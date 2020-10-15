Sen. Johnson: 'Astounding' that most media ignoring Hunter Biden story

This is a rush transcript from “Hannity" October 14, 2020. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

SEAN HANNITY, FOX NEWS HOST: Welcome to HANNITY.

We begin with the FOX News alert. President Trump holding another massive rally as he continues to -- well, like the Energizer Bunny, crisscross country into every swing state.

Meanwhile back in the swamp in Washington, D.C., another big day on Capitol Hill as Judge Amy Coney Barrett, ACB, as they call her, continues to impress.

And with just 20 days left until you are the ultimate jury and it's Election Day, Joe Biden -- he called the lid on campaign activities early this morning after a disastrous two days on the campaign trail.

Also, tonight, we will discuss what is an avalanche of damning information surrounding Biden's adult son, zero experience Hunter, and the corrupt practices of the Biden family business.

But first, let's take a step back and listen to what Joe Biden repeatedly said about his knowledge and involvement as it relates to his son's international business dealings.

Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REPORTER: Mr. Vice President, how many times have you ever spoken to your son about his overseas business dealings?

JOE BIDEN (D), PRESIDENTIAL NOMINEE: I have never spoken with my son about his overseas business dealings.

I have never discussed with my son or my brother or anyone else anything having to do with their businesses, period.

And what I will do is the same thing we did in our administration. It will be an absolute wall between personal and private and the government.

REPORTER: Do you stand by your statement that you did not discuss any of your son's overseas visits?

BIDEN: Yes, I stand by that statement.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Yeah, well, what you just watched is Biden lying straight to your face. He does it over and over again.

Here are the facts: According to the U.S. Senate report from Senator Ron Johnson and Chuck Grassley, first in December of 2013, Hunter Biden flew with his aboard Air Force Two. They took a trip to China.

Hunter admittedly met with Chinese businessmen during the trip and, of course, prior to the, you know, trip on Air force Two, Hunter had zero experience in the country of China, zero experience with Chinese investments.

But only ten days later, as our friend Peter Schweizer pointed out, in "Secret Empires", Hunter signed on to a very lucrative sweetheart deal with the Chinese state-backed investment fund netting Hunter a massive amount of money and equity and revenue in partnership with the Bank of China.

Now, later, then, Hunter opened up a joint bank account with Chinese nationals connected to the China's communist party. That bank account would fund a shopping spree for the entire family and Hunter.

And then on February, 2014, Hunter -- well, he got a $3.5 million wire transfer from a corrupt Russian oligarch once referred to as the first lady of Moscow. Again, zero experience Hunter, no experience in the country of Russia.

Then, on April 22nd 2014, a Kazakh oligarch wired over 140 grand to Hunter Biden's firm. The money was earmarked for a new car. Again, Hunter has zero experience in the country of Kazakhstan.

And meanwhile, only a few days later, in May of 2014, Hunter began receiving massive monthly payouts from this Ukrainian oil and gas client called Burisma Holdings that we talked so much about. The company was owned by a pro-Russian Ukrainian oligarch. Once again, Hunter, zero experience in the Ukraine, zero experience in oil, gas, but was paid millions of dollars.

Don't take my word for it. You can listen to Hunter in his words in that was now an infamous and disastrous interview on "Good Morning America."

Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

HUNTER BIDEN, SON OF JOE BIDEN: There's been a lot of misinformation about me, not about my dad. Nobody buys that, buys this idea that I was unqualified to be on the board.

INTERVIEWER: What were your qualifications to be on the board of Burisma?

HUNTER BIDEN: Well, I was vice chairman of the board of Amtrak for five years. I was a chairman of the board of the U.N. World Food Programme.

I was a lawyer for Boies Schiller Flexner, one of the most prestigious law firms in the world.

INTERVIEWER: You didn't have any extensive knowledge about natural gas or Ukraine itself, though.

HUNTER BIDEN: No, but I think I had as much knowledge as anybody else that was in the board, if not more.

INTERVIEWER: In the list you gave of the reasons why you're on that board, you did not list the fact that you were the son of the vice president.

HUNTER BIDEN: Of course, yeah, no, I --

INTERVIEWER: What role do you think that played?

HUNTER BIDEN: I think that it is possible for me to be on any of the boards that I just mentioned without saying I'm the son of the president of the United States.

INTERVIEWER: If your last name wasn't Biden, do you think it would have been asked to be on the board of Burisma?

HUNTER BIDEN: I don't know, I don't know. Probably not. I don't think that there's a lot of things that would have happened in my life that if my last name wasn't Biden.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Joe Biden, he probably just missed that interview because a few months later, Joe Biden had this to say when asked about zero experience Hunter and his lucrative business dealings. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

INTERVIEWER: Do you think it was wrong for him to take that position --

JOE BIDEN: No.

INTEVIEWER: -- knowing that it was really because that company wanted access to you?

JOE BIDEN: Well, that's not true. You are saying things you do not know you are talking about. No one said that. Who said that? Who said that?

INTERVIEWER: Don't you think that -- don't you think that it's just one of those things where people think, well, that seems kind of sleazy? Why would he have that job if not for who his father was?

JOE BIDEN: He's a very bright guy.

INTERVIEWER: I guess the question I'm kind of asking is, was it right?

JOE BIDEN: It's appearance, it's appearance.

INTERVIEWER: Yeah.

JOE BIDEN: Yeah. Well, he said he regretted having done it.

INTERVIEWER: Yeah.

JOE BIDEN: Speak for himself. He's a grown man.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: All right. Despite what you just heard from Joe Biden, not only was Hunter clearly fiddling influence, but it likely paid off for at least of his clients. While Hunter was gainfully employed by Burisma Holdings, then Vice President Biden, remember, he leveraged a billion of your U.S.

tax dollars and a loan guarantee to force the country of the Ukraine to fire a prosecutor who was investigating Burisma for corruption.

How do we know this? Because Joe Biden was bragging about it on tape. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOE BIDEN: We're not going to give you the billion dollars. They said, you have no authority. You're not the president, the president said -- I said, call him.

I said, I'm telling you, you're not getting the billion dollars. I said, you're not getting the billion. I'm going to be leaving here -- I think it was what, six hours? I said, I'm leaving in six hours and if the prosecutor is not fired, you're not getting the money.

Well, son of a (EXPLETIVE DELETED), he got fired.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Well, son of a B, he got fired. Quid and a pro and a quo, and his zero-experienced son, he makes millions. Great deal.

A massive conflict of interest, State Department officials in the Obama administration were openly worrying about how Hunter was affecting U.S.

policy on the world stage. They also worried about potential extortion concerns.

Here with more is Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson.

Senator, thank you for being with us.

OK, I want to break this down because we're talking not only about no experience in Ukraine, oil, gas, energy at all. No experience with China, no experience in private equity that I can find. Maybe you did, I haven't been able to find it. No experience with Russia, Kazakhstan or Ukraine.

And how much money are we talking about here?

SEN. RON JOHNSON (R-WI): Well, we're talking millions. But, Sean, isn't it pretty obvious?

What Hunter Biden had going for him was his last name, and he traded that last name, as did other members of Biden family to make millions of dollars. You know, $4.2 million from Burisma, $3.5 million transferred from the former wife of the now deceased former mayor of Moscow.

The intricate web, the vast web of financial connections and money cash flowing back and forth between Hunter and his businesses and Chinese nationals that have the connections to the Chinese Communist Party, as well as People Liberation Army as well. So, this is very troubling what.

What astounds me is how the press continues to ignore this. You know, we issued our report and the press just ignored it. They said, well, there's nothing illegal here.

Well, it's not my job to prove illegality. My job is to do oversight, get information to inform public policy, but also to inform the public.

We gave the press, we gave the public a treasure trove of information that is very troubling, that is just crying to be investigated and I think what we're starting to see now is the dams breaking.

People are coming forward with more information and that's what's going to be required.

HANNITY: OK, I look at Putin and Russia -- hostile actor, hostile regime.

Same with Ukraine. We know about the DNC operative that went to the Ukrainian embassy. This was reported in January of 2017.

The bottom line is, there are countries that do want to influence elections. Now in spite of a media narrative that was about Trump-Russia collusion that is debunked, we learned that there was a Russian disinformation dossier in the last election. Hillary Clinton paid for it.

We know that they were warned repeatedly not to trust it. We know that the source for Christopher Steele was known to the FBI to be a Russian operative for over a decade, and they still use that dirty Russian misinformation dossier to secure FISA warrants to spy on the Trump campaign and the Trump presidency.

OK, it was the opposite of what the media said. How deep do these countries go in trying to influence our elections? And do you think there's more shenanigans that they're now playing to try and influence this election?

JOHNSON: Well, I think Russia always has. I mean, China has, Iran is. We need to keep our guard up, there's no doubt about it.

But when you engage in such an obvious and glaring conflict of interest in Ukraine, then in Russia, then in China, you're just asking for trouble. I mean, this -- this represents such an enormous conflict of interest, counterintelligence, and extortion threat, just what we already know, and, Sean, I think we're just scratching the surface.

And I think what we're also seeing is, you know, Chuck Grassley and Mike Lee's investigation, you know, it's kind of broken down. You got Ukraine.

You got the Bidens who put themselves in the middle of that investigation.

Then, we have the corruption of the FBI, Department of Justice under Obama, the corruption the transition process of that corrupt investigation special counsel, it's all coming together.

For example, Devon Archer, Hunter Biden's business partner, was convicted -

- his conviction was overturned by a judge who just happens to be the wife of the lead prosecutor of the Paul Manafort case was part of Robert Mueller's special counsel team.

You know, this whistleblower who, by the way, contacted us the day after we issued our report that the news media completely ignored, he contacted us, but he also apparently delivered this computer to the FBI.

What did they do with it? What did they do with it? Are we seeing different levels of justice, one for Democrats versus one for Republicans, one for the one system of justice for the well-connected and one for the rest of Americans?

I think this is what is coming together. We're seeing a very corrupt process here.

HANNITY: I cannot independently corroborate all of this new information that keeps coming out, and I have a hard time trusting information that comes out of a lot of these countries that we know there are high levels of corruption within the upper ranks of their governments.

Do you feel the same way or am I just being paranoid?

JOHNSON: No, listen, I take everything that our committee receives, everything I hear with a huge grain of salt, particularly when it's coming from countries like Ukraine that have a history of corruption and disinformation.

But, you know, the same thing this whistleblower. You know, the only reason I'm talking about this whistleblower is this whistleblower has gone public.

So I've announced that, yes, he contacted us the day after we issued our report. We have talked to him, but we're in the process of validating his claims. We take it all as a grain salt.

Obviously, "The New York Post" feels strongly enough that they actually want (ph) the story. We were trying to validate the claims.

HANNITY: Right.

All right. Is Donald Trump going to win the state of Wisconsin?

JOHNSON: Boy, based on the enthusiasm of the supporters, absolutely. We've got a great ground game here. Joe Biden, by and large, has been absent.

They basically just have a social media campaign. They don't have very many boots on the ground.

And based on his record alone, President Trump ought to win Wisconsin easily. He came in, helped save Kenosha from the riots by providing the added manpower to quell those riots.

So I think President Trump's got a really good chance here in Wisconsin.

HANNITY: All right, Senator, great to see you. Thank you for all the hard work you're doing. Getting to the bottom of these things is not easy.

Now, today, as new allegations surrounding the Biden family business started to gain a lot of traction big tech company, they raced into the rescue of the ever failing Joe Biden, Facebook limiting distribution, Twitter tried to censor all of it all together actually blocking users like Kayleigh McEnany will join us later from posting or messaging a story.

Of course, anyone is free to still share garbage fake news articles about the debunked Russian dossier or any other anti-Trump hoax or conspiracy theory that we've been fed through the last three and a half years. Twitter and Facebook never censored fake news that smears the president or smears conservatives or Republicans, but it is clear big tech along with the media mob they're doing everything and anything in their power to get the very weak the very frail, the very cognitively struggling Joe Biden across the finish line.

And now, they're actually predicting a big win for Joe Biden. They highlight one poll after another after another. They look almost identical to 2016, showing Biden lead him by a massive margin. But guess what?

We know what happened in 2016, and many of these battleground states like Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Michigan, the polls were off by a few important and significant percentage points, and that's all it took. President Trump, not Hillary Clinton became the 45th president of the United States.

But let's be clear, the president won these states with razor thin margins.

Your vote matters. Trump won by less than one percent in Wisconsin. And in Pennsylvania, he only won by 0.7 percent. The president won Michigan by only 0.3 percent.

My advice, don't believe the polls, don't be discouraged. But also don't take anything for granted. And I do advise this, I advise people that ask me -- to believe you are behind in the polls and that your vote will matter and you do your part. That's all we can all do.

As I've said many times, this will be and is the most pivotal election in our lifetime. Democrats, they don't just want to raise taxes and increase regulation in the New Green Deal, the radical socialist party would like to fundamentally eliminate capitalism, transform our American system into something that would be unrecognizable to what we have today.

They would control the Supreme Court. They're basically all but telegraphing they will be court packing if Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are ever elected.

They want to control the legislative branch. They want to add senators with D.C. statehood and elsewhere. They want to control lawmaking by ending the legislative filibuster if they are successful, add amnesty to the list.

Then they will ram their entire radical socialist agenda down the throats of everybody in this country whether or not you like it or not.

Now, vote like your country depends on it because I would argue it does.

Here with more, FOX News contributor Dan Bongino, "FOX and Friends" weekend co-host, Pete Hegseth.

You know, it's eerily identical to 2016 Dan Bongino in terms of the polls, in terms of the media coverage, in terms of the confidence, but also in terms of enthusiasm for the president.

DAN BONGINO, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Yeah. You know, Sean, I ran in that election, so I have some personal experience here in the swing state of Florida for Congress.

HANNITY: I tried to help you.

BONGINO: Yeah, you did. I didn't listen politics is not my thing. I think that's obvious this way. Talking about, it is, doing it, not so much.

I'm actually glad I lost given all the sleaze balls we see up there. I don't want to be associated with that group. I'd much rather be with this panel here.

But here's the thing, there was this phenomenon. I used to get these walk lists that I saw. These walk lists would be for four by four Republican voters -- in other words, Republican voters who voted in the last four primaries and last four because it was a heavy Republican district last four generals.

And you the walk list, I'd go knock I like knocking on doors it was my thing I think it's one of the better ways to, you know, to campaign. And I would walk past all these houses with Trump signs on them that weren't on the list.

And I called my campaign manager complaining one day true story I said, why are you wasting my time? This list stinks. You're missing all these Trump voters who are Republicans. She said, Dan, they've never voted before. Go knock on the door and check.

Our list is -- our list is fine. I did it and you know what, Sean, she was right. Everyone told me this is the first time I'm going to vote. And I can guarantee you, that's why those polls were off then, and that's why they're probably off now.

HANNITY: All right, Pete, but my -- I use the football analogy in that, all right, it's the fourth quarter. You got two minutes left. You have no timeouts. You're on your own 20.

You got to march down the field. You got to go 80 yards, cross the plane, kick the extra point to win. I have that kind of urgency every minute of my life but some people don't but I do believe it could be that close.

PETE HEGSETH, FOX NEWS CO-HOST, "FOX & FRIENDS WEEKEND": Yes, in that analogy though, what the social media companies and everyone else in the so-called elite media, left-wing media is trying to do, they took away your timeouts. They've deflated the ball and they've sent the coach to the locker room and you still have to go those 80 yards. That's exactly how it works.

HANNITY: That -- by the way, that's a great point. That is a great point.

HEGSETH: That's what they do. They rigged -- by the way, the reason why they're suppressing this "New York Post" article is because it's a hacked materials policy is what Twitter is saying, what about the hacked tax returns of President Trump that were allowed to be --

HANNITY: Great point, too.

HEGSETH: -- proliferated as far and wide as anyone wanted.

There's a double -- if the left didn't have double standards, they'd have no standards at all. This is how they operate. All of these social media company companies operate this way.

I think this story sticks, Sean, because the business of America is business. People elected a business owner in 2016, Donald Trump and his family got rich and made money before they went into government and then they went in with a business mindset. That's why they're saying, open up, lockdowns in perpetuity can't work, it crushes small business.

The business of Biden, Joe and Hunter, is the business of government. They went into government and got rich because of it and this is only validating what people already understand.

We know that -- we know the entire media system social media system is rigged against us. That's why the polls are wrong. You got to get out. My ballot -- I'm -- in New Jersey, they push the ballot to us. There's no way I'm sending that in the mail.

I drove to the through the elections and handed it to somebody because you can't trust anybody in this process unless you do it yourself.

HANNITY: You know, it is pretty amazing and they want to change the laws in the final days of the campaign. One f the things though, the Democrats lie.

And right now, one of the big lies -- and I hate when they do this to older Americans and, Dan, they're telling older Americans that Donald Trump is not is going to take away health coverage for pre-existing conditions it is a lie. They are lying and telling the elderly in this country Donald Trump is going to take away your Medicare. That is an absolute lie.

They do it. They use the same divisive tactics every two years and every four years. Republicans are racist, sexist, homophobic, xenophobic, Islamophobic. They want dirty air and water, and they want to take grandma in a wheelchair and throw her over a cliff, and they want her to die.

They're now scaring grandma and grandpa again and they lie every two and four years.

BONGINIO: Yeah, you know who I blame more -- you're right, Sean. I mean, it's obvious saying Democrats lie is like saying, you know, water's wet, you're like, yeah, of course, that's what they do. They're really good.

They're like expert.

On the top of the totem pole of skills at the top for every Democrat is you're a really skilled liar, you're really fantastic at it. That's what they have to do. I mean, they tell you things that are just on their face ridiculous.

You know, the same government who can't get you a driver's license at the DMV is going to run healthcare and crack open your chest and all the suckers out there like, yeah, really? Because they think like Neanderthals.

You have to be an idiot.

I mean, you really have to be a moron to be a Democrat these days. I'm really sorry. I don't mean to be rude.

I'm not talking about voting Democrats. A lot of my friends --

(CROSSTALK)

BONGINO: I'm talking about --

HANNITY: Old people watch these commercials, they're inundated. Donald Trump is going to kill you. Don't vote for Donald Trump.

BONGINO: That was my point. If it wasn't for the media, the Democrat Party wouldn't exist.

HANNITY: Last word, Pete.

HEGSETH: And when the police don't show up, when the police won't show up, that ultimately, could kill you, and that -- and people see their own personal security as more real than this garbage about pushing granny off the cliff.

HANNITY: All right. Thank you both.

When we come back, Lawrence Jones -- he's our 2020 correspondent on the ground. He's in Iowa tonight. He spoke with many of the Trump supporters that were outside the president's rally tonight. He has a live report.

Also, Judge ACB, Amy Coney Barrett's confirmation hearing continued today.

Democrats continue their attacks against the character.

Senator Lindsey Graham, he has been running the proceedings. He will join us live with an update and much more. A lot of news on this breaking news night on HANNITY. Thanks for being with us.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

HANNITY: All right. Only 20 days to go until Election Day. You are the ultimate jury.

The president is hitting the campaign trail, wrapping up another massive rally tonight in Des Moines, Iowa, where our very own Lawrence Jones, our

2020 correspondent, investigative reporter on the ground.

LJ -- oh, look, he's got his motorcycle jacket on. Really? Really -- did you -- were you driving around the yellow little chilling LJ bike, LJ Harley or what?

LAWRENCE JONES, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: It's a little chilly. It's a little chilly out here, Sean.

HANNITY: I'm -- I admire your job. I want to switch roles.

(LAUGHTER)

HANNITY: What's going on in Iowa?

JONES: Good evening, Sean.

Yes, Sean, earlier today, this was day three as you know of confirmation hearings for Judge Amy Barrett, and the Democrats gave her all that they could not letting up, but she stood there and she took every single hit, punching back with no notes.

I talked with voters today, Trump supporters today, and they say that she can take it and she doesn't need any help and she would ultimately be confirmed.

Watch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JONES: Judge Barrett, she wants to be on the Supreme Court. She's going through a tough hearing right now. Do you think she's been treated fairly?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: No, however, she's holding her own and she's doing a great job. So we're real proud of her.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: She is so amazing, it's like they can't they keep trying to trip her up and they just can't. I mean, she -- I've never seen anybody like it.

JONES: Are you impressed with her?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I am and she's making all these Democrats look really stupid. Just makes me so happy.

JONES: You seem happy.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Yeah, I am.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I think that she has an intellect like no other, probably one of the smartest people that's ever going to come into the Supreme Court. So I don't really think she's fazed by any of the questions she was asked.

JONES: What do you think happens at the end of the day? Do you think she gets confirmed?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Absolutely, absolutely. And you know what? I think if some of the Democratic senators don't vote for her, then they're -- then they don't need to be reelected because how can they look at her and think she's not qualified?

(END VIDEO CLIP)

JONES: Sean, in a new Morning Consult poll, 48 percent of voters believe that she should be confirmed, 31 percent believe that she shouldn't. That's a 17-point margin, Sean, and it's also up two points since last week.

Back to you in New York.

HANNITY: Well, do you get amazed every day, the size of the crowds at all these rallies? It's pretty amazing.

JONES: I keep telling you, Sean, I haven't seen this amount of energy until before the former president, President Barack Obama, ran when he had his rallies. And I think that indication of where voters are going right now. He won that election and I think just judging by the people that I see every single day at these Trump events, that the president is on his way to a path to victory.

When I go to Joe Biden rallies I see more Trump supporters there .So I think that's an indication.

(LAUGHTER)

HANNITY: All right. You got -- you got the best job on the HANNITY show.

There's no doubt about it. Great reporting, as always.

JONES: The people want to see you out here too, though, Sean.

HANNITY: Oh, yeah, they do, I'm sure.

But we got to get you on Air Force One and make your life a lot easier, you know, because you end up going to the same spot. We'll find a place on Air Force One for you.

All right, LJ, thank you.

All right. Today was day three of Judge Amy Coney Barrett's confirmation hearings. Democrats, they tried once again to go after her character. Once again, Judge Barrett unflappable. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEN. AMY KLOBUCHAR (D-MN): I know you're aware now, but were you aware back then?

JUDGE AMY CONEY BARRETT, SUPREME COURT JUSTICE NOMINEE: Well --

KLOBUCHAR: -- when you were nominee.

BARRETT: Well, Senator Klobuchar, I think that the Republicans have kind of made that clear, it's just been part of the public discourse.

KLOBUCHAR: OK, but it -- just -- it is the answer yes then that you were -

-

BARRETT: Well, Senator, all these questions, you're suggesting that I have animus or that I cut a deal with the president, and I was very clear yesterday that that isn't what happened.

SEN. CHRIS COONS (D-DE): I'm just getting at how closely you would ally yourself with Justice Scalia's jurisprudence. Would you agree with Justice Scalia that Justice Ginsburg's decision in VMI was wrong?

BARRETT: I've already said, you know, and I hope that you aren't suggesting that I don't have my own mind or that I couldn't think independently or that I would just decide, like, let me see what Justice Scalia has said about this in the past, because I assure you I have my own mind.

SEN. KAMALA HARRIS (D-CA), VICE PRESIDENTIAL NOMINEE: Do you accept that

COVID-19 is infectious? Do you accept that smoking causes cancer?

BARRETT: Senator, again, I was wondering where you were going with that.

You have asked me a series of questions like -- that are completely uncontroversial, like whether COVID-19 is infectious, whether smoking causes cancer, and then trying to analogize that to eliciting an opinion on me that is a very contentious matter -- opinion from me that is on a very contentious matter of public debate, and I will not do that.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: I mean, where do these questions come from?

Here with reaction, Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham.

All right, Senator. I don't know. I -- I give you a lot of credit. You have the patience of Job dealing with this.

I was beyond impressed --

SEN. LINDSEY GRAHAM (R-SC): Thank you.

HANNITY: Amazingly unflappable, no notes as we all watched these answers.

I mean, Brown versus Board of Education. Plessy, Ferguson. I mean, she's rolling through one landmark Supreme Court case after another.

And I saw the vitriol and the anger that they had in the Kavanaugh hearings, but they didn't have that that one track to go down, it seems.

GRAHAM: Well, number one, this hearing was far different than Kavanaugh.

She's one of the most qualified people to ever be nominated in the Supreme Court, in the history of the court. She was unflappable.

Amy Barrett is an amazing human being, wide in deep knowledge of the law, judicial temperament that you would hope for in any judge anywhere, impeccable character. They couldn't lay a glove on her in terms of qualification.

There was a lot of feeble attempts to kind of marginalize her. None of those blows landed.

I'm very proud of Judge Amy Barrett. She's headed to the Supreme Court.

And let me tell you why this is important -- to every conservative young woman out there wondering if there's a place for you at the table in the Supreme Court, you dare be pro-life, you dare embrace your religion, Amy Barrett has broken a ceiling and you're going to be the beneficiary of this.

She's going to the court. She deserves to go to the court, and I was very proud of the committee the way it conducted itself.

HANNITY: All right. Let me ask you, Senator. Let's talk about the process.

Democrats want to slow this down. You have --

GRAHAM: Sure.

HANNITY: Her testimony is now done. The Senate will do its job in committee first.

GRAHAM: Right.

HANNITY: Democrats have pledged to delay as much as they can. What do you expect and when will there be a final vote in the U.S. Senate?

GRAHAM: I expect one a hell of a fight tomorrow to try to stop me and my colleagues from voting her out of committee. What I'm going to do tomorrow is move the nomination for October the 22nd, set a time certain so that we'll vote her out of committee, October the 22nd, then Mitch can take her to the floor.

I think she'll be voted on a week before the election. But they'll try everything they can to stop this nomination in committee. It will fail.

I appreciate my Democratic colleagues not going down the Kavanaugh road with Judge Barrett. She was challenged. She was tested. She passed with flying colors.

But all I can say is that Democrats are putting a lot of pressure -- the base is putting a lot of pressure on Democratic senators to stop this.

They're raising money like crazy.

I've had Amy Barrett's back, I need you to have mine. My opponent outraised me 2-1.

But here's what I want to tell you viewers: We've come this far. We're not going to let Amy down. We're going to get across the line and our committee is ready to act tomorrow.

HANNITY: But they -- but they've been attacking all of you that are up for re-election. I mean, they're attacking unfairly --

GRAHAM: Yes.

HANNITY: -- Martha McSally. Joni Ernst, they're attacking. Cory Gardner, they're attacking.

GRAHAM: Yes, right.

HANNITY: Mitch McConnell, they've been attacking. Perdue in Georgia, they've been attacking. Tillis in North Carolina, they've been attacking.

You know, Democrats are claiming Joe Biden got $383 million.

There is a hatred that I've never seen in all the years I've been doing this towards Donald Trump. Why do you think it is this bad?

GRAHAM: One, they've never recognized that he is the president of the United States. They've tried to delegitimize his presidency. They've tried everything they can to destroy his presidency. It is not working.

They hate my guts because I stood up for Kavanaugh when they tried to destroy that man's life, and the unpardonable sin in politics has helped Donald Trump.

My opponent has raised $57 million, the most in the Senate, in the history of the United States Senate, because they want to take me out.

To all people listening on this show, you've been very generous --

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: I think it's great. I --

GRAHAM: -- help every Republican.

HANNITY: Barbara Streisand is trying to get you thrown out of South Carolina and so I guess Rosie O'Donnell, too, right?

GRAHAM: Yeah, you know, I got to midnight, let's pour it on, let's show them that South Carolina's not for sale.

But let me say this, Sean, this is a big historic moment for the -- for the young conservative women of the world. There is a place for you. Amy Barrett's going on the court.

Don't be ashamed to be in pro-life. Embrace your faith. Embrace traditional family values. There's a place for you.

We're making history. Thank you, President Trump, for nominating Judge Amy Barrett, one of the most qualified people in the history of the country.

Thank you, President Trump.

HANNITY: You know, and I feel sorry for her and her family and what they put her through the last three days, but you ran a great proceeding and we look forward to the final vote.

GRAHAM: Thank you.

HANNITY: All right. Thank you, Senator.

GRAHAM: Thank you.

HANNITY: When we come back. the mob and the media, they refused to vet Joe Biden from the get-go. Now, it appears Biden wants to stay in his basement as much as possible and hide. That is now the strategy, run out the clock.

We'll talk to White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany about that.

Also, Twitter just locked her account, locked her out. Tammy Bruce, Mercedes Schlapp and much more as we continue our reporting.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

HANNITY: All right. Kayleigh McEnany, she will join us in a moment.

But, first, now, as Speaker Pelosi continues to hold up needed aid for American families. Well, yesterday, she was called out by CNN's Wolf Blitzer -- not to worry Nancy because today on "The View", Joy Behar, the joyless one, had your back. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOY BEHAR, CO-HOST, "THE VIEW": And Wolf, I love Wolf. Who doesn't love Wolf? We all love Wolf, but he was out of line. He doesn't know what's going on behind closed doors. So Trump -- so we'll see, calm down.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: One tough question Pelosi may be getting praise from joyless and her adoring fans in the mob.

A new poll does find that most Americans blame Pelosi for the failure of Congress to pass yet another round of coronavirus relief.

Here with reaction, FOX News contributor Tammy Bruce, along with senior advisor for Trump 2020, Mercedes Schlapp.

OK. You know I guess I understand one tough question might be a little too much for Nancy Pelosi.

Mercedes, the big scandal that I see though and the biggest contributor to the -- to the Biden campaign and all things Democratic socialist, the media. It's all hate Trump every second, every hour of every day, and Joe Biden has never had to answer any tough questions and they protect the fact that he's weak, frail, and obviously struggling cognitively.

MERCEDES SCHLAPP, TRUMP 2020 CAMPAIGN SENIOR ADVISOR: Yeah, and let's remember his lit the lid they put on today from the Joe Biden campaign, I believe it was probably like 9:45 a.m., Sean. So, there's no --

HANNITY: It was time for -- it was time for his nappy. It was nappy time.

SCHLAPP: Yeah, yeah. Well, let's remember that these town halls that they've had, the NBC town hall, it was filled with, quote/unquote, undecided voters which we know for a fact that many of them were favoring Joe Biden from the beginning. So it's a lot of -- what I would call media fraud coming from these outlets, because at the end of the day, their hatred towards Donald Trump -- this Trump derangement syndrome, the fact that they're so focused on promoting this leftist agenda, it's why you have the media outlets like CNN that didn't barely cover Amy Coney Barrett's hearing today, only when Kamala appeared to ask those ridiculous questions of her.

So I think it's very much -- it's very telling right now that, especially when we're seeing these corruption situation with Hunter Biden, is the media really going to ask the tough questions to Joe Biden and get Joe Biden to admit the fact that he's been lying about this cover-up about not talking about these business dealings that Hunter is having with Ukraine and with China? Those are the serious questions that need to be asked.

I just don't -- I don't -- I don't believe that the media is capable of doing that.

HANNITY: Yeah.

Court-packing, D.C. statehood, ending the Electoral College, amnesty, I can't think of any moment in the campaign, Tammy, that he's been asked any of these questions.

TAMMY BRUCE, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: No, it's a classic example of groupthink. This is a dynamic that is very cult-like where it's not just that you don't ask questions, but you protect the target. You make sure that the target's not asked questions, is not challenged.

And then what you see is what you saw with Nancy Pelosi where when somebody might step out of line a little bit and ask a question about why are you holding hostage the stimulus money from the American people, then there's this panic because they're not used to having to answer questions.

Now, one has to wonder, why would Wolf Blitzer actually step out of line for a moment when he really doesn't? And I think it's because they recognize, they saw the poll perhaps that you noted, that Trump, in fact, is not being blamed.

You know, they're willing to throw the Americans into their volcano if they think that Donald Trump's going to be blamed for it. They don't care the real impact on the American people. But when they see that it might not be working as planned, maybe Wolf Blitzer was actually trying to do the Democrats a favor and jar her out of this, this state that she's in, because the bottom line is also, the way that the Congress has viewed, their approval rating far below Donald Trump.

So Americans don't trust her. Naturally, they're not trusting Congress in general, but when President Trump has spoken, and when he has promised something, he's come through.

So he needs to remind people that this is Pelosi's fault. It's the Democrats playing politics, and holding hostage their relief for something which are the lockdowns that the Democrats have also been perpetuating.

It's the worst of everything you can imagine that the Democrats have brought to the table, groupthink and holding money hostage, using us like footballs, throwing us into volcanoes. We are a speed bump in their vision and, of course, we have a chance to change that November and I hope we do.

HANNITY: It would be the most radical agenda of any major political party in history and a guy that is -- obviously, he doesn't have the strength, the stamina, not even the mental alertness to be the president. Pretty frightening scenario.

Thank you both.

When we come back, Kayleigh McEnany on Joe Biden's outrageous campaign strategy and Twitter temporary lock -- temporarily locking out her account.

She'll tell us all about it as we continue.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

HANNITY: All right. We've been saying it for months, the mainstream media mob refuses to do any vetting of Joe Biden. Now, since the end of August, he's taking fewer than half the questions that President Trump has taken from reporters.

And with only 20 days before the election, the Biden campaign strategy is now clear -- hide, keep Joe hidden from the public -- we, the people -- run of the clock, ask no tough questions.

Tonight, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany was locked out of her personal Twitter account after assuring that story that we mentioned earlier about Hunter Biden. She wasn't alone today.

Twitter CEO @Jack, Jack Dorsey, is now admitting Twitter's actions on the article which were, quote, not great.

You think, Jack?

Here with more, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany.

Number one, how are you feeling? You had your COVID diagnosis, not fun I'm sure. How are you feeling now?

KAYLEIGH MCENANY, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: I'm feeling great. No symptoms. So I can't complain. A lot of better of than (AUDIO GAP)

HANNITY: Yeah. Well, I will say, you are younger and healthy, unlike me old person. I'm, you know, we are at greater risk, which, of course, nobody likes for anybody. And, hopefully, with the new therapeutics and vaccine on the horizon, that's all great.

So, you got locked out today. I really didn't understand from @Jack what he was trying to say, because if you -- if you share a conspiracy -- you know, the Russia-Trump conspiracy theory, I don't remember people getting locked out for those lies that we now know they share then and even today still share.

MCENANY: Yeah, that's exactly right. It made no sense what he said.

And consider this, Sean, this was a news story with emails, pictures of the emails which even the Biden campaign does not dispute the authenticity of the emails. They had a chance today, they did not.

But meanwhile, (AUDIO GAP) story about President Trump in "The Atlantic"

where you had more than 20 sources on the record disputing the content of the email. You have the ayatollah of Iran (AUDIO GAP) death to Israel, and this is permitted on Twitter. But not an email that is reported, by the way, by FOX News' news division, by "The New York Post", a credible outlet, you are not allowed share that information.

And make no mistake, if they can ban the press secretary of the United States for President Trump, they can ban (AUDIO GAP) citizen and that is pathetic.

HANNITY: That's a great point. Our own Adam Housley on his account has confirmed the authenticity of that, as have other media outlets have been reporting on the story. I hear there is a lot more to come.

Do you know what's coming?

MCENANY: I don't. It's not a temporary blockage. When I logged into my Twitter account, it says I'm permanently banned. They essentially have me at gun point, and unless (ph) you delete a news story reported by "The New York Post", I cannot regain access to my account.

This is censorship. It is not the American way. This is not how a freedom- loving democracy operates.

And we have to have to hold Twitter accountable and Facebook (ph) (AUDIO

GAP) banning the transmission of the story simply because ideologically, it hurts the side of the aisle that Silicon Valley prefers. It's sad. It's censorship. This is not America.

HANNITY: Yeah. Well, you know, it just -- the double standard is very clear.

When Joe Biden -- when the president in a debate with Joe Biden brought up the first lady of Moscow, and $3.5 million payment, we had Senator Ron Johnson on earlier, and he confirmed, yeah, that will happen, just like the Russian oligarchs, the Kazakh oligarchs, the Russian nationals, Kazakh nationals, Ukrainian nationals, Chinese nationals, and all of these monies together. I mean, this is the Biden family business while he is vice president.

Imagine if the last name was Trump, how do you think the mob and the media would be acting?

MCENANY: Oh, it will be all over Twitter. Everyone would be reporting it.

It will be the top news story. It would be the top trend on Twitter, because there's one standard for Trump and another standard for anything on the other side of the aisle.

But it's breathtaking that for a year, really, for at least more than a year, Joe Biden told us, I had nothing to do with Hunter's business dealings, and today, we get an email that says Hunter introducing Ukrainian oligarch to his father, Joe Biden, and that email is censored, blacklisted, erased from Twitter and Facebook, and anyone who mentions it is banned from the public platform.

HANNITY: All right. Thanks, Kayleigh. We wish you continued good health and a quick recovery -- as we would wish everybody.

We'll continue.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

HANNITY: All right. Our 20-day countdown now. If you live in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Ohio. If you live in Iowa, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, Minnesota, if you live in Arizona, Nevada, if you live in the congressional district number two in Maine and New Hampshire, well, you will decide this election. You're the ultimate jury.

