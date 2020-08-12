Sen. Amy Klobuchar praises Joe Biden's selection of Kamala Harris as running mate

This is a rush transcript from "Special Report with Bret Baier," August 11, 2020. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

BRET BAIER, ANCHOR: Let's get reaction from inside the Biden campaign, Minnesota Democratic Senator Amy Klobuchar joins us tonight.

Senator, thanks for the time. Let me get your reaction to this pick.

SEN. AMY KLOBUCHAR, D-MINN.: Well, thanks, Bret.

Well, I think this is very exciting. Kamala and I are friends, sometimes when you run against each other, people get farther apart, we became closer. I talked to her today. I'm so happy for her.

And she will be a great running mate because she's got the experience to serve as vice president, to work side by side with Joe Biden, to have people's back. She has -- she ran literally the biggest Justice Department in the country next to the Department of Justice. So, she's just someone that I think is going to be a terrific nominee.

BAIER: You were considered on that list, at the top of the list at one time, then, the George Floyd situation obviously happened in Minnesota. You said at the time asked about that, that it was important to have a woman of color on this ticket.

KLOBUCHAR: I do, I think this is a historic moment in this country, Bret. You have -- we look at the pandemic where so many people of color in ordinate numbers, I have been a hit by this disease, you have George Floyd, everything that happened in my state.

But most importantly, you have these strong women like Kamala Harris who would have been leading the way and you know that old movie, "Hidden Figures" of the women who helped build the rockets at NASA.

Well, people of color, women of color are not hidden anymore. She is the nominee for vice president of the United States with Joe Biden.

BAIER: And that in itself is historic. You heard some of the criticism from the president in his briefing and already on Twitter and some groups are saying that she really failed in her presidential campaign because Democrats didn't think she was authentic and that she couldn't find her lane, whether she was in the moderate lane, sort of like you, or the more progressive side of the party and never really figured it out. How do you respond to that criticism?

KLOBUCHAR: Well, first of all, I know her and I will vouch for her and she is authentic. She -- I know her family, I know her husband. She can be a lot of fun. She is someone who has a zest for life and also knows how to make tough decisions. So that's my first answer.

The second thing is, I guess all of us fail if you don't win and that's because Joe Biden won. And every single one of us endorsed him with joy because we think it is so important to get behind a candidate, whether you're Democrat, Republican or Independent, someone who's going to bring decency and dignity and confidence and compassion to the White House.

And that's why I don't view this as failures when those of us didn't win. I view it as a step forward and picking her as a running mate is going to be a part of that.

BAIER: The other criticism from the president there was in her questioning then Judge Kavanaugh in that confirmation hearing, you were on that panel as well, what about that criticism of her questioning in that time?

KLOBUCHAR: I thought wow. I mean, she showed grace under pressure like she always does. Think of all the people she managed at this Justice Department in California, all those thousands and thousands of people. She's had to make hard decisions.

And for the president to go before the country like he just did and not just say I congratulate her, we welcome her to the race, that's what leaders do. Instead, what did he do? He called her angry, he called her nasty. He went back to those same criticisms, those words we've heard him use against women throughout this presidency. And I just think that's crap. I think that's not a nice way to treat someone when they enter the race.

And as someone who knows her, I would never use those adjectives to describe her. I'd use the word, tough. I think that's good. I'd use the word to someone who has grit and strength, I think we want that in a vice president. I'd use the word experience since she served on the Intelligence Committee at the U. S. Senate and is ready to take on foreign policy like you'd like in a vice president.

BAIER: Yes, I mean, I've asked the president about his choice of words and how he deals with things, he says he's a counter puncher and he's been under fire since the beginning of taking office, that's his response.

KLOBUCHAR: Sure.

BAIER: Just let me -- let me ask you this --

KLOBUCHAR: Yes, I would rather have a president that didn't describe themselves in that way, you know, that's how he views himself as a counter puncher, that's fine. I want to have a leader in the White House.

BAIER: The voters will decide and we've got a long way to go to before that election. I want to ask you about the former vice president and how he's handling the situation with interviews or lack thereof as he gets ready for this kind of launch with the convention next week and then the first general election debate which will be in focus. He was asked about cognitive test just last week. I just want to get your reaction.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Please clarify specifically, have you taken a cognitive test?

JOE BIDEN (D), PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: No, I haven't taken a test. Why the hell would I take a test? Come on, man. That's like saying, you, before you got in this program, you take a test, were you taking cocaine or not? What do you think? Are you a junkie?

(END VIDEO CLIP) BAIER: So he came out and he apologized for that, but I just want to get your sense of his -- how it's going as far as the launch on interviews and getting ready for this convention next week?

KLOBUCHAR: Well, I think that first of all, he has been really clear that he's got a way to manage a crisis. He did that with the Ebola with Barack Obama. He was a key figure in getting us out of the last downturn and he has a way that he's going to deal with the immediate crisis.

But more importantly, he's been out there talking about what I call the day after tomorrow. How we're going to get people back to work. How are we going to make sure there's child care? How are we going to make sure schools are working in there's broad band and we have some plan for rural America.

And in terms of interviews which was your specific question, I've seen him out there all the time, and it's not easy to campaign for anyone in the middle of a pandemic and to make sure you're keeping people safe. But he's been out there, he's been working hard, and I just -- I have a lot of respect for him.

And in terms of how smart he is? I've been able to work with him in the Senate, and then also, was with him on the presidential campaign trail with grueling schedules day after day, events after events, debates after debates. He appeared on Fox, he's done all kinds of things, and people have been able to test him, and he came through that really strongly.

So, these are -- I'm just tired of these kinds of discussions because of the fact that to me, you've got a guy with experience, and the other side of the way here, you got a guy that made a whole bunch of promises in 2016, and said at his convention -- Donald Trump said this, I alone can fix this.

Well, look where we are now, 33 percent projected annualized reduction in GDP. That's not fixing it. Seniors like my dad in an assisted living, he gets COVID and I got to look at him through a glass window. That's not fixing it.

BAIER: Yes. Last thing, and I -- you got -- we have many more questions about the negotiations at Capitol Hill and all kinds of things, but here's one --

(CROSSTALK)

KLOBUCHAR: Oh, I'd love to have all that.

BAIER: Here is one -- here is one in regional for you. The Big Ten --

(CROSSTALK)

KLOBUCHAR: OK.

BAIER: -- says it's not doing football. That's kind of -- you know, that's a tough thing for college football fans, you're from Minnesota.

KLOBUCHAR: The Gophers?

BAIER: Is this a political issue?

KLOBUCHAR: Oh, no. I actually talk with the University of Minnesota president about this. President Gabel, and I really like her a lot. And she actually has tried everything to make things open as much as we can including classes at the university.

But you know what? You have to keep people safe, and we know that these large crowds and people together are what causing these outbreaks. And it's sad, because we all want to be together, we want to go back, and we know we're going to do it again, we know the vaccines are being developed, but you can't make decisions that are shortsighted that are just popular for the moment. Leaders lead.

New Zealand has had not have a case of COVID for 100 days now. And they're celebrating it. So, that's why I think that these policies that have been in place that jump start go this way, go that way. And the president, don't wear a mask, do wear a mask, has really confused things for our country. So, I think they made the right decision even though it was a tough one.

BAIER: Yes. Well, Senator, we appreciate your time. You're always welcome back to SPECIAL REPORT.

KLOBUCHAR: And we love the Gophers.

BAIER: I know you do.

KLOBUCHAR: We love the Gophers.

BAIER: All right, thanks, Senator.

KLOBUCHAR: Thanks, Bret.

