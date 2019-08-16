Sen. McSally drafts bill to make domestic terrorism a federal crime

This is a rush transcript from "Your World," August 15, 2019. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

CHARLES PAYNE, HOST: Consumer shelling out, China reaching out. Is this what the market needs to get out of this rut? Welcome everyone I'm Charles Payne in for Neil Cavuto and this is “Your World.”

One day after the Dow plunges 800 points, it looks like consumers are coming to the rescue. Folks still shopping and that is easing recession fears. This, as China softens its tone, saying it wants to meet the U.S. halfway on trade issues.

All of that had the stock market trying to stabilize after that big sell off. The question though is it going to continue we're all over it. We've got Lauren Simonetti at a New Jersey Wal-Mart store on how the folks there are holding up. We also have Kevin Corke with the President on down signs that China may actually be easing up. We begin with Lauren.

LAUREN SIMONETTI, FOX BUSINESS NETWORK REPORTER: You know, Charles, good to see you. Wall Street very volatile recently. You have a manufacturing slowdown you have this trade war with China.

But Main Street paints a completely different picture. You have a confident consumer. Retail sales last month rose for the fifth month in a row advancing seven tenths of 1 percent, shoppers not afraid to spend their money because their paychecks are getting bigger.

I want to talk about Wal-Mart where I am for a second. This stock advanced 6 percent today, a positive impact an impact on the Dow Jones Industrial Average. They reported in their latest quarter higher sales, both in-store and online. They also raised their outlook for the full year and they articulated a strategy with how they are going to deal with current tariffs on products from China and also expected tariffs on products coming from China.

We asked shoppers how they feel about all of that.

SIMONETTI: Are you worried about the economy.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: No. Not at all.

SIMONETTI: Why not. Well, I like Trump, and I think he'll help us a lot. I'm very happy with him and I hope he comes in again.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: --bought a new apartment.

SIMONETTI: So you're feeling good about things.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Yes, you can say that.

SIMONETTI: What worries you?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Yes, like getting laid off again. Two times - it's rough.

SIMONETTI: So that man was saving his money. That's what we heard articulated from a lot of the consumers that we spoke to today. We'll get a clearer picture, Charles, of the state of the retail sector, the health of the consumer, if it continues to be able to fuel the economy at this point. Home Depot, Lowe's, Target some of the names reporting next week. Back to you.

PAYNE: All right, Lauren thank, you very much. Now to Kevin Corke in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey where the President is predicting a big win on trade. Kevin.

KEVIN CORKE, WHITE HOUSE CORRESPONDENT: Yes, he is my friend. And listen, I understand it was a roller coaster week on the market. You heard Lauren mention that. But by just about every metric Charles the U.S. economy frankly is soaring, which is why the President continues to hit this drumbeat that he wants to make a deal with China, certainly. But only if it benefits the U.S.

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT (via telephone): China frankly would love to make a deal and it's got to be a deal on one proper terms. It's got to be a deal, frankly, on our terms. Otherwise what's the purpose?

And I don't blame China, by the way. You know, I blame the people that led our country. They should have never allowed it. There was no reason for them to allow this to happen. That they would take it out over $500 billion a year, ridiculous.

CORKE: Ridiculous is what the President said there. But for context, let me just share this Charles. I think the folks at home will find this instructive. This is a snapshot of China's GDP. It expanded to 6.2 percent in the second quarter of this year. And while that sounds fantastic, the truth is, that marks its slowest growth since 1990 to continuing a mostly downward trend since Q1 2018.

That, of course, is adding fuel to the speculation that China does in fact want to make a deal. This statement from the Chinese Foreign Ministry, "We hope that the U.S. will meet China halfway and implement the consensus the two heads of the two countries in Osaka." It goes on to say this. "China hopes to find mutually acceptable solutions through dialogue and consultation on the basis of equality and mutual respect."

Of course, later tonight a big rally for the president over the Granite State of New Hampshire. Preparations all underway for what is expected to be a rousing affair at Southern New Hampshire University. About 11,000 plus expected to attend. And of course as is customary, we will dip in and out of his remarks and share what we can hear on Fox News Channel. But for now Charles back to you.

PAYNE: Kevin thank you very much. So the question, there are strong retail sales and progress on trade enough to keep today's rebound on track? Let's ask market watchers Steve Moore and Heather Zumarraga.

Heather, in many ways you could have expected the market to be higher, but we did get stability. Could this be the beginning of a more tranquil market?

HEATHER ZUMARRAGA, VISION 4 FUND DISTRIBUTORS VP: Oh well, I sure hope so. I mean waking up this morning seeing Dow tanks 800 points is really unnerving to the average investor out there.

Look, the consumer is very strong. Retail sales are up over 5.6 percent year-over-year according to the National Retail Federation. That means that the economy is on solid footing. I know the markets are tanking. Interest rates, our yields are down, but that's for a good reasons.

That people around the world globally are flocking to the US. as a safe haven - flight to safety, flight to quality. It doesn't mean that there's anything wrong with the fundamental underlying paintings of the U.S. economy.

PAYNE: Steve Moore, it wasn't just retail sales, we had two manufacturer reports out today that came in substantially better than expected. So the consumer remains strong, maybe manufacturing rebounding. Where does the recession talk come in.

STEVE MOORE, HERITAGE FOUNDATION: Good question. Look I generally agree with that analysis. I think the economy has slowed down a little bit. I mean, we were growing at 3 percent last year. Now the growth rate has slowed a little bit to about 2 percent.

But you know we are we are still growing faster than any other country in the world. And by the way, I don't know I don't believe Charles for one minute that China's economy is growing at 6.5 percent. I think they lie about that data.

PAYNE: Yes.

MOORE: You know they do. So this could - China has big problems, because there is disinvestment in China right now and I actually think that China could - if they don't get this trade deal done with the U.S., China could head for its first recession in 30 years.

I see two problems. I think the Fed is just too tight. Charles, I've been saying this for a year. And when you get an inverted yield curve, when you get the 10 year Treasury now what is it below 2 percent, that's a sign of deflation - disinflation that, I think, is hurting the economy.

And the second thing is, look, we need to get this trade deal done. And I would love something in the middle here, where both sides reduce their tariffs on each other. If you do that it'll be good for both China and the U.S. and the economy will fly in 2020.

PAYNE: When the foreign minister in China spoke, he also talked, Heather, about the fact that both world leaders are in constant communications. They write letters to each other, notes, they're on a phone. I think that's something the American public needs to hear, because we see the tweets and we see the saber rattling. But I didn't have any idea that they were that constantly in context. Gives me hope that maybe we are close to a deal.

ZUMARRAGA: That's right this President has gotten China to come to the table and negotiate about their unfair trading practices, stealing intellectual property. And the fact that they're talking, no one before President Trump has been able to do that.

And the one tweet that sent the markets lower was exactly two weeks ago that threatened 10 percent tariffs on additional 300 billion of Chinese goods. Now that is post - that will be some of that postponed, and we are in negotiations.

I know changing policies like structural reforms on their state owned enterprises, that will take a long time and perhaps never happen unfortunately that they would succumb to pressure from the U.S. But they've got to stop stealing our intellectual property.

PAYNE: So the recession, you brought up the inverted yield curve, not to get too wonky here. But it's been a pretty reliable indicator of impending recessions. I do want to caution the audience, though.

Historically when this has happened, recessions have come 22 months later. The stock market is rally for 18 months, an average of 15 percent. So the idea that even at worst case scenario that recession is around the corner, it's certainly out of the question. But many people say that this time is different for a variety of reasons, Steve.

MOORE: Well, look, I think the economic analysis of the inverted yield curve is has just been wrong. Almost everything I've heard you know when I listen to radio and things and these kind of - it's very simple.

The reason we have an inverted yield curve is the Fed is too tight. I mean nobody buys a 10 year Treasury bill at 1.9 - what is it 1.98 percent the last time I checked. If they think that there's an inflation problem. There is no inflation problem in the economy whatsoever. No inflation. Not a whiff of it anywhere.

And if I look at things like commodity prices, they're down 15 percent. I do think that the Fed has created this inverted yield curve and it's easy to solve, Charles. All the Fed has to do is get more dollar liquidity in the economy.

And you guys were right when you said, you know because the U.S. economy is the star of the world economy - I mean everybody wants to invest here, big strong demand for dollars. That's all the more reason for the Fed to put more liquidity in there.

I would like the Fed not to wait till September 15th or whenever their next meeting is - middle of September. I think they should act and act immediately to nip this in the bud--

ZUMARRAGA: Today.

MOORE: --because, Charles, you know what's happened in Germany. I believe Germany now has negative interest rates. That's a disaster. I don't think we're - I don't want to see that happen in the U.S. I think should be proactive.

PAYNE: There's no doubt about it. Real quick, though, Heather, by the way the 10 years at 1.53 and it has been plunging. What gives - what gets this market some traction from here, Heather - the stock market?

ZUMARRAGA: Look, I think, confidence either you're looking at the tweets was enough to send the markets lower on tariffs or some information from the Fed cutting rates, even if we don't get that, and some information like you rightfully said Charles about negotiations with China moving in a positive direction.

That will help people go out and buy - you look at stocks like Wal-Mart, like McDonald's, those are doing very well. Amazon is doing very well. Despite, if you think we're entering an economic slowdown, those defensive high quality growth names still are doing very well.

MOORE: So once we get that trade deal with China then you're going to see the manufacturing and those companies do better. So I think the market has underestimated the impact that a trade deal will have - the likelihood of it happening.

And if I'm right, and we get this trade deal in the next four months, you're going to see Dow 30,000, you're going to see a big, big, big expansion in growth.

ZUMARRAGA: Wow.

PAYNE: I think you are right. I won't be surprised if we went back to the all-time high. Steve, Heather, thank you both very much.

MOORE: OK.

PAYNE: Hey, suicide or something else. Meet the forensic expert who calls a new report on Jeffrey Epstein's autopsy results very troubling, find out why.

PAYNE: New questions this hour surrounding the death of Jeffrey Epstein, Bryan Llenas in New York with the latest, Bryan.

BRYAN LLENAS, CORRESPONDENT: Hey Charles. Well, we are still awaiting the release of Jeffrey Epstein's official autopsy report. But "The Washington Post" citing two individuals familiar with the findings, reports, he broke multiple bones in his neck, including the hyoid bone near his Adam's apple.

Multiple experts tell Fox News such breaks can occur in suicidal hangings, but are more common in victims of homicide strangulation Epstein's death has been characterized as an apparent suicide.

"The New York Post" reports, he killed himself by tying a bed sheet around his neck to his jail cell. Bunk bed and then strangled himself by kneeling toward the floor. The Chief Medical Examiner completed Epstein's autopsy on Sunday. But said the final determination of death was pending further information.

Surveillance video of the hallways inside Epstein's Metropolitan Correctional Center will be pivotal to determine if anyone came in and out of Epstein's jail cell.

JACK DONSON, FEDERAL PRISON CONSULTANT: Let's see the tapes because every federal prison has what they refer to as range cameras. So even though there's not individual cell cameras in the cells ordinarily, there are range cameras.

LLENAS: This, as Epstein's lawyers filed court documents yesterday arguing that Epstein's controversial 2008 non-prosecution agreement should not be thrown out despite the fact that their client is dead.

Lawyers for his accusers are suing to have that plea deal thrown out, because it provides immunity to four specific women potential co- conspirators, and it contains vague language that could provide immunity to any coconspirator of Epstein, including his former girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell who's been accused of being his primary coconspirator and whose whereabouts are unknown, Charles. But I will say this, "The New York Post" now reporting that Ghislaine Maxwell has been spotted out In-N-Out Burger in Los Angeles. Charles.

PAYNE: Thank you Bryan. Thank you very much appreciate it. Joining us now on the phone forensic pathologist, Dr. Cyril Wecht. He thinks this "Washington Post" report is very troubling. What exactly has you worried doctor.

DR. CYRIL WECHT, FORENSIC PATHOLOGIST: The reports that there were multiple fractures, including the hyoid bone. Yes, it's correct, that you can get a fracture of a hyoid bone from a hanging, but they're rare.

An extensive study done by the medical examiner's office in Montreal, Canada in 239 cases of apparent reported suicides there were six that have fractures of the hyoid bone and there were only five that had fractures of both hyoid bone and thyroid cartilage, the Adam's apple.

So it troubles me greatly. And I'd like to know if there were other fractures, including the cricoid cartilage, which is the top ring of the trachea, located beneath the Adam's apple, because that is even rare, with only one case out of 239 having been reported.

So we have to wait and see the final report which will include the toxicology report, which will include microscopic examination. How old are the injuries, and get them precisely like in the world of fiction. But you can differentiate between acute up to which 12 or 24 hours, subacute up to 48 hours and chronic beyond 48 hours, roughly. So we're going to see those.

I want to learn more about the nature and extent of the injuries in the neck. How many hemorrhages were there in these little muscles, they're called strap muscles that look like little straps up from the sternum or breastbone and the clavicle, the collarbone into the jawbone.

The hyoid bone located high in the neck beneath the mandible is not a place in which the force is exerted when someone tie something around their neck and leans into a suicide.

Now, I've just - a bit ago that they're saying that he may have hurled himself from the top bunk. The circumstances here are fascinating. Now we have an explanation maybe because I've been talking about where's the force, where's the velocity. You don't have any when you have a leaning into like Robin Williams tied to a doorknob. And now Jeffrey Epstein tied to a bedpost. They say he hurled himself off.

PAYNE: Dr. Wecht couldn't we also, upon further examination, a toxicology report and others, determine if there was some type of struggle from these injuries?

WECHT: Well we want to see and learn whether there were any abrasions or contusions at all on the body - hinds, other parts of the body. And that gets into the microscopic examination. And maybe that ties in possibly with the fact that his cellmate, who I understand is an ex-cop, I believe is charged with four murders isn't it very fascinating. How fortuitous that that cellmate was transferred out of Epstein's cell the day before.

PAYNE: Yes. I mean, there's a lot of people have a lot of questions and that's one of the reason we have you on. Before we go though, how - it seems that there was this initial conclusion that it was a suicide attempt. Is that unusual for them to come out and publicly state this without going to all of the required tests?

WECHT: Well I think it's unusual and I think it's really quite questionable from a purely professional standpoint, I don't mean to be critical. New York City Medical Examiner's Office is a very fine institution with competent people.

But I think until a thorough investigation has been completed you should not be making any statements. And by thorough investigation, every single person not only present at the jail, but even not supposedly present, but who could have access to the jail and cell should be individually interrogated. That should be done and that's going to take some time. So until you do that you can't say this case is wrapped up.

PAYNE: Dr. Cyril Wecht, thank you very, very much. In fact, two top Republican Senators are demanding that Attorney General Bill Barr release the full finding of the FBI investigation into Epstein's death. Why wouldn't he? We're going to ask former Acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker later this hour.

But first, after three mass shootings, meet the Republican lawmaker who says it's time to get legislating. Arizona Senator Martha McSally drafting a new bill, what will it do? Well, she's going to tell us next.

PAYNE: A new controversy brewing this hour after Israeli officials blocked U.S. Congresswoman Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib from entering the country this weekend. Trey Yingst is in Jerusalem with the latest, Trey.

TREY YINGST, FOREIGN CORRESPONDENT: Charles, Israeli government making a last minute decision to block these congresswomen from entering the country. The members of Congress will be denied access to Israel based on an obscure 2017 law that allows the government to deny entry to those who encourage the Boycott, Divest, Sanctions or BDS Movement.

Representative Omar released a statement a short time ago saying, "She wasn't surprised by the decision based on Netanyahu's public positions." Netanyahu also released his own statement before saying that the "Intent of this Congresswoman is to hurt Israel."

Netanyahu's comments followed two tweets from President Trump today against the Democratic lawmakers. This afternoon the President tweeted quote "Representatives Omar and Tlaib are the face of the Democratic Party and they hate Israel."

Just last month Israeli Ambassador to the United States Ron Dermer said, "His country would not block any member of Congress from traveling here." And reports today do indicate that Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu was previously okay with the visit.

Now it is crucial to look at President Trump's role in all of this. His tweet this morning, certainly putting on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to double down on the decision, while President Trump may be appeased by this decision from the Israelis, certainly it is going to put a strain on the relationship between House Democrats and Netanyahu's administration. Charles?

PAYNE: Trey, thank you very much. And now to the aftermath of those multiple mass shootings here in America. Arizona Republican Senator Martha McSally drafting a new domestic terrorism bill and she joins me now. Senator welcome.

SEN. MARTHA MCSALLY, R-ARIZ.: Hey Charles. Thanks for having me on.

PAYNE: Well thanks for coming on. Tell us what's inside this bill?

MCSALLY: Well, I think we can all agree that we should be condemning white nationalism. We should be condemning and preventing and have full justice for any racially motivated violence. And I was actually surprised to find out, as I was looking for meaningful solutions, that domestic terrorism is not actually a crime in our federal code.

And so this bill would actually make it a crime, just like international terrorism, and allow us to bring full justice and give more tools to our law enforcement for people who take these acts of violence.

PAYNE: What would qualify as a domestic terrorist act? In other words we've seen lots of terrorist acts motivated by different reasons, including the religion in this country. And I thought they were all considered terrorism, so how do you distinguish domestic terrorism.

MCSALLY: Well, we use the definition that's already in federal law and they have to commit some other act of violence murder or manslaughter or kidnapping. But the intent is to intimidate or coerce a civilian population. Again similar to what we see with international terrorism.

So this approach, again, makes it - so federal law enforcement doesn't have to take them up on other crimes. But when they identify, whether it was the Tree of Life synagogue attacks or what appears to be with El Paso or others, they're clearly motivated with hate and to terrorize. That they can use this as a tool for justice. It also allows them to really focus and then study what the trends are so that we can prevent these crimes in the first place.

PAYNE: Do we have hate crimes on the book now - federal hate crimes on the book now and how would this be different.

MCSALLY: Yes. So, again, hate crimes are on the books, but this is specifically focused to parallel we have international terrorism or somebody is supporting ISIS. But we need domestic terrorism where somebody is using similar tactics to terrorize the population based on their hatred towards a particular group. And so it lines up with the way we codify international terrorism. But it also protects free speech.

PAYNE: Real quick, because I want to change gears here a little bit. But is there a different penalty there? So what's the maximum penalty, what would that be on your bill?

MCSALLY: So it depends on what the underlying crime is, whether it's murder or whether it's kidnapping or something else. So it lines up similarly. It could be anything from you know 10 years up to the death penalty in parallel with our other laws and other crime.

PAYNE: I want to switch gears to the news just out of Israel that that Benjamin Netanyahu will not allow representative Omar and Tlaib to enter the country. Of course, they have back some controversial issues against Israel, including a boycott situation. How do you feel about this? And what do you think this takes the political process in this country, because certainly it will be brought up?

MCSALLY: Well, I think, Israel has a right to decide who can come into their country, just like we do. For my part, I love Israel. I've been deployed to the Middle East five times. And I think that both Omar and Tlaib, their actions and their words have been dangerous.

And their anti-Semitism, their support to the BDS movement - I mean, they personally led an effort to ensure the House of Representatives couldn't pass a bill to condemn anti-Semitism. This is the wrong direction.

We need to stand closely with Israel and not allow their dangerous ideas to be fueling any of the rhetoric that is against the Jewish people, against Israel and supporting the economic - BDS movement and others. So this is out of the mainstream. It's dangerous. And I love Israel unlike Omar and Tlaib.

PAYNE: Do you think Nancy Pelosi, though, will now be pushed further back then. I think she's between a rock and a hard place she has been for some time. But there's not been any real pushback against them. On the contrary, it feels more recently than Nancy Pelosi has made the decision to back them no matter how controversial they are.

I think it's extremely unfortunate. Look, there is many Democrats in the House and the Senate that do support Israel. I think these two and some others have hijacked their discussions and these are really important issues for us to be bipartisan on.

And I hope Speaker Pelosi stands up against them, calls out they're dangerous rhetoric and continues to show strong bipartisan support for our ally Israel, which is the only real Democrat you have democratic country in that region. I know this firsthand.

PAYNE: Senator, thank you very much. Appreciate it. Thanks Charles.

Putting a hold on Joe, a new report suggests some Joe Biden allies want to cut out his appearances to cut out the gas. Is that a big problem for the current Democratic front runner?

And we are in New Hampshire where President Trump is heading this hour for a rally tonight. So what are the chances of him winning a state that he lost last time around? We are on it.

PAYNE: The 2020 campaign is rocking the Granite State. President Trump set for a campaign rally in Manchester, New Hampshire tonight, and supporters of Democratic frontrunner Joe Biden also holding an event in Manchester.

This coming with reports that some Biden allies want the former Vice President to cut back on his schedule, potentially limiting the number of gaffes that he's been making on the trail. Is this a problem for the Democrats? Let's ask a Democratic Strategist, Max Burns; GOP Strategist Joseph Pinion and Fox News Contributor Kat Timpf.

Max, I don't know, can this work? Can Joe Biden successfully campaign for President of the United States without campaigning for President of United States?

MAX BURNS, DEMOCRATIC STRATEGIST: I think if you're running for President and your strategy is to hide from voters, that's sort of rough ride out of the gate. But the challenge for Joe Biden is, I don't necessarily think that gaffes matter to voters.

If gaffes mattered, President Trump wouldn't have gotten out of the primary. It's that Joe Biden can't explain his own record to voters. And if you're hiding from your record you're really in trouble.

PAYNE: Also feels, Kat, that he's trying to morph into a modern day candidate and I think it feels when he does that it goes against who he is. I feel that it's not him.

KAT TIMPF, CONTRIBUTOR: Right. And it's very obvious, because he sort of stammer, as he doesn't really have answers for some of these tough questions that people ask him.

And I completely agree that, if your advice that you're getting on your campaign is to not campaign, that's a sign that things are probably not going as well as they could. That's like trying to fix a marriage with saying, "Hey, me and my wife are fighting all the time. We made it better because now we don't see each other ever." I mean that's not a successful marriage and this isn't a successful campaign.

Especially, because all this is doing is delaying the inevitable right. Let's say, he is the nominee. He's going to have - he won't be able to hide when he's the nominee. So this would just be pushing - kicking the can down the road, rather than actually solving anything.

PAYNE: But are you surprised, Joseph, that he still remains really high in the polls. Now granted maybe 30 percent, there's still 70 percent who's - who will vote for someone else, but he's been maintaining this level, to Max's point it's not hurting him.

JOSEPH PINION, GOP STRATEGIST: No, I think that again, if he's - if Joe Biden has a superpower right now, it's the fact that voters believe - particularly African-American voters believe that he is the one person who can stand on stage and go toe to toe with Donald Trump.

And I think that the issue that he's going to face, to your point, is that once voters start to lose that that myth of kind of viability of it comes to being able to go toe to toe with the President, that's when I think you're going to see his support hopefully crack.

But I think also what we're not talking about is the fact that, why do we even have this information, right. We're talking about information that's leaking from within Biden world. So I think that on a broader level, we have to say that, not only might there be a conspiracy amongst Democrats to hurt Joe Biden. Some of the people that are working for Joe Biden might be working against Joe Biden.

PAYNE: Max we did see in their first campaign when Kamala Harris was hitting them hard. He called his own time out. He was trying to answer one of the question - "Hey, my time is up. Move to the next on"

BURNS: Yes. I mean, we've had Biden staffers on the record saying that the way he's handled some of these issues is not ideal. And as long as Joe Biden can hold and consolidate African-American voters, the rest of these candidates are just lobbying for cabinet positions. But what we've seen in Iowa with the latest change poll is that Elizabeth Warren has jumped into first place, so we could be seeing sort of a--

PAYNE: Well, she grew - she did draw enormous crowds in Iowa. She had by form big and he did. She has presented ideas, I think 20 policy papers.

BURNS: Yes.

PAYNE: Feels like she probably has the momentum. But it's early and that can't change.

BURNS: Yes. But at the moment as we see, Elizabeth Warren, Kamala Harris, Pete Buttigieg are sort of picking up momentum. We may see a Hillary Clinton situation in Iowa where African-American voters supported her heavily over Barack Obama until she lost Iowa. And once they felt that Obama could win, it was a flood away from Clinton. And I think we might see the same with Joe Biden.

PAYNE: And Kat, here's the thing, though, to me is really interesting is that. You still have a party that wants to be woke and when I read "The New York Times" and "The Washington Post" they don't like Biden. I mean, they'll really make it - they make it pretty clear to that they don't want to owe white guy to be the nominee.

So he is on thin ice, because the media wants someone who is woke. They want Kamala Harris - I mean, no the media - the Democrats wanted Kamala Harris, but the mainstream media backing the Democrats also want a woke candidate.

TIMPF: Right. He is a old, white, rich guy which is against the Left's religion, right. He's not woke. And also if you look at him on some of the issues - even apart from the fact that he's an old, rich, white guy, he also was not very progressive on many issues, especially when you look at criminal justice reform and his role on things like the 1994 crime bill.

And he's going to be asked about that. He has been asked about that. He hasn't really answered for it. He said, OK, well let's move forward. But I don't think when you're talking about actual lives of people that were imprisoned that you can just move forward without addressing that.

And I think that a lot of the time even if he does have good things to say, these gaffes that we're talking about earlier in the segment, it's a much bigger deal with social media. Because it's not just, oh the people who are there hear it. It gets - finds out its way on social media. People watch it over and over and over again and kind of goes everywhere.

PINION: Yes. I mean, I think real quick. I think Democrats want - the young voters might want a woke candidate. I think rank and file primary voters they want a winning candidate. I think the reality that's what Joe Biden to this day is still leading the polls.

PAYNE: All right. Thank you all very much. Meanwhile, a group of Google employees are going after Border Patrol and ICE. Is the tech giant going to allow it? We're on that.

And top Republican Senators demanding Attorney General Bill Barr release the results of Jeffrey Epstein's investigation to the public. Why wouldn't he? The read from his predecessor Matthew Whitaker just moments away.

PAYNE: Google employees are urging the company to refuse to work with U.S. Border agencies. Fox Business Network's Jackie DeAngelis has more. Jackie.

JACKIE DEANGELIS, FOX BUSINESS CORRESPONDENT: Good afternoon, Charles. Well, Google employees, they are petitioning the search giant to not bid on contracts to provide cloud services for U.S. Customs and Border Protection and also ICE.

Now, more than 500 workers said that that U.S. Immigration officials are perpetrating a system of abuse and malign neglect at the border. Google makes roughly $8 billion in sales from its cloud business, a space where it competes with Amazon.

The employees are demanding that it not be what they called complicit by working with the agency. It's not the first time this has happened. Last year a similar situation arose when workers protested Google's work with the Pentagon. In that case it was over project Maven that uses AI in conjunction with drones. That petition had more than 4,000 signatures and even spurred some resignations at Google.

Now, I reached out to Google, haven't got a response. But the last time that this happened, the CEO created some guiding principles for AI with respect to weapons. But Google did pursue the contracts nonetheless.

Now, the petition raise an interesting debate. How people feel about their work contributions, should they have a say over them? And how will management, not just Google, but across tech companies handle situations like this especially in the field of controversial technology, Charles?

PAYNE: It's going to keep coming up again and again. Jackie, thank you very much.

DEANGELIS: Sure.

PAYNE: Meanwhile, pressure is mounting on Attorney General Barr for a full transparency in the investigation of Jeffrey Epstein's death. The former Acting Attorney General, Matthew Whitaker, is here with his read on that right after this.

PAYNE: Two top Republican Senators putting pressure on Attorney General Barr to publicly release the results of investigation into Jeffrey Epstein's death. Just how important is transparency here? Former acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker joins us now.

MATTHEW WHITAKER, FORMER ACTING ATTORNEY GENERAL: Hi, Charles.

PAYNE: Hey, hi. This is one - honestly, you don't have to be a conspiracy theorist to want to really get down to answers here. We've got a ton of alleged victims, underage, young ladies, and everyone in this country wants to see justice, no one is happy with how this went down. There are so many questions, how important is it that the American public at these answers?

WHITAKER: It's very important. And just know that this investigation is not over with his death. There are co-conspirators. There are - they just executed search warrants down in his compound, on a private island in the Virgin Islands and so that will generate all sorts of evidence that can be used against these co-conspirators.

But fundamentally your question is right. We need transparency. And I think one of the things that General Barr is going to have to do is make sure that the Inspector General who in addition to the FBI is investigating this and can issue a public report, does a fast and thorough investigation.

I think sometimes the American people are so used to the IJ coming in and not getting very quick answers. Remember that with the Hillary Clinton investigation. We're seeing that now with the origins of this Russia investigation.

And so I think the Inspector General needs to do a quick and thorough investigation and then publish his report as soon as possible so that Americans can know exactly what happened and allay some of these fears.

PAYNE: Well, we saw reports on possible misconduct by the guards who were supposed to be guarding his cell and perhaps for the falsification of records, because they were somewhere taking a nap. The warden has been put on ice.

So obviously Attorney General Barr has been swift in taking certain actions. But, again, when it comes to some of these things - I mean, there's a report out today. I guess it's called the hyoid part of the neck - the way it was fractured. They say it's more common in homicide strangulation than it would be in a suicide situation. Other injuries.

So this information is certainly mounting and I think it's important maybe that the public doesn't have to play this guessing conspiracy game.

WHITAKER: It is and I heard your guest earlier, the doctor, who talked about the number of suicides in a research project that had had these injuries and it was very uncommon for these types of injuries. I've also - I've seen some reporting of how infrequent suicides are at this facility.

And so - I mean, there's just there's so - every day there are more questions and we are getting no answers. And so I hope that the Department of Justice and the Bureau of Prisons can start providing at least the basic answers to these questions so that we're not all left speculating and assuming facts, not in evidence and then leading us down these rabbit holes.

PAYNE: I'm curious, because this whole thing was broken up and - when - there was a warrant to search his Manhattan residence and those sort of warrants obviously you had - the judge had to be presented with some sort of compelling evidence.

Do you know who provided that? There's got to be some sort of link out there that law enforcement probably is in touch with to really keep this alive. And maybe we can still see justice?

WHITAKER: Well I think it all originated with that "Miami Herald" reporting that laid out sort of what had happened in 2008-2009 with his original case and that that got a lot of attention at the time. And I'm certain that law enforcement went back and looked at the facts and circumstances and we're able to develop probable cause to get a search warrant.

And, again, as you know, once you execute a search warrant like that you can find a treasure trove of information. It sounds like they may have found pictures. They may have found diaries, all sorts of evidence that could be used in this case. And again, it's not over and so this death is unfortunate and the victims will be - receive their justice when others are brought.

PAYNE: I want to switch gears a little bit, because although we don't hear the term obstruction or collusion anymore, some Democrats are still pushing for impeachment. Jerry Nadler is still pretty determined to make this happen. What do you think?

WHITAKER: Well that case is over. And what it found was the Mueller report very clearly said there was no criminal conspiracy, no collusion, if you will, and that there was no obstruction of justice.

And I really wish Congress would get back to the important work on behalf of the American people, solving some these challenges. The opioid crisis isn't over. We saw in Philadelphia last night violent crime in our major cities and drug dealers are a major problem threatening our country.

And there's so many things that Congress could be helping in partnering with this administration to get solved. Immigration and our border obviously is another issue. So Charles there's so many things that they should be spending their time on instead of impeachment.

PAYNE: We had six police officers injured, apparently a crowd sort of cheering. If that - if anyone else were victims - if you had six victims of any other race, nationality, occupation that would've been front page news, it could be - it would have fanned the political flames. But instead not many people spoke about it. So thanks for even bringing that up. And you know we always want to thank and appreciate our law enforcement officers. Thank you very much sir.

WHITAKER: We do. Thank you.

PAYNE: Thank you. Hey. Crowds are lining up. Air Force One soon to be wheels up as President Donald Trump takes off for New Hampshire in a big rally tonight. He's gunning for a state where lots of his 2020 rivals are gunning for him. Well, we're there live next.

PAYNE: You're looking live at the Garden State and the Granite State. President Trump set to leave New Jersey for a campaign rally in Manchester in New Hampshire tonight. And that's where we'll find our very own Molly Line with the latest Molly.

MOLLY LINE, CORRESPONDENT: Hello Charles. We are inside the SNHU Arena right now. Many of the folks that finally made it in here, spent hours waiting out in the hot sun to get inside. So they are happy to enjoy a little bit of the air conditioning.

Lots of the things you see at the rallies that the president has put on this far this year, a lot of hats, a lot of T-shirts. These are folks that are very much focused on 2020 and happy to be here today.

The President not slated to speak until 7 o'clock. This - the last time that he actually was here in New Hampshire in Manchester in March of 2018 to announce a plan to address the opioid crisis, which has hit particularly hard in the state.

But this big event tonight, this big rally in New Hampshire, his first since the 2016 election. So all those Democrats who have spent months prior barnstorming across this crucial early voting state, no longer have it all to themselves. The New Hampshire Democratic Party, though, has coordinated a rather robust response to the President's return to the state.

A protest is ongoing outside. And the state campaign leaders from 21 Democratic campaigns signed a joint statement declaring that quote "Donald Trump's presidency has been defined by broken promises" and onward from there. The New Hampshire Democratic Party Chair Ray Buckley says this.

RAY BUCKLEY, NEW HAMPSHIRE DEMOCRATIC PARTY CHAIR: Sending the message to people of New Hampshire don't support Donald Trump and his methods. That they do believe that we need an economy that works for all. We do believe that we should drain the swamp not empower the small which is what Donald Trump did.

LINE: Had a chance to speak to a lot of people who came to this rally. They did come from all across New England and beyond. Take a listen.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: He's doing such great things for the country. I would say all the presidents prior to him being elected to office, just did a good amount of talking and not doing.

LINE: And just another side story that we are keeping an eye on tonight. Corey Lewandowski, of course, the President's former campaign manager expected to be at the rally tonight amid rumors that he is contemplating a possible Senate run right here in the Granite State, Charles.

PAYNE: Hey, I want to ask you Molly, because we saw the protesters outside and it looks like - it looks very civil. And by the same token, I can feel the energy from the building you're in and it's not even filled yet, although I understand 11,000 people will be filling that that auditorium.

LINE: We're already starting to see other folks take their seats. It's going to almost all the way up to the rafters and there's still folks filing in. Now, outside the protesters - of course, I mean this is really classic New Hampshire stuff.

Things do tend to be civil in New Hampshire. The folks up here are used to go to discussing ideas and welcoming candidates from all over the state, that's part of what makes covering New Hampshire so much fun. So it's always great to be the first - the nation primary state.

And it's fascinating to be here for the President's return since his last rally in 2016. So we'll see how it goes tonight and as these people pour in from all across New England. Lot of New Englanders here, Charles.

PAYNE: Lot of the New Englanders there as we could feel the electricity. Molly thank you very much.

And before we go, one more look at the corner of Wall & Broad. I got to tell you, it looks like it was ho-hum day. The market - the Dow up only 100 points, before the market even opened it was down 200 points, it was up 200 points, an hour and a half ago it was down 150 points.

Here's the good news folks. It was down 800 points yesterday. This is what we call stabilization on great, great news. Perhaps talk of recession premature. You can bet I will be all over this tomorrow on my show "Making Money" 2:00 p.m. Eastern time on the Fox Business Network. Please tune in. It's a real, real crazy summer. But I've got your back. So does "The Five". They start right now.

