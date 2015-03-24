To watch "The Talking Points Memo" in the Screening Room click here.

Hi, I'm Bill O'Reilly. Thank you for watching us tonight. Shoot to kill. That is the subject of this evening's Talking Points Memo. The New York Times ran an article today saying the American military will have the authority to shoot looters in Iraq on site. Of course, that article was immediately disputed by the Pentagon, which now says the report is not true.

But it should be true. The U.S. military should impose strict discipline in Iraq, or more American soldiers will be killed, and the USA will fail in its mission there. I know The New York Times is having some problems, but I believe its initial report. The Bush administration just doesn't want that shoot to kill order going out all over the world.

But the situation inside Iraq is growing worse every day. Roving bands of thugs are terrorizing the people, and control of the country is slipping away from the coalition. Thus, martial law should be in effect, looters should be shot, and a strict curfew imposed by the coalition until basic services are back.

It is a shame the U.S. military is looking at all this chaos after its magnificent victory, but there is no question the Bush administration is having difficulty administering in Iraq and in Afghanistan. The main problem is the USA is playing a p.r. game, while at the same time, trying to impose orders.

A new CBS [News] poll out today says that most Americans feel the removal of Saddam Hussein was worth it, even if weapons of mass destruction are not found. But that poll will change quickly if Iraq falls into a chaotic state. And that's not far away.

So, Talking Points urges the Pentagon to stop the P.R. dance and impose strict rules of conduct for the Iraqi people to follow. Law abiding Iraqis want that. It's only the gangsters and the fanatics who don't. Shoot looters to kill, and aim well.

And that's The Memo.

The Most Ridiculous Item of the Day

Time now for "The Most Ridiculous Item of the Day"...

For years, Factor viewers have suggested certain Factor gear, and we try to accommodate some of the requests, and perhaps the most creative one is now available.

Here it is, ladies and gentlemen: "The Spin Stops Here" doormat. Whoa! And if you order now from billoreilly.com, the ladies you just saw will bring -- let me see those ladies again. They'll bring it to your house.

That's a lie. We could not afford the shipping.

But the truth is that these doormats [close up shot] will be collectors' items [another close up]... [meaning they'll be worth] big money down the road. Look at these. These are really, really good. They make a statement. And, they'll increase property values when you put them out in front of your house.

You can get them on billoreilly.com, and you won't be disappointed. If you are, it would be ridiculous.

I know these are good because everybody in this building wants one, and, when that happens, you know you've got something.