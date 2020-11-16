Senate control hinges on dual Georgia runoff elections

This is a rush transcript from “The Five” November 13, 2020. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

JESSE WATTERS, FOX NEWS HOST: Hello, everybody. I'm Jesse Watters, along with Dagen McDowell, Juan Williams, Kennedy, and Greg Gutfeld. It's five o'clock in New York City, and this is The Five.

President Trump speaking publicly for the first time in a week. And giving a very important update on Operation Warp Speed from the Rose Garden moments ago. Revealing when a vaccine could be available.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: Operation Warp Speed is unequaled and unrivaled anywhere in the world. Pfizer said it wasn't part of Warp Speed, but that turned out to be an unfortunate misrepresentation.

They are part, that's why we gave them the $1.95 million -- billion dollars.

We will work to secure an emergency use authorization, which should be coming down extremely soon, and my administration will then coordinate the distribution of the vaccine, and it will be approved, I think again, it will be approved very, very quickly.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: The president also saying other vaccines in addition to Pfizer's could be ready soon, and while Joe Biden's team has discussed the possibility of future lockdowns, President Trump said that won't happen on his watch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: I will not go. This administration will not be going through a locked down. Hopefully the -- whatever happens in the future, who knows which administration will be? I guess time will tell, but I can tell you this administration will not go to a lockdown.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: All right, Dagen, a lot of good news from the update from Operation Warp Speed. I guess this was developed five times faster than any other vaccine, and they could get 20 million doses out by December, and the rest of the country could see distribution by April.

DAGEN MCDOWELL, FOX NEWS HOST: Right. President Trump knew from day one that the only way for this nation to get out of this pandemic, and he did call it the China virus in that press -- in that speech, was to, as fast as possible to get a vaccine under development, and that's part of what Operation Warp Speed has done, is dedicating billions of dollars to the development of those vaccines, but also securing that the manufacturing and the supplies of those very vaccines, that was he's talking about with Pfizer.

So, you got four they are in stage three trials. Pfizer, Moderna is right on deck as well, along with AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson. And he also, rightfully so, took a shot at Governor Cuomo.

WATTERS: I think we have some of that sound. Let's play that. And then Greg Gutfeld, Cuomo's best friend can react.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: As soon as April, the vaccine will be available to the entire general population with the exception of places like New York state where for political reasons, the governor, he doesn't trust the fact that it's this White House, this administration. So, we won't be delivering it to New York until we have authorization to do so and that pains me to say that.

So, the governor, Governor Cuomo will have to let us know when he is ready for it.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: I'm sorry, Dagen, you wanted to get in there.

MCDOWELL: Well, this -- this has been the best example of a public/private partnership that President Trump put in place. But Governor Cuomo, he has to do his own safety review of the vaccine because, we can't trust Donald Trump's FDA, which is ludicrous and shows a complete lack of knowledge about the way that vaccine trials happen with independents safety review board.

But also, he said recently that he and other governors will potentially stop the vaccine distribution before it does damage. So, he killed thousands of elderly people because of his nursing home order, so he's trying to up the total of the number of people that he kills. He is an ego with a haircut that could potentially kill you. That's who the governor is.

WATTERS: I think it's got to be posturing from Cuomo, Greg. I don't see there's anyway where 49 states take distribution and he says, no, no, slow it down, we're not ready yet.

GREG GUTFELD, FOX NEWS HOST: Yes, I think you're right. I think you're right. I just have to point out that this is kind of a big deal. I was in this past life, I was a health journalist, I don't recall this ever happening in my life where you did something so fast and it ss so promising so quickly, with whatever system that was created here you can employ and target other illnesses.

We still don't obviously have a vaccine for AIDS. There are other diseases that we could -- we could tackle with this and I think you can't -- I don't think you can underplay this.

I have a terrible analogy for the vaccine and Joe Biden.

WATTERS: Go ahead.

GUTFELD: He basically inherited a housebroken pet. He didn't have to do the work for this. So, he may reap the benefits of having a great vaccine, but he never really had to put the work in.

It's like when somebody marries somebody who is recently divorced. Maybe all the habits have been worked out, you know? And that's it. But the thing is, and I just want to focus on what Trump said about the lockdowns -- sorry.

WATTERS: Go ahead.

GUTFELD: He is right. You don't want to be in the prison of two ideas of no lockdown versus lockdown, you want an adjustable path. But we do know that people with less occupational freedom have higher stress levels, we are seeing this in suicide rates so we have to -- we can't just stare at one variable, which is deaths. We have to look at all the variables from zero to 25. I believe we have had a total, in age, we've had a total of 500 deaths.

So, we -- meanwhile, I guess like 65 and over it's about 180,000, 150,000, somewhere around there. So, we have to be able to adjust and be realistic about this and I think he is -- he is correct to factor in the damage that it's happening on people who don't necessarily have to be locked down.

WATTERS: Well someone else housebroke rookie.

GUTFELD: Yes.

WATTERS: And it wasn't Emma and I and we're very grateful for that, so Joe Biden obviously is going to be very happy. So yes, he -- Joe Biden --

(CROSSTALK)

LISA KENNEDY MONTGOMERY, FOX NEWS HOST: Emma received two housebroken, that's wonderful.

WATTERS: I still have some days. But he will be inheriting --

MONTGOMERY: Yes.

WATTERS: Operation Warp Speed and not just Operation Warp Speed, you'll have full distribution probably churning if everything breaks Biden's way with the certification by the time he gets in there.

MONTGOMERY: Yes. And that's one of the issues, the supply chain because for these first two vaccines that will be ready, you know, of course we've heard so much about the Pfizer vaccine, it has to be stored at 94 degrees below zero and there aren't trucks that cold, and there aren't freezers that cold even in major cities with big hospitals.

So that's why you look at a couple companies down the road, Johnson & Johnson had some more promising vaccine and that it doesn't have to be stored as cold, it can be stored longer and you only, at this point it's possible you could only need one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, but they are a few months behind the rest of them. But I may wait for that one.

(CROSSTALK)

WATTERS: Yes, who don't like needles are very happy about it.

MONTGOMERY: But I have to say, and Dagen knows this intimately, when you have a loved one who is going to or struggle with cancer and you are reading and consuming as much information as you possibly can about a potential treatment.

And if we can get the FDA out of the way and, you know, really impose some of the right to try stuff that the president pushed so hard, you could see a groundbreaking new horizon in medicine with therapies that can be ready, faster especially if people with, you know, right to try conditions, if they're willing to take them. So, part of this is very, very exciting. Take the politics out of it so you can keep people alive.

WATTERS: I hope they do. And Juan, you'll be getting vaccinated, right?

JUAN WILLIAMS, FOX NEWS HOST: Yes. Well, I would take them the minute -- you know, I'm in the older age groups, so I really, you know, I worry about this virus. But I must say I have a different take than what I've been hearing here because to me, one, I don't think the development of the vaccine was related to Operation Warp Speed. It was a separate commercial free market enterprise, let's salute that, done by Pfizer and a German company.

WATTERS: Didn't they get money from the government?

WILLIAMS: No, they did not.

MCDOWELL: They got --

WATTERS: They got a whole pool of money.

WILLIAMS: No.

MCDOWELL: They ink a deal -- they ink a deal with Health and Human Services, there is a deal on Pfizer's web site, that they got two -- almost

$2 billion for manufacturing and distribution and they say in the press release, as part of Operation Warp Speed's --

(CROSSTALK)

WILLIAMS: Right but it wasn't --

WATTERS: Right.

MCDOWELL: -- goal of 300 vaccines.

WATTERS: We'll send you the --

WILLIAMS: OK. It wasn't part of --

(CROSSTALK)

MCDOWELL: Three hundred million does.

WILLIAMS: OK. But my point is for the last week since the election, President Trump has been moping around. This is the first time we've seen him, as you said, and he hasn't been dealing with this issue. So, but to my

--

WATTERS: What issue?

WILLIAMS: COVID. So, to my mind --

(CROSSTALK)

GUTFELD: That's a press conference about the vaccines.

WILLIAMS: Excuse me, I just said, we haven't seen him for which it is the first time.

GUTFELD: Now you miss him, Juan. Now you miss him.

WILLIAMS: So again, OK.

MONTGOMERY: That's sad.

WILLIAMS: So, here's the reality, that he's leaving us with what people I think are calling a hot mess on Joe Biden's doorstep. This is not a trained puppy, this is something out of control that's raging in our country and we are not just talking about attacks on the governor of New York or saying whatever happens in terms of the election, which was the message he delivered there.

We're talking about a nation that is right now, Thursday we had 150,000 new cases, the highest since the pandemic began. We had 66,000 people in hospitals, a record number. More than 1,000 dead, eight of the last 12 days since the start of this month.

So, when we come to thinking about how we deal with this, his focus is on we're never going to have a lockdown not in this administration. We don't know what's to come again. Not acknowledging that he lost the election.

But the reality is that Joe Biden has said that he is listening to Dr.

Fauci who says he doesn't think that a lockdown is necessary at this moment. We had a press conference today from the man who is leading Joe Biden's task force, he said we don't need a lockdown right now. What we need to do are take specific steps, including the masks, the hand washing, the distancing.

MCDOWELL: Can I add, Juan.

WILLIAMS: That is the reality of what's going on.

(CROSSTALK)

WATTERS: So, it's the same thing as the Trump task force?

WILLIAMS: No, it is not --

WATTERS: Yes, it is.

WILLIAMS: -- because obviously, they are paying attention. They understand our nation right now is facing a crisis.

MONTGOMERY: Juan, you have to ask two people who are consulting President-elect Biden right now, Michael Osterholm who has called for a lockdown and Ezekiel Emanuel who hates people over 75 and doesn't think that old people who are the ones who are dying from the virus, he doesn't think that they should be the priority to get the vaccine!

MCDOWELL: Can I add one thing?

(CROSSTALK)

WILLIAMS: No but the point is, that what you have is people pointing out different ideas.

MONTGOMERY: That's a big point, Juan.

WILLIAMS: But, no. Fauci --

MONTGOMERY: I love people over 75.

WILLIAMS: Hang on, hang on. I'm glad you do, but I'm saying Fauci and the head of the task force have been very clear. There's no need to fight about this lockdown because both sides say right now, that's not where we are.

WATTERS: That's not what you said but go ahead.

MCDOWELL: I observed case fatality ratio in the United States --

GUTFELD: Yes.

MCDOWELL: -- is lower than it was in recent weeks because I've got the data from Johns Hopkins, 2.3 percent --

GUTFELD: Exactly.

MCDOWELL: -- in the United States, lower than Mexico, Iran, Italy, United Kingdom, Columbia, Brazil, Spain, Turkey, Argentina, Belgium, Romania.

We're right on par with France, number one. Number two.

(CROSSTALK)

WILLIAMS: yes. I'll tell you what.

MCDOWELL: About the vaccine.

WILLIAMS: I thought you were so concerned about Americans, Dagen.

MCDOWELL: About the vaccine.

WILLIAMS: And so now you want to talk about everything but what's going on in our country.

MCDOWELL: No, I'll talk --

WILLIAMS: Because you want to use that to defend Trump.

MCDOWELL: Let me finish. Let me finish.

GUTFELD: No, no, no. Can I --

WATTERS: Yes.

GUTFELD: What she's trying to point out is what I keep saying every day on the show that you avoid that the percentage -- the fatality rate is declining. Right now, it's about 2.3 to 2.4 percent. A month ago, it was 2.7. October, it's like 3 percent. In June, 5.5, April, 5.9. I hate going through these numbers because, but we have to because you are spreading lies, Juan.

WILLIAMS: No, because you say --

(CROSSTALK)

GUTFELD: And you got to stop.

WILLIAMS: -- you say stuff like --

GUTFELD: It's going down.

WILLIAMS: -- the only reason that we have more reports of coronavirus is because of an increase in testing.

(CROSSTALK)

GUTFELD: No, I didn't say that.

WILLIAMS: That's not right, Greg.

GUTFELD: One of the reasons we have more cases --

WILLIAMS: that's not right.

GUTFELD: One of the reasons why we have cases is because we're testing.

WILLIAMS: No.

GUTFELD: I didn't say the only --

WILLIAMS: No, but that's not true. Because Greg, we have right now --

GUTFELD: Yes, it's true.

WILLIAMS: Greg, we have more testing and we have a record number of cases.

GUTFELD: The rate is declining.

WATTERS: So, there is more testing.

GUTFELD: The percent --

(CROSSTALK)

WILLIAMS: No, it's not.

GUTFELD: Yes, it is.

WATTERS: All right. OK, Juan, Juan, for the record, because I just looked at this earlier today --

(CROSSTALK)

WILLIAMS: Yes, go ahead.

GUTFELD: The media cannot report science.

WATTERS: At the end of September we were testing on average 800,000 a day.

Now, we are testing 1.6 million a day.

WILLIAMS: We should be testing more.

WATTERS: We have doubled the testing in one month.

WILLIAMS: Good.

WATTERS: We have doubled the testing in one month and that's a fact. Coming up, Barack Obama is attacking President Trump over the election, claiming he is dangerous for democracy.

WILLIAMS: The fight over the election continuing. The Associated Press projecting today that President Trump will win North Carolina. A hand recount is starting in Georgia while the president's lawyers are launching new challenges in Pennsylvania.

And now former President Obama is going after President Trump and Republicans for challenging the results.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BARACK OBAMA, FORMER PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: I'm more troubled by the fact that other Republican officials who clearly know better are going along with this, are humoring him in this fashion. It is one more step in delegitimizing not just the incoming Biden administration, but democracy generally. And that's a dangerous path.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WILLIAMS: Jesse, the Trump team today lost their third effort to delay certification in Michigan. They pulled out of an Arizona challenge. Why are they unable to show evidence in court of any fraud or corruption in this election if they keep saying there is?

WATTERS: Well, that didn't have to do anything to do with fraud, those cases. If you look at the affidavits there's dozens of them and they talk about suspicious ballot dumping, forged signatures, all kinds of mischievous activity. And if a third of those allegations are accurate that means there is more evidence of corruption in this election than there was evidence of collusion in the last election.

(CROSSTALK)

WILLIAMS: I'm just saying we haven't seen any in court?

WATTERS: Well, Juan, it takes a little while to go to court, present your evidence and have a case built. Because this isn't going to happen overnight. This is something that you have to have confidence in the election. You can't just have Democrats thinking the election was kosher.

You want the rest of the country to believe that too.

And until you go out and follow up on these allegations, every single election going forward if you use mail ballots to this level, people are going to be suspicious about and you don't want that and I don't want that.

WILLIAMS: Well, so, Greg.

GUTFELD: Yes.

WILLIAMS: The Department of Homeland Security said the election this year was the safest, most secure ever. Why won't Trump accept what his own department is saying?

GUTFELD: Wait, I have something -- the decision desk just called North Carolina for Joe Biden in 2024.

MONGTGOMERY: Exciting.

GUTFELD: Yes. Yes. Amazing. The Department of Homeland Security could be right, but that's compared to what? I mean, when you have Joe Biden's future, whatever, chief of staff saying that everything is fixed and you can't be calling people crazy for being suspicious of this election when people for four years said that Trump was an existential threat to the world.

If he is an existential threat, then you are going to do everything you can to undermine it. By the way, America has done regime changes for less. I mean, if you ask the left -- not the left because the left are actually closer to the centrists than the never-Trumpers, if you ask the never- Trumps who's worse, Iran in the 1950s or Trump in 2017, they would say Trump 2017.

So, they actually have a reason, a reason to fix an election. And everybody, everybody has reason to be suspicious of this. And to marginalize people who don't buy this, that's part of the game, to make you feel stupid for believing this is not for it.

And by the way, Obama is also saying the reason Trump won in 2016 was because of racism. Yes, millions of Americans who voted for Obama also voted for Trump and that's because they are racist? I -- you know, people always thought that he didn't like America. No, he just didn't like Americans.

WILLIAMS: All right. So, Kennedy, is Trump jeopardizing our national security by not allowing Joe Biden to see the national security briefing?

An increasing number of Republican senators are saying look, I don't care what you want to say, give him the national security briefing.

MONTGOMERY: No, and Lindsey Graham has said the same thing. I'm very confident that Joe Biden has been around the federal government for long enough that he has deep-staters who are whispering in his ear. And he was vice president four years ago so I'm pretty certain that he has a good, running knowledge. He may have forgotten some of it, what the global landscape is like.

And you know, he'll get the briefing books. I'm very, very confident in that. But I'm also confident, and the thing that frustrates me is, if Democrats are willing to sign a pledge and say that we will never contest an election again, we will never contest a close election again because it's so childish, then I think I will put a lot of people's minds at ease.

I don't think they're going to because if you lose a close election you were going to contest the results in one way or another. I don't think we are going to have anything but close presidential contests for the foreseeable future.

WILLIAMS: But you know that this one wasn't that close, right?

WATTERS: In a lot of states it was close.

GUTFELD: Yes.

MONTGOMERY: In Wisconsin it most certainly was.

WILLIAMS: No, no, I'm saying --

(CROSSTALK)

MONTGOMERY: No, I know how the Electoral College work. I understand that.

GUTFELD: Where it mattered. It was close.

WILLIAMS: You know how the Electoral College, OK.

MONTGOMERY: I also know what the polling was. I mean, the polling --

(CROSSTALK)

WILLIAMS: Yes. But the polling was, but right now Joe Biden not only leads in the -- he leads in the popular vote. He leads strong in the Electoral College.

GUTFELD: That doesn't matter.

WATTERS: Juan, you know the polls were wrong.

WILLIAMS: OK.

GUTFELD: In California, Trump won. I mean, it's a stupid -- it's a stupid argument is my point.

WILLIAMS: OK.

WATTERS: Maybe we should remove California.

WILLIAMS: Polling I'm just saying --

(CROSSTALK)

WATTERS: In California lots of voters --

WILLIAMS: -- popular votes, Electoral College all went one direction.

MONTGOMERY: No, I understand that.

WILLIAMS: OK.

MONTGOMERY: Juan, I have not disputed that but why did Democrats sent teams of lawyers to places like Florida ready to contest the results if Joe Biden only lost by half a point --

GUTFELD: Big point.

MONTGOMERY: -- in Florida? They were going to do the exact same thing. And I talked to Democrats the week before the election who said they are trying to steal this from us. That was Democrats, so they were ready to do the whole thing. So, if they're going to call it off and not do this when the tides of fortune are reversed, then I got it.

WILLIAMS: All right. All right. So, Dagen, you know, I was thinking about why Republicans are refusing to tell President Trump that he lost. And I've got to think, are they just worried about hurting his feelings? Is he like a snowflake on the right?

WATTERS: Like Hillary?

MONTGOMERY: She won.

MCDOWELL: Because the rate -- because there is clearly fishy things going on with the vote.

WILLIAMS: Like what?

MCDOWELL: So, the biggest -- well, I mean, you can read the affidavits that have been filed in this case.

WILLIAMS: But we are two weeks out.

MCDOWELL: Listen. Let me -- let me -- I didn't -- I didn't --

(CROSSTALK)

WILLIAMS: Put it before a court.

MCDOWELL: I didn't use the word fraud, but we had an unprecedented number of mail-in ballots and I can tell you in New York City, I got somebody else's ballot, absentee ballot application in my mailbox.

So, to take a few weeks to make sure and convince the American population that the election was fair, you would want that for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, number one. Number two, I might listen to President Obama if once in four years he had stepped up and said this Russia collusion thing, it's not going anywhere. It's a bunch of lies, you need to accept Trump as your president.

GUTFELD; Right.

MCDOWELL: He's angry, he doesn't believe in democracy because he can't believe that President Trump never got elected after he was in office for eight years. You know why? Because the Obama-Biden economy sucked to high heaven. People's wages in this country never even grew at 3 percent, and people, the working-class Americans weren't getting ahead.

That's why President Trump got elected, and one more thing, I've got a couple of (Inaudible) we can get to work and saw California off and push it into the Pacific. So, get ready.

MONTGOMERY: Be Trump property --

WILLIAMS: I just wish somebody would be honest with the president. Coming up next, the fight for the Senate. It comes down to Georgia. Will some of the rhetoric from progressive Democrats hurt the party? Next on The Five.

MCDOWELL: If the Democrats want any shot at capturing the Senate through two runoff seats in Georgia, they better tell the far-left radicals to take a hike. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is defending the push to defund police after it just cause Democrats key races.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REP. ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ (D-NY): Our budget is too high. We have a $6 billion NYPD budget that goes up to $11 billion. The path towards justice is a long arc and that it happens in steps. Safety is not just an officer with a badge and a gun.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MCDOWELL: And Republicans are more happy to use that radical rhetoric against Democrats.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEN. TOM COTTON (R-AR): It's not just raising your taxes or taking away your health insurance on the job or confiscate your gun, they plan to do those things, but they also want to pack the Supreme Court, they want to make Washington D.C. a state to pack the Senate. They want to eliminate the Electoral College; they want to radically change this country. But I know the good people of Georgia are not going to allow them to do that on January 5th.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MCDOWELL: Jesse?

WATTERS: I mean, AOC has got a lot of incoming these days. Not only the Democrats dislike her, the Republicans are using her as a punching bag.

Man, she might need a vacation, I would lay low if I were her. The more she talks, the worse it gets. Now it's not defund the police. What is it now?

They don't want to take money away from the police. They want to give it to a health care worker or social worker who tags along with law enforcement.

So, if that call comes in on 911, and there's a serious beat down somewhere. How's the social worker getting there? Is she riding a shotgun in the police vehicle? Is she trying to keep up in like a minivan in the back? Does she have a weapon? What happens if a brawl breaks out? Is she's supposed to sit there and watch it. Is she's supposed to help the police officer? This practically doesn't make any sense.

So, I just feel like you're going to hear a lot about AOC. I would put Pelosi in Georgia, I would take AOC, I would put Omar in Georgia. I'll put them all right in Georgia and I just level them.

MCDOWELL: Maybe they can bring Hanoi Jane Fonda for giggling about the -- about COVID.

WATTERS: Jane down there -- right.

MCDOWELL: That it was -- what did she say? Oh, it's God's gift to the left, Greg.

GUTFELD: You know, I wouldn't mind -- I wouldn't mind listening to the arguments that they would make for shifting money to certain areas. But they only make those arguments when they're talking about things they don't like. They never talk about reducing a budget for their pet projects. It's always like the police.

MONTGOMERY: Amen.

GUTFELD: Here's the deal. In New York City, there was $800 million that some -- that went somewhere that was supposed to deal with the mentally ill and the drug addicted and get them out our streets.

KENNEDY: Who run that by the way?

GUTFELD: The wife of the mayor. Imagine that, the worst mayor alive. So, the point is, they can't even enact the things they claim they want. So, we can't trust them on anything. And I hope -- was the Portland Oregon -- was that the City Commissioner wanted to fund the police and then called the police on her Lyft driver because he wouldn't roll the window up.

So, these people, the quickest way to become a hypocrite, claim you wanted to fund the police because it's almost karma that a week later you're going to have to call the cops. It'd be very, very embarrassing. And I love that kind of embarrassment.

MCDOWELL: I love Joe Manchin's comment about it, the senator from West Virginia. Defund the police, defend my butt. Juan?

WILLIAMS: I'll stay away from that question. I think that, you know, it's curious to me. I mean, clearly, President Trump tried to paint Joe Biden as a socialist down in Georgia, and it didn't work. In fact, Joe Biden won Georgia and, you know --

GUTFELD: Well, that remains to be seen. Recount.

WILLIAMS: Well, but he's way ahead in Georgia. We know he won Arizona.

These were red states that you would have thought oh, well, it's going to work there. It didn't work. So, it's curious to me that you would go back to a failed political strategy.

The bigger issue in Georgia is you've got two Republicans., incumbents by the way, both appear to have made profits with questionable stock deals after they got government briefings on the Coronavirus. So, for me, that's a bigger problem, much more relevant.

In addition to it, you have a Republican Senate that's been blocking stimulus aid for people who are unemployed in small businesses, again, bigger issue on the ground in Georgia. But you know, look, I think President Trump is not going to be on the ballot, Dagen.

So, I think that getting Democrats out in Georgia is going to be tougher.

You'd have to say Republicans are favored at the moment. But you know, those are real issues. I don't think there's socialism -- it might play well on TV, but it doesn't play well in Georgia.

WATTERS: Well, it played well done ballot. It played well down ballot in the congressional races and in the Senate.

WILLIAMS: I don't know what -- I don't know that but I think that it's clear --

WATTERS: It also got a lot of seats in the House.

WILLIAMS: I think it's clear, it just didn't work nationally.

MCDOWELL: But real quick. The Senate Democrats are the ones that wouldn't even let half a trillion-dollar bill, rescue bill go up for debate in the Senate, number one. Number two, could Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez be the skunk at the picnic and not know that she's the skunk?

KENNEDY: Yes. And then she would say that that language is skunkist and he would have a real issue with that. But you have people within the Democratic Party like James Clyburn who are saying stop with the sloganeering, stop with things like socialism and defund the police, because you know, Max Rose who's no longer going to be a congressman in New York in a purple district, he is one of the casualties of that sloganeering.

And even the head of the Democrat Party in New York State took aim at AOC and said she's got six to one Democrats to Republicans in her district. He said, she couldn't spot a Republican with binoculars in her district. She has no idea how to run a statewide race or race in Nassau or Staten Island.

GUTFELD: Did the decision desk call that yet, Max Rose?

WATTERS: I like that guy. I like his commercials.

KENNEDY: He got good commercials.

WATTERS: They're feisty.

WILLIAMS: I hope that you are giving the decision desk credit given what happened in Arizona.

GUTFELD: No, they don't deserve it.

MCDOWELL: Ahead, forget Liz Warren and Bernie Sanders getting spots in Biden's cabinet. Hillary Clinton could be headed for a prime position.

KENNEDY: That's right. Welcome back. Joe Biden's cabinet could include Hillary Clinton. The Washington Post reporting she is being considered for ambassador to the United Nations in order to help elevate the position of the U.S. on the world stage. Elevate her.

GUTFELD: Yes. You know what, I think her husband really did want her in a cabinet, but not that cabinet. But it's just like clockwork. It's like -- you know, if this election holds, the swamp returns. It's like, the parents went away on an ocean cruise, and then the phone calls made, all the friends in the neighborhood come over and start raiding the liquor cabinet.

I think people in power who were outside Trump world were tired of not knowing what was coming the next day. And that's what was happening with Donald Trump. They could not control tomorrow. They could not control the media narratives. They could not control anything.

WATTERS: You're right.

GUTFELD: And the Trump world, they were outside and now they're back in and they're all lining up and they can't wait because now they're back in control. And everybody's happy. The media is happy. Everybody's got a light little step going because you know, big, bad, orange guy who wouldn't let you in on the games is now gone.

KENNEDY: Oh, Jesse, so what --

WATTERS: Is your step light? Is that how you're walking around?

WILLIAMS: No.

WATTERS: Yes. Can you get some of that light step, Juan?

WILLIAMS: I would like it. I've been asking Gregg to help.

GUTFELD: I'll carry you.

KENNEDY: So how excited are you, though, to have her back? You're with her.

WILLIAMS: I don't know. I do like Hillary Clinton. I know you guys beat up on her.

GUTFELD: I would never call her evil though. I would never call her evil.

WILLIAMS: OK. OK. But I'm just saying --

WATTERS: Wait, you have called her evil.

GUTFELD: That was the previous Greg.

WILLIAMS: I wasn't going to mentioned that. You just got to let them go, man. I don't know that this is a -- is going to be accepted if she was offered, and I don't know if it's going to be offered. The woman was Secretary of State, right.

WATTERS: Right.

WILLIAMS: And she's now, I think, in her early 70s.

KENNEDY: Well, John Bolton was the U.N. Ambassador and then he was the DNI.

GUTFELD: Are you saying just because she was --

WILLIAMS: That's different. That was -- that was going the other direction.

KENNEDY: You think that was a lateral move?

WILLIAMS: I think so. I think -- but look, I think the more reality maybe this will give you guys some hope. I think she is going to be a player. I think that Biden will listen to her. I think there'll be visits and you can beat up on her then. The other one that's getting a lot of attention, Susan Rice, because people are talking about Susan Rice being in the cabinet.

But I think Republicans are overplaying Benghazi and all that stuff. Look, I think Susan Rice, given her credentials, can be confirmed even if Republicans are in the majority.

WATTERS: Who would think Juan would be the first one to bring up Benghazi.

GUTFELD: Yes.

WATTERS: We didn't even say it.

WILLIAMS: Is that right.

WATTERS: You're always mentioning Benghazi, Juan.

WILLIAMS: I know. It's me.

WATTERS: Stop with the Benghazi.

WILLIAMS: I thought it was -- you know what, I'm just trying to get a beat on you, Jesse. That's all.

KENNEDY: No, it's unacceptable. You're absolutely right. It was atrocious and those people should be held accountable. Juan is absolutely right.

Dagen?

MCDOWELL: She was a breath away from the presidency. She was Secretary of State and a senator and she's going to go be the U.N. ambassador? She must want to get away from Bill.

KENNEDY: They're like, go, honey. I think you would have to ambassador overseas.

GUTFELD: He wanted her to go to like a really dangerous part of the world.

KENNEDY: Doesn't Syria needs ambassador?

WATTERS: Wait, wait. When will he finds out that the U.N. Ambassador just hangs out in New York?

KENNEDY: Exactly.

KENNEDY: Oh, his dreams are crushed. All right.

GUTFELD: Well, we're done here, aren't we?

KENNEDY: But this has been a really great time.

GUTFELD: Yes. It's just we shut down early. There you go.

KENNEDY: "FAN MAIL FRIDAY" is next.

GUTFELD: "FAN MAIL FRIDAY." First question, really good from Veronica. What is the best gift you have ever received? One that makes you smile years later. Dagen?

MCDOWELL: Car -- no, watch. This watch. This watch.

KENNEDY: Nice.

GUTFELD: What kind of watch is it?

MCDOWELL: It is -- I don't -- Panerai.

GUTFELD: Oh, I don't even know what that is, so it's got to be --

WILLIAMS: Oh, those are great watches.

MCDOWELL: Yes. It's ceramic.

GUTFELD: Ceramic?

MCDOWELL: It's ceramic, yes.

WILLIAMS: Those are much prized, Italian.

GUTFELD: Juan, what about you?

WILLIAMS: I got a great gift last Christmas, Greg. And I'm almost embarrassed to tell you this story. But you know, people typically give you gifts to family and it's like OK, I got you know, another sweater, blah, blah, blah. So, there's this big long box. I opened it up and it's a baseball bat. And it says, "Washington Nationals World Series Champions 2019." And I think that's nice. Thanks.

But then, I turned the bat over and it's signed to me by Anthony Rendon who was the star third baseman and my kind of hero.

GUTFELD: Wow.

WILLIAMS: And I got to tell you, Greg, this is so embarrassing especially, to tell you because you're always on me. I teared up, Greg, over a gift.

KENNEDY: Oh, that's sweet.

WILLIAMS: It was -- it really meant something.

GUTFELD: Oh, that's good. Jesse, did you get anything like that?

WATTERS: No, I don't cry, by the way.

WILLIAMS: Thank you. There you go. I knew you'd do that.

WATTERS: Dana gave me that Michael Jackson jacket with all the zippers, with red leather.

GUTFELD: Yes.

WATTERS: It was something I wanted when I was a child, but my parents were too -- I'm not going to say cheap, but they didn't want to spend money. Or maybe they had an idea that maybe Michael Jackson was not a great thing for me.

GUTFELD: Yes. It's going to be hard if you ever wear that jacket and people say where'd you get that from? And you said it belonged to Michael Jackson- stein. Michael Jackson-stein, my ophthalmologists gave it to me. Definitely not the pedophile. All right.

KENNEDY: Yes. Couldn't you see Jesse dancing at a Michael Jackson show and catching Michael Jackson's eyes, and say, who's that PYT?

GUTFELD: Yes.

WATTERS: OK. Now, it's getting weird.

GUTFELD: OK, what do you -- what gift?

KENNEDY: The most memorable gift was a speak and spell. I got to speak and spell when I was six.

WATTERS: What's that?

GUTFELD: Typical.

WATTERS: What?

KENNEDY: It was -- it was like a computer. It was a handheld device and you could punch in words and it would say the words for you. And it would like test your spelling.

WATTERS: It's like voice by text.

GUTFELD: Yes, it is. They invented it way before. But -- OK, so my -- the book -- the gift that influenced me the most, my parents gave me The People's Almanac. It was this giant book and it was in a box. I thought, oh wow, this is a toy and it was -- but it had all this trivia. And if you're at home and you're my age, there was this sexual term glossary. And I think it was like 11. And I --

WATTERS: You never left that page.

GUTFELD: I never left that. It was like -- it was like A through Z, I learned stuff that no child should ever learn. Anyway --

KENNEDY: For a tosh.

GUTFELD: Yes, exactly. What was your first R-rated movie? From JustMeMary.

Kennedy, let's go this way.

KENNEDY: It was Animal House.

GUTFELD: In the theater?

KENNEDY: No. No, we got -- we got -- we were early adaptors and we got a VHS.

GUTFELD: My sister Jeannie took me to see Animal House at the Hillsdale Cinema 21. And I saw women's thing for the first time. Jesse?

KENNEDY: But you know what it was because of the glossary.

GUTFELD: Yes, because of the glossary.

WATTERS: I think that movie Porky's. Was that R?

GUTFELD: That's definitely a Jesse film.

WATTERS: Why, Greg?

GUTFELD: I don't know. Because it was a low rent version of Animal House.

WATTERS: I love low rent films. I do. I love them.

GUTFELD: Juan, what was the first R rated movie?

WILLIAMS: I don't know. I don't remember. But you know, I tend to think it wasn't about anything sex, it was violence. Because violence really was what set them off initially, so I think it might be in some war movie or something.

GUTFELD: Interesting.

MCDOWELL: Fast Times at Ridgemont High. I snuck into it after I'd already read the book. I bought the Cameron Crowe book which I still have and paperback.

GUTFELD: It's a great film. I was going to say -- I was going to say The Exorcist, but I think it might be Animal House. But Exorcist, I saw -- that was R rated, but I was on TV. I can't believe that was on TV. And I was alone. Well, I was with my -- it was the scariest thing I've ever -- one of the greatest ever made.

MCDOWELL: Awful. I'd never watch again. I watched it last weekend.

GUTFELD: Did you?

MCDOWELL: Yes, I did.

WILLIAMS: Did you got scared?

GUTFELD: Did you levitate?

MCDOWELL: No.

GUTFELD: Alright, one more thing is up next. OK.

WATTERS: It's time for "ONE MORE THING." Greg?

GUTFELD: All right, tomorrow night, "THE GREG GUTFELD SHOW" Saturday, November 14th, 10:00 p.m. It's a doozy. I got Brian Kilmeade. Who is he?

Joe DeVito, very funny, Kat Timpf, and Tyrus. Great.

All right let's do this. Greg Fitness Tips. You know I'm getting back in shape. I feel pretty good. But you know, before you do anything, whether it's the Peloton, or go for a jog, you got to stretch like this little fella here. Check out that form. Look at that stretching.

WATTERS: Good.

GUTFELD: This is the best way to prevent any kind of hamstring pools or anything else. And I'm all for dogs lifting their legs if they aren't peeing on my stuff. You know what I'm saying? I can watch that for days and I have.

KENNEDY: It's like don't defund my butt.

GUTFELD: Yes.

WATTERS: That is one limber feline. All right.

GUTFELD: It's a dog.

WATTERS: That was a dog?

GUTFELD: Yes.

WATTERS: I thought it was a cat.

GUTFELD: It was a dog.

WATTERS: That looks like a cat to me.

GUTFELD: What kind of dog was it?

MCDOWELL: Pomeranian.

GUTFELD: Pomeranian.

WATTERS: We're going to have to get -- we're going to have to get that cat tested. All right, Shark News. There we go. Usually, what I do for shark news is I show sharks preying on other things. This video is something else preying on the shark. Watch. It's a dog.

GUTFELD: Are you sure it's not a cat?

WATTERS: That's a cat that just a shark. Way to go, whiskers. Yes. All right, speaking of whiskers, "WATTERS' WORLD" has nothing to do with whiskers, but it sounds good coming off the tongue. Newt Gingrich, Sarah Palin will be joining me. It is no Brian Kilmeade, but we do our best on "WATTERS' WORLD." Juan Williams.

WILLIAMS: All right, it's beginning to look a lot like Christmas. Take a look. That's the 79-foot Norway Spruce that's being cut down in Oneonta, New York, soon to be arriving here in New York City to be the glistening star of Rockefeller Center's annual Christmas display.

WATTERS: It cause a lot of traffic.

GUTFELD: Murderer.

WILLIAMS: This year, that tree is going to take on special meaning, holiday traditions, like Radio City's Christmas Spectacular canceled due to the Coronavirus. Christmas party is crowded, department store is also facing difficult times. So, a lot of people are going to find Christmas joy in taking a look at the big tree. It was donated by the owner of Daddy Al's General Store in Oneonta Al Dick.

The tree is being trucked in New York. It's going to be erected on Saturday. We don't know when the lighting ceremony will be held but we'll let you know.

GUTFELD: The Decision Desk says next week at 4:00.

WILLIAMS: Well, they were right about Arizona.

WATTERS: Kennedy.

KENNEDY: All right. So, if you are planning ahead for Thanksgiving and you don't know what do, listen to my latest podcast. Go to FoxNewsPodcast.com, and Kennedy saves Thanksgiving. I will tell you exactly what to bring, who to talk to, and how not to barf in someone else's handbag. You're welcome.

GUTFELD: Beautiful.

WATTERS: Dagen.

MCDOWELL: Well, speaking of barfing and Christmas cheer, Juan, Jamison Whiskey has created a Christmas tree for five grand. It is made out of 130 Jameson Irish Whiskey bottles. 129, sorry. But guess what, they're empty.

There's no booze.

WATTERS: Greg believes in Jesus now.

MCDOWELL: There's no booze. You do get $45.00 gift card, good for one free bottle of booze. They have to send technicians to your house to set it up, eight and a half feet tall for five grand. Only seven of the trees have been made. They're available through a contest in case you're interested.

WATTERS: I could use some Jamison right about now. It has been a long week.

GUTFELD: Has it? No, I don't think so.

WATTERS: It has been a long four years.

GUTFELD: I think you should do another two hours of THE FIVE.

WATTERS: Yes, you want to do it now.

GUTFELD: Yes, let's do it.

WATTERS: You start.

GUTFELD: All right, welcome to THE FIVE. What's going on in Georgia?

WILLIAMS: I think you want another four years.

WATTERS: The Decision Desk hasn't called that one yet. That's it for us.

