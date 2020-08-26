Sen. Scott urges patience after police-involved shooting in Wisconsin: Anarchy is in no one's best interest

This is a rush transcript from "Your World," August 25, 2020. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

NEIL CAVUTO, FOX NEWS ANCHOR: All right, you are looking live at Kenosha, Wisconsin, right now.

We are waiting to hear from the family of Jacob Blake, the young black man who was shot by police a couple of days ago, on Sunday. There have been two nights of back-to-back violence, first in Kenosha. It extended to Madison, Wisconsin.

Right now, we expect to very shortly, not only from the family, but the family attorney, Ben Crump, and some others, this on the same day we got news that the Department of Justice is assisting now in that Blake shooting investigation.

And, separately, the governor of Wisconsin has called to bring in more state National Guardsmen. It could be up to 250. We just don't know right now.

What we do know is, we have got the principals here coming shortly, including a view from here about what happens now tonight. There's a curfew in effect for 8:00 p.m. They did not honor those curfews over the last two nights.

But authorities are urging calm on the part of the public. Getting anything but right now, as tensions escalate.

Welcome, everybody. I'm Neil Cavuto, and this is “Your World,” where, once again, the law and order issue has come front and center, many looking at this as yet another case of a black man unfairly attacked by police, others saying that the fallout from this once again echoes the president's call to crack down on violence when it ensues after such attacks.

So, a lot of things moving fast and furiously right now.

Grady Trimble first with the latest on what we can expect in Kenosha -- Grady.

GRADY TRIMBLE, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT: Neil, any minute now, we're expecting to hear from Benjamin Crump, the attorney for Jacob Blake's family.

He will be speaking at the courthouse in downtown Kenosha. That's where protests started last night, before making their way to this area, and destroying several buildings and businesses along the way, like these here.

Several small business owners I talked to say, they understand the frustration of people protesting Jacob Blake's shooting by Kenosha police. What they don't understand is why they have become the target. There are fears of more violence tonight.

Governor Tony Evers calling for protests to remain peaceful as we head into the evening. So is Blake's uncle, according to The Chicago Tribune, saying that he wants to keep people from destroying their own community.

Meanwhile, business owners are cleaning up after watching their life's work be destroyed.

SCOTT CARPENTER, OWNER, B&L OFFICE FURNITURE: Really going to miss it. I feel -- I feel bad for my parents, because this their baby. They started it.

LINDA TOLLIVER, OWNER, ED'S USED TIRES: It's my father's legacy. I just don't get it. He's been an icon in this town for decades. And it's just horrible.

TRIMBLE: Governor Evers saying that there will be more National Guardsmen in this area, Neil, though I have heard from several people in downtown Kenosha and the business owners in this area, saying they have not seen any National Guardsmen. And they have spent the past several days looking for them.

So they're a little bit frustrated by that. That curfew, as you mentioned, goes into effect in just about five hours.

CAVUTO: Grady, thank you very much, Grady Trimble.

Again, when the -- we do hear from the family lawyer, the family members themselves, of course, we will take you right there.

In the meantime, we have with us Senator Tim Scott, the South Carolina Republican, a rock star at last night's convention.

He was kind enough to join us right now.

Senator, you were addressing violent protests and uprisings, law and order issues. And, sure enough, it's escalated in yet another American city, sympathetic rallies being planned tonight in other cities, including those in Wisconsin.

SEN. TIM SCOTT, R-SC: Yes.

CAVUTO: What do you think?

SCOTT: I mean, it is hard to come to a conclusion without all the facts. And what we're missing in Wisconsin are the facts.

What we should do is continue to pray for the recovery of Jacob. We should pray for peace in the streets. I hearken back to 2015, when Walter Scott, not a relative, but Walter Scott was shot and killed in North Charleston, South Carolina.

We had peaceful protests, but we did not erupt in violence, which allows for the investigation to continue and for clarity to come forward. It took time for that to happen. All the facts did not present themselves at the same time or even in a timely fashion.

So, I'm asking for people to take a step back and to be patient. If you're going to protest, do it peacefully.

What violence does, violence begets violence, and it distracts from the family, it distracts from the facts, and that only makes it harder for truth to prevail, harder for truth to manifest. And that's not good news for Wisconsin. It's certainly not good news for the community.

But it's really bad news for the family that wants all the facts to come forward. Let's give that process time.

And, in South Carolina -- if there was a wrongdoing, as there was in South Carolina, we found that officer going to jail. But we need all the facts before you draw that kind of a conclusion.

And, unfortunately, in the current environment, it's really hard for people to be patient and wait for the facts, especially when they think this is a system that continues to reproduce the same outcomes.

I think you have to be a little more patient than drawing conclusions prematurely.

CAVUTO: Many of the protesters, as you know, Senator, in Wisconsin have said this is yet another example of systemic racism in our country.

You have argued that is not the case, not only referring to this, but other cases that have come up. And that's been sort of like a clarion call among a lot of your fellow speakers, and I guess we will hear from more this week.

But how do you reach young black males in particular who feel otherwise and say, oh, it's happening again?

SCOTT: Well, Neil, I'm -- I have been victimized by discrimination. I have been stopped, as I have said before, 18 times in the last two decades, including a couple times this year and a few times last year.

So, I am not speaking from a position of never having been stained by that sense of unrighteousness that comes from just being who I am. But, even in that reality, even in that pain, I have got to tell you, patience pays off.

Destroying one's own city is not effective, not helpful. And, frankly, it's really counterproductive. And so what I'm talking about is a path to a better place, where you have all the information, all the facts, and you draw a good conclusion.

Without that, you're actually punishing the family twice, one with the incident. The second is without the clarity to get to the conclusion.

And I'd say to young African-Americans, I know how many of you feel. In the end, this nation's arc has always bent towards fairness. Sometimes, it feels like it's not. But I'm telling you that it is. And have confidence that, the more you peacefully protest, the more you're heard and seen in a productive fashion, standing up against injustice, you are moving the ball forward.

But when you become a part of the melee, the violent protesters, you're actually distracting from the outcome that is in your best interest, your community's best interest, and the nation as a whole.

We need a strong, disciplined response, especially when we disagree with what we see.

CAVUTO: You know, Senator, the governor of Wisconsin, Tony Evers, is open to bringing in the National Guard. I think he spoke about 250 state Guardsmen to come in and help out to quell this.

What did you think of that?

SCOTT: Well, Neil, I will say the governor has a solid point there.

If you feel like local law enforcement is unable to contain the crowds and to keep it in a peaceful manner, it is in the best interests of the peaceful protesters, the family, the investigation to bring in help from the outside, whether that's the state Guard or National Guard.

We have to have really order in our streets. Chaos really leads to anarchy, and that is not in anyone's best interest. So, the restoration of order is consistent with allowing all the information to come to the surface. And it might be ugly, but it might not be.

But, in order for us to find that out, I'm encouraged by the governor's willingness to do whatever it takes to restore peace, which allows fairness and objectivity to rule the day.

CAVUTO: You know, a little later, Senator, we're going to have another rock star from your convention besides you, Herschel Walker, who got rave reviews for his speech.

SCOTT: Oh, yes.

CAVUTO: And he had declared that this notion that the president was a racist just doesn't jibe with the many decades he's known him.

But that is a view that Democrats keep pushing, that, after this tragedy in Kenosha...

SCOTT: Yes.

CAVUTO: ... they're saying, these are -- these are the guys who would more soon help the blue lives than remember black lives.

As a black man yourself, in echoing maybe what Herschel Walker was raising, how do you feel when that is the attack line?

SCOTT: Well, I will say this, Neil. And I say this sincerely. I know the pain of being stereotyped. I understand the misery of being accused of something that you didn't do. That leaves a stain on your soul.

I would say, for those who want a fair process, stereotyping the president, stereotyping anyone without really the knowledge of it, it's bad for you, as much as it is bad for the person that you are stereotyping.

Let me give you a couple of examples why I am heartened by what the president has done when there are no cameras, when he sat down with a roomful of family members who lost their family member at the hands of police, killed at the hands of police.

The president was patient. He was kind. He was attentive. That's the kind of leadership we needed to see. And when those families came out of the White House, they had a press conference. They were not trying to blow anything up.

They were simply saying that they had a constructive conversation. I was in the room. The president ordered the attorney general to look into several of the cases, not all of them. But several of the cases had loose ends. And the president wanted those ends tied up for the sake of the family and for the sake of justice.

When I think about a president who's focused his attention on my opportunity agenda, on Opportunity Zones, helping distressed communities, disproportionately African-American, $75 billion. I think about the tax reform that we passed in 2017. Many of us don't always recognize -- certainly, Democrats -- the inverse relationship between lower taxes and higher revenues even to the Treasury.

We cut single mothers' taxes by 70 percent, on average. When you think about the work force participation rate increasing in the African-American community pre-COVID-19, you think about the lowest unemployment rate, African-Americans, Hispanics, Asians, and women for 70 years, the other three groups, in the history of the country is recorded, we're talking about a president who created an inclusive economy.

So, when you're talking about racism and a racist, those are not the actions of a racist. But, unfortunately, in most media, it's an unfair and unbalanced approach to covering this president, because they hate him. And that's a problem for media.

But, more importantly, it's a problem for the viewers, because, when you don't hear the full story of the president's policies vs. Joe Biden's policies, it's hard to make a good decision. When you don't hear the rhetoric of the left, and then have something to compare it to, it's hard to come to a fair and balanced conclusion.

And, Neil, that's one of the things I love about your show, is, we don't always agree, but you have done your homework. You come to objective conclusions. And you pay the price for that sometimes. But, in the end, you're looking for the truth.

Facts sometimes can be misleading, but the truth never is. And that's something that is a bedrock objective standard that has permeated this country for our entire life. We have to strive to be better, because we're not there yet.

CAVUTO: All right.

That's well said, I mean, and a calming influence and words today.

Again, Senator Scott, thank you very much for joining us.

As the senator was wrapping up there, you can see family members and lawyers have arrived right now to talk a little bit about what they know, what they don't know, and what happened to Jacob Blake, and what happens now.

Let's listen.

BENJAMIN CRUMP, ATTORNEY FOR JACOB BLAKE: Good afternoon.

I'm attorney Ben Crump, along with attorney Patrick Salvi, and attorney Patrick Salvi Jr., attorney B'Ivory LaMarr, attorney Tara Divine, and attorney Patrick Cafferty (ph).

We have the honor of representing James Blake and his family.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Jacob Blake.

CRUMP: I'm sorry. I'm sorry. I'm about to reintroduce Pastor James Blake.

Jacob Blake and his family. Present with us is his family, his father, Jacob Blake Sr., his mother, Julia Jackson, his brothers and sisters, sons, cousins, a large black family unit, who are all standing united in prayer for Jacob Blake to recover from this brutal use of excessive force, once again, on an African-American that was captured on video, and that is just shocking and outrageous and devastating.

Devastating to all of us, but mostly devastating to his three little boys who were seated in the car when the police literally shot him at least seven times at point-blank range.

Before we begin, because this is a very faithful family, we are going to begin with prayer. And then the attorneys will give you the updates on his medical condition and the action that we are demanding legally. And then you will hear from his parents, his sisters, both Latisha (ph), Megan (ph), and Zaitha (ph). And then we will take some of your questions.

But first, we will start with Pastor James Boyd (ph) Jr. to lead us in prayer.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Thank you, Attorney Crump.

Good afternoon, everyone. My name is James C. Ward, Jr. , and along with my wife, Pastor Sharon, we've been highly privileged to be the family pastor for more than 30 years to Ms. Julia Jackson, the mother of Jacob Blake and also her mother Jamie Johnson for more than 30 years. And Julia's request and at Attorney Crump's request, I want to just set the tone for our press conference today by briefly representing Julia's faith in the name of our Lord Jesus Christ and offer a brief word of prayer.

There are three types of law that govern our nation, spiritual law, moral law, and civil law. But we're only familiar with civil law and we're often ignorant of the ramifications of violating spiritual and moral law, which civil law alone cannot remedy. When these spiritual and moral foundations are destroyed, societies implode. People hurt each other. And what can the righteous do? So we're calling our nation back to faith in God.

Despite our differences, every citizen of America can agree that we indeed have a monumental problem in our nation, a problem that people created but people are capable of solving. We have a sin problem and not just a sin problem.

So I invite you to join me in a brief moment of prayer as we ask our gracious God for his help during these very perilous times. Let's pray. Our Father in Heaven, we humbly come to you in the name of our Lord Jesus Christ and we ask you to forgive us all for straying from our ways -- and from your ways and from word, which invites the curse and results in repeated harming and the destruction of each other. I declare the mercy of God, the grace of God, the peace of God, the goodness of God, and most importantly the love of God over Kenosha, over black people and white people, over citizens and police, and over these United States of America.

Father, unify us by your Holy Spirit. We pray for Jacob Blake even now and ask you to heal his spirit, soul, mind, and body as well as the entire family. We ask you to give us wisdom on how to navigate our way forward as we deliberate to seek justice and to seek to bring healing to a hurting nation. In the name of our Lord Jesus Christ, we pray, amen.

CRUMP: Amen.

And now you will hear from his father Jacob Blake Sr. who will pray also.

JACOB BLAKE SR., FATHER OF JACOB BLAKE: Our family is very diverse. And we don't represent just one thing. So if you all could give me one second, please, this is for my son, Jacob Blake.

(SPEAKING FOREIGN LANGUAGE)

BLAKE: I like to thank everyone for coming out in support of my son with this senseless attempted murder that was committed on him. They shot my son seven times, seven times, like he didn't matter. But my son matters. He's a human being, and he matters.

CRUMP: We are going to now hear from his mother, Ms. Julia Jackson. This is her only biological son, Jacob Blake Jr.

JULIA JACKSON, MOTHER OF JACOB BLAKE: Mom son has been fighting for his life. And we really just need prayers. As I was riding through here, through this city, I noticed a lot of damage that doesn't reflect my son or my family. If Jacob knew what was going on as far as that goes, the violence and the destruction, he would be very unpleased.

So I'm really asking and encouraging everyone in Wisconsin and abroad to take a moment and examine your hearts. Citizens, police officers, firemen, clergy, politicians, do Jacob justice on this level and examine your hearts.

We need healing. As I pray for my son's healing, physically, emotionally, and spiritually, I also have been praying even before this for the healing of our country. God has placed each and every one of us in this country because he wanted us to be here. Clearly, you can see right now that I have beautiful brown skin. But take a look at your hand, and whatever shade it is, it is beautiful as well.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Amen.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Yes.

JACKSON: How dare we hate what we are? We are humans. God did not make one type of tree or flower or fish or horse or grass or rock. How dare you ask him to make one type of human that looks just like you?

I'm not talking to just Caucasian people. I am talking to everyone -- white, black, Japanese, Chinese, red, brown. No one is superior to the other. The only supreme being is God himself.

Please let's begin to pray for healing for our nation. We are the United States. Have we been united? Do you understand what's going to happen when we fall because a house that is against each other cannot stand?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Amen.

JACKSON: To all of the police officers, I'm praying for you and your families.

To all of the citizens, my black and brown sisters and brothers, I'm praying for you. I believe that you are an intelligent being just like the rest of us, everybody. Let's use our hearts, our love, and our intelligence to work together to show the rest of the world how humans are supposed to treat each other. America is great when we behave greatly. Thank you.

CRUMP: Julia Jackson, J-U-L-I-A, Jackson, J-A-C-K-S-O-N.

And before we have the sisters address you, we want to give a brief update on his medical status and also our demands. So, at this time I will have attorney Patrick Salvi Jr. and Attorney B'Ivory LaMarr join me as we update you.

And as they come, I will tell you what his mother and father just did certainly touched my heart praying for humanity. The question is, is it touching the hearts of the people with authority that we have legally given the right to use force in America? That is, the people who are supposed to protect and serve us.

When you look at that video, that horrific video that showed Jacob Blake Jr. being shot at least seven times at point-blank range when his officer holding his T-shirt and you see it on the video.

Remember what his mother just said. Where is the humanity? Where was the humanity for this citizen? And as she said it shouldn't matter the color of his skin. Where is the humanity?

In the law, we often talk about deliberate indifference. Well, I think we don't have to give you a lot of legal treaties to let you know that what they did to Jacob Sr. and Julia's son was done with deliberate indifference. As she said, think for a second, think for a second what other things these police officers could have done instead of firing at least seven bullets into the back of Jacob Blake Jr. , leaving him at this moment paralyzed.

And his family is very faithful and they believe in miracles. But the medical diagnosis right now is that he is paralyzed. And because those bullets severed his spinal cord and shattered some of his vertebrae, that attorney Salvi will get to in more detail, it is going to take a miracle, it is going to take a miracle for Jacob Blake Jr. to ever walk again.

He is currently in surgery as we speak, still struggling to sustain his life, and to hopefully become some resemblance of the man once was.

So, at this time, I'm a call attorney Patrick Salvi first, and then you hear from attorney B'Ivory LaMarr to give updates.

PATRICK SALVI, ATTORNEY FOR FAMILY OF JACOB BLAKE: Thank you. Thank you, Ben.

My name is Patrick Salvi Jr. I'm a lawyer at the office of Salvi, Schostok & Pritchard in Chicago. As you have heard, and as you can imagine, when at least seven, as many as eight bullets, from point-blank range enter the human body and shred through the tissue of the human body, that that can cause and did in this case severe and likely permanent injury.

Miraculously, because I imagine you have all seen the video, Jacob is alive. And I cannot tell you how pleased we were, how full our hearts were when Julia came back from visiting with him and actually told us that he told her a joke.

And so that was tremendous news.

But let me go through some of the injuries that Jacob suffered. Mr. Crump is correct. He had a bullet go through some or all of his spinal cord, at least one bullet. He has holes in his stomach. He had to have nearly his entire colon and small intestines removed.

He suffered damage to his kidney and liver, and was also shot in the arm. And so Jacob has a long road ahead of him, a lot of rehabilitation. You heard he's in surgery right now, and it is not going to be his last surgery.

So, he has a long road to recovery. We are going to hope and pray for as good of a recovery as we can possibly get.

Jacob is going to fight hard, no doubt about it, with the support of his wonderful family that you see behind me. But that type of rehabilitation and recovery, it's not free. And so part of what we need to do on Jacob's behalf, in light of the travesty that happened on Sunday, is, we have to bring a civil lawsuit.

And we're going to be doing that, among other things, to accomplish several goals. One is, of course, to hold the wrongdoers accountable for this injustice. The second is to get Jacob the resources that he will need. He's a young man. He's got decades of life ahead of him.

And what he needs now and what the civil justice system provides for, under these circumstances, is the best possible medical care to absolutely maximize his recovery. And so we're going to fight for him for that.

And then, of course, finally, the fact that due process under the law, something that Jacob was not afforded in that situation, clearly, and that dignity and humanity and compassion, which is how policing ought to be practiced in this country, that it be applied to Jacob, no different than it is applied to me, because we can all wonder that, if all else being equal, would I have been treated that way?

So, those are the things we're going to fight for.

Now I will pass it back to Mr. Crump and Mr. LaMarr. Excuse me.

CRUMP: Thank you. Thank you so much, Patrick.

Now you will here from Milwaukee native B'Ivory LaMarr, wonderful attorney, who's come from this city.

B'IVORY LAMARR, ATTORNEY FOR FAMILY OF JACOB BLAKE: Thank you, attorney Crump.

I'm attorney B'Ivory LaMarr representing the Blake family, along with the legal team that you see before us today.

I want to first start by thanking all of the supporters locally, as well as nationally, for all the prayer and support that you have shown this family. They're very grateful for the many acknowledgments that you have provided.

The question that we have -- that we charge America with today is, how many more examples of police brutality do we need to effectuate change? How many more? How many more marches do we have to partake in to get change?

We have a very clear example. If George Floyd wasn't clear enough. Today we stand before you with another one, another example. Today is about accountability. And it starts locally. And we have talked before about how local issues become national issues.

Today, we want to see how the Kenosha Police Department is going to respond to another event of police brutality. How long is it going to take to terminate this -- the officers that were involved in this tragedy? How long?

We're within the first 48 hours right now. Let's see if our marching, let's see if our advocacy is making a change, because we don't need any more examples. Heaven is full to its capacity with victims who have been taken at the hands of law enforcement. It's at capacity.

And that's probably one of the reasons why Jacob lives today. So, we ask now for change. We ask for everyone's continued support. We're demanding the police department to take swift action. We ask for transparency. We ask for our local and governmental officials to act swiftly to enforce legislation.

It's not so much about creating new legislation. It's about enforcing what's on the books now. And that's what we call for. That's what this family wants. And we will not stop until we get it.

Black lives matter. And it's very expensive. It's very expensive. And you will see the expense that the taxpayers have the burden on when you do not hold law enforcement accountable for their actions.

America, this is the time for change. We have a group of local activists in Milwaukee who have marched from Milwaukee that are headed their way to D.C. as we speak. This is not a local issue. This is a national issue.

I will join attorney Ben Crump this week in D.C. as we march on Washington to protest these same -- these very same issues. America, we're watching. The world is watching. Let's make a change.

Thank you.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Attorney LaMarr.

CRUMP: Thank you, attorney LaMarr.

And thank you, attorney Salvi, for giving details about his medical status.

You know, the one thing that the doctor said to Julia and the family was, there will be surgeries. And even though he is stable, they are very concerned about bacterial meningitis when you have to have multiple surgeries.

Julia and I and the family, we were hopeful that he wouldn't have to have the surgery. Went to see him today, and was surprised to learn that they had to rush him into surgery.

So, please continue to pray for him. Remember, as attorney LaMarr said, the March on Washington, the Commitment March that took place -- that is being convened in the aftermath of the killing of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and Ahmaud Arbery.

And I know Reverend Al Sharpton and Martin Luther King III was questioned over and over again about having this much at this time during the COVID pandemic.

And they said to me, attorney Crump, we can't lose this moment. We can't lose this moment to confront this other pandemic of racism and discrimination, especially in policing in America.

And, so, it's so profound that the week leading up to the March on Washington, the Commitment March, talking about policing in America, that we offer two more exhibits, two more exhibits within 48 hours of each other in vivid detail, on video.

When you are looking at the video in Lafayette, Louisiana, where Trayford Pellerin and how 10 officers following him and shot him 11 times and killed him. That was exhibit one.

Right here, attorney Salvi, in Kenosha, Wisconsin, we give you exhibit two, Blake Sr. and Julia's son shot at least seven times because of brutal, excessive force, a lack of humanity, just like the lack of humanity we saw with George Floyd, brutal, excessive force. Seven times in the back, point- blank range?

I think Reverend Al and Martin Luther King III, without ever desiring to do so, have exhibits while we have this march, to change the culture and the behavior of policing in America, before we have another unarmed black person killed unjustifiably, and we have yet another hashtag that we're meeting while another city is burning and under protest.

How many more? That's why we're marching on Washington. I know members of the Blake family have been invited to join George Floyd family, Breonna Taylor family, and other families, Pastor, so we can make the case that we love our children too, that we don't want to continue to have to bury our children.

Julia doesn't want to have to sit with her child for the next weeks, months, years while they go through rehab. These little boys, these three little boys, are going to have psychological problems for the rest of their life.

Can you imagine what his 8-year-old son, who was celebrating his birthday, is going to think about every time he has his birthday? The pain in his father? Can you imagine? This is real. This is real, America. This is real.

This is what we have to endure every day, being profiled by the people who are supposed to protect and serve us.

At this time, we're going to hear from his sister, Latisha Weidman (ph).

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I am my brother's keeper.

And when you say the name Jacob Blake, make sure you say father, make sure you say cousin, make sure you say son, make sure you say uncle, but, most importantly, make sure you say human, human life.

Let it marinate in your mouth, in your mind, a human life, just like every single one of you all and everywhere else. We're human. And his life matters.

So many people have reached out to me, telling me they're sorry that this happened to my family. Well, don't be sorry, because this has been happening to my family for a long time, longer than I can account for.

It happened to Emmett Till. Emmett Till is my family. Philando, Mike Brown, Sandra. This has been happening to my family. And I have shed tears for every single one of these people that it's happened to.

This is nothing new. I'm not sad. I'm not sorry. I'm angry. And I'm tired. I haven't cried one time. I stopped crying years ago. I am numb. I have been watching police murder people that look like me for years.

I'm also a black history minor. So not only have I been watching it in the 30 years that I have been on this planet, but I have been watching it for years before we were even alive.

I'm not sad. I don't want your pity. I want change.

CRUMP: Thank you.

You sense the pain and the reality that this is real, America. I know a lot of you are watching in on television in abstract. But, for black America, this is our reality. And that's why we're having this Commitment March.

I was telling Senator Kamala Harris and the Congressional Black Caucus members, we have to pass this George Floyd Justice in Policing Accountability Act. We have to. We can't let another day go by, because every day is the potential of another hashtag.

And I challenge anybody to tell me that I'm not speaking facts, that it might be another city in another state, but it seems like the screen -- the scripted narrative is the same, unarmed black person killed unjustifiably. The police shoot first and figure out how to justify it later.

And, oh, by the way, we got the legal system in our back pocket. They figure out how to justify it. This is real.

At this time, we will you hear from his sister, Megan Belcher (ph).

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I'm the baby. I'm his negal beagle (ph).

He was my light. I'm not crying because I'm sad. I'm crying because I know how upset he is that his family's upset right now, not that he's -- not because where he is, but because his family is hurting. He loves his family.

You -- you all took him from his family, because you all stood by and let it happen. I just want my brother -- I just want my brother.

CRUMP: Thank you, Megan.

And, finally, we will hear from his sister Zanitha Blake -- Zaitha Blake.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: For as long as I can remember, me and my brother were like twins. That's my twin.

We looked exactly the same. People used to joke at us, like, hah, hah, hah, you look the boy version of him. Hah, hah, hah, he looks like the girl version of you.

We got a lot of insiders, a lot of things just between us, because we are like this. To know that I just can't pick up the phone and call with my brother and joke with him before we go to bed, like we do just about every night, I can't call and see what he's doing with the kids, because he's very active with his children. His kids are his world, but not only that. His family is his world.

And my little sister said, he's upset because we're hurt. We're upset. He doesn't even care about himself. He's more so worried about us.

He was not treated like a human that day. He was treated like some foreign object that didn't belong. How much more inhumane treatment are we going to have to deal with before the world makes a change? Something's got to change.

I don't care how he comes out of this. I'm just grateful that he's alive, because all these other stories, the big difference is, they didn't make it. But my brother made it, because he is a survivor.

CRUMP: Thank you.

I would ask if attorney Salvi, attorney LaMarr and Ms. Julia will come back up. We will try to answer a few of your questions.

Ms. Julia.

It was too much for his father to bear. So, he was going to be up here, trying to answer some questions as well. But we will try to take just a few.

QUESTION: Ben, you represent families that are going through what these folks are going through. Why do you think this keeps happening?

CRUMP: Deliberate indifference, absolutely deliberate indifference.

People question why we have to say black lives matter. This is why, because Julia and Jacob Sr.'s son was not treated with the humanity that we often give our white brothers and sisters. And it has to stop, and it has to stop at the highest levels of our government.

That really is what this is about, people at the top saying, police, we cannot allow this to happen. Prosecutors, we cannot allow this to happen. Judges, we cannot allow this to happen anymore. We cannot turn a blind eye to the deliberate indifference that was showed to George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, Joel Acevedo in Milwaukee, Rayshard Brooks.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Trayvon Martin.

CRUMP: Trayvon Martin.

The list goes on and on. I was just counting this year. I'm just talking about in the last few months. And now Julia's son, her only biological son, is the latest example of this deliberate indifference that America shows to black people.

And so it's going to take a lot of prayer. Thank God her and Pastor Boyd and this family is a prayer family, to try to not only heal him, but also to try to heal his children, his family and heal this community.

Next question.

QUESTION: As the state Department of Justice is investigating this, one of the central questions is what happened in the minutes and seconds leading up to that altercation.

Can you offer us a little bit of a timeline as to what the family understands occurred in those key moments?

CRUMP: Well, the facts have not been confirmed yet. They have given statements to the police. The police just haven't given statements to the family.

And it's kind of ironic how that always happens. They want them to talk, but they won't talk. And what we are demanding is transparency. If there's dash-cam video, Sara (ph), we want you all to get it, because this family has already asked for answers, have gotten none.

We have scheduled a call to the governor. And we want to thank the governor for assisting attorney LaMarr attorney Salvi and our legal team in at least letting Julia see her baby. I mean, you're talking about just insult on top of injury. She was denied the opportunity to see her child initially, right, Pastor Boyd?

And they were turned away at the hospital. So, we're going to talk to him. And we're going to ask -- before you keep demanding stuff from this family, why don't you demand something from these police officers that shot him at least seven times in the back?

What was there justification? And it's so strange. It's so crazy, Mr. Blake, that, when there's video of certain people in the community, they say, oh, that's all we need to arrest somebody and charge somebody.

But when it's them doing something nefarious to a person of color, they say, oh, oh, no, no, don't just take the video. You got to put it in context. Don't have a rush to judgment.

But didn't they rush to judgment when they shot Jacob? Didn't they rush to judgment when they shot Trayford down in Lafayette, Louisiana? Didn't they rush to judgment when they shot Rayshard Brooks?

I mean, Breonna Taylor. I mean, why is it double standards? We can't have two justice systems in America. We keep saying this out after every tragedy. We can't have a justice system for black America and one for white America. We have to have one justice system for everybody.

Yes.

QUESTION: Does Jacob know what has been unfolding the last couple of days? And does he have a message? Does he have anything he wants to convey or say?

JACKSON: He does not know what's going on?

When I was able to see him -- and I'm grateful that that opportunity was finally open to me -- the first thing he did when he looked at me was cried, and then begin to say, "I'm sorry about all of this."

I don't really think he knows what happened at this point. He's not there yet.

I asked him, "Jacob, did you shoot yourself in the back?"

He looked at me, and he said, "No."

I said, "Then why are you sorry?"

He says: "Because I don't want a burden on anybody. I want to be with my children. And I don't think I'm going to walk again, mom."

(CROSSTALK)

CRUMP: Hold on. Hold on. Hold on.

Mr. Blake, do you want to say -- hold on. hold on.

Mr. Blake -- Mr. Blake is going to see his son for the first time. He just got into town.

Do you want to say anything?

BLAKE: I just wanted (INAUDIBLE) question...

CRUMP: OK.

(CROSSTALK)

QUESTION: Do you have confidence...

(CROSSTALK)

BLAKE: No. No, I do not.

QUESTION: You don't have confidence...

BLAKE: I don't have confidence.

Anybody that is white that is doing an investigation about a black young man that was shot seven times in his back and hasn't come up with an answer or comment at this point is not -- is not welcome, is not welcome.

(CROSSTALK)

CRUMP: Go ahead, Sara. Go ahead, Sara.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: His background has nothing to do with it.

CRUMP: OK.

QUESTION: Can you give us an idea of how his children are doing who witnessed all of this?

BLAKE: They are -- they are stuck right now. We're going to seek out some of the best child psychologists in the United States.

And we're going to work with them and let them -- the whole picture, that it plays over and over in front of their little faces. All my grandson asks repeatedly is: "Why did the police shoot my daddy in the back?"

How would you feel if your white son walked up to you, as a mother and said: "Mommy, why did the police shoot my daddy in the back?"

You have no clue.

CRUMP: OK.

QUESTION: Is the prosecutor going to make an arrest?

CRUMP: We're demanding that the prosecutor arrest the officer who shot Jacob Blake.

And we also are asking that these officers who violated the policies in their training be terminated immediately.

BLAKE: Immediately.

CRUMP: All right, last...

QUESTION: (OFF-MIKE) does not matter? (OFF-MIKE)

CRUMP: No, no, we will address that.

It's always out after they try to assassinate us in person, they then try to assassinate our character. And the reality is, they know nothing about Jacob before that moment that they made that decision.

Last question.

QUESTION: (OFF-MIKE)

CRUMP: I'm sorry?

QUESTION: (OFF-MIKE)

JACKSON: Yes, he's not there yet.

(CROSSTALK)

BLAKE: I do want to say....

SALVI: He's in a lot of pain.

CRUMP: Yes.

And say that again, Patrick.

SALVI: He is on a lot of pain medication.

JACKSON: Yes, he is on...

SALVI: You heard the injuries that I described.

You can imagine. He's got some lucidity, but not completely.

JACKSON: No.

SALVI: So, we will look forward to that discussion with Jacob.

CRUMP: Hold on. Hold on. Julia is answering this last question about what he was able to say to them.

JACKSON: He -- when I began to pray for him, he told me to stop. He asked the police officer that was in the room with us if he was a man of faith. He responded yes, in short.

He asked him to pray with us. The three of us prayed together.

CRUMP: Wow.

QUESTION: Can tell us at why he was going back to the car?

CRUMP: That's it. Come on. Come on. Come on.

CAVUTO: All right, that press event is over right now, the battle back and forth among lawyers.

But perhaps the most telling and heart-wrenching was coming certainly from Jacob Blake's mother, Julia Jackson, who urged everyone, keep the peace, stay calm. She said that America is great. Will we behave greatly?

We will see tonight in Kenosha, Wisconsin, where more demonstrations are planned. They got pretty rough last night. We will see, with an 8:00 p.m. curfew, what happens tonight.

That will do it here.

Here comes "The Five."

END

