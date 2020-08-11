Sen. Lindsey Graham says the FBI misled the Senate Intel Committee about the Steele dossier in 2018

This is a rush transcript from "Hannity," August 10, 2020. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

SEAN HANNITY, HOST: And welcome to "Hannity."

Tonight, we begin with this Fox News alert. We have breaking news in a 7-1 decision, the Seattle City Council, they just voted to defund the police department, slashing jobs and salaries by a massive amount.

And tonight, it is just 85 days until the Election Day and you become the ultimate jury. And we are getting a very large taste of what Joe Biden's America would look like. What is it? Widespread looting, chaos in Chicago's Magnificent Mile as they call it, never-ending riots in Portland, Oregon, 73 days and counting. Bolshevik-style mob rule gripping America's cities run by liberal Democrats for decades.

And, of course, the Attorney General Bill Barr on Mark Levin's "Life, Liberty and Levin" show, calling it urban guerrilla warfare driven by the left in their lust for power.

WILLIAM BARR, ATTORNEY GENERAL: They are a revolutionary group that is interested in some form of socialism, communism, or essentially Bolsheviks. Their tactics are fascistic. It's a form of urban guerrilla warfare, and what they do is they are essentially shielding themselves or shrouding themselves in First Amendment activity. What they do is they hijack these demonstrations and provoke violence.

HANNITY: Yeah, like hiding among, let's see, so-called peaceful protesters. And there many, many were peaceful, but then they use those moments to attack.

So-called protesters, many of them proud Marxist, they want to upend our entire system of governance and, by the way, confused Joe Biden, clearly, will be beholden to them all.

And I detail -- I have chapter four in my book, "Live Free or Die", guess what, socialism, a history of failure. One thing is certain, regardless of whatever name they call it, whatever country they tried it, lofty promises that everything is going to be taken care of, socialism always, always results in broken promises, widespread misery, yeah, dramatic increases in poverty, carnage, corruption, loss of freedom, and one party rule.

Every single Marxist state throughout history is an utter failure. Still, in order to shore up his radical base, the very weak Joe Biden is now bowing down to these extremists and Biden, of course, tapping Bernie Sanders as his chief economic czar, literally plagiarizing as usual Bernie socialist platform word for word.

Remember, Bernie Sanders, he used to be a pariah not long ago inside the Democratic Party, an outlier. You know, he was just a socialism, and they just -- it was a coalition together with the Democrats. It was just basically tolerated among party leadership but an annoyance every step of the way from Vermont who pretty much had insane socialist ideas. Now, he's calling the shots inside the Biden campaign because Joe is desperate and as the president called it, the Biden-Bolshevik Bernie manifesto.

Now, maybe that's why Biden is also adopting the radical left's war on police. That's why Joe who said it, remember, the police have become the enemy. He said funding absolutely will be redirected away from law enforcement. How do you think that's going to work out in Seattle or any of these other cities?

And Biden now supporting zero dollar bail for criminals, and yesterday on Twitter suggesting that Michael Brown, remember, the Ferguson incident, was killed because of racist police. He tweeted, quote, it's been six years since Michael Brown's life was taken in Ferguson, reigniting a movement. We must continue the work of tackling systemic racism and reforming policing.

In 2015, Biden's own DOJ actually concluded that the Officer Darren Wilson acted in self-defense, and after an investigation there, they concluded that that shooting was justified. By the way, it wasn't Biden and Barack or Joe and Barack that implemented police reform and criminal justice reform, that would be Donald Trump. They had eight years, they had Baltimore as well. They did nothing.

And he has also cleared, by the way, Darren Wilson of doing -- wrongdoing by two state prosecutors in their investigation. With this one tweet, the Biden campaign is merely fueling fire against police officers. Over two thousand now injured, 14 dead.

And for another way, by the way, Biden's statements and stated policies, they end up supporting the antipolice anarchists. Just listen, he never said a good word that I've heard about police, the 99 percent that protect and serve and put their lives on the line for us. You know, the 9/11 cops that are going up as everybody went down, or the cops that went out in an open ball field against guy in camouflage and hiding with a rifle, almost a death sentence, but did it anyway.

And, of course, we know what happens when those in charge of work to dismantle and demonize law enforcement. Well, look at the great city of Portland, 73 days and counting, city council there working to defund the police also, and for weeks city leaders refusing to stop violent riots at a federal courthouse downtown. Well, this weekend, rioters struck again, torching a police union building.

Meanwhile, in New York City, Conrad de Blasio slashing the city's police budget by a billion dollars, disbanding the prestigious undercover most successful anti-crime unit, also teaming up with Governor Cuomo letting violent criminals out of jail with zero bail policies, now shootings in New York have nearly doubled over 2019 already as of August 1st surpassed all the shootings a year ago, still five months to go. Then there is the city of Chicago, refusing to prosecute scores of violent perpetrators altogether.

The Cook County state attorney Kim Foxx has now dismissed more than 25,000 felony cases including murder charges and other serious offenses. That's 35 percent more dismissals than her predecessor. As a result, yeah, murders are up 55 percent, shootings up 45 percent, and just this weekend, mobs of criminals looting, vandalizing store after store after store, in Chicago's famous Magnificent Mile area.

The carnage and chaos was completely out of control. By the way, think those stores are going to rebuild and come back? One individual ramming a car into a business to gain access and as you can see, the most iconic neighborhoods now in downtown Chicago have descended into absolute anarchy like all these other cities run by the liberal Democrats for decades.

All told, 13 police officers injured in the mayhem, two people shot, 38 others across the city and what is being described as a living nightmare. Of course, others are now calling it a war zone.

Here with a full report from Chicago is WFLD reporter Tia Ewing is with us.

Tia, what's the latest there?

TIA EWING, FOX 32 CHICAGO REPORTER: Well, Hannity, you are running off some of the statistics here in the city of Chicago. We are actually running outside of a police district about a mile away from downtown. You mention the chaos, you mention the disruption, a mile away is where that destruction is.

This is a protest that has been led by Black Lives Matter, many of these people are protesting the more than 100 people that were arrested for looting in the city of Chicago. You can't see it, but at the front door of this police station, there is a sign and, in fact, we did get a chance to speak to someone that is promoting the looting because of what has happened in the city of Chicago in terms of reparations, in terms of previous crimes that were done at the hands of Chicago police officers.

This is at least what they are saying, but we have heard from the mayor that is encouraging the Cook County state's attorney's office to charge the people that have looted, that have destroyed the businesses for the second time around. We have to make sure that is known, but this is not the first time that this has happened in the city of Chicago. At the end of May, we had severe looting throughout the city, not just downtown, also widespread in the city of Chicago. Many of those people were released without being charged.

So this time around, it is believed that many of those people did not learn a lesson and came back again for a second time last night. Widespread destruction throughout the city and again, over 100 people arrested in all of this chaos.

In terms of the Chicago Police Department, roughly 13 officers have been injured and even more people arrested with all of this said and done.

Live from the city of Chicago for you, Tia Ewing, FOX 32 News. Hannity, I'll send it back to you.

HANNITY: All right. Stay safe out there. Thank you.

And we'll have more in my monologue in a moment. First, joining us with reaction to our top story, FOX News contributor Dan Bongino, FOX News correspondent at large, Geraldo Rivera.

Geraldo, let's go to what the attorney general called it this weekend, urban guerrilla warfare driven by the lust for power and these riots are organized by Antifa to form this new warfare. The president referring I think rightly so at this point, now, people have been shot, murdered, and killed to call a war zone. And now, this -- you know, they literally turning down -- tearing down the city and Joe Biden is not standing up to the 99 percent of good cops that are trying to do their job, that are being defunded and putting handcuffs on them.

GERALDO RIVERA, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT AT LARGE: You know, Sean, there's a couple of different things going on. I agree with the attorney general who I think helped save this nation when he stuck up for the president and said he realized what people have done to this poor man during his campaign, during his time as president-elect and in the first three years of his term in office, they went after him and tried to kill him. That's part of it.

The urban guerrilla warfare, Antifa, and all the rest of that, I get that. But what you have and I think that what is absolutely miss, we see it in Chicago. The miracle mile gets hit and now people are paying attention to Chicago.

The same day, Sunday, 40 people were shot in Chicago, four were killed including a teenager. In D.C. in that incident where someone with a weapon was killed or was shot, rather, shot outside the White House by the White House fence, you pay attention to what's happening in D.C., also in D.C. yesterday, 20 were shot including a 17-year-old bearded one was killed, 11 of the 20 shot were women.

I mean, there is an urban civil war, there's a ghetto civil war going on here and no one is paying attention unless you're watching your show and this channel. It is obscene what's happening.

HANNITY: These are fellow Americans. Kids are being shot and killed. I mean, this is -- you know, at what point if it's 40, 50, 60, 70 people shot, we have, let's see, 1-year-olds murdered, 7-year-olds murdered, 8- year-olds murdered, 19-year-olds murdered.

Dan Bongino, I will go to you. And I listen to Joe Biden, and I don't care how many interviews that Jill Biden gives saying he's a moderate. He is not a moderate on this, and is not defending the rights of states and cities, the obligation to protect their citizenry.

Why is he offering and aiding and abetting this?

DAN BONGINO, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Yeah. And, Sean, I'm glad you speak about it this way because I think you get it, and I think mother commentators don't. I see this attitude in other places where they say, oh, it's Chicago, whatever, let it burn and let them fix it themselves.

No. No, let's not do that. I'll never forget being a street cop. As a rookie, you get the foot post a lot and I was in New York, which was a really busy precinct, and had a crime problem, let's be candid, OK? And people would come out, good folks who live in these really broken, high crime areas and I've said this before in the show, they'd say, please, do something about this guy on the corner slinging the drugs. He's bothering our kids, he is scaring everybody, and then comes out with guns all the time.

I mean, these are American citizens, Sean, imprisoned in their own neighborhoods like they are gulags. We can't just forfeit major American city.

And let me make another point here as well about Biden because this is important. There is no election in the history of the United States where I'm the chaos candidate has been a winning message, OK? Joe Biden is the chaos candidate for this reason. The Democrats are selling him like, oh, he's a harmless empty vessel, Uncle Joe, lunch bucket Joe.

Sean, don't ever forget the golden rule of politics, people are policy, and the people Joe Biden surrounds him with as you've been pointing out every night are radicals, serious chaos radicals. AOC, Bernie Sanders, these are real people he's chosen, folks. Joe Biden is not an empty vessel. That's the problem.

He's a parrot. He's a parent for these chaos people he's surrounded himself with who will destroy your bank account, your house and the safety of your neighborhood.

HANNITY: You know, Geraldo, you know, you always try to be the fair guy, but that's not a Democrat that I recognize. I mean, Joe Lieberman wasn't radical enough for the Democratic Party. He was their vice presidential candidate in 2000.

RIVERA: They have made a stone cold decision to ignore the mayhem, to ignore the murder, to ignore the absolute chaos and anarchy. They've made a decision, and they've communicated that decision to their allies in the media, so if you watch the other channels, you won't see the rioting. You want see the looting.

And even in the report that we showed from FOX 32, you heard in the background they were justifying the rape of the Miracle Mile in terms of social justice and reparations. This is absolute insanity. We condoned the destruction of the great city and the terrorizing -- I have friends in Chicago, we've talked to them today, they are terrorized now. Their property values are plummeting.

They justify it -- the Black Lives Matter and allies and the Democrats, their biggest ally talking about the slavery in 1619 and that's why they robbed the Dior store or busted in the windows, that's why they just got 40 people because of social justice and inequities in the past. That's why in D.C., 11 women could get shot yesterday.

There is -- there is an absolute perversion that's going on. They do it in the name of winning an election. We are going to lose a country. We're going to lose a country --

HANNITY: Just call it what it is. People take it out of context, the looting, the rioting, and, you know, basically just destroying businesses. The businesses aren't coming back. What about the people that work there?

But I'm out of time. Thank you both.

Now, we turn our attention to the swamp in D.C. Democrats are once again playing politics with your livelihood. Now, for weeks, President Trump is working overtime. Why? To help people that are unemployed continue to get coronavirus funding so that their unemployment doesn't run out.

And guess what? Congress is nowhere to be found. Pelosi-Schumer stonewalling these negotiations for over four weeks at every turn. Remember in May, they held it up at that point and people needed help the most.

They wanted a massive $3 trillion stimulus and now, they're not willing to pass anything. Excuse me? And they were holding out for immigration reform, elections reform, what about putting the people of this country first and helping them now?

And, by the way, it's always for them about politics. This is all about 2020. It's not about the ability of men and women and families to put food on their table.

They obviously don't care about you or your life or your family. They only care about, oh, beating the crap out of Donald Trump in 85 days. And unlike Schumer, Pelosi, this president, well, he's not willing to sacrifice your quality of life for an election.

And so, late last week, the president announced his administration will extend coronavirus relief benefits their executive action. And needless to say, Democrats are shocked, they're outraged. Well, hell would have frozen over if we would have to wait for their insane demands.

Take a look.

REP. NANCY PELOSI, D-CALIF., SPEAKER OF THE HOUSE: What the president did, I agree with the Republican senator, said it was unconstitutional slop. What he said he's going to do, the -- it's undermining Social Security and Medicare. So these are illusions.

SEN. CHUCK SCHUMER, D-N.Y., MAJORITY LEADER: These executive orders are going to be minimal at best. I called them paltry, or three words that I've used which now seem to be in the currency, are unworkable, narrow, and scanty. These executive orders are just being more or less regarded at best as ineffective and laughed out at worst.

HILLARY CLINTON, FORMER SECRETARY OF STATE: So, yes, it was a stunt, most likely unconstitutional. He doesn't really have the authority to do it, he tried, but he sent a signal to voters.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: I have a great idea, sue. Try and stop the president from extending unemployment benefits and assistance to Americans in trouble. I dare all three of you.

Now, despite their phony, feigned indignation, Democrats, oh, all of a sudden, they want to negotiate. The president tweeting today, oh, so now, Schumer and Pelosi want to make a deal, amazing how it works, isn't it?

Now, where have they been for the last four weeks when they were, quote, hard-liners and only wanted bailout money for a Democratic-run states and cities that are failing so badly?

By the way, don't let your congressman and senator pay out that money. They know my phone number, the president said.

Anyway, joining us with reaction, White House press secretary Ari Fleischer.

Every single time, there has been need an aide, this is the worst pandemic since 1918, Democrats play politics. Now, the president called their bluff. I dare them to sue the president to try to stop the extension of unemployment benefits.

(LAUGHTER)

FLEISCHER: Yeah, there are two things going on here, Sean.

One, the president has actually pulled off a very clever jiu-jitsu. You know, normally, the Democrats come after these things and Republicans talk and act like a bunch of accountants and bookkeepers. Well, we can't pay these people who are hurting, we can't help them, there's just no way we can do this. And we sound like we're not people with compassion. The president turned all that around with his executive order, didn't he?

Now, the other factor is it's illegal. But don't forget, it was the Democrats who defended Barack Obama when he used Obamacare money that was not appropriated by Congress to pay subsidies to insurance companies. That was not part of the law. Obama did it anyway, and Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer defended that, same thing. Un-appropriated money moved around by the executive branch.

So I think President Trump is actually done something pretty smart here and it puts him in a good negotiating position on unemployment benefits.

HANNITY: The race to me has changed dramatically. You've been saying the president needs to be active, out front as it relates to coronavirus. We're now seeing the flattening of the curve in Texas, Arizona, Florida for example, and now, we're seeing the same pattern drop off, soon hopefully the precipitous drop-off, so that being checked, the president helping those in need during this time, that's checked.

And I'd also argue that the president has literally dialed in on not only corona, but the economy and everything else that actually matters. And, by the way, compare that to the lack of law and order Democrats.

FLEISCHER: Here's what the Democrats have to fear. If the cases of corona continued to go down in the way they have, they spiked on July 17th at 75,000. Today, they were less than 50,000. They dropped by 33 percent.

If that trend continues and corona is no longer the front and center worry that the American people have and the president's numbers start to move up on handling it, this race resets. And if the issue is public safety, if the issue is their cities are burning, people are rioting, you can't shop.

You're not safe, moms aren't safe. That turns the race around and the president already has the advantage on the economy. Those two issues alone can win this election for Donald Trump.

I submit, Sean, he still has to keep his foot on the gas on corona throughout the month of August. Do not let up on the gas, continue to show what you're doing as president about corona and do it every day.

HANNITY: How damaging it is that Biden took this hard left turn, radical far left turn?

FLEISCHER: Yeah, I'll dispute you a little bit here on this, Sean. The Democrat Party, particularly the mayors, have taken a far left turn. Biden, at least, to his credit said the people engaging in violence should be arrested and prosecuted. He didn't go all the way on that. Now, I'd like to see some more on that.

(CROSSTALK)

FLEISCHER: -- condemning the people who engaged in violence.

HANNITY: Can I gently disagree with you?

FLEISCHER: And I'd like to see him and other Democratic leaders speak out against them.

Go right ahead.

HANNITY: But he's originally said, the police have become the enemy, and then said, yeah, we're going to reallocate the funds or redirect them. That's defund.

FLEISCHER: That's right.

HANNITY: And then he adopted Bolshevik Bernie and this pledge trillions to AOC's New Green Deal. That's pretty hard left.

FLEISCHER: He did, but I believe in full context for everybody and it is appropriate to say at his news conference, he did draw the distinction between those who riot and loot and say they should be prosecuted. Others wish it away as a sub's not a serious violation of the law. So, I was heartened to hear that by Biden.

But on the rest of it, the problem Biden has it's still fundamental. He is a Trojan horse without a backbone, Sean. He is the left's leading voice that they want to put inside Washington and then AOC's come out from the inside once he's in power and that Nancy Pelosi's, because he's weak.

I don't know that Biden can adhere to any of the positions he holds. He's walked away from how many of them already.

HANNITY: Ari Fleischer, always great to have you.

When we come back, Well, African-American leaders are warning he will lose the election if he does not pick an African-American female to be his VP. Lawrence Jones, our 2020 correspondent, investigative reporter, out on the streets of New York asking people about this, and also about the insulting comments made by Biden last week. And Larry and Leo straight ahead.

HANNITY: All right. The corrupt, the ever confused Joe Biden expected to announce his V.P. pick this week and African-American leaders are warning Biden that he will, quote, lose the election if he does not pick an African-American female running mate.

And today, our very own Lawrence Jones asked New Yorkers, he's our 2020 correspondent on the ground, our investigative reporter, all things 2020, Lawrence joins us. He's literally right now in the streets of New York City.

LAWRENCE JONES, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Good evening, Sean.

It's 84 days until the election and seems like the former vice president can't get out of his own way, suggesting that black voters aren't diverse enough. Well, now, 100 black male leaders. Are saying they will not support the former vice president unless he picks a black female as his vice presidential candidate.

We talked to New Yorkers today. This is what they had to say.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JONES: What do you think about him saying that black people all think alike versus Latinos are more diverse?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Black people all think alike?

JONES: Yeah, that's what Joe Biden said.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: That's his thinking.

JONES: That's his thinking?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: That's his thinking.

JONES: How does that make you feel?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: At first I winced. I was like, you know, here we, another, you know, white man who's you know, has some antiquated views.

JONES: Yeah, that was after he had already said.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: That was after he said what he said. If you don't vote for me, you're black.

JONES: You don't vote for me, you're not black.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Yeah, yeah.

JONES: A 100 black men wrote a letter today and they said that in order for them to support Joe Biden, they want a black female to be the V.P.

What are your thoughts on that?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I don't think it's the time to try to hold, withhold our votes or to try to leverage it in such a way that it's still going to remain a detriment.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I feel that it might be a form of affirmative action and whatever, and I have no problem with that, that's cool.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

JONES: Sean, as we reported earlier in the year, that the progressive side of the Democratic Party would not just take Joe Biden, that they're going to vote their conscience and right now, he still trying to sway them.

Back to you, Sean.

HANNITY: All right. Lawrence Jones, thank you, our 2020 correspondent on the ground and investigative reporter.

Joining us with reaction, civil rights attorney Leo Terrell, nationally syndicated radio talk show Larry Elder.

Leo, I don't know, maybe if it was Donald Trump, I don't think they would have forgotten, for example, praising the former Klansman that filibustered the Civil Rights Act or that was again as it relates to segregation, integration of schools, saying he doesn't want his kids in a racial jungle or the predators comment or the fact that I don't see this policy lifted anybody out of any property or created any jobs.

LEO TERRELL, CIVIL RIGHTS ATTORNEY: You're absolutely right, Sean.

But let me just, I'm really upset about this stupid letter. First of all, Trump is going to win the election regardless of who they picked. Secondly, these guys are not black leaders. They're not black leaders at all.

The letter is racist. It assumes that a black candidate is qualified based on race.

The letter is also offensive. Why? Because, again, it assumes that blacks are all going to vote for a black candidate.

Larry and I and others are not going to vote for this candidate Joe Biden. A million black voted for Trump. He'll probably get 2 million this year.

The letter is also offensive. You know why? Because it assumes another fact that these candidates are qualified. For example, Karen Bass is a Fidel Castro sympathizer. Kamala Harris, she defied federal court orders and put more blacks in jail than Joe Biden's 1994 crime bill.

So, these candidates are unqualified and more importantly, blacks do not think is a monolithic group.

HANNITY: Larry?

LARRY ELDER, SALEM RADIO HOST: Well, I wonder if the people that sign that letter would be happy if Joe Biden picked Condoleezza Rice or Star Parker as his running mate.

Look, the reason all this pressure is on Joe Biden is because of the insulting comments he's been making recently. He told Charlamagne Tha God you're not really black if you don't want to support me. He said there's no real diversity in the black community. And this is up on him saying that he was arrested trying to visit Nelson Mandela. He wasn't.

For decades, he says as a teenager worked to integrate restaurants and movie theaters in Delaware. He didn't. He says the NAACO has endorsed him every single race, they've endorsed him in no race.

And so, that's why he's had this pressure. He is about two gaffes away, Sean, from announcing Al Sharpton or Maxine Waters as his running mate, that's the pressure he's under in order to keep, to keep that monolithic black vote without which he cannot win.

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: Well, I hope -- Leo?

TERRELL: There was a very famous man who said you judge a person by the content of his character, not by the color of his or her skin. And guess what these extremist socialist Democrats are doing? They are playing the race card with black people. It's insulting.

HANNITY: Larry?

ELDER: Well, again, this is Democrats 101. Ayanna Pressley, one of the -- one of the "Squad" members said we don't need any brown faces who don't want to be a brown voice, we don't need any black faces that don't want to be a black voice. This is how they roll.

If you don't think a certain kind of way, you're not really black. Harry Reid once said, I don't understand how any Hispanic would ever be a Republican. That's how these guys think. If you are Hispanic and you're Republican, you are a Theo Taco, if you're black and you're a Republican, you're an Uncle Tom.

TERRELL: Hey, P. Diddy, P. Diddy --

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: Here's my question, though, Larry, does this change -- in other words, historically, the African-American vote goes Democratic. Record after record low back low unemployment, largest commitment to historically black colleges --

ELDER: Right.

HANNITY: -- opportunity zones, criminal justice reform, police reform, does that help President Trump?

ELDER: Right.

TERRELL: It helps President Trump tremendously because it's one of the reasons why I'm voting for Trump. Again, what the Democrats do not want to hear is that Trump has done more in three years than what Obama and Biden have done in eight years and the problem is this, black voters are wise enough to know just because you have a D in your name, you're not a good candidate.

And by the way, P. Diddy, I didn't select as a black leader. Those 100 guys, if I would've that letter, I would have tore it up. I would have tore that letter up. If anyone were to ask me to sigh, I'd tear it up.

HANNITY: All right. Leo gets the last word tonight.

Larry, Leo, good to see you.

I still stand by, this needs to be a show right here on the FOX News Channel.

When we come back, well, former White House physician, Dr. Ronnie Jackson, weighs in on whether Biden should take that cognitive exam, the one that President Trump took. Oh, and then we're talking about it at the top of the show tonight, fake news' Humpty-Dumpty, yet to be named potato heads making a ridiculous comment, well, the most recent one. Well, that's next.

Also, big news on the deep state, Lindsey Graham with new information that could turn the Durham investigation right on its head in the direction it should've gone a while ago straight ahead.

HANNITY: Another disastrous week of interviews for Joe Biden last week as he added to his long of just confusion and blunders on the campaign, and he's barely campaigning.

And, anyway, Biden is continuing to hide in his basement bunker as they try to protect him from himself. You have fake news CNN, they continue their long track record of just lying and being a propagandist network, basically a cult for all things Democratic socialist and state-run television, or as Humpty Dumpty and the soon to be named Mr. Potato Head, actually suggested yesterday left wing media, the mob I call them is not dedicated to damaging President Trump. OK, that's just laughable.

Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: When you see entire media companies existing to tear down Joe Biden, is there an equivalent of that in the left, tearing down from?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: There really isn't.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: That's all they do over there. Pretty much 24/7. Pretty much -- let's see -- self, lack of self-awareness, whatever phrase you want to use and, of course, conservative media's attack, where to blame the fact that Biden has one blunder after another, that's kind of laughable.

Here with reaction, former White House physician, congressional candidate, Dr. Ronny Jackson, senior advisor for the Trump-Pence campaign, Mercedes Schlapp.

Now, Dr. Ronny Jackson, you administered this Montreal cognitive assessment for the president. Number one, the media has portrayed this as being simple and easy.

Is it an easy test as they say? Because that's not what I've heard and read.

DR. RONNY JACKSON, FORMER WHITE HOUSE PHYSICIAN: Well, I'll tell you, Sean, if it's so easy, I don't know why they just want to submit Biden so he can get it over with, right?

It's not an easy test. Most people can't score 30 out of 30 like President Trump. That's a little bit more difficult to do.

But the reality is it's a screening test for cognitive disability and if you don't have any cognitive disability, you should be able to pass the test. And, you know, I've heard Biden talk about how simple it is and -- but, you know, if it's really that simple and he really thinks that way, he should just submit to the test and just take the test.

HANNITY: And there's no fudging results. My understanding is when that test was administered, this is it, you get one shot. What you get will be reported.

JACKSON: That's right, it's pretty straightforward. I mean, it's not -- it's very objective.

So I gave the president the test and he did really well on it. And, you know, I just -- I've said this before, but there was absolutely, positively no clinical indication to do that test for President Trump. We did that test only because the far left and the liberal press were relentless in their insistence that the president was mentally unfit to be president. He had to have some kind of testing done.

So I basically talked to the president and he agreed to do it and he did and he did well on it.

HANNITY: Let me ask you this question. We're all watching Joe Biden, even compared Joe Biden from just when he was vice president where he is now. I see somebody physically frail and weak, somebody that constantly loses his train of thought, that constantly seems confounded and confused.

Do you share my observations and how do you interpret that medically speaking? I'm not a doctor and I'm not going to begin to play one on radio or TV.

JACKSON: Absolutely. And I'm not saying this as President Biden's physician -- or Vice President Biden's physician. I've not examined him and I didn't take care of them at the White House.

But I will tell you, I'm saying this is an emergency medicine physician and a concerned citizen, I don't think that he's mentally fit right now to be our president. And I do think that, you know, he's made -- he's made gaffes throughout his time as vice president but these are different. These are issues where he's going to a thought -- he gets right in the middle of a thought and he just completely loses where he's at and can't get himself out of it.

HANNITY: Let me go back to -- I'm sorry, go ahead, sir.

JACKSON: No, go ahead.

HANNITY: Let's go back to last week. Let's play the -- listen, remember, this is like a little baby campaign. This isn't a real campaign with the real rigors of a campaign. This is, OK, poked my head out of the bunker for an hour or two, and then go back to sleep and drink hot cocoa and take a nappy.

Let's watch it from last week.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

INTERVIEWER: But please clarify specifically, have you taken a cognitive test?

JOE BIDEN, D-PRESUMPTIVE PRESIDENTIAL NOMINEE: No, I haven't taken a test. Why the hell would I take a test?

Come on, man. That's like saying, you -- before you got in this program, you take a test where you're taking cocaine or not, what do you think, huh? Are you a junkie?

INTERVIEWER: What do you say to President Trump who brags about his test and makes your mental state an issue for voters?

BIDEN: Well, if he can't figure out the difference between an elephant and a lion, I don't know what the hell he's talking about. Did you watch that - - look, come on, man. I know you're trying to goad me, but I mean, I'm so forward-looking to have an opportunity to sit with the president or stand with the president in debates. There could be plenty of time.

And, by the way, as I joke with them, you know, I shouldn't say it -- I'm going to say something I don't -- I probably shouldn't say.

Anyway, I am -- I am very willing to let the American public judge my physical and mental -- my physical as well as my mental -- fitness, and to -- you know, to make a judgment about who I am.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Mercedes, come on, man. You need a cocaine test? Are you a junkie? Doesn't know the difference between an elephant and a lion, and I'd put my physical and mental -- what's that word again? Fitness, fitness.

MERCEDES SCHLAPP, TRUMP 2020 CAMPAIGN SENIOR ADVISER: Come on, Sean, seriously. You know, we're talking about Joe Biden who is dazed and confused and obviously, you have the media outlets like CNN who cover up for his gaffes.

I mean, you just display just by showing that video alone shows that he can barely put a sentence together as to why he's so scared of even going forward with a fourth debate with President Trump. President Trump is ready to debate Joe Biden.

Biden's strategy is stay as long as possible in the basement. He's got some of his advisor who support that. That is not a sustainable strategy.

And the American people deserve to know who Joe Biden really is, and that's the most unfortunate part about this whole situation right now is that for Joe Biden, all we know right now is that he has moved farther and farther to the left and joined the Squad and Bernie Sanders in that socialist manifesto (AUDIO GAP).

HANNITY: There should not be one vote cast until these two debate and not one vote cast until we find out what went wrong with the deep state and abuse of power and corruption until we get to the bottom of that.

Thank you both.

When we come back, pretty unbelievable. Huge breaking news. Lindsey Graham pointing out the FBI absolutely lied to U.S. senators about the Steele dossier, and we have the evidence next, straight ahead.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

HANNITY: Now, even more smoking gun evidence tonight of the FBI's massive abuse of power, corruption. New documents revealing not only did the FBI mislead the FISA court about reliability for the dirty dossier that Hillary paid for, but they spread the same lies to the Senate Intel Committee, well, a year after they knew, actually a year and a half after they knew it was all false.

Now, Senator Lindsey Graham is sending a letter directly to the FBI Director Wray and asking for the details surrounding just exactly how that briefing was arranged and who provided it.

Here with reaction, Senator Lindsey Graham.

You look at the timeline, they knew in August of 2016, reconfirmed in January of 2017, and Comey signed the first one in October of 2016 but told Trump it was salacious and unverified, but on the FISA application said verified.

SEN. LINDSEY GRAHAM, R-S.C., SENATE JUDICIARY COMMITTEE CHAIRMAN: Well, the main thing is in January of 2017, they found the Russian sub-source who is not based in Russia. He was a Steele employee here in America, used to work for the Brookings Institute. And in January and March of 2017, he basically told the FBI that the dossier is a bunch of bar talk, hearsay, never corroborated, take it all with a grain of salt and they continue to use it against Carter Page to get a warrant in April and June.

But here's what we found: Horowitz found this, not me. Horowitz came up to me during a briefing about the Carter Page fiasco and said, we found something you need to look at. Somebody in the Horowitz world (ph), an investigator, found a briefing paper prepared by the FBI in 2018 to brief the Senate Intel Committee. Apparently, somebody on the Intel Committee and the Senate wanted to be briefed about reliability of the sub-source. We found that briefing paper and they told the Senate Intel Committee the same story they told the FISA court. They did not tell them the truth about the Russian sub-source disavowing the dossier.

And I want Christopher Wray to account for how that happened. This happened on Wray's watch. On Wray's watch, the Senate Intel Committee was briefed about the dossier and the Russian sub-source in the same fashion that the FISA court was briefed, very misleading.

HANNITY: That's called premeditated fraud against the FISA court, words that this audience is familiar with because I use the same language on what they did.

GRAHAM: Yes.

HANNITY: Let me be very clear here. So, what you're saying is that the FBI knew early on that this was bogus. It was not only not confirmed or as they say at the top of the FISA warrant, you know, again this was the bulk of information for the FISA warrant verified, it was unverifiable and they knew it to be false. But they kept going with it anyway, which meant they drag the country through hell knowing it was B.S.

Why are they being held accountable, Senator?

GRAHAM: Yeah.

HANNITY: And, Director Wray, why isn't he -- why isn't he cleaning up the premier law enforcement agency in the world?

GRAHAM: So, let's put a fine point on what you just said.

How could it be that in February and March of 2018, over a year after the FBI interviewed the Russian sub-source saying the dossier was garbage that the FBI briefed the Senate Intel Committee in 2018 saying basically it's a reliable document?

Who put that briefing together? Christopher Wray needs to tell me how that briefing was set up for the Senate Intel Committee. I want to know who gave the briefing. I want to know who prepared the briefing memo. The briefing memo was a complete fabrication --

HANNITY: Well, Senator, that's called --

GRAHM: -- of what the sub-source said.

HANNITY: That's called -- that's called the process crime. Didn't they have predawn raids for Paul Manafort and Roger Stone for process crimes and lying to Congress? And didn't we already have a referral for these guys lying to Congress?

GRAHAM: This is really unbelievable, the double standards here by the media, but what I'm tell your listeners that a year after they knew the Russian dossier was no longer reliable, they told the same lies to Congress, not just the court, as a completely new front of legal liability and I'm going to find out what happened.

HANNITY: Well, that's why your testimony from Rod Rosenstein and Sally Yates is key. Knowing what they know now, neither of them would've signed those warrants.

Great work, Senator Graham. Thank you.

GRAHAM: You got it.

HANNITY: Straight ahead.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

HANNITY: All right. As we continue, if you haven't stopped to order "Live Free or Die: America and the World on the Brink", thank you. You actually launched week number two number one in the country. Thank you so much.

We'll also be hosting a ton of live virtual events. They are free, everybody can join, all the information on Hannity.com. And Amazon.com right now has a 40 percent discount. I'm a smelly Walmart shopper that likes to save money.

Let not your heart be troubled.

Laura, how are you?

