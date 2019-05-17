Shannon Bream on finding success through hard work, perseverance, and faith

This is a rush transcript from "Tucker Carlson Tonight," May 16, 2019. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

TUCKER CARLSON, HOST: Good evening and welcome to “Tucker Carlson Tonight.” For generations the SAT measured how much you knew about academic subjects, English and Math. The new woke version judges students on their privilege. Want to get your kids into Harvard, well get divorced and move to a bad neighborhood. More on that story in just a minute.

But first tonight, if a man runs for president, but nobody supports him, is it really a presidential campaign? That's a philosophical question, obviously. But it's also suddenly a very practical concern for Bill de Blasio, the mayor of New York. De Blasio announced today that years of destroying the nation's largest city, he'd very much like to do the same thing to America. Watch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

MAYOR BILL DE BLASIO, D-NY, PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: There's plenty of money in this world. There's plenty of money in this country. It's just in the wrong hands.

I'm a New Yorker. I've known Trump is a bully for a long time. This is not news to me or anyone else here and I know how to take them on.

Donald Trump must be stopped. I've beaten him before and I will do it again.

I'm Bill de Blasio and I'm running for President because it's time we put working people first.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: Well, spoiler alert, Bill de Blasio is never going to be the President of the United States. He is dumb. He is unpopular. He is almost comically incompetent. He is exactly the kind of person who should not be smoking a lot of marijuana, but apparently is anyway. That's Bill de Blasio.

The good news is, he is also kind of entertaining if you don't have to live in his city. So while we still can, sit back and enjoy the buffoonery, there's a lot of it.

It began today with his announcement video in which de Blasio pledged to fight for working people while being driven by a chauffeur around the streets of New York.

Even CNN, which has been happy to promote transparent phoneys like Kirsten Gillibrand and Pete Buttigieg was not impressed.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOHN AVLON, CNN SENIOR POLITICAL ANALYST: And there's a palpable lack of excitement in the streets of New York. Three quarters of New Yorkers don't want him to run.

One of the big problems of Bill de Blasio is he is not showing up to work. He comes in late. He doesn't come in at all. He seems utterly disinterested in the job of running America's largest big city.

Again, this is somebody who has been underwater often in the polls in a city that's six to one Democrat.

JESS MCINTOSH, CNN POLITICAL COMMENTATOR: We don't have any friends who are excited about Bill de Blasio for President.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: So if you're Bill de Blasio, this has got to hurt, it stings. CNN was supposed to be a critical ally in this race. Unfortunately, CNN is based in New York City, and that means its employees know exactly how incompetent their mayor is. They have to wade through piles of garbage to get to work every morning.

MSNBC is headquartered in New York City, too. And you can tell from the way they covered de Blasio's announcement. Watch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: He is not what anyone would call popular back home in New York.

SAVANNAH SELLERS, NBC HOST: Last month in a Quinnipiac poll, 76% of New Yorkers said that they do not think he should run for President.

What do you think about Mayor de Blasio announcing he is running for President?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I don't know I feel like he has a lot of stuff to do in New York City first.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I'm not encouraged by his policies in this city.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: It's about the time a woman runs this country.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I think he should announce it on the first of April.

SELLERS: And why is that?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Because it would have been a good April Fool's Day joke.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: Ouch. At this point, if you personally are excited for a Bill de Blasio presidency, please let his campaign know. You're likely qualified for a paid staff position.

The whole effort is so obviously doomed everyone knows it including you'd think, Mrs. De Blasio. So why is de Blasio running for President? Well, the same reason he ran for mayor of New York -- narcissism.

Bill de Blasio represents the worst strain of American liberalism -- smug, arrogant, utterly hypocritical and lacking in self-awareness. This is the man who announced his own green deal, but then took a helicopter to the gym.

This is a guy who sends cops into the subway to shoot homeless people out of the way before he rides it, but then lets the city drown in trash. He demands you stop eating hotdogs because they're bad, but then promote smoking weed.

Bill de Blasio is the only person in New York who has no idea what an idiot Bill de Blasio is. He is totally mediocre, but completely self-confident. It's an amazing combination. Less rare than you'd think, unfortunately.

Bill de Blasio is not going to be President, but he will be on television for a while. Our advice, try to stay amused.

Seth Barron covers him for the "City Journal," and he joins us tonight. Seth Barron, is there a reservoir of support for this guy anywhere?

SETH BARRON, ASSOCIATE EDITOR, CITY JOURNAL: Well, not in New York City. But as he has pointed out, he is more -- you know, many people outside the city are more impressed by him than they are here. So that's his excuse.

But I mean, seriously, among the top, you know, contenders for the Democratic nomination, who among them has as much executive experience as he does? Nobody.

CARLSON: No, it's a fair point. I mean, running New York City is very, very hard. It's an impressive job. The point is, he hasn't done an impressive job while on the job.

BARRON: He has not done a very impressive job.

CARLSON: Give us a sense.

BARRON: Yes. Well, he has been very racially divisive. His approach to the schools has been that the problem is that the schools are segregated. Now, of course, this is not true and the schools are only 15 percent white. So it's hard to understand what he means by saying that they are racially segregated.

He wants to take apart the best schools in the city, which, you know, you get in to through a simple admissions test. And, you know, he thinks that the test needs to be abolished, because there aren't enough minorities in it supposedly. Although they're more than 50 percent Asian.

There's been a series of anti-Semitic attacks in Brooklyn, which he has blamed on white supremacy and President Trump, even though everyone knows that these are not committed by white supremacists. They're committed by largely, you know, black teenagers, and in a few cases, like an Arab taxi driver.

Ethically, he's got -- he is somewhat ethically challenged. He has run City Hall like a ticket booth where his donors come in to, you know, file their donations and then his consultants come and collect them on the other end.

He had -- there's two people -- and there's people in two different Federal jurisdictions, the Eastern and Southern District of New York who are going to prison for bribing Bill de Blasio or people under him. This is, you know, it seems pretty serious to me.

CARLSON: It's not a good record. The quality of life problems in New York I think is what most of us who visit the city notice right away. It's gotten dirty, really dirty. Has he acknowledged that?

BARRON: Well, he sort of says that it's not really his fault and he and his wife who are both, you know, have a very strong Marxist past, they both -- they honeymooned in Castro's Cuba. They both have nostalgia for the days when New York was grittier and more authentic in the 70s and 80s.

Meanwhile, he throws his hands up and says, "Well, the subways which you see right there are filthy, that's not really his problem. That's the Governor's problem. No mayor in history has been happier to disclaim responsibility for what's going on in the city.

He always says, "Look, if you don't like the subways, go talk to the Governor. If you don't like naicha, blame it on Ronald Reagan. This is his method.

CARLSON: He is a decadent moron. I'm sorry, you have to live there under him. Seth Barron, thank you. Thank you for your coverage.

BARRON: Thank you, Tucker.

CARLSON: Well, Bill de Blasio's presidential campaign starts off haunted by a specter -- the specter of death. In 2014, the Mayor tragically ended the life of New York's Groundhog Day groundhog. Watch this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: This footage from Groundhog Day 2014 shows freshly inaugurated Mayor Bill de Blasio appearing to drop Staten Island Chuck. A week after the De Blasio fumble, the groundhog did a few more events before being found in a zoo space deceased on February 9.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: He killed the groundhog. He certainly couldn't be trusted to handle a groundhog. Are we ready to put America in his hands?

Author and columnist, Mark Steyn has been watching the de Blasio phenomenon since the day he killed that groundhog and he joins us to answer that question. Mark, great to see you tonight. Are you ready for this?

MARK STEYN, AUTHOR AND COLUMNIST: Hey, well, America is going to end up like that groundhog if we survive to see a de Blasio inauguration on whatever it is, January the 20th, 2021. By the second week in February, we're going to be like that groundhog, Staten Island Chuck.

CARLSON: Slipping out of his hands on the pavement going -- doing a double gainer on to the side. I don't know why I'm laughing, it's horrible.

STEYN: No, and I feel for Staten Island Chuck because he would do a better job at running the city if he was still alive. The fact is, though, what - - fumbling the groundhog, he actually fumbled the city and let it fall to the ground and he doesn't care about it.

But the thing here, Tucker is, you know the bar for entry in the Democratic primary is now so low. So if you look at De Blasio, all his life, he's had -- being Mayor of New York is like the third most important position in America.

People like Mario Cuomo -- all their career -- were talked about his presidential material. De Blasio switches on the TV and he sees the Mayor of some town called South Bend, Indiana is running for President. South Bend Indiana has 100,000 people give or take. New York City has 100,000 people who are homeless and that's actually not an exaggeration. It has as many homeless people as South Bend has non-homeless people.

And from de Blasio's point of view, the problem for his campaign is that every single one of those homeless people on the streets of New York is polling higher than de Blasio in Iowa and New Hampshire right now.

CARLSON: How can an adult man -- I don't know how old de Blasio is. He is pushing 60, I think. How can a man get that old without having anyone around him who is willing to tell the obvious truth that, "No, you're not going to be President? The best you can do is humiliate yourself. Please stop." Why is no one saying that to him?

STEYN: No, give me a break, Tucker. That's actually the essence of presidential politics, isn't it? I mean, I don't like to mock you for that question. But there's like basically seven dozen people running for President who -- none of them have anyone around. Beto O'Rourke doesn't have anyone around, to say --

CARLSON: Very good point.

STEYN: You know, don't reboot your campaign by getting a haircut. The essence is failing upwards here. Beto is presidential material because he lost to Ted Cruz. De Blasio is presidential material because he has wrecked New York. Stacey Abrams is everybody's preferred running mate, because she lost by 50,000 votes in Georgia but is going around pretending she hasn't.

Failure is actually the critical ingredient for getting in the Democratic primary.

CARLSON: That's literally true and that's -- it really shouldn't surprise us in a world that's completely inverted where being a victim is the goal - - losing is winning.

STEYN: Absolutely.

CARLSON: It's bizarre. No, it is bizarre. I wish I understood it better. Mark Steyn, great to see you tonight. Thank you.

STEYN: Thanks a lot, Tucker.

CARLSON: Well, speaking of that worldview, the company that administers the SAT has a new test. It does not measure what you know, it measures who you are. It's a privilege test. We will tell you what it entails after the break.

CARLSON: The College Board is adding a new score to the SAT. It doesn't measure aptitude in reading or grammar or Math or any other academic subject. Instead, the new category is called an adversity score. It will rate students from zero to 100 based on how much privilege the College Board believes they have.

The formula for all this is secret. Of course, the people who came with it know that it's pure pseudoscience, and would never withstand public scrutiny, so they're hiding it.

But according to "The Wall Street Journal," the test will calculate privilege based on 15 different factors. Some will draw a neighborhood statistics like the crime rate, poverty, home values, a student's high school will supply other factors like estimated curricular rigor, and free lunch rate.

And then there are factors that look at a student's own family. Factors like household income, and whether both parents live at home.

This is a pure inversion of the intent of the SAT. From the first day, the whole point of the test of the SAT was that your background didn't matter. The SAT was devised to create as level a playing field as possible.

Everybody took the same test, grading was blind. It didn't matter where you came from. Nobody thought the SAT was going to make everyone the same. That's impossible. People are not the same. Some people have natural advantages, including on standardized tests, and always will. You can't change that, unfortunately, any more than you could make everyone tall enough to play in the NBA.

What you can do and what you must do is ensure fairness. Everyone deserves to have the same rights. Everyone should have the same standards and be held to them in the same way. That's the most basic promise of America.

The College Board is explicitly rejecting this. On the new SAT, it isn't ability that matters, it's where you rank on the privilege hierarchy, and it's not hard to imagine the perverse effects of this.

Under the new standards, if you worked hard and stayed married for the sake of your children, your kids will be punished for that.

David Coleman is the left-wing social engineer who runs the College Board. You won't be surprised to know he is also the genius behind Common Core. He says the new standards are designed to address quote, "disparities of wealth" reflected in the SAT, but it doesn't take a perfect SAT score to guess who is going to lose under the system. It's who always loses -- the middle class.

They've been told that America is a meritocracy. Work hard, sacrifice for your kids, and you will be rewarded. But people like David Coleman know that's not true. They know it because they make the rules. They benefit from the corruption of the system. They pad their own kids' applications with phony extra-curriculars.

They make up some new heritage so they can benefit from the Jim Crow system of racial discrimination we have on college campuses.

The new SAT will only increase the opportunities to game the system. For example, the College Board plans to evaluate privilege based on home address. Well parents already use fake addresses to send their kids to choice public schools in many places. Why won't they use fake addresses from tough neighborhoods to give their kids an advantage in college admissions? Well, of course they will.

English language proficiency, household income, family education levels, these are all factors, too. So get ready for an awful lot of lying about those subjects as well. Would it just be easier to reward the kids who know the most about English and Math? That's what you do if you cared about fairness or the future of your country. You would emphasize achievement over victimhood. Our decadent elites don't care, so they do the opposite.

Heather Mac Donald is the author of the book, "The Diversity Delusion," and we're happy to have her join us tonight. Heather, thanks very much for coming on.

So the SAT was created to prevent exactly what the new SAT will ensure, which is a system where, where you came from matters, right?

HEATHER MAC DONALD, AUTHOR: Well, right. And I think what everybody needs to understand, Tucker is all of this is driven by the seemingly intractable racial achievement gap.

Everything about diversity in our culture is a surrogate for that problem. If we could close the racial achievement gap and the way to do that is by changing culture, the whole discourse about diversity would go up in a puff of smoke overnight and we would never hear about this pseudo-scientific concept again.

The idea that it's privilege that drives SAT scores and academic success generally, as opposed to hard work, persistence and self-discipline is completely ludicrous. We see every year in New York City that Asian kids from poor immigrant backgrounds, whoop everybody's ass, regardless of their income levels, because their families, their parents are so relentlessly focused on their student academic involvement.

That is what is necessary to close the academic achievement gap and until you get rid of the acting white syndrome that stigmatizes academic achievement on the part of black students, unless we get rid of the preferences that black students know about, that sends the message that they don't need to work as hard in order to get admitted to highly selective schools over their non-student of color peers with better scores, we're not going to close that academic achievement gap and we're going to be saddled with this scourge of diversity, which is simply a way to dismantle precisely the colorblind meritocratic standards that are a key to any society's success.

CARLSON: So the guy who runs the College Board who went to prestigious schools and worked at McKinsey, of course, I noticed, I am not surprised. He must know that there's not science behind this. There is no peer reviewed science behind any of this. It's, as you said, it is pseudoscience. It's made up.

How can someone like that bring this to us with a straight face and, and act as if it's legitimate because it's not?

MAC DONALD: Well, it's too bad because the College Board has actually resisted for decades the charge that the SAT is simply a function of white privilege, but it's not surprising. The only thing surprising is that they've held out this long.

The fact that he has caved and is now throwing the College Board in full speed ahead into the excuse making grievance industry is simply what you would expect from anybody involved in higher education in this country.

So again, all of this -- all of this is driven by the fact that there's a standard deviation of difference in SAT scores between blacks and whites, a difference that is not determined by a family income. In fact, according to "The Journal of Blacks in Higher Education," whites from households that make $10,000.00 or less, on average score better than black students on the SAT who come from households making $80,000.00 to $100,000.00.

So again, Tucker, this is all about culture and for the College Board to be getting behind the idea that it's about white privilege is completely fallacious and a tragic disservice to the country.

CARLSON: Yes, it doesn't do a lot for our society at all. I would say. Heather Mac Donald, great to see you.

MAC DONALD: Thank you, Tucker.

CARLSON: Well, the left has found its preferred angle of attack on new abortion laws in Alabama and Georgia and elsewhere and you can just guess what it is -- they are racist.

Women's March leader, Linda Sarsour, tweeted this that white women quote, "uphold the patriarchy, and are therefore responsible for Georgia's new heartbeat law." She's an out of the closet racist, but still taken seriously for some reason.

Model and Planned Parenthood spokeswoman Emily Ratajkowski says the laws will perpetuate, quote, "The industrial prison complex by preventing black women from getting abortions." Those are her words. They're not our words.

On the left keeping black children alive is racism. Aborting black children is racial justice.

Matt Bevin is the Governor of Kentucky and recently appealed the Federal court decision striking down one of his state's laws on abortion. Governor Bevin joins us tonight. Governor, thanks very much for coming on. What do you make of this argument?

MATT BEVIN, R-KY, GOVERNOR: It is so empty. When you consider the fact that over 40 percent of all of the abortions performed in America are the taking of young black lives; that more black children, more blacks, period, are killed by abortion than crime, accidents, cancer, disease, AIDS, every other cause of death combined. It does not add up to the number of blacks that are killed by abortion.

And for people to come out and say that it is somehow racial justice to be able to kill black children before they're even born is a remarkably empty argument and highly offensive, frankly to many people like myself.

CARLSON: And you say that out loud, you're not embarrassed to say what you just said. But so often, Republicans don't say that. They just sort of let this argument go unanswered. The people who are encouraging abortion in black neighborhoods are able to seize the moral high ground somehow. Why?

BEVIN: Look where these abortion clinics are established. They are in minority neighborhoods, they intentionally prey upon minorities. The fact that over 60 percent of abortions are performed on people of color, this is everything that Margaret Sanger wanted when she started Planned Parenthood.

She was a eugenicist. She was somebody who preached eugenics. She wanted to see that certain undesirable people were weeded out of the populace, and while they pretend they no longer espouse that that is exactly what they're doing. It is offensive. It is genocidal in many respects, but we're all instructed to turn a blind eye.

The reason you are seeing all of this legislation now in states across America is because the more we know medically, the more we know scientifically, the more it is clear that we are killing human beings who do not have any voice and people are appropriately outraged.

CARLSON: Even now, I would argue you hear people justify industrial scale abortion, which is what we have millions -- millions of abortions over the past 40 years -- justify it in ways that suggests they don't think that people in poor neighborhoods, many of them African-American ought to have a ton of kids. Why is it not a racist argument?

BEVIN: It's a remarkably racist argument. The reality -- again, it is eugenics. They can couch it in any other term they want. We passed a law here in Kentucky that says you're not allowed to kill a child in the womb based on its race, or based on its gender or a disability. And I was immediately sued by the ACLU. People in Planned Parenthood, they think that it's inappropriate to be able to defend those who can't defend themselves.

It is highly racist. The abortion industry intentionally targets people of color. This should be an outrage to people. But indeed, in polite company, we're expected to ignore it and pretend that it's not what it is - - blatant racism perpetrated on people who are defenseless.

CARLSON: It's -- I'm sorry to chuckle -- but I would love to hear the conversation where you propose legislation or shepherd through legislation that prevents people from committing abortion on the basis of skin color and the ACLU says you can't do that, because why?

BEVIN: The hypocrisy is rank. It really is. And when you consider -- and again, we use language, specifically from existing Federal laws, the Civil Rights laws and the ADA, the Americans with Disabilities Act, we've used language already in statute in this and we're immediately sued by the very people who pretend to be the defenders of that language for people outside the womb.

We know these are human beings. We know that they're being killed. We know that we are wiping out entire generations of people of color in this nation and we're doing it for profit in places like Planned Parenthood, and we're expected to turn a blind eye and myself and governors in other states and other people are fed up with it.

CARLSON: Well, you should be. You have every reason to be. Governor, thank you very much for that.

BEVIN: Thank you and happy birthday.

CARLSON: Thank you. Well, even the richest cities in the country are struggling to deal with a massive upsurge in homelessness, a tragic upsurge in homelessness. So what's a small college town supposed to do? What happens to them? Our "Homeless in America" series goes to Eugene, Oregon, after the break.

CARLSON: In the San Francisco Bay Area, the housing crisis has becomes so severe that some have adopted a novel solution -- they are living on boats, and not quaint boats off Sausalito, or yachts.

According to the "Wall Street Journal," about a hundred people are living on a ragtag flotilla of barges, sailboats, and other vessels the paper describes this quote, "decrepit." They aren't all vagrants. Some hold jobs.

One woman bought a boat for 15 grand because rent for a studio apartment had grown to $3,000.00 a month. Do the math, it'll pay for itself in less than half a year. It might sound like an adventure, but it's also third world. Just like tent camps, most boats are not designed to be lived on permanently.

During storms, they can endanger lives and cause damage -- huge amounts of damage -- these flotillas are illegal, by the way, but just like exploding housing prices, Bay Area government doesn't seem very interested in it or serious about fixing it.

Whether it's San Francisco or New York or Seattle, when you think of homelessness, you think of major cities. But the homeless crisis is not limited to big population centers. Some of the hardest hit places are small cities and towns or even a small homeless population can put massive strain on public service.

For the latest installment in our series, "Homeless in America," our producer, Charlie Couger went to Oregon, where one small charity is fighting to improve a desperate situation in Eugene. Watch.

(BEGIN VIDEOTAPE)

CHARLES COUGER, PRODUCER (voice over): Our first stop in Portland, Oregon wasn't meant to be work related, it was for breakfast at an upscale bakery near the city's fashionable Pearl District. But when we arrived, we found this -- a homeless man rifling through a trash can, in the parking lot a dirty syringe.

Homelessness in Portland looks a lot like what we've seen in other cities - - lots of tents, lots of drugs. The city's permissive culture, its temperate climate, and generous social services attract vagrants and addicts from around the country.

We met a woman called Liberty Hope at a Cloverleaf off Interstate I-5 who says she came to the West Coast because she needed medical treatment for her leukemia. She moved to Portland after police in Washington State towed her motorhome.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

LIBERTY HOPE, HOMELESS: They illegally towed my motorhome. I didn't even have a tent. When I got out, I had nowhere to go. But I couldn't leave because I still had treatments I had to do.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

COUGER (voice over): Hope says she is blessed because the city shuttles her between a medical clinic and her tent. She hopes to get back to her home state of Montana once she is healthy again.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

COUGER (on camera): How long do you think you'll be here?

HOPE: I'm not too sure. I broke my foot this last winter, so it kind of set me back with my medical. But I'm a miracle. So everybody is a miracle.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

COUGER (voice over): Similar tent encampments line Portland's highways. Virtually every open space in the city seems packed with people living outside and using drugs. This Riverfront Park downtown has a receptacle for used heroin syringes.

Oregon is a relatively small state by population, but it has an awful lot of homeless people, more per capita than neighboring Washington or California.

To get a sense of the scale of the problem, we drove to Eugene in the central part of the state. Eugene is a college town with a politics to match. Not surprisingly, it has an enormous homeless population. Ultimately, however, even the generosity of a place like Eugene has limits.

On the night we arrived, multiple people were living in this makeshift structure. Two days later, the city had cleared the sidewalk and put up notices that it was going to scrap the belongings inside.

Eugene is trying to get a handle on its homeless problem, but there are roadblocks. A major one, a ruling by the Federal Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals that has declared it is somehow unconstitutional to shoo away homeless people if there's no place for them to go.

Eugene's leaders have responded by trying to erect tent cities on public land. One proposal envisioned building a homeless encampment in a parking lot at the center of downtown. So far those efforts have failed.

A local charity called St. Vincent de Paul has stepped in with its own solution.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TERRY MCDONALD: This tent is a MASH tent. It is a structure that is used by the military in some of our foreign deployments.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

COUGER (voice over): Other cities on the West Coast have tried to provide housing for the homeless, usually at remarkable expense.

San Jose, California for example is spending $37 million on a building that will house just 83 people. By contrast, St. Vincent de Paul's answer is simple and cheap.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

MCDONALD: We put this whole section, tents up with a work crew in one day.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

COUGER (voice over): Residents are assigned to a bed and given a place to store their belongings. They're expected to make their beds every day to instill a sense of pride and self-worth. The shelter is open to anyone including drunks and drug users. Those who stay get treated for addiction.

The strategy essentially is the opposite of what cities like Seattle and San Francisco are doing. St. Vincent de Paul's goal is to get people off the streets and into an environment where they might actually recover.

The housing isn't meant to be permanent. St. Vincent de Paul tries to get residents cleaned up and ready for long-term housing within just a few months. For many the strategy appears to be working.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

COUGER (on camera): What are the odds that in two years they're back on the streets?

MCDONALD: If they stay in programs and in association with people that are clean and sober, chances are pretty good that they are going to stay out.

(END VIDEOTAPE)

CARLSON: Well, the homeless crisis appears to be getting worse pretty much everywhere in America. Rather than try to fix the problem though, elites prefer to attack its victims.

In the city of Seattle, one of the places hit hardest by this crisis, a woman has faced, believe it or not, backlash for seeking justice after she says she was raped by a homeless man with multiple arrest warrants.

We will interview a documentary filmmaker who told her story tomorrow night as our series on homelessness in America continues. Be back in just a minute.

It's time by the way for "Final Exam." Question is, can you beat our experts at remembering the weird things that happened over the past week? This week, Jesse Watters versus Kennedy.

Hard to know who will win. Find out after the break.

CARLSON: Time now for "Final Exam" where hardened television professionals compete to see who has paid the closest attention to what happened this past week in the world of strange and obscurity.

This week's contestants, two of the smartest people here at Fox. Kennedy, host the eponymously named "Kennedy" on Fox Business as you know. She is everywhere. And of course, you can see Jesse Watters every night at five on "The Five."

I have no idea who is going to win this contest, but I'm really glad you guys are doing this.

JESSE WATTERS, HOST: It's not going to be me. I've been watching Sports Center all week, so I'm doomed.

KENNEDY MONTGOMERY, FOX BUSINESS HOST: Is it all Sports Center questions?

WATTERS: Are there any sports topics?

CARLSON: You know, it's hard to know. This is one -- this is one of those games that doesn't always reward high levels -- of high level knowledge, but we'll find out.

WATTERS: So you toned it down, got it. Okay.

MONTGOMERY: Jesse warned me that this was the dumb-dumb version.

CARLSON: You'll see.

WATTERS: Okay.

CARLSON: Contestants. Okay, hands on buzzers. I ask the questions, the first one to buzz in gets to answer the question. You have to wait until I finish asking it before you answer. You can answer once I acknowledge you by saying your name. Every correct answer is worth a single point. If you get it wrong, you lose a point. Best of five wins. Make sense?

WATTERS: Yes.

MONTGOMERY: Yes.

CARLSON: All right. Question one. This a multiple choice. You have to wait until all the options are presented.

MONTGOMERY: How many options are there?

CARLSON: I don't know yet. I haven't read it. I'm reading -- you know, this is new to me, too. I'm reading it right off the prompter.

MONTGOMERY: Okay.

CARLSON: Okay. This week, we learned the most popular baby names of 2018. For the fifth year in a row, the top girl's name is Emma. What is the top boy's name? Three options. Is it A. Liam? B. Benjamin? C. Mason?

WATTERS: Tucker, I'm going to go with A. Liam.

CARLSON: Jesse Watters says it's Liam. Ladies and gentlemen, is it Liam?

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: The Social Security Administration reveals the most popular baby names of 2018. The top five boy's names are Liam, Noah, William, James and Oliver.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: Yes.

CARLSON: How do you know? They've got that on Sports Center?

WATTERS: No. I guess, I paid attention one time on this topic.

CARLSON: I guess, you did. I'm impressed. Okay.

MONTGOMERY: His favorite movie is "Nel."

CARLSON: We'll see if you can do it a second time. This is not a multiple choice question. So it is this. The Democratic field of candidates in 2020 just keeps getting bigger. Steve Bullock is the 22nd person to enter the race. Bullock is the governor of which mountainous state? Kennedy.

MONTGOMERY: Montana.

CARLSON: Montana. Is it Montana?

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: You heard the alert on Ainsley's phone. Montana Governor Steve Bullock announcing he is running for President.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: Got me.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

GOV. STEVE BULLOCK, D-MONT., PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE (voice over): As a Democratic Governor in a state that Trump won by 20 points, I don't have the luxury of just talking to people who agree with me. I'm Steve Bullock and I'm running for President.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: There it is.

MONTGOMERY: There is your next President.

WATTERS: Okay.

CARLSON: State bear, the grizzly of Montana. Nice job. Okay, one to one. Question three. The Russian President, Vladimir Putin was waving to admirers the other day when he fell. What was he doing that caused him to topple over? Jesse Watters.

WATTERS: He was ice skating.

CARLSON: Ice skating. Was he ice skating?

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: And then there's this -- Russian President Vladimir Putin tumbled to the ice while taking a victory lap after playing a hockey game. I did not see a mat that had been laid out on the I.C.E.

WATTERS: They probably killed the guy that left the rug out.

CARLSON: They probably did. Of course they did.

MONTGOMERY: They killed everyone in the stadium. Very sad.

CARLSON: It's still pretty impressive he is playing ice hockey at whatever age he is.

MONTGOMERY: Yes, and he scores 15 goals every period. Very impressive.

CARLSON: Yes, if I can just defend Vladimir Putin for a moment. But as is my habit.

WATTERS: All right, question four. Another multiple choice. Jeff Bezos, the guy who owns Amazon, and "The Washington Post" wants to colonize the moon by sending people there in his spaceship -- for real. What year does he say this will happen? Is it A. 2020? B. 2024? Or C. 2035?

MONTGOMERY: 2024.

CARLSON: How would you know that? Is she right? Is it really 2024?

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: For those of you doing the arithmetic at home, that's 2024. It's time to go back to the moon this time to stay.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: How would she know that?

MONTGOMERY: Because I already put my down payment on my moon condo.

WATTERS: Can I come visit?

MONTGOMERY: Absolutely.

CARLSON: Smart.

WATTERS: Okay, good.

CARLSON: On your moon condo. Ordered on Prime. All right, final question. The President as you know has given nicknames to a number of the Democratic candidates running this year. What is the name he has given to the South Bend Mayor, Pete Buttigieg? Kennedy?

MONTGOMERY: Alfred E. Neuman.

CARLSON: Alfred E. Neuman.

WATTERS: Darn it.

CARLSON: Is that -- is that right?

WATTERS: You got it.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

WHOOPI GOLDBERG, CO-HOST, THE VIEW: You know who in the White House continues to give nicknames to his rivals and calling Democratic candidate Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Alfred E. Neuman, who is a cartoon mascot of "Mad Magazine."

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: Man.

CARLSON: Wow.

WATTERS: Did I lose?

CARLSON: You know that was a little tighter than I thought it was going to be. But it is still a decisive victory by Kennedy. Jesse congratulations.

MONTGOMERY: I heard the --

WATTERS: I am over two. Did you think she was going to smoke me?

CARLSON: It was impressive on both your parts. I'm trying to be diplomatic here. It was great. But Kennedy, you win. And that entitles you to the coveted Erik Wemple mug, which we're going to send you by FedEx as soon as we can figure out what our tracking numbers are.

MONTGOMERY: Interoffice mail works from DC to New York, so save the postage.

CARLSON: We are putting it at internal mail. That's actually a really good point.

MONTGOMERY: That's right.

CARLSON: Congratulations.

MONTGOMERY: Thank you.

WATTERS: Okay.

CARLSON: Thank you guys.

WATTERS: Bye.

CARLSON: And for those of you watching at home, pay attention to the news every week, all this week. Tune in next Thursday to see if you can beat our experts. We'll be right back.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOHN KASICH, R-OH, FORMER GOVERNOR: The Russians are engaging in trying to divide us. We've got the Russian interference in terms of using places like Facebook, there's no question what Russia did, they meddled in our election.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: That's former Ohio Governor, John Kasich. He fell early and very hard for the Russia hoax. Two years later, he still has not recovered from that. He is still yammering on about Russia, much to the embarrassment of his friends.

It makes you think that Kasich and his staff must be true believers. They must really think that Russia is an existential threat to our democracy. But of course they don't really think that, they're lying.

We know that because last month, John Kasich's closest adviser, John Weaver, signed a $350,000.00 contract with a subsidiary of -- wait for it - - Russia's state-owned a nuclear power company.

John Weaver also registered as a foreign agent to lobby against sanctions on Russia. Keep in mind that just a few months ago like his partner, John Kasich, Weaver was accusing the President of betraying his country to work for Russia, which is precisely what John Weaver himself is now doing.

Pause and let the irony sink in, marinate in it for a moment. Well, tonight, John Weaver is pledging to be ashamed of all of that, as if he is capable of shame. The rest of us should understand the John Weaver never cared about Russia. None of these people did.

John Kasich, Bill Kristol -- the rest of them -- all the hysterics on Twitter, it was all fake. It had nothing to do with Russia. What they cared about was preserving a system that they benefited from. And to protect that system, they tried to overturn Democratic election results in this country using a hoax and a lot of lying, and a ton of hysteria and shouting and accusations. They've been caught doing that. There really ought to be some penalty for what they did. Let's hope there is.

Well, on a much happier note, it is time now for the "Friend Zone." We bring in one of our friends here at Fox on to the program. Shannon Bream works two doors down. She hosts the 11:00 p.m. hour every night. She is also a terrific writer. She has a new book out this week and not unlike Ed Henry's book we told you about last night, this book actually exists. It's called "Finding the Bright Side: The Art of Chasing What Matters." We're proud to have Shannon Bream join us tonight. Hey, Shannon.

SHANNON BREAM, ANCHOR: Happy birthday, Tucker. Am I allowed to say that?

CARLSON: Oh gosh. I know. No, I can't handle it. But thank you. So "The Art of Chasing What Matters." What in the course of your long and varied and I think much, much more interesting even than I realized life, what have you decided matters? What does matter?

BREAM: You know for me -- for me, my faith is the biggest thing. It is the center and the compass of my life. But like many human beings, I'm easily distracted on a day-to-day basis, whether it's chasing after a certain job or a certain guy, a certain whatever. I mean, it's a constant refocusing on the things that are actually of significance -- your relationships, your faith -- whatever that may be.

So for me, that's really what it is. And sometimes you get your eyes off the real prize, and it's easy to be distracted in this world.

CARLSON: Yes, it certainly is. But you have remained faithful to who you are. You've been with the same man who is a friend of mine and a wonderful man for all these years. The one kind of hard pivot in your life, though, you go from the law to television. Why did you do that?

BREAM: You know what? I have always been a news junkie. I love what we get to do. You meet the most interesting people. You travel around the world. You see history. I've always been into that.

But when I was in college, my dad who has passed away now, he was a Marine. He was an undercover cop. He was a tough guy. And he said, "Listen, you're going to law school or med school, you pick one." And that's it.

And I knew that he wanted me to have a good financial foundation. But he didn't think of journalism as a real job. He thought it was sort of more like "Entertainment Tonight" or something.

CARLSON: Wise man.

BREAM: So he was like, "Oh, be a lawyer, because that's so much more well respected out in the world." But I did that and I pursued it. But I never got over this kind of news junkie thing. It was always there.

So I made some crazy changes. I became an intern at a news station, a local news station at 29. I was "grandma intern," and everyone else there was 20, who was interning, but I made coffee and I worked overnights and I learned the business from the ground up.

I made a lot of mistakes, but I loved it. And that passion has never going away.

CARLSON: So are you glad you did it? I mean, so you write this book and so you pause you do what most of us never do, which his to think about your life. And are you glad you made that choice?

BREAM: Absolutely. I love what I do every day. It feels like a blessing. It is the most interesting thing in the world. And if you're a little bit ADD, which I am, I mean, we're always learning new topics, meeting new people change -- you know, learning new policies.

So for me, it's a wonderful job. I hated being a lawyer. I'm not going to lie. So I don't miss that at all, which is kind of just the truth. But I'm so excited every day when I get up and I come here to work, to work with people like you and to get to chase stories. It's endlessly fascinating to me, and I really do love it.

CARLSON: What's the weirdest, most unexpected thing you've seen in doing this?

BREAM: I would say getting fired from my first TV job -- it was rather unexpected. I was told I am the worst person on TV and I would never make it in this business. That was very painful and humiliating. But it keeps you humble, which is an important part of the book as well. It's good to stay there.

CARLSON: What market was that?

BREAM: I was in Tampa, where I interned and I'd somehow talked my way into being on air. The guy who would put me on air, he left the station. The new guy came in and was like, "What was that dude thinking?"

So there have been some serious valleys along the way. But you know what? If you're passionate about something, just stick with it. Because for every person who tells you, you know, keep going until you get to that one person who sees some kind of glimmer in you that you actually can pursue your passions and make your dreams come true.

CARLSON: Amazing. You've done that. Beloved by everyone in the building. Shannon Bream, congrats on the book. It is great to see you.

BREAM: Thank you. Happy birthday.

CARLSON: Thank you. That's it for us. The hour is over like sands through an hourglass, we will be back tomorrow night, 8:00 p.m. The show that is the sworn and totally sincere enemy of lying, pomposity, smugness, and groupthink.

