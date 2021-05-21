'Hannity' on Biden's immigration agenda, CDC coronavirus guidelines, foreign policies

SEAN HANNITY, FOX NEWS HOST: All right, Tucker, and thank you.



Tonight, we begin with this FOX News alert: Democrats do not believe in

science. They refuse to follow the science. They clearly do not trust the

experts and they do not believe in the efficacy of vaccines.



We know that the CDC has made it official, official policy decisions to

appease their teachers union and their pals that donate a fortune every

election season helping Democratic socialists to get elected. The unions

literally dictated CDC COVID policy.



And you kind of wonder why we pay more for per capita per student on

education and come in 40th place. And you wonder why so many public schools

are completely failing your children. Yeah, this is one of the reasons.

They put politics over what is right for our kids.



Now, the left can't give up their precious masks. Now, last week, the CDC

announced that face masks are no longer needed inside or outside for

vaccinated Americans. Nancy Pelosi is still handing out $500 fines to

lawmakers caught with their masks off unless you are a Democrat. You can

hang out in a crowded room with no masks whatsoever, just like Nancy Pelosi

did today. We'll have more of that coming up. We will play the full video

straight ahead.



Plus, Vice President Kamala Harris, she is expected, I'm sorry, excited

about using COVID as an opportunity -- she wants to transform how we work,

how we live and, pay attention, how we vote. We will play these chilling

remarks. We'll tell you what they mean, coming up tonight.



And also, we can report at this hour, a vast majority of Americans no

longer trust Dr. flip-flop Fauci who prefers his time in front of the

camera more than actually practicing sound medicine.



But, first, we turn to the weak, cognitive mess that is sippy cup Joe who

definitely missed nap time today because he seemed to me extremely fussy

and quite irritable.



Now, during prepared remarks at the White House, he randomly out of nowhere

started yelling in what was a bizarre, strange outburst. You decide.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JOE BIDEN, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: Life, liberty and the pursuit of

happiness. Every time we're silent, every time we let hate flourish, we

make a lie of who we are as a nation -- I mean that literally -- we cannot

let the very foundation of this country continue to be eaten away like it

has been at other moments in our history and happening again.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



HANNITY: Was Joe Biden like this in 2016 or 2012? Because now, Joe, let's

be honest, you're never particularly smarter or bright guy, but what we're

now seeing sadly for him is a hallow shell of his former self, a total,

complete, cognitive mess.



What's really sad is the reality that if we can all see it, so can

America's enemies. And we have real enemies in Iran, in China, North Korea,

Russia. Vladimir Putin doesn't respect or fear Joe Biden. In fact, none of

these countries do. None of these countries do.



He just steam-rolled, Vladimir did, Biden who rubber stamped Russia's --

get this -- new pipeline project into Western Europe, into Germany.



Remember, Biden just killed our pipeline. The Keystone XL pipeline, that

one that was paying thousands of hard-working Americans high paying career

jobs and artificially limiting America's supply of oil and gas, creating

energy dependency and higher prices not only at the pump, but for heating

and cooling your home, everything you buy, and every store that gets there

by a truck that is fueled by diesel.



Now, we were told, this was being done in the name of the environment,

ending the Keystone XL pipeline. But according to Joe, this was worth it

because he was saving the Earth and climate change, listening to the

radical Squad in Congress and Bernie Sanders.



Well, apparently, that was a massive lie, because if it was about the

environment, why did he just lift sanctions on the Russian Nord Stream

pipeline, give a special exemption so his friend Vladimir can get rich

again. It makes Russia rich again. It makes our Western European allies

dependent on Vladimir Putin, hostile actor. Russia, hostile regime.



Now, are friendly countries now count on him for the lifeblood of their

economies? That's not good.



And this is what American last policies look like. This was putting Putin

first and Russia first.



Last week, Russians hacked America's pipeline system causing shortages up

and down the East Coast. And this week, they were rewarded with their very

own pipeline into Germany.



And, you know, well, screw American jobs -- all those guys that had career

jobs on the pipeline in the energy sector. You know, screw American energy

independence. We're all going to pay higher prices. And every American, you

know, there's wealth and prosperity and safety and security by not needing

foreign sources of energy. Now, we're energy dependent again.



And sure, go ahead Vladimir you do whatever you want, or as Senator Tom

Cotton put it, Vladimir Putin is going to achieve his top foreign policy

objective, thanks to President Biden. Biden called President Trump Putin's

puppy, well, what does that make Joe Biden? Putin's puppy dog suck-up?



Why did Hillary even send uranium which we don't have enough supply of to

Russia? And the money got kicked back to the Clinton Foundation. Tell

Vladimir, more flexibility after the election, Obama.



Don't worry, Biden's willfully ignorant press secretary doesn't understand

why anybody could possibly be upset about American pipelines shut down,

jobs lost, higher energy prices, and Putin, he gets a waiver. He gets to

build it. Take a look.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



PETER DOOCY, FOX NEWS WHITE HOUSE CORRESPONDENT: I know that there's a lot

of talk about Nord Stream and Keystone and I'm just trying to help our --

help people understand it.



JEN PSAKI, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: Is there?



DOOCY: Well, yes. So how is he urging other countries to take ambitious

climate action if he's letting other countries build Nord Stream II?



PSAKI: First, we're hardly letting any country or other countries build

Nord Stream II. When the president took office, 95 percent of this pipeline

was built.



DOOCY: It seemed like there was the ability by the U.S. government to

sanction some officials to stop the project at like 95 percent, but you're

not doing it.



PSAKI: In what way were we we're going to be able to stop a project in

another country that's had been 95 percent?



DOOCY: Or make it more difficult? Make it more difficult with the sanctions

on some of these officials involved.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



HANNITY: Madam circle back, listen to me, this is not complicated. Joe gave

Putin and Russia a waiver. He signed off on it. Joe is trying to appease

the climate socialist in his radical base while also appeasing America's

enemies abroad. Never forget, Democrats put politics above all out else.



And don't take my word for it, just listen to Vice President Harris who

sees COVID, this is an opportunity, COVID's an opportunity for, what? An

opportunity to transform America and elections. Take a look.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



KAMALA HARRIS, VICE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: As we emerge from the

pandemic, I believe that we are at the start of a new era. I believe that

we have a unique opportunity now to shape our nation's future, to transform

how we live, how we work and how we vote, for the better.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



HANNITY: Radically transform, what, into the great socialist utopia that

will always end in broken promises more poverty and a loss of freedom?

Because that's the result. More reliance on big government, more

entitlements, you get to keep your doctor, plan and save money, that didn't

work out.



And then, of course, let's get rid of all voter ID. You need voter ID to --

get oh a jewel pod, for example. You need voter ID to buy a six-pack of

beer. You need voter ID to get into the Democratic National Convention, the

White House or the Capitol. And you need voter ID for pretty much

everything.



But we'll get rid of that for voting. We'll get rid of any type of

signature verification. And Democrats can then rig this system, harvest

votes, win elections in perpetuity and turn this country into a socialist

climate-obsessed hell hole. Never let a crisis go to waste, right, Kamala?



Now, of course, Democrats, they'll need all the political help they can get

in 2022 and 2024. The Biden administration has been nothing short of a

train wreck or as "The Wall Street Journal" put it, did Biden peak on

inauguration day? COVID confusion, Mideast chaos, the threat of inflation,

and he doesn't have many victories to point to, except Donald Trump's

vaccine.



So speaking of COVID confusion, get this, Nancy Pelosi is mandating

everyone in the House of Representatives wear a mask because she doesn't

want the halls of Congress to turn into a, quote, Petri dish. Anyone caught

without a mask gets slapped with a $500 fine first offense, $2,500 fine for

any offense thereafter.



And according to the CDC, it's safe for vaccinated Americans to stop

wearing masks inside and outside. As a matter of fact, look at your screen,

Nancy Pelosi -- let's see -- Raphael Warnock, many others, they were packed

in a room at the White House today, without a mask in sight.



So it seems like sometimes Democrats trust the experts when it's

convenient. They trust the science when convenient. And sometimes they

don't when they can think they can bludgeon a Republican.



Sometimes they believe in vaccines. Sometimes they don't. Beyond bizarre,

you want me to give you an explanation, I can't possibly. I don't think the

smartest shrink in the world could do to -- could be capable of diagnosing

that insanity.



Now, especially because these are the same people who demanded we follow

the science and trust the experts and always listen to the doctors at the

CDC. You know, the ones that took dictation from the teachers union, the

same teachers union that gives money to elect Democrats.



Remember this.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



BIDEN: And it's critical -- critical, critical, critical, that they follow

the science.



GOV. GRETCHEN WHITMER (D), MICHIGAN: We have followed the science.



SEN. RAPHAEL WARNOCK (D-GA): And what I've insisted on from day one is that

we have to follow the science. You know, my faith has no quarrel with

science.



MAYOR KEISHA LANCE BOTTOMS (D), ATLANTA: We've got to be patient. We have

to exercise sound judgment and follow the science.



REP. NANCY PELOSI (D-CA), SPEAKER OF THE HOUSE: Everything else we're

talking about is will just continue and perhaps worsen unless we crush the

virus. So follow the science.



SEN. DICK DURBIN (D-IL): We want to follow medical expertise and science

over political considerations. I think yet Joe Biden has said that over and

over and I agree with him. That should be the standard.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



HANNITY: All right. Nancy, why don't you trust the CDC and why aren't you

following the science? For example, why don't you trust the experts?



Now, tonight, I urge every member of Congress to personally sue the

speaker, Speaker Pelosi, over this anti-science mask mandate and do a

Congressman Thomas Massey did and file Pelosi's mask warnings in the trash

can, where they belong.



But it's not just Pelosi. Failed Governor Gavin Newsom, up for recall,

about to bribe two-thirds of Californians with a check, he's demanding if

you live in California, you wear a mask for at least another month. Forget

the science there, too.



Texas, they ditched all COVID mandates months ago. Remember, kids in

Florida have been back in person learning since August. And, by the way,

Texas recorded zero COVID deaths for the first time.



Now, what's wrong with Newsom? Is he really that stupid or does he think

the money that he's going to give to two-thirds of Californians are going

to get checks? He has a $75 billion surplus, just got 40 plus 40 billion

from the federal government with the blue state bailout, you know, red

state Americans, their money is going to go to two-thirds of Californians,

including I'm told the illegal immigrants. Just like illegal immigrants in

New York and New Jersey got checks.



Now, thanks to Operation Warp Speed. Thanks to President Trump. Vaccines,

therapeutics, they are readily available and by the way free of charge to

any American that wants one. This is a modern day miracle that is crushing

COVID-19.



But if you want to keep wearing a mask for whatever reason, that is your

business. Not mine, I will urge you to please protect people around you

that might not have been vaccinated that would be vulnerable to getting

really sick.



Now, but don't you dare force others and tell them what they should do

medically. That's between them and their doctor, especially if you're an

elected official who swore an oath to support and defend the Constitution

of the United States.



Here with reaction former White House physician, Texas Congressman Ronny

Jackson, along with Texas Congresswoman Beth Van Duyne with us who was

fined.



Congresswoman, let's talk about your fine. First offense 500 bucks, second

2,500 bucks?



REP. BETH VAN DUYNE (R-TX): Yes, yes. You know, I found it really

interesting what you were talking about with the science. You know, the

only time that that Pelosi and her socialists really seem to care about the

science is when they can use it as a weapon to control the American people.



You know, you've seen them use it to be able to close schools and to keep

businesses closed and make people more dependent on the government. You

have seen them ignore science one regarding masks when they can continue to

control people, stoke fear and make them obey.



And quite honestly, looking at what happens when Democrats have full

control is you see tyranny. It's either obey us or you will be punished.



HANNITY: Yeah.



VAN DUYNE: They continue to stoke this fear. And I got to the point where I

just said, forget it. I'm done. I'm done.



Nancy Pelosi is lying to the American people. Her rules are dishonest and

arbitrary, and I'm here to fight not surrender.



HANNITY: Let me go to you, Dr. Jackson. We've known each other for a long

time.



So Pelosi is saying that the mask requirement in the chamber remains

unchanged until members -- every member and floor staff are fully

vaccinated.



Now, I thought the science was what the CDC said, that, in fact, once

you're vaccinated, you're free to go about your life without a mask. So if

everybody's responsible for their own decision, how could she mandate other

members of Congress do something that maybe their doctor doesn't advise

them to do or they don't feel comfortable doing themselves?



REP. RONNY JACKSON (R-TX): Yeah, that's a good question, Sean. I mean, I

think she should start explaining to us what's special about the chamber,

about the floor of the House that makes it different because we don't have

to wear our mask when we're anywhere else in the House right now. You don't

have to wear your mask when you're on the Senate side. You don't have to

wear your mask when you're at the White House.



The CDC says you don't have to wear your mask anywhere right now if you're

fully vaccinated, outside or inside. Yet as soon as we cross that threshold

onto the floor of the House, we're required to wear our mask or we get

fined. It's ridiculous.



This vaccine has an efficacy of 95 to 99 percent. That means that if she's

vaccinated, she does not need to be worried about who else is vaccinated

for the most part, right? And we have 75 percent or more of the members of

Congress that have been vaccinated a lot of the other ones have had it. So

we've got herd immunity there anyway.



So there is absolutely, positively no scientific reason why this is

happening and we just put a -- Kevin McCarthy just brought a resolution to

the floor that was sponsored by the Doctors Caucus and we're demanding that

the physician to Congress explain to us why he is not following the

guidance of the CDC.



And the reason is, is he's being controlled, just like everyone on the

left, by Pelosi. She is on a power trip that I've never seen before.



HANNITY: Medically speaking, let me ask you. We all watched Joe Biden in

2016. We see Joe Biden today. We watch him -- it's painful to hear him

speak, where -- you're aware of what was a public -- was public information

about his frontal lobe, both frontal lobes surgeries.



Do you see cognitive decline?



JACKSON: Absolutely. I've been saying this, Sean, long before he was

elected president, you know, when he was running as a candidate. I said, go

back. We've got 40 years of tape that we can look at him and we can see --

like you said, he's always made gaffes but this is different. He's

confused.



I mean, he was making a comment the other day -- he was making a quote that

was a famous quote that Reagan had used when he was at the at the Coast

Guard Academy the other day, and he got all of the words right, but he

mixed them up. He got him in the wrong order.



It made no sense. And no one -- he was the only one out of everybody there

that realized that what he said made no sense.



You know, you can see when he walks, he shuffles now. You can see when he's

standing around and people aren't talking to him, he's got this blank

stare, he just stares off into space. There's something going on and we

need to know what's happening.



He is not inspiring confidence among the American public, and he's

certainly not inspiring confidence worldwide. And you're right, we're being

tested every day on the world stage and world leaders are looking at him

and they see what's going on. And it is not good.



And so we need his physician and his medical team to come out. They need to

do a physical. They need to do a cognitive test the same way I did with

President Trump.



They need to tell us what's going on with him and what medications he's on.

And we need to be reassured that he's capable of doing this job, and I'm

sure he's not.



HANNITY: All right. Thank you, Congresswoman. We appreciate you being with

us.



Congressman Ronny Jackson, thank you for being with us.



Now, the issue of flip-flop Fauci and the issue uh that we now know more

information likelihood, evidence emerging that that Wuhan lab that we

talked about, about a year ago, in fact is a likely culprit of where this

was all manufactured and was released from.



With more, joining us from the Trump White House coronavirus task force

member, Dr. Scott Atlas, along with FOX News contributor Miranda Devine,

who had some very strong words for saint flip flop Fauci today in her

column.



Dr. Atlas, let me ask you a two-part question. The vaccination question and

the cognitive decline question. Your observations?



DR. SCOTT ATLAS, SENIOR FELLOW AT THE HOOVER INSTITUTION: Well, I mean, in

the vaccine question, Sean, if you're vaccinated, you don't need a mask. I

think that's just quoting what the CDC said. And if you think you need a

mask when you're vaccinated, my opinion is you need psychiatric help.

You're beyond looking at the facts.



The term the science or follow the science has no meaning in the United

States anymore, and you know, I mean, that's just it's -- it's very sad,

collateral damage of this whole pandemic management.



HANNITY: Yeah.



ATLAS: You know, in terms of a cognitive decline, I'm sorry, but I'm just

not going to go there. That's just not -- not what I'm going to talk about.



HANNITY: Do you see a difference cognitively from 2016 to today? That's a

simple question.



ATLAS: You know, Sean, I don't -- I try to pay as little attention as

possible to politicians because they're generally -- you know --



(CROSSTALK)



HANNITY: Uncharacteristically, you're dodging my question, but that's okay.

We live in America, you're free, okay? To even make your own medical

decisions.



Miranda Divine, great column today, saint Fauci. I tried, I'm going to be

honest. Miranda, I tried to give him the benefit of the doubt. Yeah, he's

devoted his life, trying to help people, involved in a lot of these things.

But he's been not only so wrong, now we see -- and this is an important

poll that just came out which I think we ought to put up there, because as

I as I look at these numbers about Fauci, you know, look at this according

to this new Trafalgar poll that was commissioned by the convention of

states. Forty-two percent of Americans have lost confidence in Fauci over

the past year.



You nailed it and I don't think he should be in this position. He loves

politics too much. He's too active in politics and he loves being on TV,

and he's not in the trenches and he's missing the science, and he's putting

on a show by his own admission at times.



MIRANDA DEVINE, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Look, unfortunately, Sean, I think

he's the wrong person in that position. You know, you call him flip flop

Fauci, it's the most accurate description for him. He never plays it

straight.



Whatever question is asked to him, you know, should we be double masking,

should we be triple masking, should we not mask? He just agrees with it. He

agrees with everything.



And he's also -- you know, I find it just quite bizarre that all the people

who now love Anthony Fauci, you had the first lady, Dr. Jill Biden, today

introducing him at a children's hospital as our American hero. All these

people who are painting him as a saint, as somehow the man who brought us

through the pandemic.



He worked for Donald Trump. So if they hate Donald Trump so much and think

that Donald Trump killed 600,000 Americans, why is that not Anthony Fauci's

fault when he ran the whole coronavirus pandemic?



I mean, unfortunately, I think if Dr. Scott Atlas had been there from day

one, we would have had maybe more prudent measures and we wouldn't be

having people still mentally ill as he said having this disorder so

clinging to their mask after they've been vaccinated.



HANNITY: Yeah, they cling to it like it's a lifeline and they're not

listening to the science.



Dr. Atlas, always great to have you. And, Miranda, great column. Thank you.



When we come back, we have a lot of ground to cover. Biden implementing his

America last agenda as his disastrous foreign policy record. We will bring

to you the very latest. Reince Priebus, Mike Huckabee and much more. Stay

with us tonight on "Hannity".



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



HANNITY: Now, Joe Biden's America last agenda is on full display tonight,

waving sanctions for that Russian pipeline company, giving Putin more power

over our allies in Western Europe, making Putin and Russia rich again. And

all while canceling pipelines like the Keystone XL pipeline here in the

U.S., destroying good-paying, high-paying career energy jobs.



So how is it that U.S. pipelines get canceled but Russian pipelines get

Joe's waiver? How is this okay when they told us this was about climate

change? How dumb is sippy cup Joe anyway?



And how dangerous is this by ensuring a hostile regime and Russia will now

take control of the lifeblood of our allies' economies?



And we're all going to pay more for every single item we buy, on top of the

inflation that he's causing and the fact that we went from energy

independence to energy dependence. Never mind all the people that lost

their jobs. Now, we'll get to that.



Joining us now, we have Reince Priebus is with us, friend of the program,

former RNC chair, former Governor Mike Huckabee.



You know, there's a woman that's running for governor in Arkansas right now

that I think is going to be a better governor than you were. I hope you

don't take it personally.



MIKE HUCKABEE, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: I don't take it personally. There's

probably some talk show host out there that's going to take your place

someday and they'll be better than you too, Sean.



(CROSSTALK)



HANNITY: Well done. Well-deserved, great comeback as always. That's what

made you great on the presidential debate speech.



All right. Sean --



HUCKABEE: Let me tell you something --



HANNITY: Yeah, go ahead.



HUCKABEE: Oh, go ahead.



HANNITY: No, you go, Governor. G o finish.



HUCKABEE: Well, I just want to say this -- I'm waiting for Swalwell and I'm

waiting for good old Schiff to come out and say, we finally found evidence

of Russian collusion, and it wasn't with Donald Trump, it was with Joe

Biden because he is given a gift that keeps on giving to Vladimir Putin and

the Russians. And he's done it at the expense of a lot of American workers,

including a bunch of them who live in my home state of Arkansas in the

pipeline that he decided he was going to shut down.



HANNITY: Reince, I think the governor makes a good point, because it was

Joe Biden that's given them a waiver. He's not given America the same

waiver. So he lied when he said it was about climate change or else he

wouldn't have given or granted the waiver.



It was Obama that said I'll have more flexibility after the election. It

was Hillary that bought the dirty dossier with Russian misinformation and

handed over believe it or not uranium to the Russians when we have a

shortage of uranium but they did get a nice kickback to the Clinton

Foundation.



REINCE PRIEBUS, FORMER WHITE HOUSE CHIEF OF STAFF: Right. Well, they --

I've always heard that the worst thing about betrayal, Sean, is that it

usually doesn't come -- that it doesn't come from your enemies, right? So -

- and certainly you wouldn't expect it to come from the president.



By the way, President Biden also said on April 15th from the press room

that he opposed the pipeline. Blinken said during his confirmation which I

think has been forgotten, Blinken had testified under oath that he opposed

this Russian pipeline. Even the European parliament voted 581-5 opposed to

the pipeline. The German parliament opposed it.



So, you're right. So Biden shuts down Keystone. He -- he, the Russian

hackers shut down the biggest commercial pipeline in America. We're all

waiting in line for a week for gas, and then he lifts the sanctions. And

you're right. It's not America first, and it's Russia first, and it's tons

of money flowing back to Russia.



I think the governor's right. I don't -- who knows what Putin has on Biden.

I don't know, but certainly it's very bizarre when people testify under

oath that they're going to oppose something and then they turn around four

months later and they lift the sanctions and elbow-bump the -- Lavrov in

Reykjavik, Iceland, just before the sanctions are lifted. Pretty wild

stuff.



HANNITY: Well, he could have sent in zero experience Hunter, got a -- to

his company, $3.5 million from the first lady of Moscow, a Russian

oligarch. Maybe Hunter could have helped, actually do something productive

for once.



Governor, let me ask you this because energy is the lifeblood of the

world's economy. Now, our allies are dependent on Russia and we've now

taken ourselves out of the game, artificially raising the costs on every

American and every good we buy in any store we shop at.



Now, if he's a hostile actor and it's a hostile regime Russia, why would we

give so much power and control over the economies of our allies to him?

What if he decides to turn the spigot off one day because he's in a bad

mood? There's been rumors out there that his enemies get quite interesting

treatment.



HUCKABEE: Sean, there's three things a country has to be able to do to stay

free. It has to be able to feed itself, therefore, its farmers are

important. It has to be able to fight for itself. Meaning, it has to be

able to manufacture its own weapons of self-defense. That's why parts and

manufacturing are critical. We can't outsource that to China or somewhere

else.



And the third thing, we've got to be able to fuel ourselves. If we can't

supply our own energy needs and, by the way, in the U.S., we've got 300-

plus years of oil and gas at our disposal, but if we don't use what we have

and if we aren't the greatest producer in the world, then we're just simply

going to have to wait and decide which country is going to allow us to have

enough energy to maintain our liberty.



That's why this is not a minor political skirmish, this is truly a fight

for our very existence and freedom as a country.



HANNITY: You know, I'm an all the above guy, Reince Priebus. If somebody

comes up with an invention, we can get, you know, all the energy we need

and it's inexpensive and that that would transform the entire world, I'm

all open to that. But it doesn't exist right now.



So, in the meantime, the oil, the gas, the coal, that's what -- and

nuclear, can't touch that either. So it's the lifeblood of the world's

economy.



Now, my question is, so if that's the case, when we take ourselves out of

the production side of this, we artificially reduce supply, that means

we're raising costs and we're raising dependency, and now, we are being

harmed potentially because a lot of countries can dictate what the price

will be and we are beholden to them. We weren't under Donald Trump for the

first time in 75 years. Why would he give that up?



PRIEBUS: Well, it's a wild thing as far as what's going on. You think about

the same thing with steel and aluminum and what the governor said and what

you're talking about. These are national security issues -- steel,

aluminum, manufacturing, gas, oil.



And, you know, this is what people -- when you talk about the American

people, when they start to see the reality of the Biden economy, when

they're waiting in line for gas, when their businesses can't hire people

because it's easier and more convenient for people to stay home and collect

the check than it is to go back to work, these are the life -- the once in

a lifetime lessons on what it means to be a conservative, market-based

economy in America. Very few opportunities to do it.



Can you imagine if Donald Trump's first few months in office where his

first actions were to shut down our gas and oil, turn on -- turn on

Russia's gas and oil, fist bump Lavrov in Iceland and call it a day and

have Americans wait in line to fill up their gas tanks? It's a -- it's

incredible but this is where we are, it's a new America.



HANNITY: It's not going to end well, putting Russia first and helping

Russia get rich again, that's about as dumb as the Iranian deal dropping

$150 billion in cash and other currencies on the tarmacs for the mullahs in

Iran, the number one state sponsor of terror and getting nothing in

exchange.



Anyway, Reince Priebus, Governor, thank you both.



When we come back many states are starting to feel the burden of Biden's

dangerous immigration agenda. In other words, are illegal immigrants late

at night being -- well, sent into your state? We'll check in with Tennessee

Senator Marsha Blackburn, and how much will it be costing you the American

taxpayer, straight ahead.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



HANNITY: Right now, as Joe Biden's border crisis gets worse and worse, the

media mob -- well, they keep pretending like there's no problem whatsoever.

Joe Biden building cages for kids in the middle of a pandemic, no problem,

not a crisis -- even as the Biden administration continues failed policies,

like they brought back catch and release. They stopped building the border

wall and, of course, got rid of the stay in Mexico policy.



And this now creates a completely self-inflicted security problem for the

U.S., the health problem in the middle of a pandemic and a humanitarian

crisis. We're also learning tonight the Tennessee lawmakers, they are

sounding the alarm amid reports the Biden administration is secretly flying

illegal immigrants into the states around the country, including Tennessee

in the dead of night without local communities getting a heads up or

knowing anything.



Here with reaction, Tennessee Senator Marsha Blackburn.



Okay. So they now not only don't uphold the law, they don't enforce it.

They selectively -- they only enforce the laws they want. They aid and abet

in criminal activity. I don't know -- maybe I'm the only one that would get

arrested for that.



Then, they're forcing states like Tennessee -- I love Tennessee -- to what,

pay for housing --



SEN. MARSHA BLACKBURN (R-TN): Yeah.



HANNITY: -- food, housing, shelter, right? Healthcare, education?



BLACKBURN: That's right, Sean. Yes.



HANNITY: Tell us about it.



BLACKBURN: That's exactly right. What they are doing is shifting the burden

to the states. And once they do that, they're making every state a border

state, every town a border town.



But this is the first link in a chain of bad immigration policies. But

they're shoving this cost for education child services, housing, all of the

health care onto the states.



Now, as you have these communities of illegal migrants coming into cities,

what are blue city mayors going to do? They're going to do sanctuary

cities.



But what the Biden administration is doing is specifically this, they are -

- they have now apprehended 500,000 people at the border, from 160

countries. They're putting them on planes and flying them to states without

any knowledge of the governors.



I've just talked to our governor tonight and the governors don't know it.

The local officials don't know it. And, Sean, that is how they're shifting

this burden and moving them across the country.



HANNITY: All right. So, my next question --



BLACKBURN: You know, they should be putting them on a plane and sending

them back home to their families.



HANNITY: Now, what would happen or what options are available to states,

including your great state of Tennessee, I love Music Row. I'm a fan of

Tennessee, OK.



BLACKBURN: Yeah.



HANNITY: What would happen if you refuse to provide services for illegal

immigrants or would you have the ability to follow the law that says you're

not allowed to enter the country illegally that you've got to respect our

laws, our borders, our sovereignty.



BLACKWELL: Right.



HANNITY: Are there any options available for states to say, nope, we're not

paying for this?



BLACKWELL: Well, actually, our governor, Governor Lee, here in Tennessee

had declined the request from the Biden administration to accept some of

these migrants.



And this is a Tenth Amendment violation, because what are they doing,

they're doing it anyway. They're sending them into these communities with

no one's knowledge.



So if any of your viewers see this happening in their community, if they

see these planes and buses coming into the community, call their local FOX

affiliate, they will come out and cover this, and make certain that people

know about it.



Because this will force the state once these individuals show up for

education, health care, housing, children services -- the state, the

taxpayer is paying the bill for every bit of this.



And one of the things that is so egregious, you have the cartels. Nobody

crosses the border unless they're going through a cartel. But then what is

the U.S. federal government doing, they're finishing the job for the

cartel, because once someone is caught, then they take them, the taxpayer

is paying for it, and we find out they're flying them and busing them to a

neighborhood near you.



HANNITY: All right. We're going to watch very closely and see how this

unfolds.



BLACKBURN: Yes.



HANNITY: Are we going to uphold the laws of the land or just uphold the

laws that we like and ignoring the ones we don't like? I know if you're a

conservative and you don't obey the law, you're going to go away probably

for the rest of your life for jaywalking.



All right. Senator, good to see you again. Thank you.



When we come back, we'll be joined by Edward-Isaac Dovere who makes

shocking revelations about top Democrats in his new book. You'll hear for

example what Jill Biden said about Kamala Harris and what Barack Obama said

about Donald Trump. We kind of addressed that last night, we'll get the

behind the scene details, next.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



HANNITY: A new book is out. It's called "Battle for the Soul". It gives

readers an inside look at the conflicts, the turmoil inside the 2020

Democratic Party, because while Biden and Harris may appear now to be, oh,

great friends and agree, don't forget the early days of this race,

especially that first debate.



Back in 2019, Kamala Harris pressing Joe on his opposition to busing,

integration of schools, that's when he partnered with the former Klansman,

Robert Byrd, and, of course, didn't want schools to be become, his words,

racial jungles.



As the book reveals, the First Lady Jill Biden reportedly said Harris can

go F herself in a call with campaign donors after the tense exchange.



And there's more. As we also learned about the kind of vulgar personal

attack Barack Obama had for Donald Trump, quoting him as, quote, a corrupt

motherf-er, among other names. I don't know if he talked about Ayers or

Dohrn or Reverend Wright or any of the fun stuff we remind you about last

night.



Anyway, here to talk about this and much more is the author the new book

"Battle for the Soul", Edward-Isaac Dovere is with us.



Isaac, thank you. I think you preferred to be called Isaac or Edward?

Whatever you prefer.



EDWARD-ISAAC DOVERE, AUTHOR, "BATTLE FOR THE SOUL": Yeah, thanks.



HANNITY: What's that?



DOVERE: Well, we can go with Isaac. I have been called worst than either of

those. So, you can go for it.



HANNITY: I have been called every name in the book. So, I kind of relate to

that.



I actually find books like your fascinating, because how much sources did

you got for the book?



DOVERE: It's 400-plus interviews that were conducted. I was working on it

for four years, basically, starting shortly after Trump was inaugurated as

president.



HANNITY: OK. You're not going to reveal any of your sources. We respect

that. The only thing I was interested is that Barack Obama talked to you

for the book. Can you say that?



DOVERE: I'm not getting into any sources that were there. Anybody who is on

the record in the book, you can tell that I talked to them. Anything else,

I'm not saying yes or no.



HANNITY: Fair enough.



DOVERE: But there is obviously a lot in the book that gets deep inside

things that nobody ever knew about Barack Obama and what was going on, his

reaction to Trump, his reaction to the Democratic field, what his thoughts

were about Joe Biden. All of that I got into in the book in ways that were

surprising to me when I was doing the reporting, and I think and hope will

be surprising and illuminating to people when they read it.



HANNITY: Can you shed light on what has been documented that was Barack

Obama's hesitancy in endorsing Joe? Was it because he felt like are, Joe

was not as sharp as he once was?



DOVERE: He was concerned about the age of Biden because he was saying at

the beginning anybody, the presidency is a hard job. It's not a job for a

young man basically. That was with reflection on Biden.



He was also a little bit concerned about whether Biden would connect with

crowds and voters in a way he knew somebody need to in order to beat Donald

Trump. Remember, for Barack Obama, beating Donald Trump was a major, major,

major concern. He wanted Trump out of office and he did not think that the

Democrats were in a strong position at the start of the 2020 race to get

there and was worried about how it would go.



HANNITY: To me, Biden's praising of segregationists and partnering with the

former Klansman, the issue that Kamala Harris brought up in the debate that

quote Jill Biden saying what she said, it's amazing to me, number one what

Jill Biden said. Number two, that Joe gets a pass from Democrats. I don't

believe any Republican would get that pass.



Your thoughts on both those issues?



DOVERE: Well, what you see with Joe Biden and there is a line in the book

also of Biden's initial reaction to -- to what Harris said to him on stage.

He leaned over to Pete Buttigieg and he said that was F-ing B.S., but with

the full word. Get a sense he's lit up because of that.



But with Jill Biden and her reaction, it's the same thing really. She is

very protective of her husband. She's very proud of her husband. She's very

much in love with her husband.



And she was hurt and angry that Harris came after him in that way. I think

the context of the quote is important. She says, with the stuff that he's

worked on, with what he's done, the life he's lead, to call him a racist,

that's when she says go F yourself.



HANNITY: Edward-Isaac Dovere, congratulations on the book. Look forward to

finishing it. I had a chance to look at some of it today. Thank you for

being with us.



When we come back, Chris Rock pounding back against cancel culture, next.



(COMMERCIAL BREAK)



HANNITY: Video of the day, comedian Chris Rock, funniest guy out there,

warning against cancel culture and how it's killing comedy. He is right.

Take a look.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



CHRIS ROCK, COMEDIAN: I see a lot of unfunny comedians. I see unfunny TV

shows. I see unfunny award shows. I see unfunny movies because no one's --

everybody is scared to like, you know, make a move, you know?



That's not a place to be. You know, we should have the right to fail.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Right.



ROCK: Failure is a part of art. Do you know what I mean? It's like it's the

ultimate cancel. Do you know what I mean? But, you know, but now, you know,

you got a place where people are scared to talk.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



HANNITY: He's right. Now, why don't we start with comedians? How about

anytime you go to a comedy show, all bets are off. Everybody can be

targeted. And you can say anything you want.



Now, you get a warning before you walk in. If you don't want to hear funny

people say politically incorrect things, don't go. You don't like our show,

don't watch. I hope you like this one.



In other words, it's simple. Let's have freedom. I hope these guys can be

funny again. Chris is funny and he's smart.



That's all the time we have left. Set your DVR so you never miss an
episode.

episode.



In the meantime, let not your hearts be troubled. Laura Ingraham, are you

ready?



