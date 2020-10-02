Sen. Hawley: It's 'time to end' censorship of free speech

This is a rush transcript from “Tucker Carlson Tonight" September 16, 2020. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

TUCKER CARLSON, FOX NEWS HOST: Good evening and welcome to TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT. On February 6th of this year, a group of researchers from the South China University of Technology uploaded a paper on the origins of the coronavirus.



Their paper found that contrary to popular accounts, the virus likely did not originate from an exotic animal in a so-called wet market. Instead, the researchers concluded quote, "The killer coronavirus probably originated from a laboratory in Wuhan."



Now to restate the researchers who concluded this were Chinese scientists who work for a Chinese University. And for that reason, understandably, they were concerned about the health implications for their own country of what they found.



Their paper ended this way, quote: "Safety levels may need to be reinforced in high risk biohazardous laboratories. Regulations may need to be taken to relocate these laboratories away from city centers and other densely populated places." End quote.



As it happens, February 6th, which is the day that paper went online, was also the date of the first coronavirus death in this country. So the American media had every reason to pay attention to what the Chinese scientists had found, but they didn't.



For nearly two months, the Chinese paper was all but ignored by news outlets in this country. On March 31st, this show broadcast its contents.

By then, more than 3,700 Americans have died from the coronavirus. Tens of thousands were then hospitalized. So we imagined there would be a serious national effort to find out where this virus came from, to find out how the pandemic started.



But we were wrong about that. There wasn't. There was silence.



The people in charge of our public health infrastructure simply ignored credible evidence that contradicted the Chinese government's version of events.



That was five and a half months ago. During those five and a half months, our society has been completely upended by the coronavirus. Nearly 200,000 Americans have died from it.



Now more than ever, we believe it is worth knowing where this disease came from. That ought to be the first question.



So in search of an answer, last night, on this show, we spoke to a Chinese virologist called Dr. Li-Meng Yan. Yan was one of the first scientists on Earth to study the Wuhan outbreak back in December of last year. That was before the rest of the world knew it existed.



What she found during her research put her on a collision course with the Chinese government. In April, she fled her country in fear for her life.

Now, she lives the United States in hiding.



Here is some of what she told us last night on the show.



DR. LI-MENG YAN, CHINESE VIROLOGIST WHISTLEBLOWER: From my first report, I can present a solid scientific evidence to our audience that this virus, COVID-19, SARS-CoV2 virus -- actually is not from nature.



I worked with the top corona virologists in the world. So together with my experience, I can tell you, this is created in the lab. This is from that template owned by China military, and also, it has spread to the world to make such damage.



CARLSON: To make such damage. Do you believe the Chinese government released this intentionally on purpose? Did they do this?



YAN: Yes, of course, it is intentionally.



CARLSON: COVID-19 is not from nature, she said. It was created in a lab in Wuhan, China. The Chinese government intentionally unleashed it on the world. Those are her claims. Are they true? We have no way of verifying them. We do know that Dr. Li-Meng Yan is not a quack.



She has authored peer-reviewed papers on coronavirus transmission in both "Nature" magazine and "The Lancet." Those are two of the most respected publications in all of science.



Her paper on the origin of COVID-19, which she has published online is not frivolous. In it, she points to specific evidence for the claims that she makes. She identifies so-called cut sites, which are frequently used in genomic engineering that would allow scientists to swap in sequences from other viruses to create what she described last night as a Frankenstein bioweapon.



She writes that she has firsthand knowledge that the Chinese military has a template virus with cut sites designed for that very purpose.



Once again, we can't verify this, but it's clear that Dr. Li-Meng Yan is a serious person. She is making a very serious claim. So within a few hours of our interview last night, a video of the segment reached 1.3 million people on Facebook and why wouldn't it? The coronavirus pandemic has touched the life of every American and justifiably, people want to know where it came from.



But Facebook still doesn't want you to know that, so Facebook suppressed the video presumably on behalf of the Chinese government. Facebook executives made it harder for users to watch our segment. Those who found the video had to navigate a warning of the interview, quote: "Repeats information about COVID-19 that independent fact checkers say is false."



Instagram, which Facebook also owns did the same thing. Twitter suspended Dr. Yan's account entirely. It did not explain why, nor did the tech companies explain how they would know more about disease transmission than an MD, PhD virologist like Dr. Li-Meng Yan.



Instead, Facebook and Instagram linked to three so-called fact checks that supposedly proved Yan was lying. But if you clicked on the provided links, you'd notice something odd.



The fact checks were all published months ago, many months -- in January, February and March, and they had nothing whatsoever to do with what Dr. Li- Meng Yan said on our show. They were written before in fact, anyone knew who she was.



One of the fact checks attack a completely unrelated claim. The virus was patented and the vaccine was prepared and ready to go. What does it have to do with the interview that we did last night? No one will tell us that.



The truth is and you know it if you've watched carefully, experts have been wrong frequently throughout this pandemic. At one point, they told us not to wear masks. Now, they tell us we must and so on.



They have changed their prescriptions many times. Most of these are not bad people, most of them are trying their best, but they're human beings, and therefore they're fallible. They make mistakes.



The solution to this age-old problem and we used to understand this intuitively, is more informed voices in the conversation. That's how you make wise decisions. That's how you get to the truth.



Diversity of view. Facebook, doesn't believe this. They believe in censorship. Censorship does not make us wiser. It does not make us better informed. If it did, we'd be speaking Russian right now, the Soviet Union would run the world, it would have worked. But instead the Soviet Union is extinct. It collapsed under the weight of its own absurdities, absurdities abetted by censorship.



And that's the most basic lesson of dictatorships, all of them. Anything built on lies falls apart over time.



Unfortunately, dictators never see it that way. Dictators care about power.

Anything that stands in the way of their power must be crushed.



Watch Facebook leader Mark Zuckerberg back in April explain that any challenges to the party line on coronavirus will be censored immediately.



MARK ZUCKERBERG, CEO, FACEBOOK: If someone is spreading something that puts people in imminent risk of physical harm, then we take that down. We don't allow that on Facebook.



There are also other misinformation that may not lead to physical -- imminent risk of physical harm, but still isn't the type of stuff we want to be spreading through our system.



CARLSON: Misinformation can't be allowed to spread through our system, Zuckerberg declared. So what exactly you may be wondering constitutes misinformation? What's the definition of that? Well, in practice, misinformation according to Facebook is anything that's suggests our health authorities and Democratic politicians are incompetent. Also anything that embarrasses Big Tech allies and the communist government of China.



Information like that is misinformation and it must be censored, not for your benefit. It doesn't help you at all, but for theirs, to solidify their power. So in July, Facebook and Twitter took down a video on news site, Breitbart, of several practicing physicians, frontline doctors, pointing out that hydroxychloroquine could help coronavirus patients.



Listen carefully to what the doctors say in this video.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: This is a treatment regimen that's very simple, and it should be in the hands of the American people. The difficult aspect of this is that at the moment, because of politics, it's being blocked from doctors prescribing it and it is being blocked from pharmacists releasing it.



They've been empowered to overrule the doctor's opinion. I'm in favor of it being over the counter. Give it to the people.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: That's true. Our authorities aren't pro-choice when it comes to hydroxychloroquine and it's true that many practicing physicians have used it.



But Facebook declared that video could not be allowed. You were not allowed to see it, because those claims constituted dangerous misinformation, which irony of ironies was itself dangerous misinformation.



In July, the same month that video was posted, researchers at Henry Ford Health Systems in Southeast Michigan found that early administration of hydroxychloroquine made hospitalized patients substantially less likely to die.



These aren't politicians. They are not tech executives, they're physicians and that's what they found in their clinical practice. But none of that mattered to the 25-year-old Humanities major staffing Facebook's fact checking division. They decided you absolutely could not see that video because it questioned the status quo.



But in a way in doing that, in censoring that information, Facebook was its most honest. The video was dangerous. It was dangerous to the same elites who view democracy as a threat to their monopoly on information.



"Give it to the people," the physician says in the video. Nothing could be more dangerous to Silicon Valley than democratizing access to the truth.

Something they believe they have a monopoly on.



Alphabet, which owns the search engine, Google, a monopoly if there ever was one and the video sharing site, YouTube same thing, is even more protective of its complete stranglehold on information, which it has.



In April, they took down a video from Dr. Dan Erickson. He said he was being pressured to indicate that patients were dying of coronavirus when in fact, they died because of other causes.



Many physicians have said that. It also cast doubt on the need for universal social distancing. Here's what he said specifically. Watch.



DR. DAN ERICKSON, BAKERSFIELD, CALIFORNIA: We aren't pressured to test for flu. But ER doctors now, my friends that I talk to say, you know, it's interesting when I'm writing up my death report, I'm being pressured to add COVID. Why is that?



Why are we being pressured to add COVID? To maybe increase the numbers and make it look a little bit worse than it is? I think so.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: This is a physician practicing Medicine. Count the number of lectures you've received from Democratic politicians and tech executives, we need to let physicians decide -- between a woman and her doctor. Oh, no, not in this case. You can't see that.



And by the way, if they're willing to take that off the internet, if they're willing to censor that, prevent you from seeing it, what are they going to do with the election results a month and a half from now? Think about that for a minute.



YouTube said the video you just saw must be censored because it quote, "explicitly disputed the efficacy of local health authority recommended guidance." Notice they didn't even bother trying to claim that Dr. Erickson was saying something false.



No. They just said he contradicted guidance from unnamed bureaucrats in the government. Talk about state media. This is what state media looks like.

Demanding you must believe some unelected bureaucrat from the state. Taking his word over practicing physician's work.



More recently, YouTube censored a video from Dr. Scott Atlas. He is a member of the White House Coronavirus Taskforce joining us in a moment. Dr.

Atlas argue that maybe we don't need universal social distancing measures.



Some groups of Americans, Atlas said are not in great danger from the coronavirus, especially young people, and that's obviously true. No serious scientist disputes the accuracy of that statement.



But then Dr. Atlas did what you absolutely cannot do ever in this brave new world they've created. He pointed out that statistical models, those are the models that technocrats use to justify their existence have been catastrophically wrong. Watch him say it.



DR. SCOTT ATLAS, MEMBER OF WHITE HOUSE CORONAVIRUS TASKFORCE: The policymakers in general, they put in a lockdown. They didn't care at all, they did not calculate at all the costs of the harms of the lockdown and the consequences of the lockdown.



They did a stop COVID-19 at all costs and they used hypothetical projection models that were so egregiously wrong. Far, far off, yet they keep citing those models.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Even now.



ATLAS: Even now, and so the extension of the lockdown is the problem.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: So this is why that should scare you. That wasn't allowed by our tech overlords, and yet, no one disputes that what Dr. Atlas said in the clip you just saw is true.



Look it up and verify it, assuming you're still allowed to and because it is true, we will continue to say it and things like it. Period. FOX News believes in free speech and we plan to exercise ours. We're allowed to do that because unlike the majority of news organizations in America, we are not beholden to Facebook and YouTube for our revenue.



And as long as that's true, we're going to report and we're going to let you decide.



Dr. Scott Atlas is a member of the White House Taskforce on coronavirus, as noted and we're happy to have him on tonight.



Doctor, thanks so much for coming on. Let me ask you a broad question to start. What does it do to the practice of science, when certain areas of inquiry are off limits or censored?



ATLAS: Yes, well, thanks for having me, Tucker. It's a disaster. I mean, we've already seen the near destruction of objective journalism. When you start censoring science, you're removing, you know, facts. You're really removing the basic way we decide what is truth and what's not, and you know, this has been done, I think, historically, in various countries.



But, you know, we're sort of teetering on the edge of what is done in third world countries here. The countries we used to be proudly distinguished from.



We need to have a reliable news media. We need to have scientists who are able to question -- I mean, in the beginning, as I sort of pointed out in one of my tweets, people used to think that the Earth was the center of the solar system. Okay, the Earth was flat.



But these things actually are proven and we ought to be able to accept differences in science and go forward and prove it. And you know, frankly, a lot of the stuff that is said, as you pointed out is not even disputing the science.



We have a bunch of people in this country now and we are really at the hysterical end of things that you know, somehow it's all about the science, it's all about the science. But when you cite the science and it disagrees with what those people's impressions of the science are, you are deemed -- you're not allowed to go on.



And so you know, when you say it's all about the science, you better know the science, you better understand the science and then you better say things that are consistent with the science.



CARLSON: Where are the brave scientists and physicians and researchers?

Where are the people who are going to uphold the essential principle of free inquiry that we need to function as a country? Why aren't people flipping out about this? Why isn't the head of Memorial Sloan Kettering, you know, staging a hunger strike until this garbage stops? A sincere question.



ATLAS: Yes. Well, I mean, I have to say that, you know, despite what people think, there's a big backlash going on.



CARLSON: I hope.



ATLAS: You know, I receive thousands of e-mails a week from people all over the world, including hundreds a week from medical scientists and the like and they were afraid to step forward.



I think this sort of move to censor people like me, and others, I'm not just talking about myself, really has precipitated a backlash here. We saw it in the media. Now, lots of things have been written, talking about what I said and how outrageous it is that that stuff was censored, or even, you know, an interest by some of my former colleagues and censoring me by public shaming or cancellation.



You know, these kinds of things are really destructive and harmful. Not only is it wrong in terms of the truth, it's also instilling fear into the public and we are right now in a pandemic here. We have people who are so afraid, they can't even function. We need to be able to allow the debates.

We need to be able to look at people who can articulate the science and interpret it, take everything into context and move forward.



I think Americans do not want to be afraid. They do not want to see the sort of chaotic discussion where you're canceled if you disagree. There are legitimate people like me, but they're also experts coast to coast. I'm talking about colleagues of mine, who are actually rational from Stanford, Harvard, UCLA all over the country.



I speak to these people all the time. I just had -- I had a conversation with a Nobel Prize winner in Structural Biology tonight about these sorts of things. This is very frightening and we need to have this debate or the facts be able to be presented.



CARLSON: Yes, we need mass resistance to this. We need brave people to stand up. And you're, of course one of them and we're grateful you were on tonight. Thank you, Dr. Scott Atlas.



CARLSON: One of the rare Members of Congress who has thought a lot about the effect of Big Tech monopolies on our society and our freedoms is Missouri Senator Josh Hawley, who joins us tonight. We're happy to have him. Senator, thanks so much for coming on.



You have been, to your credit, been warning about this for quite some time.

Clearly, a dystopia has arrived. We are fewer than two months from a presidential election. These companies have a hammerlock on our information about that election.



What can we do to throw off their control and restore freedom of speech and thought and inquiry in this country before then? Is there anything?



SEN. JOSH HAWLEY (R-MI): We can let people sue, Tucker, and we can let people like Dr. Atlas sue when YouTube takes his videos down, Dr. Yan when her Twitter account gets canceled, she is de-platformed, we can let her sue.



Right now they can't. They can't sue. Nobody can. If you get discriminated against on the basis of speech by these platforms, you have no recourse because of a law that Congress has written. This is the heart of the sweetheart deal that Big Tech gets from big government and it is time to end it. That's how we can get their attention and that's how we can give power to individuals and users and Americans and take power away from Big Tech.



CARLSON: Amen. And of course, the trial bar, an unlikely ally, would join that that I have to ask -- I've asked this before -- who is standing in the way of such an obvious and much needed solution?



HAWLEY: Oh, the Washington establishment, much of which Big Tech owns. I mean, Big Tech has shelled out enormous sums of cash to buy influence in Washington, I have to say, it's been very successful.



I've seen that with my own eyes on Capitol Hill. They have bought influence with think tanks. They have bought influence with groups, including conservative groups all over town. They've tried to influence members of Congress staff. It is unbelievable the juggernaut that they have, Big Tech has.



But you know what? The American people are tired, I think of Big Tech having all the power and them having none. The American people having none and they're demanding change, Tucker, and that's ultimately what's going to get politicians attention.



There's nothing that politicians respond to like voters and that's why as voters say, we've had enough of this. We're tired of being told what to think, what we can say, what we can read. We're tired of Big Tech, the capital of woke telling us how to live our lives.



We want to make those decisions for ourselves. Voters are demanding change.



CARLSON: This election this November could be a legitimate historic disaster, thanks in part to these tech companies. Truly. That's when it could get very frightening and I hope a solution arises before then.



Senator Hawley, thanks so much for the work you've done on this.



CARLSON: Well, there's been an awful lot of confusion this week in the Joe Biden for President Campaign. We report this with no glee, just concern.



Simple questions like what office is Joe Biden running for proving tough to answer. We'll show you the videos after the break.



CARLSON: At a virtual roundtable on Monday with Arizona business owners, Joe Biden's running mate let the mask slip for a moment and forgot to pretend that it's actually Joe Biden who is running for President. It's all on video. Watch. It is pretty, pretty amazing.



SEN. KAMALA HARRIS (D-CA), DEMOCRATIC VICE PRESIDENTIAL NOMINEE: A Harris administration together with Joe Biden as the President of the United States, the Biden-Harris administration --



CARLSON: A Harris administration together with Joe Biden as the President, of course. It's unbelievable. It's like the warm up act pretending. So the headliners, pretty humiliating.



So you might expect Joe Biden would be annoyed by this, but he wasn't fazed in the slightest, assuming he understood what happened. In fact, Joe Biden appears to believe that he is in fact running for Vice President. This is real footage from yesterday.



JOE BIDEN (D), DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL NOMINEE: The Harris-Biden administration is going to relaunch that effort and keep pushing further to make it easier for military spouses of veterans to find meaningful careers.



CARLSON: The Harris-Biden ministration. It's worth noting that Joe Biden appears to be reading from a teleprompter, naturally, as he said those words, so maybe the campaign has just gone ahead and made it official.

Maybe this is how they're fighting the patriarchy. It's the Harris-Biden ticket. Joe Biden is just along for the ride.



Judge Jeanine Pirro is a FOX News host, author of the book, "Don't Lie to Me" and stop trying to steal our freedom. We're happy to have her on tonight. Judge, thanks for coming on.



So is it better just to be honest about it and say, yes, I mean, it's the -

- it's the Kamala or however we're pronouncing her name now. Hey, it's the Harris-Biden administration. Does that work?



JEANINE PIRRO, FOX NEWS CHANNEL HOST, JUSTICE WITH JUDGE JEANINE: That's right. That's right. Well, you know, there are Freudian slips, Tucker, that are accidental; and then there are slips that are not inadvertent. And the fact that she says, you know, the Harris administration with Joe Biden, you know, as President, it's clear, I mean, she knows what she is saying.



And then you have to say to yourself, wait a minute, has this been the plan all along? Like what's going on behind closed doors? And what are they not telling us? And maybe President Trump was right when he talked about Joe Biden being the Trojan horse in the election.



And it's really more interesting when the next day, I think, it's 24 hours later, Joe Biden comes out and he says, yes, the Harris-Biden administration and he is reading a teleprompter, but it doesn't connect, which is a sad comment on his mental acuity.



So neither of them really correct it, but they just kind of go along with it. And you have to wonder, has this been the plan all along? So, it is just crazy.



CARLSON: Well, maybe after she said it and kind of laid down the marker after she announced in public, it is, in fact, the Harris-Biden administration, that he decided to be sexist to try and correct her and just kind of had to roll with it at that point.



PIRRO: Oh, yes, yes, you're probably right. And probably Joe Biden said to himself, I've got to be careful about this patriarchy and make it matriarchy. Yes, you've got it, Tucker.



CARLSON: It is so awesome when they have to follow the rolls. So Kamala Harris also said that she is proud of Jacob Blake. That's the guy who was shot after fighting with the police in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Apparently, he was going for his knife when he was shot.



She even met with Jacob Blake's family last week. Here's a clip of Kamala Harris after that meeting. Watch.



HARRIS: They're an incredible family and what they've endured and they just do it with such dignity and grace and you know, they're carrying the weight of a lot of voices on their shoulders.



QUESTION: And what was the message that you shared with him and his family?



HARRIS: Just one to express concern for their, you know, wellbeing and of course, for their brother and their sense of wellbeing, and to let them know that they have support.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: So as we told you, Jacob Blake's father is like a lunatic actually, read his social media posts and a totally open bigot. Kamala Harris apparently doesn't think anything about it. In fact, she thinks that's worth praising.



Meanwhile, she has not visited the families of the LA Sheriff's Deputies who just shot in the face on Saturday in Compton. Why do you think that is, Judge? Why isn't she taking time out of her busy schedule in the Harris administration to visit the families of those Deputies?



PIRRO: Let me make the facts clear on Jacob Blake in case anyone forgot them. There was an outstanding warrant for Jacob Blake when the police were called on August 23rd, the day that he was shot. That outstanding open warrant was for felony sexual assault, trespassing, and domestic violence.



The day that Jacob Blake went to that scene where he was ultimately arrested, he -- there was an order from the court prohibiting him from being at that scene.



He stole car keys from the individual that he had previously been accused of molesting and for whom an order of protection had been issued. He was told to drop a knife and he did not drop the knife. He had one of the police officers in a headlock. He ended up being shot.



Now for Kamala Harris, let's make one thing clear. She was a DA and she was the Attorney General of the State of California. When you're in law enforcement, it's in your blood, you do not lose it. But this woman is a chameleon. She changes from pro-law enforcement to pro-criminal.



The fact that she would visit that family and talk to them about how wonderful they are, and I'm not even talking about Compton yet. She didn't visit the victim in that case. The victim was hysterical. She was crying.

She was worried about her own children. I mean, this was a nightmare scenario for her that was repeated again.



Now, let's go to Compton. You've got two cops. One who is a woman with a six-year-old child. The other is a recent rookie, a graduate from the rookie school. The fact that she wouldn't make a phone call or even talk about them indicates a side that she has taken.



She's in favor of Black Lives Matter. She's anti-law enforcement. She's in favor of defunding the police. Her silence in this situation where people are hoping that police die, they are supporting the massacre, the attempted murder of these two officers tells me that her silence is acceptance and for the American -- for all of us, it tells us what's coming in a Harris- Biden administration.



CARLSON: You make a very good point.



PIRRO: This is a woman who despises law enforcement.



CARLSON: She supports Black Lives Matter. Black Lives Matter has endorsed the murder of police officers. I mean, it's kind of that simple. And thank you for reminding us of that because that's true.



PIRRO: Yes.



CARLSON: Judge Jeanine Pirro, great to see you.



PIRRO: It is true and it's -- thank you. Good to be on, Tucker.



CARLSON: If you've got kids in school, you'll know that schools are suddenly completely out of control. One elementary school we're going to tell you about tonight has told kids that their parents are racists if they support the police. One of those parents joins us after the break.



CARLSON: Gladwyne Elementary School in Pennsylvania outside Philadelphia is now requiring fourth and fifth graders to read something called "Not My

Idea: A Book about Whiteness." It teaches children that their parents are racist if they defend the police or complain about protesters who are blocking the road.



The book also says that people who don't watch media reports about police shootings are complicit in racism. The school's Cultural Proficiency Committee has mandated several other programs for young children, including classes that teach kindergarteners that just asking other people questions can be racist.



We reached out to the Lower Merion School District which includes Gladwyne Elementary. It's one of the richest school districts in the nation and they responded to us this way, quote: "The Lower Merion School District fully supports the ongoing implementation of an anti-racist curriculum in its schools and encourages the use of developmentally appropriate books that raise awareness of the very real issues of racism and privilege."



In other words, "Up yours. This is what we're doing." So why are parents allowing schools to teach their own children to hate them for the color of their skin?



Elana Fishbein is the mother of a student who attended Gladwyne Elementary.

She since moved out that child out of the district for obvious reasons. She joins us tonight.



Thanks so much for coming on. I appreciate it.



So tell us your experience with this school and what our viewers may not know, it is a fairly well-known school district and known for having excellent schools. But you moved your child out. Why?



ELANA FISHBEIN, CONCERNED PARENT: Indeed, in fact, many people move to our area because of the quality of the education in public schools.



Actually, I have two kids there. Last year, they were second grade and fourth grade, and this has been going on now for a while. This is not something new that started right now.



Little by little, the school has been introducing different subjects that we were concerned about. And I raised my concern with the principal, with teachers, with the counselors, and they kind of brushed it off.



But just before the end of the school year, literally two days before the end of the school year, as a result of all the unrest and riots, they introduced what as you rightfully called, a cultural proficiency curriculum and a lesson plan.



And that lesson plan included the books that you mentioned as well as others. And when my husband and I were looking at the program, we were totally alarmed and obviously, we opted our kids out of the lessons.



As the school year finished, we wrote a letter to the Superintendent of our Lower Merion School District, as well as to the principal and the School Board and they totally ignored us.



In that letter, we actually questioned the validity of this kind of teaching and emphasizing that in fact, this teaching, turned Martin Luther King's teaching upside down.



CARLSON: Yes. That's right.



FISHBEIN: All of those years, there have been teaching our kids about the beautiful philosophy of Martin Luther King's and they were rejoicing in this kind of teaching. And all of a sudden, this is totally turning it upside down.



CARLSON: That's right.



FISHBEIN: And we received no reply to our concern and therefore, I decided a few weeks later to post my letter to the Superintendent on the Facebook of the parents' school Facebook page and I was totally taken by the harsh criticism.



And in fact, in some places, I told them that they are like lynching me of some parents. And these kinds of criticism, and obviously, as you know, the kind of name they call us, racist, not in our school, et cetera.



The interesting thing though and that's what launched -- that's what created our movement, the interesting thing is that those were the vocal voices. I received at the same time, a lot of e-mails and messages from grandparents and families that supported me, but also at the same time, the thread throughout those messages was, we are afraid to talk. We are afraid to resist.



CARLSON: Well, thank God that you weren't. And by the way, all of those good liberals love immigrants until they're disobedient, I noticed and then they attack you.



Elana Fishbein, thank you so much for telling your story on our show and for your bravery. We need more of it -- much more of it. Appreciate it.



FISHBEIN: I hope I can just mention that we created the movement called No Left Turn in Education, and you can find us on Facebook as well as in the internet. It is very simple to remember. It is a traffic sign of no left turn. No left turn in education.



CARLSON: Amen. Elana Fishbein, thanks.



Well, kind of a hilarious moment on the campaign trail yesterday, Joe Biden trying to woo Hispanic voters in Florida with the help of his cell phone and a song about sex.



Mark Steyn watching avidly from home joins us next to assess how it went.

We will be right back.



CARLSON: Yesterday, in an event in Florida, Joe Biden's handlers gave him something called a cell phone and told him to play a song by the name of "Despacito."



BIDEN: I just have one thing to say. Hang on, everybody. All right.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: There you go. Dance a little bit, Joe. Come on.



BIDEN: I'll tell you what, if I had the talent of any one of these people I'd be -- I'd be elected President by acclamation.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: Hold on here, says Joe Biden. Not clear if Joe Biden speaks Spanish, but if he did, he will know the lyrics include this quote, "I want you to breathe your neck slowly. Let me tell you things in your ears." No question one of Joe Biden's favorite songs.



That was more authentic, though, than when Elizabeth Warren discovered beer and her husband, remember?



SEN. ELIZABETH WARREN (D-MA): Hold on a sec. I'm going to get me a beer.

Hey, my husband Bruce is now in here. You want a beer?



BRUCE MANN, HUSBAND OF SEN. ELIZABETH WARREN: No, I'll pass on the beer for now.



WARREN: I'm going to pull that stool and sit down.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: Falsest thing that's ever happened in human history? Close, but the prize goes to the Democratic Party's Grand Master of Falseness, the great Gospel singer, Hillary Clinton.



HILLARY CLINTON, FORMER PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: I don't feel no ways tired. I've come too far from where I started from. Nobody told me that the road would be easy.



CARLSON: He's just sick and tired of being sick and tired. Preach it, Hillary. They'll say anything. Mark Steyn only says what he believes and that's why we let him. Mark Steyn, who is the falsest person in the Democratic Party?



MARK STEYN, AUTHOR AND COLUMNIST: Well, let's eliminate Elizabeth Warren, because I'm effete sinister, rootless foreigner and I can do a -- I'm going to get me a beer -- that's better than Elizabeth Warren, so she is out immediately.



Joe Biden playing a song that he never heard of until he stepped out on stage by an artist he has never heard on until he stepped out on stage, that's actually a lot of what the Democratic problem was last time.



You recall the night before the election. They had that big rally with Jay- Z and all the cool cats in Philadelphia and it didn't work for them.



The best reaction to this in fairness is George W. Bush, 20 years ago, he was asked to take a pop test and the first question was, what do you think of Madonna? And he said, I'm not into pop music. That's what a healthy secure man in his late 70s like Biden would do.



It's completely -- and by the way, it's not good for the pop stars, too.

The gold standard, again, 20 years ago Al Gore went up to Courtney Love of the pop group, Hole, I think it was at that time, and said, "I am a big fan." And she said, "Yes, right, Al. Name a song."



No self-respecting popstar wants to be pandered to by geezer politicians.

And so -- and again, I'll give you one more, Tucker.



The gold standard on this, 1956, Sinatra gives a speech at the Democratic Convention in favor of Adlai Stevenson. No one remembers a word of the speech, but at the end of it, Sam Rayburn, the Speaker of the House, third most powerful man in American politics claps his hand on Sinatra shoulder, and Sinatra with the microphone still on says, "Hands off the threads, creep." hands off the threads, creep, is actually a better attitude for the celebrity class than pandering to these politicians. It's not good for either of them.



CARLSON: If you write a memoir, and we're praying that you do, I hope it will be called "Hands off the threads, creep."



STEYN: Right, that would actually be a good show. That would be a good celebrity political show, too, for some enterprising cable that were to launch. That's a good title for it, Tucker.



CARLSON: Hands off the threads, creep. Oh, I love it so much. Mark Steyn, great to see you. Thank you.



STEYN: Thanks a lot, Tucker.



CARLSON: Is it possible and Republicans are hoping for this, that there is a silent majority of voters for the current President? Well, there is some information we don't know what's going to happen, but there may be quite a few people who are forming and aren't saying. We have it for you next.



CARLSON: The worst thing about American politics by far is identity politics, splitting 350 million people into little verticals, little demographics, we hate doing it, but that's the way these things are measured. So we've got to tell you that according to new surveys, the President is now leading Joe Biden -- we didn't expect this -- among Hispanic voters in Florida.



He is also virtually tied with Joe Biden among voters who identify as gay.

I didn't expect that either.



What's changed since 2016?



Eddie Scarry is the author of the book, "Privileged Victims: How America's Culture Fascist Hijacked the Country and Elevated its Worst People." Great book, the title is true. Eddie, thanks for coming on. These are big changes. What accounts for them, do you think?



EDDIE SCARRY, AUTHOR: I think that like many other voters, I mean, like you were just saying I hate to segment people into different identities and who is black and who is gay and who is -- but I think that it's a lot of the same thing that we're looking at -- if we're just talking about gays, we're looking at cities run by Democrats, liberals, states, democratic mayors, Democratic governors, and we're seeing them go up in flames and gay people are kind of inherently afraid of violence for I think reasons that should be obvious.



So I think seeing that has scared a lot of people and they're looking for someone to -- they're looking for protection from somebody and we've seen Joe Biden for the last, I guess two or three months, kind of excuse, if not outright encourage what's been going on.



And then here's -- I want to say that this is a little bit of news, I think for maybe your viewers, if not for you, because you've lived in D.C. for a long time is that the Capitol Hill, meaning the staff on Capitol Hill, not the representatives or the senators, the staff.



The staff is very, actually very gay on both sides. But the Republican side is actually gayer than the Democratic side, and the thing is that the Republican side, and they're very, very discreet about the fact that they're Republicans. So you have these Republicans who finally are coming out and saying, you know what, I'm tired of this. I'm tired of seeing what's going on around the country.



And you know what, Trump is the one who at least says we've had enough of this, too. So that's what they're looking at.



CARLSON: I think that's -- I think, in the end, that's what matters. Is this person going to improve my life? Is this person going to really hurt me? I mean, that matters more than any of these stupid symbolic appeals playing dumb tunes on your iPhone or whatever.



I think it's a really -- it's a really fair point you make. Eddie Scarry.

Thanks a lot for coming on tonight.



SCARRY: Thanks, Tucker.



CARLSON: That's it for us. Amazingly, it went so fast.



We'll be back tomorrow and every night at eight. The show that's the sworn enemy of lying, pomposity, smugness and groupthink.



And guess what's next? That's not all because Sean Hannity takes over live.



