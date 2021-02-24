Scalise: Focus on peaceful transition of power, not impeachment

This is a rush transcript from "The Story with Martha MacCallum" January 8, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

MARTHA MACCALLUM, FOX NEWS ANCHOR: Thank you, Bret. Good evening,

everybody. I'm Martha MacCallum, and tonight, this is The Story as once

again the House of Representatives turns to impeachment proceedings. Nancy

Pelosi says she's ready to fast track it on Monday if the president doesn't

resign before that.



Now, keep in mind, an impeachment would prevent President Trump from ever

running again. It's kind of like being disbarred if you're an attorney.

John Roberts says there is some support on the Senate side. Not clear how

much tonight, but is this truly the path to stability for these tumultuous

times? Do these politicians care about the country or their next weapon?

Given the fragility of this moment, is this what's best for America?



What action sends the most strengthening message to countries around the

world who are watching us very closely right now? Would it be a march

towards a peaceful transition, a productive process of coordination between

incoming and outgoing administrations or a news cycle consumed by yet

another impeachment? How about all sides focusing on an immediate 10-day

nationwide vaccine push? Wouldn't that be a bigger help to the country on

the whole? You bet.



74 million people have voted for the president, 80 million who voted for

Joe Biden. What would be the best for all of them? Would that send a

message that the government is truly putting its citizens and its economy

first for everyone? So today, the president-elect said that the president

is not fit to serve. He added that he would be glad if President Trump did

not attend the inaugural.



Vice President Mike Pence has not confirmed that he will attend. But Biden

said that he believed that the VP's presence would be helpful. He was

noncommittal though, on impeachment.



JOE BIDEN (D), PRESIDENT-ELECT OF THE UNITED STATES: And my job now in 12

days, God willing, I'll be President of the United States of America. So,

we're going to do our job and Congress can decide how to proceed with that.



MACCALLUM: So, where's all this going and what is best for America? Let's

get right to it.



We're joined tonight by House Minority Whip Steve Scalise of Louisiana.

Representative, good to have you with us tonight obviously. It's been quite

a week for the country. So, let's begin with this impeachment push. Is this

going to happen on Monday? And what's your read on how Republicans in the

House feel about this as a way forward?



REP. STEVE SCALISE (R-LA): Martha, it's good to be with you. And just a

very disturbing week in a lot of ways. But what we all need to be focused

on right now is, is toning down the rhetoric and uniting the country again.

Really, that should be the focus between now and January 20th when Joe

Biden gets sworn in as president. I don't think anybody can look and say an

impeachment of this president is the thing that's going to help unite and

bring our country together. I think that's where our focus needs to be. And

there is a lot of work that needs to be done in that regard.



MACCALLUM: So, do you think that they will proceed with that on Monday? And

do you think that there - how much - do you have any feel for how much

support there would be for that in the Senate?



SCALISE: Well, unfortunately, you've seen that that would be the main focus

of Nancy Pelosi's speakership for the last two years, and I wouldn't be

surprised if they went down that road. But I don't think it's a road that's

going to help unite this country right now.



MACCALLUM: What about support in the Senate, how much you think there is,

Lisa Murkowski called on the president to resign. She also hinted that

she's not sure she's in the right party, which would be quite a story as

well as we head into a Democrat controlled Senate.



SCALISE: Again, look, everybody has got high emotions right now. We just

lost a Capitol Police officer last night and my heart goes out to his

family and all the other officers, there were dozens of officers who were

injured in those anarchistic mob attacks of the Capitol just a few days

ago. And so, I spoke with a lot of Capitol Police officers yesterday, and

we ought to be keeping them in our prayers, but also be looking at what we

need to do to make sure that doesn't happen again.



Clearly, there have been a lot of conversations in the last few days about

fortifying the Capitol so that something like that can't happen again

because I know our adversaries around the world. Some we're watching that,

thinking they might be able to do the same thing. It's not the kind of

place we want to be in this country. We need to secure our institutions of

government.



MACCALLUM: Yes, there's no doubt we watched so many of our institutions get

hardened after 9/11, it was amazing to see that it was as easy as it was

for people to breach those walls and get into the Capitol building. And

obviously, it's going to be a very, very different place from now on. And

we share your sympathies for the Capitol Police officer who lost his life.

It's a tragedy. We're going to talk more about the violence that we saw in

a little bit.



With regard to the president, the Wall Street Journal called on him to

resign, saying, if Mr. Trump wants to avoid a second impeachment, his best

path would be to take personal responsibility and resign. This would be the

cleanest solution since it would immediately turn presidential duties over

to Mr. Pence. And it would give Mr. Trump agency Richard Nixon over his

fate. If you could speak to the president right now, what course of action

would you recommend for him tonight?



SCALISE: Well, I think it is, first of all, a strong understanding of just

what happened Wednesday and how words that that he gave Wednesday didn't

help and in fact caused a lot of real division that didn't need to be

there. I'm very troubled by what happened Wednesday on a lot of fronts.



But again, we all need to check how the rhetoric plays into that. And I

think that's one of those things where it should have been an unequivocal,

just complete, unequivocal calling out of what was going on at the time

when people were storming the Capitol to say without any equivocation that

it was wrong. It shouldn't be happening. It's not who we are as Americans.

And to call it out without any condition. And that didn't happen.



MACCALLUM: Do you believe that he should resign because of that, or do you

think he should stay in office for the next 12 days?



SCALISE: Again, look, right now, I think we need to have a focus on a

peaceful transition of power to do all we can to make sure that January

20th is a day where the country can heal in a way where we're not - we're

still a very divided country right now. And everything we do between now

and then should be focused on how to heal those divisions and how to calm

the temperature down. The temperatures way too high right now. And what

happened with boiled over Wednesday, should have never happened. But we

need to dial it down, not be doing things to ratchet it up right now.



MACCALLUM: OK. Last night, I spoke with Representative Crenshaw, Dan

Crenshaw from Texas, and he was very fired up about what he says were the

lies that led to that emotion that we saw on January 6th. I want to play a

bit of what he said because it got a lot of attention today. I think it

made a lot of people think and some people were angry at him for what he

said, and some people were supportive. So, let's watch this and I want to

get your thoughts on the other side, Congressman.



REP. DAN CRENSHAW (R-TX): They lied to people and they said, go fight, go

fight, because everything's on the line. That's what they said. And when

people fought, they came to fight and then they fought Capitol Police and

now people are dead and those same members of Congress who called people to

fight, well, they were nowhere to be found because it was all fun and games

to them. They never knew what a real fight was. Real fights are scary,

bullets flying, that's scary. The glass breaking, that's really scary. They

were nowhere to be found. They scattered.



MACCALLUM: He's talking about your colleagues. Do you agree with him?



SCALISE: I'm not sure who he's trying to mention there. He sounds like he's

trying to be specific, but at the end of the day, anybody who incite

violence is at fault because violence isn't the answer to the divisions. We

have real divisions in our country. We saw it before this election. It's

been going on for a long time. But we don't resort to violence to solve our

differences in America. That's what separates us and clearly, that broke

down.



So, anybody can point fingers, but at the end of the day, we need to be

focused on ratcheting the temperature down right now. Those bullets I've

seen bullets fly before, and it's not a pretty sight. I saw what our

Capitol Police did. And in the best of what Capitol Police is, was again on

display where you had people risking their lives, police officers, but they

were being attacked. And anybody who attacked those police officers who

participated in storming the Capitol ought to be held accountable. They

need to be held accountable and send a message that it won't be tolerated.



MACCALLUM: Congressman Steve Scalise, you have seen that kind of violence

too close in your own life, and I think everybody still kind of processing

what we saw on Capitol Hill this week. And it's good to speak with you,

sir. And as we all say, our thoughts and prayers are with the Capitol

Police officer's family who lost his life this week. Thank you very much,

sir. Good to see you tonight.



SCALISE: Thanks, Martha. God bless us this great country.



MACCALLUM: You bet. Thank you. Amen to that. So, coming up, we're going to

talk to Victor Davis Hanson and Steve Hilton and Charlie Kirk on the

breaking news that Twitter has now permanently banned President Trump.



He has said that that vehicle is one of his most important voices to the

people of this country and now they have shut him down. And next, Joe Biden

criticized for saying that BLM rioters would have been treated very

differently if they had been behind the mob storming the Capitol this week.



Let's remember, though, that a woman was shot and killed by the Capitol

Police. So, where are the voices against that police brutality? Is that how

you see this? We're going to talk about that with the Roy Murdock when we

come back.



BIDEN: No one can tell me that if had been a group of Black Lives Matter

protesting yesterday, there wouldn't have been - they wouldn't have been

treated very, very differently than the mob of thugs that stormed the

Capitol. We all know that's true.



MACCALLUM: The DOJ announcing an investigation into the death of Capitol

Police Officer Brian Sicknick tonight. Now the fifth person to die as a

result of Wednesday's mayhem on Capitol Hill. The incoming administration

and others say that the disastrous fallout would have been much worse if a

racial double standard did not exist in our country. Watch this.



BIDEN: But I got a text from my granddaughter. She said, pop, this isn't

fair, no one can tell me that if had been a group of Black Lives Matter

protesting yesterday, there wouldn't have been - they wouldn't have been

treated very, very differently.



SEN. KAMALA HARRIS (D-CA), VICE PRESIDENT-ELECT OF THE UNITED STATES: We

saw one that let extremists stormed the United States Capitol and another

that released tear gas on peaceful protesters last summer.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Police orchestrated much of the mob mentality.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: As you saw at the Capitol Building yesterday, Vanilla

Ice was literally almost given milk and cookies.



MACCALLUM: Deroy Murdock, National Review Online contributing editor and a

Fox News Contributor. Deroy, good evening to you. Thanks for being here

tonight. What goes through your mind as you listen to the comparisons that

are made there?



DEROY MURDOCK, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: I think it's astonishing. First of

all, let me once again condemn the atrocious violence and the appalling

attack on our beautiful U.S. Capitol, we all witnessed on Wednesday. I

condemned online on radio. Now, let me do it on television, first.



Secondly, I really wonder what footage these other folks were watching. I

watched that whole horror show unfolds live, and I saw the Capitol Police

bravely trying to keep these people on the other side of the perimeter.

They fought them, they hit them physically. They sprayed them with tear

gas, in fact, pepper spray, et cetera. And eventually at some point, they

just got overwhelmed. They couldn't hold them back. They knocked over the

barricades. These people went in and attacked the Capitol very stupidly

while the House and Senate were debating the very challenges the Electoral

College that Trump supporters wanted made no sense to do this.



And they tried to fight them off as best they could. I've seen footage of

them inside fighting these people. As you said earlier, they opened fire

and they killed that poor woman who is now dead and 14-year Air Force

veteran. So, the notion that they were welcoming Vanilla Ice in is absurd.

What I saw. I wish they'd been able to keep them outside. They sure fought

valiantly, do so, unfortunately, overwhelmed by such a huge, huge, huge,

very active and energetic mob as it was.



MACCALLUM: Yes, I mean, I think of the video of that one lone Capitol

police officer as people are storming up the stairs towards him, I'm not

sure what color the people's skin was who was running towards him mattered.

He was completely overwhelmed. There was absolutely no way that he could

fight back in that situation. Listen to this comment, though, by Senator

Kirsten Gillibrand of New York. I want to see what you think about this.

All right, so she said, I think we've got it. Do we have it?



SEN. KIRSTEN GILLIBRAND (D-NY): They would have been shot, so let's be

clear, we treat black people in this country and white people in this

country differently. Yes, and in fact, this one writer was breaking a

window trying to break into the Capitol. She was warned several times, if

you continue, you will be shot. Our Capitol Police held their ground, did

the right thing.



MACCALLUM: I'm not sure what point she's trying to make there. What do you

think?



MURDOCK: This is why U.S. Senator folks, sorry about that. Look, they did

shoot somebody. She's dead. Is she happy? Is Senator Gillibrand thrilled

that this protester shot? How many more people would she want shot? And

this is the same crowd that we've heard since George Floyd saying the

police need to back down, they need to be defunded, they need to

deescalate. We need social workers to come in and deal with this sort of

thing. And here's Kirsten Gillibrand, a woman of the Left saying open fire

gunned them down, which is it?



So, she wanted people shot. All right. That's one shot. I guess maybe she

wanted more dead bodies in the U.S. Capitol.



MACCALLUM: I want to ask you about your anger about what happened, because

I read the pieces that you wrote about this, Deroy, and I want to give you

an opportunity to express your frustration over what you see as a lot of

positive accomplishments of this administration that got eaten up in a big

way this week.



MURDOCK: Yes, it's been very frustrating, very upsetting to me. And I'm

sure a lot of other people on the right, conservatives, and supporters of

President Trump, to see this appalling thing happen and for it to be done

by people essentially on our side. Now, obviously, it wasn't the majority

of people who showed up for that peaceful rally on Wednesday and to hear

the President of the United States speak. But an uncontrolled group of

extremists went in and did this.



And as I say, stupidly did this at the exact same time that the House of

Representatives and the U.S. Senate were debating objections to the

Electoral College votes from Arizona, raising actual physical evidence of

voter registrations that were basically approved after the statutory

deadline to do so. Congress is doing exactly what those of us have been

asking to do for weeks, which is to look at actual evidence of voting

irregularities in the November 3rd election. And rather than sit back and

let these people do so and protest peacefully outside and they've been

outside for hours, protesting peacefully, this would have been a great

thing.



They went in and shut that down, stopped that process, and then completely

tarred President Trump and his four years of excellent accomplishments in

the economy and overseas and now their calls for him to resign or be

impeached or kicked out under the 25th Amendment. I've never seen such a

staggering act of political self-sabotage in my life.



MACCALLUM: Deroy Murdock, thank you very much. Good to have you here

tonight, Deroy.



MURDOCK: Thank you very much.



MACCALLUM: So, late this evening, Twitter took action and blocked

permanently President Trump from the platform that he has used throughout

his presidency to speak his mind. Victor Davis Hanson, Steve Hilton,

Charlie Kirk, all here on that and where the party of President Trump goes

from here. Big, big question right now. That's next.



MACCALLUM: Very big story tonight that's going to provoke an enormous

battle. Twitter has canceled President Trump's Twitter account, citing,

quote, the risk of further incitement of violence. This follows the

temporary blocking of his account earlier this week, as well as a move by

Facebook yesterday to ban President Trump's account, quote, indefinitely.

President Trump's term ends in just 12 days. 74 million Americans voted for

the incumbent and many remain staunch supporters.



So, what is the impact of the past couple of months? And can he rebuild

after this week? Veteran political reporter Mark Halperin wrote this today.

Trump has turned himself into a smaller king on a smaller hill, but he is

for now still the king of the most important hill for tens of millions and

no one else in his party can say that. Here's the president in his two

taped appearances this week.



DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA: I know your pain. I know

you're hurt. We had an election that was stolen from us. It was a landslide

election, and everyone knows it.



I know you are disappointed, but I also want you to know that our

incredible journey is only just beginning.



MACCALLUM: Victor Davis Hanson, Senior Fellow at the Hoover Institution,

Steve Hilton, host of The Next Revolution, and Charlie Kirk, founder, and

president of Turning Point USA. Good to have all of you with us tonight,

gentlemen. Charlie, I want to start with you. And I want to show everyone,

because the president doesn't have a Twitter account anymore, Don Jr., his

son does, at least for now. We'll see how long that lasts.



But let's take a look at what he tweeted because I think it's important. He

says so the Ayatollah and numerous other dictatorial regimes can have

Twitter accounts with no issue, despite threatening genocide to entire

countries and killing homosexuals, et cetera. But the President of the

United States should be permanently suspended. Mao would be proud. Charlie,

what do you think?



CHARLIE KIRK, PRESIDENT, TURNING POINT USA: It's completely outrageous.

It's predictable. Twitter has been kind of building up to this moment for a

couple of months now in kind of an ironic turn of events. Twitter should be

banning President Trump. They should be giving him a dividend of the stock.

I mean, when Twitter was - at four or five years ago, Twitter was $18 a

share. It closed it over $50 a share, large in part because President Trump

made the platform relevant again. And this is a very, very disturbing turn

of events when the current President of the United States, as we are

talking right now, is restricted from communicating to 88 million people.



Some could argue, it could potentially be a national security risk. But

even beyond this, this is something that the Left has wanted to do for

quite some time. They are using the events that no one is supporting in any

form whatsoever from a couple of days ago as an excuse for a massive

censorship campaign that I'm afraid is not going to stop. I'm currently up

on Twitter right now. I hope to continue to be, but this seems to now be an

out-of-control pattern from the masters of Menlo Park that wants to silence

disagreement. And they got the big one.



MACCALLUM: So, Steve Hilton, Twitter, their argument is that the president

incited the violence that we saw at the Capitol and that this has given

them the opportunity I think they've wanted for some time to pull the

account down.



STEVE HILTON, HOST, THE NEXT REVOLUTION: Yes, that's right, by the way, I'm

here I am in Menlo Park, that's where I'm speaking to you from. Perhaps I

should go down the road and complain directly myself. I think the issue

here is that we can all agree that Twitter, Facebook, that private

companies, they can do what they want. They've clearly made a decision to

weigh in on one side of the political argument. They are now clearly and

unambiguously saying, they are supporting the Democrats. They are anti-

conservative, anti-Republican. That's what they've decided to do.



Fine. They can do that. The problem is when there's no competition when

they have a monopoly over information. That's why I've argued for a long

time now that we need to break up Facebook, not just through the Section

230 change that not people have to consensus around, but break up these

companies so there's competition.



And therefore, in a way, the more disturbing story I think, is that Apple

is saying to Parler, which is an alternative to Twitter, that people can

use, conservatives can use, Apple is saying to Parler, we are going to kick

you off unless you do what we want in terms of censoring conservatives. Now

that is really frightening. The answer to all of this is competition and we

mustn't allow Apple or anyone else to crush it.



MACCALLUM: Victor, what do you think about all of this and what do you

think about their future of conservatism of Trumpism in the United States?



VICTOR DAVIS HANSON, SENIOR FELLOW, HOOVER INSTITUTE: I think there is a

reign of fear going on, Martha. I think people in Twitter and Facebook

understand that with the Senate and the House and the presidency and the

hard left in control, they want to preempt that danger and they want to

make -- they want to have a deal with the powers that be. They are afraid

the left is going to be angry at them that they even let Trump express

himself.



The other -- the bigger irony is that these issues were adjudicated in the

19th century when we said that railroad companies and oil companies, they

were private companies but they use the public domain and that people

needed to be, needed a railroad to get from one place to another. Or they

needed a telegraph to communicate with another, or telephone.



And we decided that these were public utilities, and we have public

utilities come in. And then these companies came in and they took over that

role. You communicate through these new public utilities except they are

not public utilities, they are private companies and they use their power

for political and partisan agendas.



And whether that's Google searches that are worked to reflect the

predetermined result, or Twitter having no consistent policy. I mean, we

are talking about Joe Biden speech on race. Raz Simone, an African American

self-described warlord, took over an area of downtown Seattle. Four people

were shot. There was no police reaction. They exceeded the territory, the

autonomy of the whole downtown area to him and his followers. And what --

and did they suspend his Twitter account? I don't think they did.



So, I mean, there's no systematic policy here and it's not going to stand

because this sort of fervor that we're in now, the Salem witch trial

mentality to destroy people to ask senators to quit. To cancel book

contracts. There is a McCarthy-esque scary smell to it all, and I think

that people need to wake up and take a deep breath and say do we really

want to turn the United States into Salem Massachusetts because that's

where we are going.



And we -- these are the robber barons of the 19th century and there was a

progressive ironic, a progressive movement that said you know what, they

are monopolies and they are trust and we've got to stop it. They've got too

much concentrated power and wealth.



MACCALLUM: Yes.



HANSON: And now the progressives are saying let's give them more as long

as they work for us.



MACCALLUM: It's going to be interesting to see what happens to all those

people on Twitter. The ones that are left a lot have already moved to the

Parler but all of this is going to be unraveling.



So, about 30 seconds each. To Charlie Kirk and Steve Hilton. The future of

the party, is President Trump done? That's the question that Mark Halperin

raised today. Charlie?



CHARLIE KIRK, FOUNDER & PRESIDENT, TURNING POINT USA: No. And the MAGA

doctrine that he started is only going to continue to grow. You look at

Iowa, Ohio, and Florida. Those used to be battleground states, thinks that

President Trump those are deep red states. You got some amazing leaders

like Kristi Noem and Ron DeSantis be able to show leadership under this

Trump movement.



Philosophically, I believed he has changed the Republican Party for the

better. Ending the endless wars, renegotiating trade deals, challenging and

trans corporate interest and giving a voice to workers across the country.



MACCALLUM: Yes. Steve Hilton, he could have focused on all those things on

the accomplishments, you know, right after the election to try to lock in

that legacy. But he has frittered away a lot of the last two months, a lot

of people think, in a way that has been destructive to that legacy.



HILTON: Well, I think his supporters in their millions would agree with

the way Charlie just put it and that would endure way beyond the past two

months or the next two months because actually real power in politics is

not the office you hold. Everyone loses that eventually. That's even your

policies, they'll be overturned.



It's whether you change the way people think. President Trump did that in a

big, big way and that will endure for many, many years.



MACCALLUM: Yes. He gave voice to the way that a lot of people thought, and

he did a lot of that on Twitter. So, all of this is up a piece.



Gentlemen, thank you very much. Good to have you all here tonight.



HILTON: Thanks, Martha.



MACCALLUM: So, with Democrats soon to be in control of Washington, the

moves Republicans feared are already underway starting with the growing

push to make D.C. a state, an idea that Joe Biden has backed and one that

has massive implications for a lot of things and in a big way for the

balance of power in the Senate. Marc Thiessen on "The Story."



MAYOR MURIEL BOWSER (D-WA): We must get statehood on the president's desk

within the first 100 days of the 117th Congress. Congress must immediately

transfer command of the District of Columbia National Guard from the

President of the United States and put it squarely under the command and

control of the mayor of the District of Columbia.



MACCALLUM (on camera): So here we go. Democrats this week citing delays

over National Guard mobilization to renew the push to make D.C. a state. If

successful, the implications would reach far beyond security. Potentially

handing the party two Senate seats in the heavily blue district and with

Biden about to take the home statehood just stand a chance after this tweet

that he sent out in June. Quote, "D.C. should be a state. Pass it on." Says

Joe Biden.



Marc Thiessen joins us now. American Enterprise Institute scholar and Fox

News contributor. Marc, always good to see you. Your thoughts on --



MARC THIESSEN, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Good to be with you, Martha.



MACCALLUM: -- this tonight. It was one of the things that was widely

discussed during the course of the presidential election, that this was a

path that could happen and that it could add two more blue seats to the

Senate. What do you think?



THIESSEN: That's exactly it. I mean, look, this is not a matter of

principle. This is not no taxation without representation and all the rest

of it. This is a pure power grab. The reason they want D.C. statehood

because it's two more guaranteed Democratic seats. Because apparently, the

swamp doesn't have enough representation in Washington, so they need their

own two senators for the bureaucracy.



And the reason they are doing this is because they know that it's going to

make it more difficult for Republicans to take back the Senate in two

years' time. They reason they going to want to do this. Because if they get

D.C. statehood that means they've eliminated the filibuster because you're

not going to get pass -- you're not going to get 60 votes to make D.C. a

state.



If they eliminate the filibuster, they are not going to stop with the D.C.

statehood, they are going to pass the courts, they are going to -- they are

going to raise taxes, they are going to unleash a miasma of spending using

COVID as an excuse. They are going to pass some version of the Green New

Deal. They are going to pass some version of Medicare for all and the

radical -- all that radical agenda. They are going to launch a war on

fossil fuels.



And what's going to happen if they do all that, if they get -- if they --

you know, this is the far-left unleashed. With the filibuster being

eliminated there's going to be a backlash. They are going to be on the

defensive going into the midterm elections in 2022, and so they want to pad

their chances in the Senate. They want to give themselves two more seats to

make it harder if not impossible for Republicans to take back power when

the American people rise up in protests against the inextricable shift for

socialism.



MACCALLUM (on camera): Yes. You know, here's Gerry Connolly from Virginia

on the no taxation without representation issue. Watch this.



REP. GERRY CONNOLLY (D-VA): We had 700,000 people who are unrepresented

entirely in the United States Congress. They are Americans.



MACCALLUM (on camera): So why is that OK, Marc?



THIESSEN: Well, OK, is he for statehood for Guam in the Marshal Islands?

Those are heavily military populated areas that would probably vote

Republicans. Why don't we have four Democratic senators from the Marshall

Islands in Guam. I don't hear anybody talking about that.



They're not really all enthusiastic about Puerto Rico statehood by the way

because there is good -- the Republicans are actually fairly competitive in

Puerto Rico and there might be a few Republicans senators from Puerto Rico.

So, it's only D.C. statehood. Why is that?



MACCALLUM: All right.



THIESSEN: Because that's where the perimeter of bureaucracy lives. That's

a guaranteed vote.



MACCALLUM: We'll see where the movement from Guam comes. I don't want to

let you go without asking you to respond to the president's Twitter account

being shut down. This is -- this is a big story tonight. What do you think?



THIESSEN: Yes. I don't believe in censorship, I just don't. And nobody has

been more angry at the president of the United States that I have been in

the last few days. I was a strong supporter of the president and wanted him

to get reelected and he's just disappointed me so much with his behavior

since the election. I blame him for losing control of the Senate in

Georgia. I think that he incited the riots yesterday, but I don't believe

in censorship.



I don't believe that social media companies should be censoring speech.

Just like I don't think they should have censored the New York Post and

stop that when it turns out that that story -- the Hunter Biden was being

investigated by the FBI. I just don't believe in censorship.



MACCALLUM: All right. Marc, thank you. We've got continuing coverage of

this Twitter story tonight as the president is silenced in a big way this

evening. And also, with millions of Americans anxiously awaiting their

first shot in the arm, outrage tonight over the bureaucratic breakdown in

distribution with reports that some doses in New York City have been tossed

in the garbage.



Dave Rubin and Charlie LeDuff on that. They're also going to weigh in on

the president's Twitter account being shut down, next.



MAYOR BILL DE BLASIO (D-NY): Our seniors, our elders, those we love who

are in danger, the single most vulnerable population right this minute in

New York City, and the state of New York will not allow us to vaccinate

them.



MACCALLUM (on camera): And it is just unbelievable. Millions of seniors

and everyone else for that matter waiting for their turn of the vaccine,

bureaucracy has grinded to an agonizing halt. Some clinics in New York

actually threw vaccines in the garbage after they let them expire, rather

than just giving them to anybody at that point who wanted them.



Millions more sit in freezers and warehouses while schools and restaurants

stay closed. Ask yourself how any of this make any sense?



Joining me now Dave Rubin, host of the Rubin Report, and Charlie LeDuff,

Pulitzer Prize winning journalist and host of the No B.S. Newshour podcast.



Gentlemen, thank you for being here. I want to get you to weigh in on

Twitter as well tonight, a very big story. But first of all, the

bureaucracy that has, as I said, ground to a halt, Dave Rubin. And it's

just mind-boggling. Operation Warp Speed was so aggressive and now this.



DAVE RUBIN, HOST, RUBIN REPORT: Look, I don't know why anyone would think

that a state run by probably the worst governor, although I am here in

California with Gavin Newsom, but talking about Andrew Cuomo in New York

and a city, you know, the mayor of a city, that was once the greatest city

in the world now basically now in ruins.



Bill de Blasio. I don't know why anyone is surprised that the stuff doesn't

work. Big government bureaucracy simply doesn't work. They put nice names

on things, they say they are going to do things but if you put people in

government who have never actually accomplished anything, who just say they

know how to do stuff, instead of actually having done it and having run

things and made systems that can do things efficiently, then this is what

you are going to get.



Cuomo should be embarrassed. I mean, I signed the recall here in California

for Newsom and I hope they are doing it for Cuomo in New York because this

is pathetic.



MACCALLUM: Yes. Charlie, what do you think?



CHARLIE LEDUFF, AUTHOR, SH*TSHOW: It's managing by press release. When

it's at the federal level you are going to attack the government, when it

gets to you, you're going to attack the federal government. What I see in

my state of Michigan, same problem. What I see is a bunch of 27-year-olds

populating the state capital. They have very nice law degrees but no idea

how to move a box.



This is supposed to go to old people first. We've got 300,000 of them in

institutions, right now, 8,000 of them have gotten the shot and the state

doesn't even know where these vaccines are. That's the bottom line here.



MACCALLUM: There are 22 million vaccines out there, seven million of them

have made their way into people's arms. They need to just, you know, pull

back and have drive-through situations where people can pull up and show an

I.D., say I'm 65 or over and get a shot on your arm. I don't know how this

-- why this is so difficult, I genuinely don't. So, we just got word --



(CROSSTALK)



LEDUFF: Can I say for America just that --



MACCALLUM: Go ahead.



LEDUFF: -- what is going on, fix it.



MACCALLUM: Yes, what is -- it's unbelievable. I hear it everywhere I go

and it's pathetic and ridiculous.



LEDUFF: Yes.



MACCALLUM: On the Twitter story, Dave Rubin, Google just blocked Parler

from their Play Store. So, this is the battle that upon us now.



RUBIN: This is unbelievable. This is the battle, not a battle. This is the

battle of our time. There is a war on reality. We are in an information

war. We now have a superstructure that exists above government. Governments

here, we have a superstructure that exists above it.



Now, I would say God is above that but the superstructure that exist there

is that big tech, a group, a small group of sort of unknown people have

decided that they can let you know who can talk and when they can talk and

now they have taken out the President of the United States.



It does not matter what you think of Donald Trump, it does not matter what

you think of the last few days. The fact that the big tech oligarchs can

decide who can speak, who feels more powerful right now, is it Donald Trump

who can't get any messaging out or is it a bunch of big tech people like

Mark Zuckerberg and Jack Dorsey of Twitter? This is an absolute disaster.

And everyone -- I try not to pull the outrage card, and I actually do the

reverse of that usually. Everyone should be absolutely outraged right now.



MACCALLUM: Charlie?



LEDUFF: Are you talk. OK. Talking to me?



MACCALLUM: Charlie, what do you think?



LEDUFF: I would say -- I'm trying to think of something new here. Trump

was a great for Twitter when Twitter was dying, and he is the President of

the United States. Did it dawn on anybody that now that he's not going to

be the president of the United States, they don't want him tripping and

undermining the new administration now that his convenient is gone? Maybe

that's the reason.



But I've had friends can't offer less than what he did so I don't

understand the powers at social media.



MACCALLUM: Yes. The bottom line is that there is freedom of speech --



(CROSSTALK)



RUBIN: They want control. Control. It's as simple as that.



MACCALLUM: -- in the country and this is the format for speech in a big

way. And you can't shut it down, regardless of whether or not you don't

like the message.



Gentlemen, thank you. Charlie and Dave, good to see you both tonight. More

of The Story after this. Stay with us.



MACCALLUM (on camera): Finally, tonight, a good news story to end a very

tough week. Ninety-six-year-old Margaret Klessens, a World War II veteran,

just received her second dose of the COVID vaccine. So that worked and that

was good, after she became the first V.A. patient in the country to receive

round one. Margaret joins me now. Margaret, great to see you tonight. How

are you feeling after your second dose?



MARGARET KLESSENS, WORLD WAR II VETERAN: No repercussions at all. Fine.



MACCALLUM: Good for you. So, tell me -- I'm so glad to hear it. Why did

you want to be first, and what's your message for other people out there

about taking this vaccine?



KLESSENS: Well, I really didn't know I was first. I went down, and the

whole group is in the whole way up, and they gave me the first inoculation,

and I asked them at the time, I said, should the man have this honor? You

know, because I think of the men who were, you know, and they've sort of a

little taken aback, and they said no, so I got it. And I didn't know that

all this -- at my age, I got a whole new life here.



MACCALLUM: So, you served in World War II when you were 19 years old. You

were stateside. Tell everybody what you did.



KLESSENS: When I was 19?



MACCALLUM: Yes.



KLESSENS: What did I do?



MACCALLUM: When you were serving during World War II.



KLESSENS: When I was 19, yes. Let me see. We did clerical work. I see at

the coast guard or any place you go now, military installation, the women

are carrying guns, and to me, that really is astounding, when I see them,

they have guns that reach right to the (Inaudible), and it's really -- and

they wear the camouflage outfits. We never did that. We didn't have

anything like that.



We wore a little khaki shirt, skirts and a little khaki top and a little

hat, a bucket hat. And we did clerical work, you know. That's what the

women did then, believe it or not. Of course, they have --



(CROSSTALK)



MACCALLUM: Now lot has changed. Yes.



KLESSENS: Yes.



MACCALLUM: It's amazing. We have, you know, women who are fighter pilots

now, it's extraordinary. But you did your part when you were 19 years old,

and we thank you for that. And we are glad that you are brave and you got

your shots and we hope that you stay well and healthy. Margaret, thank you

so much for being here tonight. It's good to have you with us, ma'am.



KLESSENS: Thank you all.



MACCALLUM: Thank you. Thank you, Margaret. Be well. So, that's The Story

on this Friday, January the 8th, 2021. What a week. Right? So, The Story

continues as always. So, we will be back with you on Monday night here at

7. Have a good weekend, everybody. Be well, take care, stay safe. We'll see

you Monday.



