wonder what's going on with the President on this. I'll see what he does with these new briefings, but he's got to understand the buck stops here. You can't blame the Chinese, Obama, Fauci, Cuomo, that's just doesn't work anymore.

GUTFELD: Yes, you can.

COMPAGNO: Jesse, your thoughts.

GUTFELD: Yes, you can.

COMPAGNO: Jesse, your thoughts on the president resuming his daily briefings.

GUTFELD: Look at the Democratic states. There -- that's where the death is.

WATTERS: Yes. And Juan doesn't want the presence of blame China. I wonder why, Juan. Yes, no, I'm really excited the President is going to be doing the briefings. He's the commander in chief, we're at war with the virus. We're still at war with the virus, and he's going to be updating the American people on vaccines, on therapeutics, on the robust federal response, sending teams into hotspots beforehand.

A lot of people in Texas, in California, Arizona want to hear from the President about school reopenings. And it's good if he's going to have Fauci or Birx or whoever there, Hahn, on the vaccine to take questions. Americans are really thirsty for more information.

And the President as long as he keeps it informational, not too confrontational. And he doesn't have to do two hours, but he doesn't have to do zero minutes either. You know, maybe half hour and say I got to run. I got to hop on a phone call and we can get back to "The Five."

COMPAGNO: All right, speaking of which, stay with us, the "Fastest Seven" is up next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

MCDOWELL: Welcome back. Time for the "Fastest Seven." First up, Mark Zuckerberg laying the sunblock on pretty thick. He looks like the Silver Surfer this weekend in Hawaii. Greg, it's not the Marcel Marceau makeup, it's the fact that he's surfing in a soaking wet blue hoodie.

GUTFELD: You know, in about 30 years, he's going to have to answer to wearing white face and it's going to be pretty, pretty disturbing.

MCDOWELL: Emily?

COMPAGNO: Oh my God, Dagen, that was so funny, the Marcel Marceau. I just feel bad like shaming him because I feel like people like who are pale. I mean he probably like gets super sunburned. I don't know. He's just a dweeb.

MCDOWELL: Jesse clearly does not do this.

WATTERS: False. That happened to me one time in Outward Bound where I got a scorching sunburn and my counselor made me put zinc oxide all over my entire face. And mosquitoes would just fly in and lodge themselves, other campers were throwing twigs and sticking them into the face. It was a horrible experience so I sympathize with Zuckerberg.

MCDOWELL: Juan, he's one of the richest men in the world. Zuck can do whatever he wants to.

WILLIAMS: I guess so. By the way, that location there on the north side of the island, I think is one of the most beautiful places in the world. I can understand why he lives there. I'm with Jesse on the sunscreen, because you know I use that zinc stuff on my face and I am mocked by my grandchildren. They just think that I am the silliest person ever, but it keeps the sunburn away.

WATTERS: Yes.

MCDOWELL: Up next, we've got a close call in Florida. Watch this off duty cop not wasting any time assessing the situation. He immediately springs into action to save a young man on a boogie board from a shark swimming dangerously close to the shore. Jesse, you'd do this?

WATTERS: I wouldn't but that's why we have police, Dagen. And the Democrats want to do this guy. You know what, he wouldn't have been able to do this if he had -- you know, the Democrats would have taken as funding.

MCDOWELL: Juan?

WILLIAMS: I think he was off duty, Jesse. I think he did it because he's a good man and he was caring about that young man.

MCDOWELL: Emily?

COMPAGNO: OK, this is related, but I used to live in a 600-person beach town, and one of the local surfers got beaten by --bitten by a shark, and his -- the scar was like literally his torso down to the -- to right above his knee.

And the whole point is that he was the only one without insurance and it just forever reminded me of like a Far Side Gary Larson cartoon which is like the sharks underwater being like, who can we get that doesn't have insurance. It makes sense in my head.

GUTFELD: How do we know that that shark wasn't there trying to help him? We're like -- we're just assigning blame without even knowing the whole story and it makes me sick.

MCDOWELL: Sharks as helpers. Finally, moving on to another animal, this hiker in Mexico is either cool or crazy posing for a selfie with a black bear that wandered onto her trail. Juan, I can give people tips on how to deal with a bear if they encounter them in the woods, because you're supposed to get in a ball and put your hands over your ears so they don't tear your ears off, but this woman clearly didn't know that.

WILLIAMS: Is she -- is she like a superhero or something. I mean, how can she be so calm, Dagen? I mean, I would be like, I'm out of here.

MCDOWELL: Yes, Emily, would you run?

COMPAGNO: Well, no, because I think we're not supposed to. But I just see that it's totally biting the bear like sniffing her hair.

MCDOWELL: Jesse?

WATTERS: Well, it's either fake or what they tell you to do in the wild is if a bear attacks, I think you're just supposed to be still. It's either that or you're supposed to climb a tree or wave your hands and wild motions and scream. To one of those three, it looks like she chose the right one.

MCDOWELL: Greg, it did look like somebody wearing a bear costume.

GUTFELD: Yes, can you throw that up there again, just real quick. I want to just take a look at it before we go. If I could just see the actual -- I'll just keep talking until they show it. As you can see, obviously, it's Alec Baldwin. He's known for having tremendous back hair. He has a tremendous back hair and he's a nudist. So he's actually out there exposing himself to this poor woman, and Alec Baldwin is a pervert.

MCDOWELL: I'm familiar with the hair suit and you might be right. "ONE MORE THING" is next.

GUTFELD: Yes.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

GUTFELD: It's time for "One More Thing." Juan?

WILLIAMS: Thanks, Greg. Today, let's give tribute to the late John Lewis. When Lewis ran for Congress in 1986, he described his opponent as a showboat. He said he was a tugboat willing to work for the American people. Well, that tugboat, that underdog, won the race and served in Congress until his death last week.

Three things stand out in my mind when I think of John Lewis. In 1960, he was one of the founders of the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee. They protested against segregated lunch counters, also led the Freedom Riders throughout the South. On one of those rides, Louis was badly beaten in his home state of Alabama.

And in 63, then-23-year-old John Lewis spoke right before Martin Luther King at the March on Washington. That young John Lewis had to be reined in by Dr. King, but his remarks were the perfect prelude for the now famous I Have a Dream speech. And then in 1965, Lewis was one of the folks who led a march for voting rights from Selma to Montgomery. State troopers attack the marches, fracturing Lewis' skull.

That's -- this man of history was also a good friend to me. He offered words of endorsement that appear on the back of my last book. So today, I just want to say God bless you, John Lewis. You are an American who personified the words of public servant.

GUTFELD: Well done, Juan. Emily.

COMPAGNO: First, a special Happy Birthday to Lieutenant Tom Daly of rescue two of New York's bravest. He's the recipient of the Shelly Rothman Memorial medal. He's a friend of the show, but most importantly, he's a member of Raider Nation. Happy Birthday Lieutenant and thank you for your service.

I wanted to draw your attention for a moment on a special diner called Ryan's Place in Epping, New Hampshire. It was opened by a Gold Star Mother after her son Ryan McDermott was killed in action in the U.S. Army in the Middle East and it has now fallen on hard times. It has been described as the heart and soul of that community. And if you go to the stories in my Instagram, you can learn more about it and help save this diner.

GUTFELD: All right, quickly, let us do this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

GUTFELD: Animals are great. Animals are great. Animals are great.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GUTFELD: What's a Monday without some great animals? That's right. It's a bird, it's a plane, no, it's a seagull chased stealing a purse. There you go. That's -- I tried to imitate Juan but did terrible job. Look at that. He just made off with this woman's purse. Yes, the seagull had some slippery fingers. Yes, there you go. Yes, there you go. Apparently, she went to Louis Vuitton and bought some shoes with --- on her credit card. All right, Jesse, you got a minute. You need to split with Dagen.

WATTERS: Yes, I mean liberal cities running wild. You know, they're not even going to arrest that looting seagull. It's horrible. All right, there's no sports on television to watch except for golf or NASCAR. So, what better thing to do than watch a retired football player throw kids into a pool.

That's James Harrison right there with some WWE moves. Look at this. How fun does that look? I mean, it's like 100 degrees here in New York. I think I want him to do this to me right now. Look at that, boom, soaking wet.

GUTFELD: I think he would like to do that. You know, Jesse, I think he would like to do that to you.

WATTERS: I'd like to do that to you, Greg.

GUTFELD: But probably not in the pool.

