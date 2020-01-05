Sen. Rand Paul on the misconceptions of socialism

This is a rush transcript from "Watters’ World," January 4, 2020. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

Jesse Watters: Welcome to Watters' World, and welcome to 2020. I'm Jesse Watters. President Trump heading into this election year in fighting form. Despite the lies and the inside jobs he's faced, Trump's succeeding because of you. Listen.

Jesse Watters: Way to go, libs. You impeached him.

[start video clip]

Donald Trump: It doesn't really feel like we're being impeached. They call it impeachment lite. It's impeachment lite. I don't know about you, but I'm having a good time. It's crazy.

[end video clip]

Jesse Watters: You know the craziest thing? Trump's not even impeached. Nancy is keeping the two articles in her purse. She hasn't even sent them to the Senate yet. Now, once they get sent to the Senate, then impeachment's official. But she wants to play games. She wants to wait and squeeze a little more drama out of this whole boring deal. She's afraid if she sends these weak articles, the Senate is just going to find him not guilty and be done with it all. So, Nancy's making demands. McConnell has to run the trial her way or else. Sounds like Nancy is the one demanding a quid pro quo. Not how this works. The speaker doesn't get to set the terms. The House investigates and the Senate judges. She doesn't have any leverage. The Democrats have already denied Trump due process, and now they're denying him a right to a speedy trial. It's par for the course.

I thought Trump was a dire threat to democracy, and he had to be impeached before he could rig the next election? They've been trying to impeach Trump since before he was the Republican nominee. In March 2016, the New York Daily News wrote this, "Impeach Trump. It's not too early to start." Then right after Trump was elected president, the media starts salivating.

[start video clip]

Male Speaker: My prediction is based on my gut, that there's a very good chance that Donald Trump could face impeachment.

[end video clip]

Jesse Watters: Then the day of Trump's inauguration, The Washington Post announces the campaign to impeach the president has begun. The whistleblower's attorney was tweeting about impeachment years ago, and the FBI agents were texting about impeachment and the insurance policy way, way back. The FBI used intelligence briefings to spy on him. They wiretapped his staff, they leaked, and they hatched stings. Trump caught wind of it and fired Comey. So, Comey leaked and triggered a special counsel, a two-year witch hunt, when Mueller already knew there was no collusion. What was he doing that whole time? He was just building an obstruction case against the president. And that dark cloud cost Republicans the House. Bill Barr finally got there and called their bluff. No collusion, no obstruction. And then the same week the Mueller hearing bombed, Adam Schiff hatched the whistleblower plot. So, Trump called their bluff again and releases the transcript. No bribe on the call, no pressure.

[start video clip]

Donald Trump: Here are the facts on shifty Schiff. Dishonest guy, makes up my statements. He said, "The president of Ukraine repeatedly declared that there was no pressure, but he didn't want to say that." We said, "Say it. Say it, you crooked bastard, say it." Because remember bribery? And this and that. Where are they? They said these two things are not even a crime. This is the lightest, weakest impeachment. This is impeachment lite.

[end video clip]

Jesse Watters: When the Democrats realized there was no quid pro quo, Adam Schiff made it up.

[start video clip]

Adam Schiff: "I'm going to say this only seven times, so you better listen good. I want you to make up dirt on my political opponent. Understand? Lots of it. And by the way, don't call me again. I'll call you when you've done what I asked." This is, in some, in character what the president was trying to communicate.

[end video clip]

Jesse Watters: Now, that was all fake, and he admitted it later. But they have to sex this thing up just to sell it. Now, this is a quid pro quo.

[start video clip]

Joe Biden: "We're not going to give you the billion dollars." They said, "You have no authority. You're not the president. The president said --" I said, "Call him." I said, “I'm telling you; you're not getting a billion dollars." I said, "You're not getting the billion. I’m going to be leaving here" -- I think it was, what? Six hours? I looked at him and said, "I leave in six hours. If the prosecutor’s not fired, you're not getting the money." "Well, the son of a [expletive] got fired."

[end video clip]

Jesse Watters: Biden threatened to withhold aid to an ally if they didn't fire the prosecutor investing his son's company. We should call him Quid Pro Joe. Trump was also asking Ukraine to look into how this whole Russia hoax started because the Ukrainians, Fusion, GPS, and the DNC, they were all caught working together to get dirt on Trump in his campaign. So, Democrats manufactured a crime and now they're trying to manufacture a cover up. Trump released a transcript of the call. He explained it on television and even has national intelligence director testify, all in one week; it's a pretty bad cover up. Maybe you should have just acid washed everything like Hillary. So, there's no crime, there's no quid pro quo, there's no cover up. Everything Democrats are accusing Trump of, they did. The threats, the collusion, the corruption, the getting rich off the family connection. Now, it's not like Trump enlisted foreign agents to spy on and entrap and investigate his political opponent to influence election. Oh, wait. That's what Obama, Biden, and Hillary did. The left expects Trump just to lay down and take it. They can smear him and spy on him, sue him and investigate him, conspire and collude against him, but -- so -- when he fights back? They call that a high crime. But here is the real story. It's just another coup. The intelligence community's out of control. They've been out to get Trump from the jump. Now the witch hunt failed, so this is just part two. Mueller found the president of the United States wasn't a traitor after Democrats for two years falsely accused him of being a traitor. But instead of being relieved their president wasn't a traitor, they're angry the president was fighting back against their false allegations. Donald Trump did not obstruct justice. If anything, he obstructed injustice. The president was framed. No collusion. He beat the rap. And now the angry left wants to impeach him for beating the rap. Trump survived unprecedented political torture. Prosecutors, FBI agents, the Department of Justice all investigating him and his associates based on what we now know was false information about collusion. His associates were being spied on. Other governments like Great Britain were involved. The media was accusing him of treason. Obama holdovers were criminally unmasking and leaking against him. Democrats were calling him mentally ill and trying to impeach him. His lawyers’ offices were raided, and Mueller investigated him with a team of Democrat donors and ex-Hillary lawyers. This political shock and awe campaign would have crippled any other politician who had a normal pain threshold. The fact that he fought back and survived this assault demonstrates his strong will and commitment to our country. But it also demonstrates great instincts and passion of you, the American people, who saw through the fake news and followed the facts. One, Trump didn't fire Comey to obstruct the Russia investigation. He fired him for PR reasons. Perfectly legal. Because Comey wouldn't say in public what he was telling Trump in private, that the president wasn't personally under investigation. Two, Trump Tower meeting? The president never misled or obstructed the special counsel investigation. All emails and testimony was provided. Don Jr. demonstrated no criminal intent. Interestingly, Mueller left out the part about the Russian lawyer meeting the dossier firm before and after the Trump Tower meeting. The whole meeting was a setup. It was a sting. Barr is going to dig into that, by the way. Three, Mike Flynn. There was no evidence that Trump had advanced knowledge of Flynn's discussions of sanctions. Four, Michael Cohen. There was no evidence that the president directed Cohen to lie, so I guess another Buzzfeed bombshell goes up in smoke. Number five, finally, on obstruction. Not only did Mueller not charge Trump with obstruction, he actually writes that his efforts to influence the investigation were unsuccessful. By the way, was the president supposed to just go along with being smeared by Hillary’s dossier and walk into impeachment and the perjury traps laid by Mueller’s partisan team of Democratic prosecutors? A prosecutor’s job is to charge or not charge. Donald Trump is presumed innocent as an American. The burden of proof is not on him. So, Mueller invents a new legal phrase, “not not guilty of attempted obstruction.” What the hell is that? If I get framed for something I didn’t do, and I fully cooperate while fighting back to prove my innocence, that’s a crime? His motives weren't corrupt because he wasn’t guilty of collusion. As the president says, that’s BS. If you’re accused of something, and you know you didn’t do it, you fight back as hard as you can.

[begin video clip]

Donald Trump: If you look, and you read our Constitution and many other things, we -- I have an obligation to look at corruption. I have an actual obligation and a duty. I don’t care about politics. I don’t care about Biden’s politics. I never thought Biden was going to win, to be honest. I was investigated, and they think it could have been by U.K.; they think it could have been by Australia; they think it could have been by Italy. So, when you get down to it, I was investigated by the Obama administration.

[end video clip]

Jesse Watters: Let’s go over this again. America has treaties with Ukraine and China, treaties about crime and corruption. It allows both governments to help with investigations and share information. Biden isn’t above the law because he’s running for president, and his family isn’t above the law when he’s overseas. Now, you’re saying that if Hillary decides to run again in 2020, Barr would have to drop the investigation into her fake foreign dossier because she became Trump’s political opponent all of a sudden? That’s ridiculous. Then everybody who committed crimes could just announce a presidential run to get immunity. The Obama crowd asked at least four allies to make up dirt on Trump. He was investigated, set up, spied on. There was no evidence of corruption. Remember the Mueller report? No collusion. But there’s Biden family corruption in plain sight, video records and bank records. Trump is not planting evidence like the Democrats did to him. He’s not using secret wiretaps, foreign spies, and crooked FBI agents. Trump is saying it all out in the open. Let’s look into this. Now, it might be shocking that Trump is calling attention to it in this way. We’re just not used to it, but this is why he was elected: to drain the swamp, restore justice, punch back twice as hard, and make the system work for people, not just the powerful. Trump is challenging the whole system where politicians and their family members cut sweetheart deals with foreign nations -- it’s kind of like a bribe -- and then those nations get to turn around and rip away jobs from working Americans. All these ex-senators and -congressmen and their family members and wealthy insiders -- they’re vested in an unfair system that Donald Trump was elected to change. This is just a cathartic exercise for Democrats. We all know it’s just about rage and power.

[begin video clip]

Reporter Question: Are you concerned an impeachment talk may actually help the president’s reelection?

Bill Clinton: I’m concerned that if we don’t impeach this president, he will get reelected.

[end video clip]

Jesse Watters: Get it out of your system, and then maybe we can regroup later, because that’s what Americans want. Polls show a huge majority, 66 percent of us, want Democrats to work with Donald Trump to solve the nation’s problems rather than impeachment. They don’t care, though. They’ve totally lost it. How did impeachment work out in the ‘90s? Congress had felonies on Clinton. Impeachment failed in the Senate, and Bill’s numbers went through the roof. Now, let’s look at the facts. What’s the crime? Democrats can’t explain it. Trump is the president of the United States. He runs the country. He has every right to know what’s going on everywhere in the world. It’s his responsibility. If there’s misconduct by a high-ranking American -- Joe Biden, his son, or anyone -- in a foreign country, he needs to know what happened. Biden and his son aren’t above the law. They can do shady things overseas, and Donald Trump can’t find out about it because he might run against him? Give me a break. This latest poll has Trump beating every single Democrat head to head, doing even better in the swing states. Just to give you a sense of how impeachment played in the swing states, take Pennsylvania. During the height of the hearings this fall, here’s what people in the swing state PA were searching for on Google. See the yellow and the green spikes there? Those are “Steelers” and “Eagles.” At the bottom, you see -- you can barely see -- that’s red. That’s “impeachment.” You don’t care about political football; you care about the real thing. What are they going to do now? They’re going to run out another dossier? Another Access Hollywood tape? Another whistleblower? They don’t have any card left to play. Only Biden can save them now. Would you want your fate in Sleepy Joe’s hands? The Democrats have done nothing except lie, cheat, and impeach, but look at what the president has accomplished while they’ve waged war on him. Decimated ISIS, new North American and Chinese trade deals, two Supreme Court justices, tax cuts, jobs, energy pipelines and independence, low gas prices, stock market records smashed, Obamacare mandate gone, money for military and vets. And CBS reports that by next year 170 miles of new border wall will have been built. So, one thing is crystal-clear. Democrats are trying to take Trump out not because he failed, but because he succeeded. Nancy Pelosi’s call for impeachment began nearly three months ago, Ukraine and the whistleblower all over the news, but is it sinking in with the average American? No.

[begin video clip]

Jesse Watters: Tell me about Ukraine.

Female Speaker: Ukraine? I have no idea. I don’t know. I’m not Ukrainian.

Jesse Watters: What are you?

Female Speaker: I’m Greek.

Jesse Watters: As-salaam alaikum. Have you heard anything about Ukraine recently?

Male Speaker: No. Should I have?

Male Speaker: A crane? Like, a sword. Like, I don’t know, some robot thingy.

Jesse Watters: Like a crane?

Male Speaker: Yeah.

Female Speaker: I’m confused. You know, Trump is all over the place. He’s doing crazy things. He should go back to The Apprentice. He was good at that.

Donald Trump: You’re fired.

Jesse Watters: Have you heard about a whistleblower?

Female Speaker: Isn’t Trump the whistleblower?

Jesse Watters: [laughs] What is a whistleblower?

Female Speaker: I don’t know.

Female Speaker: My common sense says somebody blowing a whistle.

Jesse Watters: Are you a whistleblower?

Male Speaker: I know how to whistle.

[sound effect]

Jesse Watters: What are you blowing the whistle on?

Female Speaker: What do you mean?

Jesse Watters: Doesn’t matter.

Female Speaker: Trump talking with the Ukraine president, trying to get up dirt, I guess, on his Democratic rival Joe Bidden [spelled phonetically].

[sound effect]

Donald Trump: Sleepy Joe Biden. We call him One Percent Joe.

Male Speaker: Reminds me of all the other characters who came out against Kavanaugh, against Trump. They’ve always got some puppet-head speaking for them.

Jesse Watters: Who’s this guy?

Male Speaker: I have no idea.

Jesse Watters: I wish I didn’t know either.

Female Speaker: No idea.

Jesse Watters: What do you think of when you look at his face?

Female Speaker: He’s ugly.

Male Speaker: Wasn’t he on Dancing with the Stars the other day?

[sound effect]

Jesse Watters: Adam --

Male Speaker: Stiff. [sound effect]

Female Speaker: Adam Spliff. [sound effect]

Jesse Watters: Adam --

Female Speaker: Sandler?

[sound effect]

Male Speaker: That’s puppet-head number one, Adam Schiff.

[sound effect]

Jesse Watters: What does the president call him?

Male Speaker: Lots of things.

Donald Trump: Little Adam Schiff. Pencil-neck Adam Schiff. Shifty Schiff.

Jesse Watters: He colluded with the whistleblower.

Female Speaker: Who’s the whistleblower? A Ukrainian girl?

[sound effect]

Jesse Watters: No [laughs], CIA.

Female Speaker: Oh.

Jesse Watters: Do you trust the CIA?

Male Speaker: I think there’s people in the CIA who are not happy with the current administration, and they want to cause problems.

Jesse Watters: What are they trying to impeach Trump for?

Male Speaker: A lot of [expletive]. He’s a [expletive].

Female Speaker: He’s, like, a big fat bully.

Male Speaker: They want the power, the position, and the ability to change America like he is, but they’ve had their chance.

Jesse Watters: What happens with impeachment? How does impeachment work?

Female Speaker: They kick you out and say, “We don’t want you anymore.”

Female Speaker: The vice president becomes president.

[sound effect]

Jesse Watters: And who’s the vice president?

Male Speaker: Is it Biden? [sound effect]

Jesse Watters: No.

Male Speaker: No, it’s Obama, Obama and Biden.

Female Speaker: Hillary? [sound effect]

Female Speaker: Cory Booker? [sound effect]

Female Speaker: Doesn’t Pence take over? [sound effect]

Jesse Watters: Do you think Trump should be impeached?

Male Speaker: Absolutely not.

Female Speaker: No, I don’t.

Jesse Watters: Why not?

Female Speaker: I like what he’s doing so far, actually.

Jesse Watters: Who are you going to vote for in the next election?

Female Speaker: I’m thinking Bidden [spelled phonetically].

Jesse Watters: Do you know who I am?

Female Speaker: You’re handsome.

[sound effect]

Female Speaker: You’re Jesse Watters.

[sound effect]

Jesse Watters: How did you know?

Female Speaker: Because my parents love you.

Jesse Watters: [laughs] Your parents have great taste. I’m Watters, and this is my world.

[end video clip]

Jesse Watters: A few months ago, Watters’ World found a cure for Trump Derangement Syndrome. It’s so good, we’re going to show it to you again. But first, Watters’ World back on the street, finding to see if people can even name any of the candidates running for the Democrat nomination.

[begin video clip]

Jesse Watters: Who’s this guy?

Male Speaker: John Lennon or somebody? [sound effect]

Jesse Watters: John --

Male Speaker: [unintelligible]

Jesse Watters: John Lennon?

Jesse Watters: Crazy Bernie, Sleepy Joe, and, of course, Pocahontas. That's how President Trump sized up the 2020 field. But how familiar are voters with these candidates? Recently, I hit the streets to find out.

[start video clip]

Jesse Watters: Who's this guy?

Male Speaker: Damn, he looks familiar, but I don't know his name.

Male Speaker: I don't know who that is.

Male Speaker: Oh, that's George Bush probably.

Jesse Watters: [laughs]

Male Speaker: That's who he looks like.

Jesse Watters: That's not 41.

Male Speaker: Oh.

[laughter]

Jesse Watters: All white guys look alike, huh?

Male Speaker: No, just him.

Male Speaker: Sleepy Joe.

President Trump: Sleepy Joe Biden. We call him, one percent, Joe.

Jesse Watters: What do you think's going on with Joe?

Female Speaker: Maybe a little bit dementia? He's got the whole Ukraine thing probably taking out some space in his head, whatever space is left.

Male Speaker: Creepy and sleepy, I think he's in way over his head.

Jesse Watters: So, Joe's not going to make it?

Male Speaker: I wouldn't sleep on Sleeping Joe.

Male Speaker: I think I might have seen them before. I think.

Jesse Watters: Can I give you a hint?

Male Speaker: Yeah.

Jesse Watters: Bernie.

Male Speaker: Madoff?

Male Speaker: You're wrong.

Jesse Watters: He will swindle you out of a lot of a lot of money.

Male Speaker: He is wonderful.

Jesse Watters: [laughs]

Male Speaker: That's Bernie Sanders, right there. That's my man. I know Bernie Sanders. Go, Bernie.

Jesse Watters: Yeah?

Male Speaker: Yeah.

Jesse Watters: You guys are Bernie bros?

Male Speaker: Yeah, I'm with Bernie all the way.

Jesse Watters: Do you think Bernie has a lot of money?

Male Speaker: Well, I feel like he has more knowledge than money.

Jesse Watters: Bernie actually has more money than knowledge. [laughs]

Male Speaker: For real?

Jesse Watters: Yeah, he's a millionaire. Are you feeling the Bern?

Female Speaker: No, I'm not.

Jesse Watters: No?

Female Speaker: I'm very much against socialism.

Male Speaker: They want to give everything away but don't explain how they're going to pay for it. Free everything. Free everything. My mother told me nothing comes free.

Male Speaker: This is -- it's not Hillary Clinton. Not Martha Stewart, not [inaudible]

Female Speaker: That's Elizabeth Warren.

Male Speaker: Hi, Grandma.

Jesse Watters: [laughs] You guys are rough.

Male Speaker: No, I actually like Warren.

Jesse Watters: What does Trump called her?

Male Speaker: God. Probably every name in the book.

President Trump: Pocahontas. Pocahontas. I've got more Indian blood in me than Pocahontas, and I have none.

Male Speaker: She has, what was it, 0.1, 0.2 percent maybe at the most of that in her blood?

Jesse Watters: Who's this guy?

Male Speaker: John Lennon.

Jesse Watters: [laughs] John Lennon?

Male Speaker: Is this from the Beatles?

Male Speaker: Is that Tom Hanks?

Female Speaker: Wait. Is that you?

Jesse Watters: [laughs] No.

Female Speaker: I'm like, yeah, no, I don't know who that is.

Jesse Watters: Do we look alike?

Female Speaker: A little bit.

Jesse Watters: Really?

Female Speaker: A tiny bit.

Female Speaker: Jeff.

Jesse Watters: [laughs] Close. Pete.

Female Speaker: Oh, [expletive], Pete Buttigieg.

Male Speaker: Buttigieg.

Male Speaker: Buttijudge [sic].

Jesse Watters: What?

Male Speaker: Buttichance [sic]?

Donald Trump: Boot - edge - edge. Boot - edge - edge.

Male Speaker: I'm voting for Buttigieg.

Female Speaker: A terrible candidate for president.

Male Speaker: His city is crumbling, and he's talking about running for president.

Female Speaker: Am I on a conservative show?

Jesse Watters: It's on Fox News.

Female Speaker: [expletive] you, dude. I'm on Fox News?

Jesse Watters: [laughs]

Jesse Watters: I'm Watters --

Male Speaker: Mr. Watters.

Jesse Watters: -- and this is My World.

Male Speaker: Welcome to your world, Mr. Watters.

[end video clip]

Jesse Watters: Coming up, Senator Rand Paul is here making his case against socialism. And later, the sordid details surrounding Jeffrey Epstein's life.

Aishah Hasnie: Live from America's News Headquarters, I’m Aishah Hasnie. The White House has now sent Congress formal notification under the War Powers Act of the drone strike that killed Iran’s top general Qassem Soleimani, this as mourners taking to the streets of Baghdad, chanting “Death to America” during a funeral procession for Soleimani today. Iran has promised to avenge his killing, as President Trump once again defending the airstrike that killed him while strongly urging Iran against retaliation. And the wildfires in Australia worsening as temperatures rise to record levels there. The Australian prime minister now calling about 3,000 members of the military reserves to help combat these rapidly spreading flames. So far, 23 people have been killed; 23,000 square miles of bushland have burned, around the same size of West Virginia. I’m Aishah Hasnie. Back to Watters’ World.

[begin video clip]

Female Speaker: “If you vote for a Democrat, they will turn the United States into Venezuela.” Do you think that’s a fair statement to make?

Rand Paul: Well, if you vote for a socialist, you might get socialism.

Female Speaker: Come on, don't do that. Maduro is not a socialist. He’s a corrupt, murderous thug who is starving his people.

Rand Paul: Well, that’s not true.

Female Speaker: Yeah?

Rand Paul: That’s not true.

Female Speaker: Oh, that’s not true?

Rand Paul: Let me finish --

Female Speaker: No, I can’t let you finish. If you’re going to say --

Rand Paul: [unintelligible] conversation --

Female Speaker: If you’re going to say Maduro is not a murderous thug, I’m not going to let you finish, because that’s a damn lie.

Rand Paul: Wait a minute --

Female Speaker: And I’ve had a bunch of neighbors and friends who know this.

Rand Paul: Let me have 30 seconds.

Female Speaker: Don’t do this to me. Don’t mansplain to me. I’m a 47-year-old [unintelligible].

[end video clip]

Jesse Watters: Socialism, very hot topic among Democrats this past year, and Bernie has been pushing it hard. It’s not going anywhere. So, I spoke with Kentucky senator Rand Paul right after this contentious appearance on The View about his book, The Case Against Socialism.

[begin video clip]

Rand Paul: Who would have thought it was so controversial to say that Maduro was both a thug and a socialist, and, in fact, that socialism seems to breed thuggery?

Jesse Watters: Yes.

Rand Paul: And that’s sort of one of the themes of the book. All throughout the 20th century, you know, people say, “Oh, we’re going to have this great socialist -- it’s going to be great,” but then Hitler turns out to not be so good, and then Stalin turns out to be not so good, and Mao. And it goes on and on, and that was the point I was trying to make to her, but it was kind of hard to have a conversation because she would not let me talk.

Jesse Watters: Yeah, a lot of cross-talk on The View. We’re not going to do that here, because I want you to explain to the audience, especially now that China is in the news, Mao, because everybody thinks about China the way they are now, but, you know, decades ago, they were murdering millions of people, and he was a brutal socialist dictator.

Rand Paul: During the great famine in the late 1950s, it’s said somewhere between 30 and 50 million people died. So, there was one village where there were reports that the dogs -- the bodies were lying in the streets, and the dogs were eating the dead. And so, the Chinese are very official; they sent a government official out there, and they wanted to know, is it true? Are the dogs eating the human bodies? And the official came back, and he said, “It’s absolutely untrue, because they ate the dogs long ago.”

Jesse Watters: [laughs] Oh, God.

Rand Paul: And that’s happening in Venezuela.

Jesse Watters: Yeah.

Rand Paul: In Venezuela, they’re eating their pets, and it’s like, who could possibly think socialism is a good thing?

Jesse Watters: Well, we hear this from AOC and even Bernie Sanders. You know, real socialism; we’re not talking about Venezuela. We’re talking about the Scandinavian countries, right? Norway, Sweden. But you’ve done a lot of research in the book. What have you learned about Scandinavia and socialism?

Rand Paul: Interestingly, we learned that Bernie’s socialism -- he couldn’t get elected in Denmark.

Jesse Watters: Really?

Rand Paul: In fact, really what he advocates, most of the things in Denmark and in Scandinavia are the opposite. In fact, the Danish prime minister came out and said to Bernie, “Quit calling us socialist. We’re not socialist.” So, the first problem with their argument is most of Scandinavia has private property, private stock market. The economic indexes that measure freedom and trade, they score on, like, a top 10 in the world. Here’s the big rub, though. Bernie wants to raise corporate income taxes. He objected to Trump’s tax cut that lowered ours from 35 percent down to 21, and he wants to be like Scandinavia. Well, Scandinavia has been at 21 for the last 30 years. So, he really doesn’t know what he actually wants. But people should be alarmed because socialism’s greatest association has been with genocide and famine for the last hundred years or more.

Jesse Watters: So, you’re saying even the Scandinavians believe socialism is a slur politically?

Rand Paul: Absolutely. They’re afraid it’ll hurt business.

Jesse Watters: [laughs] That’s amazing.

Rand Paul: They’re like, “Bernie, be quiet. We’re not” --

Jesse Watters: Bernie --

Rand Paul: “We’re not a socialist nation.”

Jesse Watters: So, one of the things we hear all the time about the Green New Deal -- people think that that is a Trojan horse for socialism --

Rand Paul: Right.

Jesse Watters: -- because the way to fight climate change happens to be using the exact same tools they use in socialism.

Rand Paul: In the book, we actually quote several of the international authorities on climate change, and some of them are pretty explicit. They actually explicitly say it isn’t about pollution; it’s about redistributing the wealth from the wealthy countries to the developing countries.

Jesse Watters: They admit that?

Rand Paul: Absolutely.

Jesse Watters: The climate change people admit that?

Rand Paul: Absolutely.

Jesse Watters: It’s not about pollution. It’s about redistribution.

Rand Paul: Right. So, it's really something that we ought to all be aware of. But there’s also big lies throughout all of the left on this. They say, “Oh, well, we’re going to do this, and we’re going to tax the rich.” This is the other thing we learn from looking at Scandinavia. They have a lot of so-called free stuff, socialist free stuff over there -- college, paid leave, all this stuff -- but they don’t pay for it by just taxing the right. In fact, they tax the rich less than we tax the rich, but they tax the heck out of the working class and the middle class, and that’s where the real money is. So, if you want all this free stuff that Bernie’s offering, that AOC’s offering, you can have it in America, but the working class will pay massive taxes, and so will the middle class.

Jesse Watters: Well, that’s why Liz Warren won’t actually admit that she’s going to raise taxes on the middle class to pay for socialized health care. The president is framing 2020 as capitalism versus socialism, Venezuela versus the United States of America. When the other side, like you said, is giving out all this, quote unquote, “free stuff,” how do you think, strategically, you win that argument?

Rand Paul: I think that, ultimately, a lot of people don’t realize what socialism is. They think they’re going to get a kinder, gentler kind of socialism, and they think, “Oh, it’s about fairness.” That’s why they need to be reminded of the history of socialism. They also need to be reminded of -- there is no real-world example, because they’re pointing to Scandinavia, which isn’t socialist and actually has many policies that Bernie objects to. So, I think the facts are important. You know, all along people have just been, you know, sort of ignoring it and saying, “Well, Sweden is socialism, and they’re all rich and live forever and have no infant mortality.” Well, the truth is they’re not socialist, and they’ve been heading away from socialism for the last 30 years. Four of the five countries -- of the Nordic countries have center-right governments, so really nothing that they’re saying is true. The truth should matter, the facts should matter, and our book, you know, The Case Against Socialism, is about bringing some of these facts out.

Jesse Watters: All right, The Case Against Socialism. It’s out now. There he is, Rand Paul, the favorite guy The View has ever met.

Rand Paul: [laughs]

Jesse Watters: All right, thank you very much for coming in.

Rand Paul: Thanks. [end video clip]

Jesse Watters: The girls, the planes, the Bill Clinton connection, even the baby-making ranch. All the nasty details of Jeffrey Epstein’s perverse life coming up next.

Jesse Watters: Big news on the Jeffrey Epstein front, best friend and alleged madame Ghislaine Maxwell now under FBI investigation for her possible role in Epstein's sex trafficking endeavors. Watters' World continues to investigate how the accused pedophile got away with so much for so long and whether his victims will ever get justice. Here's a look at where the case stands right now, beginning with author and former Epstein neighbor, James Patterson.

[start video clip]

Jesse Watters: Let's start from the beginning. How did Jeffrey Epstein make all of his money?

James Patterson: He did a lot of investments for people and he also indicated that he could save them a lot on taxes.

Jesse Watters: He goes to, like, a billionaire and he says, "Listen, I can save you a boatload of money on taxes, you give me a flat fee." And that's how he gets a lot of his money.

James Patterson: Give me a fee. A flat for fee. Yeah.

Jesse Watters: Give me some of the action.

James Patterson: Yeah. Yeah. Yeah.

Jesse Watters: All right. So --

James Patterson: We think.

Jesse Watters: We think. So, he obviously has a lot of money. He's in and around Palm Beach. And he has this strategy for, I guess, recruiting young girls from high schools in the area. Very, very manipulative strategy.

James Patterson: Yeah.

Jesse Watters: He kind of got one girl to recruit another girl, they would get paid cash. How did that all come to be?

James Patterson: Well, I think the amazing thing is that, I mean, there literally were hundreds of underage girls -- or certainly over 100 -- that were recruited.

Jesse Watters: Wow.

James Patterson: He got some kids who would go in and recruit other kids from their high school or junior high school. And these kids range from 14, 15, 16.

Jesse Watters: So, the police, the local guys --

James Patterson: Yeah.

Jesse Watters: -- had a lot of this locked down. They had interviews, they had testimony, they had hard physical evidence that they obtained from his creepy little lair there in Palm Beach. And then they got stifled when they go to the state's attorney, and the state's attorney --

James Patterson: I think it got stifled earlier.

Jesse Watters: -- does not want to take this as seriously as the locals.

James Patterson: I think it was a combination of things. First of all, well, he brought in this dream team with Alan Dershowitz and Black and a few others. And I think the locals got very frightened that they could lose the case. I think what they said was, one, Epstein has already taken care of some of these girls, so they're not going to talk.

Jesse Watters: Right.

James Patterson: Secondly, you're not going to be able to prove some of them were ever in this house, and the ones you can prove, we feel we're going to eviscerate them on the witness stand.

Jesse Watters: Right. Discredit them --

James Patterson: And you could lose.

Jesse Watters: -- tarnish them.

James Patterson: Yes.

Jesse Watters: Okay. And they didn't want to risk that, but they did have him on one count, correct?

James Patterson: Well, that was all that --

Jesse Watters: Later on.

James Patterson: The local attorney, when he brought it to -- which was the only time a case like this was ever brought to a grand jury like this, the local -- and then they brought him up on one charge.

Jesse Watters: Right.

James Patterson: Prostitution, essentially.

Jesse Watters: Right. And the sweetheart deal.

James Patterson: Right.

Jesse Watters: People have no idea how sweet this deal was.

James Patterson: Yeah.

Jesse Watters: He was allowed to come and go almost as he pleased from the local cell.

James Patterson: And they also excused the co-conspirators.

Jesse Watters: Right. And we'll never know who they are, or is that going to come out?

James Patterson: Well, we know that Ghislaine Maxwell was involved in some way, shape, or fashion.

Jesse Watters: And what was her role, Maxwell?

James Patterson: Well, it's a little unclear, except that she and Jeffrey were clearly best -- very good friends. They spent amazing amounts of time together. According to the girls, now, the women, Ghislaine was very involved in terms of the recruiting the girls. Some of them claimed that she was involved in some of the sex sessions, TBD, in terms of that.

Jesse Watters: Right.

Jesse Watters: But she definitely was around, she definitely was close to Jeffrey.

[end video clip]

Jesse Watters: Now we have new information about this New Mexico ranch. Geraldo Rivera has been digging into it, very different than his other property on the island and in Manhattan. Geraldo, what are you finding out about the use of the ranch specifically?

Geraldo Rivera: Well, Jeffrey Epstein intended it, Jesse, to be a baby farm in which he would impregnate as many as 20 young women, girls really, at a time.

Jesse Watters: How do we know? What evidence do we have that he was intending on mass impregnation on this property? Were there doctors, were there devices? How do we know?

Geraldo Rivera: Epstein -- good question. Epstein made a point of reaching out to various scientists and specialists and endowing the various universities and colleges and institutes and using some of the same techniques that -- or at least -- you know, advocating or planning on using the same techniques that the Nazis used in terms of racial purity, you know, weeding out the defectives, getting rid of anyone with, you know, any kind of medical malformation, just breeding the perfect blondes with Epstein's own sperm. He figured that he was a special, special person and, you know, should, you know, profligate his species around the world.

Jesse Watters: I, mean, so --

Geraldo Rivera: I mean, a totally disgusting person.

Jesse Watters: When you were tasked by one of these victim's attorney to look into Epstein, you interviewed some of his private pilots. What did you find?

Mike Fisten: Well, that was the most interesting part. When I started trying to contact his pilots, of course, his first pilot, who is his most dedicated pilot, wouldn't talk to us. He -- we knew he wouldn't because he's basically in cahoots with Jeffrey. But we were able to find his copilots. Basically, he said, "Listen, I flew the plane, I flew it all over the world, but I was never allowed to really leave the cockpit. I knew there was bedrooms back there. I knew that there was girls that shouldn't have been on the plane that were there. And I couldn't leave the cockpit to go back and look or I would get fired." He told me about -- the stewardesses on the plane would be very young girls. I mean, he couldn't tell me if they were 15, 16, 17, or 18. He just didn't know their ages, but they were very young, definitely not over 18. And he --

Jesse Watters: And Bill Clinton was on those flights.

Mike Fisten: Numerous times. And these way -- these girls are dressed -- he would describe them as candy stripers. And --

Jesse Watters: So, you're saying on the flights --

Mike Fisten: -- serving whatever he had to serve.

Jesse Watters: -- that Bill Clinton was on with Jeffrey Epstein, the stewardess or stewardesses, many of them were underage, were dressed as candy stripers.

Mike Fisten: Correct. Twenty-six times, I believe.

Jesse Watters: And they were beds in the back of the plane?

Mike Fisten: Beds. Bedroom. Yes.

Jesse Watters: Did you ever get a look at the black book or how did that come out?

Mike Fisten: [laughs] So myself and Brad Edwards got a phone call one day from this guy named Alfredo Rodriguez, who was the caretaker or like the butler at the mansion. And he called us and said, "I got something I want to show you. It will blow your case out of the water. It will reveal everything the Jeffery's doing with underage girls, and you'll be able to put him in prison for life." Well, of course, we wanted this book more than anything, but he wanted $50,000 for the book.

Jesse Watters: Right.

Mike Fisten: Because he said, "After I give this to you, I've got to flee." So obviously, we couldn't pay him, and we tried everything to get him to turn it over to us. And when that failed, we had to contact the FBI, and we did a sting where we went in and pretended we were going to buy the book, and he delivered it to us, and he was arrested.

[start video clip]

Jesse Watters: Do you believe that it was suicide, or do you believe something else happened?

Male Speaker: I believe it was suicide.

Female Speaker: I find it very, very hard to believe, not impossible, that multiple bones were snapped --

Jesse Watters: Yeah.

Female Speaker: -- in Epstein's neck --

Jesse Watters: Right.

Female Speaker: -- for suicide. Those injuries are much more commonly found in strangulation by homicide.

Geraldo Rivera: There is and will always be deep suspicion that this guy just took his own life. But he was in prison with a meatball ex-cop, a 50-year-old guy, a muscle type guy, steroid guy. Nick Titiglione, a Briarcliff Manor cop who purportedly killed four associates -- Latino associates in a cocaine ring and then buried them on property that he rented.

Jesse Watters: Wow. An alleged dirty cop on the juice, it looks like. You can't say for sure. But I mean, Jesus, look at that guy. You know, who knows what he could have been promised. I'm not a conspiracy guy myself, but it just all adds up. It just [laughs] -- it adds up in every single way. If the guy wanted to do injuries, he could do some serious injuries. [laughs]

Geraldo Rivera: He could eat Epstein for a snack. [laughs]

Jesse Watters: I don't think he tried to do something and wasn't successful. I mean, one shot and you're done.

[end video clip]

Jesse Watters: Coming up, Liberals take their rage out on Donald Trump. Watters' World was there to document it. Don't miss it.

[begin video clip]

Male Speaker: Donald J. Trump is now president of the United States.

[booing]

Female Speaker: [unintelligible] small.

Female Speaker: [unintelligible]

Female Speaker: [expletive] Donald Trump.

Jesse Watters: How has Trump changed your life so far?

Female Speaker: [expletive]

Jesse Watters: Is that it?

Female Speaker: Yeah.

[end video clip]

Jesse Watters: President Trump literally driving Democrats crazy. They’re spitting, screaming, shoving, throwing punches. We wanted to help them out with their anger issues, so a few months ago, we sent political commentators Anthony Tall and Kelly Hyman to a rage room called Break Bar, home of the Wrecking Club, to, you know, work through their Trump Derangement Syndrome. Watch.

[begin video clip]

Jesse Watters: What makes you mad?

Kelly Hyman: Our president.

Anthony Tall: The president and his tweets in the morning.

Kelly Hyman: Stuff that he’s doing on our environment. All his constant lies. He’s dividing our country, not uniting our country. We need a change in the president.

[end video clip]

[begin video clip]

Howard Beale: I’m as mad as hell, and I’m not going to take this anymore.

[end video clip]

[begin video clip]

Jesse Watters: Ready to rage?

Kelly Hyman: Let’s go.

Anthony Tall: Let’s go. From day one, this president has taken the country to a place I never thought he could take it to.

Kelly Hyman: Every day Trump changes his opinion. He’s constantly lying.

[end video clip]

[begin video clip]

Donald Trump: Are you talking to me?

[end video clip]

[begin video clip]

Anthony Tall: The psychological trauma on the country as well as me, because I don’t know what is going to happen in the morning when I wake up. He’s a huge narcissist.

Kelly Hyman: A bully.

Anthony Tall: All about himself.

Kelly Hyman: A liar.

Anthony Tall: Hater.

Kelly Hyman: A divider.

Anthony Tall: Small.

Kelly Hyman: Not the president.

[end video clip]

[begin video clip]

Donald Trump: Donald Trump is not a nice person, okay? Donald Trump is a very nice person.

[end video clip]

[begin video clip]

Male Speaker: We’ve got a couple rules of engagement. Keep an eye on each other when you’re swinging. Just make sure you’re not in range of each other. You guys can break the electronics, you can break the dishes. Safety gear at all times. We were delinquents as children, and now we’re delinquents as adults. So, have fun, guys.

Kelly Hyman: Stop lying. There is global warming. Tell the truth.

Anthony Tall: [unintelligible] president. I feel very relieved.

Jesse Watters: You feel better about politics now?

Anthony Tall: A lot better about politics.

Jesse Watters: You feel better about Trump now?

Kelly Hyman: No.

Anthony Tall: [laughs]

Kelly Hyman: The only way I'll feel better is when he’s out of office. Then I'll feel better. I would recommend it for anyone that’s frustrated or upset. It’s a way to express yourself and let out some anxiety, absolutely.

Anthony Tall: I recommend it for Beto, because Beto seems really frustrated. He’s been, like, swearing a lot. Beto, come here.

[end video clip]

[begin video clip]

Beto O’Rourke: So [expletive] proud of you guys.

[end video clip]

Jesse Watters: Up next, some of the craziest and funniest moments in 2019 in tonight’s Last Call.

Jesse Watters: Last Call. A lot of weird, wacky moments caught on camera over the past 12 months. Here’s a look at some of the best.

[begin video clip]

Male Speaker: We’re on the side of the interstate. Ooh, look at that thing.

Female Speaker: Babe, [unintelligible].

Male Speaker: [laughs] Look at him.

Jesse Watters: That's all for tonight. Be sure to follow me on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. Justice with Judge Jeanine is next, and remember, I'm Watters and this is my world.

