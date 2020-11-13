Senate control hinges on dual Georgia runoff elections

This is a rush transcript from “The Five” November 12, 2020. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

JUAN WILLIAMS, FOX NEWS HOST: Hello, everyone. I'm Juan Williams, along with Dagen McDowell, Jesse Watters, Dana Perino, and Greg Gutfeld. It's

5:00 in New York City. This is The Five. The ongoing 2020 election fight now taking center stage in Georgia. What happens there could dramatically alter the future direction of our country.

That's because control of the U.S. Senate is on the line. Republicans currently have 50 seats, but Democrats could still gain the upper hand.

There are two runoff races set for January in Georgia. And as you can imagine, both parties preparing for a bitter fight. Big name Republican senators already sounding off about how important it will be to win.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Bernie's America is on the ballot in Georgia. What we're trying to do is stop the most radical agenda in the history of American politics from being enacted. And Georgia stands in the way of socialism for America.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: It's so important that we win these Georgia races because it's The Squad that will determine what bills are passed out of the House of Representatives. We don't want a Democratic in the Senate majority passing The Squad's legislation once it comes over from the House.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: It's a rare situation. You have two Senate races up in one state, and they will determine whether there are 52 Republicans that can stand up against the radical left of center, in many cases, socialist agenda or not. And that's what is at stake here. People know it. I think the people of Georgia know it.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WILLIAMS: And Republicans are upping their attacks on Georgia's Senate candidate, Raphael Warnock. Take a look at this new ad from his Republicans opponent, Kelly Loeffler.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: He's anti-Israel, anti-Second Amendment, sympathizes with Marxists and socialists, and wants to make your neighborhoods less safe. Don't let him fool you with pizza and puppies.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WILLIAMS: Dana, you saw that ad. The GOP is obviously trying to cast Reverend Warnock as a black radical, tying him to Reverend Jeremiah Wright, Fidel Castro. Now, I'm think to myself the radical tag didn't work against Biden. It didn't work against Obama. Can it work here?

DANA PERINO, FOX NEWS HOST: But it did work in most of the down ballot races. It worked to help the Republicans not lose a single incumbent in the House. It worked to help elect all those additional Republicans that flipped seats from Democrats. It helped the Senate actually stay the way it is. You know, at one point, it was possible that all seven of those Senate seats were going to go to the Democrats.

So I think that the message absolutely worked, and it over came a fundraising deficit. The Democrats have raised so much money. They outspent Republicans across the board, not everywhere by a lot, but in some places by a lot. So the message that they're bringing to Georgia I think that's absolutely right. The Republicans have raised, I think, $32 million right now.

And they have joined the forces of Loeffler and Perdue, the two Republicans candidates. And the Democrats have done the same thing. And they are basically running in lockstep with each other. And the other thing that's kind of interesting is Alexandria Ocasio Cortez and Bernie Sanders are headed down there to campaign. The Republicans couldn't be happier.

Like, exactly, this is perfect. Please go down there and campaign a little bit more. We'll raise even more money. But I do think that's they're taking it so seriously. I think the senators going down there shows that, on the Republicans side, this is the first cattle call for 2024. This is a way to do some good -- get some goodwill from the Republicans.

Build up your name ID, and not offend Trump world while you're doing it.

And I think that you'll probably see a few more of them. The Democrats are going to bring their heavy artillery to this, and the Republicans are going to have to do the same.

WILLIAMS: So Jesse, I'm going to make you a political consultant. I know you do deep dives, so --

JESSE WATTERS, FOX NEWS HOST: Pay me first.

WILLIAMS: No, no, this is for the Republicans --

(CROSSTALK)

WATTERS: I'm a hired gun, Juan.

WILLIAMS: So David Perdue, the senator Republican from Georgia, bailed on his second debate with Jon Ossoff, the Democrat. Because Ossoff, in the first debate, called him out on questionable stock transactions after he had been briefed on the Coronavirus back in the, I guess, early spring of this year.

PERINO: Also, he canceled because Trump was having a rally.

WILLIAMS: So will he debate Ossoff this time?

WATTERS: I don't know and I don't care. What I don't like saying is the name Ossoff. I also don't like Warnock. It makes me sick to my stomach. So if Georgia wants to be sick for six years pronouncing those two names, be my guest. I prefer Perdue and Loeffler. Those are much better names. By the way, Juan, has Ossoff denounced white supremacy yet?

Because his silence, it really makes me wonder, because that's how we're doing this now. We're going to play that game. Also, I do believe Warnock, is his name, has supported Jeremiah Wright, remember America on 9/11, the chickens came home to roost. Are those Georgia values? I don't think so.

Remember when all those mobsters were tearing down the statues of the founding fathers?

Warnock and Ossoff were nowhere to be seen. Again, silence is violence in my book. And you know, think about this, Saturday afternoon, 3:30, SEC championship game, maybe Alabama is in town for the Georgia Bulldogs, live on ABC, national anthem plays at the stadium, Juan. Do Warnock and Ossoff stand or do they kneel?

I believe they will kneel for the national anthem if it's played at Georgia Stadium. And I don't think those are Georgia values. Also, what are the biggest industries in Georgia? We have mining. We have wood products, machinery. We have chemicals. All of those great things are under assault if Joe Biden becomes president and the Democrats have the Senate.

Look, Green New Deal, regulations, tax hikes, that's just going to slaughter those industries, destroy jobs, hurt families. Again, those are not Georgia values.

WILLIAMS: Wow, you know what, no wonder people prays your political advice.

That was great.

WATTERS: Thank you.

WILLIAMS: So Greg, welcome back.

GREG GUTFELD, FOX NEWS HOST: Thank you.

WILLIAMS: You know, we were talking about the idea that the Republicans have sent so many of their senators down there already. You just saw them in the lead-in to this segment. But then the Democrats have two winners, Obama and Biden that they can send into the state. Will that help them get out the vote?

GUTFLD: Sorry, winners and alleged winner. Let's not jump too far, OK?

We'll get into that in the B-block. All right, so here is the deal. I want to convince people who are left, right, center, and apolitical, why the Democrats should lose these elections. Because as a libertarian, it pains me to admit that small government is dead. We're never gonna have a small government.

Small government dialed years ago. So all you can really have is something called slow government, very, very slow. It's -- because speed is the opposite of wisdom, as we learned in the election. And there is nothing scarier than big, fast government. I mean, imagine Michael Moore running a three minute mile. That is fast, big government.

The only way to keep big government slow is divided government. That's the only way you can do it. So even if you're a liberal, you should go, like, maybe I don't want to give the keys to all the cars to AOC because that's what's gonna happen. And if you think political polarization is bad, i.e.

two parties, the only thing worse than two parties is one party.

Because then you -- you don't want either your side to achieve its dreams fast enough because it never works out. You have to have something slow there. You have to have a governor, which is the device that keeps something from going too fast. And that is divided government. I was trying to figure this out.

How many times -- how long does a government have an entirely uniformed government? Like, Obama maybe had it two years. It only lasts like two years, right?

(CROSSTALK)

GUTFELD: Yeah. So what does that tell you? It tells you that America favors divided government more than the politicians themselves.

WILLIAMS: But they gave it a solidified government at first.

GUTFLD: Yes, and then you wear out your welcome.

WILLIAMS: All right, all right. So Dagen, you're always so smart about money. And I -- money is going to play a big role in this race. And right now, I think if you talk to political consultants, they favor both of the Republicans in these races, still thinking Georgia tilts to the right. So how it do you think money will flow from Republican pockets if they think these are safe seats?

DAGEN MCDOWELL, FOX NEWS HOST: It's definitely flowing, as Dana pointed out, the amount of money the Republicans have raised so far. But this is one instance where I'm not thinking about money. I'm thinking about this as a southerner. Because again, you look at Chuck Schumer. And now, we take Georgia then we change America, the Republicans -- the national Republican senatorial committee already cut that ad staring Rick Scott.

You know, Rick Scott, Marco Rubio in the state, that's OK, because the Alma

(ph) brothers are from Florida, and Tom Petty is from Florida. So I think that maybe Georgians are OK with that. But then Andrew Yang saying me and my wife are moving to Georgia, and he had to walk that back today, saying I hope everybody -- to be clear, I'm heading to Georgia to get the vote out.

We don't plan -- I don't plan on voting, myself.

PERINO: I didn't know that.

MCDOWELL: Yeah. And then also, you had a statement. It was an article in The Huffington Post today from Stacey Abrams' spokesman, Seth Bringman, saying we're overwhelmed by the outpouring of support. But please do not, I repeat, do not book plane tickets or gas up your cars and make plans to travel to Georgia.

And the reason is because it shows that liberals have so little respect for what Georgians think. They have to go down to Georgia and eat bag after bag of boiled peanuts and mispronounce (Inaudible) educate Georgians on what should matter to Georgians. That is the quickest way to lose your ass in that state and any state down south, so be very careful.

Stop lecturing people. They know what they want. And it might not be what Oss -- what's his name and Warnock are selling.

GUTFELD: I would like to lose my ass

WILLIAMS: Hey, hey, hey, hey, slow down, guys. Slow down. But I must say they also chose Joe Biden, which is why Democrats have some hope. Coming up next, Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, they're attacking President Trump for challenging the election results, next on The Five.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

WATTERS: Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer tearing into President Trump's election challenges. It comes as the Trump campaign readies new legal action in Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Arizona. watch

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: They're engaged in an absurd circus right now, refusing to accept reality. The Republicans have decided that they will not respect the will of the people.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: The election is not in doubt. This is nothing more than a temper tantrum by Republicans. The election is over. It wasn't close.

President Trump lost. Stop denying reality. Stop deliberately and recklessly sowing doubt about our democratic process.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: And while Democrats demand an immediate concession, they haven't always practiced what they preach. For example, Joe Biden's new chief of staff claimed elections were rigged in an old tweet. And he also said Al Gore was the real winner in the 2000 election.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: we believe that the progress made in the count thus far indicated that we were clearly on a path for Vice President Gore and Senator Lieberman to make up the difference and to pull ahead had the count been fully completed

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: Greg, if I were a Democrat and I was confident in the election returns, I would say you know what, go for it.

GUTFLD: Exactly.

WATTERS: We're going to certify the results in a few weeks. Have at it, and let's see what happens.

GUTFLD: Yeah, absolutely. First, I was going to say that. But Chuck Schumer talking about sowing doubt, him? Can I say putz? He's a putz. That's all they did for four years. OK, again, if you're the confident that the results are aboveboard, then you should welcome double checking, especially when you're complicit in sowing the doubt.

For example, this is -- I don't think there's ever been a more emotional, contentious election, where one side branded another side as bigots and Nazis until the Democrats and the media created this environment where no one could trust anybody, right? And they still are by doing these naming and shaming lists, this black listing of Trump employees. That also sows doubt.

You're going, like, these guys will do anything. They'll do anything even fix an election. And this also wouldn't be an issue if we didn't hand the power -- I maybe too late -- hand the power over to the media. I never really thought about it until this election, and maybe that's on me, the fact that it's the media that gets to decide who wins based on projections.

It has nothing to do with certification. It's just, hey, I got to be first.

I got to be first. I got to call this state first. It's a myopic mindset.

And in its interesting -- you're actually undermining the trust in the system, especially when the current environment is as contentious, emotional, almost dangerous that maybe go slow, and nobody went slow.

And you think they would have. And I think that contributed to what we have now, which is we can't trust this. And we shouldn't trust it. Let's check under the hood. This is a used car.

WATTERS: Yeah. And you want to be able to trust it, because we've never had an election with, what, half the country voting by mail.

GUTFELD: Exactly.

WATTERS: So regardless of who wins or loses, if anything, you want to make sure going forward, you want to have confidence in the mail ballots at this level.

MCDOWELL: Maybe the Supreme Court, at least, will take up what happened in Pennsylvania where the state court overruled the legislature there in extending the number of days that they could collect ballots. Because again, that goes to election security and integrity for years to come. But what -- to Greg's point, Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer need to sit this one out.

It's been Russia, Russia, Russia, and then the Mueller investigation. Oh, and let's impeach the president during as COVID was beginning to spread around the globe. And then, Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer both had a hand in not helping children, the unemployed, and small businesses by continually putting the kibosh on rescue for people.

And it's just -- well, again, arrogant delusional or delusional arrogance, take your pick.

WATTERS: Juan, maybe like Mueller, we do a special counsel to look into the election results, $40 million, lots of lawyers, what is the harm there?

WILLIAMS: You think you're lost in the past?

WATTERS: Maybe a commission. How about a mission?

GUTFLD: I love commissions.

WILLIAMS: I'll tell you what I'm happy about, Jesse. I hear Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, I think I believe they're watching Fox.

WATTERS: Really?

WILLIAMS: Yeah. I think we have got some new viewers.

WATTERS: Hi, Nancy.

WILLIAMS: Because Fox is calling Biden President-elect, and they're saying President-elect Biden. By the way, most Republicans, most Republicans, I saw a poll today said 60 percent of Republicans say Joe Biden is the next president of the United States. Even our pal, Karl Rove, has written, there is no recount that is going to change the fact that Joe Biden won this election.

WATTERS: Why are you worried, Juan?

WILLIAMS: I'm not worried. I'm just saying this is so overwhelming. You know, even President George W. Bush has called Joe Biden to congratulate him. Now, you have Charles Grassley, Johnson, Lindsay Graham, John Cornyn, Ron Johnson, leading members of the U.S. Senate, all Republicans, saying let's get going.

Let's make sure that Joe Biden has the presidential daily briefings so we can have a smooth transition that serves the American people in the midst of a Coronavirus. Instead, you are going on and on about something that happened long ago.

WATTERS: Last week?

WILLIAMS: Get out of here.

PERINO: I mean, it's hard to imagine -- remember there was a call by the president early on to say that he wanted an election call election night.

If you go to the model where you wait till certification, then that would be waiting a month until after election results. An as a country, maybe everybody decides to do that.

But that will -- I guess, we have to decide that in four years. I would say about Pelosi and Schumer, they're like the last two guests at an open bar wedding trying to squeeze out everything they possibly can from the bar before the president leaves. Because as soon as he does, they don't have anyone to blame any more.

GUTFELD: Oh, yeah.

PERINO: They're going to have to be supporting Joe Biden. And one of the things she came out today and said, she very much wants the Coronavirus bill but they're not budging from their position. Now that position that she had just lost her 10 seats in the House, and maybe even more. Ben McAdams of Utah is likely to lose that seat, too. And he was somebody who was saying, please, we need a bill.

And Kevin McCarthy says they can point to all of these races where not having a Coronavirus bill really hurt them.

WATTERS: Well, I still think they're going to try to blame Trump for everything.

(CROSSTALK)

PERINO: -- remember Obama did for Bush.

WATTERS: That's right. All right, coming up, bad news for Democrats looking to get rid of President Trump. He's not going away any time soon, and we'll tell you why, next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

PERINO: All right. While the fight over the election plays out White House Press Secretary, Kayleigh McEnany, says President Trump will be a fixture in the Republican Party for years to come.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: He has 72 million people who love him, who want to show up to support him. His base is strong. And there is no denying that this president is the titular head of our party for many decades to come.

And the enthusiasm you see among his base is something to behold.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PERINO: And President Trump he is reportedly telling an adviser he is thinking about running for president again in 2024 if his election challenges don't work out. So 2024, you up for it, Dagen? Can you think that far ahead?

MCDOWELL: No. I can't even decide what I'm going to eat for dinner. I could see it, because President Trump gave a voice to so many millions of Americans who were overlooked by both parties. These are the people. It's why -- I don't know why I didn't see it coming when he first declared his candidacy more than four years ago, because these are the people that I grew up with.

Their families, they have middle class jobs. They made furniture. They worked in the textile business. All those jobs got shipped overseas because of politicians in cahoots with large corporations, so wink, wink, nudge, nudge, you give us money, you can those jobs overseas and boost your earnings. And these people and families wound up selling the made in China crap in, you know, big box retailers.

That was the job they wound up they with. He's not going away. And they're not turning on President Trump at this point.

PERINO: Yeah, formidable presence for the president, Juan?

WILLIAMS: Well, look, I don't think there's any question that Trump-style nationalism, you know, America first has some power to it. I think even as he lost in the election, we saw 70 plus million people voted for President Trump. But I think, Dana, the party is moving on. I mean, I just don't know that they have a choice. You stop and think about it.

You know, he's gonna be less of an intimidating, bullying presence because he won't have the bully pulpit of the White House and the presidency at his disposal. And I think the party's got to find its way in terms of dealing with the virus, with the economy. And you know, just stop for a second. You were talking about this.

But Josh Hawley, Marco Rubio, Ted Cruz, Tom Cotton, Liz Cheney even, they're all making plans for 2024 right now. So you know, and you look at Senator McConnell in the Senate. He's no populist. He's never been one. But he had to deal with the power of President Trump. He will not have to do that once Trump is not in the White House.

And as he tries to protect his GOP majority in the Senate, it changes the dynamic.

PERINO: And President Trump has started a pac, Jesse, which allows him, you know, the ability to kind of be a kingmaker if he wants to be.

WATTERS: Yeah. If Biden wins and gets into the White House, you know, we're still living in Trump's America. Even though it's Watters World, it's still Trump's America. He's going to, you know -- if I were him I would go down to Mar-a-Lago and golf and hang out with Melania. But if he wants to run again in 2024, that could be the greatest comeback story ever.

And he has got, like you said, 70 million Americans. It's an army. And they feel like he could avenge what they perceive as a rigged loss. I think the rationale in four years would be economic. If the Biden policies smother the Trump recovery, and hammer wages and job growth, Trump can just come in as an ally to the working people and really -- and in really help himself out there.

Also, Biden probably get us into some dumb war, that he has a history of doing that. So, the President could also come in and make that argument.

But is the country psychologically and four years going to be ready for the

-- for the Trump show again? Biden could just bore us all to death, where you even get the media rooting for a Trump reentry into the ring. And they may end up doing what they did in 2016 by creating this big comeback narrative, and end up helping them get back in.

PERINO: Yes, Greg, not just the media, but maybe even late-night comics. I mean, what are they going to do?

GUTFELD: Oh, they're already missing him. Remember, he wasn't around the weekend? Where is he? Everybody was screaming, where is he? The party may have moved on, Juan, but he is the titular head. And I'm going to keep saying that phrase. That is -- when I for my speed thrash metal band, it's called Titular Head.

Look, to your point. This is a perfect movie structure. Act one, 2016.

PERINO: Yes.

GUTFELD: Act two, Joe Biden enters the picture. You think the heroes gone, right? He's out of the picture. But no, Joe Biden screws everything up. He rolls back immigration. He raises taxes. He negates school choice. He does all the things that hurts the blue-collar worker, and Blacks and Hispanics included. He just turns out to be an awful mess.

And then act three, the triumphant return of Donald Trump. And I'm going to I predicted this. I think it was (INAUDIBLE) and this is, of course, assuming that the recounts don't work, and the legal stuff doesn't work.

And I think the voters, the Trump voters, the people behind them, the 70 million, they won either way.

They may feel like they haven't won right now, but you have to understand, you don't really love somebody until they go away. And then when they come back, you love him even more. And I think that's what's going to happen here. Think about this. Think about the comparison of Obama. Obama went away. He wasn't the titular head. He basically left the party, just disappeared. Trump isn't going to do that. And they need him.

He defined -- he redefined the party because he spoke for people that both the Democrats and the Republicans forgot about. So, I think -- I think we're going to have -- we're going to have a hell of a lot of fun. We're going to have two presidents. We're going to have two Presidents.

WATTERS: Kamala and Trump?

PERINO: And you know what we get to talk about next week?

GUTFELD: What?

PERINO: Barack Obama's -- the first -- part one of his memoir comes out next week.

GUTFELD: That's going to be great. Speaking about Trump.

PERINO: Ahead, our new COVID lockdowns looming and top Biden advisor causing controversy with what he just said.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

MCDOWELL: Liberal governors in New York and New Jersey announcing strict new measures as COVID cases rise across the country. Joe Biden has recently promised he was shut down the virus, not the country. But one of his top COVID advisors is contradicting that pledge big time. Listen to this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

MICHAEL OSTERHOLM, EPIDEMIOLOGIST: We could pay for a package right now to cover all of the wages, lost wages for individual workers, for losses to small companies to medium-sized companies, for city, states, county governments. We can do all of that. If we did that, then we could lockdown for four to six weeks.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MCDOWELL: When asked about the lockdowns today, Biden's team dodged that question.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JAKE TAPPER, ANCHOR, CNN: Is that something that President-Elect Biden is considering, a four to six-week lockdown?

KATE BEDINGFIELD, COMMUNICATIONS DIRECTOR, BIDEN 2020: Well, I think he laid out very clearly across the course of the campaign the things that he wants to do to get the virus under control, including encouraging national mask mandates, including providing resources to small businesses and schools to ensure that they can open safely.

He's put forward his own plans that are going to get the virus under control and are going to get the economy moving again. Obviously, he is listening to the very best advice from scientists, from doctors.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MCDOWELL: Greg, that doctor, Osterholm, seems to forget the rising suicides and addictions and people missing regular cancer screenings, the hardship that children are experiencing, and all the businesses that have gone under permanently.

GUTFELD: Well, it's the difference between single variable thinking, and like more cases and all the other things that are going around in this big picture of this universe. I do think that they're -- if they're -- if they're basing all of this on increased positivity rates, it's a huge mistake, because that is going to -- that just reflects more repetitive testing, and overlooks the resiliency of the population, the fact that the death rates are going down.

It's like test -- it's like testing for arthritis. Like, you may never know you have arthritis until they test it. And they go, you have a little bit of arthritis. Like, I felt I had little. They did an X-ray. You have a little bit of arthritis. And I go, I'd never do that. It's something that is just prevalent to your point. And it's a grim point that I was thinking about last night.

I don't think I've experienced more death in my life than in 2020 in terms of relatives, and friends, acquaintances in this year, and none of them were from COVID. You know, there was a cancer, there was -- there was pneumonia, there was an overdose. And I'm wondering, everybody -- if everybody sat down and went through their mental Rolodex of people who passed away this year, you will then be able to catalog this -- the butterfly effect of death, right?

You change this one thing, shut down everything, and then what happens to everything else? That butterfly effect. People are home alone; they end up drinking a lot. They can't go to their meetings; they can't go to any meetings. There are people that are dying from car accidents. And you think that wouldn't be the case. But it's because more people are -- there fewer people on the road, but they're speeding. We had so many pedestrian deaths in New York City. And you thought, well, how could that be in a lockdown?

It's because people are speeding because there's nobody out there. It's weird and sad. Sorry.

MCDOWELL: No, it but it's true. And it's something that clearly this doctor is just ignoring, Juan. Do you think Biden wants to shut down the economy?

WILLIAMS: I don't think anybody wants that. But, look, I mean, there's a certain reality we have to be in touch with here. Right now, 10 states --

10 states have a new level of death, the rolling seven-day average 10 states. We're talking as the cases hit a national record on Wednesday, hospitalizations more than 65,000 of our fellow Americans. And we know about the death toll more than 200,000 people.

GUTFELD: The death toll isn't death rate, Juan.

WILLIAMS: I'm just telling you, right now, the death rate in 10 states is at a record level, Greg. And you know, I don't --

GUTFELD: You mean, death rate is increasing?

WILLIAMS: I don't think Trump is going to be -- you know, remember, Trump said no one's going to be talking about the virus after the election. Well, we're talking about the virus, because the trends are all in the wrong direction. So, when you ask me that question, Dagen, let's not dodge it.

And I think that what you see is Joe Biden wants to work with the governors, the mayors, the scientists to try to find a way where you don't have to do a lockdown. But why would you say you don't do a lockdown if that would save us from getting sick, and people die? You got to be honest with people. I think that's the first step.

(CROSSTALK)

MCDOWELL: But people are dying. They're dying from suicide; they're dying drug overdoses. They're dying from cancer because they're not getting screened.

GUTFELD: If we all stayed home, we'd never have another car accident, Juan.

WILLIAMS: We're not saying stay home for it. We're saying here are logical steps to protect ourselves as Americans. Why can't we look out for ourselves and our families?

MCDOWELL: We are but there's an alternative to shutting down the economy.

Cuomo writes a book about leadership and he almost single-handedly killed thousands of elderly people in New York? Jesse.

WATTERS: Well, I'm just sorry to hear that Greg has arthritis. You know what, Greg. I'm sure that there's an advertisement on Fox then you could pick up some of the medication.

GUTFELD: I think we -- and by the way, you probably have it too.

WATTERS: I just don't know it.

GUTFELD: You just don't know.

WATTERS: I just haven't been checked. My ache -- haven't been having some achy knees recently. Listen, the Biden team off to a heck of a start. You know, one advisor says we're going to lockdown for a month, the other says we're going to give the Chinese the vaccine before the Americans get it.

Is the advisor that told LBJ to send half a million troops to Vietnam, is he still around? Maybe Biden could pick him up? Or how about the guy that did the Web site for ObamaCare? Let's put him in charge of something big.

I'm getting the feeling that Biden is surrounding himself by a bunch of idiots, and this is going to be presidency by committee.

And if you walk into the White House with a lab coat on and tell Biden to do something, he'll say, OK, scientists, and he'll do it. This is not good.

You're going to have more czars than you've ever seen. I mean, Biden doesn't even tweet himself. The guy from MSNBC wrote his speech for Saturday night, then went he went on MSNBC and praised it and didn't say he was the one that wrote the speech.

Look at the transition team. It's all Silicon Valley. Check their names out. That's who's running the show right now. Biden doesn't know what he's doing.

PERINO: Well, they say they like Dr. Fauci. Dr. Fauci today said lockdowns are not necessarily what we need to do, so that. Then the second thing I would say is if you are on the transition team, and you're advising Biden, I would say, you don't need to go on cable TV. You should save your advice for Biden, and then let him take all that advice and make a decision from there before jumping the gun.

MCDOWELL: Yes, Cuomo, gatherings of 10 people or less not based on science, not based on science. The far left is telling Biden it's time to pony up what Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren are demanding in exchange for their support.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

GUTFELD: The far-left wants to be rewarded for supporting Joe Biden. Liz Warren thinks Joe's success is due to running on the most progressive platform ever. She's right. Now, Warren wants Biden to bypass Congress to implement a socialist wish list. And Bernie Sanders thinks Biden will make good on his campaign promises.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEN. BERNIE SANDERS (I-VT): Do I expect that they will come forward and keep their word in maintaining and legislating on the proposals which we agree to? Yes, I do.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GUTFELD: Now, Dagen, it's a shame Karl Marx isn't alive right now because Joe could name him to his cabinet.

MCDOWELL: Yes. I don't think Elizabeth Warren will be in the cabinet though because he is owned by -- he is owned by the securities and investment community and the hedge funds that gave all that money to him. He took in four times more than Trump from securities firms and about four and a half times more money than Trump from hedge funds and private equity.

Elizabeth Warren is a one-woman economic wrecking ball. Her accountable capitalism where she wants to take over essentially how businesses in this country are run is a non-starter. No go. Elizabeth Warren stays in the Senate.

GUTFELD: Juan, the problem with the Democrats is that they're only defined as not the Trump party. They have no identity. That's why they're for -- that's why they're easy pickings for the left, the far left. That's my theory. You can agree with it.

WILLIAMS: Well, I'm interested in it. I always listen. But listen, I have a different theory about why Elizabeth Warren is not going to be in the cabinet. I'm not sure about this, but I think it's too big a risk given the slim margins in the Senate for Biden to name a Republican -- a Democratic senator from a state that's governed by a Republican governor, and that's Massachusetts. So, I don't see that --

PERINO: And Vermont.

WILLIAMS: Right. And Vermont, in fact, right.

GUTFELD: Interesting.

WILLIAMS: But I will say this, when you talk about this agenda, this radical agenda, I mean, what's so radical? Most Americans -- this is mainstream America, I'm telling you. Most Americans are in on the climate theater --

GUTFELD: Not the climate deal.

WILLIAMS: -- in the DREAMers, they're in on lower drug prices, they're in on government ethics --

GUTFELD: Everybody is for low drug prices.

WILLIAMS: OK, so I'm saying, that's what -- that's what Elizabeth Warren wants him to do.

GUTFELD: But the Dems are like -- they're not even supporting Trump in the withdrawal of troops. What happened to the left? They're now pro-war, Jesse.

WATTERS: They are pro war. They want to kill your sons and daughters in a bloody sand. Was the bump in music that you played, was that the theme to Beavis and Butthead, Gutfeld?

GUTFELD: No, that's Judas Priest, Breaking the Law.

WATTERS: Yes, Breaking the Law, yes.

GUTFELD: Yes.

WATTERS: I just wanted to -- if everybody realized that. I just noticed a difference. So, Trump gets elected, and he says, we're going to build a wall, we're going to cut taxes by this much for these types of people.

We're going to do this in foreign affairs, and we're going to do this in the country, and the rest of the Republican Party followed.

Now, Biden comes in and you have a good chunk of that party telling him you're going to do this, and you better do this, and you better do this, or else. It's the exact opposite. And that's because Biden is not a leader.

Biden is a follower.

GUTFELD: Excellent point, Jesse. He makes some good points despite the head injury. Dana, I'm going to post a question I post to Juan, but I'm going to post it differently to you.

PERINO: All right.

GUTFELD: OK. What are -- what is the Democratic Party? What is it?

PERINO: Well, it is in a civil war. Ant they're going to - it'll take a while to figure it out. You know, this coalition that brings Biden to this highest number of votes ever, right, for a presidential candidate, did the suburbs really like him or did they not like the, you know, the far left or they did not like the Trump part, but they don't love the far left.

And what you see now is that you see the moderates in the Democratic Party finally finding their voice and pushing back against the squad and saying, oh, yes, you try to -- OK, fine, knock yourselves out. You try to win in my district. You couldn't possibly win in my district, so please don't bring your ideas that I just need to do more Facebook ads in order to win.

So, I think that where they are is in the middle of -- they're in flux. And even Joe Biden said, I'm a transitional candidate. So, that will continue.

And I think for Bernie and Warren, let's give them this. They closed ranks, they supported Joe Biden, they were pretty quiet and supportive.

And now, you have these two Georgia runoffs. And I think that Biden would tell them, could you just hold your fire until after those run offs because it doesn't help Democrats to have Warren and Bernie saying, yes, we want to do this, and I want to be Labor Secretary, and I'd like to take over the Treasury Department, I want to do all of these things, because that's exactly what the Republicans will use to fight against the Democrats in Georgia.

WILLIAMS: A quick point here. Let me just say, today, we had this news about Ron Klain being named by Biden as the White House Chief of Staff in a Biden administration. And I just think all of you should notice, you talk about civil war among the Democrats, AOC praised Ron Klain and said, oh, that's a great pick. Elizabeth Warren --

PERINO: How does that do with Joe Manchin today.

WILLIAMS: Elizabeth Warren said, great pick. And you know, I happen to know him. But Ron Klain is an establishment figure in terms of Washington Democrats, right. And so you have a moderate Joe Biden picking an establishment democrat who's being praised by the left-wing of the party. I don't see any civil war so far.

GUTFELD: Here's the deal, though. It is kind of funny, though, for people to be told, hey, keep your honest feelings about how the world works, because nobody likes it. So, could you guys just sit back because no one actually believes Bernie and Liz, that you have the right idea. So, just kind of shut up for a while until we take control of the government.

This civil war is, will in fact, if the wrong side loses identity intersectional politics, you will see Trump regain in 2024. That's my theory is that -- because that's how we won in 2016. And if they continue down that path of pitting different identities against each other, it's going to implode. That's my theory.

MCDOWELL: Right. And if they keep talking about -- look at what happened in say, Texas with the slip up and the debate about transitioning away from the oil industry, that you had, actually, that's one of the things that turn Latino voters toward Republicans because they work in the oil business, and those are awesome damn jobs. And it turned people to look at the actual Green New Deal. Oh, you're going to get rid of gasoline-powered automobiles in 15 years. So, that is a huge problem.

And also, like, I think that COVID kind of rules all of this. I don't think that you will be able to raise taxes.

PERINO: I agree.

MCDOWELL: I don't think that -- I think a lot of that very far left agenda will not happen and cannot happen because of the economy. You'll have an economy that's in a depression if you raise taxes right now.

WATTERS: We're here now because AOC is so overrated and the media carries her water because she -- if she wanted to run in primary, Cuomo is New York Governor, I don't think she'd win. If she tried to run for president, do you think she could play nationally? Do you think she could win the rust belt? Do you think AOC could win Wisconsin? I mean, absolutely not. It would be a landslide.

So, everybody just needs to pump the brakes on these people. Like I said the other day, the squad, you stay on the coasts. Let the rest of the party try to act normal.

WILLIAMS: I think she -- I think she'd win among Republicans. They seem to like AOC. They talk about her endlessly.

GUTFELD: No, but the point is, AOC, she has gained. Out of all the Democrats, there's no question, she has talent. She can talk. If she's -- she may be green, but she's got space.

PERINO: Do you think -- I mean, when she comes on, I want to watch?

GUTFELD: Yes.

WILLIAMS: Yes, social media master, too.

MCDOWELL: She can rock a red lip.

PERINO: Absolutely.

GUTFELD: (INAUDIBLE) She just calls sexualities, genders.

WILLIAMS: All right.

GUTFELD: All right.

WILLIAMS: It's time now for "ONE MORE THING." So, I'm going to go first today. I wanted to give a shout out -- shout out to my friend Jim Gray, the Hall of Fame Sportscaster. He will have a special on Fox this weekend about his 40 years of sports reporting. Take a look

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JIM GRAY, SPORTSCASTER: Had the fight continued, could have you continued, or did you fight him again because it was just one of those momentary reactions.

MIKE TYSON, BOXER: No, I've been -- I wanted to kill him. It doesn't really matter about my head being bumped.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WILLIAMS: As you see, Jim has been in the ring with Mike Tyson after Tyson bit Evander Holyfield. He's interviewed Kobe Bryant, Michael Jordan, Tom Brady. And he's also, I think people don't realize, he's talked with the last nine U.S. presidents. Jim's book about these interviews came out this week. It's called Talking to GOATs: The Greatest of All Time.

My favorite insight, he says sports has created a tremendous amount of change in American society. So, good luck to Jim Gray. Greg?

GUTFELD: Awesome. All right, my podcast with the rock metal god Rob Halford is up. Go to FoxNewsPodcast.com. It's a great interview. If you love Judas Priest, you will love this. Now, let's do something light -- or not.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

GUTFELD: Animals are great. Animals are great. Animals are great.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GUTFELD: Yes, they are. You know, everybody keeps talking about unity, we all know it's B.S., but not among these cute little critters. Isn't this sweet? No, it's not there yet, Dana. Try to control yourself. Isn't that sweet putting his little paw around there.

PERINO: Even that they're -- they just like standing together, standing together is important.

GUTFELD: Yes. We had to cut it off after this because it gets into some really perverse, disgusting behavior that we can't have on a family show. I also want to commend Jesse who is announcing that the audience can name his child in a contest. He just -- he just said, Greg, I want THE FIVE audience to name my next child which is a baby boy or going to be a boy.

WATTERS: Fake news, everybody.

WILLIAMS: Jesse, you go right ahead.

WATTERS: I can't wait to listen to that death metal podcast also. That looks like a real --

GUTFELD: It's Judas Priest.

WATTERS: I love you, Judas. All right, it's Jesse's Live Shot News. We have a terrifying moment for Fox 46 Reporter Amber Roberts. She was covering a flood in Alexander County, North Carolina. Watch this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

AMBER ROBERTS, FOX 46 REPORTER: -- not too long ago washed up here. This is incredible. OK, we're backing up. We're backing up. Just right here live on TV, we saw the road collapse.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: Yes, so the bridge almost collapsed right under her foot. Now, does the cameraman, does he have to stay and shoot her flooding away or does he run for help?

GUTFELD: Good question.

WATTERS: What do the cameraman do?

PERINO: I think he drops the camera and save her.

WATTERS: That's right.

PERINO: I think that's what he does.

WATTERS: Speaking of saving, go to Fox Nation and watch me, all my exploits. There they are Fox News "WATTERS' WORLD" season 10 just dropped.

So, go waste some time on there.

WILLIAMS: All right, Dana.

PERINO: Well, first of all, I want to say hey, Marjorie. Thanks for being a big fan of THE FIVE. And apparently, she just hung up on her daughter who called just to say hello. And just a word to all of our viewers. Don't call your parents during THE FIVE. They're going to get irritated, OK.

I want to tell you about the Schwandt family. They have just broken a seemingly impossible streak after having 14 boys in a row. A one in 16,384 chance, Jay and Kateri finally had their first girl. Last week, they announced that Maggie Jane has joined the family and they're already calling her the greatest gift. After their last son Finley was born in 2018, they were so surprised that she was a boy again, that they made her middle name Sheboygan. Congratulations adulation to the Schwandt family.

Welcome to the --

GUTFELD: They put her up for adoption immediately.

WATTERS: Sheboygan Schwandt.

WILLIAMS: Dagen, you got something for us?

MCDOWELL: Yes. Try -- check out this Arby's deep-fried turkey pillow that you can wear on your head. It's a real thing. It's sold out. You can enter to win a 50 percent coupon when you listen to Greg's podcast. That's what I was doing.

Content and Programming Copyright 2020 Fox News Network, LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Copyright 2020 ASC Services II Media, LLC. All materials herein are protected by United States copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published or broadcast without the prior written permission of ASC Services II Media, LLC. You may not alter or remove any trademark, copyright or other notice from copies of the content.