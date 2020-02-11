Sen. Amy Klobuchar: We need a president with empathy

This is a rush transcript from "Democracy 2020," February 10, 2020. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

BRET BAIER, ANCHOR: Senator Amy Klobuchar appears to be gaining momentum heading into tomorrow's voting as we have been talking about.

SEN. AMY KLOBUCHAR, DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: We are feeling really good. We've had record crowds and surging in the polls, third in one of the polls today. And also, in newspaper endorsements like the more conservative Union Leader.

BAIER: Is that especially for us?

KLOBUCHAR: That was especially for Fox News.

KLOBUCHAR: But I think the message there is that I can unite people, bring them together.

BAIER: You tried to distinguish yourself on the debate stage a couple ways: One, you raised your hand about the socialist question. Two, you talked directly about Mayor Pete's experience.

KLOBUCHAR: I'm a fresh face, but I have some experience going into this. And I think that moment where I was the only one that raised her hand when I said, do you feel OK about having a socialist lead the ticket, and I say no, I don't, that I think our party should be bringing people with us, and I don't think that's a future of our party, to have a socialist leading the ticket.

BAIER: Economy here doing a lot better than it was four years ago. Is that a harder pitch for you to say we need a different economic scenario?

KLOBUCHAR: Not really, because my state has the same thing. We have a low unemployment rate, but there's so many people that are still having trouble paying for stuff, whether it's prescription drugs, whether it is child care. We need a president with empathy that can put herself in the shoes of other people and really work on the things that matter to them.

BAIER: This was your biggest crowd yet in New Hampshire, so what's the close? What is your final 24 hours?

KLOBUCHAR: We're going to big crowds and little crowds. I was in three diners already this morning. We are just going to go for broke. We're barnstorming the state.

