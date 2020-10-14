Sen. Hawley: Big Tech and billionaires have 'stranglehold' over our country

This is a rush transcript from “Tucker Carlson Tonight" September 22, 2020. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

TUCKER CARLSON, FOX NEWS HOST: Donald Trump speaking at a rally in Moon Township, Pennsylvania this evening. We're 48 days out from the election.

In the meantime, though, good evening, and welcome to TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT.



Last month, much of the City of Kenosha, Wisconsin burned to the ground. No one expected that to happen. Kenosha was not a hotbed of unrest. It all began very suddenly, when police tried to arrest a man with a long criminal record called Jacob Blake. Blake was wanted on felony sexual assault charges.



Blake resisted arrest. He fought with police. They Tasered him, he kept resisting and then apparently police say he reached for a knife. Police then shot him in response.



Blake survived, but the city did not. The media immediately described Blake's shooting as racially motivated. There was no evidence that that was true. There still isn't any evidence that's true.



But riots broke out in response as if on cue. Mobs of Biden voters destroyed businesses and churches. They torched car lots and furniture stores. What had been a peaceful middle class city was destroyed. Here's what it looked like.



[VIDEO CLIP PLAYS]



CARLSON: This went on for days. Hamstrung by local politicians, police did little to stop the destruction. A small number of citizens decided to fill the vacuum. One of them was a 17-year-old from suburban Chicago called Kyle Rittenhouse. On Tuesday, August 25th, Rittenhouse finished his shift as a lifeguard in Kenosha. Video shows he spent part of that day cleaning graffiti from the walls of the local high school.



Rittenhouse then went downtown with a rifle to try to protect a car dealership that had been attacked by mobs the night before. What happened next destroyed Kyle Rittenhouse's life. It also ended the lives of two other people.



Kyle Rittenhouse apparently shot three people, total; two of them fatally.

His attorneys argue that Kyle Rittenhouse acted in self-defense.

Prosecutors in Wisconsin charged him with first-degree murder. So what is the truth about what happened that night?



This is one of those rare cases when we might be able to reach firm conclusions about that before the trial. There was an enormous amount of video shot that night in Kenosha mostly by citizens with iPhones. We have video of all three of the shootings Kyle Rittenhouse was involved in.



Critically, we also have video of the moments that preceded those shootings

-- the context. We've already showed some of that video to you, but tonight, we're going to show you more. New never before seen footage of Kyle Rittenhouse in Kenosha.



Now what you're about to see comes from the nonprofit, Fight Back that was formed by Rittenhouse's defamation attorney, Lin Wood.



For the last month, there's been an enormous amount of propaganda surrounding this case, and virtually all of it has come from the left.

Congresswoman Ayanna Presley of Massachusetts, for example, denounced Kyle Rittenhouse as, quote, "a white supremacist domestic terrorist." Now there's no evidence that is true. There never has been any evidence. It's a lie so far as we know.



So the question is, what else are they lying about? Tonight, we're going to show you context from that night and we're going to let you decide what happened.



Here to begin is video of Kyle Rittenhouse hours before the shootings took place. Now again, what you're about to see comes from a group, a nonprofit founded by Kyle Rittenhouse's defamation attorney. Here it is.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE (voice over): To prevent the total destruction of their community, good Samaritans united to guard local businesses. Among them was 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse.



KYLE RITTENHOUSE, 17-YEAR-OLD CHARGED WITH FIRST-DEGREE MURDER: Some people are getting injured. Our job is to protect this business and part of my job is also I would -- if there's somebody hurt, I'm running into harm's way. That's why I have my rifle because I need to protect myself obviously.



But I also have my med kit.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE (voice over): Earlier that day, Rittenhouse volunteered to remove graffiti from Reuther Central High School in Kenosha.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: That was the day, and then night came, Kyle Rittenhouse found himself in downtown Kenosha in the middle of a riot. He wound up face to face with a convicted child molester called Joseph Rosenbaum. Rosenbaum was there protesting on behalf of BLM apparently he was committing arson.



What happened next between the two of them is graphic. But if you want to understand how Joseph Rosenbaum died that night, it's important to see it here. It is.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE (voice over): Joseph Rosenbaum is seen starting more fires. Around that same time, Kyle Rittenhouse is spotted running with a fire extinguisher. With his face concealed, Rosenbaum emerges chasing after Rittenhouse. A single gunshot is fired by a protester identified as Alexander Blaine.



From this angle, we see the muzzle flash of Blaine's handgun. Seconds later, Kyle Rittenhouse is pinned between parked cars. Directly in front of Rittenhouse, armed with bats and other weapons, a mob is forming a barricade.



With no way out and no way to know who fired that shot, Rittenhouse turns to face Rosenbaum.



Kyle Rittenhouse fired four shots.



Seconds later, three additional shots are fired by an unknown shooter. One bullet graze Joseph Rosenbaum's head, another penetrated his right groin, his left thigh and his back.



With a total of eight shots fired. It remains unclear that all four Rosenbaum's wounds were caused by Rittenhouse.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: So to restate what we know, Kyle Rittenhouse fired four shots initially that night, another four were fired. We still don't know who fired them all. No one else has been arrested or charged.



At this point, the mob turns on Kyle Rittenhouse. They assault him. It is clear they planned to kill him. Kyle Rittenhouse runs. They follow.

Rittenhouse trips and falls. They attack him, he shoots. It's all on video.

Watch.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Hey, what are you doing? Have you shot somebody?



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I'm going to get the police.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: An unidentified protester strikes Rittenhouse in the head, knocking his hat off. Rittenhouse trips and falls to the ground.

Another protester attempts to jump on Rittenhouse, who then fires two shots into the air. With blunt force, another protester strikes Rittenhouse in the back of the head with a sharp edge of a skateboard then reaches for the rifle.



Rittenhouse fires a single shot, striking the man in the chest.



A third protester fakes as if he is surrendering, then suddenly advances with a handgun aimed at Rittenhouse. A single shot strikes the man's right bicep.



While visiting him in the hospital, a friend of Grosskreutz posted the following photo and statement on social media. "I just talked to Gaige Grosskreutz, too. His only regret was not killing the kid and hesitating to pull the gun before emptying the entire mag into him."



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: So that's what happened that night in Kenosha, August 25, 2020.

It's on camera. You can assess for yourself what you think of it.



As we said, as of tonight, only Kyle Rittenhouse has been charged in those shootings. It turns out, there was more than one. So the question before the court is, did Kyle Rittenhouse commit first-degree murder? Or was it something else? Was it as his lawyers say, self-defense?



Judge Jeanine Pirro is the host of "Justice with Judge Jeanine" on the FOX News Channel, the author of "Don't Lie to Me: And Stop Trying to Steal our Freedom." She has studied this video and we're happy to have her on tonight.



Judge, thanks so much for coming on. You've studied this. You've of course spent a lot of time in courtrooms. What do you make of it? What does this add to what we know about what happened?



JEANINE PIRRO, FOX NEWS CHANNEL HOST, JUSTICE WITH JUDGE JEANINE: Well, first of all, thank God for the video. It puts truth to the lies and light to the darkness. You know the media grabs on to a narrative irrespective of what the facts are and they repeat it over and over and they don't care about the lives that are ruined in the meantime.



But what this video shows is a clear demonstration of at the very least a need for self-defense, and I think the DA in this case should be very worried, in fact that he would be able to bring charges -- all of these charges in less than 48 hours is very disturbing. How could he possibly interview all the witnesses? And everything about this case suggests that Kyle went there to help. He had no intent -- and they claim that he's part of a militia. He is a vigilante. He's a white supremacist. He is none of that stuff.



He went to help. His intent is clear in everything he says and does. He says, "I'm coming here to help." And then after the first shot when he is being chased by Rosenbaum who was furious, because he is putting out the fires and he mistakes him for someone earlier. You know, he then stops and he has got a decision to make.



He's got a bunch of people in front of him with bats and weapons, Rosenbaum, who is threatening him, and he turns around and Rosenbaum ends up getting shot. We still don't know if Kyle did the kill shot because we can't get the autopsy or the ballistic reports yet.



But if you move on to the second shooting, what you realize is this kid is not a mass murderer. There were several times he could have continued shooting. Twice, he shot in the air. Once he turned around, and the guy put his hands up, he didn't shoot him. He kept moving.



He put his hands up, he tried to get the police's attention. He tried to call the police for help. Everything about what he said and what he did indicates that he is not someone who went there with the intent to kill.



Now what this DA should recognize is this: there is no shame in exonerating a defendant if he is not guilty. In fact, a prosecutor's job is to make sure that we do not wrongly convict the innocent as much as it is a job to make sure that we convict the guilty.



CARLSON: Let me ask you two questions. One, the only reason this was going on in the first place, these riots were occurring is because politicians in Kenosha pulled the police back and allowed them to happen and into that vacuum moved people like Kyle Rittenhouse with firearms.



So the politicians in Kenosha are responsible for everything that happened that night during the riots. They allowed it to happen. When are they going to be punished for that?



PIRRO: Well, you know, they're not going to be punished. But this is an example of what can happen to anyone. Because when the police stand down, and in this video, you see, there's a lot of action yelling fires, the police aren't putting the fires down. The police are down the street if you watch this video.



This young kid is putting a fire out, another person is pointing a fire out. And you know whether the police were told to stand down, they're all Democrats. That's what we know. The mayor is a Democrat, the DA is a Democrat; and this can happen in any town to any one of us when the left comes in with lawlessness, and we're simply trying to protect our property.



Kyle Rittenhouse has been villainized here, and he has been demonized. And I think it should be just the opposite. Thank God for the video and the fact that we are able to identify what went on.



And what's curious, Tucker, is the fact that just about everybody here has a criminal record and I understand that one person's name is not truly his name. It's an alias and his real name suggests he has got a rap sheet a mile long.



These are people with guns coming to protest, looking for trouble. This young kid is an innocent man. He is looking to help. He is you know -- he is all-American and he is trying to just make sure his town is safe.



CARLSON: Meanwhile, the guy who pointed a gun at him and later said he wanted to kill him has not been charged with anything, which tells you a lot about how justice operates in Kenosha. Jeanine Pirro, great to see you.

Thank you.



PIRRO: Right. Good to see you, Tucker.



CARLSON: Well, last night on this show, we told you the truth about certain billionaires, politically active billionaires trying to influence the way justice is meted out in this country by buying local DA races.



Well, that upset other billionaires, at least, in Silicon Valley and they tried to suppress and censor our video. We will explain it after the break.



CARLSON: A lot of cities aren't really enforcing the law anymore. In places like Portland and San Francisco and Philadelphia, violent crimes are sometimes treated like traffic violations. Why is that?



Well, last night on the show, we pointed out that billionaire ideologues like George Soros have spent millions of dollars on local district attorney races. Their goal is to replace prosecutors who prosecute with partisan operatives who prevent the enforcement of the law.



Criminals commit crimes, police arrest them. Soros backed DAs release them.

That is not a conspiracy theory. We have watched it happen again and again.

People die as a result. Our society degrades as a result. Things fall apart.



Why does George Soros want that? We have no idea and we're not going to speculate. But we can say with certainty that George Soros has done this to the rest of us. It is a matter of public record.



Soros and his lawyers hate it when Americans point that out. They've intimidated many news organizations into silence on the subject. They don't think you have a right to notice what George Soros is doing to your country. We disagree with that, so we pointed it out.



Immediately after we did, Soros's fellow billionaires came riding to his rescue. Twitter slapped a warning label on our video from last night's show. They claim to contain, quote, "sensitive content."



For context, there are porn feeds on Twitter, huge porn feeds with graphic video and more than a million followers that have no such warnings from Twitter. So hardcore pornography is fine, let your kids watch, but criticizing George Soros is obscene.



We asked Twitter about this. They claimed it was all a mistake. They always claim that, they're liars. Twitter didn't block rioters from sharing the location of Mitch McConnell's house, but stating obvious facts about George Soros, Twitter's algorithm said that was dangerous content.



This is censorship, obviously. But more than that, it's a metaphor for what is happening to our country and to our politics. America's grotesquely distorted economy is making a tiny group of people richer than anyone has ever been in human history. Those people suddenly run everything, including our elections. They are subverting our political system, far more brazenly, and with much greater effect than that dastardly Vladimir Putin ever dreamed of doing.



Our billionaire class is the real threat to democracy. That's obvious if you think about it, which is why you're told you're not allowed to think about it. Twitter won't let you. Democrats never even mention it. It wasn't so long ago that Joe Biden used to lecture us about getting money out of politics. Remember that?



As recently as last year, Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren hounded Michael Bloomberg on stage for trying to buy the Democratic nomination. In case you've forgotten, here it is.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



SEN. BERNIE SANDERS (I-VT): The fundamental problem in this country is the power that the billionaire class has over the economic and political life of this country.



SEN. ELIZABETH WARREN (D-MA): I don't think any billionaire ought to be able to do it, and I don't think people who suck up to billionaires in order to fund their campaigns ought to do it.



SANDERS: One person, one vote, not billionaires buying elections.



WARREN: We've got billionaires who think they can just buy an election.

Case in point Michael Bloomberg.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: Bernie Sanders may be an extremist, but he was right. Elizabeth Warren may be a fake Indian who doesn't know how to drink beer, but she was right, too. Warren doesn't talk about that anymore.



Michael Bloomberg has promised to spend more than $100 million to make Joe Biden President, one man spending a hundred million dollars in a single presidential election. But that's just the beginning of what Michael Bloomberg is doing. Bloomberg is also spending tens of millions of dollars to elect Democrats to the House of Representatives.



And then today we learned that Bloomberg has raised $16 million to pay the court fines for 32,000 Hispanic and black Florida voters and apparently choosing them by race who have felony convictions. Why is he doing this?

Well, Bloomberg advisers just admitted it out loud, quote, "It immediately activates tens of thousands of voters who are predisposed to vote for Joe Biden."



Cynical? Scary? Yes. It is.



What does Elizabeth Warren have to say about that? About Bloomberg trying to buy this election? Well, nothing. Of course. Apparently, it's fine now.



And what about our pampered revolutionary from suburban Westchester, Sandy Cortez? Cortez has told us she doesn't think billionaires should exist unless they're giving her power, in which case she slobbers all over them just like everyone else.



Again, it didn't used to be this way. Democrats used to pretend that they cared about democracy. Once again, we refer you to last year's primary debates.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



WARREN: The mayor just recently had a fundraiser that was held in a wine cave full of crystals and served $900.00 a bottle wine. Billionaires in wine caves should not pick the next President of the United States.



PETE BUTTIGIEG (D), FORMER MAYOR OF SOUTH BEND, INDIANA: This is the problem with issuing purity tests you cannot yourself pass. Senator, your net worth is 100 times mine. We need the support from everybody who is committed to helping us defeat Donald Trump.



WARREN: I do not sell access to my time. I don't you call time, millionaires and billionaires.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: I don't do call time with millionaires and billionaires. Oh, yes, you do. In fact, that's now the entire Joe Biden for President Campaign -- call time with millionaires and billionaires.



The dozen people who gave the legal maximum to the Joe Biden victory fund

$620,000.00 check required, half of them came from Silicon Valley and you'll recognize many of their names. Billionaires, in fact, like Facebook co-founder Dustin Moscovitz; Zynga founder, Mark Pincus; Steve Jobs's widow, Laurene Powell Jobs.



What's interesting is that all of these people are -- and we checked -- white. They're also clearly highly privileged. And here's the funny thing, somehow there aren't BLM protests outside of their homes accusing them of white privilege. Why is that? Because unlike blue collar police officers or your third grader sitting through yet another lecture on white supremacy and privilege, these people are funding the Democratic Party. So they're immune from all that. See how that works.



You get yelled at and humiliated, maybe fired. Your son can't get a job because he is the wrong color, but billionaires get a total pass. In fact, they're heroes. They're not privileged. They're heroes.



Wall Street gets the same deal. Big Finance is so overwhelmingly for Joe Biden, that Biden's handlers demanded a minimum of a million dollars before you even show up for a virtual event.



But wait a minute, you may be asking. Haven't Democrats promised to police Wall Street? How can they police Wall Street if they are the choice of Wall Street? Well, pay no attention to the details, says Joe Biden. He's on your side.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JOE BIDEN (D), DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL NOMINEE: I really do view this campaign as a campaign between Scranton and Park Avenue, and I really mean it.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: Joe Biden really means it. In other words, he is lying. We checked the numbers. Joe Biden's campaign has raised more than a million dollars from donors living on -- that's right -- Park Avenue.



The Trump campaign by contrast has raised just $127,000.00 from the same area, about one-tenth. In case you're wondering, by the way, Biden hasn't raised nearly as much from people in Scranton, even "The Washington Post"

had to ultimately admit what's going on quote, "While Biden publicly calls out Wall Street excesses and promises to rein them in, Biden staffers privately are reassuring industry leaders that he won't focus on the issue in office." End quote.



One investment bank reported the Biden campaign quote, " ... basically said, 'Listen, this is just an exercise to keep the Elizabeth Warren people happy and don't read too much into it.'" Yes, it's fine.



We also shouldn't read too much into Joe Biden's pledge not to take funding from lobbyists or corporate PACs. It turns out fundraising data shows that's a lie, too. One of Biden's top advisers, a man called Steve Ricchetti is in fact a longtime pharmaceutical lobbyist. So we know what's happening here. Joe Biden has said on camera what Big Money does to the political process. Watch this.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JOE BIDEN (D), DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL NOMINEE: Lobbyists are bad people.

Special interest groups are not bad people. But guess what? They are corrosive. People who accept money from them aren't bad people, but it is human nature.



You go out, Lynn, and bundle $250,000.00 for me, all legal, and then you call me after an election, Joe, I'd like to come and talk to you about something. You didn't buy me, but it is human nature. You helped me? I'm going to say sure, Lynn. Come on in.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: Oh. That's the old Joe Biden and that's as close to an admission of political corruption as you will ever see on camera. Maybe Twitter will put a warning on it at some point.



Josh Hawley is the Senator from Missouri. It's fair to say no one in the Senate has done more to fight tech censorship than he has. We're happy to have him on tonight. Senator, thanks so much for coming on.



So rich people have always had disproportionate influence on everything, including politics and restaurant reservations. And you know, everything.

But it does seem like we're in a moment now, where a tiny group of the richest people in history are having a wildly disproportionate effect on this race. Am I imagining that?



SEN. JOSH HAWLEY (R-MO): You're not imagining it and that those people control the Big Tech companies, those people are going to buy in the case of George Soros every District Attorney in the United States of America.

You just look at Soros. He spent $17 million since 2015 alone trying to buy district attorneys, and he has had tremendous success in my home State of Missouri and St. Louis, in Philadelphia, Florida, and Texas.



Look all around the country, and now Big Tech, Tucker, wants to silence any criticism of George Soros and what he is doing. It's the same group of people, as you point out the billionaire class, who have become radical leftists, or coddling radical leftists. It's no wonder that the average working person in this country feels like they're shut out of the deal.

They don't have any voice, and this is why.



CARLSON: I can't think of a rich person who has had a greater effect on the way Americans live in the way American society operates in my lifetime than George Soros. And yet, news organizations have been bullied into not mentioning that, because somehow billionaires get a pass. How does that work? And why should we allow tech companies to cover for a fellow billionaire who is changing our country?



HAWLEY: And we shouldn't and that's exactly the point. I mean, to have the idea that Big Tech now will not permit you or any other journalist to cover what Soros is trying to do, to bring scrutiny to what he is trying to do in purchasing district attorneys, and by the way, it's no coincidence, Tucker as you pointed out that these same District Attorneys that he has bought and funded are the ones who refuse to prosecute rioters, refuse to prosecute looters. They are the ones where crime is exploding, the cities where crime is exploding all over our country.



And yet, if you try to scrutinize that, if you try to raise questions, now Big Tech is putting their thumb on the scale and saying no, you can't cover it. No, you can't raise the questions.



This is why, Tucker, this alliance of Big Government and Big Tech and the billionaire class needs to be broken up. These people have a stranglehold increasingly on our news in this country, on our communication in this country. They want to have a stranglehold on our politics, and it's time we put a stop to it.



CARLSON: George Soros is the victim here. So you can't criticize him. No, actually, we're the victims here. Billionaires are not victims. We're the victim. That's true.



Senator Hawley, great to see you. Thank you for everything you've been doing. I appreciate it.



HAWLEY: Thank you.



CARLSON: So for years, Joe Biden has defended our constitutional system.

He has opposed court packing. Yesterday, he changed his mind, which seems like he did. We'll tell you what he said.



CARLSON: For at least 15 years going back to 2005, and maybe earlier, but to 2005 that we can be certain of, Joe Biden has publicly opposed expanding the size of the Supreme Court to pack it with more Democrats.



When he ran for the Democratic presidential nomination, Biden was consistent. Just last year, he said the Democrats would quote, "live to rule that day" if they packed the Supreme Court, as Franklin Roosevelt tried to do in the 30s and had to stop because of backlash in the public that hated the idea. Biden separately said the court would lose all credibility if Democrats did that.



Well, yesterday, Joe Biden changed his mind, air quotes around the word mind, of course, or probably more accurately, his handlers told him to say something different, so he did.



Ask whether you'd support loading the bench with left-wing activists, as Chuck Schumer has demanded. Biden said it was, quote, "a legitimate question." He then refused to say whether he supported it or not, he wasn't going to give an answer because it would, quote, "shift the focus" and quote, "change the subject" from other issues like whether Donald Trump should be able to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg.



Change the subject? What other subject is there? Joe Biden is running to be President of the United States. He may not be aware of that, but he is.

Voters, once again overwhelmingly oppose the idea of tearing down our third branch of government by packing the Supreme Court, making it a purely political operation, even more than it already is.



It's a popular solution in some circles on Twitter and in the universities, the root of all poison and that's about it. Everybody else knows it would destroy our government. It's not even a controversial point.



Last year, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, easily the most left-wing jurist in generations acknowledged that court packing would wreck the court. Watch.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



RUTH BADER GINSBURG, U.S. SUPREME COURT JUSTICE: I have heard that there are some people on the Democratic side who would like to increase the number of judges. I think that was a bad idea when President Franklin Delano Roosevelt tried to pack the court.



If anything, it would make the court appear partisan, it would be one side saying when we're in power, it was only to enlarge the number.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



CARLSON: Yes, like, really what we need to do in this moment is wreck more of our ancient institutions, please. Even Ruth Bader Ginsburg understood that was insane and destructive.



But now the lunatics who order us to follow her deathbed dying wishes, want to ignore her actual expressed wishes from last year. And without any protest, Joe Biden is going along with it, because he thinks, well, who knows what he thinks or if he does.



If you needed more evidence that Joe Biden isn't a candidate so much as a pawn for partisans who are trying to get back in power at any cost -- there you have it. For eight days this month, by the way, Joe Biden's handlers shut him off from the press starting at noon, or earlier than that. That is unprecedented in a presidential campaign with fewer than two months to go.



They don't want you to be able to ask questions of Joe Biden. Maybe he can't handle questions, even basic softball questions he has been getting, including from one reporter at "The Washington Post." Why aren't you angry at Donald Trump? That was an actual question. We don't know why they're hiding him.



One thing we do know for certain, if Joe Biden can't even tell us whether he plans to destroy a branch of our government, he has no business running any branch of government.



Meanwhile, California, our biggest state; easily our pretty state, the state with the biggest economy, the state with an amazing history continues to degrade and fall apart. It's on fire a lot of the time, but the people who run it don't want you to pay any attention to the way they've mismanaged the State of California.



If you paid attention, you might have noticed that for example, California has been giving away millions of dollars this year to scammers making fraudulent unemployment claims. Many of the people committing fraud have come in from out of state. The scam is so well-known there's even a new rap song about it. Here it is.



[VIDEO CLIP PLAYS "EDD" BY NUKE BIZZLE]



CARLSON: In case you couldn't make out the lyrics. Here's one, "You got to sell cocaine, I can just file a claim."



A lot of the frauds taking place in the City of Beverly Hills, in the shopping district, the Rodeo Drive. In Beverly Hills alone, police recovered 129 fraudulently obtained state debit cards intended for people who are unemployed.



Those 129 total were valued at $2.5 million -- all taxpayer money. Cops arrested dozens of the scammers. Now California has suspended new unemployment claims entirely for two weeks.



Lester Friedman is the Mayor of Beverly Hills. He's watched all of this and we're honored to have him on tonight. Mayor Friedman, thanks so much for coming on. Describe if you would -- I think a lot of our viewers aren't aware this is happening -- what has taken place in Beverly Hills recently?



MAYOR LESTER FRIEDMAN, BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA: Well, thank you, Tucker.

Well, what's going on is the EDD cards, which are unemployment based, have been sent out all over the country and they're being spent in our community as well as a lot of communities in the City of Beverly Hills.



CARLSON: What's interesting is -- and ironic and bitterly so -- is that money meant for the unemployed is being spent at some of the most expensive stores in the world in your town.



FRIEDMAN: That's absolutely correct. And it's really unfortunate that people who really needed the money were scammed and it went to people who really didn't need it, and just wanted to obtain funds from the people of the State of California, to the detriment of those who really needed it.



CARLSON: I think it's so interesting that you're talking about this in public, because of course, it helps the economy of your town. Are you offended on principle? I mean, I'm just interested in your motive, and I'm so grateful that you're willing to talk about it. But why are you talking about this? Since it helps your town.



FRIEDMAN: Well, Tucker, it doesn't help anybody. It doesn't help society.

While some merchants may have benefited in the short run because of this, the harm that it did to most of the state is just -- something that should have never, ever happened and that's why we're speaking out about it.



CARLSON: Well, good for you. And the only reason I know about this is because a friend of mine from Beverly Hills called me about it, who is not very political, but he said you should know this and everybody in the whole state knows this is going on. Why didn't authorities in California shut it down earlier?



FRIEDMAN: Well, it took our Police Department to really figure out what the scam was, what it was, was that people from out-of-state primarily because 90 percent -- 90 percent -- of the arrestees are from out-of-state somehow got this information on the Dark Web and we're able to file claims and have the cards sent to them or to addresses within California, pick them up and then use them.



The numbers that you gave, the $2.5 million is really now up to $3.6 million, and our Police Department has also recovered about $450,000.00 worth of actual cash and along the way, there were handguns also that were obtained. So those people were really protecting their territory with those guns. So we're really glad that we were able to get to the bottom of this before anyone else did.



CARLSON: Well, I really appreciate your telling us about this. Mayor Lester Freidman of Beverly Hills, California. Thanks so much.



FRIEDMAN: Thank you.



CARLSON: Well, new details tonight about a dinner, an intimate dinner, that former President Bill Clinton shared with Ghislaine Maxwell -- assuming that's how to pronounce her name -- in 2014. That was years after she was outed for her involvement in the child sex ring, but he had dinner with her anyway. We've got to tell straight ahead.



CARLSON: We are learning a little more today about what Bill Clinton has been doing in his spare time for the past 20 years. In 2014, it turns out he had an intimate dinner with Ghislaine Maxwell in Los Angeles. Maxwell, of course is famous and was famous then for procuring underage girls for sex with Jeffrey Epstein. FOX's Rick Leventhal has details on this story -- Rick.



RICK LEVENTHAL, FOX NEWS CHANNEL SENIOR CORRESPONDENT: Hey, Tucker, Bill Clinton knew Jeffrey Epstein and his accused accomplice, Ghislaine Maxwell for nearly 30 years.



The couple visited the White House, Maxwell reportedly sat front row at Clinton's daughter, Chelsea's wedding and the President was in Epstein's home and office and flew on the disgraced financier's private jet.



Now, "The Daily Beast" reports Clinton invited Maxwell to a cozy dinner with a small circle of high profile friends in 2014 years after it became known Epstein was accused of abusing girls at his Palm Beach mansion and was the target of lawsuits for sex trafficking.



And at the time of the dinner, "The Daily Beast" reports Clinton staffers knew of Maxwell's alleged involvement in Epstein's criminal behavior, arguing about whether she should be invited at all.



Still "The Beast" reports Clinton broke bread with Maxwell at the trendy Crossroads Kitchen, a vegan hotspot on Melrose Avenue here in Los Angeles with other guests including actor Sean Penn and producer, Steve Bing, who committed suicide earlier this year.



"The Beast" reports Maxwell went to the dinner with tech CEO, Scott Borgerson now, rumored to be her husband. One source is quoted as saying, "Think of all the people Clinton knows in LA and Ghislaine gets to attend."



Meanwhile, "The New York Post" reports the top prosecutor in the Virgin Islands is causing panic among many more rich and famous because he is seeking more than 20 years of flight logs to find out who was spending time with Epstein and Maxwell at his private island where countless crimes may have been committed -- Tucker.



CARLSON: Pedo Islands. Rick Leventhal, thanks so much for that.



Tammy Bruce has been following all of this since the very beginning. She is of course the host of "Get Tammy Bruce" which you should on FOX Nation and we're happy to have her on tonight. Hey, Tammy.



TAMMY BRUCE, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CONTRIBUTOR: Thank you. Hi there. Yes, you know, I follow this and nobody else has to get all the toxic crap that the story generates. I mean, it's just awful. Right? So I'm watching it so no one else has to.



Look at this story just came out. This was about a dinner in 2014 and two years for Hillary runs for President, and yet only now it's coming out when the number of people in that restaurant and of course they're all vegetarians because they want to save the planet, and in the meantime, they're sex trafficking.



And as an example, "The Daily Beast" reports that TMZ reported only that Bill Clinton had dinner that night with Sean Penn, one person at the table when already it was a huge story with Maxwell's involvement. We knew it was Epstein, but her involvement in particular.



And there it is, and my sense on this is it now that it is being reported is that there are seasons to what the left wants to deal with. We had a brief moment of the #MeToo Movement. No one else -- everybody else has dropped that like a hot potato except for people like a couple of actresses, Rose McGowan and Evan Rachel Wood, but now it's not -- it's not good. It's passe.



Now the issue of the season is racism. But it's almost as though they use these issues to cover up what else they've been doing or to ignore what they've kept on doing for no one at that restaurant to have reported this or to have said, hey, wait a minute. Ghislaine Maxwell was there -- indicates that for all these years, even with all of this exploding and the Weinstein stuff, nobody said anything. That tells you it is still ingrained. They're still doing it and everything they say they care about has been a fraud.



CARLSON: Very perceptive. It's almost like a cover. Tammy, thank you.



BRUCE: Almost.



CARLSON: Almost. I know, it looks like one. It's funny that way.



BRUCE: Thank you, Tucker.



CARLSON: Great to see you.



Well, another American city is preparing for possible riots and destruction ahead of a court decision that is apparently imminent. What city? What country is this? A live report and all the details just after the break.



CARLSON: The City of Louisville, Kentucky being held hostage tonight by the mob. The city is under a state of emergency ahead of a decision in the Breonna Taylor case. You may remember that case. Officers shot and killed a woman called Breonna Taylor in a crossfire after someone else in the home opened fire on the police. Matt Finn is in Louisville standing by for us tonight. Hey Matt.



MATT FINN, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CORRESPONDENT: Tucker, large portions of Louisville are under complete lockdown right now. City trucks and barricades in place preventing. Traffic police are only allowing essential workers and residents downtown tonight.



In this area, we watched as countless businesses boarded up today, probably hundreds, all in anticipation of a grand jury decision whether to criminally charge the police officers involved in Breonna Taylor's shooting death.



We simply don't know when that decision will come, but based on all the preparations happening in Louisville tonight, an announcement seems imminent.



The Federal Courthouse was also boarded up and closed. The Governor says he is ready to deploy the National Guard. Protesters demand the three officers be arrested and charged with homicide. One officer was fired. The other two are still on the job.



Breonna Taylor's family and attorneys demand the officers be charged with a minimum of second-degree manslaughter, but legal experts we talked to here say it is certainly possible some or all three officers may not be charged with homicide, and that could spark some serious unrest here in Louisville

-- Tucker.



CARLSON: Unbelievable. Matt Finn, thanks so much.



To restate the obvious, just because you don't like a court decision doesn't mean you get to hurt people or burn buildings or steal things that don't belong to you and when the mob tries to do that, you have an absolute right to defend yourself and your property. Period.



And even if everyone else in America forgets that or pretends it's not true, it doesn't mean that it's not true because it is. Period.



This is America. We have honor. We have decency. We follow the rules. We have a system that works. Let's not forget that.



We'll be back tomorrow night, 8:00 p.m. The show that is the sworn enemy of lying, pomposity, smugness and groupthink.



Sean Hannity from New York.



