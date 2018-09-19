'Sell It Like Serhant' by Ryan Serhant

From the publisher: Ryan Serhant was a shy, jobless hand model when he entered the real estate business in 2008 at a time the country was on the verge of economic collapse. Just nine years later, he has emerged as one of the top realtors in the world and an authority on the art of selling. Whether you are selling a brownstone or a hot tub, golf balls or life insurance, Serhant shares the secrets behind how to close more deals than anyone else, expand your business, and keep clients coming back to you.

Buy the book Sell It Like Serhant

Sell It Like Serhant is a smart, at times hilarious, and always essential playbook to build confidence, generate results, and sell just about anything. You'll find tips on:

The Seven Stages of Selling

Getting FKD: How to Be a Time Manager, Not a Time Stealer.

Negotiating Like A BOSS

"The One Who...": Everyone Needs a Hook

Pulling the Indecisive Client Forward

And Much More!

This book is the blueprint for how to go from sales scrub to sales machine. Serhant provides useful lessons, lively stories, and examples that illustrate how anyone can employ his principles to increase profits and achieve success. Your measure of a good day will no longer depend on one deal or one client. A good salesperson never closes a deal and wonders, "What now?" The next deal is already happening. Serhant shares practical guidance on how to juggle multiple deals at once and close all of them EVERY. SINGLE. TIME.

Whatever your business or expertise, Sell It Like Serhant will make anyone a master at sales.

Ready, set, GO!