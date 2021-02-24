Scalise: Focus on peaceful transition of power, not impeachment
MARTHA MACCALLUM, FOX NEWS ANCHOR: Thank you, Bret. Good evening,
everybody. I'm Martha MacCallum, and tonight, this is The Story as once
again the House of Representatives turns to impeachment proceedings. Nancy
Pelosi says she's ready to fast track it on Monday if the president doesn't
resign before that.
Now, keep in mind, an impeachment would prevent President Trump from ever
running again. It's kind of like being disbarred if you're an attorney.
John Roberts says there is some support on the Senate side. Not clear how
much tonight, but is this truly the path to stability for these tumultuous
times? Do these politicians care about the country or their next weapon?
Given the fragility of this moment, is this what's best for America?
What action sends the most strengthening message to countries around the
world who are watching us very closely right now? Would it be a march
towards a peaceful transition, a productive process of coordination between
incoming and outgoing administrations or a news cycle consumed by yet
another impeachment? How about all sides focusing on an immediate 10-day
nationwide vaccine push? Wouldn't that be a bigger help to the country on
the whole? You bet.
74 million people have voted for the president, 80 million who voted for
Joe Biden. What would be the best for all of them? Would that send a
message that the government is truly putting its citizens and its economy
first for everyone? So today, the president-elect said that the president
is not fit to serve. He added that he would be glad if President Trump did
not attend the inaugural.
Vice President Mike Pence has not confirmed that he will attend. But Biden
said that he believed that the VP's presence would be helpful. He was
noncommittal though, on impeachment.
JOE BIDEN (D), PRESIDENT-ELECT OF THE UNITED STATES: And my job now in 12
days, God willing, I'll be President of the United States of America. So,
we're going to do our job and Congress can decide how to proceed with that.
MACCALLUM: So, where's all this going and what is best for America? Let's
get right to it.
We're joined tonight by House Minority Whip Steve Scalise of Louisiana.
Representative, good to have you with us tonight obviously. It's been quite
a week for the country. So, let's begin with this impeachment push. Is this
going to happen on Monday? And what's your read on how Republicans in the
House feel about this as a way forward?
REP. STEVE SCALISE (R-LA): Martha, it's good to be with you. And just a
very disturbing week in a lot of ways. But what we all need to be focused
on right now is, is toning down the rhetoric and uniting the country again.
Really, that should be the focus between now and January 20th when Joe
Biden gets sworn in as president. I don't think anybody can look and say an
impeachment of this president is the thing that's going to help unite and
bring our country together. I think that's where our focus needs to be. And
there is a lot of work that needs to be done in that regard.
MACCALLUM: So, do you think that they will proceed with that on Monday? And
do you think that there - how much - do you have any feel for how much
support there would be for that in the Senate?
SCALISE: Well, unfortunately, you've seen that that would be the main focus
of Nancy Pelosi's speakership for the last two years, and I wouldn't be
surprised if they went down that road. But I don't think it's a road that's
going to help unite this country right now.
MACCALLUM: What about support in the Senate, how much you think there is,
Lisa Murkowski called on the president to resign. She also hinted that
she's not sure she's in the right party, which would be quite a story as
well as we head into a Democrat controlled Senate.
SCALISE: Again, look, everybody has got high emotions right now. We just
lost a Capitol Police officer last night and my heart goes out to his
family and all the other officers, there were dozens of officers who were
injured in those anarchistic mob attacks of the Capitol just a few days
ago. And so, I spoke with a lot of Capitol Police officers yesterday, and
we ought to be keeping them in our prayers, but also be looking at what we
need to do to make sure that doesn't happen again.
Clearly, there have been a lot of conversations in the last few days about
fortifying the Capitol so that something like that can't happen again
because I know our adversaries around the world. Some we're watching that,
thinking they might be able to do the same thing. It's not the kind of
place we want to be in this country. We need to secure our institutions of
government.
MACCALLUM: Yes, there's no doubt we watched so many of our institutions get
hardened after 9/11, it was amazing to see that it was as easy as it was
for people to breach those walls and get into the Capitol building. And
obviously, it's going to be a very, very different place from now on. And
we share your sympathies for the Capitol Police officer who lost his life.
It's a tragedy. We're going to talk more about the violence that we saw in
a little bit.
With regard to the president, the Wall Street Journal called on him to
resign, saying, if Mr. Trump wants to avoid a second impeachment, his best
path would be to take personal responsibility and resign. This would be the
cleanest solution since it would immediately turn presidential duties over
to Mr. Pence. And it would give Mr. Trump agency Richard Nixon over his
fate. If you could speak to the president right now, what course of action
would you recommend for him tonight?
SCALISE: Well, I think it is, first of all, a strong understanding of just
what happened Wednesday and how words that that he gave Wednesday didn't
help and in fact caused a lot of real division that didn't need to be
there. I'm very troubled by what happened Wednesday on a lot of fronts.
But again, we all need to check how the rhetoric plays into that. And I
think that's one of those things where it should have been an unequivocal,
just complete, unequivocal calling out of what was going on at the time
when people were storming the Capitol to say without any equivocation that
it was wrong. It shouldn't be happening. It's not who we are as Americans.
And to call it out without any condition. And that didn't happen.
MACCALLUM: Do you believe that he should resign because of that, or do you
think he should stay in office for the next 12 days?
SCALISE: Again, look, right now, I think we need to have a focus on a
peaceful transition of power to do all we can to make sure that January
20th is a day where the country can heal in a way where we're not - we're
still a very divided country right now. And everything we do between now
and then should be focused on how to heal those divisions and how to calm
the temperature down. The temperatures way too high right now. And what
happened with boiled over Wednesday, should have never happened. But we
need to dial it down, not be doing things to ratchet it up right now.
MACCALLUM: OK. Last night, I spoke with Representative Crenshaw, Dan
Crenshaw from Texas, and he was very fired up about what he says were the
lies that led to that emotion that we saw on January 6th. I want to play a
bit of what he said because it got a lot of attention today. I think it
made a lot of people think and some people were angry at him for what he
said, and some people were supportive. So, let's watch this and I want to
get your thoughts on the other side, Congressman.
MACCALLUM: He's talking about your colleagues. Do you agree with him?
SCALISE: I'm not sure who he's trying to mention there. He sounds like he's
trying to be specific, but at the end of the day, anybody who incite
violence is at fault because violence isn't the answer to the divisions. We
have real divisions in our country. We saw it before this election. It's
been going on for a long time. But we don't resort to violence to solve our
differences in America. That's what separates us and clearly, that broke
down.
So, anybody can point fingers, but at the end of the day, we need to be
focused on ratcheting the temperature down right now. Those bullets I've
seen bullets fly before, and it's not a pretty sight. I saw what our
Capitol Police did. And in the best of what Capitol Police is, was again on
display where you had people risking their lives, police officers, but they
were being attacked. And anybody who attacked those police officers who
participated in storming the Capitol ought to be held accountable. They
need to be held accountable and send a message that it won't be tolerated.
MACCALLUM: Congressman Steve Scalise, you have seen that kind of violence
too close in your own life, and I think everybody still kind of processing
what we saw on Capitol Hill this week. And it's good to speak with you,
sir. And as we all say, our thoughts and prayers are with the Capitol
Police officer's family who lost his life this week. Thank you very much,
sir. Good to see you tonight.
SCALISE: Thanks, Martha. God bless us this great country.
MACCALLUM: You bet. Thank you. Amen to that. So, coming up, we're going to
talk to Victor Davis Hanson and Steve Hilton and Charlie Kirk on the
breaking news that Twitter has now permanently banned President Trump.
He has said that that vehicle is one of his most important voices to the
people of this country and now they have shut him down. And next, Joe Biden
criticized for saying that BLM rioters would have been treated very
differently if they had been behind the mob storming the Capitol this week.
Let's remember, though, that a woman was shot and killed by the Capitol
Police. So, where are the voices against that police brutality? Is that how
you see this? We're going to talk about that with the Roy Murdock when we
come back.
MACCALLUM: The DOJ announcing an investigation into the death of Capitol
Police Officer Brian Sicknick tonight. Now the fifth person to die as a
result of Wednesday's mayhem on Capitol Hill. The incoming administration
and others say that the disastrous fallout would have been much worse if a
racial double standard did not exist in our country. Watch this.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
BIDEN: But I got a text from my granddaughter. She said, pop, this isn't
fair, no one can tell me that if had been a group of Black Lives Matter
protesting yesterday, there wouldn't have been - they wouldn't have been
treated very, very differently.
SEN. KAMALA HARRIS (D-CA), VICE PRESIDENT-ELECT OF THE UNITED STATES: We
saw one that let extremists stormed the United States Capitol and another
that released tear gas on peaceful protesters last summer.
UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Police orchestrated much of the mob mentality.
UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: As you saw at the Capitol Building yesterday, Vanilla
Ice was literally almost given milk and cookies.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
MACCALLUM: Deroy Murdock, National Review Online contributing editor and a
Fox News Contributor. Deroy, good evening to you. Thanks for being here
tonight. What goes through your mind as you listen to the comparisons that
are made there?
DEROY MURDOCK, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: I think it's astonishing. First of
all, let me once again condemn the atrocious violence and the appalling
attack on our beautiful U.S. Capitol, we all witnessed on Wednesday. I
condemned online on radio. Now, let me do it on television, first.
Secondly, I really wonder what footage these other folks were watching. I
watched that whole horror show unfolds live, and I saw the Capitol Police
bravely trying to keep these people on the other side of the perimeter.
They fought them, they hit them physically. They sprayed them with tear
gas, in fact, pepper spray, et cetera. And eventually at some point, they
just got overwhelmed. They couldn't hold them back. They knocked over the
barricades. These people went in and attacked the Capitol very stupidly
while the House and Senate were debating the very challenges the Electoral
College that Trump supporters wanted made no sense to do this.
And they tried to fight them off as best they could. I've seen footage of
them inside fighting these people. As you said earlier, they opened fire
and they killed that poor woman who is now dead and 14-year Air Force
veteran. So, the notion that they were welcoming Vanilla Ice in is absurd.
What I saw. I wish they'd been able to keep them outside. They sure fought
valiantly, do so, unfortunately, overwhelmed by such a huge, huge, huge,
very active and energetic mob as it was.
MACCALLUM: Yes, I mean, I think of the video of that one lone Capitol
police officer as people are storming up the stairs towards him, I'm not
sure what color the people's skin was who was running towards him mattered.
He was completely overwhelmed. There was absolutely no way that he could
fight back in that situation. Listen to this comment, though, by Senator
Kirsten Gillibrand of New York. I want to see what you think about this.
All right, so she said, I think we've got it. Do we have it?
MACCALLUM: I'm not sure what point she's trying to make there. What do you
think?
MURDOCK: This is why U.S. Senator folks, sorry about that. Look, they did
shoot somebody. She's dead. Is she happy? Is Senator Gillibrand thrilled
that this protester shot? How many more people would she want shot? And
this is the same crowd that we've heard since George Floyd saying the
police need to back down, they need to be defunded, they need to
deescalate. We need social workers to come in and deal with this sort of
thing. And here's Kirsten Gillibrand, a woman of the Left saying open fire
gunned them down, which is it?
So, she wanted people shot. All right. That's one shot. I guess maybe she
wanted more dead bodies in the U.S. Capitol.
MACCALLUM: I want to ask you about your anger about what happened, because
I read the pieces that you wrote about this, Deroy, and I want to give you
an opportunity to express your frustration over what you see as a lot of
positive accomplishments of this administration that got eaten up in a big
way this week.
MURDOCK: Yes, it's been very frustrating, very upsetting to me. And I'm
sure a lot of other people on the right, conservatives, and supporters of
President Trump, to see this appalling thing happen and for it to be done
by people essentially on our side. Now, obviously, it wasn't the majority
of people who showed up for that peaceful rally on Wednesday and to hear
the President of the United States speak. But an uncontrolled group of
extremists went in and did this.
And as I say, stupidly did this at the exact same time that the House of
Representatives and the U.S. Senate were debating objections to the
Electoral College votes from Arizona, raising actual physical evidence of
voter registrations that were basically approved after the statutory
deadline to do so. Congress is doing exactly what those of us have been
asking to do for weeks, which is to look at actual evidence of voting
irregularities in the November 3rd election. And rather than sit back and
let these people do so and protest peacefully outside and they've been
outside for hours, protesting peacefully, this would have been a great
thing.
They went in and shut that down, stopped that process, and then completely
tarred President Trump and his four years of excellent accomplishments in
the economy and overseas and now their calls for him to resign or be
impeached or kicked out under the 25th Amendment. I've never seen such a
staggering act of political self-sabotage in my life.
MACCALLUM: Deroy Murdock, thank you very much. Good to have you here
tonight, Deroy.
MURDOCK: Thank you very much.
MACCALLUM: So, late this evening, Twitter took action and blocked
permanently President Trump from the platform that he has used throughout
his presidency to speak his mind. Victor Davis Hanson, Steve Hilton,
Charlie Kirk, all here on that and where the party of President Trump goes
from here. Big, big question right now. That's next.
(COMMERCIAL BREAK)
MACCALLUM: Very big story tonight that's going to provoke an enormous
battle. Twitter has canceled President Trump's Twitter account, citing,
quote, the risk of further incitement of violence. This follows the
temporary blocking of his account earlier this week, as well as a move by
Facebook yesterday to ban President Trump's account, quote, indefinitely.
President Trump's term ends in just 12 days. 74 million Americans voted for
the incumbent and many remain staunch supporters.
So, what is the impact of the past couple of months? And can he rebuild
after this week? Veteran political reporter Mark Halperin wrote this today.
Trump has turned himself into a smaller king on a smaller hill, but he is
for now still the king of the most important hill for tens of millions and
no one else in his party can say that. Here's the president in his two
taped appearances this week.
MACCALLUM: Victor Davis Hanson, Senior Fellow at the Hoover Institution,
Steve Hilton, host of The Next Revolution, and Charlie Kirk, founder, and
president of Turning Point USA. Good to have all of you with us tonight,
gentlemen. Charlie, I want to start with you. And I want to show everyone,
because the president doesn't have a Twitter account anymore, Don Jr., his
son does, at least for now. We'll see how long that lasts.
But let's take a look at what he tweeted because I think it's important. He
says so the Ayatollah and numerous other dictatorial regimes can have
Twitter accounts with no issue, despite threatening genocide to entire
countries and killing homosexuals, et cetera. But the President of the
United States should be permanently suspended. Mao would be proud. Charlie,
what do you think?
CHARLIE KIRK, PRESIDENT, TURNING POINT USA: It's completely outrageous.
It's predictable. Twitter has been kind of building up to this moment for a
couple of months now in kind of an ironic turn of events. Twitter should be
banning President Trump. They should be giving him a dividend of the stock.
I mean, when Twitter was - at four or five years ago, Twitter was $18 a
share. It closed it over $50 a share, large in part because President Trump
made the platform relevant again. And this is a very, very disturbing turn
of events when the current President of the United States, as we are
talking right now, is restricted from communicating to 88 million people.
Some could argue, it could potentially be a national security risk. But
even beyond this, this is something that the Left has wanted to do for
quite some time. They are using the events that no one is supporting in any
form whatsoever from a couple of days ago as an excuse for a massive
censorship campaign that I'm afraid is not going to stop. I'm currently up
on Twitter right now. I hope to continue to be, but this seems to now be an
out-of-control pattern from the masters of Menlo Park that wants to silence
disagreement. And they got the big one.
MACCALLUM: So, Steve Hilton, Twitter, their argument is that the president
incited the violence that we saw at the Capitol and that this has given
them the opportunity I think they've wanted for some time to pull the
account down.
STEVE HILTON, HOST, THE NEXT REVOLUTION: Yes, that's right, by the way, I'm
here I am in Menlo Park, that's where I'm speaking to you from. Perhaps I
should go down the road and complain directly myself. I think the issue
here is that we can all agree that Twitter, Facebook, that private
companies, they can do what they want. They've clearly made a decision to
weigh in on one side of the political argument. They are now clearly and
unambiguously saying, they are supporting the Democrats. They are anti-
conservative, anti-Republican. That's what they've decided to do.
Fine. They can do that. The problem is when there's no competition when
they have a monopoly over information. That's why I've argued for a long
time now that we need to break up Facebook, not just through the Section
230 change that not people have to consensus around, but break up these
companies so there's competition.
And therefore, in a way, the more disturbing story I think, is that Apple
is saying to Parler, which is an alternative to Twitter, that people can
use, conservatives can use, Apple is saying to Parler, we are going to kick
you off unless you do what we want in terms of censoring conservatives. Now
that is really frightening. The answer to all of this is competition and we
mustn't allow Apple or anyone else to crush it.
MACCALLUM: Victor, what do you think about all of this and what do you
think about their future of conservatism of Trumpism in the United States?
VICTOR DAVIS HANSON, SENIOR FELLOW, HOOVER INSTITUTE: I think there is a
reign of fear going on, Martha. I think people in Twitter and Facebook
understand that with the Senate and the House and the presidency and the
hard left in control, they want to preempt that danger and they want to
make -- they want to have a deal with the powers that be. They are afraid
the left is going to be angry at them that they even let Trump express
himself.
The other -- the bigger irony is that these issues were adjudicated in the
19th century when we said that railroad companies and oil companies, they
were private companies but they use the public domain and that people
needed to be, needed a railroad to get from one place to another. Or they
needed a telegraph to communicate with another, or telephone.
And we decided that these were public utilities, and we have public
utilities come in. And then these companies came in and they took over that
role. You communicate through these new public utilities except they are
not public utilities, they are private companies and they use their power
for political and partisan agendas.
And whether that's Google searches that are worked to reflect the
predetermined result, or Twitter having no consistent policy. I mean, we
are talking about Joe Biden speech on race. Raz Simone, an African American
self-described warlord, took over an area of downtown Seattle. Four people
were shot. There was no police reaction. They exceeded the territory, the
autonomy of the whole downtown area to him and his followers. And what --
and did they suspend his Twitter account? I don't think they did.
So, I mean, there's no systematic policy here and it's not going to stand
because this sort of fervor that we're in now, the Salem witch trial
mentality to destroy people to ask senators to quit. To cancel book
contracts. There is a McCarthy-esque scary smell to it all, and I think
that people need to wake up and take a deep breath and say do we really
want to turn the United States into Salem Massachusetts because that's
where we are going.
And we -- these are the robber barons of the 19th century and there was a
progressive ironic, a progressive movement that said you know what, they
are monopolies and they are trust and we've got to stop it. They've got too
much concentrated power and wealth.
MACCALLUM: Yes.
HANSON: And now the progressives are saying let's give them more as long
as they work for us.
MACCALLUM: It's going to be interesting to see what happens to all those
people on Twitter. The ones that are left a lot have already moved to the
Parler but all of this is going to be unraveling.
So, about 30 seconds each. To Charlie Kirk and Steve Hilton. The future of
the party, is President Trump done? That's the question that Mark Halperin
raised today. Charlie?
CHARLIE KIRK, FOUNDER & PRESIDENT, TURNING POINT USA: No. And the MAGA
doctrine that he started is only going to continue to grow. You look at
Iowa, Ohio, and Florida. Those used to be battleground states, thinks that
President Trump those are deep red states. You got some amazing leaders
like Kristi Noem and Ron DeSantis be able to show leadership under this
Trump movement.
Philosophically, I believed he has changed the Republican Party for the
better. Ending the endless wars, renegotiating trade deals, challenging and
trans corporate interest and giving a voice to workers across the country.
MACCALLUM: Yes. Steve Hilton, he could have focused on all those things on
the accomplishments, you know, right after the election to try to lock in
that legacy. But he has frittered away a lot of the last two months, a lot
of people think, in a way that has been destructive to that legacy.
HILTON: Well, I think his supporters in their millions would agree with
the way Charlie just put it and that would endure way beyond the past two
months or the next two months because actually real power in politics is
not the office you hold. Everyone loses that eventually. That's even your
policies, they'll be overturned.
It's whether you change the way people think. President Trump did that in a
big, big way and that will endure for many, many years.
MACCALLUM: Yes. He gave voice to the way that a lot of people thought, and
he did a lot of that on Twitter. So, all of this is up a piece.
Gentlemen, thank you very much. Good to have you all here tonight.
HILTON: Thanks, Martha.
MACCALLUM: So, with Democrats soon to be in control of Washington, the
moves Republicans feared are already underway starting with the growing
push to make D.C. a state, an idea that Joe Biden has backed and one that
has massive implications for a lot of things and in a big way for the
balance of power in the Senate. Marc Thiessen on "The Story."
MACCALLUM (on camera): So here we go. Democrats this week citing delays
over National Guard mobilization to renew the push to make D.C. a state. If
successful, the implications would reach far beyond security. Potentially
handing the party two Senate seats in the heavily blue district and with
Biden about to take the home statehood just stand a chance after this tweet
that he sent out in June. Quote, "D.C. should be a state. Pass it on." Says
Joe Biden.
Marc Thiessen joins us now. American Enterprise Institute scholar and Fox
News contributor. Marc, always good to see you. Your thoughts on --
MARC THIESSEN, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Good to be with you, Martha.
MACCALLUM: -- this tonight. It was one of the things that was widely
discussed during the course of the presidential election, that this was a
path that could happen and that it could add two more blue seats to the
Senate. What do you think?
THIESSEN: That's exactly it. I mean, look, this is not a matter of
principle. This is not no taxation without representation and all the rest
of it. This is a pure power grab. The reason they want D.C. statehood
because it's two more guaranteed Democratic seats. Because apparently, the
swamp doesn't have enough representation in Washington, so they need their
own two senators for the bureaucracy.
And the reason they are doing this is because they know that it's going to
make it more difficult for Republicans to take back the Senate in two
years' time. They reason they going to want to do this. Because if they get
D.C. statehood that means they've eliminated the filibuster because you're
not going to get pass -- you're not going to get 60 votes to make D.C. a
state.
If they eliminate the filibuster, they are not going to stop with the D.C.
statehood, they are going to pass the courts, they are going to -- they are
going to raise taxes, they are going to unleash a miasma of spending using
COVID as an excuse. They are going to pass some version of the Green New
Deal. They are going to pass some version of Medicare for all and the
radical -- all that radical agenda. They are going to launch a war on
fossil fuels.
And what's going to happen if they do all that, if they get -- if they --
you know, this is the far-left unleashed. With the filibuster being
eliminated there's going to be a backlash. They are going to be on the
defensive going into the midterm elections in 2022, and so they want to pad
their chances in the Senate. They want to give themselves two more seats to
make it harder if not impossible for Republicans to take back power when
the American people rise up in protests against the inextricable shift for
socialism.
MACCALLUM (on camera): Yes. You know, here's Gerry Connolly from Virginia
on the no taxation without representation issue. Watch this.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
REP. GERRY CONNOLLY (D-VA): We had 700,000 people who are unrepresented
entirely in the United States Congress. They are Americans.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
MACCALLUM (on camera): So why is that OK, Marc?
THIESSEN: Well, OK, is he for statehood for Guam in the Marshal Islands?
Those are heavily military populated areas that would probably vote
Republicans. Why don't we have four Democratic senators from the Marshall
Islands in Guam. I don't hear anybody talking about that.
They're not really all enthusiastic about Puerto Rico statehood by the way
because there is good -- the Republicans are actually fairly competitive in
Puerto Rico and there might be a few Republicans senators from Puerto Rico.
So, it's only D.C. statehood. Why is that?
MACCALLUM: All right.
THIESSEN: Because that's where the perimeter of bureaucracy lives. That's
a guaranteed vote.
MACCALLUM: We'll see where the movement from Guam comes. I don't want to
let you go without asking you to respond to the president's Twitter account
being shut down. This is -- this is a big story tonight. What do you think?
THIESSEN: Yes. I don't believe in censorship, I just don't. And nobody has
been more angry at the president of the United States that I have been in
the last few days. I was a strong supporter of the president and wanted him
to get reelected and he's just disappointed me so much with his behavior
since the election. I blame him for losing control of the Senate in
Georgia. I think that he incited the riots yesterday, but I don't believe
in censorship.
I don't believe that social media companies should be censoring speech.
Just like I don't think they should have censored the New York Post and
stop that when it turns out that that story -- the Hunter Biden was being
investigated by the FBI. I just don't believe in censorship.
MACCALLUM: All right. Marc, thank you. We've got continuing coverage of
this Twitter story tonight as the president is silenced in a big way this
evening. And also, with millions of Americans anxiously awaiting their
first shot in the arm, outrage tonight over the bureaucratic breakdown in
distribution with reports that some doses in New York City have been tossed
in the garbage.
Dave Rubin and Charlie LeDuff on that. They're also going to weigh in on
the president's Twitter account being shut down, next.
(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)
MAYOR BILL DE BLASIO (D-NY): Our seniors, our elders, those we love who
are in danger, the single most vulnerable population right this minute in
New York City, and the state of New York will not allow us to vaccinate
them.
(END VIDEO CLIP)
MACCALLUM (on camera): And it is just unbelievable. Millions of seniors
and everyone else for that matter waiting for their turn of the vaccine,
bureaucracy has grinded to an agonizing halt. Some clinics in New York
actually threw vaccines in the garbage after they let them expire, rather
than just giving them to anybody at that point who wanted them.
Millions more sit in freezers and warehouses while schools and restaurants
stay closed. Ask yourself how any of this make any sense?
Joining me now Dave Rubin, host of the Rubin Report, and Charlie LeDuff,
Pulitzer Prize winning journalist and host of the No B.S. Newshour podcast.
Gentlemen, thank you for being here. I want to get you to weigh in on
Twitter as well tonight, a very big story. But first of all, the
bureaucracy that has, as I said, ground to a halt, Dave Rubin. And it's
just mind-boggling. Operation Warp Speed was so aggressive and now this.
DAVE RUBIN, HOST, RUBIN REPORT: Look, I don't know why anyone would think
that a state run by probably the worst governor, although I am here in
California with Gavin Newsom, but talking about Andrew Cuomo in New York
and a city, you know, the mayor of a city, that was once the greatest city
in the world now basically now in ruins.
Bill de Blasio. I don't know why anyone is surprised that the stuff doesn't
work. Big government bureaucracy simply doesn't work. They put nice names
on things, they say they are going to do things but if you put people in
government who have never actually accomplished anything, who just say they
know how to do stuff, instead of actually having done it and having run
things and made systems that can do things efficiently, then this is what
you are going to get.
Cuomo should be embarrassed. I mean, I signed the recall here in California
for Newsom and I hope they are doing it for Cuomo in New York because this
is pathetic.
MACCALLUM: Yes. Charlie, what do you think?
CHARLIE LEDUFF, AUTHOR, SH*TSHOW: It's managing by press release. When
it's at the federal level you are going to attack the government, when it
gets to you, you're going to attack the federal government. What I see in
my state of Michigan, same problem. What I see is a bunch of 27-year-olds
populating the state capital. They have very nice law degrees but no idea
how to move a box.
This is supposed to go to old people first. We've got 300,000 of them in
institutions, right now, 8,000 of them have gotten the shot and the state
doesn't even know where these vaccines are. That's the bottom line here.
MACCALLUM: There are 22 million vaccines out there, seven million of them
have made their way into people's arms. They need to just, you know, pull
back and have drive-through situations where people can pull up and show an
I.D., say I'm 65 or over and get a shot on your arm. I don't know how this
-- why this is so difficult, I genuinely don't. So, we just got word --
(CROSSTALK)
LEDUFF: Can I say for America just that --
MACCALLUM: Go ahead.
LEDUFF: -- what is going on, fix it.
MACCALLUM: Yes, what is -- it's unbelievable. I hear it everywhere I go
and it's pathetic and ridiculous.
LEDUFF: Yes.
MACCALLUM: On the Twitter story, Dave Rubin, Google just blocked Parler
from their Play Store. So, this is the battle that upon us now.
RUBIN: This is unbelievable. This is the battle, not a battle. This is the
battle of our time. There is a war on reality. We are in an information
war. We now have a superstructure that exists above government. Governments
here, we have a superstructure that exists above it.
Now, I would say God is above that but the superstructure that exist there
is that big tech, a group, a small group of sort of unknown people have
decided that they can let you know who can talk and when they can talk and
now they have taken out the President of the United States.
It does not matter what you think of Donald Trump, it does not matter what
you think of the last few days. The fact that the big tech oligarchs can
decide who can speak, who feels more powerful right now, is it Donald Trump
who can't get any messaging out or is it a bunch of big tech people like
Mark Zuckerberg and Jack Dorsey of Twitter? This is an absolute disaster.
And everyone -- I try not to pull the outrage card, and I actually do the
reverse of that usually. Everyone should be absolutely outraged right now.
MACCALLUM: Charlie?
LEDUFF: Are you talk. OK. Talking to me?
MACCALLUM: Charlie, what do you think?
LEDUFF: I would say -- I'm trying to think of something new here. Trump
was a great for Twitter when Twitter was dying, and he is the President of
the United States. Did it dawn on anybody that now that he's not going to
be the president of the United States, they don't want him tripping and
undermining the new administration now that his convenient is gone? Maybe
that's the reason.
But I've had friends can't offer less than what he did so I don't
understand the powers at social media.
MACCALLUM: Yes. The bottom line is that there is freedom of speech --
(CROSSTALK)
RUBIN: They want control. Control. It's as simple as that.
MACCALLUM: -- in the country and this is the format for speech in a big
way. And you can't shut it down, regardless of whether or not you don't
like the message.
Gentlemen, thank you. Charlie and Dave, good to see you both tonight. More
of The Story after this. Stay with us.
MACCALLUM (on camera): Finally, tonight, a good news story to end a very
tough week. Ninety-six-year-old Margaret Klessens, a World War II veteran,
just received her second dose of the COVID vaccine. So that worked and that
was good, after she became the first V.A. patient in the country to receive
round one. Margaret joins me now. Margaret, great to see you tonight. How
are you feeling after your second dose?
MARGARET KLESSENS, WORLD WAR II VETERAN: No repercussions at all. Fine.
MACCALLUM: Good for you. So, tell me -- I'm so glad to hear it. Why did
you want to be first, and what's your message for other people out there
about taking this vaccine?
KLESSENS: Well, I really didn't know I was first. I went down, and the
whole group is in the whole way up, and they gave me the first inoculation,
and I asked them at the time, I said, should the man have this honor? You
know, because I think of the men who were, you know, and they've sort of a
little taken aback, and they said no, so I got it. And I didn't know that
all this -- at my age, I got a whole new life here.
MACCALLUM: So, you served in World War II when you were 19 years old. You
were stateside. Tell everybody what you did.
KLESSENS: When I was 19?
MACCALLUM: Yes.
KLESSENS: What did I do?
MACCALLUM: When you were serving during World War II.
KLESSENS: When I was 19, yes. Let me see. We did clerical work. I see at
the coast guard or any place you go now, military installation, the women
are carrying guns, and to me, that really is astounding, when I see them,
they have guns that reach right to the (Inaudible), and it's really -- and
they wear the camouflage outfits. We never did that. We didn't have
anything like that.
We wore a little khaki shirt, skirts and a little khaki top and a little
hat, a bucket hat. And we did clerical work, you know. That's what the
women did then, believe it or not. Of course, they have --
(CROSSTALK)
MACCALLUM: Now lot has changed. Yes.
KLESSENS: Yes.
MACCALLUM: It's amazing. We have, you know, women who are fighter pilots
now, it's extraordinary. But you did your part when you were 19 years old,
and we thank you for that. And we are glad that you are brave and you got
your shots and we hope that you stay well and healthy. Margaret, thank you
so much for being here tonight. It's good to have you with us, ma'am.
KLESSENS: Thank you all.
MACCALLUM: Thank you. Thank you, Margaret. Be well. So, that's The Story
on this Friday, January the 8th, 2021. What a week. Right? So, The Story
continues as always. So, we will be back with you on Monday night here at
7. Have a good weekend, everybody. Be well, take care, stay safe. We'll see
you Monday.
