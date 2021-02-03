Sen. Moran: COVID relief must help Americans, not bail out states

This is a rush transcript from "Your World with Neil Cavuto" February 1, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

GERRY BAKER, FOX NEWS ANCHOR: You're looking live at the White House,

where, in just one hour from now. 10 Republican senators will be meeting

with President Joe Biden on COVID relief, this as Democrats are still

aiming to push a bill through without GOP support.



The meeting is seen as a key test for Biden's pledge for national unity.

Republican Senator Jerry Moran of Kansas will be in that meeting. And he's

here with us in a moment, but first to another storm.



Here we see pictures of New York City and Boston, as a massive winter storm

is wreaking havoc across the East Coast, with blizzard-like conditions.

States of emergency have now been declared in parts of New York and New

Jersey.



Welcome, everyone. I'm Gerry Baker. I'm in for Neil Cavuto, and this is

YOUR WORLD.



We have got FOX News team coverage right now with Aishah Hasnie in the

thick of it in New York City out there in the snow, meteorologist Adam

Klotz on whether or not we have seen the worst of it.



And so we begin with Aishah.



AISHAH HASNIE, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT: Hi, Gerry. Good afternoon to you.



The snow is relentless. That would be the word I would use to describe it.

Here in Times Square, take a look around. I will show you what I'm talking

about. The snow on the ground doesn't really look like it's been touched,

right? It's been plowed at least two or three times today right in front of

us, and the snow just right back on top of it again, sometimes two to three

inches an hour.



It's really incredible to see the plows and the shoveling cannot keep up.

The city is bracing for 18 to 24 inches of snow, this, as you said, the

city and much of the state now under a state of emergency. We have got in

person classes that were canceled today. They're canceled for tomorrow as

well.



Outdoor dining has been canceled. And those COVID-19 vaccine appointments

at 20 different city-run sites, they have been canceled for today and

tomorrow. The PATH train, which connects New Jersey to Manhattan, is now

suspended. And those aboveground subway lines, they have been shut down.



So, basically, the message tonight is, if you're not home yet, you may have

to find somewhere to hunker down here in the city.



GOV. ANDREW CUOMO (D-NY): Bottom line is, this is a serious situation.

It's nothing to be trifled with. Yes, we have had snowstorms before. Yes,

we have been through it before. But this is a dangerous, life-threatening

situation.



And, again, expect major closures, so you're not surprised.



HASNIE: Air travel is a big mess, too. Take a look, flights at L.A.

Guardia all suspended; 83 percent of flights at JFK have been canceled, and

those last remaining flights at Newark expected to be canceled as well.



Gerry, the last time New York City saw this much snow dumped on us was back

in 2016. Folks out here, though, trying to enjoy it. We have seen some

snowball fights, but, otherwise, you got to stay at home to stay off the

roads -- Gerry.



BAKER: Thanks, Aishah, just what New York City needs after lockdowns and

COVID and problems with getting the vaccines out. Thanks very much, Aishah.



Well, the first winter storm bring blizzard-like conditions to the

Northeast, as folks are trying to dig out. So, how long is this one going

to last, and where is it headed next?



FOX News meteorologist Adam Klotz keeping track of it all from the FOX

Weather Center -- Adam.



ADAM KLOTZ, FOX NEWS METEOROLOGIST: Hey, Gerry, you know what? We're only

about halfway through this storm system as it continues to drop some of

that very heavy snow, across portions of New England. Here's what we're

currently looking at on our satellite and radar, still large area here

where you have winter storm watches and warnings, including D.C., up to

Philadelphia, New York and Boston, all major metropolitan areas where this

system is far from over.



Currently, we're looking at fairly widespread light snow to heavy snow.

Those darker purple bands within that, that is where that snow gets really

heavy, winds also going to be an issue.



Now, consistently, throughout the day, we have seen winds getting up to

around 30 mile-an-hour gusts right on the shore. But there are some winds

out at sea, 50 miles an hour. As this system gets a little bit closer to

shore, we could see these winds intensify. And that's going to cause

drifting and blowing and just more problems with this snow system.



As far as where it's headed next, this is taking you into later this

evening. And you see that snow continuing to fall across portions of New

England, stretching down to New York and perhaps still Philadelphia at this

point.



By early tomorrow morning, you're beginning to see this lighten up just a

little bit. And by the time we get later in the day, this system does begin

to clear off. Still some lingering snow showers, but the real brunt of this

is going to be happening today into really through the overnight hours.



Now, so far, on the top end, we have seen areas getting up to close to 20

inches of snow, but this is, again, not over yet. This is additional

snowfall, so not totals, but additional. You get some of those darker

grays, those blues, that's getting up to another 12 to 18 inches of snow on

top of what we have already seen.



So, how much is it going to be when it's all said and done? I think fairly

widespread, Gerry, 18 to 24 inches inland. Here in New York City, we're

going to be 14 to 20 inches. We're already getting close to that. There's

still plenty of more snow on the way. And, of course, we will be here

watching it -- back out to you.



BAKER: Thanks, Adam.



Stay home. Another reason, I suppose, in this winter to stay home. Thanks

very much for that.



Well, now to another storm, this one a fiscal one brewing on Capitol Hill.

President Biden is set to meet with 10 Republicans shortly. They are

proposing a $680 billion COVID relief package. Now, that's much smaller

than the $1.9 trillion that the president wants, this as Democrats say they

are prepared to go it alone with their plan.



We're going to be speaking to one of those senators who's attending that

meeting in a moment, Senator Moran of Kansas.



But first a Kristin Fisher at the White House with the very latest --

Kristin.



KRISTIN FISHER, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT: Well, President Joe Biden is

really wrestling with going big or going bipartisan, as he attempts to pass

this monster $1.9 trillion stimulus package.



Now, the White House says it is not necessarily an either/or. But the plan

that these 10 moderate Republican senators put forward is less than a third

of what President Biden is asking for. These Republicans want $160 billion

for vaccines and testing, which is on par with what the president wants,

but the two sides split on stimulus checks. Republicans are asking for

$1,000. The president wants $1,400.



They also split on the amount of enhanced unemployment insurance. And then

there's perhaps the biggest sticking point, funding for state and local

governments. And these Republicans have set aside zero funding for it.



So, these two sides are still very far apart. But the fact that this

meeting is even happening is very significant, because President Biden has

now invited Republican lawmakers to the White House before Democrats.



Listen to how the White House press secretary, Jen Psaki, described this

meeting earlier today, which is now, this meeting, just about an hour away.



JEN PSAKI, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: It's an exchange of ideas and an

opportunity to do that.



What this meeting is not is a forum for the president to make or accept an

offer.



FISHER: And she also said that the president's top concerns remain speed,

getting this through Congress quickly, getting the help to the American

people as fast as possible, and that this package is too small, not too

big.



So, like I said, still a ways to go for these two sides to be able to come

together and truly reach some sort of bipartisan compromise -- Gerry.



BAKER: Thanks, Kristin.



Well, Kansas Republican Senator Jerry Moran will be among those lawmakers

meeting with the president shortly. He joins me now.



Senator, thank you for being here.



SEN. JERRY MORAN (R-KS): Gerry, my pleasure. Thank you.



BAKER: So, Senator, your proposal with your Republican colleagues is, as

we just heard from Kristin there, a third -- really just about a third of

the proposal that the president and the one that the Democrats support.



What are you going to be telling the president this afternoon in an effort

to maybe persuade him to come closer to your number?



MORAN: Well, I'm going to do everything I can to encourage the president

to do something that is much more targeted and much less expensive than the

$1.9 trillion package that the White House has proposed.



We have been able to do that in a bipartisan way. I'm a pretty darn

conservative Republican. And to spend this amount of money, I want to make

sure it's going toward the relief of Americans who are suffering as a

consequence of COVID-19.



And there's lots of things in this bill that are beyond that scope. And so

we have -- we have been successful the last four phases of Republicans and

Democrats working together to find common ground. Not everyone gets what

they want.



The president talks about a speedy opportunity to provide relief for

Americans. And I think we want that. And this is the fastest way to get it

accomplished. Reconciliation or other procedural means not only destroys

the bipartisanship that the president has promised. It reduces the time

frame -- it increases the time frame in which -- that we're able to

accomplish what the American people need.



My view is, Mr. President, let's focus on vaccines. I think it's the most

important thing. More shots in more arms is the best thing that can happen

for our country's well-being, both from a health perspective and from an

economic point of view.



But I also want to make sure we get kids back in a classroom, that small

businesses get some assistance, and Americans who need the most help get

help from this package. And we can do that in this -- in this effort

together.



BAKER: Senator, the biggest difference, I think, between your proposal and

the president's is aid for states. In particular, the Democrats are very

keen on hundreds of billions of dollars in aid for states.



You don't really -- you have very, very small amount for that and a

relatively small amount for education that you mentioned, too. Is there a -

- is there any room for movement there? Would you be prepared to go a

little further towards what the Democrats want, or are you really dead set

against that kind of assistance?



MORAN: Well, what I would say is that I do not want Kansans or other

Americans to pay for the mistakes, the fiscal irresponsibility of other

states over a long period of time unrelated to COVID.



And so I'm willing to be helpful to local units of government in

particular, states to some degree, but I think we can do that by focusing

the assistance, whatever assistance that might be, on the actual functions

of government that have been harmed by COVID-19, not just something that

broadly helps states and local units of government, but something that

helps their taxpayers get through the challenges, the expenses of

responding to the health care needs and the economic circumstances of

Kansans.



BAKER: The president's come out of the blocks since Inauguration Day with

a pretty aggressive progressive agenda, signing a bunch of executive

orders, presidential declarations on immigration, energy, on the

environment, on some of these other things, too.



It doesn't sound like this administration is in much of a mood to

compromise right now, despite his plea for unity. What will you say to him

about that?



MORAN: Well, I would indicate to the president that if we can't find

common ground on this issue, COVID-19 response, it really sets the stage

for the inability to find common ground on many other things.



COVID-19 has brought Congress and presidents together on four phases of

relief. It's been done in a bipartisan way. There is a sense of interest on

the part of Republicans and Democrats in the Senate to get something done

in this regard. This is the greatest opportunity we have to do that.



And while I am opposed to a number of the president's executive orders, I'm

certainly willing to work with him to get a more conservative, targeted

response to COVID-19, and get it done quickly, to benefit Americans.



BAKER: Senator Moran, good luck there at the White House. We will be back

trying to find out what you found out.



Thanks very much for joining us.



MORAN: Thank you very much, Gerry.



BAKER: Thank you.



Well, after bidding up the likes of GameStop, day traders are now bidding

up silver prices to put the squeeze on the big guys on Wall Street. And,

right now, at least, the little guys appear to be winning. So, what does

all this mean for the average investor?



And, later, if Chicago teachers start striking, as they have threatened,

meet the parent who says she will be suing.



BAKER: Remember GameStop? Yes, that was so last week, because, at least

for now, those Reddit-fueled day traders are turning their eyes and their

wallets to driving up silver prices.



This is coming with Robinhood still putting some trading limits on certain

stocks.



So, to FOX Business Network's Lauren Simonetti with the latest.



LAUREN SIMONETTI, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT: The saga continues, Gerry.



So, some stocks that were part of the Reddit army's short squeeze did close

lower today, as Robinhood -- that's the free trading app making a lot of

this possible -- slapped limits on eight popular names last night. Then,

this afternoon, they rolled back some of those restrictions.



For instance, it raised the limit on GameStop to 20 shares. Not much relief

for that stock, which closed down 30 percent, or the app. Robinhood has

become controversial since it moved to handcuff retail traders.



And its CEO answered to that with Tesla CEO, Elon Musk.



(BEGIN AUDIO CLIP)



ELON MUSK, CEO, TESLA MOTORS: Did you sell your clients down the river? Or

did you have no choice? And if you had no choice, that's understandable.

But then we got to find out why you had no choice. And who are these people

that are saying you have no choice?



VLADIMIR TENEV, CEO, ROBINHOOD: I think that's fair. We have to comply

with these requirements. Financial institutions have requirements.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



SIMONETTI: And those include paying the clearinghouse $3 billion to back

up the trades. So, if Robinhood restricts buying, it can lower the amount

of capital it has to post.



Look, this might have dented its reputation, but certainly not its

popularity. And, today, Robinhood raised another $2.4 billion from

shareholders, giving it firepower to ride out this frenzy. So we will see

where they tack next -- Gerry.



BAKER: Thanks, Lauren.



So, what might Washington do to respond to all of this? Lawmakers on both

sides of the aisle told Neil that they're watching closely.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



REP. ROGER MARSHALL (R-KS): How many people would watch the Super Bowl if

we changed the rules at halftime? And that's what I feel like a lot of

investors feel like it, that everyone deserves equal opportunity to make

money on Wall Street.



We got to be careful here, not overreact. But let's take a dive and see,

why did they pull the rug out from under us?



SEN. BEN CARDIN (D-MD): I just urge people to recognize that you shouldn't

play games with your with your with your finances, you should get the best

advice you can.



We need transparency. And you need to make informed decisions.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



BAKER: Other senators, like Democrat Elizabeth Warren, they have been

demanding an SEC investigation.



Well, let's get the read from market watcher Scott Martin and Wall Street

veteran Ted Weisberg.



Thanks, gentlemen, for joining me.



SCOTT MARTIN, FOX BUSINESS CONTRIBUTOR: Hey, Gerry.



BAKER: So, Scott, let me start with you, if I may.



What's the story here? There's a lot of criticism of Robinhood, that

they're in the pocket of Wall Street, that they were on the side of the big

guys against the little guys, and that's why they have limited trading,

still have limits on trading.



They say, no, no, no, they had to place some additional capital with the

clearinghouse. As you heard, senators are weighing in from all sides.

What's your sense of the reality here? Is this Wall Street coming together

to protect itself, or is this -- was this just such a big dislocation that

they had really had no choice?



MARTIN: It was both.



I mean, Wall Street is doing its best to protect itself and its interest,

as it always does, Gerry. I think Robinhood, to their fault, was not

prepared for this. So, with respect to how much money they have had to put

up to the exchanges and, say, some of their prime brokers and some of the

clearinghouses, you're right.



I mean, that's money that they probably didn't expect to have to put up.



But the one thing I will say what's going on now that's interesting, as you

mentioned GameStop being so last week, and now this week being silver, is

that there are different players involved in this game, to use a word now,

than there were last week, in the sense of maybe it started with the retail

investor and Reddit message boards.



Now I'm starting to see quite a few more institutions and money managers

now getting involved in this game, if you will. So, it's changed its color

over the last few days.



BAKER: Yes, Ted, is this -- so, we saw -- as Todd (sic) just said, we have

seen them now into -- the vigilantes have moved on from GameStop and those

equities, those maybe underpriced, they would argue, equities onto

commodity markets today, with silver, pushing up silver prices.



Is this, do you think now, a new financial reality, reality that financial

markets have to deal with, this band of a significant number of individual

investors who can come together and can really, really move -- move asset

prices in this way?



TED WEISBERG, PRESIDENT, SEAPORT SECURITIES CORPORATION: Well, yes, Gerry,

this is a huge topic, and that doesn't reduce itself to a few sound bites,

unfortunately.



BAKER: Gives us a sound bite. I'm sorry.



(LAUGHTER)



WEISBERG: But that's OK.



But, first of all, it -- Wall Street is always risky. And we get these kind

of markets. Usually, they get frothy, a lot of folks say, at the end of big

bull moves. This is not unusual. I have been in the business 50-plus years.

I have seen this kind of action over and over again.



But what's different this time is that the government, the SEC and

Congress, changed the ground rules about 15 or 16 years ago. They took away

the tick rule. We went to decimals and then to pennies. A lot -- and

fragmented markets.



A lot of things have changed over 15 years. The -- these seeds were planted

quite a long time ago. And now we're seeing the end results. I -- it's

interesting to see senators or congressmen saying, well, we have to look at

this.



They created this monster when they changed the entire market structure.

And I get it's a case of unintended consequences of, maybe 15 or 10 years

ago, they didn't think they would see this. But what we're seeing is just

investor interest, which is personified.



I don't think, quite frankly, there's anything wrong with it. This is the

market structure. People take a chance. Obviously, it's risky. It's a big

boys game, and you need to put on your big boy pants, but it's just --

these are the markets.



BAKER: Well, Ted, as you rightly said, this doesn't lend itself to a short

sound bite. But you gave us a very good summation there.



We have to cut it off there and have a longer conversation sometime.



Ted and Scott, thanks for -- Ted and Todd (sic), thanks very much for

joining us.



We're looking live here now at Dorchester, Nebraska. That's just one of

many towns losing jobs after President Biden's decision to lose the

Keystone pipeline.



So, is it time that this green push was placed on ice? Lawrence Jones is

next.



BAKER: You're looking live at a snowy and icy Chicago, where there could

be a teachers strike coming soon. We will have a parent who's ready to take

them to court.



And Lawrence Jones is sounding a warning on the White House push to go

green.



We're back in 60 seconds.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



GOV. JIM JUSTICE (R-WV): If you want civilization to advance today, we

need clean energy. And I'm all for it.



But we just have to have a strategy, rather than a knee-jerk. And that's

what we have going on right now. And it's -- it's going to backfire. It's

really going to hurt us.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



BAKER: There's West Virginia Republican Governor Jim Justice telling Neil

this weekend that the Biden climate agenda is going to hurt his state.



We're already seeing what it's doing to jobs, with the cancellation of the

Keystone XL pipeline.



FOX News; Alicia Acuna is in Dorchester, Nebraska, with a closer look at

that -- Alicia.



ALICIA ACUNA, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT: Hi, Gerry.



We want to show you something here, because it really exemplifies how

things came to a screeching halt. This is something that is just up the

block here from where we're standing. It's a field filled with pipes

intended for the Keystone XL. Now they're just laying there.



The impact on businesses in this village of 600 was immediate.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



LISA VEPROVSKY, OWNER, EAST SIDE BAR AND GRILL: We had pipeline crews here

during the COVID. It did help us because we serve meals to them, a lot of

takeout. Got to meet a lot of nice people.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



ACUNA: Down the road, in Crete, Nebraska, folks are also frustrated,

especially when the Biden administration suggested pipeline workers get

jobs in solar.



Truck driver Chris Olson fears his diesel costs will go up, but doubts

anyone in Washington cares.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



CHRIS OLSON, TRUCK DRIVER: It's flyover country. That's what they call us.

We don't -- it's like we don't even exist. That's pretty much the -- what

they think of us out here.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



ACUNA: Work was under way on the Keystone XL set to run from Alberta

through Montana and the Midwest, bringing economic boost to towns along the

way.



But, Gerry, there are folks who are relieved by this shutdown. There were

farmers, ranchers, Native American tribes that had fought this for quite

some time -- Gerry.



BAKER: Thanks, Alicia.



Well, Wyoming Republican Senator John Barrasso is among those slamming

President Biden's climate orders, saying that they will take a sledgehammer

to Western state economies.



So, let's bring in FOX News analyst Lawrence Jones.



Lawrence, thanks for joining us.



LAWRENCE JONES, FOX NEWS ANALYST: Hey there, Gerry.



BAKER: So, you heard last week President Biden and certainly John Kerry,

the climate czar, saying, well, no need to worry about all these jobs,

they're going to get rid of these jobs, but all these people who work in

fossil fuels and coal mines and the oil industry and natural gas, they can

all get great jobs in making solar panels.



It sounds a little bit optimistic, to be -- to put it mildly.



JONES: I mean, some people will say optimistic. Others will say naive.



I mean, are they going to go down there and help them find a job? I'm just

a guy from Texas, right? And we depend on oil and gas. This was a campaign

promise. And I know throughout the past election, we spent a lot talking

about personality.



This should have been the center of the campaign, almost, because there's

policies, and you can feel all day, but there's real-world consequences for

those actions. We're not just talking about jobs. We're talking about

energy prices going up.



The fact is that cheap energy affects Americans as well. So, you got the

job proponent of this. And then, also, you have the fact that it's going to

cause the poor to have to pay more for their energy. And this is not just

the first step from the Biden -- in 30 for 30 plan, there's a moratorium on

federal gas and oil leases.



That means we're going to be importing a lot of that energy from other

countries. Now, they don't have the same environmental standards that we

have. So you would say, is this defeating the purpose, not only from a

fiscal standpoint, a real world standpoint, but also, if you really are

against the way the climate is going, why would you start importing from

other countries that have worse standards?



BAKER: Right. And that is exactly as you say. I mean, the U.S. has become

energy self-sufficient for the first time in a long time in the last decade

or so.



And no one thinks -- I think not even the optimists or the naive people in

the administration think that we're going to get quickly to energy self-

sufficiency from wind and solar. So this does seem to -- as you say, it's

also the fossil fuel, especially natural gas, is so plentiful here, that

it's so cheap, that we are going to push up costs, we are going to make

ourselves more dependent on foreign supply.



It just seems that, at least for the short -- and I agree. The president

won the election. It was part of his agenda. But in the short term, when

the economy is still adjusting after the COVID crisis, when there is so

much uncertainty in the economy, he just seems to be pressing ahead with a

plan that maybe is going to do more damage in the short term than actually

will benefit in the longer term.



JONES: Gerry, you say after the COVID crisis.



I mean, we're still in it.



BAKER: Sure.



JONES: And just from a strategic standpoint, look, I understand that he

won, and I understand this is part of the policy.



But just from a strategic standpoint, do you think it's the best time to do

this, when businesses are shut, people are still experiencing this

pandemic, right? People are suffering right now. You want to go through

this right now? This is your first agenda item. These are the executive

orders that you want to go -- this is why -- and I say this for every

president -- going through Congress should be a priority, because these are

the people that represent the people.



And because he's decided to go around that process, I don't think he

realizes the impact that it's going to have on American citizens. But I

think, when election comes around again -- we're already in election time,

even though he's just been elected -- he will feel it.



BAKER: Yes, it doesn't exactly seem like a way to bring the country

together in the way that he promised to do in his inaugural address.



Lawrence Jones, thanks very much, indeed, for joining us.



JONES: Thanks, Gerry.



BAKER: Well, to Chicago now, where teachers are on the verge of striking.



Meet the parent who's on the verge of suing.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



DR. MICHAEL OSTERHOLM, DIRECTOR, UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA CENTER FOR

INFECTIOUS DISEASE RESEARCH: We still want to get two doses in everyone.



But I think, right now, in advance of this surge, we need to get as many

one doses in as many people over 65 as we possibly can to reduce the

serious illness and deaths that are going to occur over the weeks ahead.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



BAKER: That's a top epidemiologist who was an adviser to the Biden

transition team.



He's urging people to get at least one shot now, as variants threaten to

send COVID cases spiking.



The CDC director said today, not so fast. It's planning to stick with the

two-shot regime that was approved for Pfizer and Moderna.



So, what's the right plan of action here?



Johns Hopkins University physician and FOX News contributor Dr. Marty

Makary joins me now.



Doctor, thanks so much, indeed, for joining me.



DR. MARTY MAKARY, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Good to be with you.



BAKER: So, this is something that's seems to make sense. There is a high

level of protection from one shot that we know. It's been done, by the way,

I know, in the U.K. For example, my father had his shot and is waiting for

a second one for some time.



There does seem to be a high level of protection. So, this seems to be

commonsense, right? Why would the CDC -- why is the official guidance still

to hold to -- to go with to make sure everybody gets two shots before the

wider population can get the vaccine?



MAKARY: Well, I think we're seeing different opinions within the Biden

team. We're seeing the old guard medical establishment -- that's

represented by the CDC, the career staff, the people who issued the

recommendations, the FDA career staff -- when they approved it, they

approved it with this very strict recommendation that it needs to be given

us two doses.



But I agree, Gerry, it is a terrible idea to be holding back vaccines right

now in order to reserve a second dose. It's a terrible policy; 38 percent

of the vaccines are sitting around at the state level right now. And the

states are arguing they're in part reserving some for the second dose; 80

to 90 percent efficacy with the first dose.



If we look at the data, the medical establishment has been oddly dismissive

of this data and from other vaccines. The longer you wait, the longer the

gap between the first and second doses, in general, with HPV and other

vaccines, you get stronger immunity.



And that's why the U.K. is saying, try to wait out until closer to 12 weeks

until you get your second dose.



BAKER: So, would this require, though -- I think the vaccine, the original

vaccines, when they received the approval, or emergency approval from the

FDA, they did -- it was under the understanding that it will be a two-shot

regime.



If this were to change, if there were, as you say, after this debate within

the administration, would that require a second round of approval by the

FDA? And, if so, could it be done very quickly?



MAKARY: It should not require that, no.



And I think what we need to do is, we need to recognize that we're in a

wartime situation. We have got to leave some of these old peacetime

frameworks. We have got to recognize we don't need to be paternal. We can

share the data and let people make their own decisions.



If you look closely at the data, no one has ever died from missing or

delaying their second dose. That immune protection in the short-term is

probably 91 percent in that Pfizer study. The data didn't come out until

after the authorization.



And once we look at it, it's clear the first dose is very effective. As

long as we're supply-constrained, we will save more lives by maximizing the

first dose and then making around on the second dose.



BAKER: And, as you say, very quickly, if you -- Doctor, the numbers at

clear. You could presumably double the number of people who can get at

least one dose of this very quickly if you made this move, right?



MAKARY: Exactly.



We need to let go with this paternal mentality that patients come to us and

we scold them, and you have to do this and have to -- let's present the

data and let's like, let, let people make their own decision.



BAKER: Doctor, thanks very much, indeed, for joining me.



MAKARY: Thank you, Gerry.



BAKER: Well, to Chicago now, where teachers are threatening to go on

strike.



Meet the parent who's already lawyering up.



BAKER: Is the standoff between Chicago Public Schools and the teachers

union about to reach a breaking point?



FOX News correspondent Mike Tobin on whether or not a strike could be

nearing -- Mike.



MIKE TOBIN, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT: Well, Gerry, one thing I can tell you

is that tens of thousands of parents in Chicago who so badly want their

sons and daughters in the classroom are just going to have to wait a while

longer.



Until when? Unfortunately, that is not clear. But in person instruction for

kindergarten through eighth grade students was expected to resume today.

But the schools sat empty all day, as the city and teachers union have not

reached an agreement on safety protocols.



In fact, Chicago's Mayor Lori Lightfoot said city representatives sat on a

Zoom call, and the teachers union just stood them up yesterday. So,

notifications were sent out to parents that, after almost a year, there

will still be no class today.



The Chicago school crisis came up at the White House press briefing, Jen

Psaki dodged the issue, saying the president respects Mayor Lightfoot and

supports teachers.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



PSAKI: He trust the mayor and the unions to work this out. They're both

prioritizing the right things, which is ensuring the health and safety of

the kids and teachers and working to make sure that children in Chicago are

getting the education they deserve.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



TOBIN: Now, parents, some of whom have put their careers on hold, have

grown impatient.



One parent told our John Roberts, when parents speak up on the subject,

they are subject to cancel culture.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



SARAH SACHEN, MOTHER: There is social media backlash from the public and

union representatives When parents speak out and we're mislabeled, and our

voices are squashed, and we're bullied, our businesses and places of work

are contacted.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



TOBIN: Now, the CEO of Chicago Public Schools promised yesterday, if

teachers didn't show up today, there would be cutoff from that technology.

It's called Google Suites, the technology that the teachers use for the

remote teaching.



It's not clear if that happened. In fact, any moves the city or the

teachers made today have not been public. Nothing is clear right now --

Gerry.



BAKER: Thanks, Mike.



Well, one of those Chicago parents who definitely isn't being silenced is

Ammie Kessem. She's threatening to sue the teachers union. Ammie's also a

Republican committee member of the city's 41st Ward.



And she joins me now with her attorney, Daniel Suhr.



Thanks, both, for joining me.



By the way, we -- I should say, we did call Mayor Lori Lightfoot and the

Chicago Teachers Union, but we haven't yet heard back from them.



So, Ammie, let me start with you first.



Your children -- you have children, obviously, who should be in school. How

long have they been -- may I just ask, how long have they been out of --

have they been out of the classroom?



AMMIE KESSEM, MOTHER: They have been out of the classroom for almost a

year now.



BAKER: And that's -- I mean, how are they managing?



I mean, I have got a -- I have got a daughter who's still in high school. I

know how difficult this is. It's just not giving them the kind of education

that they need.



KESSEM: Yes.



They're having a really hard time with us. I mean, just two weeks ago, we

were -- we had our hopes up. They had their hopes up. We had gotten their

school supplies. And it's like they're on a roller-coaster ride right now.

One day, they're being told, OK, tomorrow, you're going to school, yay.



And then it's whipped right out from -- out from underneath them, late at

night, getting an e-mail saying, no, sorry, no school tomorrow. And it's

just -- it's really hard on them.



BAKER: What do you think you can achieve with this lawsuit? Is this

something -- you -- I mean, obviously, your aim is to get the teachers back

in the classroom. But what happens? I mean, how does this work? How do you

get them to go back?



KESSEM: You know, it's sad that it had to come to this, to where we had to

get attorneys to step in.



And, luckily, we had the Liberty Justice Center that was willing to

represent us pro bono. So, thank goodness that we have them for that.



BAKER: Daniel, if I may ask you, so, what's the basis of the lawsuit? It's

a breach of contract, is it, by the teachers? So, there's an assumed

contract between teachers and parents?



How -- what's the legal argument here?



DANIEL SUHR, ATTORNEY: Yes, Gerry, our message to the teachers union today

is very clear. If you go on strike, we will see you in court. Parents are

fed up.



This is illegal under Illinois law. It's also a violation of the contract

that the teachers union agreed to two years ago. Parents just aren't going

to stand for it.



BAKER: And it's striking. I was looking at the some of the arguments the

teachers unions have been using.



They have been saying, for example, that they are -- they need to be

vaccinated, they need to be one of the -- further up in line for the

vaccine because they're essential workers.



Yet, of course, essential workers have been working for the last -- for the

last year, and teachers obviously have been working. They have been -- and

many of them are working for them.



And, by the way, we should say, we know, of course, many, many teachers,

most teachers do want to work. They are working. They work very hard.



But it does seem to be something. What is it about -- Daniel, if I may ask

you, what is the teachers union argument for saying that it's unsafe to go

back in the classroom? The science is very weak. Their legal case doesn't

seem very strong. What's their argument?



SUHR: Yes, Gerry, the teachers union here really doesn't have a leg to

stand on.



We're not asking them to rush into burning buildings. We're asking them to

go to work to teach kids who are wearing masks and who are socially

distanced.



I think what's so frustrating here for parents is, they look across other

communities in Chicagoland, across Illinois, across the country. They see

it's possible to go back to school safely. Chicago Public Schools should be

doing the same thing.



BAKER: Ammie, finally, if I may ask you, what do the teachers at your

kids' school make of this? I mean, what do they think about being sued by

one of their students' parents?



KESSEM: Honestly, I don't know. I don't really have a good relationship

with them, because I haven't met them in person yet.



We're subjected to short minute -- 10-minute Zoom meetings. That's fast.



But the bottom line is, I'm an essential worker. I have to be to work.

People rely on me every day to patrol the streets, pandemic or no pandemic.

I have to be there and do my job. And we're relying on them to do theirs.

So they need to get these kids back into the classrooms as soon as

possible.



BAKER: Yes, very good luck to you. We will be following that closely over

the next few days.



Thanks very much, Ammie and Daniel.



KESSEM: Thank you.



SUHR: Thank you, Gerry.



BAKER: Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle want to look out for the

little guy in the whole GameStop, and now we should add silver currency --

silver commodity market story.



Well, we will be talking to one of those so-called big guys on what he

thinks should happen. You might be surprised.



BAKER: Robinhood has been continuing to ease trading restrictions today,

raising its trading limit on GameStop shares.



This is all part of the ongoing drama, which, for the last week or so, or

longer than that, actually, has been pitting Wall Street bigwigs against

online day traders.



Well, I want to get the read from one of those bigwigs, if I may call him

that, co-founder of Avenue Capital Group and co-owner of the Milwaukee

Bucks, Marc Lasry.



Marc, thanks for joining me.



MARC LASRY, CO-OWNER, MILWAUKEE BUCKS: My pleasure. How you doing?



BAKER: Good, thanks.



So, what's your take, Marc? It's been -- you have read all the -- you have

been in the markets for a while and you have seen all this stuff in the

last week about how this is the little guy taking on the big guy on Wall

Street, bringing them down, this is the -- all part of the populist

revolution, it's all a big change, and the hedge fund guys are all

terrified and fighting back.



Give us your take. How do you see what's been going on?



LASRY: I think it's a little simpler.



I mean, people have made it much more complicated than it is. And at the

end of the day, really, all that happened is, I think a number of Wall

Street firms had shorted the stock.



If you think about it, what WallStreetBets and sort of Reddit did is say,

hey, on GameStop, there's more than 100 percent short interest, which means

that more than the amount of shares are outstanding, a number of people on

Wall Street had shorted those.



Well, all you need to do is start buying those stock -- that stock, and, as

the price moves up, it forces people to cover their positions, and that's -

- and especially when I think Melvin and a couple of funds are levered

anywhere between five to 10 times when they put on this trade.



So, the stock, I think, went from sort of $15. Then, a week later, it's

$39. And then, like two or three days later, it's $300, and then it went

all the way up to $483. In a situation like that, look, I think it was

fine. I think, if day traders are going to end up buying the stock, there's

no problem with that.



They're going to pick -- they're going to pick companies where the short

interest is over 100 percent. If you have enough people buying, the price

of that stock will move up. I mean, today, the stock was down $100.



And the reason for is, the short interest is dropping. So, it's much harder

to end up forcing people to buy in. That's really what ended up happening.



BAKER: What about this argument about manipulation, that some people say,

look, if you're an institution, if you're a dealer or a trader, you can't

manipulate, you can't collude to manipulate a price up, but if you're these

day traders, you can come together on a social media site, WallStreetBets,

and you can do that?



LASRY: Right.



BAKER: And people are calling for an investigation. You saw Elizabeth

Warren over the weekend saying the SEC has got to look into this.



Is this -- was the -- do you think there was manipulation? Or do you think

this was just -- I mean, does it count as manipulation when day traders do

this?



LASRY: I would say to you, if -- let's put it this way.



If five people on Wall Street had done that, it would have been a

violation, and you would have been -- you would have had a massive

investigation.



BAKER: Right.



LASRY: So, now the tide is on the other side, and the question -- yes, I

think it was wrong.



But, look, I think it's a -- people are going to have to figure that out.

But Wall Street professionals are not allowed to do that. So, that's sort

of how I look at it.



BAKER: And there's wider calls for regulation here, that the -- there's

been question marks about what exactly Robinhood was doing when it limited

trading, although they say -- and they seem to be very clear about this --

that they had to -- they were obviously having some capital and liquidity

issues because the volatility was so much and the volume was so much.



But people are calling for a full-scale -- a thorough review of regulation,

Washington needs to get involved in this.



What's your view, as a participant in these markets? There is regulation,

as you know. I mean, do the markets -- are the other markets working OK, or

do we need -- do we need more government intervention?



LASRY: Oh, look, I think the market is working fine.



Really, what happened with Robinhood is, if somebody bought 100 shares, and

if you think about it, 100 shares at $300, that's $30,000, right?



What Robinhood was worried about was that -- and they knew that the price

was going to go down -- that, as sort of the short interest starts going

away, then, if all of a sudden, the stock price -- like what happened

today, it drops 100 points. Well, that means that now that stock is worth

$20,000.



What happens if that person doesn't pony up the money? Robinhood is the one

that's on the hook.



BAKER: Got to -- I got...



LASRY: So, I think all Robinhood was doing was trying to protect

themselves.



BAKER: Marc, I got to wrap you up there.



Good luck to those Milwaukee Bucks. I know -- I know that is your other big

interest.



LASRY: Thank you.



BAKER: Thanks very much, indeed, Marc Lasry, for joining me.



Well, that White House meeting between President Biden and 10 Republican

senators on COVID relief is about to get under way.



Senator Todd Young is one of them. He will be Neil's guest tomorrow at 4:00

p.m.



"THE FIVE" starts right now.



