Senate to vote to override President Trump's veto of NDAA

BRET BAIER, FOX NEWS ANCHOR (on camera):

Good evening. Welcome to Washington. I'm Bret Baier.



Breaking tonight, the Senate majority leader is granting the president's

wish introducing new legislation in the closing days of the 116th Congress.

The move ties the $2,000 stimulus checks to a repeal of liability

protections for tech companies. It also includes a closer look at election

fraud.



However, the majority leader is standing firm on funding for the military

supporting the National Defense Authorization Act that the president

vetoed.



Chief Congressional Correspondent Mike Emanuel is following the latest

developments. He joins us now with the breaking details. Good evening,

Mike.



MIKE EMANUEL, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CHIEF CONGRESSIONAL CORRESPONDENT (on

camera): Bret, good evening to you. You have the Senate Majority Leader

offering new legislation to address three of President Trump's key

priorities. Those $2,000 checks also repeal of Section 230 protections for

big tech and an advisory committee that would study the 2020 election and

make recommendations to Congress on improving security, integrity and

administration of federal elections.



Democrats are calling those poison pills and want to vote on just the

$2,000 checks. McConnell was vague today about timing.







SEN. MITCH MCCONNELL (R-KY): Those are the three important subjects the

president has linked together. This week, the Senate will begin a process

to bring these three priorities into focus.



SEN. CHUCK SCHUMER (D-NY): With no intervening action or debate.



EMANUEL (voice over): The Senate Democratic Leader tried to force a vote

today on the $2,000 stimulus checks, but McConnell objected.



SCHUMER: We should not adjourn until the Senate holds a vote on both

measures, the NDAA veto override and the House bill to provide $2,000

checks for the American people.



EMANUEL: Then Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders tried to force the stimulus

vote today and he was blocked too.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Is there objection to the request for modification?



MCCONNELL: I object.



EMANUEL: Sanders had threatened to keep senators in session through the New

Year's holiday to address stimulus.



SEN. BERNIE SANDERS (I-VT): Working families need help now, not next year,

but right now.



EMANUEL: Senate GOP leadership is hoping to vote as soon as tomorrow to

override President Trump's veto of the $740-billion National Defense

Authorization Act, but that could be delayed by frustrated Democrats.



SEN. ED MARKEY (D-MA): My Republican colleagues seem more interested in

funding defense than in funding the defenseless, and that's what this

debate is all about.



EMANUEL: Democrats are hoping the political calendar might help with the

critical Georgia runoffs which will decide the balance of power in the

Senate and a desire for those senators to be out on the campaign trail.



SEN. DAVID PERDUE (R-GA): I'm delighted to support the president in this

2000 it's really a $1,400 increment over what we've already done. And I

think with the vaccine coming, I think this is absolutely appropriate. So,

I fully support what the president is doing right now.



SEN. KELLY LOEFFLER (R-GA): I stood by the President 100 percent of the

time. I'm proud to do that. And I've said absolutely, we need to get relief

to Americans now.







EMANUEL (on camera): Right now, it's not clear if the new McConnell bill

would have 60 votes in favor. The same is true with the $2,000 checks by

themselves. Five Republicans are on the record in favor of the checks. They

need 12 to reach the critical 60 yes votes, Bret.



BAIER: Mike, thank you. More on this with the panel.



President Trump did not hold any public events today. But as he often does,

he was happy to share his thoughts on Twitter even targeting some fellow

Democrats and Republicans. Correspondent Rich Edson has details from West

Palm Beach, Florida.







RICH EDSON, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CORRESPONDENT (voice over): Two bills several

controversial issues and a president pushing divided Republicans from a

thousand miles away. Tweeting: "Weak and tired Republican leadership will

allow the bad defense bill to pass. A disgraceful act of cowardice and

total submission by weak people to big tech. Negotiate a better bill or get

better leaders, now. Senate should not approve NDAA until fixed."



President Trump wants Congress to repeal an unrelated law that gives tech

companies legal protections. He also wants Congress to remove provisions in

the National Defense Authorization Act that would scrub Confederate names

from military installations and limit the president's authority to withdraw

certain troops abroad.



SEN. JOHN CORNYN (R-TX): These are things that the president believes we

should address, and that members of the Congress and the new administration

believe we should address. We will address them. And we have an opportunity

to do that. But we should not try to do that on this bill.



EDSON: The president is also keeping up the pressure on Republicans to

approve a House measure to more than triple COVID relief checks to $2,000

repeatedly tweeting messages like, "$600 is not enough."



The issue has split Republicans between those who want to support the

president and those who say they're concerned about adding nearly a half

trillion dollars to the national debt.



REP. MO BROOKS (R-AL): They've got a $27 trillion debt, its money we don't

have.



EDSON: This week, the president must also decide whether to continue

suspending visas for various categories of foreign workers to enter the

United States.



In June, the president halted certain work visas, citing concerns about the

economic effects of a worldwide pandemic. That suspension expires Thursday.

Conservative groups advocating greater limits on immigration are urging the

president to extend the order.







EDSON (on camera): And business groups are urging the administration to

allow those groups of workers back into the country, though if the

president does extend this executive order and continues to ban those

workers. He may push this issue off to the next administration.



President-Elect Joe Biden is promising to reverse much of the Trump

administration's immigration agenda, Bret.



BAIER: Rich Edson in West Palm Beach. Rich, thanks.



Down day on Wall Street today after setting record highs on Monday, the Dow

losing 68 today, the S&P 500 dropped eight. The NASDAQ finished down 49.



President-Elect Biden said today he anticipates that COVID cases will spike

in January and deaths will rise in February. The Vice President-Elect and

her husband joined millions of Americans getting the COVID vaccine today.

Correspondent Jacqui Heinrich joins us from Wilmington with the latest.

Good evening, Jacqui.



JACQUI HEINRICH, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CORRESPONDENT (on camera): Good evening,

Bret. The President-Elect delivered a blunt warning, deaths and cases are

going to get worse before they get better and brighter days may not come

until March.



He also said the Trump administration has fallen short on its goals for

vaccinations, both of which have been acknowledged by the Trump

administration's Coronavirus Task Force.







JOE BIDEN, PRESIDENT-ELECT OF THE UNITED STATES: With only a few days left

in December, we've only vaccinated a few million so far. In the pace of

vaccine, the vaccination program is moving now as if -- if it continues to

move as it is now, it's going to take years, not months to vaccinate the

American people.



HEINRICH (voice over): Biden pledged to authorize the Defense Production

Act to boost production of PPE and vaccine material. A promise he made

throughout his campaign.



President Trump has also used the wartime law to boost pandemic response.



Biden also primed Congress for a COVID action package he'll propose early

next year seeking more funding. He needed to open the majority of K-8

schools within his first 100 days and to facilitate a massive vaccination

campaign including with mobile testing sites in hard to reach communities.



Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris received her first shot today and Biden

again pledged the vaccine will be delivered free and equitably and called

an Americans to wear a mask in the meantime, praising Chris Christie for

encouraging mask wearing and urging President Trump to do so as well.



BIDEN: I give former Governor Chris Christie credit. He and I have

disagreed on a number of things. But I'm thankful he's now encouraging

people to do the right thing.



I hope that President Trump will listen to him.







HEINRICH (on camera): The Trump administration's vaccination effort

Operation Warp Speed is one area the Biden team is encountering

obstruction, a source is telling me tonight. This comes after Biden warned

yesterday his team's being sidelined by political leadership at the

Department of Defense and Office of Management and Budget.



I'm told Biden's team couldn't get a meeting with the DOD for the last 11

days. Pentagon officials denying dozens of requests and critical blind

spots include Operation Warp Speed, the budget and also cybersecurity,

Bret.



BAIER: Jacqui Heinrich in Wilmington. Jacqui, thank you.



As the transition continues, the Trump campaign continues to fight the

election asking the U.S. Supreme Court now to take up the challenge over

50,000 Wisconsin absentee ballots that the Wisconsin Supreme Court allowed.

Lead attorney Rudy Giuliani wants the consideration to occur before the

January 6th congressional review of the electoral college votes.



The court has so far declined to fast track the separate Supreme Court

appeal filed December 20th by the Trump campaign in the Pennsylvania

election challenge.



We now know more about the actions of the suicide bomber in the days

leading up to the Christmas attack and the moment itself. Senior

Correspondent Mike Tobin is in Nashville where the police have just

released video of what the officers saw and heard at the blast site.







UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Stay clear of the vehicle.



MIKE TOBIN, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CORRESPONDENT (voice over): The ominous

message blares from Anthony Warner's recreational vehicle as Officer

Michael Sipos body cam documents the rapid evacuation of downtown

Nashville.



After the blast, glass tickles to the pavement. Officers run to the danger,

assist those who are close to the blast.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Are you guys OK? (INAUDIBLE) Where's your car?



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Right there.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: OK, go to your car.



TOBIN: Warner had allegedly hinted to a neighbor he was about to do

something big.



RICK LAUDE, ANTHONY QUINN WARNER'S NEIGHBOR: He smiled, and he said, yes.

I'm going to be famous. Nashville and the world is never going to forget

me.



TOBIN: There were no red flags, nothing but a pot charge four decades old

to put him on the police radar. Investigators from the FBI, ATF and the

Criminal Investigation Division of the Tennessee Highway Patrol comb

through the debris of the blast to find enough pieces of the R.V. to

produce an intact vehicle identification number. That led them to the name

of Anthony Warner.



Report say he had been giving items away, transferred his house to a

California woman in November for no money. Warner had given away another

car telling the recipient he had cancer.



In that car, investigators found a hat and glove and match the DNA on those

items to Tony Warner.



In a year when all retailers struggle Nashville businesses were hit with

one more unexpected difficulty. After opening in 2019, Peter Gameel's

dessert shop endured a tornado in March then COVID. He had planned a party

Christmas Day hoping to celebrate a new chapter.



PETER GAMEEL, CO-OWNER, BARTELLA DESSERT SHOP: We are in ground zero. We

just got a direct hit. We can't even recognize our store anymore.







TOBIN (on camera): Metro Nashville police say processing of evidence at the

crime scene will take place through tomorrow, then public works comes in to

clean up. And test structural integrity of the buildings, see if it's safe

for people to return, Bret.



BAIER: Mike Tobin live in Nashville. Mike, thank you.



The U.S. Transportation Department said today that positive train control

technology is now in operation on all required railroad sections ahead of

the December 31st deadline set by Congress. The speed control technology is

in place on more than 57,000 miles of track.



The NTSB says that could have prevented accidents like the 2015 Amtrak

crash that killed eight people, injuring more than 150 in Philadelphia.



The Colorado State Laboratory has confirmed the first case of the

coronavirus strain discovered in the United Kingdom that scientists warn is

significantly more contagious.



The individual is a male in his 20s with no travel history, Pfizer and

BioNTech are confident their vaccine will work against this strain but say

studies are needed to be sure.



Vaccines meantime continue to be given around the world but there's concern

over who's getting the shots and who's not and how fast all of that is

happening. Correspondent Bryan Llenas has all the pandemic news from

Brooklyn, New York.







BRYAN LLENAS, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CORRESPONDENT (voice over): As vaccinations

continue, New York State is cracking down on vaccine fraud. Attorney

General Letitia James launching an investigation in some ParCare Community

Health Network over allegations that committed fraud in obtaining and

wrongfully distributing 2,300 vaccine doses to its clinics in Brooklyn and

administering 850 shots to the general public, ignoring state rules

specifying that the first round of vaccines go to frontline health care

workers and long term care residents.



Now, the clinic could face falsifying business record charges for allegedly

misrepresenting itself in order to receive vaccines through the state of

New York.



DR. HOWARD ZUCKER, NEW YORK STATE HEALTH COMMISSIONER: We provided them the

vaccine because they fraudulently filled out a form that said that they

were a qualified health center that was incorrect.



LLENAS: ParCare denies wrongdoing, providing this packing slip to Fox News

showing they received the vaccines legally through New York's Department of

Health.



Governor Andrew Cuomo signed an executive order making vaccine fraud

punishable by a million dollar fine, loss of state licenses and even

potentially prosecuting patients.



GOV. ANDREW CUOMO (D-NY): If you received the vaccine, and you knew you

weren't supposed to receive the vaccine, and that was a fraudulent act by

you.



LLENAS: This as the U.S. Treasury warns financial institutions nationwide

to stay alert to COVID-19 vaccine related scams and cyber attacks.



So far, more than 2.1 million vaccine shots have been administered and

almost 11-1/2 million have been distributed, well short of the 20 million

vaccine doses promised.



DR. ANTHONY FAUCI, DIRECTOR, NATIONAL INSTITUTE OF ALLERGY AND INFECTIOUS

DISEASES: We certainly are not at the numbers that we want it to be at the

end of December.



I believe that as we get into January, we are going to see an increase in

the momentum.







LLENAS (on camera): And despite vaccine delays, certain members of

Congress, their staffs, two members per -- most of the staffs will have

been moved to the front of the vaccination line while police officers

working for the NYPD are still waiting for their first vaccine shots, Bret.



BAIER: Bryan Llenas in Brooklyn. Bryan, thanks.



The CDC says seasonal influenza activity in the U.S. remains significantly

lower than usual for this time of year. Nationwide one-tenth of one percent

of those specimens tested were positive for influenza last week.



We have a chart here showing from the CDC that this year's visit reports

for flu symptoms in the red triangles at the bottom. The visits are much

lower than at least six of the previous flu seasons.



One possible reason for the dramatic drop in cases, according to health

officials, is the measures taken to slow the spread of the coronavirus

could also be slowing the spread of the flu which is transmitted the same

way.



Up next, voters approve the measure. Now, many say they have been duped as

inmates convicted of crimes like indecent exposure and child pornography

could now be eligible for early parole.



And later, why a Georgia senate rally this week is now facing questions

over double standards in the cancel culture era.







UNIDENTIFIED MALE: You see two black people?



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: No! I'm not letting him walk away with my phone!



(END VIDEO CLIP)



BAIER: New York City prosecutors are investigating this confrontation at a

hotel, Jazz musician Keyon Harrold, says a woman grabbed and tackled his

14-year-old son in the lobby she accused him of stealing her phone.



Harrold says the hotel told him the phone was returned by an Uber driver

shortly afterward.



The California Supreme Court says inmates convicted of nonviolent sex

crimes cannot be denied a chance at early parole consideration. National

correspondent William La Jeunesse looks at the ruling and the response from

Los Angeles.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



WILLIAM LA JEUNESSE, FOX NEWS NATIONAL CORRESPONDENT (voice over): Out of

office but not the news, in 2016, former California Governor Jerry Brown

bankrolled Prop 57, offering non-violent inmates' early parole.



Sex offenders, Brown, claimed did not qualify.



CHARLES CHUNG, LAWYER, DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE, CALIFORNIA: His decision to

exclude registered sex offenders was also informed by the promises made by

Governor Brown.



LA JEUNESSE: Now, the state Supreme Court says otherwise. The proposition

provides no indications of the voters intended to exclude from parole

consideration an inmate's sex offenses when the inmate was convicted of a

nonviolent felony.



JIM PATTERSON, MEMBER, CALIFORNIA STATE ASSEMBLY: There's nothing

nonviolent about piping, there's nothing nonviolent about raping an

unconscious individual. There is nonviolent about the possession of child

pornography.



LA JEUNESSE: Voters experts say may have been duped.



KIM NALDER, PROFESSOR, SACRAMENTO STATE UNIVERSITY: The arguments in favor

and the arguments against are by proponents and opponents, and they are not

vetted for accuracy necessarily. And so, it's possible that there is

something that could be exaggerated or misleading.



LA JEUNESSE: Prop 57 was one of several efforts to reduce prison

overcrowding. Attorney say the ruling means up to 20,000 inmates could be

released early, largely because only state law defines violent felonies,

Prop 57 did not.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: What are some examples of nonviolent felonies?



DREW SODERBORG, CALIFORNIA STATE ANALYST: So, one thing that we noted is

that the measure doesn't define nonviolent felony.



LA JEUNESSE: So, voters only knew what they were told or a single paragraph

in the voter guide, something experts at this symposium for inform voters

found funny.



NALDER: Where is that list posted?



SODERBORG: That list is in a section of the penal code. At Section 667.5 be

maybe? I don't know how helpful that is for you.



NALDER: Lies.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



LA JEUNESSE (on camera): It's now up to the state corrections department to

determine which inmates are eligible for a hearing in early release.

Officials put the number between four in 5,000. Bret.



BAIER: A fine print. William, thank you.



The Justice Department says it will not bring federal criminal charges

against two Cleveland police officers involved in the 2014 killing of a 12-

year-old, Tamir Rice. They said the quality of the video of the shooting

was too poor for prosecutors to conclusively establish what happened.



To bring federal civil rights charges, the Justice Department must prove

the officer willfully broke the law rather than a mistake, negligence, or

bad judgment. Prosecutors concluded the evidence was insufficient to prove

beyond the reasonable doubt the officers violated Tamir Rice's

constitutional rights.



Up next, we look at the Georgia senate runoffs one week before Election Day

and how cancel-culture may be impacting that race.



First, here is what's some of our Fox affiliates around the country are

covering tonight.



Fox 25 in Boston, where a statue of Abraham Lincoln with a freed slave

kneeling at his feet has been removed from its perch in downtown Boston.

Workers remove the emancipation memorial this morning from a park where it

had stood since 1879.



In June, the mayor acknowledge the statue made residents and visitors alike

uncomfortable. And city officials agreed to the removal after a bitter

debate.



Fox 31 in Denver, where the heat is coming back on for thousands of

residents in Aspen after police say there was an attack on three natural

gas sites as temperatures are forecast to fall near two degrees there.



Police say, earth first, was found written on a pipe at a natural gas

pumping station near the ski resort town.



And this is a live look at Miami from FOX 7, our affiliate down there. The

big story there tonight, the Boeing 737 MAX back in the air for commercial

flights today after being grounded for 20 months after two fatal crashes in

five months. American Airlines' first flight took off from Miami, landing

safely in New York.



That's tonight's live look "OUTSIDE THE BELTWAY" from SPECIAL REPORT. We

will be right back.



BAIER: Georgia's Republican secretary of state just putting out the

statement, saying the presidential election results have been confirmed in

Georgia for a third time after a hand recount, then, a machine recount

requested by the Trump campaign. Today, a signature match audit in Cobb

County finished found no fraudulent absentee ballots. That coming in just a

few minutes ago.



One week from tonight, America will be watching Georgia decide which party

will control the U.S. Senate. We'll be broadcasting from Atlanta starting

Sunday. Candidates, political ads, volunteers, are already all over

Georgia, and so is controversy.



Correspondent Steve Harrigan is following the race from Atlanta.



STEVE HARRIGAN, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CORRESPONDENT (voice over): Early voting

in Georgia's two runoffs is running at about three-quarters of the pace of

the general election. So far, 2.3 million people have voted candidate Jon

Ossoff says the reason, a strong ground game.



JON OSSOFF (D), SENATORIAL CANDIDATE, GEORGIA: We have called more than 5

million Georgia voters in recent weeks. We are knocking on tens of

thousands of doors per day.



HARRIGAN: Airwaves in Georgia are so saturated with political ads; the

campaigns are buying an unprecedented amount of time in neighboring Alabama

and Florida. Some voters are overwhelmed.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I definitely voted for you and Warnock but it's just,

I'm a little nervous just because of all this negative talk.



HARRIGAN: Democratic candidate Reverend Raphael Warnock is drawing much of

the heat. The Washington Free Beacon reported that counselors at a camp run

by Warnock in Maryland in 2002 poured urine on a 12-year-old camper, who

said his family sued and received the settlement. His opponent, Kelly

Loeffler, says the incident should disqualify Warnock.



LOEFFLER: This is disgusting, it's disqualifying, and Georgians deserve

answers.



HARRIGAN: Warnock was arrested by police for interference when he insisted

counselors have attorneys present. The charges were dropped. A federal

judge in Georgia on Monday ordered two counties to reverse the decision to

removed 4,000 voters from the rolls due to U.S. Postal Service change of

address records.



The judge is the sister of Stacey Abrams, a former Democratic candidate for

governor who has led voter registration efforts in Georgia. The judge

declined the request to recuse herself.



Georgia's Republican secretary of state Brad Raffensperger called the

ruling a "direct attack" on Georgia law. He's also vowed to crack down on

line warming, where a political groups give away food or drinks or small

gifts to people in line to vote.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



HARRIGAN (on camera): Some party leaders have expressed concern that the

fight over the legitimacy of votes in the general election may lead to some

Republicans not voting in the runoff elections. Bret?



BAIER: Steve, thank you. We should point out the president just tweeted

he's like to see the signature verification in Fulton County, Georgia, the

process, according to him, going very slowly.



The Georgia runoffs have had a bit of everything, including how a question

over a double standard when it comes to cancel culture. Correspondent

Leland Vittert explains.



(BEGIN VIDEO TAPE)



LELAND VITTERT, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT: When the rapper BRS Kash headlined

a get out the vote event for Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, he edited the

lyrics of his song "Throat Baby" to "Vote Baby." The real lyrics, as heard

on the music video, are far too vulgar for this program, as are many of his

past tweets about women, police officers, and sex. "Is it an accident or

rape, lol" wrote Kash in a screenshot of this 2012 treat.



"This is who Georgia Democrats Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff had headlined

their event today. Will they denounce this disgusting individual?" wrote

Nathan Brand of the National Republican Senatorial Committee.



Ossoff and Warnock have ignored repeated requests from FOX News, as has BRS

Kash. Somehow Kash has avoided the fate of so many with old tweets or

comments. But 18-year-old Mimi Groves hasn't. This weekend, "The New York

Times" chronicled the plight of a Virginia cheerleader who had her world

upended by something she said four years ago. In 2016 Mimi Groves recorded

a three-second video in which he used a racial slur. In late 2019 fellow

high school student Jimmy Galligan saw the clip online. In the middle of

this year after George Floyd's death, Galligan posted the video, and Mimi

became the center of a national social media firestorm. Quickly, the

University of Tennessee's cheerleading team canceled Groves' roster slot,

and she withdrew from the university. That was back in June. The timing of

Saturday's "New York Times" coverage doesn't make sense to FOX News

contributor Joe Concha.



JOE CONCHA, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: How is this now a story if that video

was released in June and all of this happen six, seven months ago, why are

we talking about it now if you're "The New York Times"? Instead they're

lionizing cancel culture, and this now puts it on a national stage.



(END VIDEO TAPE)



VITTERT: For her part, Mimi Groves says she will spend the rest of her

life trying to explain that she's more than that three-second video

recorded at 15-years-old. Many are asking if Mr. Kash, the rapper, will

face the same type of scrutiny for his tweets. Bret?



BAIER: Leland, thank you.



Up next, the action or inaction on Capitol Hill and how that's impacting

the Georgia Senate runoffs. The panel joins us.



First, beyond our borders tonight. A 6.4 magnitude earthquake hit Croatia

today, killing at least seven people, the earthquake destroying buildings,

sending panicked people fleeing into rubble covered streets in the town

southeast of the capital. It's the second significant earthquake this week

to hit that country.



Argentina's Senate is preparing to vote on a measure that would make the

country the first big country in predominantly Catholic Latin America to

allow abortion on demand. The bill, which has already passed the

Argentinian lower house, would allow for abortions up until the 14th week

of pregnancy.



And in Peru, the Association of Shamans and Healers asked mother earth for

the pandemic to end and world leaders be cleansed so they can make wise

decisions. The yearend ritual gathered shamans and healers who predict

better times ahead in the new year. Thank God for that.



Just some of the other stories beyond our borders tonight. We'll be right

back.







MITCH MCCONNELL, (R-KY) SENATE MAJORITY LEADER: The president highlighted

three additional issues of national significance he would like to see

Congress tackle together. This week the Senate will begin a process to

bring these three priorities into focus.



CHUCK SCHUMER, (D) SENATE MINORITY LEADER: The solution is a simple one.

Put both bills up for a simple up or down vote, and then let the chips fall

where they may. I believe both measures will pass, as they should. But

Leader McConnell must allow the Senate to vote on both pieces of

legislation, the defense bill and the $2,000 checks, before we go home.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Is their objection to the modification?



MCCONNELL: I object.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Objection is heard.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



BAIER: The Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell today saying he's going

to wrap things together, the president's priorities here. And what do we

mean in that way? Remember, the $2,000 check, there's already a $600

stimulus that's going out and the treasury secretary says it could hit bank

accounts tonight, definitely within this week. To make that $2,000, then to

put in Section 230 protection, and that is dealing with tech companies and

protecting them, and election integrity also part of this piece of

legislation that would look at election fraud and concerns the president

has.



Now, it seems highly unlikely that that's all going to come together in the

Senate. And you heard the objection to just voting on the $2,000.



Let's bring in our panel, we'll straighten it all out, Tom Bevan, Real

Clear Politics co-founder and president, Mollie Hemingway, senior editor at

"The Federalist," and Steve Hayes, editor of "The Dispatch."



Steve, this is one way, the Senate majority leader could say I'm going to

put it all out there, but I'm going to wrap these things together. Not

likely the Democrats are going to go for that.



STEVE HAYES, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: I think that's right. It's a

complicated matter because you have Republicans supporting some of it, you

have Democrats supporting other parts of it. I you look at what Mitch

McConnell is doing, he's sort of cleverly adding poison pills to this

legislation that track exactly with what President Trump said he wanted

when he decided to sign the big relief package and omnibus.



I think what's important here is the context. This is not really a policy

fight. This is much more about Republicans having to respond to a temper

tantrum from the president who is trying to steal an election, basically.

If you look at what President Trump is saying, this is about Donald Trump.

This is not about the future of the country. This is not about the future

of the Republican Party. It's not even really about COVID relief. If relief

were so urgent, one suspects that the president would've made this happen

months and months ago.



It's important to remember that his Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin was

at the center of the negotiations. He was on phone calls with members of

the House of Representatives, Republicans, urging them to vote for the $600

relief a week ago. And now the president is calling for this $2,000 relief,

which complicates virtually everything Republicans in the Senate want to

do, and certainly complicates the Georgia specials.



BAIER: Mollie?



MOLLIE HEMINGWAY, SENIOR EDITOR, "THE FEDERALIST": I think these are

actually policy issues in play. Senator McConnell has grouped them

together. He claimed that Trump grouped them together, but of course Trump

had tied the defense authorization with Section 230 repeal. That's the

issue where big tech is afforded all sorts of regulatory protections even

as they engage in tyrannical behavior against online speech and censoring

open, free, and fair discussion of important election issues.



These are actually important policy issues. Whether big tech is allowed to

completely behave this way against conservative speech is a policy issue.

Whether you believe in the conservative populism where after the government

has shuttered all these businesses and destroyed a chance for a family to

make any money this year, whether they should get a $2,000 compensation is

a policy issue. Whether you care about election integrity is a policy

issue.



And so even though Mitch McConnell seems to be doing this to kill the

chance of any of these things actually happening, it also provides a chance

for a marker to be laid down where people can say where they stand on these

issues as well as on that defense authorization, which is one of the big

sticky points there is whether presidents can at any point end some of

these wars that were started by previous administrations, or whether never

ending war will have to just continue into perpetuity. That's an important

policy issue as well.



BAIER: It seems like the veto will be overturned. We'll see what that

votes comes down. But when you talk about politics and the Georgia Senate

races now just a week away, the $2,000 stimulus check, take a listen, and

there are the races. Take a listen to Senators Loeffler and Perdue on this

issue.







SEN. DAVID PERDUE, (R-GA): I am delighted to support the president in his

$2,000, it's really a $1,400 increment over what we've already done. It's

the right thing to do for people in Georgia.



SEN. KELLY LOEFFLER (R-GA): I've stood by the president 100 percent of the

time. I'm proud to do that. And I have said absolutely we need to get

relief to Americans now.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



BAIER: Tom, they were quick to point that out today.



TOM BEVAN, REAL CLEAR POLITICS CO-FOUNDER: Yes. Perdue and Loeffler, they

are reading the tea leaves. They are going to stand with Donald Trump. They

need to stand with Donald Trump because they need his voters to turn out

for them on January 5th. And he's going to go down there January 4th and

make the case not only for the $2,000 but also for these two Senate

candidates. And so they were quick to jump on board with this proposal

because obviously it's in their best interests.



BAIER: And speaking of the NDAA, the National Defense Authorization Act,

here's Senators Cornyn and Markey on this.







SEN. JOHN CORNYN, (R-TX): We will address them, and we have an opportunity

to do that. But we should not try to do that on this bill and risks the

loss of this important piece of legislation now in its 60th year of

adoption.



SEN ED MARKEY, (D-MA): My Republican colleagues seem more interested in

funding defense than in funding the defenseless. In this moment of national

crisis, we are able to afford spending three quarters of a trillion dollars

on a bloated defense budget, but we can't give hungry and suffering

Americans $2,000?



(END VIDEO CLIP)



BAIER: So Steve, the politics of this are tough in Georgia, too, on the

veto override.



HAYES: Yes, they sure are. I think Tom is right. It's definitely the case

that David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler don't want to be seen as contradicting

the president. They are the ones who have their political fates potentially

tied to him in just a matter of a few days.



I think what you've seen from other Republicans, though, is an increasing

willingness to distance themselves from Donald Trump as it becomes clearer

and clearer that he's not going to be the one who is controlling the

future, their immediate future, their immediate political future. I think

we'll see some last gasps of those who are clinging to the president on

January 6th, the day after these special elections in Georgia. But you have

seen with the willingness of Republicans to break with the president on the

override of the NDAA and I think on the checks that he's not in control of

the party the way, certainly the way that he was before November 3rd.



BAIER: But I would say, Mollie, the Senate majority leader is acting like

he's at least listening to the president, whether he brings that forward to

success or not. What about the politics in Georgia when it comes to the

president? He is going to Dalton where Republicans have not seen the early

vote total they expected in that specific area.



HEMINGWAY: Yes, it is true that many Republican voters very much like

President Trump and they were excited to vote for him. He got 74 million

votes nationwide. And without him being on the ballot, it's very important

that he be able to get those people who were inclined to vote for him to

vote for these Republicans who are up.



It's going to be a close race, though. It was already close when it was

done in November. So I expect it to be close when it happens in a few days,

when the vote happens. But those Trump voters who might not be particularly

fond of a Republican Party that seems to care about things differently than

what Donald Trump has brought into the party, that will be the challenge,

and that's why it's so important that he go down there, and also why those

Republican voters see that the future of this conservative populism is

through a Republican Senate. So if Democrats control both chambers and the

presidency, that makes it very difficult to advance this popular

conservatism.



BAIER: Let's dig into that Georgia runoff in just a minute. More with the

panel on that after a quick break.







REV. RAPHAEL WARNOCK, (D) GEORGIA SENATE CANDIDATE: Come January 5th, the

people of Georgia are coming to get their seats back.



SEN. KELLY LOEFFLER (R-GA): Raphael Warnock in Jon Ossoff, they would be a

rubber-stamp for Chuck Schumer's radical agenda to reshape this country

into something unrecognizable.



JON OSSOFF, (D) GEORGIA CANDIDATE FOR SENATE: We have better and bigger

things to discuss the David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler. We have the power to

write the next chapter in American history.



SEN. DAVID PERDUE, (R-GA) SENATE FOREIGN RELATIONS COMMITTEE: The eyes of

the world are on us right now. We know what's at stake here. We're going to

hold this line against this radical socialist agenda and make sure that the

road to socialism does not come through the state of Georgia.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



BAIER: One week, Georgia will decide which party controls the U.S. Senate.

We're back with the panel. There haven't been many polls down there, Tom,

in Georgia, and to be honest we have been a little snake-bitten by polls,

so we've been not focusing too much on polls. But that's kind of your job.

Give us a sense of where this race is as we head one week away.



BEVAN: I will say Trafalgar Group just came out with polls today, in fact,

showing, and they took a poll two weeks ago, and they showed that two weeks

ago they had David Perdue up two points, now they have Ossoff up two

points. Two weeks ago they had Kelly Loeffler up six points. Now they have

her down one point. So a move in the Democrats direction in both of these

races according to Trafalgar, who has been a Trump friendly pollster,

Republican pollster over time. So it does look like the Democrats have a

bit of momentum here with just a week left.



And as you mentioned, Republicans are worried they are not getting the

early vote turn out. They're going to need big turnout on Election Day, on

January 5th, and that's going to be Trump's job when he goes down there is

to energize those voters and really get them to the polls on January 5th.



BAIER: Mollie, how big a challenge do you think that is? Obviously the

president is focused not on January 5th as much as January 6th, where he

says there's going to be a congressional effort to overturn what he feels

was an election stolen, and he has talked a lot about that on twitter and

elsewhere. What about this visit and how much time he'll spend actually

getting people out to the polls on the Senate?



HEMINGWAY: Right. This is not his first visit to Georgia, the one coming

up. He'd already been down there to gin up excitement there. And that's why

he's the person that people need to be down there because he is the only

person who can make people enthusiastic about it.



There are problems in Georgia, though, that I worry about with people

having confidence in the election. You mentioned earlier in this show about

Stacey Abrams' sister, who is a judge, saying that the state cannot remove

4,000 voters who should not be registered to vote down there. You have the

case where the Trump campaign had been suing in Fulton County, what

everyone, whether they think Trump has a good case or not, agrees is the

strongest of his cases, and a judge still has not even decided to hear that

case.



And so I think people are legitimately worried that there is a lack of

confidence in these election systems and that getting people excited to go

out and vote when they are still worried about some of that might be a

challenge for people.



BAIER: Some of these Democrats, Steve, are saying, listen, there won't be

this sweeping change. There are still votes that you don't know about, like

Joe Manchin in West Virginia. Is he going to vote to go with some of the

more progressive or radical programs, filibuster killing, et cetera. We've

had him on the show. But Republicans are saying, Steve, how can you trust

all of that to one guy? What about that pitch about sweeping transitional

change if Chuck Schumer takes over in the Senate?



HAYES: Yes, I think that's the Republicans most effective argument by far

is to say we need a Republican majority to keep Joe Biden from having

control of Congress. You want somebody to put a brake on what Joe Biden has

said he wants to do. I think that's a very effective case, particularly an

effective case in a place like Georgia that has been red.



But I think Donald Trump does complicate that case. For the reasons that

Mollie suggests, I think the president going around and floating these

conspiracy theories that the elections were stolen does seed in some

voters' minds this doubt about whether it's even worth it to show up and

vote. And so I think that's a complication.



If you look at the swing away from President Trump from some military

voters, there was a "Wall Street Journal" story today saying that they were

moving away from the president. His veto of the NDAA complicates that

matters I think as well.



BAIER: We'll watch it. As I said, we are heading to Atlanta, start

broadcasting on Sunday. Panel, thank you very much.



When we come back, the brighter side of things caught on video.



BAIER: Finally tonight, some major milestones. We talked a lot about

Georgia lately. Here is a story that didn't involve politics down there. on

Christmas Day, Georgia firefighter Buddy Sloan proposed to his girlfriend

Kristina. Fellow firefighters recorded the special moment as Kristina said

yes. I don't think the backing up of the fire truck was planned, but

congratulations for that.



And it was a special moment for the five-year-old Jase Black who was

finally able to ring the bell at Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital in

Florida. After more than a year of chemotherapy there, hospital staff

cheering as he rang the bell, dancing his way out of the hospital. Way to

go, Jase.



Thanks for inviting us into your home tonight. That's it for the SPECIAL

REPORT. Fair, balanced and unafraid. "THE STORY," guest hosted by my

friend, Shannon Bream starts right now.



Hi, Shannon.



END



