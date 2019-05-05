Sarah Sanders says Democrats always manage to 'sink lower'

This is a rush transcript from "Watters' World," May 4, 2019. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

JESSE WATTERS, HOST: Welcome to “Watters' World.” I'm Jesse Watters. Biden's blunders. That is the subject of tonight's "Watters's Words." Joe Biden, typical politician.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Will you ever run for political office again?

JOE BIDEN, FORMER VICE PRESIDENT: No, no.

WATTERS: Of course, Biden went back on his words like all politicians do and he is running for 2020. But in his first major campaign event, only 600 people showed up. Here's a little side by side of Joe's audience, and President Trump's audience from last week. Six hundred in the audience, seems generous by the way.

The President broke the attendance record in Green Bay last week, around 12,000 full capacity, people waiting outside around the block. No one is driving hours and hours to hear Joe Biden speak. Here's why, the man can barely string a sentence together.

BIDEN: The anti-Semitic attack that took place this weekend in Poway.

The country wasn't built by Wall Street bankers, CEOs and hedge fund managers.

The UAW took incredible cuts in their future, and their pensions and the left to get GM working.

And the same is happening in big hospital systems. I think we have to rethink how we define what constitutes a successful economy.

They see workers as just a means to an end, not the end in and of themselves.

Much more in medical research to conquer devastating diseases like cancer and addiction and Alzheimer's.

WATTERS: Now, not what you call a polished performance. This is the guy that's going to beat Donald Trump. Even the audience was bored. Check out the little guy in the back. Look at him yawning. He can barely make it through the speech.

It's why the President nicknamed him Sleepy Joe. And Sleepy Joe, he doesn't even have a motto.

ROBIN ROBERTS, ABC HOST: The President has a motto, "Make America Great Again." Do you have one?

BIDEN: Make America moral again. Make America return to the essence of who we are.

WATTERS: That's your motto? You ripped off Trump's motto and changed a word. Make America moral again, make America the essence of who we are. That doesn't even fit on a bumper sticker. Maybe Joe's motto should be, "Folks."

BIDEN: Look folks, look folks. Folks look. Folks. Folks. Folks. Folks, look.

WATTERS: Biden had such a bad launch that the media went into overdrive saying how the President was -- get this -- scared of Sleepy Joe.

JOE SCARBOROUGH, MSNBC HOST: Donald Trump has the worst poker face, I think in the history of modern American politics. You can tell he is really scared of Biden.

MAGGIE HABERMAN, WHITE HOUSE CORRESPONDENT, "THE NEW YORK TIMES": He thinks that Biden can play to the white working class voters who elected him last time. He is eyeing those constituencies very carefully.

DON LEMON, CNN ANCHOR: Because the President's advisers have been telling him, Scott, not to get sucked into a one-on-one fight with any Democratic candidate, especially Joe Biden, right? And -- but clearly, he isn't taking that advice, as you heard Biden -- he tweeted about Biden five times a day. Why is he hitting such a nerve?

WATTERS: Take it from me? He's not hitting a nerve. I know this. I spoke to him about it. Trump is not scared of Joe Biden. He'd love to run against him. He said it himself.

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT: I think that Biden seems to have a lead. I'd be very happy if it were Biden.

CATHERINE HERRIDGE, CHIEF INTELLIGENCE CORRESPONDENT: Happy why?

TRUMP: Sleepy Joe. I think he does -- I think he did a bad job, but he would be running against same thing as Obama.

HERRIDGE: So you think he is beatable?

TRUMP: I just don't think he would be a very good candidate.

WATTERS: Besides being able to run against the Obama record, Trump is going to feast on Biden's gaffes because half the time the former Vice President doesn't know what the heck is talking about.

BIDEN: China is going to eat our lunch. Come on, man. They can't even figure out how to deal with the fact that they have this great division between the China Sea and the mountains in the east, I mean, in the west, they can't figure out how they're going to deal with the corruption that exists within the system. I mean, you know, they're not bad folks, folks. But guess what? They're not a competition for us.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: Joe, where have you been the last 20 years? China has stolen millions of our manufacturing jobs, our intellectual property, they're threatening our Navy. They're threatening us in space, they are making things pretty difficult for us in North Korea. China is not a competitor to America? They're our number one competitor. This might have been the dumbest thing he said so far, and he only launched two weeks ago.

Amazingly, though, he topped himself on "The View."

BIDEN: We were asked the question, "What are you proudest of your administration?" You know what I said? It turns out he said the same thing. Probably a little more clearly than I did. Not one single whisper of scandal.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: No scandals, Joe? Benghazi, Fast and Furious. The VA. Americans died. You don't remember the IRS scandal, the Clinton e-mail server? Russian interference in the election. But maybe the worst one coming into focus is the Obama administration illegally spying on the Trump campaign?

Joe is going to have to answer to that eventually. Maybe he'll say, he was just sleeping.

Here with reaction, joining me now, former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski and conservative filmmaker and author Dinesh D'Souza.

Corey, Biden is overhyped, in my opinion. I mean, the guy has had two years. He doesn't even have a motto. What's going on here?

COREY LEWANDOWSKI, FORMER TRUMP CAMPAIGN MANAGER: He and Seth Moulton had about the same rollout -- both disasters. Look 600 people at a rollout in Pennsylvania for Sleepy Joe is a disaster.

Joe Biden has to stand by the Obama administration and what we've seen this week Jesse, is 49-year low record unemployment. This President has put this economy on fire. And under the Obama-Biden years, 1.2% growth rate was the new normal. We lost 600,000 manufacturing jobs, mostly to China. He's on the hook for that. He has no plan. He has no motto. He has no chance.

WATTERS: Yes, Dinesh, I mean, Corey makes the point. If Biden is going to be the guy to retake the Rust Belt from President Trump. I mean, the Rust Belt got demolished under the Obama administration. I mean, they lost tons of manufacturing jobs to China. I mean, NAFTA, Joe, he supported that. I don't think Biden is as strong as everybody says he is, do you?

DINESH D'SOUZA, CONSERVATIVE FILMMAKER: The decimation of blue collar jobs and working class jobs in this country is partly the result of immigration. It's partly the result of globalization and it's partly the result of technology. Now notice that the Democrats and Biden at the front of it, have no intention of addressing any of these three problems.

Trump is tackling two of them, namely immigration and the issue of trade and technology. So working class people know that Trump is at least trying, and he is showing impressive results. The only way for Biden to beat Trump is if he was somehow younger, more energetic, able to outline some kind of a new vision. But the opposite is the case. While Trump is on fire, Biden seems exhausted. He seems almost as old as the people in his audience.

WATTERS: That's true. I mean, 600 people at your launch is pathetic. He didn't have much many more in that event we saw when he was talking about China is not a competitor to us. I just don't see how this guy has the fire in the belly, the sharp tongue that he's going to need to compete against President Trump, Corey and the media is now drooling all over him and propping him up.

I mean, I just think this guy is going to get shredded in a one-on-one. I mean, he's going to have to defend the Obama foreign policy record, the economic record. I just don't think he is capable and politically talented enough to then defend his backside and then cast a vision for the future.

LEWANDOWSKI: Is Joe Biden going to go and campaign on the fact that Donald Trump got other countries to pay their fair share to the United Nations and NATO and he's going to reverse that? Is Joe Biden going to go and campaign on the fact that he wants to tear down the wall in the southern border that Donald Trump is building? Is Joe Biden going to go and campaign on the fact that he wants our economy to go back and grow at 1 percent?

He has no message because everything that Donald Trump has been doing for the last three years has been working. We've gotten more Americans working today than ever in our nation's history. And the 36 years that Joe Biden was in the U.S. Senate, he doesn't have one signature piece of legislation he can point to or something he has been able to accomplish on behalf of the American people in his eight years as the Vice President. He had been a failure under the Obama administration.

So we can't campaign on his 42 or 44 years in elective office. He is going to try and press this reset button and say that China isn't a threat. It's a complete joke.

WATTERS: Yes, I mean, it's an empty suit, like you said, decades in the Senate, no signature legislation. There's no -- there's no Biden doctrine. There's no Biden movement. There's no Biden base. The guy doesn't even have a slogan.

All right, let's move over to this other story that people on the internet are really getting excited about in a negative way. Facebook is banning everybody now. I mean, they banned Farrakhan. They're banning this guy, Milo Yiannopoulos. They're banning Alex Jones, Laura Loomer.

You know, in my opinion, there should be more freedom, not less freedom. I understand, you know, you don't want people, Dinesh inciting violence and you've got to draw the line at that. You don't want that obviously. But if you're just being a provocateur, or if you have the freedom of speech in this country to be an idiot or just to be, you know, crazy or whatever these people are, where is the line drawn? I mean, in 10 years, in 20 years is Facebook going to say, you know, "I don't like this guy either, get him off the platform."

D'SOUZA: I think the scary thing is that the people that they're shutting down are not doing that. I mean, Laura Loomer is trying to expose things and she fights against Islamic influence. But this doesn't necessarily -- she's not calling for any kind of incitement of violence.

The fellow, Paul Joseph Watson and Prison Planet, he's not doing it either. So I think that this is a very scary thing. Essentially, Facebook is just targeting conservatives on the right, and who is next? It could be any of us. So I think this is a very alarming thing. And these are people with absolutely no regard for free speech or the First Amendment.

WATTERS: Corey, what do you think?

LEWANDOWSKI: Jesse, look, Jesse, if Facebook is going to ban people and individuals and organizations, they should start with the "New York Times" for their anti-Semitic views against this President. They should -- look, I mean, that's what they should do. Let's just be truthful about this, right?

It's okay, when you want to ban conservatives on the right, because you don't like their politics. But when you're an anti-Semitic organization, like the "New York Times," you're not going to get banned, right? When you want to go and perpetuate these false narratives that the Trump campaign wasn't spied on in the front page of your paper for years, right? And say that this was all just a farce. There's no banning of those failing institutions.

Look, if they want to ban people for lying, they should ban the "New York Times", the "Washington Post," and a number of these so-called mainstream publications, who have no facts whatsoever, who make up stories, who clearly have shown their bias against conservatives and are anti-Semitic. Why don't we start with those individuals and organizations if they really want to ban people?

WATTERS: Yes, I mean, I'm not here to defend all the things that these people that have been banned have done. I don't really know what they are. But, you know, what rules is Facebook using to make these judgments?

I mean, you mentioned the "New York Times," Omar has trafficked in anti- Semitism in Congress. Are you going to take away her Facebook page? I don't know. I just -- I don't see it going in the right direction.

D'SOUZA: Well, I think --

WATTERS: Quickly, Dinesh.

D'SOUZA: I think the issue, Jesse, is that we you know, we tend to constantly focus on the so-called double standards of these institutions, but there's no double standard. The truth of it is they are on one side of the aisle. They're not looking to ban people on the left. They don't do it. Hamas can have an account. Groups that openly advocate terrorism have accounts.

WATTERS: Yes, I mean ISIS has accounts. I mean, there's like anti-Fox News accounts that target you know, talent on this network. It's crazy. All right, I'm not -- we don't need to get into the double standard, but guys, we've got to run. Go check out Dinesh and Corey Facebook's pages though. Those guys are on fire.

Still to come, I use the force to get answers at a "Star Wars" convention, all right. But first, Obama administration reportedly spying on the Trump campaign. The "New York Times" said that. Sarah Sanders responding next.

WATTERS: Attorney General Bill Barr testified under oath this week and basically wipe the floor with the Democrats. At this point, the Mueller report has been delivered. It's out there for everybody to see -- no collusion, no obstruction charges and the Special Counsel's Office has been disbanded. It's over. But the democrats can't let it go.

Now they're concerned about Robert Mueller's feelings and still won't let go of the witch hunt.

SEN. RICHARD BLUMENTHAL, D-CONN.: Did anyone -- either you or anyone on your staff memorialize your conversation with Robert Mueller?

WILLIAM BARR, ATTORNEY GENERAL: Yes.

BLUMENTHAL: Who did that?

BARR: There were notes taken of the call.

BLUMENTHAL: May we have those notes?

BARR: No.

BLUMENTHAL: Why not?

BARR: Why should you have them?

WATTERS: Here with reaction, White House Press Secretary, Sarah Sanders. So I think the left is going nuts, Sarah, because we now have an AG that is strong, and they can't deal with it. Now they're calling him a liar after lying about collusion for two years, which is pretty rich.

And you know, I have the transcript of what he said, there's no lie there if they think we're dumb, but we're not. What do you think is going on here? They can't let it go? Are you prepared for this for the next two years?

SARAH SANDERS, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: Look, I don't think America is prepared for it. I think they're tired of it. They want to see the Democrats and everybody else in Congress zero in and start focusing on the big problems that our country is facing.

Jesse, I do have one correction, though and I hate to correct you air on your show.

WATTERS: Oh God, okay. I'm nervous.

SANDERS: But you said that the left is going nuts. The left has been nuts for a long time, particularly over the last two years as they've pushed this outrageous claim against the President.

WATTERS: I stand corrected.

SANDERS: It's absurd. And Bill Barr has done an excellent job of pointing that out and showing them just how ridiculous they can be over the course of this week when they continued to badger and pepper him with questions. And he answered one after another and pushed back against some of the more ridiculous claims that they've made. I thought he did a great job.

WATTERS: Yes, I mean that was just flawless execution. I know the President has said that he has been very proud of his performance. And I think most Americans are happy that we have an AG that stands up for the rule of law.

SANDERS: Absolutely.

WATTERS: One of the reasons the Democrats are going so crazy, Sarah, is because now, he is starting to look at how the collusion hoax began and they need to bloody him up and destroy his credibility, because as the IG report comes out and his report comes out and they declassify the FISA, it's not going to look good for their side, so they need to get in the dirty work now.

SANDERS: Yes, and one of the things that I feel like a lot of the folks have glossed over the reason that the Attorney General has done such a great job answering these questions is because the facts are on his side.

WATTERS: Exactly.

SANDERS: He has been so transparent through the process. He understands the law. He has looked at this. He has examined it. And he is one of the most brilliant legal minds which everyone agreed with and supported that idea and talked about what a high quality individual he was until he came in to work for the Trump administration.

And now simply because he is associated with the administration, they're beating him up and that's really -- it's truly sad to see the Democrats sink to this level. You think they can't go lower and they always manage to do so.

WATTERS: Yes. They've disgraced themselves completely. The chicken stunt, the KFC --

SANDERS: Oh, it was embarrassing.

WATTERS: The House Democratic Judiciary Committee are playing games. I wouldn't take them seriously if they're going to act so unserious, so yes, I think he is on firm ground and standing strong the way he is.

Now, great week for the Trump economy. America is booming under the President's economic policies, massive GDP number -- 3.2 in the first quarter, and then April, jobs numbers came out 263,000 right there continuing to surprise the economists.

The economists are always surprised. It's never is -- they always predict low and then it goes high and they're always shocked.

SANDERS: Yes, it's amazing that they continue to be surprised that the Trump economy is doing so well. I can tell you, we're not surprised because we know that the President's policies are working. We know that deregulation is a good thing. We know that tax cuts are a good thing.

The President has created an environment where businesses want to actually do business in America again, and it is a great thing to see. And I think we're going to continue to see a lot more of it from this President, as long as we have the ability to keep pushing his agenda and his policies for the next six years.

WATTERS: I mean, the Democrats now running on socialism, a lot of them running for President. You see Venezuela is up in flames. You have the best jobless rate since I think 50 years, the hottest economy since the late '90s. And the Democrats want to take that -- the he success of capitalism, and they want to turn it around and have socialism in America. How do you think that's going to play?

SANDERS: It's truly mind boggling. I don't know why anyone would vote for a system there. They are literally watching crumble before their very eyes, particularly when they have one that's working so well.

Under this President, American economy is booming. We're thriving and we're doing better than we've done in a long time. Why would you change that? I don't think America will. I think they love the President. They love what's happening. And they love that they more money in their pocket to spend on the weekends. And I think it's a great thing what the President is doing.

WATTERS: Yes, consumer confidence and consumer spending are up big time. So you were last week, you dissed the Correspondents' Dinner. You were out in Wisconsin, in Green Bay, you had some fun on the stage with the President. Let's roll the tape.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SANDERS: Last year this night, I was at a slightly different event. Not quite the best welcome. So this is an amazing honor. I'm so proud to work for the President.

TRUMP: She is becoming too popular. I'm jealous, Sarah, you are fired.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: Better be careful, Sarah. You've got to be very careful.

SANDERS: Yes, I'm taking a step back. But thankfully, the President has a great sense of humor, and was just kidding. And when I showed up on Monday, I still had a place here at the White House and I couldn't be happier. I love working for the President and I'm really proud to get to do that and proud of everything that he is doing. And I think he has got a great story to tell and I'm just glad to be a little part of it.

WATTERS: How is the President going to celebrate Cinco de Mayo?

SANDERS: I will see. I don't know. I'm sure he'll let us all know. Maybe he'll call into your show later this weekend? Who knows? I don't know.

WATTERS: All right, we'll see, maybe a taco bowl or two. You looking forward to the next press briefing? I mean, I could just see you out there. Anytime they say anything, you say how are you supposed to believe the thing you guys say, you guys lied about collusion for two years?

SANDERS: Yes, exactly. Look, we take questions from the press every single day. I took questions from reporters yesterday morning for quite a bit of time and continue to do that. Happy to do it anywhere, anytime, anyplace.

WATTERS: All right, Sarah Sanders --

SANDERS: But mostly on your show, Jesse.

WATTERS: That's right. Go watch out for those fastballs, Sarah. All right. Try not to get fired.

SANDERS: Thanks.

WATTERS: All right, could the President's week get any better? Brian Kilmeade and I talk about that next. And later, Diamond and silk at a Trump rally uncensored. We will show you how it went down.

A first at the 1405th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs with the winner Maximum Security being disqualified. Officials awarded the coveted prize to second place finisher, Country House after an objection was filed. They ruled that Maximum Security actually interfered in the path of the other 18 horses. Heavy rains cost some sloppy conditions on that track.

A first at the 1405th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs with the winner Maximum Security being disqualified. Officials awarded the coveted prize to second place finisher, Country House after an objection was filed. They ruled that Maximum Security actually interfered in the path of the other 18 horses. Heavy rains cost some sloppy conditions on that track. I'm Aishah Hasnie, now back to “Watters' World.”

WATTERS: A booming economy, Spygate confirmed and no obstruction. President Trump may be having one of the best weeks ever. I talked about this earlier with Brian kill on his radio show, "Kilmeade and Friends." Watch this.

BRIAN KILMEADE, HOST: This might be one of the best days ever for the President and if you compound that with the cool relaxed person I saw him. I saw him in a way with Catherine Herridge I have not seen him before. Have you ever -- I mean, I know you know the President personally, have you ever -- have you ever seen him -- am I jumping to conclusions with Catherine? Or did Catherine Herridge relax him?

WATTERS: I don't think Catherine relaxes anybody. But no listen, I think one of the best days was -- what was it? Before Easter around then when the Mueller report came out? No collusion, no obstruction. That was a pretty big day.

But when you combine that with Barr's testimony, when you combine him being vindicated on the spying with the "New York Times" article, and the 3.2 GDP and what was it? 250,000 jobs created?

KILMEADE: Two sixty three.

WATTERS: Add the fastest clip in 10 years, just a phenomenal week for the President.

KILMEADE: You're right. And the economy is growing faster. You know what I find interesting is when things go overwhelmingly well, I'm so tempted to flip around and I do in the breaks just to see how they're going to spin it negatively. Or they'll just talk about Beto O'Rourke and his ability to stand on counters.

WATTERS: Yes, did you see this fake polls -- a poll they came out with.

KILMEADE: CNN?

WATTERS: At CNN. They have Beto up 10.

KILMEADE: Right?

WATTERS: Beto O'Rourke up 10 on the President of the United States. Now, you know that's not true.

KILMEADE: He lost to Ted Cruz in Texas.

WATTERS: He lost it, yes, and now they have -- he is going to win Texas from Donald Trump.

KILMEADE: They say every leading contender of the 21 beats the President, but he beats him by the widest margin.

WATTERS: Wait a second. No, no, he beats Pocahontas by one.

KILMEADE: Right.

WATTERS: I mean, you can't make sense of this stuff. But I like to cherry pick the CNN polls. You know, we dismiss the stuff we don't like. This is outrageous. But the stuff we do like is good.

I think 59 percent in the CNN poll don't want impeachment.

KILMEADE: Right.

WATTERS: Fifty six percent approve of his handling of the economy. So there are good things out there in the CNN poll.

KILMEADE: Yes, I mean, it is kind of crazy. But Jesse, a couple of things. So they're saying, well, the economy -- the only thing they're poking holes in were the labor participation rate, and how long can this really continue? Oh, really? That's your counter argument.

WATTERS: That's all they've got.

KILMEADE: How long can it really continue?

WATTERS: Now, they don't have an economic message and that's why you see them, they want to ban airplanes. They want to talk about Israel. They don't want to talk about jobs and wages and manufacturing and productivity, because they can't.

KILMEADE: In Jesse Watters mind --

WATTERS: Yes.

KILMEADE: Does Joe Biden present the greatest challenge for the President?

WATTERS: I think on paper, he does, but listen to his rollout. He was stumbling all over his speech. He had 600 people in the crowd -- 600 -- I mean, I could walk outside and get 600 right now.

KILMEADE: Right, and you probably do. But most of the --

WATTERS: And I do.

KILMEADE: Yes. Most of them have warrants to arrest you.

WATTERS: Most of them are throwing things at me. No, I mean, it was a small crowd. He was stepping all over himself. He was asked, I think it was ABC, you know, what's your slogan? Trump has "Make America Great Again." And he goes, "make America moral again."

KILMEADE: Yes.

WATTERS: I mean, that doesn't make sense. And then he comes out and give another speech in Vegas, and says China is not our competitor.

KILMEADE: The Pentagon came out with a report today that says that they are the greatest threat. They're almost equal with us in terms of Navy- Army, and their objectives are as aggressively -- they defined the word aggressive. They were actually making islands. They said don't worry, we're not going to put military stuff on them. They put military stuff on them.

They are also doing this Belt and Road program where they take impoverished nations and say, we'll build stuff, give you loans you can't pay back so we own you and Pakistan, Brazil, Argentina have all fallen prey to it and Italy is the latest one. Besides that, I don't really see a threat.

WATTERS: Come on, man. It's like stealing the lines from NFL Live. Listen, they lost I think America 2.1 million jobs after we let China into the WTO. It's been -- it is pure carnage in a lot of these places like Michigan and Wisconsin and in the Rust Belt states that Biden thinks he's going to win back from Trump.

KILMEADE: Right.

WATTERS: So I think this is one of the biggest gaffes Biden has made so far. And it's only what? The first week.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: In the wake of the #MeToo Movement, companies are considering stricter policies on physical contact in the workplace. Some people think even a handshake is too much.

A recent survey by a job website found most people prefer a total ban on physical contacts. Companies that do not have specific guidelines in place should establish them and make sure that employees know the rules. So I guess, you stick to a fist bump or maybe just wave from the other side of the office.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

KILMEADE: Who are you? Tebow?

WATTERS: I don't know what I'd do. So I go in and I don't go for the handshake. Sometimes, I go in for the double handshake. I go in for the kiss. I go in for the kiss with the First Lady.

KILMEADE: Come in at the torso? You lean.

WATTERS: I put the hands around the First Lady's torso like this, both hands.

KILMEADE: This is not true.

WATTERS: Yes, it is. I go one cheek and then I got greedy. I am thinking, she is European. I'm going for the second kiss. Go for the second cheek - - denied.

KILMEADE: Just no.

WATTERS: Just no.

KILMEADE: Just waved it off.

WATTERS: She backed off from me, only gave me the one cheek.

KILMEADE: I tell you that. That's one of the boldest stories I've ever heard in my life. Jesse Watters, good luck on your show tonight.

WATTERS: Thank you very much.

WATTERS: Diamond and Silk rallying Trump's supporters on stage like you've never seen them before. And later, I channel my inner Han Solo or who was it Captain Kirk? One of those guys. Wait until you see this.

WATTERS: Live long and prosper.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: No, that's incorrect.

WATTERS: What do you mean?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: May the force be with you?

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: Last weekend, Diamond and Silk took to the big stage in Green Bay, Wisconsin. But this time, it wasn't for their Chit Chat Tour, no. The ladies were on hand to rally Trump supporters that showed up to watch the President speak that evening. Here are some of the highlights.

LYNNETE "DIAMOND" HARDAWAY, FOX NATION PERSONALITY: To the media -- how low can you go? CNN, NBC, MSNBC, H-I-J-K-L-M-N-O-P -- all you do is L-I-E. You lie, lie, lie.

Please read my lips. There was no Russia collusion or no obstruction of justice.

Read my lips. We don't speak Russia. We ain't never been influenced by Russia.

ROCHELLE "SILK" RICHARDSON, FOX NATION PERSONALITY: No.

HARDAWAY: And President Trump won this election in 2016 by the people and with the people, not with Russia.

And to these left-leaning socialist, desperate Democrats in Congress who read the 400 pages of the Mueller report need to also read the pages of the Constitution.

RICHARDSON: That's right. That's right.

HARDAWAY: And there is nowhere in that Constitution where it permits you to weaponize your position by abusing your power to harass, slander a sitting President.

But here's the deal.

RICHARDSON: What's the deal?

HARDAWAY: We don't need you to investigate, interrogate, speculate, fabricate or instigate. We don't need you to do that. Here is what we need Congress to do. We need you to legislate and cooperate with the President of the United States.

Any Congress member that is anti-Semitic, and anti-America and anti- American, you can pack your knapsack and you can skip out of this country. You can go.

We've got full access. You can either go north, south, east or west.

I want you all to know that we are the United States, not the divided states. And somebody needs to go tell that old Bernie Sanders who looked like he's still stuck in the Revolutionary War that his time is up.

He is so bent on pushing these socialistic ideas. Let me tell you something, illegal aliens aren't flocking to the borders of Venezuela, they're flocking to the borders of America to obtain the American dream because President Trump had this economy hot and booming. That's why they are coming here.

RICHARDSON That's why they're coming here.

HARDAWAY: And I need for you all to understand something, sanctuary cities are for birds. Catch and release are for fish. We are about to win another election. So 2020, here we come.

RICHARDSON Here we come.

HARDAWAY: So either the left can get on the Trump train or get the hell out of the way. All aboard.

CROWD: Choo-choo.

HARDAWAY: All aboard.

CROWD: Choo-choo.

HARDAWAY: All aboard.

CROWD: Choo-choo.

WATTERS: Catch and release are for fish. Wow, I discovered those ladies and now look at them. They're bigger than I am. Starting to get a little jealous, I think.

Up next I'm headed to Fox Nation's "Quiz Show." I used to do the quizzes, now, I'm getting quizzed. We'll see how I do, next.

WATTERS: We're stepping out of “Watters' World” and in to Tom Shillue's as he puts me to the test once again on the "Quiz Show." It takes a very brave man like myself to subject myself to these types of questions.

TOM SHILLUE, FOX NATION HOST: I thought I was the brave man.

WATTERS: You are brave.

SHILLUE: Yes. Here's question one of five. A mom who is being accused of giving Stanford University $6.5 million to get her daughter into the school says the money was what? Just a donation to help with scholarships and funding? To be used to build a sports complex in her late husband's name? Or to be used to feed and pamper Stanford's noble staff of academics? Put the timer up on the board for, Jesse.

WATTERS: Okay, I am going to go with A. Just a donation to help with the scholarships and funding. This is a guess, but I'm going to go with it.

SHILLUE: It's a guess. You didn't hear about this, it was just --

WATTERS: I heard about the story, but I didn't hear the explanation.

SHILLUE: I see. He says it was just a donation help with scholarship funding. Is he right? Boom.

WATTERS: Yes.

SHILLUE: Yes.

WATTERS: I'm hot already.

SHILLUE: Just a $6.5 million donation.

WATTERS: Yes, small donation.

SHILLUE: Believable, right?

WATTERS: Yes, that's a tax write off.

SHILLUE: Question two. Throughout the '80s, Attorney General William Barr performed with a prestigious group of Washington what? Bagpipe players? Magicians? Or classically trained Shakespearean actors?

WATTERS: Okay.

SHILLUE: Put the timer up on the board.

WATTERS: Well, if I were a Democrat, I would guess actors.

SHILLUE: Oh, yes.

WATTERS: But I'm not going to do that. I think he can make things disappear, like obstruction but I'm not going to go with magicians. He looks like a bagpipe player.

SHILLUE: He's does.

WATTERS: I'm going bagpipes.

SHILLUE: Can you picture him marching down the street in a kilt?

WATTERS: Yes, I could.

SHILLUE: I absolutely can. Is that correct? That's right. Bagpipe. And you haven't seen any of the pictures or anything.

WATTERS: No, I have not. Do we have any pictures?

SHILLUE: There are there are photographs throughout the '80s, Barr performed in the City of Washington Pipe Band. It's one of the top bagpipe ensembles in the world.

WATTERS: All right.

SHILLUE: I don't know he's doing a little too well. Let's go to question number three. Earlier this year, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. I call her AOC.

WATTERS: Yes, Ocasio.

SHILLUE: Ocasio. She said that this was her favorite hobby. She even posted some pointers on social media about it. What were -- what was this video about recycling? Skincare? Or playing video games? Favorite hobby? Boom. Put it up.

WATTERS: Well, I don't think recycling is a hobby. Video games is kind of a boy thing. I could see skincare. It's either skincare or video games. Skincare.

SHILLUE: Skincare. Skincare is his answer. But I really want to talk about what he said about C. Is it skincare? Whoa.

WATTERS: Yes.

SHILLUE: That is it.

WATTERS: I'm on a roll, Shillue.

SHILLUE: Here it comes, the question of mass destruction. Which presidential candidate has described himself as a quote, "tyrant that you should trust" and a quote, "friendly fascist?" Described himself that way. Is it Cory Booker? Vermin Supreme, or Joe Biden? Put the 10 seconds up on the board.

WATTERS: I mean, I don't think it's Spartacus. I don't think it's Sleepy Joe. I don't know who Vermin Supreme is.

SHILLUE: Never heard of him?

WATTERS: It's the guy with the funny hat?

SHILLUE: He has worn hats in the past.

WATTERS: Let's go with Vernon Supreme.

SHILLUE: Vermin.

WATTERS: Vermin.

SHILLUE: You don't even know his name, but you're guessing him.

WATTERS: Vermin.

SHILLUE: Vermin Supreme, would he describe himself as a friendly fascist? You got it.

WATTERS: Yes.

SHILLUE: I forgot to mention final question.

WATTERS: Okay, I'm ready. Are you ready?

SHILLUE: Just the other night -- apparently not -- at the Billboard Music Awards, how was reality star and country singer and Julianne Hough injured during a performance? Julianne Hough -- she was hitting in the throat by Paula Abdul's hat? She got tangled in a dancer scarf and fell? Or a camera jib hit her in the leg?

WATTERS: Well, you got what you wanted. I have no idea. This is a music question.

SHILLUE: You didn't tune in, I guess?

WATTERS: I also have no clue about award shows. This is a country singer.

SHILLUE: Julianne Hough. I can't give you -- I give you all the information that you deserve. All right, Julianne Hough this was -- the video went around.

WATTERS: Let's go camera jib hit her on the leg.

SHILLUE: Camera jib, why not? They're always doing that this -- you always got taken out on the on "The Five" once.

WATTERS: I know. That's what happened. That's why my nose is crooked.

SHILLUE: Camera jib hit her in the leg, Julianne Hough, is it right?

WATTERS: So close.

SHILLUE: You're going to leave the studio and that video is going to pop up in your social media feed within minutes.

WATTERS: Wait, Paula Abdul hit her on the throat.

SHILLUE: Paula Abdul threw her hat, hit her in the throat.

WATTERS: Tune in. I think you've got a lot more better guests coming up besides made. The "Quiz Shows" is on Fox Nation every Monday through Friday at 7:00 p.m.

WATTERS: Time now for "Last Call." This weekend, we're celebrating May 4th, May The Fourth Be With You? Aka "Star Wars" Day. So we're traveling back in time to around 2017 when I caught up with "Star Wars" fans in a galaxy far, far away.

WATTERS: Ouch, Jesus. R2. Live long and prosper.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: No, that's incorrect.

WATTERS: What do you mean?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: May the force be with you.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Er, er, er.

WATTERS: You have a girlfriend?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Yes, she's right there.

WATTERS: What do you think about your boyfriend's obsession with "Star Wars"?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I'm right there along with him.

WATTERS: What character are you?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Luke Skywalker?

WATTERS: Luke.

DARTH VADER, FICTIONAL CHARACTER: I am your father.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: No. No.

WATTERS: Do you have a crush on Princess Leia?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Well, that's a loaded question considering who I am dressed as today, ain't it?

WATTERS: I just saw Luke talking to some girl over there. I don't know.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Well, I mean, that one thing happened. But we kind of don't talk about that anymore.

WATTERS: What kind of blaster you've got there?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: One that'll send you far, far away from me.

PRINCESS LEIA, FICTIONAL CHARACTER: You stuck up, half-witted, scruffy looking nerf herder.

WATTERS: Are you going to be doing any speed dating here later?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I will be and I will use my Jedi mind tricks on everyone I can encounter, including you, it's working right now.

WATTERS: I'm nervous. What are you doing?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Everyone else has a collection of toys and helmets. And I have my Star Wars collection on me.

WATTERS: If I was to get a "Star Wars" tattoo, where would I get it? And what should it be?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: The death star on your butt?

WATTERS: That would take a lot of force.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: The force would have to be with you.

HAN SOLO, FICTIONAL CHARACTER: Hokey religions and ancient weapons are no match for good blaster at your side.

WATTERS: If Donald Trump was a "Star Wars" character, who would he be?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Obi Wan Kenobi? Because he is wise.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Jabba the Hutt. He's orange and meran, so course.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Probably Darth Vader.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: He would be the Emperor.

EMPEROR PALPATINE, FICTIONAL CHARACTER: I can feel your anger.

WATTERS: Watch it boy. I'm Watters and this is my world -- I mean, my galaxy.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Okay.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

WATTERS: That's all for us tonight. Be sure to follow me on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter and remember, I'm Watters and this is my world.

