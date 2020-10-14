Sarah Sanders: 'Vicious' attacks on Amy Coney Barrett show what Democrats think of women

This is a rush transcript from “Hannity" September 22, 2020. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

The president now still holding a huge rally in the important battleground state of Pennsylvania, the first of two major campaign events this week in the state.



DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: -- where now we get the same prices, all these nations that are paying a tiny fraction, which should have been instituted a long time ago and the drug companies are going after me with those ads, oh, it's terrible, it's terrible.



You know why? Just every time you see an ad from the drug company -- they got plenty of money, that's why nobody ever fights them. Anytime you see an ad from a drug company, just remember one thing, your drug prices are coming down. That's what it means. That's what it means.



We will strongly protect Medicare and Social Security and we will always protect patients. We will protect every single patient.



America will land, by the way, the first woman on the moon, and the United States will be the first nation to land an astronaut on Mars.



You know, NASA was an absolute disaster. Grass was growing through the fairways, too. They had fairways. That's about all they used with the fairway.



And now we have something right through the runways, the landing strips was all grass-infested, it was all weed-infested. And now, it's the number one space center in the world by far. It was a closed-up mess.



And we have rich guys sending up rockets, Elon and others, they send up rockets and we say, let them keep going, let them keep spending money on these rockets. They love rockets.



We will stop the radical indoctrination of our students and restore patriotic education to (INAUDIBLE).



We will teach our children to love our country, honor our history and always respect our great American flag.



And we will live by the timeless words in our national motto -- in God we trust.



For years, you had a president who apologized for America, now you have a president who is standing up for America and standing up for the people of Pennsylvania like nobody has ever stood up before.



So, get your friends, get your family, get your neighbors and your co- workers, and get out and vote.



And early voting -- if you didn't know it, has already begun, and watch it and watch those fake ballots. You got to go out and turn them in. If they -

- you see somebody cheating, you got to turn them in.



From Erie -- and you probably will, it's going to be a mess. Watch this.

But get out and vote, early voting.



From Erie to Easton, from Altoona to Scranton, from Harrisburg to right here in Pittsburgh --



Say hello to Big Ben -- we stand on the shoulders of Pennsylvania patriots who gave their blood, sweat and tears for their beloved country. This is the state where our Founding Fathers declared American independence, right?



This is the state, such history, such history. It's where the army weathered its brutal winter at Valley Forge, I know it well, where George Washington led his men on a daring mission across the Delaware and where our Union was saved by the heroes of Gettysburg.



Gettysburg, one of the great, great, incredible sites of history, Gettysburg.



So vicious, so horrible and yet so beautiful and so historic, right?

Incredible.



Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, this is the place where generations of tough, strong Pennsylvania workers mined the coal, work the railroads, forged the steel that made America into the greatest and most powerful nation in the history of the world. And we are making it greater, greater, greater than ever before, not even close, not even close. It's what we're doing.



We're doing it together. Proud citizens like you help build this country, and together, we are taking back our country.



We are returning power to you, the American people. With your help, your devotion and your drive, we are going to keep on working, we are going to keep on fighting, and we are going to keep on winning, winning, winning.



We are one movement, one people, one family and one glorious nation under God, and together, with the incredible people of Pennsylvania, we will make America wealthy again.



We will make America strong again.



We will make America proud again.



We will make America safe again.



And we will make America great again.



Thank you. Thank you, Pennsylvania. Thank you.



HANNITY: All right. There it is. The president wrapping up his speech in Pittsburgh tonight, in Moon Township, Pennsylvania.



Meanwhile, sleepy Joe Biden -- yes, he's been hiding in his basement bunker since 9:00 a.m. this morning, apparently needed the day off because of his obviously declining stamina, his -- well, physically, it's pretty obvious too. He's weak, he's frail, obviously declining somewhat cognitively.



So he remains in hiding most days and Hannity election correspondent Lawrence Jones, he'll be here tonight. He has a report, full report coming up.



And later, we'll bring you shocking new video out of Wisconsin that is shedding new light on the shooting that took place during the riots in Kenosha, all coming up.



But, first, we turn to the collective -- what is a national nervous breakdown, a temper tantrum underway among Democrats, their allies in the media mob, and all of their anti-Trump allies.



The president is now reportedly planning to announce his U.S. Supreme Court nomination this weekend. And breaking today, well, it appears the Senate will have enough votes to move forward with hearings and a vote on the president's nominee.



Now, keep in mind, there have been vacancies at the U.S. Supreme Court during presidential election years, and a sitting president has nominated a replacement all times. It would be unprecedented for this president not to do his constitutional duty nominate a replacement.



And as failed presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar accidentally tweeted,

quote: The people picked the president, the president nominates the justice, that is how it works.



Well, Amy, you're exactly right. Thank you.



And when the same party controls both the White House and the Senate, well, the approval rate is exceptionally high, 17 out of 19 past nominations have been confirmed in that scenario.



Now, there's little that Democrats can do other than make threat after threat after threat. But these threats are scary and they're real. When you think about their psychotic rage, their hysteria -- well, just when you think it couldn't get any worse, think again. Today, a very unhinged speaker of the house in name only, Nancy Pelosi claiming that she could impeach this president every single day of the week. Wow, that's going to be so good for our country, don't you think?



Take a look.



SWISHER: What is your power to do this? I get the election, but you have -

- you can get up more, you can speak out more. You can do more impeachments, things like that. Do you have enough power?



REP. NANCY PELOSI (D-CA), SPEAKER OF THE HOUSE: Well, we can impeach him every day of the week for anything he does. In fact, for --



SWISHER: Right, why not?



PELOSI: -- 200,000 people dying.



Well, because -- look, the American people want to know what we're doing that affects them directly.



HANNITY: And while Nancy Pelosi is ranting and raving about impeachment, the media mob, they're vowing to blow up -- their words -- the system all together. Take a look.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



JOY BEHAR, CO-HOST, "THE VIEW": Thinking about the Supreme Court, because we've lost that battle. Now, I don't want to talk about the Republicans anymore.



CHUCK TODD, MSNBC HOST: The fear of this will destroy the Senate, this will destroy the Senate -- I would say it's sort of like people saying hey climate change is coming. No, it's not coming. It's here. The Senate, it has been destroyed as we know it.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Boycott the hearing, not take meetings with the nominee. So, we want to see the Senate Democrats fight this nominee tooth and nail.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: No matter what happens, everybody's --



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: We're going to going to have to blow up the entire system. You're going to have to get rid of the Electoral College because the people --



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I don't see it.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Because the minority in this country decides who the judges are and they decide who the president is.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: They need a constitutional amendment to do that.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: And if Democrats, if Joe Biden wins, Democrats can sack the courts and they can do that amendment and they can get it passed.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



HANNITY: Do you hear what they are telling you that they want to do? For example, the unethical practice called court packing. That was last attempted by FDR and Franklin Roosevelt tried unsuccessfully to add justices to the U.S. Supreme Court in order to usurp the powers of the judicial branch.



In other words, Roosevelt was trying to expand the number of justices on the Supreme Court, fill the spots with individuals who just rubber-stamp his agenda. In that scenario, the Supreme Court would become useless and no longer serve as a co-equal branch of government.



Our important constitutional system of checks and balances would be completely destroyed. But on Monday, Joe Biden refused to say whether or not he supports the illicit practice of court-packing, telling a local reporter, quote, it's a legitimate question but let me tell you why I'm not going to answer that question because it will shift all the focus.



Joe won't even release the list of potential Supreme Court nominees that he said he'd release. Joe doesn't answer any real questions.



Pretty pathetic how the media mob, state-run papers, state-run broadcast television, fake news cable channels, also state-run TV, allow him to get away with all of this. And meanwhile, his radical far left running mate, that would be Senator Kamala Harris, telling "The New York Times" she is absolutely open to packing the court..



And multiple far-left media outlets are all but begging Democrats to in fact support court packing, radical Democrats, the media mob -- well, they don't seem to care about any president. They don't care about the Constitution. They don't care about the Bill of Rights. They don't care about co-equal branches of government in checks and balances.



And they're now threatening to start literally stack the courts and the Electoral College, and the legislative filibuster, impeach the president as Nancy says every day for any reason, and, oh yeah, they also want to impeach the attorney general while they're at it.



Democrats do not care about our great system of justice. They want to burn down the system and they're saying so. Believe them.



For them, the only thing that matters is power. In 42 days, well, actually, the power lies in your hands. If it's an honest election and, by the way, part two of my monologue straight ahead, we'll cover the Democrats' latest despicable, pretty repulsive, disgusting anti-Christian attacks on a potential Supreme Court nominee.



But joining us first at the site of tonight's mass of Trump rally was our "Hannity" election correspondent, investigative reporter, Lawrence Jones.



We give him all the hard assignments. He gets to hang out at every party.

LAWRENCE JONES, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT:



What's going on?



HANNITY:



JONES: Good evening, Sean.



JONES: Good evening, Sean.



A lot -- a lot happening here today, Sean. I talked with folks on the ground today just to get a good grab of what they're thinking uh today you as you remember, Sean, in a lot of conservatives were reluctant to support the president because they didn't know if he was going to govern like a conservative. But they went out and supported him because of one issue, the courts. And now the president has a record to run on, two Supreme Court justices and 216 federal court judges.



I talked with folks today to see what they felt about the president appointing another justice on Thursday and they say that the president should go for it because if the shoe were on the other foot, Democrats would do the same. Watch.



JONES: The president announced that on Saturday, he's going to nominate his pick for the Supreme Court.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Yes.



JONES: What are your thoughts on that?



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I think that's appropriate and it's according to the Constitution.



JONES: If the Democrats are in the same position --



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Yep.



JONES: Do you think there would be any delay in appointing someone else.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: No, not at all, absolutely not. I think they'd be all over it right now.



JONES: If the shoe was on the other foot, that the Democrats would be doing?



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: They wouldn't hesitate.



JONES: They wouldn't hesitate at all?



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: They wouldn't hesitate to fill that seat.



JONES: No chance.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: No chance.



JONES: The Democrats say if the president announces Saturday and they're confirmed --



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Yes.



JONES: -- that they're going to have more justices to the Supreme Court, they're going to go into the streets. What do you think about that?



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: They're going to do all that anyway.



JONES: What do you think about the Democrats response to what the president is doing?



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: They're unfair, they're unfair. They have no -- they want everything their way. Nancy Pelosi, she's totally out of control.



JONES: Do you think that this appointment helps the president or hurts the president in November?



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I think it helps him. I do. I think it helps him.



JONES: But, Sean, as you know, a lot of progressives and Democrats are upset about the president's appointment, even people like former Attorney General Eric Holder says that if the president goes through with his nomination when it looks like you know he has the votes right now, that it's time for the Democrats to stack the court.



But a lot of folks are saying Democrats have no one to blame but their own because they changed the rules in 2013 with Harry Reid.



Back to you, Sean, in New York.



HANNITY: All right, Lawrence. All those people -- people make this country great and you get to hang out with them every day, I just give you the hard assignment.



Lawrence Jones, LJ, great to see you, my friend.



I am in -- so I'm where -- I'm in deep trouble when I see Lawrence.



All right. Now, also tonight, we can report President Trump has already met with at least one potential Supreme Court nominee, a U.S. Court of Appeals judge. Her name, Amy Coney Barrett.



Now, Judge Barrett went to law school at Notre Dame, clerk for the renowned U.S. Supreme Court justice Antonin Scalia. And since then, Barrett has enjoyed a renowned career as a lawyer, a professor, a federal judge. She is also a practicing Catholic and the mother of seven children, including two adopted children from Haiti.



Barrett is a constitutionalist. She is an originalist. And, by the way, she is not a judicial activist that will cite foreign law in making decisions.

She will rely on our Constitution.



She has not ruled directly on the practice of abortion. She did join the dissent and votes to re-hear certain cases surrounding certain abortion regulations in the case in the state of Indiana. She also once argued in favor of judges recusing themselves for religious reasons surrounding, for example, death penalty cases. In other words, issues of conscience, which is very normal actually.



Now, Democrats, the media, the mob, they're beginning to try and paint this woman as a monster buckle up they are attacking her faith, and God, her Catholic faith, vilifying every aspect about her life.



Yahoo News, by the way, they used the headline, it read, quote: This is Amy Coney Barrett, the potential RBG replacement who hates your uterus. That is a lie.



"Reuters", which is supposed to be a so-called news organization, openly wondering if this was the beginning of the handmaid's tale. Quote: U.S.

Supreme Court candidate's religious community under scrutiny.



Keep in mind, Joe Biden, he's a practicing Catholic. Nancy Pelosi is a practicing Catholic.



Now, they obviously have different views than their church on the issue of abortion, but their faith to me is between them, their church and God, not Sean Hannity. In fact, the U.S. Constitution is very clear about this.



Let's go to Article Six, Clause 3. Quote: No religious test shall ever be required as a qualification to any office or public trust under the United States. Well, that didn't stop Senator Dianne Feinstein from grilling Judge Barrett over Catholic faith in 2017, pretty disgusting display, and this was during her Circuit Court of Appeals hearing.



Buckle up, preview of coming attractions. Take a look.



SEN. DIANNE FEINSTEIN (D-CA): I think whatever a religion is, it has its own dogma. The law is totally different and I think in, in your case, Professor, when you read your speeches, the conclusion one draws is that the dogma lives loudly within you, and that's of concern.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



HANNITY: Your comments are of concern. That was 2016.



My prediction, it will only get worse. They will continue to attack her over her deeply held religious convictions and faith. They will try and paint her as some kind of anti-abortion extremist. She is not. They will probably even accuse her of racism before this is all done.



By the way, you might remember what they did to Robert Bork and Justice Thomas. Take a look.



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



CLARENCE THOMAS, U.S. SUPREME COURT JUSTICE: This is a circus. It's a national disgrace, and from my standpoint as a black American, as far as I'm concerned, it is a high-tech lynching for uppity blacks who in any way deign to think for themselves, that unless you kowtow to an old order, this is what will happen to you.



You will be lynched, destroyed, caricatured by a committee of the U.S. -- U.S. Senate rather than hung from a tree.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



HANNITY: Republicans never did this to Elena Kagan or Justice Pryor or Justice Sotomayor or Ruth Bader Ginsburg who I think only had three votes against her. Everybody knew they were pretty radical hard left. More recently, these same Democrats, we all watched and witnessed their efforts to destroy, smear, slander, besmirch, ruin the life of Justice Kavanaugh.

Never forget what they did to him and Justice Thomas and Robert Bork because make no mistake, they will do it again and again no matter who the president nominates.



Here with reaction, the author of the new book, "The Mind of a Conservative

Woman: Seeking the Best for Our Family and Country", Senator Marsha Blackburn.



What did you make of Dianne Feinstein's attack on Judge Barrett?



SEN. MARSHA BLACKBURN (R-TN): It is absolutely disgusting, Sean, and what the Democrats are trying to do is disqualify you if you are a person of faith. So, you have Amy Coney Barrett and you have Barbara Lagoa, each are Catholics, and what they're going to do is try to disqualify them. And their standard would be, if you're an atheist or a secularist, then you could be a judge.



But look at where the left has gone on religion. Look at some of the actions that they have taken lately, and this is what they're continuing to do.



Now, Joe Biden won't tell you who he's going to nominate because they have, what they're looking for is activists that are going to rule against our freedoms -- our freedom of religion, our freedom of speech, our Second Amendment rights, and turn the Supreme Court, expand it and turn it into another legislative branch.



HANNITY: If they do what they did to Robert Bork and Clarence Thomas and Justice Kavanaugh again, what would be the reaction in your view of the American people, Senator?



BLACKBURN: The American people have about had it with this. They want to see constitutionalists on the bench. They are looking at us.



And I will tell you, Sean, we are hearing from so many Tennesseans who are saying we want to see this seat filled. They have trusted President Trump.

We have put 2016 judges on the federal bench, and Chairman Graham gets a lot of that credit.



And they know that they are seeing good, well-qualified men and women on the federal bench. And they are wanting to see the same thing with the justice. They are thrilled that it is going to be a woman.



But mind you, they know exactly what the left does and what the mainstream media does to conservative women, and you're exactly right. They're going to vilify. They are going to rip apart.



They have already written press releases and they're waiting to fill in the names, so they can begin to denigrate the conservative woman that will be put forward as the next Supreme Court justice.



HANNITY: Senator, thank you for being with us. We appreciate your time as always.



Here with reaction, author of the best-selling book "Speaking for Myself", FOX News contributor, Sarah Sanders.



Lie, smear, slander, character assassination, besmirch -- it's all coming.

This defines them and then the threats. We're going to pack the court.

We're going to get rid of the Electoral College. We'll impeach the president every day.



This is now the party of anarchy to me, Sarah Sanders.



SARAH SANDERS, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: President Trump hasn't even named who he will nominate to the Supreme Court and they have already started aggressively and viciously attacking Judge Barrett. One of the potential nominees, a very conservative, strong woman. They are attacking her for her Christian faith.



Let's not forget these are the same liberals who lecture us about empowering women when the truth is, they're nothing but liars and hypocrites who are only trying to empower themselves and their radical agenda.



This is a time for us to send a clear and strong message that we will not tolerate the liberal mob. President Trump will stand up to them and he has the support of the American people and the party to do that with him, and we're going to fix the court and fill the seat.



He absolutely has a constitutional obligation to do it and he should and he has to stand up and continue fighting against this radical left liberal mob that thinks that they get to control and run our country when they don't.



HANNITY: If they try to eliminate the Electoral College and they're threatening court packing and they're threatening to impeach the president every day, haven't they just thrown down with the mob?



SANDERS: That's what they've become. They have been completely and totally owned by the radical left. Let's not for a minute think that Joe Biden if he somehow manages to win will be running anything. He will be completely and totally controlled by the liberal left and the radical mob.



Look, who they trotted out front and center to be one of the first people to respond and come out. It was AOC. She will be just as much in control as anyone else and I think that should be terrifying for every American and certainly for every woman. Conservative women need to stand up and fight back as much as anybody because they certainly won't be empowering you.

They'll be trying to tear you down every chance they get.



HANNITY: Sarah, congrats on the book. Good to see you.



Oh, Joe Biden is trying to distance himself from Bernie Sanders. Did he forget the 110-page Bernie -- Bolshevik Bernie-Biden manifesto? We'll get to that.



And later, Michael Bloomberg is paying the fines for 32,000 felons in Florida. Matt Gaetz is saying the Florida attorney general needs to investigate. That's next.



HANNITY: Now, the ever forgetful Joe Biden, frail and weak as he is, is trying to rewrite history yet again tonight, because after embracing the new extreme left, including teaming up with Bolshevik Bernie Sanders on his 110-page manifesto -- well, Biden is now trying to claim he's not a socialist at all, and even taking a swipe at -- a swipe at comrade Bernie.



The only problem is, it's all on paper. He signed it. Maybe he forgot.



Take a look.



JOE BIDEN (D), PRESIDENTIAL NOMINEE: Number two, I beat the socialist.

That's how I got elected, that's how I got to nomination.



Do I look like a socialist? Look at my career, my whole career. I am not a socialist.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



HANNITY: And why did you sign the manifesto? Have you ever read it?



Now, I don't think Ocasio-Cortez, the Squad, are going to be too happy with those comments, although I got to give the congresswoman credit. I mean, she rightly and truthfully said they'll control Joe Biden. They know they can control them.



More importantly, it was just this summer that Bernie and Joe put their stated far left promises and writing together. They laid out the agenda centered around -- let's see -- trillions of new taxes, economy-killing climate policies that go further than the Green New Deal according to Joe; open borders, we'll be the United Sanctuary states of America, and so much more. No oil, no gas, no fracking. It's all down on paper.



Joe Biden wants to pretend like it never happened and he never said some of these things. Just the latest flip-flop for barely there Biden who has now changed positions on fracking, policing, trade and, by the way, even his stance on Supreme Court vacancies and giving us the list of names. Why?

Because Biden knows he is behind on policy and behind on enthusiasm and forcing his campaign to spin in a million different directions ahead of November.



Now, this show will continue to do the job the rest of the mob and the media will never do. We're actually vetting or vetting the candidates and exposing Biden's 47 years of flop and failure in D.C.



Here with reaction, Arkansas Senator Tom Cotton.



Senator, he says all these things. He said a number of times from almost a year that he was going to end fracking. Now, he's for fracking.



OK, we have Kamala Harris is to the left of Bolshevik Bernie. He signed the 110-page manifesto.



He won't even tell us -- he said he was going to tell us who his Supreme Court list was going to be. Then he won't even tell us if he's against stacking the court.



Sounds to me like he has to keep appealing to the radical left.



SEN. TOM COTTON (R-AR): Yeah, Sean, Joe Biden may not be a socialist but he is a weathervane, and he is blown whichever way the wind has gone in the Democratic Party for 50 years.



In the `70s and `80s, when it might have been fashionable to present himself as a centrist, that's what he did. But now that the radical left is in charge of the Democratic Party, Joe Biden says that he'll have the most progressive administration in history.



And as you pointed out, it's not just dodging on things like the Green New Deal or the tax hikes, it's on court packing, a radical proposal by Democrats. Joe Biden won't even renounce this radical idea, if we move forward with our constitutional duty to confirm the president's nominee.



Now, that's one reason why I've announced tonight that we're starting a Supreme Court war room. Look, they call Brett Kavanaugh a drug-dealing, serial gang rapist. Imagine what they're going to call the female jurist that the president will nominate later this week.



And Joe Biden, just like he did today, just like he's done throughout this campaign, will stand idly by and let the radical left determine the direction of the Democratic Party.



HANNITY: So they're talking about D.C. and Puerto Rico, maybe even Samoa statehood, so they will have a majority in the Senate in perpetuity, stacking the courts, ending the legislative filibuster, eliminating the Electoral College. We can impeach the president for any reason any day, might as well also impeach the attorney general.



It's like a lawlessness has now taken over. You know, I've been saying that this is the most extreme major party ticket in the history of the country.

I don't think I'm overstating the case.



Do you really believe they will try to do these things because I do? I'm listening to what they're saying.



COTTON: Yeah, Sean, you're not overstating the case.



Now, I find it ironic that Democrats are now threatening to retaliate against Republicans if we exercise our constitutional duties. Democrats are threatening for instance to riot in the streets. The Democrats have been rioting the streets for four months.



They're threatening to pack the courts or to make Washington D.C. a state.

They were promising to do that just five days ago before the sad news of Justice Ginsburg's passing. The Democrats have been saying that they're going to do this.



These are not reasons for Republicans to fail to do our job. These are reasons for Americans not to vote for Democrats because they cannot be trusted with power.



HANNITY: All right. Senator Tom Cotton, thank you for being with us.



When we come back, pretty unbelievable. Yeah, as the president calls him, Mini Mike Bloomberg is now paying the fines for 32,000 felons in Florida, so they can vote in November.



Congressman Matt Gaetz, he wants an immediate investigation from the Florida attorney general over this. Oh, he's offering something of value to vote a certain way. Hmm, interesting point.



Later, we'll bring you shocking new video out of Kenosha, in Wisconsin, shedding new light on the Kyle Rittenhouse shooting during the Kenosha riots. He claims it was self defense. We got the tape, we let you decide, coming up.



HANNITY: New York mega-millionaire Mike Bloomberg is causing quite a stir.

He's throwing a big amount of money around in 2020 election. Recently, $100 million for the races down in Florida to help Joe Biden.



The former New York City mayor has raised over $60 million in an effort to get Florida felons voting rights and paying off their fines. Bloomberg, along with the Florida rights restoration coalition, they've already paid off the fines of 32,000 Florida felons.



You see, since 2018, felons in Florida who have served their time can vote so long as they have paid off any outstanding fines, fees or restitution.

So, Bloomberg is -- he's trying to game the system here?



Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz announced on Twitter that he is calling on the states A.G. to launch an investigation into Bloomberg for, quote, potentially engaging in bribery and vote-buying.



Meanwhile in North Carolina, election officials are giving residents up to nine days after Election Day to count their absentee ballots so long as they are postmarked on election day, November the 3rd.



Here with reaction, he also has a brand new book out, it's called

"Firebrand: Dispatches from the Front Lines of the MAGA Revolution", Congressman Matt Gaetz, and member of Trump's legal team and also executive director, along with his dad at the ACLJ, Jordan Sekulow.



Matt, we'll start with you.



I read your tweet. OK, you want the investigation, I would agree with you.



REP. MATT GAETZ (R-FL): In the moments before the show, Sean, I spoke to Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody. She says she is all over this. In fact, I believe there may be a criminal investigation already underway of the Bloomberg-connected activities in Florida.



Chapter 104.061 Florida statue says that it is a third degree felony for someone to either directly or indirectly provide something of value to impact whether or not someone votes.



So the question is whether or not paying off someone's fines and legal obligations counts as something of value and it clearly does. If Michael Bloomberg was offering to pay off people's credit card debts, we would obviously see the value in that. And so when you improve someone's net worth by eliminating their financial liabilities, that is something of value.



And then, normally, it would be very difficult to prove that that was directly linked to impacting whether or not someone was going to vote, but they literally wrote their own admission, Sean, in this document that they used to go fundraise from other people. They said the precise purpose of this fund was to unlock a portion of the black vote in Florida that they believed would go 90 to 95 percent for Joe Biden.



So, in this case, I think they've written their own admission. The law is clear. This is something of value.



And I am encouraged after my conversation with the attorney general, I hope we have good law enforcement all over the country looking for the cheating and the tricks that these Democrats are going to try in this election because I'm starting to get the sense they know Donald Trump's going to win it on Election Day.



HANNITY: Certainly, Jordan, I agree with Matt Gaetz, it's a thing of value and clearly, they are -- they've written what their motivation is and what their plan is and what their hope is if they bail you out of your -- your fines or restitution.



JORDAN SEKULOW, AMERICAN CENTER FOR LAW & JUSTICE EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR:

Well, Sean, as we've all kind of pointed out, Bloomberg announced why he was going to spend this money in Florida. It was to beat Donald Trump in Florida. And so, some of this money is going to bribe people to try and get them to vote a certain way.



And as Matt went through the statute, you don't have to go all the way, it's just the attempt, the attempt alone is a crime.



So the Attorney General Moody there should -- I'm glad that Congressman Gaetz is in contact with her.



We're seeing this across the country, Sean. We're handling -- and there's different law firms, but as we represent the president, ten cases like this where, literally, it's the Democrat Party and their allies like Bloomberg trying to steal this election and cause chaos on election night in --



(CROSSTALK)



HANNITY: Jordan Sekulow --



SEKULOW: -- Carolina.



HANNITY: -- has as Mayor Bloomberg now put himself, in your -- from your legal perspective, in jeopardy, legal jeopardy?



SEKULOW: He has potentially put himself in legal jeopardy. He's got the Florida attorney general. He's got Congressman Gaetz. He's got people -- he's got statutes that look like they apply directly to this and like the congressman said -- he told people when he was fundraising for this why he was doing it to get votes for Joe Biden.



So, right there is the criminal issue that Mayor Bloomberg is potentially going to face and he then -- you know, previous to this, he announced he was going to go spend, you know, all of this money just to try and take Florida from Donald Trump. It's happening across the country though with this mail-in ballot stuff, with the courts. The Democrat Party is going all out to cause election chaos and fraud.



HANNITY: And, Matt Gaetz, do you also see a potential federal case here, maybe something that the Attorney General Bill Barr would look into?



GAETZ: Well, state elections are typically managed by state election officers, but in this case, Florida actually has a RICO statute that mirrors the federal statute. So even if Michael Bloomberg is not directly involved in an exact bribe, under the state's RICO statute, the right hand doesn't always have to be connected to the left-hand's activities, but if they're part of the same criminal enterprise, and if the underlying predicate criminal act is quite literally paying off someone's financial, legal obligations because you know if you do that, they will vote for Joe Biden, it is directly in the target of this statute.



Fortunately in Florida, we've got good law enforcement officers like Ashley Moody as the attorney general who will pursue it. I worry about what Jordan said all around the country. I'm probably most worried about Pennsylvania.



HANNITY: By the way, thank you both.



Congratulations -- we'll put it up again, the new book by Matt Gaetz, "Firebrand". It's appropriately titled. I say that with do -- of all due affection, "Dispatches from the Front Lines of the MAGA Revolution", and by the way, you can get it on bookstores everywhere.



All right. Thank you guys both for being with us.



Anyway, when we come back, brand-new video released hours ago may make you think differently about Kyle Rittenhouse, the rush to judgment, the shooting in Kenosha, Wisconsin. No videotape has emerged. That is next.



HANNITY: Remember last month, 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse was in charge -

- was charged of the killing of two people during the violent rioting that took place in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Tonight, we have even more video released by the group Fight Back, group started by his attorneys, including Lin Wood, appearing to bolster claims that Rittenhouse acted in self-defense after being attacked.



Here's a small sample of what's an 11-minute video -- @LinWood on Twitter if you want to watch the whole thing.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: To prevent the total destruction of their community, Good Samaritans united to guard local businesses. Among them was 17-year- old, Kyle Rittenhouse.



KYLE RITTENHOUSE, 17-YEAR-OLD: So, people are getting injured. Our job is to protect the business. If there's somebody hurt, I am running into harm's way. That's why I have my rifle because I need to protect myself obviously.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Rittenhouse is seen next running towards the flashing lights of police vehicles. The armed mob is now chasing after him.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Cranium that boy, he just shot a man!



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Within this context, the word "cranium" is street slang, which is a calling for someone to take Rittenhouse out with a head shot.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Hey, what are you doing? You shot somebody?



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: An unidentified protester strikes Rittenhouse in the head, knocking his hat off. Rittenhouse trips and falls to the ground.

Another protester attempts to jump on Rittenhouse who then fires two shots into the air.



A third protester fakes as if he is surrendering and then suddenly advances with a handgun aimed at Rittenhouse. A single shot strikes the man's right bicep.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



HANNITY: It's @LLinWood on Twitter if you want to watch the whole video.



Here with more, the host of "The Rubin Report", Dave Rubin, former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi.



You know, Pam, I will start with you. I have a rule, I don't rush to judgment. I believe in the presumption of innocence.



I have watched this case closely. I've heard -- I've talked to different people involved. Telling me from the beginning, you don't know the whole story. What does this videotape tell you?



PAM BONDI, FORMER FLORIDA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Sean, you're right, you've never rushed to judgment on anything. You never have -- first of all, I'm glad he has Lin Wood.



And people have to understand out there, that was a war zone. You have got a 17-year-old out there trying to protect his state. He is helping people who have been injured. He has paramedic training for being a lifeguard.



He is taking graffiti off walls. He is trying to mitigate the chaos out there. And they rushed to judgment. I mean, we don't know everything yet.



That video speaks volumes. You know, one is a prior sex offender. One had other charges. And they're chasing him down.



Now, whether or not he should be charged with any of it, I think it's too soon to charge him. We don't even know the ballistics yet because they were

-- they charged him two days later, Sean, and there were bullets flying everywhere.



Other people were firing. This kid was out there trying to help people.

Were people killed? Absolutely. But again, we don't know yet.



You got a little boy out there trying to protect his community. Should he have been out there with a gun? No. But should he have been charged with murder? We must don't know yet.



And they charged him two days later. So, you know, it's a warzone out there. What's it coming to in these liberal cities? When teenagers have to go out there to try to provide aid to other people who are getting injured by these rioters.



HANNITY: You know, let me stay on this tape for a minute. And it's great to see Tucker. We always love having Tucker on. He's always welcome.



But, Dave Rubin, I look at this tape, and he ran it in his show, did a great job tonight. I look at this tape, and now, when he falls down after they knocked his hat off, he's being chased by an armed mob. We see the people with their firearms.



Then you see the store picture of a guy racing towards him while he's on the ground about to pounce on him with others. Your thoughts?



DAVID RUBIN, "THE RUBIN REPORT" HOST: Yeah, and, Sean, if you actually watch the full video to the end, the full 11 minutes which I just watched three times in a row before joining you, he actually tries to surrender to the police at the end. He is trying to go to the police, not just to surrender because of whatever happened, but also because the mob is trying to get him.



I mean, look, I like the way you set this up because what you said is you don't try to rush to judgment and we live in a time when everybody is rushing to judgment constantly, and this poor kid was called a white nationalist and the rest of the nonsense that we hear all the time.



From everything I can tell, this is a good kid who may be made some mistakes but was trying to defend his community and take care of people and cleanup graffiti and everything else. There is way more to this story. I just tweeted out the full video, too, and everyone should check it out.



HANNITY: Yes, @LLinWood on Twitter if you want to watch the whole thing.



All right. Dave, thank you. Pam, good to see you. Thank you.



When we come back, more "Hannity" straight ahead.



HANNITY: All right. In 41 days and two hours, you become the ultimate jury. Also on sale at Costcos, Target, Walmart, Books-A-Million, Barnes and Noble, all discounted which is good.



I like -- I'm a smelly Walmart shopper that votes for Trump and saves money. It's just smart. Hope you'll always set your DVR. Never miss an episode.



And let not your heart be troubled, because Laura Ingraham is about to crush it as usual.



