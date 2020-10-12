Sen. Ted Cruz on hearings beginning Monday for Amy Coney Barrett

This is a rush transcript from “Justice with Judge Jeanine” October 10, 2020. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DONALD TRUMP (R), PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: We cannot allow our country to become a socialist nation. We cannot let that happen.

[CHEERING AND APPLAUSE]

JEANINE PIRRO, FOX NEWS HOST: Breaking tonight, President Trump looking fit and healthy as he addresses supporters from the White House.

Hello, and welcome to JUSTICE. I'm Judge Jeanine Pirro. Thanks so much for being with us.

We'll have more from President Trump's first public event since COVID still ahead. But first, you know, I hate it when people lie to me. I even have a brand new book out called, "Don't Lie to Me."

Tonight, through my guests, I will prove to you beyond a doubt that Joe Biden is not only a Trojan horse for the left, hiding his true intentions for America, but that he and Kamala Harris have lied so much and gone back and forth so much on the same questions that it is impossible to know the truth.

Their disdain and condescension for you, the voters, is evidenced by the fact that they are now refusing to answer questions regarding the most important fundamental pillars of American democracy, like the United States Supreme Court.

Their conscious, intentional deception, and dismissive responses that you need not bother your little heads about whether or not they will pack the Supreme Court is evidence of their disdain, disregard and belittlement of the American people. So typical of those who believe they know better than you about the issues that matter. Issues that if you knew the truth, would prevent you from even considering them as candidates.

So let's get into all of it, and let's start with my first guest tonight.

White House Chief of Staff, Mark Meadows joins me now. Good evening.

MARK MEADOWS, WHITE HOUSE CHIEF OF STAFF: Great to be with you.

PIRRO: All right. Thank you. We just -- 30 seconds before the show started, we just got something from the AAP just released from the White House, according to the White House physician, and the President is no longer considered a COVID transmission risk to others, so he is not a transmission risk to others. And does that mean he is COVID free?

MEADOWS: Well, that means that just like you would normally think of somebody, if you come into contact with them that you could potentially pick up the virus, the good news is, that's no longer the case with the President. He continues to improve. He is remarkably strong.

You know, this is a guy that wants to get out and work on behalf of the American people. So it's good news, indeed. It's consistent with the C.D.C.

guidelines, which says that after 10 days, you're going to be able to get out and really, really live your life as normal again.

And so we're just very thankful for the American people, all the prayers and well wishes from across the nation and the President.

As you saw today, he is ready to get back to work, ready to get back on the campaign trail. And indeed, he is going to do that.

PIRRO: And then, of course, his doctors are a hundred percent comfortable with his doing the three rallies, the aggressive schedule that he has three rallies so far planned in Florida, Pennsylvania, and Iowa. He is going to do all those this week.

MEADOWS: Well, he is going to do all of those and a lot more. Honestly, the President is the one that's challenging us to make sure that we have the schedule ready and ready to go.

But you know, it's interesting in your lead up, Judge, you mentioned something, and he is ready to make the contrast between Joe Biden on one key thing. You're talking about packing the courts, what does that mean to the American people? It means that Joe Biden is going to expand the court by three to five people, liberals, and what will that do? It means your Second Amendment rights will be gone and major religious liberty will be gone.

It means that they will give additional support to illegals that are here, all through the court since they can't do it through the American people and Congress.

PIRRO: Well, you know, President Trump in his first event today, I mean, he looks great. Take us through the last couple of days in the White House.

What was it like with the President, as I imagined chomping at the bit, the rest of you trying to hold him back? I mean, just a week ago, he was in the hospital.

MEADOWS: Well, a week ago, he was at Walter Reed with the great professionals around him, giving unbelievable care. But he has been in the Oval Office this week. You know, he only had one day really in the residence and then he came to the Oval Office and said, you know, we've got to be serious about the people's business and getting that done and whether its heads of states calls, whether it's working on disaster relief for Americans, whether it's actually making sure that we're working on that tax plan that actually is going to reduce taxes for the American people, he has been all over it.

And while Joe Biden is looking to increase taxes, this President is looking to decrease your taxes. You know why? Because he believes that the American people can spend money better for themselves instead of Washington, D.C.

deciding how best to spend the American taxpayer dollar.

PIRRO: Now, Joe Biden, apparently in lieu of the debate that was planned, is doing a Town Hall on Thursday. Is the President thinking of anything along those lines?

MEADOWS: Well, he is willing to do a Town Hall. He is willing actually to debate.

You know, it's interesting when we have the Debate Commission that actually surprises everyone, makes a decision in the morning and announces that they're not going to have a debate, when indeed we already know that that the President is not only negative in terms of his COVID, really his COVID contagiousness at this point, and yet here we are trying to make sure that they hide the football.

And so I'm ready for the President to make his case to the American people, whether it's a debate in-person, or whether it's going on a little bit further and taking his message straight to the American people.

PIRRO: Well, I have to tell you, it's been really incredible to watch the President. He is 74 years old. He was in the hospital and you know, less than a week later, I mean, he had a speech today, and he is raring to go.

He is an incredible man.

Anyway, Mark Meadows, thank you so much.

And let's keep the conversation going with the former Mayor of New York City, Rudy Giuliani. Rudy, thanks for being here tonight. I very much appreciate that you're taking time out to be --

RUDY GIULIANI, PRESIDENT TRUMP'S PERSONAL ATTORNEY: Good to be with you, Jeanine, always.

PIRRO: All right. Thank you. Now, you were there helping the President prepare for the last debate before this COVID threw everything for a loop.

As of now, there's no debate coming on this Thursday, but is there a third debate expected between Joe Biden and the President?

GIULIANI: Well, I certainly expect it. That's the commitment that Biden and the Biden campaign made. So if this first debate, the second debate is put off in the third debate should be the week after that.

Now, I think he has done everything he can to avoid a debate despite the media nonsense about him, he got destroyed in the last debate.

I mean, it was Trump and Wallace that were debating, not Biden.

The issue for the President was Wallace and I think he handled it well.

Biden was a nonentity. Basically, he was inarticulate and nervous.

PIRRO: Well, you know, the Thursday -- they say that the President not doing the debate this week only helps Biden because it's one less night that he can dodge the questions that the President can ask him.

GIULIANI: Well, if he is hiding in his basement, some kind of remote location. I mean, we know he reads from the teleprompter. He twice asked to have it brought closer. We know they give him cue cards. It is suspected that he has a thing in his ear. I don't know if that's true.

So I don't know under those kind of hermetic circumstance -- hermetically sealed circumstances --

PIRRO: What kind of thing? Rudy, Rudy --

GIULIANI: They can -- we can probably avoid --

PIRRO: What kind of thing in his ear?

GIULIANI: I don't know that that's true. But that was a rumor last time, remember that he had a thing in his ear that was giving him signals. I don't know if that's true or not. He just gets terribly confused. And you wonder, is that the result of dementia? Or is it the result of somebody talking to him or --

I mean, he did the Pledge of Allegiance a couple of days ago --

PIRRO: Well, I'd love to see the evidence on there.

GIULIANI: He said, I pledge allegiance to the United States -- right -- I mean, he gets confused in the middle of sentences constantly. So you put him in a hermetically sealed chamber with all of those people around him, we're not going to find out how badly impaired he is or isn't.

Plus, it's very hard to nail him then on his inconsistencies. For example, he will be the most pro-abortion President in the history of America.

They're taking abortion right up to the moment of birth in the Democratic platform.

PIRRO: Right. We are aware of that, but --

GIULIANI: In other words, a woman can decide three minutes before to kill the baby.

PIRRO: But, Rudy, I want to -- Rudy, I want to talk with you -- yes, I'm aware that. It's infanticide. I agree. I used to try those cases.

But Rudy, I want to talk to you for the two minutes I have left on the issue of religion in America, how the left treats religion differently.

GIULIANI: Sure.

PIRRO: Right now, Governor Gavin Newsom in the State of California is being sued by a Catholic priest who is saying that they are imposing unnecessary restrictions on the church that they're not imposing on other businesses.

We know on the other side of the country, in New York, that Governor Cuomo and de Blasio are looking to limit the number of people who go to church and synagogue and even stopping synagogues from opening. What can you tell us if Biden were to be elected, how people's religious rights would be affected?

GIULIANI: They would be taken away. You read the Democratic platform, and it is completely anti-religious. Starting in about 2012, the Democratic Party went on war against religion. I don't know if you know this, but they took God out of their platform in 2012.

They took any mention of God out of their convention. You never hear a Democrat mention God. Nancy Pelosi is always praying for the President. But she is in favor of, you know, killing babies a minute before they are born.

So you have -- you wonder what kind of religion that is.

And the same thing with Biden. Biden wears his religion on his sleeve. It's kind of disgusting, actually. But when you look at his religion and him, they're at war with each other. I mean, this man is actually endorsing the Governor of Virginia, who actually believes you can kill babies after they're born, which is really extraordinary.

PIRRO: Excellent point. Right.

GIULIANI: So the party has gone way, way, anti-religion, plus those -- what the two governors did is a clear violation of RFRA, which was passed in 1993 with a unanimous Democratic vote, you wouldn't get it today to restore the strict scrutiny clause that the Supreme Court softened in 1991, so any restriction on religion is entitled to strict scrutiny.

You're not going to meet strict scrutiny if you put more restrictions on a church than you are on Black Lives Matter who can march thousands in the street spitting at each other while they are yelling "Kill police."

PIRRO: Well, and apparently, that's what we are seeing on in this country.

Right. All right, Rudy Giuliani, thanks so much for being with us tonight.

GIULIANI: No honest judge would ever uphold that.

PIRRO: I agree.

Anyway, confirmation hearings beginning Monday for Trump's SCOTUS pick. The Dems preparing for a showdown with Judge Amy Coney Barrett. Senator Ted Cruz, a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee joins me now with more.

Good evening, Senator Cruz.

SEN. TED CRUZ (R-TX): Good evening, Judge. Great to join you.

PIRRO: Good evening. Oh, well, great to have you with us. And I see your book is up there "One Vote Away," which obviously is prescient given where we are today.

Look, right now, the economy, and COVID seem to be at the top of the list of people and their concerns as it relates to this election. However, I suspect that on Monday, when the confirmation hearings begin with Amy Coney Barrett, people will start to recognize the importance of the Supreme Court, and the fact that both Biden and Harris are refusing to answer the question, will you pack the Supreme Court?

Can you please tell my viewers what the significance of packing the Supreme Court is aside from the arrogance of thinking you don't have to answer the question?

CRUZ: Well, both Biden and Harris are refusing to answer it. Kamala -- Vice President Pence asked her four times, she refused to answer it. Today, Joe Biden said the voters don't deserve to know an answer. And the reason they're doing this is because the answer is yes.

Their party, the Democratic Party is captive to the hard left of the party.

They intend to pack the court which would politicize it, it would destroy its independence. It's something FDR at the height of his power tried to do at his own party, the Democratic Party said no, it would destroy the Court.

And I'll tell you judge, that's actually why I wrote the book, "One Vote Away." I wrote it this summer, obviously I didn't know we'd have a Supreme Court vacancy in October, but the reason I wrote it is because I think the single most important issue on the ballot on Election Day is the Supreme Court and what the book does, is it takes readers inside behind the curtain of the court.

Before I was in the Senate, I was a Supreme Court litigator. What I did for a living was argue cases at the Supreme Court, and the book takes you behind the scenes on the big landmark cases, each chapter addresses a different fundamental right.

One is on religious liberty. One is on free speech. One is on the Second Amendment. And it tells war stories, many of these landmark cases, I helped litigate, and it's stunning, Judge, you know this, but on issue after issue after issue, the big landmark cases, almost all of them are five-four, we are one vote away from our fundamental liberties taken away from us,

PIRRO: Senator, but Senator, I want the public to understand the significance of packing the court, if that they might do which in essence gives them another branch of government, of justices running around creating laws that are not passed by Congress -- very quickly.

CRUZ: Well, that's actually right. There are nine justices on the court.

There have been nine justices for 150 years. As I said, FDR, he didn't like how the Supreme Court was ruling. So he proposed to pack it and increase it from nine to 15 justices and Democrats in Congress said, well, that's a terrible idea. It turns the court into a political body instead of an independent judiciary following the law.

PIRRO: Right.

CRUZ: Well that is where today's Democrats are right now, because that's what they want to do. They're mad that President Trump has filled the vacancies that has occurred. They're mad at the American people because they elected President Trump.

PIRRO: And he has every right to do that.

Senator Cruz, thank you so much for being with us tonight. We appreciate it.

And a JUSTICE exclusive is ahead tonight. I'll speak candidly with the mother of Kyle Rittenhouse, who is facing charges after fatally shooting two men in Kenosha in August. My interview with Wendy Rittenhouse, Kyle's mom is coming up.

But next, how can America wake up to Sleepy Joe? Trump insiders Corey Lewandowski and David Bossie join me next to talk about the race as we head into the homestretch. Stay with us.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

PIRRO: Tense moments in Colorado this afternoon after a clash between protesters and counter protesters. Witnesses say the group Patriot Muster was rallying Denver when counter protesters who identified themselves as BLM and Antifa showed up. There was a standoff. The right-leaning Patriot protester allegedly maced the BLM protester, after that, witnesses say the BLM Antifa protesters shot the man dead. The gunman was rested. Police are investigating. We'll have more on the story in the hour.

All right. My next guests are two of people responsible for helping Trump get elected in 2016. So let's talk about the state of the race with less than a month ago. The authors of the new book, "Trump America First: The President Succeeds against All Odds." Corey Lewandowski and David Bossie join me now.

All right, gentlemen. So is this your second or third book?

COREY LEWANDOWSKI, SENIOR ADVISER 2020 TRUMP CAMPAIGN: This is our third, Judge. Judge, there are so many. All we do is keep writing. There's so many successes of this President.

PIRRO: Yes, well, we're all on our third book. Okay. Anyway, look, let's talk about the state of the race. Four years ago, you had Republicans telling the President to leave the race. And you know, they were 10 points down, and he still won.

And the polls now I believe are more inaccurate now than they were four years ago given the state of fear that most people are in and admitting that they support the President. What say you about the state of the race and I'll start with you, David Bossie since you haven't been on in a long time.

DAVID BOSSIE, PRESIDENT, CITIZENS UNITED: Hey, thanks for having us back, Judge, and I really appreciate it.

PIRRO: Good to have you.

BOSSIE: Look, I could not agree with what you just said more. These -- the people in America are not being honest. There's an under vote, just like we had in 2016. The polling methodology is garbage.

We watch all of these network news, "The New York Times" and "The Washington Post" they come out with these polls to show the President way down, trying to create this false narrative to suppress our vote. That's not going to happen.

This President is out there, and he is going to work incredibly hard between now and Election Day, and I've got to tell you, he beat COVID.

Incredibly, such a strong guy, but he's also a strong campaigner and he is going to beat Joe Biden on Election Day.

PIRRO: Well, and you know, Corey, I've said this before, I believe that the way the President handled COVID is pretty much a metaphor for the way he runs this country, which is you don't hide in the basement, you don't run away from it. You come out. You stare it down, and you defeat it, and then you're triumphant.

It's like he didn't -- you know, he was told he had to shut the country down. Now, they want to shut it down again, on one scientist's word. But the President right now is out there. He has got three weeks left. What do you expect to accomplish in the next three weeks?

LEWANDOWSKI: Judge, this President is going to go out and talk to the American people, and we see he has a hellacious schedule in front of him already. We know that he is going to talk to the American people about the promises he made four years ago, and all of those promises that he has kept.

And you know, the left doesn't want to talk about it, but the states like Ohio and Iowa and the great white whale for the Democrats of Texas where every four years we hear they're going to have a chance in Texas. Those states are now off the map. Georgia is going to go Republican without any question.

North Carolina, when you really start looking at this map, Judge, the American people have seen what this President has been able to accomplish and we are really getting down to just a few battleground states.

We know Pennsylvania and Michigan are going to be battleground states, but Donald Trump is going to be the first Republican since Richard Nixon's re- election to win the State of Minnesota. It's been over 40 years, Donald Trump is going to change that this year.

PIRRO: Why is it going to change that, Dave? Why Minnesota?

BOSSIE: Well, I would tell you, Corey is exactly right. We have several states and Minnesota, one of them that we're going to -- that we are putting on. We're on offense.

In Minnesota we just barely lost in 2016. If you look at these Antifa criminals that are burning down Minneapolis and other places in Minnesota, what they're doing is driving out our vote. They're making sure that the Republicans and Independents in that state and in Wisconsin and in Michigan all see exactly the difference.

One is defund the police and anarchy in the streets, and President Trump is about law and order and supporting the women and men in blue. This could not be any clearer. It is what Ronald Reagan --

PIRRO: But you know, Corey, I want to go to you on that. The Democrats are blaming Donald Trump and they're saying this is President Trump's America because -- and yet they are the ones who are creating all the violence.

LEWANDOWSKI: Judge, the President is very clear. Call us into the northwest part of the country where we've seen over a hundred days of violence. Call us in and he will have this problem solved in 15 seconds.

Look what happened in Wisconsin. They had one day of riots. The Governor picked up the phone, called the president. He sent our friends over there.

No more riots taking place in those places because this President has been very clear.

When we have law and order and people are safe, they feel better. The Democrats don't want that. They want chaos and marauders running through the streets, and that's what we're talking about this election.

PIRRO: Okay. I have 10 seconds. The President wins. Do they stop, Corey?

Yes or no? Dave, yes or no?

LEWANDOWSKI: Look, they'll never stop, Judge, but that's okay. Because we'll put it under control.

PIRRO: Okay, that's it. Dave, do they stop?

BOSSIE: Absolutely not. They hate this President more than they love our country.

PIRRO: Yes. Yes. Yes, I agree with you. And I'm sure the President will handle it. Corey Lewandowski, David Bossie. We love you. Thanks for being here.

And Lou Dobbs joins me live still ahead.

But next, how far will the squad push Biden if he is elected President? Dan Bongino and Leo Terrell are standing by and join me in moments. Don't go away. These two are a hoot.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

ANITA VOGEL, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CORRESPONDENT: Live from "America's News Headquarters," I'm Anita Vogel.

A massive cleanup operation is once again underway across Louisiana following the deluge from Hurricane Delta. The storm now just a tropical depression, but forecasters warn that flash floods and storm surges remain a threat. Damage is widespread and hundreds of thousands of people are without power.

Dueling protests in Denver turn deadly. One group was pro-police organization, Patriot Muster, while reports indicate the other was characterized as Black Lives Matter Antifa. The right leaning protester allegedly maced the BLM protester. After that, the BLM protester opened fire with a handgun.

Police have cleared the scene and are currently investigating the incident as a homicide.

Stay with FOX News Channel as we continue to update this developing story.

I'm Anita Vogel. Now, let's get you right back to JUSTICE WITH JUDGE JEANINE.

PIRRO: Liberals continue their ridiculous attacks on President Trump just

23 days before the election. My panels here to weigh in on that and the infighting with the Dems. FOX News contributor and author of the new book, "Follow the Money" Dan Bongino along with host of "The Leo Terrell Podcast," Leo Terrell.

All right, guys, get ready. All right. So a group of these progressives are now trying to move Kamala and Joe Biden to the left and I want to read you what they what they put out after the VP debate, okay, because they weren't happy with Kamala.

And when they were talking about fracking, AOC comes out and says something like, fracking is bad, and actually, that's like a zinger to Kamala. But what they want to do is free public healthcare, universal childcare, millions of green jobs, canceling all student debt, $15.00 minimum wage, shifting all money away from police departments, to investments in schools and the communities.

And there's a whole list, but I'll end there. So, Dan, how do you feel about the push to the left by the squad for the Democrat VP and presidential candidates?

DAN BONGINO, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CONTRIBUTOR: Yes, that agenda that sounds like the Soviet Union. They should start singing the Soviet National Anthem. I don't have a great voice. I'll leave it up to them.

But listen, let's just be crystal clear on this and this is not hyperbolic.

The Biden campaign for presidency is the biggest con job in the history of presidential campaigns. I'm not kidding.

He is managing to lie to both sides of his side of the aisle. What he is doing, Judge, is he is telling the liberals with a wink and a nod. Don't worry, I've got you. I'm going to do this, this, this and this. And then he turns around, screws over the liberals looks at the moderates in the party, and he says, don't worry, wink and a nod. I got you, too. Ignore those crazy liberals. I can prove it to you.

Here's a perfect example of how Biden is conning all of them and people are starting to get hip to this, including the libs. He's telling the liberal side, don't worry, there are going to be massive tax hikes and I'm going to repeal the Trump tax cuts. The libs are like, great, more money for the government; then he is telling the moderates, don't worry, I'm not going to hike middle class taxes.

Judge, both of those things can't be true because the Trump tax cuts cut middle class taxes. It's not true.

PIRRO: Exactly. And Leo, I mean, the truth is that half the time they're not -- after they say one thing, and then they say another thing, then there's a third position, Leo, the third position is it's none of your business, whether I want to pack the Supreme Court, and it is probably those Republicans who were asking the question and the other one that's that makes me even crazier is when they say basically you don't deserve to know or it's on the ballot.

I don't know if the Supreme Court judge's name is on the ballot. You think we're stupid? Hit it, Leo.

LEO TERRELL, CIVIL RIGHTS ATTORNEY AND PODCAST HOST: That is a joke, Judge. You know what Joe Biden said that he is the Democratic Party. He's in charge. Joe Biden is a figurehead. Joe Biden has no power within the Democratic Party.

He is being run by the progressives. And here's the problem. Dan is absolutely right.

He is afraid to open his mouth, because he'll lie either way, because he is not in charge.

If President Trump ever debates him, again, just ask those same questions:

universal healthcare, free tuition, defund the police -- Because Joe Biden is going to alienate either side of his base. But right now, he has gotten the pass because he doesn't have to answer.

He is a figurehead. Nothing more, nothing less.

PIRRO: Well, you know, now this move toward adding something to the 25th Amendment Nancy Pelosi is talking about, you know, that -- you know, we already have the 25th Amendment, but she wants to add a few more people who can have some say into whether or not it should be imposed. It is usually the Cabinet and the Vice President.

So is she talking about Trump? Although she said she wasn't. I don't believe anything she says, or is she talking about Biden so they kick Biden out and get Kamala to be President? I mean, are enough people thinking about Kamala as a possible President?

BONGINO: You know, Judge, here is what I think because I don't -- sorry, go ahead, Leo.

TERRELL: Go ahead, Dan.

PIRRO: Go ahead, Dan.

BONGINO: I don't want to overthink this one. I really -- this goes back to my Trump is a bull in a China Shop theory. In the past, people like Pelosi would intimidate Republicans by calling them racist and stuff and they back down. Trump changed the game.

They call Trump every name in the book and he doubles down and I think them drives him so wild that they literally don't -- it's like an extinction verse. If you studied Psychology, you put quarters in the machine for a Coke, it doesn't come out, and so you kick the machine as if it's going to answer you.

Pelosi is kicking the Coke machine right now thinking it's going to respond back because she doesn't know what else to do. It's an extinction burst or it's almost psychopathological.

PIRRO: Leo, 10 seconds. Leo, I have 10 seconds. Go ahead. What do you have to say about the 25th -- is it for Joe?

TERRELL: And let me also mention this, besides Joe Biden being the figurehead, Pelosi is a figurehead. She is running scared because I guarantee you, in the next congressional term, she is going to be taken over by the left. That's why she is so radical. And what's coming out of her mouth right now makes no sense. She is going to be replaced by the extreme left.

PIRRO: The two of you are geniuses tonight. Leo Terrell, Dan Bongino, thanks for being with me.

All right, now, my exclusive interview with Wendy Rittenhouse, Kyle Rittenhouse's mother is still ahead.

But next FOX Business host, Lou Dobbs joins me live to talk about how the left-wing media have lost their collective minds.

Back in a moment.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

KEITH OLBERMANN, SPORTS COMMENTATOR: Ask is twofold. The terrorist Trump must be defeated, must be destroyed, must be devoured at the ballot box, and then he had his enablers and his supporters and his collaborators and the Mike Lee's and the William Bars and the Sean Hannity's and the Mike Pence's and the Rudy Giuliani's, and the Kyle Rittenhouse's and the Amy Coney Barrett's must be prosecuted and convicted and removed from our society while we try to rebuild it and to rebuild the world --

(END VIDEO CLIP)

PIRRO: That's liberal loon, Keith Olbermann ranting, almost incoherently about removing conservatives from society after Trump loses the election.

Here now with reaction to that and much more, author of the new book, "The Trump Century," and hosts of the "Lou Dobbs Tonight" show on Fox Business, Lou Dobbs, my friend who joins me now.

All right, good evening, Mr. Dobbs, good to have you on JUSTICE.

LOU DOBBS, FOX BUSINESS NETWORK HOST, LOU DOBBS TONIGHT: Good to be with you, Judge.

PIRRO: So what do you say -- thank you. What do you say about Mr.

Olbermann? I haven't heard from him in a while. You think he just got out of the loony bin or what?

DOBBS: I don't know where he has been. And I do know where he is headed.

He is the avatar for the left in this country, the radical Dems. That is the level of intelligence you can expect whether you're on Capitol Hill with Adam Schiff, whether you're watching in the Senate, Charles Schumer.

There is a rabid absurdity to them all. And they are vicious, they're venal, and they don't care one whit about the consequences of either their words or their actions. And that is what Donald Trump has been putting up with, as you well know, every hour of every day since he decided to run for President. It's extraordinary.

And that is -- his language, by the way, is consonant with that which we read in the left-wing newspapers and the news outlets, corporate news in this country. It's not just fake news. It's corporate news.

NBC owned by Comcast, CNN owned by AT&T, but they don't want you to know that. Because right now, Corporate America is suffocating freedom of speech. They are in fact, destroying individual liberties in this country.

Day by day and doing in utter outright league with the radical Dems and the Deep State.

PIRRO: You know, the amazing part of it, Lou, is the fact that Republicans don't talk like this. That the hate began on the left as soon as Donald Trump was elected President. You know, who had friends on Facebook, they would no longer talk to you.

I mean, you know, aren't they supposed to be the inclusive party? I mean, the truth is that they're the haters. They literally are the haters. And I'm not just blaming everything based upon what Olbermann says, but the hissy fit everything for the last four years has been beyond what any of us should tolerate.

DOBBS: There is no reason and I think, Judge, I think it's really important for us to understand one of the great crimes committed has been by the Republicans, and that is to accept the venal, vicious hatefulness of the Democratic Party and to allow these attacks against the President to continue.

We're now watching as we approach three weeks to the election. The Dems in New York are threatening to sue the President in perpetuity. They are attacking him and planning to attack him after he leaves the presidency which hopefully will be in four years. But we are also watching the mail-in ballot fraud with five million ballots already -- now, six million ballots already cast. It is a fraud being perpetrated and no one is standing up, not even the Republicans for crying out loud.

Only the President's voice out right now stands between us and sure, sure voter fraud.

PIRRO: All right, Lou Dobbs. I couldn't agree with you more. Thanks so much for being with us.

And next my exclusive with Kyle Rittenhouse's mother, next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

PIRRO: Seventeen-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse remains in an Illinois jail cell tonight facing homicide charges. Prosecutors say he brazenly killed two men and wounded a third while targeting rioters who were violently protesting and police shooting.

But many witnesses, as well as a video that was publicly released called the truth of Kyle Rittenhouse in 11 minutes, telling a different story. One of a young boy who tried to help people that night and was forced to defend himself. One of those people who are defending him the loudest is Kyle's own mother.

I spoke this week with Wendy Rittenhouse and her son's attorney in a JUSTICE exclusive.

(BEGIN VIDEOTAPE)

All right, John and Wendy, thanks so much for being with us tonight. Wendy, you're in a situation that no mother wants to find herself in, and it must be very difficult for you. I guess, the first question that I ask is tell us about Kyle.

WENDY RITTENHOUSE, MOTHER OF KYLE RITTENHOUSE: Kyle, a typical young man, young boy. He enjoyed helping people out. He was a police and a fire cadet and a lifeguard.

PIRRO: Well, tell us about his experience or training as a medic.

W. RITTENHOUSE: He is CPR trained. He had it where he used to work at the YMCA. Then he started working at the place in Kenosha a couple of weeks before this happened. He works in Kenosha. He has family in Kenosha.

He was at a friend's house that day.

They wanted to clean graffiti up before everything happened.

PIRRO: And when he went to clean up the graffiti, did you have a conversation with him? Did you say anything about Kenosha? What was going on? And you know that he should be careful. I mean, what was your understanding of what he would be doing in Kenosha?

W. RITTENHOUSE: I knew that he was there to clean up the graffiti. He wanted to help him, and that's all he was there to do.

PIRRO: Had he said anything about the riots, Wendy, that had gone on a few nights before?

W. RITTENHOUSE: No one shouldn't have been at the riots. It's a horrible thing what happened. And it's just hard on everybody. No one shouldn't have been there. I mean, if they were going to protests, they should have done it peacefully.

PIRRO: Should Kyle have been there, Wendy?

JOHN PIERCE, ATTORNEY FOR KYLE RITTENHOUSE: I think like other any mother, Judge, I know Wendy is -- this is very, very tough for Wendy.

PIRRO: We've seen the video and I'm sure you've seen it also, and the prosecutor there made a decision within 48 hours to charge your son with intentional homicide and various other charges. So the prosecutor doesn't think that self-defense is relevant here. What in the video convinces you that Kyle acted in self-defense?

W. RITTENHOUSE: He was getting chased by a bunch of mob end. He was trying to get away. As a parent, you don't want to see that.

I barely can watch the video of him getting chased because I just break down every time.

PIRRO: If Kyle hadn't defended himself, what would have happened?

W. RITTENHOUSE: He would have been dead.

PIRRO: The first shooting of Rosenbaum, what do you know about that, Wendy? It's not as clear. What can you tell us about that?

W. RITTENHOUSE: All I see was this guy chasing my son. My son. I could tell on his face that he was scared. As a mother, if I was there, I would protect my son. But I wasn't there.

PIRRO: What about the claim people are saying that Kyle is a member of a militia? Has he ever been a member of a militia or a white supremacist group?

W. RITTENHOUSE: No. My son is not a racist. He is not in any form of those groups, whatsoever.

PIRRO: Wendy, how do you how do you feel about the fact that apparently even Biden's campaign made reference to Kyle with a picture as being a white supremacists and in a militia and all of the hate that's gone on? How are you handling that? Is Kyle aware of what's going on?

W. RITTENHOUSE: I am angry about that. And I spoke to him a little bit about it. And he is, like I said, he is not a racist. He is not a white supremacist.

If you know Kyle, he would give his shirt off his back for you. If you were hurt, he would be there for you. And Vice President Biden saying this or putting it on his ad about it, I mean, it just makes me upset that and angry about that.

PIERCE: We're going to bring him home, Judge. He will be set free.

PIRRO: All right. Thank you so much, Wendy Rittenhouse and John Pierce.

(END VIDEOTAPE)

PIRRO: We'll be right back.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

PIRRO: Before we say good night, we want to update you on that fatal shooting in Colorado that we've been reporting.

Police saying now that after further investigation, they believe it was a private security guard and not a BLM Antifa member who shot and killed a rightwing protester in Denver today. It happened after a counter protester

-- a counter protest against the militia group named Patriot Muster.

We'll keep an eye on this investigation. But that's where it stands as of this moment.

Anyway, finally tonight, my new book, "Don't Lie to Me' is a "New York Times" bestseller and if you don't have your copy, you need to get it right away and don't lie to me that you have it when you don't. You can get it on Amazon or on the Judge Jeanine store.

You can get a T shirt. You get a hat. You can buy a coffee mug that says "Coffee, stupid." Anything you want or even "Impeach this."

Remember Christmas isn't that far away and it's so easy to wrap a book, I mean think about it, anyway.

As always, thanks for watching. I appreciate your loyal support and watching my show.

Remember to turn into FOX News coverage of the Amy Coney Barrett confirmation hearings all day Monday. It will be historic.

I'm Jeanine Pirro advocating truth, justice and the American way. JUSTICE has been served.

"THE GREG GUTFELD SHOW" is coming up.

I'll see you next Saturday night, same time, same place, but I won't be here. That's for sure. I mean, I'm in a different place. I don't mean anything by it.

Content and Programming Copyright 2020 Fox News Network, LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Copyright 2020 ASC Services II Media, LLC. All materials herein are protected by United States copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published or broadcast without the prior written permission of ASC Services II Media, LLC. You may not alter or remove any trademark, copyright or other notice from copies of the content.