Shooting at Wisconsin mall wounds 8; suspect still at large

MARTHA MACCALLUM, FOX NEWS ANCHOR: Happy Thanksgiving, John. Great to see

you tonight. And good evening, everybody. I'm Martha MacCallum and this is

The Story for a Friday.



Republican Michigan State Senator Mike Shirkey is one of several top GOP

leaders in Michigan. Today, he was at the center of one of the hottest

political battles in the country. This morning, he woke up, he put on his

mask. He went to the airport to go visit President Trump in the midst of

this fierce battle over the presidential election in his state. And here's

what happened here.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Shame on you.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Shame on you.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: What did Trump promise you?



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Where is the evidence of fraud.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Shame on you.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Certify the results.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Certify the results.



MACCALLUM: So, when pressed by a reporter over whether he would seek to

overturn the electors if the canvass board deadlocks, Shirkey deflected and

then sang a hymn about time surrendering and clinging to the old, rugged

cross. Watch this.



REP. MIKE SHIRKEY (R-MI): Time has surrender and there's no more, I will

cling to the old (inaudible).



MACCALLUM: So, like so many states, Michigan is up against the deadline now

to certify the election. And the president claims that voter fraud should

force a different outcome there. You remember this when two Republican

canvassers, Monica Palmer and William Hartmann, denied the certification in

Wayne County based on out of balance vote tallies. They were then verbally

abused, and they were called racists in a public forum on Zoom.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I hope that both of you go home tonight and read up on

systemic racism.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Shame on you. Shame on you for leading to this level of

corruption.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: You all should be ashamed of yourselves and know that

what you are doing here today is on the wrong side of history.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Your cult followers doing whatever your cult leader

tells you to do. Why don't you have any shame? Because you're not smart

enough to realize you're in a cult.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: The Trump stink. The stain of racism that you William

Hartmann and Monica Palmer have just covered yourself in is going to follow

you throughout history. Monica Palmer and William Hartmann will forever be

known in southeastern Michigan as two racist and Lord knows, when you go to

meet your maker, your soul is going to be very, very warm.



MACCALLUM: Brutal treatment that they received. So, what exactly was

discussed behind closed doors at the White House today? This meeting got a

lot of attention. The Michigan lawmaker stated just a short time ago that

they spoke to the president about a number of things, including COVID

relief for the state of Michigan. They said they haven't seen anything that

would lead to a change in the outcome of the election and that they will

follow the law. Now, word that the president has wanting to meet with

Pennsylvania GOP leaders, as well as he insists that he won the election.



DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA: The campaign which I

won, by the way, but we'll find that out, almost 74 million votes.



MACCALLUM: So that is President-elect Biden slammed the president for

inviting those Michigan lawmakers to the White House.



JOE BIDEN, PRESIDENT-ELECT OF THE UNITED STATES: It's going to be another

incident where he will go down in history as being one of the most

irresponsible presidents in American history.



MACCALLUM: We begin tonight with Monica Palmer, Republican member of the

Wayne County Board of Canvassers in Michigan. She's the person that all of

those individuals were yelling at on the Zoom meeting. Monica, thank you

very much for being here tonight. So why did you and Mr. Hartmann decide to

vote no? What bothered you about the vote tallies?



MONICA PALMER, WAYNE COUNTY BOARD OF CANVASSERS: Well, in the primary, we

had a problem with 72 percent on the absentee counting board being out of

balance, unexplained, and we had broad bipartisan support to get a

resolution up to the state to have an investigation done and have the

Secretary of State come into Detroit and help fix processes. At that point,

it was outrageous.



We had leaders at the local level and leaders at the state level just very

frustrated with the results of not having things explained. And those

precincts and absentee county boards being unaccountable. We had a repeat

in the general election when the executive summary of the plus minus report

indicating which precincts were in balance and out of balance, over 70

percent of the absentee counting boards in Detroit were out of balance,

unexplained, which means they're not re-countable.



In addition, there were several other communities that were out of balance,

unexplained, including Lavonia. And in a canvass, you're supposed to make

sure that you have every valid vote counted for and not counting any

invalid votes and that the total of the ballots issued matched the total of

ballots totaled on election night.



And if there's a discrepancy, there needs to be an explanation. So that

lack of explanations means that it's not complete and accurate

documentation. And that is why we voted no, because it's the job of the

canvass to make sure that that documentation is complete and accurate. And

without that, we couldn't certify.



MACCALLUM: In more than 70 percent of the counties with the absentee

ballots, the number that were requested and the number that you received

were different. Tell me if I'm getting this wrong here. But there were more

ballots that you got in than were requested, is that correct?



PALMER: Close. There were more ballots counted in the tabulator than there

were shown as received ballots in the poll book.



MACCALLUM: Got it. I mean, that that's obviously a situation that would

make anybody uncomfortable in your position where it's your responsibility

to sign off on it all being well accounted for and understandable and

making sense. So, then you have the situation where you vote no and then

under this enormous pressure, you change your vote to yes, you and Mr.

Hartmann. So, now there's an attorney as of this evening in Michigan who

says that you cannot, a board attorney, you are not allowed to change your

mind again. What's your response to that?



PALMER: My response to that is, is that we - on the second motion, a deal

was made between Vice Chair Jonathan Kinloch and myself. He promised me

that there would be an audit and that he had guarantees from higher level

that audit would take place. And that is the only reason that I voted yes

for that certification, because a comprehensive independent audit should be

able to answer those unanswered questions, which would fulfill the

requirements of the canvas. Moments after the vote was done, Secretary

Benson came on TV and said that the resolution was non-binding and that she

didn't have to perform the audit.



MACCALLUM: And he said - here's Mr. Kinloch, the person that assured you,

look, just vote yes and I promise you, we're going to do an audit. We're

going to fix all these problems. Here's what he says now about that.



JONATHAN KINLOCH, WAYNE COUNTY BOARD OF CANVASSERS: I said I called the

governor, the secretary of state and the director of the Department of

Elections, and I was not able to reach them. She knew that we could not

demand the secretary of state to conduct an audit.



MACCALLUM: So that doesn't match up with what he told you?



PALMER: Not at all.



MACCALLUM: So, is he lying?



PALMER: Either he lied to me or he's lying now, I'm not sure which it is.



MACCALLUM: Here's what Governor Whitmer, she wants you guys to get this

process done and over with, and here's what she's saying.



GOV. GRETCHEN WHITMER (D-MI): The will of the people will be done and these

efforts to disenfranchise Wayne County and majority where the majority of

our African American voters live, is just a blatant attempt to steal the

election result and disenfranchise Michigan voters.



MACCALLUM: Are you trying to steal the election, the voting process from

African Americans in Wayne County, Monica?



PALMER: Absolutely not. By voting no on the certification doesn't take a

vote away from anyone. What it does is allows the state to have 10

additional days with a state board of canvassers to continue asking

questions to get answers to those unexplained imbalances.



MACCALLUM: So, now you've got - what's your reaction to this Washington

visit today by the two top legislators in the GOP side on the state

government in Michigan, you saw how outraged some of those people were.



PALMER: The outrage is something that I'm recently very familiar with so I

can empathize with them on that. As far as the timing of things, I'm not

privy to what was going on in those conversations, so I can't comment.



MACCALLUM: And the president called you, so there's some out there who look

at that, right? They look at this meeting at the White House and they look

at the president calling you and they say, he's trying to work these

people. He's trying to change the outcome in Michigan, which is 154,000

votes apart. What would you say to that?



PALMER: I would say that that's not the case. The president called to thank

me for my service as a public servant on the canvassing board. And more

importantly, to check to make sure that I was safe because he had heard

about the threats that were being made in a public meeting. And I really

appreciate him taking time out of his very, very busy schedule to do that.

It meant a lot.



MACCALLUM: Monica Palmer, thank you very much. We're all watching this

across the country very closely as it unfolds. And you stood your ground,

and we'll see where this goes. Monica, thank you for being here tonight.



PALMER: Thank you.



MACCALLUM: So, moments ago, the police chief in Wisconsin provided an

update after multiple people were shot inside a mall. Our reporter has just

arrived on the scene and we will take you there live in moments.



Also coming up, Victor Davis Hanson and Marc Thiessen on President Trump's

huddle with those Michigan lawmakers and their take on where the president

should go next with all of this, especially if he has an eye to 2024.

That's next.



TRUMP: The campaign which I won, by the way, but we'll find that out,

almost 74 million votes.



MACCALLUM: President under pressure from some Republican lawmakers to move

on while his supporters are angered that the GOP is not backing his fight.

Joining me now, Victor Davis Hanson, Senior Fellow at the Hoover

Institution, and Marc Thiessen, American Enterprise Institute Scholar and

Fox News Contributor. Gentlemen, good to have both of you with us this

evening.



Marc, you, and I spoke earlier today, and you have laid out some very

specific points that you think the president should do now. Have you shared

those with the White House? And what would you tell them tonight if you

were listening to?



MARC THIESSEN, FORMER CHIEF SPEECHWRITER, PRES GWB: Well, I published them

in The Washington Post, and I sent them to the president, and he's received

them. So, he knows what my recommendations are. I mean, my advice to him is

there is a path to a second term. It's called the 2024 elections that he

has in as we talked about this morning, he's the first president in 132

years since Grover Cleveland, who has a realistic chance of reclaiming the

presidency after having lost it four years earlier.



But in order to do that, he needs to pivot and start focusing on the next

election instead of this one. And he also needs to understand the reason he

lost. It's not because of voter fraud. He lost because millions of

Americans who support his policies remember before the election, 56 percent

of Americans said I'm better off now than they were four years ago, but a

lot of the millions of those people didn't vote for him. Why is that?

Because they were exhausted by the chaos. And the chaos isn't all Donald

Trump's fault, but he contributes to it.



And then when you have him inviting Michigan legislators to talk about the

possibility of having them - have different electors and changing the

election result, he lost Michigan by 156,000 votes, not 156 votes, not 1560

votes, a 156,000. So, if the Democrats were - if the roles were reversed

and the Democrats were doing it, we'd be outraged.



So, what he's doing by the - and then having Rudy Giuliani going out and

alleging a plot involving Cuba, China, Venezuela, George Soros and, you

know, Dr. Evil from Austin Powers, practically, that makes these voters

think I made the right decision and he's going to lose them permanently and

it's going to be impossible for him to win back the presidency. So, he

needs to pivot away from this and focus on the next election.



MACCALLUM: This is what Eric Holder said today about all of this, the

former attorney general, and then I want to get, Victor, your thoughts on

this. He said this is a period of maximum danger for our democracy.

Tampering with county officials and inviting state legislators to the White

House to discuss a plot to reverse the results of a free and fair election

is the behavior of a foreign autocrat, not an American president.



And yet, Victor, as I mentioned, there are all of these Trump supporters

out there who are really angry that they're not seeing Republican

leadership support for the president on these voting issues. Where do you

stand?



VICTOR DAVIS HANSON, SENIOR FELLOW, HOOVER INSTITUTION: Well, they're not

paranoid or stupid, I think everybody Martha, they can agree that because

of the lockdown and COVID and the pandemic, that there was a rush to have a

preponderance of mail in balloting and early voting and computer systems

that weren't fairly or fully authenticated in some cases. And the result is

that there was a lot of upset voters and there were state legislatures who

have - they have the constitutional prerogative alone to set the rules. And

some of the rules were put aside. Everybody agreed on that.



So, it was perfectly legitimate for two weeks to adjudicate these to the

courts and to sound it out in the media and back and forth. But the

question was always was this of a magnitude, not whether the irregularities

existed, but were they have a magnitude to alter 20,000 votes very close in

Wisconsin or Georgia, 12 or so or 14 in Arizona.



And I think that was working through, it had been two and a half weeks. We

had three and a half weeks until the electors met. But then things changed

when a lot of people freelance, when they came in and changed the dialogue

and they said, no, no, it wasn't just fraud here. And it wasn't just a

close count here. And it's not just one state here. It's a multi-million

vote, coordinated conspiracy. And it's - if that were to be true, would be

the biggest scandal in American history, more than the 1824, the 1876

election. So immediately everybody said, oh, my gosh, we can't even

comprehend the magnitude of what you're accusing on TV.



So, we thought there would be analytics and data and forensics and maybe

they will come. But so far, they haven't come. And so that is I think Marc

is correct on that. That's changing what had been a measured and reasonable

response and now it's chaos.



And now we go into the political rather than the legal very quickly.

There's an election coming up in Georgia, and that's a purple state now.

And Donald Trump's legacy is on the line because if they win the Senate,

they, being the Democrats, it's not just going to be one part of Congress.

It's going to be the House. It's going to be the Senate. It's going to be

the presidency. No filibuster and maybe even a packed liberal court.



So, there's a lot of stakes there. And Donald Trump alone can get that base

fired up and go to Georgia and unite the party. But he can't do it if all

these people are making charges that they can't substantiate within 24 or

48 hours.



So, I think Mark is on - I think he's right in general on what he's saying.

But I would have a little bit more sympathy because there were

irregularities either way, the overrides of state legislatures and they

were trying to find out whether that was going to alter the election. Now,

it's changed, I think we should--



MACCALLUM: Just a quick moment to close up here, Marc, your response?



THIESSEN: Just simply, I agree with Victor and I'm very sympathetic to the

president. I want him to have a second term. But he's got to focus on 2024.



MACCALLUM: All right, thank you, gentlemen. Great to see you both tonight.

Thanks for being here.



THIESSEN: Thank you.



HANSON: Thank you.



MACCALLUM: So, as we mentioned at the top of the show, there are reports

tonight of multiple people injured following an active shooter incident at

Mayfair Mall in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin, which is just outside of Milwaukee.

The police chief confirmed moments ago that the suspect is still at large.

Senior Correspondent Mike Tobin has just arrived on the scene. Mike, can

you hear me there? OK, what's going on there, Mike?



MIKE TOBIN, SENIOR CORRESPONDENT: I can hear you, Martha. And the one thing

that the chief pointed to and saying that the shooter is still at large,

they can't necessarily say that he's not still in the mall. He could quite

possibly be hiding in the mall. When the authorities arrived at the scene.

It wasn't necessarily an active scene. I mean, there was an exchange of

gunfire. The shooter was just apparently gone.



But there was a shooting at - the shots rang out at 250 just before 3

o'clock local time with Central Time here with the authorities responding.

The one thing that Chief Barry Weber pointed to, though. The good news is

that there were no fatalities.



BARRY WEBER, POLICE CHIEF, WAUWATOSA: Seven injured adults and one injured

teenager were transported to the hospital by Wauwatosa Fire Department. The

extent of their injuries is unknown at this time. Everybody was alive at

that time, though, so there's not been any fatalities that I'm aware of.



TOBIN: Witness working at the food court describes the chaos when the shots

first started ringing out.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I heard the gunshots one after another, and then I heard

my manager run back and, you know, him and the other lady said, there's a

shooting, we need to go out here right now. Yes, luckily, we all got off

safely. Nobody's hurt. But, yes, it's just chaos. Terrifying, very scary.

And I've never experienced anything like this before.



TOBIN: Now, the chief described the shooter as a white male in his 20s and

30s and seemed to emphasize any early information that is identifying the

shooter is wrong. They don't know who he is. Martha.



MACCALLUM: Mike Tobin, we'll stay on it with your help out there. Thank you

very much. So, coming up here tonight, Dr. Marty Makary with new data that

suggests that schools are very safe to stay open. And a public-school

teacher who says that California leaders are acting - are making people

into government hostages and that children are the victims. They're up

next.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Open high schools.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: We've got the PPE and we've got the ventilation and

we've got the testing. For one since March, our kids were able to go to

school every day, get a little bit of life back, get their friends back and

get their learning back.



MACCALLUM: Outraged parents sending a message to New York City Mayor Bill

de Blasio to argue that schools are safe, that they're essential and that

they need to remain open. And now this new study has been published by my

next guest at Johns Hopkin's School of Medicine. Among patients with no

comorbidities, the youngest age group, zero to 18 had a zero percent

mortality rate. Take a good look at this chart. So basically, everyone

under 70 has a less than one percent death rate. But as you know, in terms

of the schools, some of the union leaders are unconvinced by the data that

you see before you. Here is AFT President last night, Randi Weingarten.



RANDI WEINGARTEN, PRESIDENT, AMERICAN FEDERATION OF TEACHERS: Schools are

not impervious to all that is going on in the outside.



MACCALLUM: The transmission rate is very, very low. These experts and

scientists say the children are safer in school. It's worked across Europe.

It's worked across the U.K.



WEINGARTEN: Well, the --



MACCALLUM: They never closed their schools during second spike and now they

are in recovery, they are down 10 percent.



WEINGARTEN: They've been trying to get kids back into school throughout the

country and we worked with New York City to do it. But we have to get

community spread down now.



MACCALLUM (on camera): Dr. Marty Makary joins me now, professor of health

policy and management at Johns Hopkins and Fox News medical contributor.

Dr. Makary, good to have you with us.



This is an interesting study. What really stood out to you from this data?



MARTY MAKARY, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Well, good evening, Martha. You know,

one question that we have never been able to answer with good data up until

this point is what about people who are completely healthy who have no pre-

existing conditions, no co-morbidities? What is their risk?



Because most of the data has been lumped together, including those at high

risk and those at low risk. And it turns out from the analysis we did in

half of the nation's health insurance data set, no child under age 18 has

been found to die of COVID to date that has had no pre-existing condition.



That is, we presume now that if not all, nearly all of the 169 deaths in

children under age 20 to date during the pandemic in the United States were

among kids with a pre-existing condition. So, this data has implications

for what we do, for how we interact. For how we do our schools and to

protect those who are vulnerable. We know now that it's those with pre-

existing conditions. Those are the kids where we may need to take extra

medication.



MACCALLUM: Yes, absolutely. So, you know in that category you need to stay

at home, absolutely, to prevent any risk and the same goes with the

teachers. If they fall into that category, they should be given a way to

still continue to teach from home.



You know, this obviously that there is good news in these numbers when you

look at them, doctor. But the other numbers that are surrounding us right

now are pretty scary. We are now at 1,300 deaths a day. It's the highest

rate that we have seen since May. And I think that a lot of people thought

that at the end of the summer this was tapering off. It's clearly not.



MAKARY: Well, we are bringing a lot of infection into this resurgence into

the fall and winter and even though we are doing a lot better as doctors in

preserving life. We are taking a lot of infection in. So that's why we have

had a death rate of 1,300 deaths per day on average over the last week.



But you know, the question about transmission is the primary question in

schools. And in a study of 35,000 kids in North Carolina, there is not a

single case of transmission from child to adult out of 100 infections.

Insight for education studied 191 countries looking at the countries that

reopened and found that it did not drive the pandemic or outbreaks any

further.



And Utah, which has the best data on schools found that any increases or

outbreaks were attributed to teens and that infection was on off campus

congregant settings namely the parties not the classrooms. So, it's pretty

clear the classroom is extremely safe and the transmission from kids to

adults is minimal.



MACCALLUM: So why do you think that's not a message that's getting through

the leadership at these unions, the teacher's unions or in some of our big

cities like New York.



MAKARY: Well, I think the thought is we cannot tolerate a single

transmission or infection, then I think it's there is no way to really have

a rational conversation. But if we look at the policies that we do for

viral meningitis, bacterial pneumonia, seasonal flu, it turns out that

death from COVID is below those things.



And if we look at those who are healthy, more kids die from jelly fish than

from COVID who are completely healthy. More kids die from eating a

toothpick. More kids die from middle school football than from COVID. So, I

think we need to just have a reasonable conversation when we talk about the

alternatives --



MACCALLUM: Yes.



MAKARY: -- and that is when schools are closed.



MACCALLUM: Great point.



MAKARY: There is a lot of public health problems.



MACCALLUM: Dr. Marty Makary, thank you. Good to see you tonight.



Lisa Dubrow is a kindergarten teacher in California with more than three

decades of experience in the classroom. Her school has yet to open its

doors for in- person learning and there is no timeline for them to do that

any time soon.



Lisa, thank you so much for joining us tonight. You sent us some very

thoughtful words about how important you think this crisis is for our

children in the country. You say that you believe that the government in

California is holding the people hostage in this situation. What do you

mean by that?



LISA DUBROW, KINDERGARTEN TEACHER IN CALIFORNIA: Thank you for this

opportunity. I have witnessed the government using children to prevent

adults from returning to their jobs and for our economy to kick back to the

life that we had had before COVID hit.



We see all the anxiety built around COVID. We see people fearful for their

future financial wellbeing. And on top of that at the height of anxiety we

ask parents to take on the role of basically teachers in the home via

computerized learning. That is just a cocktail that's way too far for

anyone to imagine, especially for young children. I'm a kindergarten

teacher. We are all about the concrete. And the computer isn't very

concrete.



MACCALLUM: So, Lisa, you know, you saw the comments that Randi Weingarten

made. And she represents teachers all across the country. She is concerned

about their health, about the children's health, but you disagree with what

she is all about in this debate. Why?



DUBROW: Correct. Randi Weingarten is a political activist. She has a

political goal. She and others who are united in their vision for what

America should look like the word transformation. They are using this

situation and others to transform America.



MACCALLUM: So, you think that we are becoming too complacent in the rules

and regulations that surround this and that we have become too frightened

about it? Is that accurate?



DUBROW: Actually, my county of 1.6 million people in April under 200 people

had died due to COVID. One point six compared to 200 deaths. And those

deaths were people in their late 60s and 70s. It made no sense that all

around me people were able to go to school or work or the gym but we were

able to go to Costco and we were able to go to the grocery store. It never

made sense.



MACCALLUM: And you say you've seen top level students who are now failing

in their schools. That's tragedy.



DUBROW: Well, it's tragedy for everyone because top level students, who

have been straight A's students are now giving up. I know parents dealing

with these very depressed children. Young people who haven't been able to

be with their friends, continue their sports are looking at college and

just going how is this going to work?



MACCALLUM: Right.



DUBROW: Students who are not high achievers are overwhelmed with the

distance, the lack of connection, the social, emotional benefits of being

with other kids and being with people that care for you and enjoy you,

we've lost the positive connection, the relationship to learning.



MACCALLUM: Well, like a kindergarten teacher you get right to the heart of

the matter and it's obvious that you care about these children a lot. Lisa

Dubrow, thank you very much for being here tonight. I do appreciate it.



DUBROW: Thank you.



MACCALLUM: So, coming up next, Republican Governor Pete Ricketts of

Nebraska on his reluctance to mandate mask-wearing in his state. He has a

different approach and he joins us with that next.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



JOE BIDEN, PRESIDENT-ELECT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA: What I failed

to mention earlier is the enormous respect I have for Republican,

conservative Republican governors who stepped up and issued mandates for

wearing masks.



MACCALLUM: President-elect Biden has stopped short of calling for a

nationwide mask mandate. He gets asked about it a lot. But he may

reportedly work to implement one in a roundabout way by persuading the 13

Republican governors who have yet to make it mandatory in their state into

doing so.



Among them my next guest Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts. Governor, good to

have you with us tonight. Thank you for being here.



GOV. PETE RICKETTS (R-NE): My pleasure, Martha. Thanks for having me on.



MACCALLUM: So, he is talking clearly about governors like Kim Reynolds in

neighboring Iowa who has implemented a mask mandate in the state of Iowa.

And you would be on the list of those who haven't done what he would like

to see happen in all of the states. What would you say to him? What's your

-- what's your reasoning?



RICKETTS: Well, what I would tell the vice president is that every state is

different and every state has its own approach to how to manage the

pandemic and that's been successful throughout this pandemic. Here in

Nebraska we have put director health measures in place to slow the spread

of the virus and preserve a hospital capacity.



Now we do require wearing masks in businesses where staff and patrons are

going to be closer than fix feet for 15 minutes or more. But masks by

themselves are not going to be a panacea to stop the pandemic. You know,

states like Wisconsin have had a mask mandate since August 1st and yet they

see similar climbs in their cases as we do here in Nebraska.



And one of the things we talk about is that Swiss cheese approach where you

layer on the protections. We ask people to wear masks but we also ask them

to stay six feet apart to wash their hands, to go to the store by

themselves, to stay home when they are sick. Work from home if you can. All

these things together are what's going to slow the spread of the virus. A

single thing like a mask is not going to do it just by itself.



MACCALLUM: Yes, I think a lot of people have these questions because in

many cases they have been wearing the mask and then they got COVID anyway.

And they are trying to figure out if compliance on that front is helping

them although, you know, the White House and the CDC have been unanimous on

this. Here's what they continue to say, watch this.



ROBERT REDFIELD, DIRECTOR, CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL AND PREVENTION:

Masks work. Social distancing works. Hand washing works.



UNKNOWN: We know masks works but we know that some Americans aren't sure

and may not be as compliant as we'd like.



MICHAEL PENCE, VICE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA: Wash your

hands, practice social distancing. Wear a mask when social distancing isn't

possible.



MACCALLUM: So, they are obviously recommending the kind of layering that

you talked about. You had you an incident, you know, the governor of

California had an incident. It seems like you know when you run a state you

are going to run into this situation where you were in a restaurant,

somebody yelled at you. You didn't have your mask on. What do you want to

say about that moment and whether or not you were setting the example that

you want to set?



RICKETTS: Well, for example, in Nebraska, when you are sitting down in a

restaurant you are not required to wear a mask. And in the case in

particular that was videoed. The family had called me over to take a

picture. And I asked do you want the mask on or mask off? And, you know,

kind of followed the guidelines of whatever the people are comfortable

with.



And I think, again, this gets back to masks will help slow the spread of

the virus but it's really, as some of the videos you just said if you

can't, you know, social distance or if you are going to be closer to

somebody for 15 minutes or more. So, typically when I take my mask off it's

not for that 15 minutes, it's for a short period of time while we take a

picture.



And so that really gets back to, you know, we have to think about these

things as tools we use to be able to slow the spread of the virus. That one

single thing like masks are not going to be a panacea to solve our problems

on this.



We have to layer these things together such as you described in your

videos, with, you know, keeping that six-foot of distance, washing your

hands, staying home when you are sick. Go to the store once a week by

yourself. You know, all these sorts sort of things will help us slow down

the spread of the virus. One thing by itself is not.



MACCALLUM: So, you have had very big spike in Nebraska over the past couple

of weeks and an increase in deaths over the last couple of weeks. You are

up to 877 which is a lot lower than many states across the country but

still obviously any life is too many to lose to this. What are you telling

people in Nebraska as we head into Thanksgiving week with regard to these

regulations that are being recommended?



RICKETTS: Yes, we started actually strengthening our DHMs, our directive

health measures starting October 15th. And one of the things we are telling

people for the Thanksgiving holiday is really rethink your plans with

regard to those family get-togethers.



You know, my family usually has a huge get together with, you know, 80

people or something like that. But you we are all doing individual family

groups this year. Doing smaller groups is going to be better because at the

end of the day this virus spreads from one person to another. Large groups

allow the virus to spread more. So we are asking people to be thoughtful

about their Thanksgiving plans and really look to have those smaller group

gatherings.



MACCALLUM: All right. Sounds like good advice. Thank you very much,

governor. Good to see you tonight.



RICKETTS: Thanks a lot, Martha. I appreciate it. Have a good one.



MACCALLUM (on camera): You bet. Good to see you.



So, after testing positive for COVID-19 earlier this month, HUD Secretary

Dr. Ben Carson has just given an update on his condition writing on

Facebook that he was, quote, "desperately ill at one point and that the

monoclonal antibody therapy saved his life." He says he is now out of the

woods and we wish him well tonight.



And next, former President Obama with this quip when asked if the president

will not concede the election?



BARACK OBAMA, FORMER PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA: Well, I

think we can always send the Navy SEALS in there to dig him out.



MACCALLUM (voice over): Fox & Friends weekend co-host Pete Hegseth joins me

on that and his new book that celebrates America's modern warriors. He's

next.



MACCALLUM (voice over): Former president Barack Obama taking some playful

jabs at his successor as President Trump holds out on concession.



JIMMY KIMMEL, COMEDIAN: You know the White House well. You lived there for

eight years. Are there places someone could hide like if, say, they were

going to be removed? Are there little cubby holes or anything we should

know about?



OBAMA: Well, I think we can always send the Navy SEALS in there to dig him

out.



MACCALLUM (on camera): Joining me now Pete Hegseth, Fox & Friends weekend

co-host and author of the new book out on Tuesday "Modern Warriors: Real

Stories, Real Heroes." Based on his program and there are just awesome

stories in there. So, Pete, great to see you tonight. Thanks for being

here.



PETE HEGSETH, FOX NEWS HOST: Great to see you, Martha. Thank you for having

me. I appreciate it.



MACCALLUM: It's our pleasure. Good to have you. So what do you -- what's

your response to the sort of joking about whether or not the president will

voluntarily leave and be out in time for a January 20th inauguration?



HEGSETH: Yes, it's all part of the narrative that they want to push. Of

course, the least interesting interview in America is Jimmy Kimmel and

Barack Obama. Do you hate Donald Trump more or I do hate Donald Trump more?

You know exactly what you are getting there. And it's not interesting.



And I guess the Navy SEALS would have been -- liked to have been unleashed

in 2015 and 2016 to take down the caliphate and ISIS but they weren't.

Donald Trump had to do that.



But ultimately, this is part of the mythology that they are trying to push

on the left which is that ultimately Donald Trump or whoever does not win

would not ultimately concede. And what the president has said time and time

again is, let's get all the legal votes counted, see where it lands, and

then ultimately there will be a peaceful transfer of power.



But, until that happens, talking about sending in the Navy SEALS is just

perpetuating one side of the narrative. And the president's team has every

right in the world after what's been done to him for four years to spend

two weeks, four weeks, six weeks looking into everything at a micro level,

at a macrolevel to determine whether or not this vote was actually fair.



I do not believe we have a president-elect at this moment. I think we will

determine that based on what the electors say but based on what legal teams

find and legal challenges find. At that time there will be a transfer. But,

until then, all of this is meant to feed the narrative that Donald Trump is

still illegitimate here four years later which is what the left has always

said and always wanted.



MACCALLUM: That sound bite was interesting from President Obama talking

about the increase in black and Latino vote and black vote in particular in

this comment. It's a quote, actually. Let's put it up on the screen and we

will take a look at it.



It says people are writing about the fact that Trump increased his support

among black men and the occasional rapper who supported Trump. I have to

remind myself that if you listen to rap music it's all about the bling, the

women, the money. A lot of rap videos are using the same measures of what

it means to be successful as Donald Trump is everything is gold-plated that

insinuates itself and seeps into the culture.



What do you think about that, Pete?



HEGSETH: Am I missing something, Martha? Wasn't it Jay-Z that made a couple

of trips to the White House and I don't know if you've checked Jay-Z's

lyrics recently but there is plenty of bling and women and money in his

lyrics. So, does it only go one way? I'm not sure.



The reality is they are dismissing the fact that President Trump took very

seriously the black vote, did not take it for granted and said I'm

investing in you in meaningful ways, criminal justice reform, historically

black colleges, unemployment rates. Seriously saying I don't take you as a

novelty. I want to address your concerns and be serious about it.



And he awoken in amongst black men, black women and others the idea as

Candace Owens says we are not victims, we can be victors. And this country

enables us to be successful just like anybody else. And I don't buy into

the victim mentality, that's a powerful thing that can be dismissed by

Barack Obama or the left. But ultimately, it's a product of a very

intentional outreach that the president has made, which is good on him for

doing.



MACCALLUM: I think it's an insulting statement to those performers really.



HEGSETH: Of course.



MACCALLUM: Because it belittles the issues that they brought up. You know?

They brought up taxes. They brought up abortion. Kanye West brought up

abortion. It's the things that they really cared about.



HEGSETH: Very true.



MACCALLUM: That they felt resonated. So I find it kind of an insulting

comment. But Pete, thank you. And I really suggest everybody check out

"Modern Warriors" and the Fox Nation patriot awards that are coming up that

you are hosting.



HEGSETH: Yes.



MACCALLUM: It's just such a great job. So, thanks for being here tonight.

Good to see you.



HEGSETH: Thank you, Martha. I appreciate it.



MACCALLUM: You bet. So now we have an important tribute to read to you

November 23rd, 1943. U.S. Marine Corps PFC Thomas Johnson was killed while

fighting Japanese forces fighting World War II in the Battle of Tarawa. He

was just 18 years old at the time. His body was never found until now.

Young Tom Johnson's remains are finally coming home to California. Thanks

to the work of honor flight who discovered a burial site on Betio Island in

2009.



A proper funeral with full military honors will be held on Monday, November

23rd. That's exactly 77 years after Tom Johnson's death. Johnson was

posthumously awarded the silver medal for his actions during the fight

where he was killed.



Secretary of the Navy John Sullivan writing this. By his daring initiative

dauntless perseverance and cool courage in the face of danger, Private

First-Class Johnson contributed materially to the success of the engagement

and his unwavering devotion to duty throughout was in keeping with the

highest traditions of the United States naval service."



Sadly, Thomas' brother Hugh was also fighting on the island as a marine

that day. He was also killed and his body has not been recovered.



That is The Story of Friday, November 20th, 2020. But, as always, the story

continues. So, we will see you back here on Monday night at seven. Have a

great night, everybody. Tucker Carlson, coming up next.



