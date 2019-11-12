Schlapp: Democrats questioning direction of the party

This is a rush transcript from "The Ingraham Angle," November 11, 2019. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

LAURA INGRAHAM, HOST: I am Laura Ingraham. And this is "The Ingraham Angle," from another busy Washington. Alan Dershowitz he is lightening the Democrats' impeachment tactics to Stalin's KGB. He is here to defend that claim, plus the GOP offering impeachment witnesses that the Democrats immediately reject.

Lee Smith author of "Plot Against The President" is here to explain what they have in common. Also tonight Harmeet Dhillon tells us the shocking biography of the individual we were just speaking about, this new San Francisco D.A. She practices law in San Francisco. She has all the details. Candace Owens is going to reveal why the top 2020 Dems are striking out with black voters.

But first, the socialists versus the globalists that is the focus of tonight's Angle. This was the lead of today's big AP story. Bloomberg's potential entry in the Democratic Presidential Primary has heightened doubts about front runners Joe Biden and Elizabeth Warren.

Now, what have I been telling you for months? The 2020 Democrat field is just as weak as it is wide. For many months, the media's visceral loathing of President Trump has clouded their ability to see reality.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: The Democratic field is obviously big. It is more diverse than other years.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: People are really excited about this field to.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: This is the most diverse field for a nomination ever.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: This is a field I think Democrats can be proud of.

INGRAHAM: Proud of it, but is it catching on? Okay. Now though we have a new type of Democrat thinking that's emerging and it is increasingly maybe not as proud, maybe a little panic.

CHRIS CUOMO, CNN HOST: Bloomberg taking steps to enter the race. Is this playing like a distress call?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Nobody has emerged as the certain sort of dragon slayer.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Democrats are so shaky right now.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Democrats have not worn completely if this field. Look at the battleground states polls.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: It is not going to be an easy race. It's not. Donald Trump is formidable.

INGRAHAM: Democrats growing self-awareness about the weakness of their field? Help propel the current impeachment frenzy. Peter Strzok had his insurance policy against the Trump win in August 2016. Comey and Brennan had their phony dossier kind of an insurance policy, they thought. Well, guess what that failed too.

Now Pelosi and Adam Schiff see they might have an insurance policy or a third shot of knocking out Trump. It will be another swing and a miss. You will see a lot of liberal pundits posing as TV anchors this week delivering the blow-by-blow during the public impeachment hearing. They are furrowed brows and solemn delivery is supposed to convince you that this is all really serious.

RON BURGUNDY, MSNBC HOST: Good evening, I'm Ron Burgundy and this is what's happening in your world tonight. Well, the - clinging to life at a university hospital after being viciously attacked by a pack of wild dogs in an abandoned pool.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Shut the hell up, Ron Burgundy is on?

INGRAHAM: Shut the hell up, Jake Tapper is on actually that is more serious than what we will see unfold this week in many ways. And it is a pathetic attempt to divert attention from an undeniable political reality. The two dominant strains in today's Democratic Party spell disaster for them, and for America have met for a bit if they get power back.

Now one action is the European-style globalism represented by Biden and Bloomberg. Now what does this look like? Well, think of Emmanuel Macron's friends. A place with a powerful cadre of really rich people who rule over beleaguered working class.

We saw this philosophy in action during Bloomberg's nanny state style rules of New York City as Mayor. Big gulp sodas and cigarette smoking anywhere, bad. Expanded Beijing liked by clans of restaurant smoking bans, good.

MICHAEL BLOOMBERG, FORMER NEW YORK MAYOR: As you know, we have adopted many groundbreaking and controversial public health policies from banning smoking in the workplace to requiring chain restaurants to post calorie counts to banning trans fat to posting letter grades in restaurants to prohibiting smoking in parks and on beaches.

INGRAHAM: Stop breathing, people, you will live longer. The people in other words are too dumb to know what is good for them. So it is best for the billionaires and their code of experts to decide for them. Well, ask for a Biden, well, his party went left and he had gradually abandoned his catholic roots. Today he is basically a far less wealthy, less literate and less competent version of Bloomberg.

JOE BIDEN, D-PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: --was a bad dude. Poor kids are just as talented as white kids. Make sure the television, excuse me, make sure you have the record player on at night. This is the United States of America. There is nothing we are incapable of doing.

INGRAHAM: And Biden may be even more trouble tonight. Former Massachusetts Governor Deval Patrick now considering throwing his hat into the Democrat Primary that we are so proud of and it's so burgeoning with talent.

According to "The New York Times," Patrick has told some of his Democratic officials that he doesn't think any of the candidates have established political momentum. And then he thinks there is an opening for someone who can unite both liberals and moderate voters. So much for Biden 2020, I guess.

Well, another faction though is closer to who go Chavez socialism. It's the favorite of the party's emerging brain trust and it provides passion on the energy. Of course I'm talking about Bernie and AOC and all the new radicals who think life is one come along college campus sit in.

Liz Warren a phony by both genealogy and etiology pretends she's not socialist or anti-capitalist, but of course, her policies would seek free market and bankrupt Medicare. Over the weekend, we got a little taste how this party for sure though will play out. It is Bloomberg he really gets in.

REP. ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ, D-N.Y.: I don't think billionaires should be President right now. That is going to take us further in the direction of wealth and political power concentrating at the very, very top of our country.

SEN. BERNIE SANDERS, I-VT., PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: That is the arrogance of billionaires.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: And remember Warren has basically made a cottage industry out of basing the billionaire class herself.

SEN. ELIZABETH WARREN, D-MASS., PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: Maybe you have heard there were some billionaires that don't like this.

I'm tired of freeloading billionaires.

These billionaires I can't believe going to them and then start to cry and they enter the race.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: And what about all the others, though, come on, Kamala Harris, she's so desperate for any sort of relevance that she released this atrocity.

SEN. KAMALA HARRIS, D-CALIF., PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: Hi, these are the moments where I really wish that I had taken more psychology classes.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: And, well, to say that she doesn't excite women voters are kind of a gross understatement and same with Amy Klobuchar unfortunately but what about Mayor Pete? They love him in Des Moines or was it Brentwood?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I'm so impressed with him. I think he's overwhelmingly qualified. I think he is brilliant. And I love his message of unity.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: I love that top. Okay, so Hollywood hearts this guy, but the heartland, maybe not so much. So how do you explain Pete's lackluster poll numbers beyond Iowa? I'm sure it's the voter's.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Is Mayor Buttigieg struggled with black voters in your state of South Carolina because he is gay?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: That is a generational issue. I know a lot of people my age that feel that way.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Okay, think about it this way, Trump's message to black voters is support me and we'll keep your historic economic gains going. Meanwhile, the Democrats messages, we think some of you are homophobic, but vote for us anyway. It is just pathetic. We will have more on that later in this hour with Candace Owens.

This Democrat inter-party warfare, it was bound to happen. After all, look, top Trump took down his party's establishment in 2016. As we see a lot of those guys are still working against him in the Intel Community and the deep State Department and the media. And even in his own White House.

The problem for the Democrats is that whichever direction they take now, the policies underneath it all, they don't work. So Europe is running away from socialism. America is going to run toward it? Okay, then what? Hope for better employment numbers on a higher GDP? Unlikely and by the way, the new Populist Party in Spain just doubled its numbers in parliament over the weekend there.

Nations from Sweden to Greece are rebelling big time against the wave of Middle Eastern refugees that genius Angela Merkel punished the E.U. with four years ago. So leave it to America's Democrats to side with the parties losing clout in Europe.

The choice we have next election is between preserving our booming economy, our history, and our heritage, the good and bad of it. And reversing or reversing and repudiating all of that. On this Veterans Day, we honor all of those who served our armed forces over the years. And I don't think they sacrificed so that the rest of us could fritter it all away on a socialist or a globalist power grab that delivers nothing but pain and misery and that is The Angle.

Joining us now Matt Schlapp Chairman of the American Conservative Union Richard Goodstein Former Advisor to Hillary Clinton. Matt, it looks like Patrick could enter the race. How many candidates do the Democrats need to screw in a light bulb? What is going on here?

MATT SCHLAPP, CHAIRMAN OF AMERICAN CONSERVATIVE UNION: Very nice angle but this is right. I do think this is an SOS. This is the cry for help. There is a clear division amongst Democrats who think that socialist just can't get it done and won't within a general election and then these kind of like traditional Democrats. Hillary Clinton type people. I think she is still looking at this race. Deval Patrick, Eric Holder is rumored to be looking at it.

INGRAHAM: Anyone else?

SCHLAPP: Barack Obama is awfully quiet in all of this. I actually think there are lot of people who work for Barack Obama who are still searching about is this really the direction we want the Democratic Party going, "The Squad", Bernie, Elizabeth Warren?

INGRAHAM: AOC was campaigning with Bernie over the weekend, and again, she was talking about the billionaire concentration of wealth. Let's watch.

OCASIO-CORTEZ: Who here is ready for the revolution? We can beat him, but we have to vaccinate ourselves against something like this ever happening again. The way we inoculate ourselves from late-stage hyper capitalistic concentration of wealth among the very, very few is with the labor movement.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Richard, what is going on here? We talked about these months ago. I said this field was weak. I think it is wide, but it didn't have the depth that the Democrats need to be someone with passion and energy of Trump.

RICHARD GOODSTEIN, FORMER HILLARY CLINTON ADVISER: Donald Trump can read the polls. There is a reason that he extorted in bribe to ahead of Ukraine to get dirt on Joe Biden because he can read--

INGRAHAM: Excuse me, here is the eye roll. Focus on the question. I know what you are doing. Can you focus for a second, Richard? No, no, Richard, I don't mean to interrupt you but I want to keep you unlimited time. Keep this focus. You got a Democrat field that is in an outer frothy panic right now. You've got Bloomberg jumping in and Deval Patrick, if Trump is so easy to win why do they need to jump in the race? Answer that question.

(CROSSTALK)

GOODSTEIN: Deval Patrick looking at "The New York Times" article talks about how he is going to win the black vote, excuse me, Biden is doing well. We have got Cory Booker and Kamala Harris. I would bet you that Deval Patrick is either not going to get in or not going to do well.

Joe Biden, the Fox poll, the most recent Fox poll, is ahead 12 points. He's ahead in Arizona, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Florida and all the other recent polls. So Hillary--

INGRAHAM: Hillary Clinton, so again, I'm going to ignore your defamatory comments about our President because that's what they are. But the idea that the idea that this is a confident field, Matt Schlapp, when we got like everyone in there - with a half-brother jumping in this race at this stage, when people have raised their money, come on that doesn't pass the straight phase.

SCHLAPP: That is the real question, it's the timing. They are getting in so late they can't even these late-breaking candidates, they can't even sign up in the early states and remember why is it interesting that Eric Holder and Deval Patrick are considering running? That is at the heart where Joe Biden strength is, its African-American voters --.

INGRAHAM: Blue colored workers are his strength. That's his strength.

SCHLAPP: And African-Americans in the Democratic Party--

GOODSTEIN: They were not getting any traction but look--

SCHLAPP: He's not getting traction.

GOODSTEIN: Excuse me, the amazing thing about the polls is two things, Joe Biden notwithstanding all the incoming he's getting today in New Hampshire, he is ahead.

INGRAHAM: Hillary was up in double digits in 2016, Richard.

GOODSTEIN: And Bernie Sanders who had 16 percent against Hillary four years ago is at 14 percent. Biden is up.

INGRAHAM: Hold on, do you realize everybody was saying exactly what you are saying with all the hand motions and all the passion as in 2016? But except Hillary was winning by more beating Trump by more, so you're saying the same stuff it looks like you never learn.

GOODSTEIN: Of the last ten contested Democratic nominations fights, going back to '72, the person ahead the leader in December won 3 times which is to say it is open. I agree, anything can happen, but you're kind of fighting--

INGRAHAM: I'm not saying anyone's going to win necessarily, I don't know what's going to happen is sure. I think Trump is odds on favorite right now, if I were to guess but I do say if you have a strong Democratic field, by the time November rolls around people are not going to be jumping in because they will throw the money down the tubes for no reason that's my point.

SCHLAPP: This is the point. If Joe Biden was supposed to be the front runner, you're not a front runner, Laura, when I could point you just as many polls that show him behind in New Hampshire and behind in Iowa.

INGRAHAM: Let me get this straight. You are losing to Pete Buttigieg, God bless him he is a smart guy. But the South Bend people don't like Pete Buttigieg is far as I can tell.

GOODSTEIN: I've talked to the pollsters at the Fox News you have to get them straight because right now they have Biden running.

INGRAHAM: I got my issues with some of the polls--

GOODSTEIN: Why take it up - right now that's how we have got to go.

INGRAHAM: Nationwide polls.

GOODSTEIN: All the swing states were Biden right now is running sometimes--

INGRAHAM: Why does Biden have to send his wife out to defend him? Why? He is a big boy and why does his wife have to defend him on ABC?

GOODSTEIN: I mean, I would talk about why does--

INGRAHAM: But she doesn't - no, no this is in a heated primary to go out on substance if stop picking on my husband? This guy has been in politics for five decades, four decades. He can handle it.

GOODSTEIN: It's called having a surrogate whose wife--

INGRAHAM: I actually like Biden. So he is my favorite of all the candidates. Like I like him the best but I just think he doesn't needs his wife to go out. I don't think he needs that.

SCHLAPP: He's not going to win because normal thinking people like Joe Biden, that's not what the Democrats - Democrats actually said they want a moderate not a liberal.

INGRAHAM: All right. So AOC right now you're watching. All right, guys thank you. I don't mean to snap at you but I want to keep it focused.

GOODSTEIN: I can handle it.

INGRAHAM: All right. Matt and Richard thank you so much. I want to do something I don't usually do which is respond directly to a critic. This one is important to me because of the implications being made.

Last week Philip in "The Washington Post" took home bridge with my post election Angle when I suggested that immigration played a role in the Democratic electoral sweep in the great commonwealth of Virginia. His article was titled, "Laura Ingraham tried to blame immigrants for Democratic success on Tuesday. It's a bad argument. Well, you can clearly see the narrative that he's trying to set. So let's walk through a couple of points. Here is part of what I said.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: The undeniable fact is that demographic changes throughout the state, but especially in Northern Virginia have altered what was once a moderate to right of center state, Virginia foreign-born population nearly doubled from 2000-2017.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: About that figure, Bump noted that is a bit of an exaggeration but the foreign-born population in the state increased by 78 percent. What? 78 percent increase is nearly doubling. But he wasn't done. I also said this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Since immigrants are more likely to vote Democrat, well this of course has dragged the electorate to the left. That is just a fact of life.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: So was I wrong? Mr. Bump wrote "She is right that changes in the northern part of the state are why Virginia is now blue." Hello, why are you writing this piece. I think you're agreeing with me. Now I'm confused. This was published in "The Washington Post" but when in the end, he basically concedes my thesis. Things got even worse for Bump over the weekend, another bump in the road. It's too easy of a pond, come on.

His competitors at "The New York Times" then published this inconvenient piece. The fields of Loudoun County are disappearing and their place is row upon row of cookie-cutter townhouses, clip lawns and cul-de-sacs. A suburban landscape for as far as the eye can see. Unlike three decades ago, though the residents are often from other places like India and Korea and when they vote, it is often for Democrats. I look forward to Bump telling "The New York Times" why it's factual analysis is racist.

Ahead this week will be the most important for the impeachment inquiry that's how you want to call it. I guess we have to. And the GOP. has ample reason to go on offense. Alan Dershowitz and the Clinton Impeachment Manager Bob Barr explain how they can do it. Plus investigative journalist Lee Smith breaks down why the names included on the GOP. impeachment witness list are so very important next.

SEN. LINDSEY GRAHAM, R-S.C.: I consider any impeachment in the House that doesn't allow us to know who the whistleblower is to be invalid because without the whistleblower complete, we would not talk about any ideas. This is not about Schiff finding that truth this is about Schiff trying to destroy the Trump Presidency.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: What a way to set tone for the GOP ahead of the first impeachment hearing, the public inquiry of course this week on Capitol Hill. The Republicans need to be on offense as well with their messaging.

First the GOP needs to ask Democrats what crime they are trying to prove. Second, what are the Democrats trying to hide by denying Republicans the ability to call their own witnesses unfettered ability?

Joining me Alan Dershowitz, Harvard Law Professor Emeritus and author of the new book "Guilty by Accusation" and Bob Barr Former Clinton Impeachment Manager Former Georgia Congressman. Alan what other questions should Republicans be asking?

ALAN DERSHOWITZ, HARVARD LAW PROFESSOR EMERITUS: Well, the first question really is what are the impeachable offenses that you are looking into? So far the Democrats have invented four nonexistent crimes. Obstruction of Congress it doesn't exist, members of the executive were entitled to refuse to comply with subpoenas if they had legitimate privilege claims and that is why we have a system of checks and balances that get resolved by the judiciary.

Collusion that was not a crime, exposing a whistleblower that is not a crime having a conversation with the President of Ukraine that is not a crime. So far, we have no crimes, no high crimes, no misdemeanors, no treason, no bribery. When you are involved in a trial, the first thing you do as a Defense Attorney is you demand that the prosecution disclose what they are looking for? And the Democrats have no answers. They made them all up.

INGRAHAM: The media was pretty transparent, Bob on why Democrats wanted to call certain witnesses to publicly testify, watch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: The one thing that will break through, I think if this can be traumatized so our diplomats struggling against the President feel like soldiers in a battlefield. And their commander abandoned them.

YAMICHIE ALCINDOR, NBC NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: I'm told from Democratic aides that they wanted Taylor to be there because he is a Vietnam vet and they wanted Marie Yovanovitch there because I am told she cried in her testimony. And they essentially want someone who is going to be emotional to say I was a victim of the President trying to do this for his own political gain.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Bob, would any of that that made for TV drama, like one of those old TV specials have any effect on the ultimate outcome?

BOB BARR, FORMER CLINTON IMPEACHMENT MANAGER: It is worse than the old soap operas, you know, on Tuesday afternoon. The crying and the ringing of the hands and the suspense over whose child and whose parent and so forth you can't even watch this much less say it with a straight face, Laura. It is absolute nonsense. It would be funny but for the fact that what they are doing is they're undermining the single most important unique factor of our constitution republic and that is the ability of the citizenry to remove the elected leader of our country for good reason.

INGRAHAM: I mean, when you talk to Alan on this show a couple of weeks ago, we were talking about how dangerous this is as a historical moment in our country, when the party out of power after having a couple of opportunities they thought to keep him from winning the Presidency and knocking him out with Mueller, failing on both counts, now trying again to get go around to the will of the voters. What kind of precedent does is set going forward?

DERSHOWITZ: It says that Congress is above the law. And the Congress is not above the law. The frames of the constitution had a great debate and they rejected impeachment on the ground of maladministration. They are trying to redo that they are trying to go back and undo the debate that resulted in the constitutional criteria.

It is extremely dangerous. When you allow Congress to make up crimes that means any of us can be the victim of a made up crime. In my book, "Guilty By Accusation" I talk about how people make up facts and make up stories, but it is even worse when you make up crimes and when you make them up against duly elected President.

And so I think that every American should be concerned about the impact of what the Democrats are doing with civil liberties and I'm speaking as a Democrat.

INGRAHAM: I just got hot under the collar with a Democrat, I like Richard Goodstein a lot but he's just sort of throwing out the President is a guilty of extortion and bribery. You cannot just throw these things around. These are damaging terms. No one's been charged within anything and Bob today Democrats released the transcript for Laura Cooper's testimony. She is the Pentagon top Official on Russia.

Here is one revelation I think that is being ignored. Former Ukraine Ambassador Kurt Volker sought a statement that the government of Ukraine would make that would somehow disavow any interference in the U.S. elections and will commit to the prosecution of any individuals involved in election interference. So Bob, is there something bad about that?

BARR: Well, one would have thought, Laura before this full impeachment got started that that would be precisely what the Democrats would be cheering, to get to the bottom of foreign interference and to make sure that foreign leaders mixed up in corruption and interfering in our election actually were held accountable.

Yet, rather than say, thank you, Mr. Trump, for having on your team some people who want to do this and for you, yourself, standing up for America against foreign corruption, they are now trying to impeach the guy. You just can't win for trying.

INGRAHAM: Gentlemen, thank you so much for being here tonight. We really appreciate it. And also over the weekend House Republicans submitted a list of people that they would like to testify publicly at these impeachment hearings.

It comprised of eight names, including the whistleblower and Hunter Biden but three others also stand out. Joining me now Lee Smith Investigative Journalist and Author of the huge bestseller "The Plot Against the President."

Lee, I want to start with Devon Archer. Who is he, and why is he important?

LEE SMITH, INVESTIGATIVE JOURNALIST: Yes, he was Hunter Biden's business partner. And he and Mr. Biden went and they joined Burisma in 2014. So I believe that they would like to interview them and ask what was going on at Burisma. I will say, it's interestingly to note that they had another partner, as well, Christopher Heinz who is the stepson of former secretary of state John Kerry. It appears that Mr. Heinz knew better. This was part of the reason for him stopping doing business with them, because obviously walking into a situation like that, a government, unfortunately, typically historically plagued by corruption, he knew better than to get involved with that. Hunter Biden, it appears, did not.

INGRAHAM: The next person I want to get to now his Nellie Ohr. Remember, she was the contractor at Fusion GPS that commissioned the Steele dossier. She's also married to a DOJ official who had has paw prints over this Russia deal, Bruce Ohr. Lee, why is it important for Nellie Ohr to be part of this inquiry? This is getting really thick in the weeds here, but interesting.

SMITH: Because Nellie Ohr is one of two DNC contractors. She worked for Fusion GPS, so the Clinton campaign hired her through Fusion GPS, and she testified before Congress that her organization had a Ukrainian source, a man named Serhiy Leshchenko who was providing them information regarding the Trump/Republican operations they ran against the Trump campaign.

INGRAHAM: So hence the concern that Ukraine had some type, we don't know exactly what, involvement in rolling out this whole Russia --

SMITH: Absolutely. They are afraid, the Democrats are quite concerned that this would be exposed. And we'd certainly want to know to what extent Ukrainian officials volunteered this, or to what extent they were dragged in by the Democrats.

INGRAHAM: And finally, there's Alexandra Chalupa. She's a contractor hired by the DNC during the 2016 election who coordinated with the Ukrainians to investigate President Trump and Paul Manafort. According to visitor's logs, she visited the White House 27 times during that time. Lee, if she does testify, what can Republicans expect to ask her?

SMITH: They should certainly ask her about going to the Ukrainian embassy here in Washington, D.C., and asking the ambassador and other Ukrainian officials to help the Clinton campaign in 2016. So it's the same thing. Both her and Nellie Ohr are DNC operatives who were working with different Ukrainian officials to gather dirt on the Trump campaign.

INGRAHAM: What I find really disturbing looking down the road is that, even though it's out in public, there is still very limited rights for the Republicans. They can call witnesses. Probably most of them won't be allowed. They can question until they are shut down. And then in a Senate trial, we'll see who does the questioning for the president, for the administration. It should be White House counsel which is a really good litigator, I hope it's he. But I don't think they are going to get in a sense of fairness in this process.

SMITH: No, certainly not. And what is even more bizarre is that these facts are known both about Nellie Ohr and Alexandria Chalupa because a lot of this information, it comes from John Solomon's great reporting, also a "Politico" article in 2017. We saw at the end of last week "Politico" is basically trying to bury the article they have done. They are trying to make these facts disappear.

INGRAHAM: The New York Times, Washington Post, Politico, all these, they have become aggressively incurious, or, you're right, disavowing their own reporting because now it is leading somewhere. Lee, your voice is important. We're going to have you back, I hope, this week.

And still to come, as DACA heads to the Supreme Court tomorrow, we're going to expose the dirty trick Democrats are using to try tipped the scales of justice.

Plus, San Francisco just elected a D.A., we talked about this before, seems intent on making crime and homelessness more prevalent. Can you believe this? Yes, you have got to believe it. Shocking biography of the new D.A. And remember, this is going to come to a city or town near you if this election goes the other way next year.

BARACK OBAMA, FORMER U.S. PRESIDENT: This is not amnesty. This is not immunity. This is not a path to citizenship. It's not a permanent fix.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: That was President Obama back in the summer of 2012 depending DACA, Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals. Yet here we are nearing 2020, and the same framework remains in place. That could all change tomorrow.

The Supreme Court is going to hear a trio of cases challenging President Trump's plan to phase out the program. And instead of relying on the strength of their legal arguments, the liberals opposing Trump are resorting to stunts. They are bringing as co-counsel Luis Cortez, a 31- year-old lawyer and someone himself who is a DACA recipient.

Joining me is Art Arthur, resident fellow in law and policy at the Center for Immigration Studies. Art, Cortez at the table is there for dramatic effects, correct?

ART ARTHUR, CENTER FOR IMMIGRATION STUDIES: Yes. Luis Cortez has been a poster boy for DACA ever since May of 2017 when he was featured in "The Seattle Times" as the Dreamer lawyer. And he is actually an attorney on this case, be he's one of dozens and dozens of lawyers, as CNN puts it, who is actually on the briefs in his case. And yet, a man who has been a lawyer for about three years is going to be allowed to sit at the counsel table with Ted Olson, former solicitor general of the United States.

INGRAHAM: Come on.

ARTHUR: This is nothing more --

INGRAHAM: The Democrats know drama. They do know how to build, remember Obama with those Styrofoam columns during his big night when he won. So they know how to produce. But at the court it's different. That stuff is not supposed to matter. Maybe he's the most brilliant lawyer ever in three years. I wouldn't have wanted to go to the courts three years out of law school, but maybe he's super smart.

But the bottom line is, the way this case has unfolded is very strange, is it not? Elaine Duke, "New York Times" writing today was the acting secretary of Homeland Security. She didn't want her name on the policy rationales that were put forth by Jeff Sessions or Stephen Miller, who argued the program encouraged new waves of illegal immigration. Her refusal to cite their policy objections to the program is now at the heart of what legal experts are saying is a major weakness in the government's case, defending the termination of the program. Do you buy that?

ARTHUR: I don't buy it at all. The fact is that deferred action is a form of prosecutorial discretion. I've been a prosecutor. I've been a judge. A judge can no more till the prosecutor that he can or cannot bring a case or she cannot bring a case then the judge can tell them to fly. It's just not something that within the province of the judiciary. I don't even think this is a close case.

INGRAHAM: It isn't a close case if the court doesn't take into account politics, which it shouldn't. And if it's just about the executive authority or lack thereof. If Obama didn't really have the authority really to do DACA, why doesn't Trump have the authority to unwind it?

ARTHUR: And that leads to the central question. There are two questions in this case. One is whether or not the court has judicial review. They don't. This is something that is completely left to the executive branch's discretion, prosecutorial discretion. The other thing is whether they were right, whether the Trump administration was right in winding it down. And they absolutely were. It was an illegal policy. It was about to be challenged by a number of different states. And Attorney General Jeff Sessions, DHS Secretary Elaine Duke had no choice but to unwind the program, to wind it down.

INGRAHAM: When Obama had the executive authority, they were all for inflating it at the court and protecting it. Now that Trump has the executive authority, they're like, how can we circumscribe his authority. It's so transparent. Thank you. We're going to be watching this. They should be a slamdunk case. It probably will be five-four, because that is how pathetic it is sometimes at the court.

Also, get ready, San Francisco. There is a new radical D.A. in town, Chesa Boudin, who was elected to be the next D.A. this past Saturday. So who is he? He's the son of Weather Underground members in prison for helping murder cops. He was raised by terrorists Bill Ayers and Bernardine Dohrn in Chicago, remember them? Talk about walking down memory lane. And finally, he spent some time as Hugo Chavez's translator. This is like an "Onion" article. This is true, I kid you not.

So what will his tenure look like? And what will his prosecutorial -- talk about prosecutorial discretion, he'll be doing what? His prosecution of cases will not involve things like quality of life crimes, cries just as public camping, offering or soliciting sex, public urination, blocking a sidewalk, et cetera.

Joining me now, Harmeet Dhillon, Trump 2020 Campaign Advisory Board member, someone who has faced Boudin in court, and she's a San Francisco resident. Harmeet, how did it get this bad at this point in San Francisco?

HARMEET DHILLON, ATTORNEY: Laura, one of the technical reasons is ranked choice voting, which is also coming to liberal jurisdictions near you. Basically, this guy only got 35 percent of the votes in the first go around in this open race, but because of the other ones with more conservative votes, people had picked him as their second and third choice. He ultimately ended up defeating the machine candidate, the candidate who was endorsed by Kamala Harris, Dianne Feinstein, Governor Gavin Newsom, and every luminary in the mainstream Democratic Party here in California.

So imagine if you had Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez but intelligent with a law degree, two Oxford degrees, two federal clerkships, and very dangerous policy ideas, but also now the ability to implement them. That's what we have here in San Francisco, and it's really scary, Laura.

INGRAHAM: Yes, Bernie Sanders is very excited, Harmeet. So he is tweeting out about him, saying I'm not going to do the voice, but I could. "Now is the moment" -- no. "Now is the moment to fundamentally transfer our racist broken criminal justice by ending mass incarceration, the failed war on drugs, and criminalization of poverty. Congratulations, Chesa Boudin, on your historic victory!" When he says the criminalization of poverty, that means anyone can camp out anywhere and use the streets as toilets. And all the -- forgot about it.

DHILLON: Yes, absolutely. And who else is excited? Linda Sarsour, Shaun King, and all these other leftists. So that tells you. But he's not alone. This is happening in other cities, Philadelphia and almost happened in Queens. Laura, what we're going to be seeing in San Francisco now is no prosecution of drug crimes, no prosecution of all the things you mentioned, which are the things that every visitor sees in San Francisco. But behind the scenes, also bail, he played a very critical role in eliminating bail here in San Francisco. That's the case I was against him.

INGRAHAM: That's a big Soros push, Harmeet.

SHULTZ: Absolutely, and it's going to happen all over.

INGRAHAM: Sorry to interrupt, but George Soros has been pushing the ending cash bail all over the country in these commonwealth attorneys and these state attorneys and county attorney races. He's been putting money into local races just on that issue alone. It's going to have horrific effects on crime.

DHILLON: It's affecting quality of life for all of us at all levels, and, by the way, particularly people of color, and people in poor communities. So this is a disaster for San Francisco.

INGRAHAM: We've got to go. It's hurting them the worst, but up Pacific Heights and the fancy people, I guess they are somewhat insulated still.

DHILLON: That's right.

INGRAHAM: Harmeet, thank you so much.

DHILLON: Thanks for having me.

INGRAHAM: And coming up, if Joe Biden does not get the Democrat nomination, and that is a possibility with all these people jumping into the race, could President Trump make inroads with black voters? Candace Owens, Scott Bolden debate a question people seem to be ignoring. That's in moments.

INGRAHAM: 2020 Democrat hopeful Pete Buttigieg is struggling to gain traction with African-American voters. It's only going to get worse as he emerges as the most viable non-Biden moderate. But the question is could Trump win over black voters in a head to head 2020 race against Mayor Pete, or is that pie in the sky thinking?

Here to debate, Candace Owens, founder of the Blexit movement, author of the new book upcoming "Blackout," and Scott Bolden, former chairman of the District of Columbia Democratic Party, and practicing lawyer here in town.

Candace, outside of Biden, the Democrats do struggle with one of their biggest voting blocs. What do you make of all this?

CANDACE OWENS, COMMUNICATIONS DIRECTOR, TURNING POINTS USA: In regards to Pete Buttigieg, I think there's a lot of things that are going on, namely that the Democrats haven't seemed to have updated their marketing strategy since 2016. So in 2016 they called everybody xenophobic and racist, and now we have Pete Buttigieg saying the African-American vote is not coming to me because everybody is a homophobe. Name-calling doesn't work. They might want to update their techniques.

The other problem that they're facing is we have a tremendously successful incumbent president. They have to contend with the fact that Donald Trump is making black voters wake up to the fact that all of the leftist rhetoric and the warnings in 2016 were untrue. Black Americans are doing great under this administration. There is no reason to vote left.

(LAUGHTER)

INGRAHAM: We'll put up the bullets -- record low unemployment rate, record low poverty rate, created opportunity zones disadvantaged communities, passed the First Step Act. More coming for criminal justice reform. New series of unemployment rate lows, 5.4 percent. It has fallen 2.6 percentage points since Trump's election, record 50 years.

SCOTT BOLDEN, FORMER D.C. DEMOCRATIC PARTY CHAIRMAN: So why is Donald Trump, only eight to 10 percent of African-American support Donald Trump? If all of that is true, right?

INGRAHAM: It's not if all of it's true.

BOLDEN: If all that's true --

INGRAHAM: So is the Labor Department is part of conspiracy?

BOLDEN: No, not at all. And I didn't say conspiracy. If all of that is true, and that is true, then he needs to be talking more about that if he wants African-Americans to vote for him. But he's only at eight or 10 percent.

And Buttigieg, we don't have to get into that debate about whether it will be head up because Mayor Pete is not going to win the Democratic nomination. He can't without the black vote, and that's --

INGRAHAM: Why does he have a problem?

BOLDEN: I don't know. What does he say? You've got to ask him. But the reality is I think there is some practicality to this. One, Biden has a large amount of African-American vote. You have two African-American senators in the race. And one of the problems what happened, 11, and at one point 22, is there is not enough space, weather you're a moderate, whether you're far left, whether you're a socialist, you have to create space to break out from the pack. And there's just not enough African- American Democratic voters to do that.

INGRAHAM: Candace, an "L.A. Times" reporter quickly put out a fire that he started after he botched a Buttigieg quote claiming that Buttigieg he took a shot at Obama. But social media went crazy, the reporter apologized. But Buttigieg has taken a jab at Obama. Watch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

MAYOR PETE BUTTIGIEG, D-IND., PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: I don't think it was going back to Obama, I don't think it was going back to Clinton. I think that the world that we have been in, the American political world we have been in from the day I was born has been blown up.

And blown up by what? By Trump?

BUTTIGIEG: By its own failures which culminated in Trump. Look, if the old way worked, something like Trump would never have been possible.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: If the old way work. I think there is wisdom to that. If Obama --

BOLDEN: He's talking about --

INGRAHAM: Oh, yes.

BOLDEN: He's got to be talking about --

OWENS: I respect that.

INGRAHAM: If the old way worked -- who came before Trump?

OWENS: It was Obama, and Obama did a lot to tear this country apart. I do not remember when I was growing up having all of these race issues, OK? I really don't remember it. And then suddenly towards the end of Obama we started hearing all of this rhetoric drummed up, it became white versus black all over again. And I say all over again, I shouldn't even say this, because when I was alive this was not an issue. It all became about race. And I really do think that they were laying down the groundwork for Hillary to run because they had already preselected to her to be the president of the United States. So they started using that awful name-calling rhetoric which they fell short of.

BOLDEN: What did Obama do that drove this race --

OWENS: The police violent stuff. He backed up --

BOLDEN: You should back up the police is wrong.

OWENS: It's the myth of police brutality.

BOLDEN: It the police are wrong.

OWENS: I'm not done.

BOLDEN: If they're wrong.

OWENS: He added fire -- he added gasoline to a fire that was simply untrue. The myth of police brutality, that's something that was facing --

BOLDEN: The myth of police brutality?

(LAUGHTER)

OWENS: The myth of police brutality, 16 black Americans --

BOLDEN: So you deny that police don't brutalize black people and brown people? They do.

OWENS: White Americans and Hispanic Americans are shot at a higher rate than black Americans.

BOLDEN: That's just not true.

OWENS: It's 100 percent true. That's a fact.

BOLDEN: Then why are the jails full of African-Americans and brown people?

OWENS: Because we commit crime at a higher rate, black Americans. Yes, we do. That's a fact. That's another fact.

BOLDEN: That's just not true. That's just not true.

OWENS: It's 100 percent a fact, a researchable fact.

INGRAHAM: I think it is true, I think it was a Gallup poll, I keep citing this, I believe it's Gallup in October of 2016. The country said it was more racially divided after eight years of Obama, who was this -- there is no one who compares to Obama in the Democrat field today.

BOLDEN: But that statistic, what drives that narrative, though, on those statistics, right? President Obama never talked about race or racism.

OWENS: Yes, he did.

BOLDEN: Hold on one second. He never talked about race and racism in the way that Donald Trump has.

INGRAHAM: We've got to role. We've got to go. All right, guys, thank you so much. Missed you, Scott.

BOLDEN: Have me back.

INGRAHAM: Good pairing.

(LAUGHTER)

INGRAHAM: Stay tuned. I have a special announcement about something we are going to do here at the show regularly. Stay there.

INGRAHAM: I know a lot of you like the Last Bite on our who. It served us well these past two years. It's not going away, don't worry. But we're also going to try something new. Now, you viewers have asked for more input, and we're going to give it to you. So send us your reaction to segments, questions, thoughts on the show, even video questions if you have to impress us. Well, that's fine. We like that. At the end of each show we're going to share them.

Go to ingrahamangle@foxnews.com, ingrahamangle@foxnews.com.

And happy Veterans Day to all of our soldiers, sailors, air men and marines. Your sacrifice gives us all the opportunity to prosper and live in the greatest nation on the face of the earth.

That's all the time we have tonight. Shannon Bream and "Fox News @ Night" take it all from here. Shannon.

