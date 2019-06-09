Sen. Thom Tillis: China should be worried about the progress we are making in Mexico

This is a rush transcript from "Sunday Morning Futures," June 9, 2019. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

MARIA BARTIROMO, Host: Good Sunday morning, everyone. Welcome. Thanks so much for joining us. I'm Maria Bartiromo.

Joining me exclusively straight ahead right here on "Sunday Morning Futures," GOP Senator Thom Tillis on President Trump using America 's influence with tariffs to get new commitments from Mexico to help address the crisis at the southern border. Plus, how is China viewing the president's negotiating tactic, as Washington and Beijing break the ice on the trade showdown for the first time since talks broke down?

We will also fear from two influential House lawmakers this morning from both sides of the political aisle about this.

Representative Debbie Dingell of Michigan is co-chair of the House Democratic Policy and Communications Committee.

And Republican Representative Mark Meadows of North Carolina will break news this morning on investigating the investigators when it comes to the origins of the Russia probe. Will we see accountability for those who pushed the false collusion narrative?

Plus, foreign policy adviser to the Trump campaign Carter Page is with me this morning on the edits and the omissions in the Mueller report raising eyebrows this morning.

All that a lot more right now, right here, as we look ahead on "Sunday Morning Futures."

And President Trump announcing on Twitter, of course, a signed border deal with Mexico, and dropping his threat to slap new tariffs on Mexico tomorrow on our southern neighbor.

The deal influencing and including plans to return migrants seeking asylum to Mexico, where they will remain until their claims can be processed.

Joining me right now in an exclusive interview is North Carolina Senator Thom Tillis, a member of the Senate Judiciary, Armed Services and Banking committees.

Senator, it's good to have you on the program this morning. Thanks so much for joining us.

SEN. THOM TILLIS, R-N.C.: Greetings from Charlotte, Maria.

BARTIROMO: And you were among those who basically encouraged, embraced the idea that the president could use tariffs as a way to get Mexico to the table to help on this. Are you happy with this deal? Tell us what it means to you.

TILLIS: Well, last week, when Chuck Schumer said that it was a bluff, I said that probably a week from now he would be eating his words, and next week, this week, he will.

The president used what I think was a very important tool to convince Mexico that securing their southern border and working with us is in all of our best interests. And I'm glad to see it.

We have the potential for eliminating the flow of 60,000 or more people who are coming across our border every month from places other than Mexico. So I think this is a great first step. We have got a lot more work to do, but I'm happy with the president's action and happy with the result.

BARTIROMO: All at a time that things are getting worse at the southern border.

Griff Jenkins, Fox News, this morning reporting that, as of yesterday, ICE, Immigration and Customs Enforcement, says that they have released more than 200,000 individuals claiming to be part of a family since the end of December.

Experts tell me that 25 percent of the apprehensions are fake families. They're just renting kids in Central America and bringing them here. Your reaction to these numbers, which are the worst we have seen so far?

TILLIS: Well, it's very concerning.

If we can stop the future flows, which is what this agreement with Mexican will do, now we have got to go back and figure out how to clear the backlog of -- and in the last year, about 850,000 people have crossed the border illegally.

That is roughly the population of the city of Charlotte. And now we have got to process the asylum claims. And in many cases, because they're not going to have a valid asylum claim, we have got to get them back to their country of origin. And we have got to step up internal enforcement, so that we can secure our communities and secure a number of Hispanic communities that are at risk by having these folks go into the community without any way to track them, and actually putting those communities at risk.

BARTIROMO: And the system is just overwhelmed. Also, ICE is telling Fox News that they are accelerating the interior enforcement operations, pointing to existing overstays by 98 percent of migrants who came here in 2017 from Central America.

They're overstaying, because we know that, once you are apprehended, you may or may not be able to get a hearing for five, six, seven, eight months.

We're showing you video of when I went to the border about a month ago. We took the show to the border, and we watched these children being put in just terrible positions because they're being rented.

TILLIS: Well, that's exactly right, Maria.

We have seen instances, hundreds, if not thousands of instances, where somebody just teams up with children. They are taking advantage of them. And, sadly, many of these children and young women are being trafficked after they crossed the border.

The Democrats need to understand there's a humanitarian crisis at the border and in this country that can only be solved through stepped-up enforcement, for the good of those very people that they pretend to be protecting. It's not protecting them. They're being harmed in the thousands, not to mention the illicit drugs and all of the other problems that are coming from their lack, the Democrats' lack, of support for securing the border and providing Homeland Security with the resources that they need to secure our homeland.

BARTIROMO: What about USMCA and the ratification of this deal? The president needs to see this bill come to the floor for a vote. Do you think it's going to happen any time soon?

TILLIS: Well, I have no doubt that he has the support in the Senate.

And I believe that Speaker Pelosi will ultimately have to support it. This is good for American workers. I know that organized labor has stated that they support the agreement.

Now that we have gotten the threat of tariffs out of the way, I hope that Speaker Pelosi will put that on the House floor. It will pass if she puts it on the floor. And then we will pass it in the Senate. And that will even greater -- create a greater partnership with Mexico while we set about solving the border crisis.

BARTIROMO: And then there's China. Let me ask you about that, because the G20 meeting happening in two weeks, there is an expectation the president will have a meeting with President Xi Jinping at the G20 meeting on the sidelines.

What are you expecting from that, knowing that the China tariffs and the Mexico situation are two very different stories?

TILLIS: Well, if I'm China, I'm worried about the progress we're making with Mexico, the passage of the USMCA.

Getting that partnership together here in North America allows the president to take the same sort of strategy to China. China is stealing our intellectual property. They're not playing on a level playing field in terms of trade.

And, again, I think that our members, our Republican members need to provide the president with a lot of leeway, because he's proven with Mexico and with Canada that if we give him maybe even some unorthodox options for negotiating trade agreements, that America wins and it's good for American workers. I know it's good for workers here in North Carolina.

BARTIROMO: So, The Wall Street Journal reported this weekend that the Chinese officials broke the ice on trade with the United States...

TILLIS: Yes.

BARTIROMO: ... saying that China and the U.S. held their first high-level meeting on trade since negotiations fell apart a month ago. This is Steven Mnuchin meeting with China's Central Bank governor.

What's your take away from that? Do you think we're going to be able to move the needle on China, knowing that theft of intellectual property and forced transfer of technology has really been a culture in China? Do you really think they are going to change that behavior?

TILLIS: I do, Maria.

I think, as long as Congress makes it very clear that we're standing behind the president, we're going to do things differently. Past administrations, Democrat and Republican, have failed to actually use the capabilities, the might of the American economy, to get China to play by the rules.

China came close to having an agreement. They went back, talked with their leaders. They stepped away from an agreement in principle. And a lot of that had to do with enforcement. It's one thing to get an agreement. One thing I know about this president, if they cheat and if they don't live up to it, there's going to be a consequence.

And that's the only thing that China responds to. China would like to wait out President Trump. He would like to wait out this Congress. We're not going to let them do that. And that's why we have got to move quickly.

We can't -- this can't be a matter of years. This has to be a matter of months to get an agreement that we think is fair for American workers and workers here in North Carolina.

BARTIROMO: Yes, but China is already escalating what has been an already spiraling issue over Huawei. The Chinese now are creating their own black list of unreliable foreigners, basically trying to hit back at the U.S. for banning Huawei.

TILLIS: Well, that may work, but I doubt it.

At the end of the day, they know that America's economy is vital to their continued success. And if we have to take some hits in the near term for the long-term good of the United States and the free world, I think it's something that we have to be prepared to do.

It's very different. We have never had a president who has had the courage to use all of the tools in his toolbox. And I think that we actually have to be there to support him.

BARTIROMO: So, what's most important in the next month that you're looking at from the Senate before everybody leaves for the August recess?

TILLIS: Well, I think one is I think my colleague Mark Meadows is speaking later on the show.

The American people, people in North Carolina are tired of them reprosecuting a settled matter, no collusion, no obstruction. What we're going to be talking about as we move forward to the summer session is confirming more conservative judges, trying to get our colleagues on the other side of the aisle to work on regulatory reforms that make sense.

We're working with the administration. A lot of the things that we will do will be supporting the administration as they continue a great track record on regulatory reform, taking cost out of doing the business in the United States and attracting foreign investment, which is a key driver to our GDP growth.

BARTIROMO: All right, we will leave it there.

Senator, it's good to have you this morning. Thanks so much.

TILLIS: You too, Maria.

BARTIROMO: Senator Thom Tillis joining us there.

Still to come, Democratic Congresswoman Debbie Dingell reacts, when the country will see movement on Washington on the trade deal to replace NAFTA known as USMCA. What will it take to get Democratic support for USMCA? How soon could a vote come to the floor? We will talk with the congresswoman about that. She will also weigh in on the growing feud between President Trump and Nancy Pelosi.

Also coming up, House Freedom Caucus Chairman Mark Meadows breaks news on investigating the investigators.

Later on in the program, we will hear from Carter Page, the former 2016 Trump campaign foreign policy adviser at the center of the FISA warrant.

Stay with us, as we look ahead right now on "Sunday Morning Futures."

BARTIROMO: Welcome back.

President Trump announcing a deal with Mexico on border security just days before his proposed tariffs on Mexican goods were to take effect.

Joining me right now exclusively on this and on President Trump mixing economics with national security issues with both Mexico and China, Michigan Congresswoman Debbie Dingell, co-chairman of the House Democratic Policy and Communications Committee. She also sits on the House Energy and Commerce Committee.

And, Congresswoman, it's always a pleasure to see you. Thanks for joining us.

REP. DEBBIE DINGELL, D-MICH: Thank you. And good to see you.

BARTIROMO: We have talked a bit in the past about USMCA. Your reaction to Mexico now agreeing to step up and help the president and the United States with the border crossings, and also the idea that there have been tweaks to USMCA? Is it ready for signage yet?

DINGELL: So, I have yet to hear what the details are on what the tweaks -- I have always been one of the Democrats that has said we need to do something. I call it NAFTA 2.0, as you well know.

And, actually, the president threw a grenade into the middle of those talks in the last week on the tariffs, total panic back here in Michigan with both the workers and the companies.

I mean, one of the things -- one of my biggest problems with the president is the lack of certainty. Companies and workers need certainty. So he threw a grenade into the middle of all of this.

I will say that I think the discussions on tariffs, and talking about what the economic impact would be on the auto industry, show people why we do need a new NAFTA, that 80 percent of the goods being made in Mexico are coming into the United States.

But here is the reality. The Blazer plant that General Motors announced that they were putting in Mexico last August is paying $1.50 an hour. We need more enforceable labor provisions. I keep saying that.

And as soon as -- I have talked to the -- Ambassador Lighthizer, the trade representative. He knows how strongly we feel. I think he's doing a good job in trying to get us there. And we need to get that done before I can vote for this.

And the other thing is that there's a provision in there that raises prescription drug prices, which we have got to address. So I wish we had more certainty. We need these tweaks.

BARTIROMO: Well, I don't know that it -- I don't know that it automatically raises prescription drug prices, as you say.

What it does is keep a 10-year period for companies to not face generic competition. It doesn't automatically raise prescription drug prices. You know that, Congresswoman.

DINGELL: But a likely -- a likely fallout of that is, instead of being able to bring our consumers lower prices, which we get in generic drugs, many of the pharmaceutical companies keep doing these changes that keep the prices high, instead of being able to go to lower-cost generic drugs.

BARTIROMO: So, are you questioning the president's comments when he says he wants to get prescription drug prices lower?

DINGELL: I'm not questioning anybody.

I want to work with everybody, because it's not just prescription drugs. I'm now hearing more and more when I'm out there the cost of out-of-pocket expenses for people. We got to work together. It's a real issue that I hear every single day I'm home in the district.

BARTIROMO: So, if you -- are you willing to sign USMCA in the House before the August recess, or do you want this to linger, and then come back and deal with this in the fall?

DINGELL: I do not want it to linger, but I need labor provisions that ensure us that Mexico is going to make those changes, so that we are not competing with a $1.50-an-hour wage.

Now, the provisions aren't tough enough. Now, I know the ambassador is working on this. I know the speaker is working on this. But so changes have to happen.

BARTIROMO: Well, one thing that is part of this immigration deal that the president just did with Mexico is that the U.S. will review the effectiveness of Mexico's immigration policies after 90 days.

So it's anybody's guess about whether or not the president has said forget about these tariffs. He may very well come back with the threat, if he doesn't think that the work being done at the border is sufficient. So there are enforcements mechanisms in this, as well as in USMCA.

What specific more of an enforcement mechanism do you want to see? Because there are already enforcement mechanisms in there to ensure that U.S. workers get paid -- in fact, paid higher than you would expect, because they are being forced to make changes, just what you said, because of labor laws in Mexico? That's already in this bill.

DINGELL: It's not.

The provisions in this bill do not, at this time -- or it's not a bill. Actually, it's an agreement, the trade agreement. We need to see Mexico do more to ensure that there is enforcement, that there is accountability for the enforcement.

When we have that accountability, when we know that they're going to enforce it, then this bill becomes OK.

BARTIROMO: So, there is a...

DINGELL: I know that everybody understands this. And it's got to be worked on.

BARTIROMO: Yes. There is a feeling that this is a lot of stalling, Congresswoman. You know that.

DINGELL: Not on my point.

BARTIROMO: Nancy Pelosi -- well, I mean, Nancy Pelosi doesn't really want to bring this agreement to the floor to get a vote.

Most people think, once you bring it to the floor, it is going to be voted on, and it will pass. But she doesn't want to. And then you know what she said last week while the president was on foreign land, when he was in the U.K. and in France. He said -- she said that he wants -- she wants to see him go to prison.

DINGELL: You know, I'm not going to -- I'm not going to get into that.

I'm focused on doing what I need to do for the workers in Michigan. I have been in meetings with the speaker. I know that she understands that many of us know that this -- we're not ready. The votes in the House aren't there yet, until these changes take place.

But I do think that she understands -- look, Democrats did a terrible job on trade 2.5 years ago. I said that. I said it then. I believe it's one of the reasons that President Trump became president. I said he could become president because he did care about these issues. But...

BARTIROMO: There are going to be hearings. Tell me about the hearings this upcoming week, because Jerry Nadler wants to start an informal impeachment hearing. Are you going to be part of that.

DINGELL: I am not. I'm not a member of the House Judiciary Committee.

I do believe we have got to continue to get the facts. No one is above the law. But I'm focused on delivering for the people. So, I'm focused on...

(CROSSTALK)

BARTIROMO: But the point -- the point is, you have got all of these issues going on, Congresswoman.

You have got border apprehensions, looking at a million this year. You have got a problem at the border. You have got USMCA, which is keeping 100,000-plus jobs in limbo, until you actually pass this into law.

That is just a couple of issues. And, of course, you have got an economy that might be slowing down. And yet your colleagues are still calling for impeachment hearings. What are you going to do about it? Are you ever going to get your colleagues to get some work done, rather than trying to take this president down?

DINGELL: We are.

I'm going to tell you, Speaker Pelosi is so focused on getting the work done and understanding that we have got to deliver for the people.

BARTIROMO: Well, what do you have to show for that? What has she gotten done, other than a lot of bluster about President Trump going to prison?

DINGELL: We have gotten a lot -- what we have gotten done?

We -- no, I -- you know, Maria I love you, but we have been passing bills since the beginning of the year.

Let's just take a domestic violence -- or a women -- Violence Against Women's Act, which...

(CROSSTALK)

BARTIROMO: You have got big issues. You have got big issues on the other side of that, like the border.

(CROSSTALK)

DINGELL: We have passed preexisting conditions.

BARTIROMO: Do you think they are going to deal with the border? Will you deal with a million apprehensions this year at the border?

DINGELL: We have to deal with the border.

You know, why can't we get a comprehensive immigration bill passed?

BARTIROMO: That's what I'm asking you.

DINGELL: It has been two decades.

We need the -- Republicans and Democrats come together and deal with this. There are the humanitarian issues. You know. I do look at these children. And, yes, it's true. I have had Democratic colleagues say that they saw a father coming across the border -- or not a father -- a man, clearly not bonded with a child.

BARTIROMO: Right.

DINGELL: So I don't know anybody that doesn't care about the national security of this country.

We do need to keep that border safe.

BARTIROMO: Yes.

DINGELL: We got to stop fighting with each other. But that means that both sides have to be willing to come together.

BARTIROMO: You're right.

DINGELL: And we can't get anything passed in the Senate.

BARTIROMO: You're absolutely right. Congresswoman...

DINGELL: We got to pass...

(CROSSTALK)

BARTIROMO: OK.

(CROSSTALK)

BARTIROMO: I love you too, by the way.

DINGELL: We will keep talking.

I know.

BARTIROMO: Thank you, Debbie Dingell.

We will be right back.

DINGELL: We will keep talking.

BARTIROMO: Stay with us.

DINGELL: Thank you.

BARTIROMO: Welcome back.

We are back with more reaction to President Trump's deal with Mexico to avert new tariffs and reduce illegal immigration.

Want to bring in Republican Congressman from North Carolina Mark Meadows. He is a member of the House Oversight Committee and chairman of the House Freedom Caucus.

Good to see you, sir. Thanks very much for joining us this morning.

REP. MARK MEADOWS, R-N.C.: Good morning.

BARTIROMO: You have heard my conversations so far in the program.

I want to get to the new revelations that we will hear about the investigate the investigators scandal.

But, first, let's talk USMCA for a moment. Your reaction to the president's dealings with Mexico and what this means for that agreement?

MEADOWS: Well, I think that the president has acted appropriately, and in spite of opposition from my Democrat colleagues.

It's amazing, Maria. Here we are with a deal that has unprecedented scope, unprecedented commitment on behalf of the Mexican government to help us at the border, and we're getting more cooperation from the Mexican government than we are the Democrats on Capitol Hill.

And yet what we see is this president is serious about securing our border, but he's also serious about doing a trade deal with Mexico and Canada. I'm hopeful that cooler heads will prevail, and I think that a vote before August is critical if we're going to get this done.

BARTIROMO: Well, it's critical, but will it happen?

I mean, right now, you heard what Debbie Dingell says, and there are other Democrats who say we need changes in that agreement before I actually vote for it.

Do you think it is in fact going to come down to the floor for a vote before your August recess?

MEADOWS: Well, I think it will come down for a vote before our August recess.

Obviously, I don't want to speak on behalf of Speaker Pelosi. But I can tell you, if it doesn't, the chances of it actually passing as we get closer to 2020 diminish. And I can tell you there are a number of us that are committed to making sure that U.S. trade and the American worker are protected.

And Debbie Dingell is a very thoughtful member of Congress. Hopefully, we will be able to get together and make sure that that happens in the latter part of July.

BARTIROMO: But has the initial notice been sent, in fact, which starts the clock ticking according to the trade authority?

MEADOWS: Well, you're right to point that out.

Actually, the White House has given the first of those notices to Congress. There's actually a multistep process, but that has been set in motion, was just a week or so ago, prior to the president leaving. So, hopefully, we will be able to see that as we all come together here in the next six weeks.

BARTIROMO: All right, well, let me -- so, then you do think it comes to the floor for a vote before the August recess then?

MEADOWS: I do.

BARTIROMO: Let me move on to the investigate the investigators story, because you have done such an incredible job in terms of exposing what has taken place and communicating this to the American people.

There are now new questions about misrepresentations in the Mueller report. You have reported there's certain individuals that are named in the Mueller report in fact had no connection to Russia. What can you tell us?

MEADOWS: Well, I think what we're starting to see is, the deeper the dive we take, Maria, into the Mueller report, we're starting to find out some of the conclusions and actually some of the facts that they put forth in there are a misrepresentation of what we actually know.

John Solomon did some reporting recently that would suggest that part of the Mueller report indicated one individual had a connection with Russia, when indeed they didn't. I think you will find others in there where all - - it seems like all roads lead to Russia in the Mueller report.

And, actually, what we're seeing in the evidence doesn't suggest that. Listen, we also know that what happened was, is, the FBI knew that they needed to go out after Russia. And instead of going after Russia, they went after the president of the United States. And that's all going to come out.

Actually, I have reviewed some additional documents, Maria, that would indicate that, prior to that first FISA application -- and you're going to have Carter Page on here in just a little bit -- but prior to that first FISA application, Peter Strzok, Andy McCabe, and others at the FBI knew that Christopher Steele's dossier wasn't credible and they did a rush to make sure that they could actually surveil him.

That will come out because there's a cover-up that happened within certain realms at the FBI.

BARTIROMO: And that's going to come out sooner, rather than later.

We're facing a big week in terms of the revelation of some of this stuff. I know that the president has announced or said that he will declassify certain documents. He has given the authority to the A.G., Bill Barr, to declassify. Some of those documents will be revealed this upcoming week, correct?

MEADOWS: Well, as we start to look at some of these documents, Maria, Bill Barr, the attorney general, has been dead set about making sure that transparency is there for all Americans to view.

We have had one narrative. The Democrats had their best day when Robert Mueller actually did his press conference as he was leaving the Department of Justice.

I can tell you, the more evidence that we see, the more that the American people can judge for themselves, they will start to understand why this president has been so upset and why he's called it, you know, a hoax, because, indeed, in many ways, it was.

So we will start to see some additional documents come out this week. Whether it's the declassified documents or not, I'm not sure. But I can tell you that I have looked at documents at the Department of Justice, as has Jim Jordan. And what we saw was a very clear indication of severe credibility issues as it relates to the dossier and Christopher Steele's credibility.

BARTIROMO: And John Ratcliffe has been on this program. Trey Gowdy has been on this program. They have also seen certain documents that seem to indicate the same.

Here is what Trey Gowdy told us about certain documents that we have not seen so far, but they will be released soon. He zeroed in on one such.

Watch this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BARTIROMO: The FBI agents' conversations with George Papadopoulos is because, when an FBI agent sends in informants to someone they're looking at, typically, those conversations are recorded, right? Those people are wired?

TREY GOWDY, CONTRIBUTOR: Yes.

I mean, if the Bureau is going to send an informant in, the informant is going to be wired. And if the Bureau is monitoring telephone calls, there's going to be a transcript of that. And some of us have been fortunate enough to know whether or not those transcripts exist.

But they haven't been made public. And I think one in particular is going -- it has the potential to actually persuade people. Very little on this Russia probe, I'm afraid, is going to persuade people who hate Trump or who love Trump, but there is some information in these transcripts that I think has the potential to be a game-changer, if it's ever made public.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

BARTIROMO: Are we going to see those transcripts next week?

MEADOWS: Well, I don't know that we will.

But I do agree with Mr. Gowdy that what he has been able to see -- and I want to stress that I haven't seen it. That's a classified document. And I have tried to put the pieces of the puzzle together without that.

BARTIROMO: Yes.

MEADOWS: But what he's referring to is actually transcripts, I believe, of George Papadopoulos that would show that he was innocent.

And yet we somehow have convicted and indicted him as being this guilty Russian colluder.

BARTIROMO: Yes. That's right.

Mark Meadows, stay right there. I want to talk just about that when we come right back.

Stay with us.

BARTIROMO: Welcome back.

And we're back with House Freedom Caucus Chairman Mark Meadows.

And, Mr. Chairman, you just said a minute ago that one of the documents that we -- that Trey Gowdy perhaps was referring to was a document where George Papadopoulos, who was surveilled by the FBI, was talking with one of the intel sources. And I think it's an informant that came at him. And that was, of course, Halper in the U.K.

MEADOWS: Yes.

When we look at all of this, the fine work that actually Devin Nunes, John Ratcliffe, Jim Jordan, Matt Gaetz, and Trey Gowdy have done on this particular issue, actually will only be authenticated when we declassify some of these documents.

And if indeed there are transcripts of George Papadopoulos indicating that not only was he not colluding with Russia, but that, indeed, he was being surveilled at the time -- you know, here is the interesting thing, Maria.

We have Mr. Clapper, John Brennan, all of them saying, well, we can't get rid of sources and methods. And they're right. We need to protect those. But, at the same time, they're saying people weren't spied on.

So you wouldn't have to protect sources and methods if indeed Trump associates weren't spied on by our government and others. And so I can think, as we start to put this forward, what -- as the American people will hopefully see, is indeed a lot of bias on behalf of just a few at the FBI.

BARTIROMO: Well, especially since what we're reading in the Mueller report are names like Kilimnik was supposed to be a Russian -- a Russian source. Now we find out that that was an agent of the State Department.

Or Halper, who has worked with the State Department and the FBI for years, or Alexander Downer, the Australian, all of these people coincidentally, not, reached out to George Papadopoulos, as well as Carter Page, way before the July 16 official -- quote, unquote -- "start" of the investigation into Donald Trump.

So here is George Papadopoulos with me a couple of weeks ago. When he told the firm that he was working for he wanted to go quit and work for the Trump campaign, they said, wait, before you quit, we want to send you to Rome, so you can meet this individual Joseph Mifsud. And Mifsud actually told him in secrecy that the Russians had Hillary Clinton e-mails.

So the question is, was that entrapment? Was he an actual FBI source?

Here is George Papadopoulos. Watch this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BARTIROMO: So he tells you Russia has e-mails of Hillary Clinton's, and this is the bomb that you feel was the whole reason that they wanted you to go to Rome to meet him, because they wanted him to tell you about these e- mails that Russia had of Hillary Clinton. Is that right?

GEORGE PAPADOPOULOS, FORMER TRUMP CAMPAIGN AIDE: That's absolutely correct.

I think this person was some sort of plant. He's been outed recently living openly next to the U.S. Embassy in Rome. He's been -- he's being protected actually by Italian intelligence right now. And he's gone missing for two years.

BARTIROMO: So, they didn't want you to -- they wanted you to go back and tell Trump about Russia having Hillary Clinton e-mails?

PAPADOPOULOS: Yes.

BARTIROMO: Did you do that?

PAPADOPOULOS: Absolutely not. That wasn't my job.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

BARTIROMO: So all of these misconceptions and misrepresentations in the Mueller report, is there going to be accountability here, Congressman?

I mean, you talk about John Brennan, Peter Strzok, Andrew McCabe, Jim Comey, this cabal of people that created this narrative that the president was colluding with Russia. Will we see accountability?

MEADOWS: Well, it's the number one question I get asked back home in North Carolina and across the country. Will there be accountability?

And I'm here to tell you this morning, the answer is yes. Bill Barr is serious about making sure that we reset and reestablish the reputation of the FBI and the Department of Justice. And I can tell you that, unless someone actually goes to jail, most of the people will think that accountability didn't happen.

But I believe, based on the documents I have seen, that crimes were committed and people need to go to jail.

BARTIROMO: And what about the I.G. report, a word on that? Because we have all been waiting for this.

A couple of weeks ago, you were on with me. And you said to expect it within the month. Now we're being told maybe it's a little longer than that. What can you tell us, Michael Horowitz's report?

MEADOWS: Well, only Michael Horowitz knows the exact time frame of when it's coming out. Obviously, the attorney general had indicated that he hoped to see it in June.

I'm not as optimistic now. And one of the reasons for that is, additional information has been given to the inspector general for them to investigate. I would rather them get it right than get it fast. And I believe their whole team is doing a very good job in making sure that they hold those people accountable, like you just spoke about.

BARTIROMO: So, just to be clear, we're not going to get the I.G. report, it's unlikely that we are going to get the I.G. report in June.

What about July?

MEADOWS: Yes. Now, that -- that's my opinion.

BARTIROMO: Right.

MEADOWS: I can tell you inspector Horowitz obviously hasn't communicated that, to my knowledge, to anybody on Capitol Hill.

But based on what I'm seeing in terms of additional information being shared with him, I think it'll be a while.

BARTIROMO: OK, so it'll be a while, because he's gathering more information.

And in terms of Mueller, do you want him to come down and testify? You saw him in his press conference last week. He said, I'm done. The report speaks for itself.

MEADOWS: Well, if the Democrats are smart, they will let him be done with it, because I can tell you, Jim Jordan and I are very prepared to ask a series of at least eight different questions that would indicate perhaps a lack of thoroughness on behalf of Bob Mueller and his team in the Mueller report.

BARTIROMO: So, in other words, why did he have all Democratic donors on his team of reporters, of investigators?

(LAUGHTER)

MEADOWS: Well, it's not even just that.

I believe that Andrew Weissmann, who was actually involved in some of the early work at the FBI and DOJ when they were first starting with Peter Strzok and Bruce Ohr and them, you know, he came on. I think his fingerprint is all over this particular Mueller report.

And, from my perspective, it's a one-sided report that doesn't give the privilege of a cross-examination. So, if they come, they need to be prepared to be cross-examined with the facts, which would paint a very different picture on behalf of this president, and give credence to why he has been so upset with the ongoing investigation.

BARTIROMO: Well, he's not going to come unless he's subpoenaed. Is a subpoena in the cards?

MEADOWS: Well, I think it is. According to Chairman Nadler, they're talking about potentially issuing a subpoena to Bob Mueller.

I think it wouldn't be a prudent move on his part. But I'm all for transparency. Let's get everything out there. And I believe, at the end of the day, when transparency happens, a number of people will start to understand that this president wasn't only innocent, but he was right in being able to elevate this to the position he has been.

BARTIROMO: Just an extraordinary situation, sir.

Congressman, thanks very much for all the work you're doing. And thanks for joining us this morning.

MEADOWS: Thank you, Maria.

BARTIROMO: Up next, we go right to the source of one of those people surveilled.

Up next, former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page. He became the basis for a FISA warrant. He's next live.

BARTIROMO: Welcome back.

In the wake of the Mueller report, there have been growing scrutiny and questions over edits and omissions in the special counsel's findings. Of course, this comes as Attorney General William Barr has been given the authority to declassify documents related to the origins of the Russia investigation.

That includes FISA warrants that targeted my next guest.

Joining me right now is Carter Page. He's former foreign policy adviser to the Trump campaign and famously spied on.

Good to see you, Carter. Thank you so much for joining us.

CARTER PAGE, FORMER TRUMP FOREIGN POLICY ADVISER: Thanks for having me, Maria.

BARTIROMO: Well, I want to talk about what's going to happen in the week ahead, because there seems to be a lot of expectation that we will see more information, documents coming out. What are you expecting in the week ahead first?

PAGE: You know, I think as Chairman Meadows was saying, the more transparency, the better. So we will have to wait and see.

There's been a lot of promises and a lot of calls from strong leaders like him, Chairman Graham, Chairman Grassley, Chairman Nunes, going back years already. So, hopefully, we finally start seeing some results.

BARTIROMO: Well, tell me about what you're expecting.

We talked about this earlier. You said you think there's going to be an avalanche of information. What kind of information might we find out from some of these documents that none of us have ever seen before?

PAGE: Well, I think, as you were alluding to in your last segment, really, what we had here in the Mueller report was just half the story, right?

There are so many specific details related to what actually happened, which was just -- in this document, just completely spun to advance the Democrats' narrative and to try to push forward with the ridiculous concept of impeachment.

So we will have to wait and see, but I think, the more information, the better.

BARTIROMO: Explain that for a second, because you had dealings with certain people. And you had worked with the FBI and the State Department before. You were actually reporting back to them about information about people.

And then the way it was spun was, Carter Page, Trump campaign adviser, is dealing with Russian agent Kilimnik or Russian agent whomever.

PAGE: Yes.

BARTIROMO: So tell me what happened.

PAGE: Well look, I think there is just completely false stories, where, as you're correctly alluding to, I told -- you know, I was asked various questions, not only by state, FBI, et cetera, but also CIA.

I had a longstanding relationship with the CIA going back decades, essentially. And I was always very transparent, open. And, unfortunately, it was completely spun that, as you're correctly alluding to, in this fake Mueller report, they just refer to this as, oh, he's, you know, colluding, if you will, with these Russian intelligence officers.

BARTIROMO: That's...

PAGE: I mean, I'm -- I'm acting as a source, right, completely helping our government, and, actually oh, by the way, doing it for free, as opposed to these DNC consultants who are getting paid by the DNC, getting paid by Russian oligarchs, but also getting 11 payments, as Judicial Watch has uncovered, in the year 2016, which is just so unethical.

BARTIROMO: So, when you spoke with Mr. Kilimnik, for example, or when you spoke with Mr. Halper, for example, were you under the impression that you were getting information for the State Department and the CIA and the FBI at that time?

Were you -- you had no idea that you were actually being surveilled? PAGE: Yes, absolutely.

To the best of my recollection, I don't think I ever crossed paths with Kilimnik. But I know I had a longstanding relationship with Professor Halper. And we will see.

Again, I always believe in innocent until proven guilty. But I -- this was -- my conversations with him intensified right in the month before my illegitimate FISA warrant in September 2016, when all these defamatory articles are being placed by the DNC.

And, you know, essentially, all of my relationships with people in the Trump campaign and in the Trump transition team and then early into the first months of the administration were all essentially underground. It was always sort of behind the scenes.

And Professor Halper was being very positive. And he was like a -- sort of a Harriet Tubman figure of -- he understands sort of the injustices of my - - or he presented himself as understanding that.

And I sort of trusted him. And if this is true, again, I don't -- what -- it's sad about the FBI, because they haven't admitted anything yet. I mean, there are these ridiculous statements that there's no spying, et cetera. But we will have to wait and see.

BARTIROMO: So, let me get this straight. You're working with the CIA for decades, and you are reporting information back to the CIA for decades.

And, suddenly, somebody puts your name in a Yahoo News article that you are a Trump campaign figure perhaps colluding with these Russian individuals who you were actually getting information for, for the CIA?

PAGE: Absolutely.

BARTIROMO: That's exactly what happened?

PAGE: Yes, that -- and it's part of -- there's a lot of misrepresentations in all of this, yes.

BARTIROMO: Hold that thought. We want to talk about this when we come right back.

Stay with us.

More with Carter Page next.

BARTIROMO: Welcome back.

And we are back with former foreign policy adviser to the Trump campaign Carter Page.

Carter, the reason I'm asking you about these individuals who were named in the Mueller report is because many congressmen have come on this program, lawmakers, have said, once you prove that some of these people who reached out to you were actually assets of the FBI, of the State Department of the CIA, that blows up the whole idea that these were just, you know, coincidences.

They came -- I'm talking of people like Stefan Halper. I'm talking of people like Steven Schrage. Steven Schrage is one individual that you haven't really spoken about before. But he invited you to that Cambridge conference, didn't he?

PAGE: Yes, I have admitted that in various testimonies, both to the grand jury, as well as in Congress as well.

But, you know, I -- again, I think both...

BARTIROMO: Now, Schrage.

PAGE: ... the Democrats in Congress and the Democrats on this fake Mueller commission were sort of pushing this false narrative.

And every time we talked about anything dossier-related or anything, you know, U.S. intelligence assets coming after us-related they immediately tried to shift the subject.

BARTIROMO: Isn't it quite extraordinary that you had so many international friends of the State Department, of the CIA that were actually coming at you and at George Papadopoulos, I mean, Alexander Downer, Stefan Halper, Steven Schrage?

These -- I mean, Downer, for example, was from Australia, the others from the U.K. And they're reaching out to you, talking about your consultancy business and how they -- tell me what they said to you.

PAGE: Well, see, I don't recall ever getting contacted by Downer. I may have crossed paths with him at some point.

To me, the bigger issue and the problem is less the fact that I'm having conversations with some people. That's completely benign. To the contrary, as I explained to Professor Halper and so many other people, including members of the FBI counterintelligence team, you know, I was getting these constant death threats or frequent death threats.

BARTIROMO: Once your name was in the paper. A Yahoo News story targeted you...

PAGE: Absolutely, yes.

BARTIROMO: ... as a Trump campaign worker who was colluding, potentially.

PAGE: Yes.

And the sad part about it to me is that both, you know, Director Comey, Deputy Director McCabe, and even Mr. Mueller -- I mean, I told his committee that I have these threats, and they -- no one ever mentioned any of that in this 448-page report.

BARTIROMO: So, do you think you were a tool? You think they just took advantage of you?

PAGE: I'm just concerned about national security and the fact that the Democrats led this -- really illegal efforts against our democracy and our electoral system, and led to all these death threats, not only to me, but so many other people.

BARTIROMO: You got a lot of death threats, I know.

