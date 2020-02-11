Sen. Rick Scott: There's a lot of energy for Trump in New Hampshire

This is a rush transcript from "Your World with Neil Cavuto," February 10, 2020. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

NEIL CAVUTO, ANCHOR: All right, welcome to Bedford, New Hampshire, everybody. I am Neil Cavuto.

The race for the votes ahead of tomorrow's crucial primary, the first of the nation, where at least those in this state are trying to prove to Iowa, we will do it right.

A matter of hours from now, the tiny hamlet Dixville Notch will be the first to vote and get things going in this presidential contest. There are polls that show the various leaders, but one that shows a consistent thud for Joe Biden, a distant third behind Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg, but anything can and, as history shows, will likely change.

So much going on, as these 2020 Democrats are crisscrossing the Granite State. Now, in case you think that the markets are on tenterhooks waiting to see what comes out of this state, a funny way of showing it.

I want to show you a peek at Wall and broad. We had records today for the Nasdaq, a record today for the S&P 500, and all of that on the heels of some very good economic news and some promising corporate news that, no doubt, the president will be crowing about when he comes to this state later tonight to sort of steal some of the thunder.

He will be in Manchester.

Matt Finn is in Bedford, where Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg are battling it out for the top spot, Joe Biden nowhere near.

Matt, what's going on?

MATT FINN, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT: Neil, we have been following the Pete Buttigieg campaign across the state, and it is clear that he has momentum here.

Mayor Pete has basically been pulling in the same size crowds as front- runner Bernie Sanders here. And notable polls in this state now show that Mayor Pete is in a close second behind Bernie.

Sanders has been attacking Buttigieg for taking money from billionaires. But Mayor Pete says he's taking donations in all amounts from anyone who wants to beat President Trump.

And today, at a rally in Plymouth, New Hampshire, Buttigieg swung back at Sanders, saying his spending plan doesn't add up.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

PETE BUTTIGIEG (D), PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: There's $50 trillion worth of spending. So about half of it is unaccounted for. And there's no explanation for where the other $25 trillion is supposed to come for. How are we going to pay for it?

Are we going to pay for it in the form of still further taxes? Or are we going to pay for it in the form of broken promises?

(END VIDEO CLIP)

FINN: Over the weekend, Joe Biden also unleashed on Mayor Pete in ads and here on the trail. Biden says Buttigieg is just a small-town mayor and is no Obama.

And in the final moments before the primary, Pete's campaign has been trying to paint Mayor Pete as Obama-esque with the calm, cool temperament to be president, basically the opposite of what they say is President Trump.

Mayor Pete is holding a rally here in Milford, New Hampshire, in just a short while. FOX News will be there, and we will bring you the latest -- Neil.

CAVUTO: All right, thank you, my friend, Matt Finn , in the middle of all that in Bedford, New Hampshire.

By the way, the issue might not be who wins this state, but who could be collapsing in this state. Joe Biden might be third in that CNN poll, but he drops to fourth place in the latest Suffolk University poll, with Bernie Sanders held a commanding lead.

So is the former vice president in serious trouble.

Southern University political research director David Paleologos with us right now.

David, what do you think's going on here?

DAVID PALEOLOGOS, SUFFOLK UNIVERSITY: I think you have seen a rotation between Biden moderate voters shifting to Buttigieg midweek, when Biden collapsed in Iowa, and when in -- on that Friday during the debate, when he got peppered by his opponents, Buttigieg, his momentum stopped.

And what happened? The moderate voters rotated to Amy Klobuchar. And so that's why Amy Klobuchar's tracking has accelerated since the Friday debate and stopped Buttigieg's momentum.

CAVUTO: You know, it's interesting, when you step way back and look at what's going on nationally. And I know smart folks like you remind me that this is a contest-at-a-time race. And I grant that.

But in this Quinnipiac poll, all of a sudden, Michael Bloomberg emerges into third place. And I'm wondering, how's that possible? What happened?

PALEOLOGOS: Well, that's -- well, Michael Bloomberg, that poll is a national poll.

CAVUTO: Right.

PALEOLOGOS: And it's understandable because Michael Bloomberg, he is advertising in every other major stake, and then some.

But we will see how many people wrote in Michael Bloomberg in New Hampshire. We had, I think, 1 or 2 percent in the other category. There are a ton of candidates on the New Hampshire ballot.

But, more importantly, Michael Bloomberg will frame himself as the alternative to Bernie Sanders. If Sanders wins tomorrow, wins Nevada, is competitive in South Carolina, I think Bloomberg will be licking his chops at that point, saying, I have the money now to make -- train this and make this a two-person race, the socialist Bernie Sanders against me, the moderate Michael Bloomberg.

CAVUTO: I'm also surprised, David, about Elizabeth Warren and her performance thus far.

These are only polls, I grant you. The one that counts is tomorrow. But there was a time here when she was leading handily, and I know they were switching leads, she and Bernie Sanders, but that's a pretty noteworthy drop. What's going on there?

PALEOLOGOS: Well, so, in September and October of last year, she actually led in New Hampshire, and then we had that health care for all debacle, where she didn't have specifics in terms of payment on the plan that she had proposed.

And that was tough for her, because she was kind of perceived to be a policy won, and she had a plan for most issues, and she was running strong at that time.

I thought going into New Hampshire she would be well-positioned because she'd be the leading female candidate, number one, and, number two, she would do well in those two populated counties right over the Massachusetts border, Hillsboro and Rockingham County.

But, instead, the person that's cornering the market on demographics is Bernie Sanders. Bernie Sanders is winning younger voters 43 percent. And those counties that touch Vermont...

CAVUTO: Wow.

PALEOLOGOS: ... he's winning 50 of that vote as well.

CAVUTO: David, thank you very much. We will see what happens. Tomorrow will tell.

Meanwhile, Bernie Marcus, if he continues to look at this race, as he does, this business titan and billionaire and the Home Depot co-founder is closely watching one Bernie Sanders and what to make of his progress.

So, Bernie on Bernie, I guess.

Bernie Marcus, good to have you.

BERNIE MARCUS, CO-FOUNDER, HOME DEPOT: Well, great to be here.

(CROSSTALK)

CAVUTO: Go ahead.

MARCUS: No, no, go ahead. Go ahead. It's your show, Neil.

CAVUTO: Oh, good.

MARCUS: Almost.

CAVUTO: Well, it's fine. We're also on delay. So this makes it interesting.

So, let me get your take, Bernie, on what's going on with the other Bernie, Bernie Sanders, who seems to be making big inroads with a party that might be weighing the risk, if you will, of nominating or potentially nominating a socialist.

They seem to be weighing it all out and saying, we can deal with that. And we think we can win with that, or him. What do you think?

MARCUS: Well, I think it's pretty frightening, frankly.

Just had a conversation with a few people today. And they asked me about how I feel about the future. And, frankly, when you think about somebody like Bernie Sanders, who says he's a socialist -- he's actually a communist -- what he's going to do to America, he -- and he's not hidden it.

One thing about Bernie Sanders is, he's very, very open about what he believes in, and he's going to absolutely dismantle whatever Trump has done.

So, we have a great economy. So let's dismantle it. Let's bring back regulations. Let's take away the taxes that -- Donald Trump was able to pass a tax relief bill. And let's start taxing people again.

Let's take the best medical care in the world that slipped under Obamacare, and let's go to Medicare, for which there will be no limit on how much it will cost.

And then you have a guy like Tom Steyer this morning throwing in his $22- an-hour minimum wage. And I look at this as a businessman, and not as a Republican, but as a businessman, and I say, these people have lost their minds.

Either they don't understand the facts of life or they don't understand what the reality is, because the reality is, the country's in great shape today. More minorities are working than ever before, both Hispanics and the blacks.

The work force is at the highest level ever.

CAVUTO: Well, then you would like it. You would like it then, Bernie, if it looks like -- all right, I understand.

But you -- if he is getting the support he's getting, Republicans, by and large, seem to say, we hope he's the Democratic nominee, because we could switch him like a bug.

Of course, Democrats were hoping Donald Trump would be the nominee four years ago, thinking that they would do the same. So, history has a way of confounding the experts.

And there's similar polls out that say, you don't like some of these ideas, but a lot of people are OK with taxing guys like you to pay for them, as long as it's not them.

MARCUS: No, Neil, there aren't enough people like me to pay for it.

I mean, let's face it. If they took away all the money I have, if they took away all the money of all the billionaires in America and all the wealthy people, they still wouldn't have enough money to pay for all the things that they want to do. It's insanity.

This is -- this is called not being able to add one and one. They come up with seven. Everybody else comes up with two. I don't know how they justify what they talk about. It just doesn't make any sense.

Medicare for all, we know that the cost will be prohibitive. Bernie Sanders at least is honest about it and said, oh, we're going to have to tax everybody.

Well, that means, middle-class America, you're going to pay for it. You think you're going to get it for nothing? You're going to pay for it.

And if he thinks he's going to tax every rich person in America, yes, go ahead and do it. And then who's going to invest money in jobs? Who's going to invest money in creating new things and new treatments for everybody else?

It's the philanthropists that do it, the wealthy people that do it.

CAVUTO: All right.

MARCUS: I'm not justifying the wealth. I'm just saying that that's the -- that's the honest fact.

Most of the money that comes in to pay for the colleges, the universities - - all these young people that love Bernie Sanders are going to these Taj Mahals called universities that stupid people put money into, so they can raise the tuition rate.

I wouldn't give money to any university, except for a program.

CAVUTO: All right.

MARCUS: I wouldn't give it to their endowment funds or anything else.

CAVUTO: OK, I'm going to put you down as a maybe on Bernie Sanders.

All right? That's -- I'm taking a leap there.

(CROSSTALK)

CAVUTO: Bernie Marcus, thank you very much.

MARCUS: No, I want him.

CAVUTO: I apologize for the little delay we had there. Always good seeing you, my friend.

All right, in the meantime, the president is set to take the stage tonight. Some say he's trying to upstage the Democrats ahead of tomorrow. He knows how to fill a room, a stadium, whatever.

And, already, it's full -- after this.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

CAVUTO: Well ,remember when he did this around Iowa. Well, he's doing it again here in New Hampshire, a little snowy New Hampshire, a little chill in the air, but they're used to it here.

I asked a lot of voters while we were sort of checking out the locale what they thought the president's chances were this go-round.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

CAVUTO: Do you think any of them can beat -- the Democratic candidates out there can beat Trump?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I don't know. It's really up in the air. I really hope so.

I just -- I think none of them offer the full package. And so that's why there's a lot of uncertainty right now.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Yes, I don't think he will win New Hampshire. I think the state is much more practical and nicer than that.

(LAUGHTER)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: And I think that people here recognize a bully and somebody who is not nice, frankly.

CAVUTO: He lost that state barely four years ago. Do you think he could win it this time?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Yes, I do think so, because he only lost it barely last time...

CAVUTO: You're right.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: ... and because he's an animal. He outsmarts everybody.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CAVUTO: All right, so he has a much stronger economy going for him this go-round. Maybe that will make all the difference this go-round.

Let's ask Florida Republican Senator Rick Scott what he makes of mainly the weather, because he is from Florida, after all.

Senator, good to have you. Thank you for coming.

SEN. RICK SCOTT (R-FL): It is warmer back home.

CAVUTO: A little bit.

SCOTT: I went over to the rally of a while ago. There's a lot of people there. It's going to be packed. There is a lot of energy for Trump right now up here.

It's exciting. Boy, you see lines of people.

CAVUTO: So, if you were a wagering man. you were a wagering man here, it would be very different four years later, you think, and...

SCOTT: Promises made, promises kept.

I mean, look at the economy. Look at the military. He did -- he's done so many things. He's securing the border. He's got something to run on. Four years ago or three years ago, I guess he didn't have anything to run on. Now he does.

CAVUTO: All right, now, were you surprised, the back-and-forth, Nancy Pelosi, that the two of them haven't talked to one another since last October?

SCOTT: I was at the prayer breakfast. You can tell they're not talking to each other.

(CROSSTALK)

CAVUTO: Yes, I bet. I bet.

But you're a businessman by training. I mean, that's where you scored your success, governor and senator. So you have to talk, right, whether you like them or not? Is that -- either side, by the way. Is that a good, productive environment?

SCOTT: No. They have got to start talking.

We have got to get -- we all got elected to do something and to get things done. And you have to be practical about it. And you got to say, what can I get done today and go do it?

Just like business every day. What can I get done today? That's what they both have to do.

CAVUTO: All right, but they're not doing that.

SCOTT: No.

CAVUTO: Now, I'm wondering, is that kind of the blueprint for the rest of the year, right up until the election?

SCOTT: I can't imagine she's going to work with him.

I think what we're going to do in the Senate is, we're going to do a lot of judges. We're going to get -- McConnell's motto is, don't leave any judges behind. And he's not.

(CROSSTALK)

CAVUTO: But that's the extent of it, getting judgeships approved and all that?

SCOTT: I think it's going to be so hard.

CAVUTO: But what about on this infrastructure stuff?

SCOTT: I mean, there's just -- no one's talking to each other. There's just -- there's no coordination. There's no talking.

I will -- look, we can always hope, I'm going to work hard. Others are going to work hard. But, right now, boy, Democrats are not talking to us.

CAVUTO: All right, the president is going to note trouble filling up this center not far from where we sit right now, Senator.

What do you think are going to be the galvanizing issues?

When I was talking to folks just out on the street, they all mention the economy, Democrat and Republican, but a lot of them said, oh, I also want to get into health care. I want to get into gun control. I want to get in - - and many of the Democrats in particular, Senator, are saying, we can make health care a very big issue, a focus. That's how we recapture the House. We're going to recapture the White House saying -- because the Republicans don't have a plan.

What do you say?

SCOTT: I think, if this election is socialism, which is the squalor of socialism and the opportunity of capitalism -- if you look at the Democrats' health care plan, it is, let's take all your health care. That's what it is.

They say, let's take away your health care. We're going to give you either a Medicare for all or this public option, which will do the same thing, just take a little longer.

So I think, on health care...

CAVUTO: But Democrats counter and say, Republicans will take away your preexisting condition coverage.

SCOTT: No, they won't. No, there's no way that's going to happen.

There's not a Republican I talk to that is not very focused on making sure...

CAVUTO: But Republicans are parties to lawsuits supporting measures that do that.

SCOTT: It's one thing in Obamacare, but there's a lot of bad things in Obamacare.

But every Republican I talk to knows, we have got to make sure, if you have a preexisting condition, you get health care.

CAVUTO: But do you have a plan? Do you worry that the party doesn't have a cogent plan?

SCOTT: I -- I -- we have -- we're working on a lot of things.

CAVUTO: Right.

SCOTT: We're working on how you drive down drug prices. We're working on getting rid of surprise billing. We're doing the things we think that Democrats will actually work with.

The Democrats don't want to work with us. So -- and preexisting condition is a big deal to me. I grew up in a family with -- and we lived in public housing. We didn't have health care. I had a brother with a significant disease.

And so it's a big deal to me and a lot of other Republicans.

CAVUTO: All right, are you going to be at the big rally tonight?

SCOTT: It's going to be fun.

CAVUTO: All right. It's going to be crowded.

SCOTT: Yes.

(CROSSTALK)

CAVUTO: I assume you will have a good seat.

SCOTT: Yes. Yes.

CAVUTO: All right.

Thank you, Senator, very, very much, a Florida guy putting up with all of this. But he's doing pretty well.

Meanwhile, Tulsi Gabbard telling me that she wants her party to get rid of superdelegates. That's a problem.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REP. TULSI GABBARD (D-HI), PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: And I think we need to get rid of superdelegates. Once again, this is continuing to be an issue of concern to voters here in New Hampshire, who are worried about their vote actually being counted.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

CAVUTO: Since the emergence of Bernie Sanders as a possible nominee, they're revisiting this rule in place now that superdelegates can't vote on the first ballot.

GABBARD: Yes.

CAVUTO: If they do that, change that, what do you make?

GABBARD: I want to be clear, we have got to get rid of superdelegates altogether. And that change wasn't anywhere near enough, once again, to make sure that we, as Democrats, are standing by the decision that voters make.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CAVUTO: All right, now, Tulsi Gabbard in the camp that says, we don't even need the superdelegates, let alone this idea that we're pushing them back to have a role in this.

They have to wait until a second vote, that they wouldn't play any role in a first vote.

But seeing as it's a distinct possibility now that Bernie Sanders has emerged as a possible nominee and a more likely nominee -- now, it's way too early, I grant you -- there had been talk that Democrats were toying around with the idea, you know what, let them vote in the first -- in the first ballot.

That's a worry for her. It's a worry for others as well.

Former Democratic vice presidential nominee former Connecticut Senator Joe Lieberman.

Senator, good having you.

SEN. JOSEPH LIEBERMAN, FORMER U.S. SENATOR: You too, Neil. Good to be with you.

I'm from Washington today.

(LAUGHTER)

CAVUTO: Yes, yes, right where a lot of these guys want to go.

LIEBERMAN: Yes.

CAVUTO: Let me ask you about that idea that they're getting worried about a Bernie Sanders and the fact that he's getting some traction.

Now, it's way early, as you often remind me, and polls can yield different results.

LIEBERMAN: Right.

CAVUTO: But they're going to try very hard to stop him. Do you think they will try hard to stop him, even if it takes the superdelegates to do so?

LIEBERMAN: Well, of course, I -- to be very clear, I hope that Bernie Sanders is not the nominee of the Democratic Party, because I don't agree with him on a host of issues, both domestic and foreign policy.

And, of course, I think, for the Democratic Party, he's not going to win the election. But it all depends on what happens in the primaries ahead. I mean, if he ends up going into the convention with either enough votes to be nominated or close to enough votes, I don't think the superdelegates can possibly turn him down.

I think he will make a deal with some other candidate to get enough votes to win. But, if it's undecided, which it may well be, when they get to the convention in Milwaukee, then I think the superdelegates can play a really constructive role in trying to essentially mediate a solution and come up with a compromise candidate, probably one of those in there.

And I doubt that would be Bernie.

CAVUTO: Well, obviously, that would create holy hell, right, I mean, because that -- a second ballot would be the first opportunity for these superdelegates to weigh in.

And the Bernie folks are saying, they will take it away from us again.

I mean, how do you expect this all to go down?

LIEBERMAN: I -- of course, we're just at the beginning, but there certainly appears to be patterns already from Iowa and from the polling, which is that Sanders and Buttigieg and, to a certain extent, Bloomberg are going up, and most the others are going down.

Amy Klobuchar is showing a little encouraging life, at least in the New Hampshire numbers. But you could imagine a situation where these first four contests now going on in Nevada and South Carolina don't produce a clear front-runner.

And then Mike Bloomberg gets in on Super Tuesday. And, of course, he's got to show there that he can win delegates. He just -- it's not just about spending money. But, if he does, as the polls now seem to suggest he will, then I think you're going to find three, certainly two people, maybe Bloomberg and Sanders, fighting it out right to the convention.

And we will see what happens when we get there.

CAVUTO: Now, I notice you didn't mention, Senator -- I apologize, my friend.

I noticed you didn't mention Joe Biden.

LIEBERMAN: Well, I love Joe Biden. And I'd be really happy if he got nominated, but, right now, the tide seems to be turning against him.

I hope -- I hope I'm wrong, really, for the sake of the Democratic Party and also for the sake of somebody who's really prepared to be president, Joe Biden. But, right now, it doesn't look like that.

CAVUTO: You know, you have reminded me that polls can be wrong.

Four years ago, Democrats were salivating at the idea that, oh, please, please make it Donald Trump who gets the nomination. We can crush him.

LIEBERMAN: Right.

CAVUTO: I'm old enough to remember Jimmy Carter's folks saying after George Bush Sr. won the Iowa caucuses, please, please make sure it's Ronald Reagan. We can crush him.

LIEBERMAN: Right.

CAVUTO: So there is a tendency to get caught in the moment and make assumptions.

Do you think that Bernie Sanders could win?

LIEBERMAN: Well, it's possible. And that's why I take his candidacy really seriously.

He's got a lot of energy behind him. He's got this phenomenal fund-raising machine of small donations. People will not hit their limits. They will just keep on giving to Bernie.

And we have got to remember that we're still in an unsettled way in the United States of America. A lot of people are angry at the status quo. They think the country's headed in the wrong direction.

I wouldn't bet on Bernie Sanders, but I wouldn't say you should say for certain he would lose in a contest.

I mean, the other thing that people are predicting is that it could be like 1972, George McGovern, different than Bernie, but really far to the left, gets the nomination.

CAVUTO: Right. Right.

LIEBERMAN: Runs against a controversial and, in some ways, many Democrats think, a weak nominee, president Nixon, and President Nixon wins in an enormous landslide.

And I think that's the nightmare that a lot of Democrats who want to win also have in mind.

But it all depends on who comes out in the Democratic primaries. So, I hope, whatever your point of view, you come out and vote, because it's wide open right now.

CAVUTO: Right.

Yes, right. I'm way too young to remember that McGovern thing, Senator, but thanks for pointing that out.

LIEBERMAN: I was -- I had hardly had my bar mitzvah then, really.

CAVUTO: I wish. I wish.

LIEBERMAN: It was -- I was very young, yes.

(LAUGHTER)

CAVUTO: Senator Lieberman, always a pleasure. Thank you very, very much.

LIEBERMAN: You too, Neil. See you soon.

CAVUTO: All right.

By the way, to the senator's point, it's all about who comes out to vote. What if I told you there are high expectations that young people will in droves?

After this.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

CAVUTO: All right, if the markets are anxious about New Hampshire, funny way of showing it.

The Dow closing in on an all-time high, the S&P hit one, the Nasdaq hit one, Amazon the most expensive it's ever been, and Jeff Bezos is $35 billion...

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

CAVUTO: ... New Hampshire, the fact that most of the voters who are passionate about, well, voting are young. How about four out of 10?

And it's where they're going and to whom they're hooking that this entire primary could be decided.

Who are you going to support?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Bernie Sanders all the way.

CAVUTO: You heard what Joe Biden said, that a socialist can't win, can't win.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Well, that's a Joe Biden says, but he is part of a different generation.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I'm partial to Buttigieg, but...

CAVUTO: OK.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: ... no clear front-runner yet.

CAVUTO: Yes, when you hear people like Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders say he's too young and inexperienced, what do you say?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I think they're too old.

(LAUGHTER)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Yes. Too much experience maybe.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CAVUTO: All right, that's an interesting way to play the experience thing, say you don't have it, and then look what happens with the people who did have it.

Welcome back, everybody. I'm Neil Cavuto.

So just how big a role will young people play in this particular contest?

With us down now is the former New Hampshire Republican Governor Judd Gregg, who, to me, didn't look like he was going to really be nailed down on this show. So, Brit Hume came by and said, Gregg is down downstairs. And I didn't believe him.

But Brit is right here, who told me the truth here, but it didn't look like we had you nailed down. I'm very glad we do.

JUDD GREGG (R), FORMER NEW HAMPSHIRE GOVERNOR: I go wherever Brit tells me to go, you know?

(LAUGHTER)

CAVUTO: I do, too. I do, too.

Very good to see you, sir. Thank you very much.

(CROSSTALK)

CAVUTO: What do you make of what they were saying, that this is the contest where maybe that experience doesn't work for you? And Joe Biden might be the proof. What do you think?

GREGG: I think, in New Hampshire, people look at the players, and they ask them a lot of questions, and they come to their conclusion.

And experience is a factor, but it's not determinative.

More -- it's more likely they're looking at who identifies with the issues that they're interested in. And for young voters, that may not be Joe Biden.

CAVUTO: Yes.

Ironically, though, it's with a guy who is in his age bracket, right, Bernie Sanders. What do you make of that?

GREGG: Very interesting that that's the case.

But Bernie represents a different philosophy of governance in America. We have never had a socialist candidate for president since Eugene Debs that's gone anywhere. And he didn't go too far, except to prison.

CAVUTO: No, he didn't. Right.

GREGG: So it's a totally -- it's unchartered waters in many ways to have a socialist candidate leading a major party.

CAVUTO: Do you worry, though, that Republicans risk getting as cocky as Democrats were getting four years ago, the prospect of a Donald Trump, oh, we can squish this guy because he's a socialist?

GREGG: I don't think you're going to see the Democratic Party nominate a socialist.

CAVUTO: Really?

GREGG: I think the Democrats that I know -- and I know quite a few and work with a lot -- their primary interest is winning. They want to...

(CROSSTALK)

GREGG: ... Donald Trump.

CAVUTO: But if the will of the people is Bernie, what do they do?

GREGG: I'm not sure that we're at that point yet.

CAVUTO: OK.

GREGG: I mean, this nominating process has just started. And I think the farther ahead Bernie gets in these early elections, the more you're going to see a coalescing of the rest of the party, folks who are in the middle and who are sort of moderate liberals looking for somebody else to vote for, so that they can pick somebody who they think can beat Trump.

CAVUTO: Governor, one of the things I hear from a lot of the Bernie Sanders supporters, when I was talking to them, is that they worry that this is going to be taken from them, that this is a guy who has won the hearts and passions of the party.

And now they're talking or whispering about allowing the superdelegates to vote on the first ballot. No one's saying that's going to happen, but that they're going to do it again.

What do you say?

GREGG: Well, I don't know how the Democratic Party is going to approach that issue.

But I do sense that Bernie Sanders' voters have a certain conspiracy theory that underlies their philosophy generally. I mean, everybody's against them.

CAVUTO: Yes.

GREGG: We live in the most prosperous country in the world, with the best economy in the world, and people are moving up the ladder of economic opportunity.

CAVUTO: So, you could no that, matter who gets the nomination, that's a tough battle, right, to...

(CROSSTALK)

GREGG: Interestingly enough, my experience is that, when the economy's bad, the Clinton line of, it's the economy, stupid, plays very big.

When the economy is very good, people move on to other issues, issues which maybe affect their lives, like their kids going to school, or buying a house, or social program issues.

CAVUTO: All right, Governor, thank you very, very much.

Are you going to be at this rally tonight for the president?

GREGG: I'm going to miss that.

CAVUTO: Really? OK, that's interesting.

We will talk about that another time.

GREGG: Thank you.

CAVUTO: I'm glad we nailed you down.

GREGG: Thank you.

CAVUTO: And I'm glad Brit dragged you up here.

GREGG: Well, couldn't have done it without Brit.

(LAUGHTER)

CAVUTO: Thank you, my friend.

All right, we have a lot more coming up.

They always say, it's the economy, stupid, but you can get wedge issues along the way. You can win on issues that go against the economic grain.

Democrats took over the House focusing not so much on the improving economy, but, but on one particular issue more than any other. They're doing it again -- after this.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

CAVUTO: Obviously, any of the Democratic candidates are fighting an incumbent who is overseeing a strong economy.

But it's more than that, the perception that a lot of people are happy. There was one survey out that was kind of revealing. Ninety percent of Americans say they liked the way their lives are going, their kids' lives are going, and where the nation is going.

Try fighting that. A lot of voters say they are.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

CAVUTO: And what about running against a strong economy? Is that going to be tough, do you think?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I think it's tough for anybody.

CAVUTO: Yes.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: You know, that's always a big issue.

One of the problems, though, from my perspective, is that Trump shows who he is, and there's a character issue, in my opinion. And so maybe he will prevail. I hope not, but maybe he will.

CAVUTO: What do you say to the president, who says, the economy is great, you should reelect me?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I don't really want to comment on that.

(LAUGHTER)

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CAVUTO: So, you never know. Different strokes for different folks. And we will know how they really are thinking tomorrow at this time.

But, in the meantime, to Charles Payne, Susan Crabtree with a read on the backdrop there that looks good for the president, strong economy, strong markets, as I told you, the S&P and the Nasdaq hitting records today.

When you look at that, Charles Payne, he's got that proverbial wind at his back. But it is tight even with that. How do you explain it?

CHARLES PAYNE, HOST, "MAKING MONEY": Well, I guess the gentleman you spoke to about the personal stuff. President Trump is very direct. It's a double- edged sword.

The people who love him love him for that. People who don't, that's something that always bothers them. But that Gallup -- there was a series of polls deal with Gallup. And it wasn't just a 90 percent satisfaction with personal lives.

We're at an all-time record of people being engaged at work. I mean, things like that, it's just really remarkable. In our own personal lives, from many Americans, the majority, I think, things are going very, very well, and that's hard to vote against.

CAVUTO: You know, Susan, there is that idea that you are as you feel, or, if your boss is happy, you're happy, your environment is happy, you're happy, your kids are happy, you're happy. And you see no reason to change midstream, right?

SUSAN CRABTREE, REALCLEARPOLITICS: I think it's a really difficult game that the Democrats are playing, sort of this doom and gloom right now in the face of prosperity.

You have, in addition to that Gallup poll, that most recent one, last week, we had a different Gallup poll saying six in 10 Americans think that they are financially better off than they were a year ago.

And so this is really difficult sell for Democrats, both across the nation and in New Hampshire. And in New Hampshire, we see the jobless numbers even better than the nation. They are at 2.6 percent jobless rate vs. 3.6 percent nationally.

And you have the Trump administration claiming that they're pro-growth tax -- cutting taxes and deregulation is producing 18,000 new jobs in the state, with 1,000 of those being manufacturing.

And you know that New Hampshire has been hit very hard in its paper mills. And there's a divide between the rural and the urban areas of the state. So, the Democrats are pushing back at that notion, saying, well, this is -- there's a lot of income inequality going on in New Hampshire.

CAVUTO: Right.

CRABTREE: And, certainly, those jobs, some of those jobs have not been replaced. They have been only replaced with minimum wage jobs that don't carry the benefits and the health care, giving the Democrats a little bit of an opening.

CAVUTO: Yes, but it's a tough one, right?

I mean, and, Charles Payne, one of the things I heard -- one Democratic strategy was telling me over the weekend, you don't fight the tape, Neil. So you find a new tape.

And the tape that they're using is one that they were using back in 2018, and quite effectively, seizing on the fact that Republicans hadn't come up with anything on the health care front, which turned out to be a big issue, and helped them regain control of the House.

It seems to be what they might be working on now: Ignore the great news and the economy. We can argue about the quality of the jobs, et cetera. And focus on something where Republicans are weak, on a health care alternative.

What do you think?

PAYNE: That's an area they probably should focus on, also the disarray in government.

CAVUTO: Right.

PAYNE: Americans are really frustrated with Washington, D.C.

So I find it ironic that Steyer and Bloomberg and others want to really challenge President Trump on government. You have got some things you can go out that people really care about. But I think you're going to fail big time if you try to tell people this economy is not doing well.

CAVUTO: All right, on the health care front, or -- it's not a wedge issue, Susan, but what do you make of that to seize on areas that people are nervous about?

CRABTREE: Well, I think, across the board, polls show that -- even the RealClearPolitics recent poll showed that Republicans are most vulnerable on health care.

And that's one of the number one issues that's going to be playing and having an impact in this in -- when it comes to the general election as well.

In New Hampshire, we have -- below the age of 65, there's about 7 percent of the population that doesn't have health care. So it's something that should resonate with voters in New Hampshire. But you have two very different choices.

CAVUTO: Right.

CRABTREE: You have Bernie Sanders offering the single-payer plan and Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar offering a more moderate building on Obamacare, along with Biden.

CAVUTO: Yes.

And we have a long way to go, as you both remind me a lot, Charles Payne particularly. He always reminds me, long way to go.

I get it. I get it.

(LAUGHTER)

PAYNE: Long way, Neil.

CAVUTO: Guys, thank you both very, very -- long way to go. Got it. Got it.

All right, by the way, it is a New Hampshire institution. If you are running for president, you better make it stop at the Red Arrow Diner. Many had. Many more will -- after this.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

CAVUTO: All right, we got FOX's Mark Meredith with the co-owners of the Red Arrow Diner, Carol Lawrence and Amanda Wihby. This is the place you want to be if you're running for president of the United States.

And if you're not, well, you won't like the menu -- sir.

MARK MEREDITH, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT: Neil, that's right.

New Hampshire is all about retail politics. And this diner, the Red Arrow Diner, has been here since 1922. Politicians over the generations, they have been coming here.

Just look at some of the famous faces. You have Hillary Clinton right there, former President Obama, and then, right below, President Trump. You can see all of the famous faces that have stopped by here in New Hampshire as they get ready for the primary.

That's been happening, of course, right now.

Neil, you mentioned the two co-owners of designer.

I do happen to have them here, Carol and Amanda.

Carol, I wanted to start with you.

Every four years, you have these candidates come through. What's it been like this time?

CAROL LAWRENCE, CO-OWNER, RED ARROW DINER: You know, it is just so fun. There's like a hustle and bustle with the Red Arrow.

I think that the candidates come here, diner, focal point in the community. It's -- it's fun. It's just a fun, fun time.

MEREDITH: Do you ever get tired of seeing the politicians come through, or do the people come here looking for them?

LAWRENCE: The people come here looking for them. We don't get tired of it.

You know, people -- I get asked that quite a bit. Like, how are the customers and how do they feel? Some of our regular customers get a little bit upset. But if we just tell them, just don't come in those couple of days, and -- because we all -- I mean, my help, my staff, everybody, we all get into it. It's very fun.

MEREDITH: And, Amanda, diner culture is so important here in New Hampshire around the Northeast.

I am just curious what your thoughts are here going into this cycle. Have the candidates really made an impression the voters here?

AMANDA WIHBY, CO-OWNER, RED ARROW DINER: They have. They have made their rounds. They're walking up and down the counter here, telling them what their stance is.

And people just want to hear their honest opinions. And a lot of them are undecided. So they're looking forward to meeting all of them.

MEREDITH: Well, they won't have to wait too much longer to find out what the results are going to be.

Plenty of good food and good conversation here. Politics and food, this is, I guess, the place to do it, here at the Red Arrow Diner -- Neil, back to you.

CAVUTO: All right, that was great, Mark.

Thank you very much, Mark Meredith at the Red Arrow Diner.

Well, Joe Biden is getting testy again on the campaign trail, but to go after someone and essentially say they're a lying dog-faced pony soldier, what the heck does that mean?

Someone who knows -- after this.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: So, how do you explain the performance in Iowa? And why should the voters believe that you can win the national election?

JOSEPH BIDEN (D), PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: You ever been to a caucus? No, you haven't. You're lying dog-faced pony shows. You said you were, but you're...

(LAUGHTER)

BIDEN: Now you got to be honest. I'm going to be honest with you.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CAVUTO: All right, we're told that Joe Biden was joking there.

That 21-year-old, she was a little taken aback. So it wasn't necessarily a funny moment.

But, fortunately, we have a very funny guy here to judge what moments are worthy of that.

(LAUGHTER)

CAVUTO: I don't think Lenny Clarke thinks this is that.

Good to see, my friend. Thank you for...

LENNY CLARKE, COMEDIAN: Great to you, Neil. Wow, look what you have done with the place. Fabulous.

CAVUTO: Well, listen, we just put a little powder and paint. That's what we work on.

CLARKE: Don't be a lying dog-faced pony soldier.

CAVUTO: What is that from? It's a John Wayne movie, right?

CLARKE: A John Wayne movie.

CAVUTO: Right.

CLARKE: But, I mean, Neil, I can't believe -- never have I felt so young than being up there with you.

All these old people are running for president.

(LAUGHTER)

CLARKE: Lookit, you got one guy having a heart attack. Joe doesn't remember where he was. Warren forgot where she was there.

We're going to have to get them GPS trackers. Help me. I have fallen and I don't remember if I voted. What is wrong with these people?

CAVUTO: Doe anyone in the Democratic bunch strike you as having funny potential?

CLARKE: Maybe Pete, you know?

CAVUTO: Really? Pete Buttigieg. OK.

CLARKE: Yes, because he's young.

And I like...

CAVUTO: Yes?

CLARKE: Of all -- but you have got to be -- there was a woman who said, I don't want to vote for him. He's a homosexual. I want my vote back.

I went, wow, it's like this? Because a woman came up to me today said, are you gay? I said, lady, I'm not even happy. Like, get off my back.

(LAUGHTER)

CLARKE: Everyone is so tense.

CAVUTO: So you think that's part of the problem, right?

We were talking about people who have gone through this state who had a good sense of humor. John Kennedy did.

CLARKE: John Kennedy, Reagan.

CAVUTO: Ronald Reagan did, right.

So that does make a difference, doesn't it?

CLARKE: Well, I think it endears you to people.

CAVUTO: Yes.

CLARKE: You know what I mean?

Everyone is just so angry and upset. And now they're whispering. I notice everyone is whispering. We can do this. We got -- I mean, it's crazy what they're going -- it's nuts.

CAVUTO: And you can be self-deprecating, I mean, with John Kennedy, who had said, my father wasn't going to pay for a landslide, or something -- have fun with it.

CLARKE: Yes. Yes. Right. Yes.

CAVUTO: Yes, everyone is so still super serious.

CLARKE: And they all hate the billionaires and the millionaires.

CAVUTO: Right.

CLARKE: Have you ever met a billionaire that didn't pick up the check? What is wrong with these people?

If you are going to be friends, be friends with a millionaire or billionaire.

CAVUTO: Well, they want the money. They just don't like the billionaires. Right? Yes.

CLARKE: Exactly.

And I know a lot of nice billionaires. I have four friends that are billionaires.

CAVUTO: Really?

CLARKE: Yes, I do, that I could call them right now.

CAVUTO: Really?

CLARKE: And one of them is watching.

CAVUTO: Call me one. Call me right now.

CLARKE: Jimmy Pallotta.

(LAUGHTER)

CLARKE: He's watching, a big investment guy. He was with the Raptor fund for years.

CAVUTO: There you go.

All right, so let's talk about this. I mean, are Democrats missing it on the E.Q. front?

I always hear these people say, they're smart. They have got a lot going for them, but they're just not getting the average folks on how to relate to them.

CLARKE: Now, they're not, because what are they identifying with?

CAVUTO: How would you advise Joe Biden to turn it around? He's in a world of polling hurt here. What would you tell him to do?

CLARKE: They're not turning around. He's lost three times already.

CAVUTO: Yes.

CLARKE: I mean, duh? Come on, Joe. You didn't win the last three times.

Now he's, well, Obama likes me. I just saw a commercial with Bloomberg and Obama, another billionaire.

Joe, forget about it. Go back to the home. It's over.

CAVUTO: In the meantime, the president is fast on his feet, very good on the stump, has nicknames for everyone.

What do you think of that approach?

CLARKE: Well, lookit, I'm an independent.

CAVUTO: OK.

CLARKE: Right? OK? And I vote for the person, not the party.

But the Democrats don't accept that. You're not an independent. You're a secret Republican. They scream and yell at you.

CAVUTO: Right.

CLARKE: Hey, you're not going to win.

CAVUTO: Well, because you dress like a Republican.

CLARKE: Well, you know what?

CAVUTO: This looks very nice.

It's a fat -- look at you in this great big suit.

(LAUGHTER)

CLARKE: Hey, Neil Cavuto, for God's sake, this is prime time.

CAVUTO: But what you're doing and stressing is, it helps to just be fast on your feet and to relate to people, right?

CLARKE: Of course.

CAVUTO: Yes.

CLARKE: And he wants out. I mean, he wants out.

I mean, look he's not saying -- we don't need more...

CAVUTO: Got it.

CLARKE: More -- everything...

(CROSSTALK)

CAVUTO: Lighten up. Everyone, lighten up, right?

(CROSSTALK)

CLARKE: Exactly.

(CROSSTALK)

CAVUTO: Lenny --

CLARKE: Let's be happy.

CAVUTO: -- you are the best, my friend.

He gets it. He's very popular, because he is who he is, and he's funny at it.

Content and Programming Copyright 2020 Fox News Network, LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. All materials herein are protected by United States copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published or broadcast without the prior written permission of Fox News Network, LLC. You may not alter or remove any trademark, copyright or other notice from copies of the content.