San Francisco officials declare NRA a 'domestic terrorist organization'

JESSE WATTERS, CO-HOST: Hello everybody. I'm Jesse Watters along with Jedidiah Bila, Juan Williams, Dana Perino, and Michael Loftus. It's 5 o'clock in New York City, and this is "The Five."

Hurricane Dorian gets political as Democrats use the storm to push their agenda. More on that coming up. But first, let's track Dorian's path as it churns up the east coast. Chief meteorologist Rick Reichmuth is in the Fox weather center with the latest. Rick?

RICK REICHMUTH, FOX NEWS CHIEF METEOROLOGIST: Jesse, as to new advisory just came out from the National Hurricane Center, it's increased its strength a little bit, up to a 110-mile-an-hours sustained winds. It's right below cat 3, so it's cat 2 storm. And on all satellite representation on the radar it looks really well organized. It's not weakening at all. We're not becoming kind of a more disorganize structure.

You see this rotation? That's the center of the storm. We've got rain, it's already moving in across parts of North Carolina from the storm.

And it looks like it's kind of moving over the gulf stream here which is some warmer water. That's probably allowed it to get a little bit better organized. You can see that on the satellite picture here. Fortunately, it's just off the coast of Georgia and Florida, but it is going to be moving much closer. In fact, take a look at our tropical models. They're all in really good agreement here that it pulls off towards the northeast, eventually. And everybody, in agreement here, that we've got this running right along the coast, probably just to the northeast of the Charleston area, and then all the way through North Carolina.

So we're probably going to have land interaction either from the center of the storm being right on shore or right off shore right in that space for about, say, maybe 24 hours. Here's a look at what happens overnight tonight. By the morning tomorrow, we've got a storm right off of Charleston, probably hurricane force winds. We'll see some pretty significant storm surge, maybe up to about 7 feet. And we'll start to see the rain spread even to the inland areas just a little bit causing some pretty significant localized flooding.

Then the center of the storm tracks the entire area of North Carolina, and I think that's a pretty good bet, because our models are in such good agreement. Also I want to notice, pretty significant rain going to part of Virginia into Maryland and Delaware as well. So, we're not done yet. We will be by Friday afternoon. But we still got to get through this category 2, right on our shores. Guys?

WATTERS: All right. Thanks a lot, Rick. Georgia declaring a state of emergency as coastal areas brace for destructive winds, heavy rain, and life threatening storm surges. Mike Tobin is on the ground in Savannah with the latest on the conditions there. Mike?

MIKE TOBIN, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT: Hello there, Jesse. We're at the outer edges of this storm now and we should be into it now for the next 24 or 30 hours. It's difficult, according to Georgia's governor, to predict what the impact will be because we haven't seen a creeper of a hurricane like this before. For 24 to 30 hours it's going to raise the tides. It's going to bring the rain down, increase the rain -- or increase the wind, I should say. And in the morning, he says we'll start to get an idea of what the impact is.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Having a storm that just sits in one place, barely moving for, you know, 24 -- you know, 15 to 24 hours or whatever it was, is really kind of unheard of.

TOBIN: What is really unique about this is the high tide was about 1:30, so here we are three and a half hours later. If you look out of the Savannah River, it's hard to tell that this water has hardly gone down at all in the three and a half hours since that time. Something to be very concerned about is going to be high tide again at 1:30 in the morning.

Normally, high tide is at eight and a half feet. The roadways that connect the mainland with the Barrier Islands it's only at 10 feet.

So, if you're putting four to seven foot storm surge on top of that you're definitely talking about roads that are going to be flooded, and all of the people would likely to ride out this storm on the Barrier Islands they're going to be disconnected and on and on their own. The local emergency forces have been given a directive that if the wind reaches beyond 40- miles-per-hour, they're locked down. You can't go out there and put the first responders at risk. That means, anyone who gets in trouble, they're on their own. Jesse?

WATTERS: All right. Appreciate it, Mike. While the east coast prepares to be hammered by Hurricane Dorian, Democrats are racing to exploit the storm to score political points. AOC, leading the way by tweeting a video showing Dorian's destruction and saying, quote, this is what climate change looks like. It hits vulnerable communities first. I can already hear the climate deniers screeching. It's always been this like this. You're dim, etcetera. No. This is about science and leadership. We either decarbonize and cut emissions, or we don't, and we let people die.

All right, I've noticed something about AOC's twitter game. I don't think it's very good anymore and I think I know why.

DANA PERINO, CO-HOST: I think you could be right.

WATTERS: I think her campaign manager, since she left, she's lost her touch. Didn't have it anymore.

PERINO: Yeah. (INAUDIBLE) to your own tweets.

WATTERS: That's right.

PERINO: You do your own tweets.

WATTERS: Which are non.

PERINO: And they're fabulous.

PERINO: So here's a news flash, the United States has cut emissions quite dramatically.

WATTERS: You're right.

PERINO: And one of the ways that we did that it was through innovation and fracking, OK? So, that is good. And I'm not a climate change denier at all, but I'm also a realistic person. Like, in the green new deal it says that we will replace fossil fuels with solar and renewable in ten years.

That is not realistic and I actually think it hurt their cause. Also, I don't need to get into it a million times about weather and climate not being the exact same thing.

Now, you could say, well, there was a hurricane -- a stronger hurricane, but they hurt a devastated areas first. That's not necessarily true either. But, you know, it could hurt other areas, fancy areas, but communities that do get hit with any sort of storm, no matter what the cause is, mother nature, do we have an obligation to try to help them get back? And we are doing that, too. So I don't know what she's complaining about.

WATTERS: And the tweet, the thrust of it Michael, is this. It's a threat and it's kind of a scam. If you don't believe in what I believe, then you're killing people. In order to save people's lives, you have to institute socialism.

MICHAEL LOFTUS, CO-HOST: That's the way it seems to be. It's like you agree with me or people die. You pick. That's it. You could either do what I want or people die. Yeah, that's a great choice. These hurricanes have happened before. They have happened a lot. Maybe if we show AOC a map, you see how there's that little indent over Florida?

That's where hurricanes slam into these things all the time. It's horrible. It happens.

We're much better off taking the politics out of this and trying to help people survive. Try to, you know, help people build better houses, get away from the coastlines. And, I'm not worried after Obama, but his $15 million house. Seriously --

WATTERS: On the coast.

LOFTUS: Seriously, that dude is on the coast. It's going to be OK. The minute he builds like a bunker in Kansas, that's --

WATTERS: Then we're going to get worried, OK. Right next to -- well, I won't mention that other person's bunker. Juan, to your point about the pattern here, if you look at the statistics, because we're a fact based show, if you look at the statistics over the last hundred years, there's been no significant increase in the amount of hurricanes or their intensity if you go back to 1870.

JUAN WILLIAMS, CO-HOST: Well, I mean, I think there's no question we have rising temperature in the ocean, we have rising sea levels, and if you're in a coastal community, that's why people are concerned. But I think that -- you know, to me, AOC's tweets, I just don't think most people pay attention. You say maybe her game is going out. I just don't think -- tell you what concerned me, is the idea that the President of the United States, someone we're supposed to trust to give us accurate information when lives is at stake, is using his sharpie to extend the reach of this storm to Alabama, so that he's not wrong in what he was saying a week ago.

To me -- I mean, I don't understand why he would --

WATTERS: I'm not familiar with sharpie-gate.

WILLIAMS: Oh, because he had a map from the National Weather Service next to his desk today, Jesse.

WATTERS: OK.

WILLIAMS: And he used his black sharpie to extend the reach of the storm beyond what the National Weather Service was saying to fit his political agenda. You talk about --

WATTERS: What was his political agenda?

WILLIAMS: His political agenda is saying, oh, gee, part of my base is at stake and I'm going to protect you. This is what Trump is up to. It seems to me --

WATTERS: I think Florida is his base, because the last time I check he beat Hillary there.

WILLIAMS: No, I just think he is a guy who is politicizing this, and it's coming at a risk because we need accurate information in moments like this.

JEDEDIAH BILA, CO-HOST: Everyone -- I mean, everyone is politicizing it. AOC's politicizing it. You've said, Juan, that, you know, people don't really -- you don't really think people pay attention to AOC. I think they do pay attention to AOC in large part, especially young people, and I think that's a big problem because a lot of the stuff that she's putting forward makes absolutely no sense. It's not realistic. It's not possible. It's not going to happen. And that's a problem.

What's interesting is if you look at the cost breakdown of what a lot of these 2020 hopefuls have put forth, I mean, Bernie Sanders is talking about over $16 trillion over 15 years. They're all in the trillions, 3 trillion,

1.7 trillion, and the way they're going to do that is they're going to repeal the Trump tax cut on who they deem the rich, I would love to see who that is, and also corporations, which would have an impact on workers.

And they just don't realize the stuff -- Dana's right. This stuff takes time. You know, this is not something you can do overnight. You have to retrain all of those workers that work in the fossil fuel industry so that they'll have jobs. You can't have a ton of people losing jobs. A ton of people's energy cost skyrocketing which will impact poor people the most, and a whole economy falling apart to implicate -- to put climate change policy forth. You have to be able to look at this step-by-step.

And I know it's a great campaign talking point to come out and say, oh, because, you know, this is an important issue among Democrats in the polls.

Let me come out and just create plans that really couldn't be effectuated, but they sound really good. But when you really break them down -- if these are their solutions, it's just not going to work. Joe Biden is taking heat for being too moderate on his solutions. Like, oh, he's too gradual. He doesn't take the issue --

WATTERS: Like, moderate. He said he was going to eliminate fossil fuels.

That's moderate?

BILA: When you compare him to a Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, he actually is moderate.

PERINO: It's a sliding scale.

WILLIAMS: I'll tell you what the sliding scale is.

WATTERS: Yes.

WILLIAMS: No ideas coming from the right and say, oh, any visionary --

WILLIAMS: -- coming from AOC, oh, Armageddon.

WATTERS: We're going to slide out of here, all right, Juan? And nuclear and fracking, those are two great ideas. A liberal city labeling the NRA a domestic terrorist organization, more on the Democrat's latest attempt to confiscate your guns, when we return.

WILLIAMS: The gun control debate heating up in the wake of recent mass shootings. San Francisco officials passing a resolution that labels the National Rifle Association as a, quote, domestic terrorist organization, and the city's board of supervisors, they're urging the federal government to do the same. The NRA is slamming the move as, quote, a ludicrous stunt.

This comes as supermarket giant Kroger joins Walmart in asking customers not to bring firearms into their stores, even in states where open carry is allowed.

Jesse, you know, you hear about this, the Democrats saying, hey, what about an assault weapon buyback program, right? And then some people on the right say, oh, confiscation. But nobody is talking confiscation, so I'm wondering how does the buyback program strike you?

WATTERS: Beto is talking about confiscation. I heard the words come right out of his big mouth. And listen how ridiculous that is. People like to say, you know, there's 10 -20 million illegal immigrants in this country.

You can't just round them up. It's impossible. It's too many people.

Where there's hundreds of millions of firearms in this country and they're this big, and they're this big, they're not people, how are you going to confiscate and round all those up either? It's impossible.

WILLIAMS: A buyback is not a confiscation.

WATTERS: No, because Beto wants to confiscate --

WILLIAMS: Beto is not everybody.

WATTERS: OK. Well, you know what? He has the left-wing fringe and people are rallying behind that. The San Francisco thing is ridiculous because an illegal alien was just there, five times deported, it's a felon, he shot an innocent woman with a firearm and he gets acquitted. He gets protection as a (INAUDIBLE), but a law-abiding NRA member is labeled a terrorist? That's absolutely crazy.

No NRA member has ever done a mass shooting. In fact, NRA members have stopped mass shootings. And the statistics here from the FBI, rifles only account for 403 murders out of the 15,000 murders per year. And not all of them are even AR-15's. So if you get rid of an AR-15 or a rifle, that's not going to stop murder, and that's just assuming that the criminals are able to legally buy a gun which they can't.

WILLIAMS: All right. So, Jedediah, I've heard this a little differently than Jesse. That Jesse heard the San Francisco board of supervisor talking about NRA members. I heard them talking about the NRA and its weakened leadership at the moment, in specifically saying that if you have an ideal like more thorough background checks, closing gun show loopholes, the NRA says, oh, that's -- they can't have that. Not going to happen. Even NRA members those support ideas, Jedediah.

BILA: They're also saying that the NRA is inciting gun violence and inciting gun owners to violence, and I think that's a pretty crazy claim.

I don't think, you know, you can say that the NRA is unilaterally out there making criminals out of people. I don't understand -- I mean, I understand the solutions you just mentioned, expanding background checks, gun shows closing, those are reasonable I think to many. But when you take that step and you go from there to a gun buyback program, which, you know, someone like Beto is saying should be mandatory, other 2020 Democrats are saying should be voluntary, that is a completely different direction. That is something a lot of people aren't going to get behind.

I don't see people around the country willingly saying, oh, yeah, I'm going to sell you back my self-defense weapon, which is what the AR-15 that they're talking about all the time, is to a lot of people. They're just not going to do it. And then what happens when people don't do it? Is the government going to then take them by force? What's the next step of that?

Because that's not what this country is built on. If you look at the way the country is founded part of that was that they wanted people to be entitled to protect their freedoms and defend themselves and their homes.

And wait until people in rural areas hear this, where when you pick up the phone and you go to call the police, it takes them a really long time to get there. These people rely on themselves to protect themselves and their families. So I think that those are two separate conversations. There are some reforms that I think are palatable to many, but that's not where 2020 Democrats are headed.

WILLIAMS: All right. Well, let's see about palatable ideas and go to Dana. Dana, what's your reaction to Kroger following at Walmart's footstep on saying, don't bring guns into the store.

PERINO: So it's super interesting, I've been trying to read a lot about it. I've read both side -- more people on the right, I've read today, that are very frustrated saying, OK, here's what capitalism, it's here to stay.

But I also think that because people are so frustrated with Washington, nothing gets done in Washington, that these private companies are making decisions, and I feel like private companies can make decisions that they want to make. I think that's a conservative point of view. So I think that they can do whatever they want, actually. That might mean that they'll lose customers, but I have a feeling that they've already factored that into their decision.

The other thing about San Francisco is that it is not a place for a county supervisor to decide that an organization is a national domestic terrorist organization. To me, this was just attention-getting and she got a lot of it. But, really, should get a lot of attention is that a lot of people -- like my friends that live on the outskirts, they don't even want to go into the city anymore, because it breaks their heart because it was a city that they loved, and now it's a place where there's so much crime. I mean, you might know better, you lived in California, but it become a place where -- when we were there a couple of weekends ago, we didn't even bother going in, and I love that city. I love that city.

WILLIAMS: Oh, I love San Francisco. I don't think crime is out of control. But I think it clings like -- especially when we talk about, you know, personal crime. I think it's --

PERINO: Like the homelessness --

WILLIAMS: It's a different issue --

PERINO: There's a lot of problems that they should focus on. And when you're the county board of supervisors it's the last thing you should do.

WILLIAMS: Michael?

LOFTUS: I think the NRA should come up with a counter nickname to San Francisco and call them like poopy town or something. It's ridiculous.

The NRA is a great organization. They trained gun safety -- to what you were saying. It's not like NRA members are running around killing people.

This whole thing -- everybody needs to take a deep breath. Everybody keeps screaming, do something, do something, and nothing good ever happens after do something.

You know when your girlfriend is like do something, that's when you get your face busted. You know, you get into a fight. So take a deep breath.

Is it Walmart that is not going to sell ammo anymore? That's ridiculous.

That's completely ridiculous. So I expect them to stop selling auto parts because guns kill people. Let's get rid of the dairy department because cholesterol kills people. You're just going to have a big empty store and then they can just knock it down and plant corn and say, I remember when all this was Walmart.

WILLIAMS: All right. The stars of Will & Grace facing a firestorm for calling on Trump donors in Hollywood to be outed. What they're saying now.

That's next on The Five.

BILA: Liberal celebrities now backtracking after calling for Trump donors in Hollywood to be outed. Will & Grace stars Debra Messing and Eric McCormack walking back their controversial comments and claiming they were, quote, misinterpreted. McCormack posting on social media that he doesn't support blacklist or discrimination of any kind, and Messing retweeted the statement saying, I couldn't have said it better.

All right, Michael, so you have worked in Hollywood for a long time. You work with a lot of celebrities. Were you surprised to see backlash by people on the left towards these comments by Whoopi Goldberg, for example, who is not a conservative, and others?

LOFTUS: Thank goodness for Whoopi Goldberg. I completely agree with what she said because there's no way that Eric McCormick was misquoted. He said exactly what he thought. Give me a list of the people going so I know who I don't want to work with. And Debra Messing was right there to back him up. It was really terrifying. It's really terrifying. All he's guilty of is saying something that Hollywood's thinking, you know, and just not saying it out loud.

This is probably the end of my Hollywood career right here. After this, I'll be washing Gutfeld's car.

(CROSSTALK)

LOFTUS: OK. It's great. No, it's really scary. And there's this big like rah-rah in Hollywood. Oh, look how much I hate Trump. Look, I hate everyone who supports Donald Trump. And it's not a good look.

PERINO: Why do they have to comment?

LOFTUS: Because then they're the cool kid. Look at me, man. I hate him.

It's like throwing rocks at a building and breaking windows. Look at me.

I destroyed something.

BILA: Now their claim, Juan, is that -- they're saying, well, we just want transparency. We're just trying to bring transparency to the process. But that's not what Eric McCormack said. He said, quote, so the rest of us can be clear about who we don't want to work with. That's not about transparency.

WILLIAMS: I would agree. I think that that was over the line. And I think that's why you see him getting called out. But transparency, Jedidiah, is important. I mean, what the Supreme Court said -- I guess that's Citizens United in that donor case was that political donations are the equivalent of free speech. Well, if it's free speech, let us hear you.

We want to hear who's saying what and what you have to say.

I mean, that's why when you saw Joaquin Castro say, you know, here's a list of Trump donors, oh, the right and the Trump people got so upset. And Steve Ross got upset when people say here -- here's a list of the people that Steve Ross is inviting for $250 thousand to a Trump fund-raising event. But, guess what? If that's what you were doing, what's so secret?

Why shouldn't Americans know where political --

WATTERS: Juan, because the left-wingers are crazy, and they'll probably try to assault these people, boycott them, or blacklist them, because that's exactly what this whole thing is about.

WATTERS: The right does not boycott or do any of that stuff. This is what going on in Hollywood -- permission to stereotype an entire district?

LOFTUS: Permission granted.

WATTERS: A lot of these Hollywood actors and actresses they're extremely coddled. They're child-like. They've never been told no. And they have a team around them telling them that everything they're doing is noble and righteous. So when they go out and do something like this and say let's blacklist our fellow actors and actresses, our own neighbors, their team finally gets around them and they says, guys, this is trashy. You can't do that.

So it's like a child getting slapped down and then they have to walk it back. The walk back was not very nimble because it was very clear when he explained it. It's like someone steals your bike, you catch him, and then that guy say I was just borrowing it. No, you weren't. I saw you unlocking it and racing on the other direction. But, you know, they've got to learn their lesson because a lot of these people are just, you know, they don't really know a lot about the news and about what they're talking about, and they're very easily exposed.

BILA: See, I'm just glad that this is happening openly, because for so many years this blacklist thing and all this stuff happened behind closed doors and they didn't reveal that. Now they feel these celebrities feel empowered to put it right in front and center --

PERINO: That's a good point. It's a very good point. It's also -- twitter, for as much we've complained about it, has exposed a lot of people, because twitter is free speech. It doesn't make it smart speech.

And so, like I said yesterday, this just always gives Trump another man in the game. He's just like, oh, OK, I'll take another one. Because when you have your handlers, oh boy, you guys shouldn't say that. You're just helping him. That's probably not what they set out to do. I think they were misunderinterpreted.



BILA: Misunderinterpreted.

PERINO: Should be a word.

BILA: So, Michael do you think this is going to get worse, better or worse.

Is it easy going to get to a point where celebrities realize that if there is backlash within their side and liberals coming out and saying hold on, this is not a good idea? We don't support it. Is it going to stop?



MICHAEL LOFTUS, PANELIST, THE FIVE, FOX NEWS: No. Well, the tweeting may stop. It'll just become more secretive. You know everyone you see walk around in hushed tones. You know you never admit you voted for Trump. You never admit you lean to the Right. And Hollywood should be full of like libertarians. It's the most capitalistic followed (ph) American dream.

It always kills me when these Hollywood people like Jim Carrey is like halfway socialists now, it's like dude, you came to America with nothing but the clothes on your back. You worked really hard. You had a skill and a whole lot of luck. And look at that. You've achieved something. And to have these people like turn their back on the American dream, it's sad, but it is the reality.



JESSE WATTERS, PANELIST, THE FIVE, FOX NEWS: And it's disappointing because Dumb and Dumber is probably one of the all-time great comedies in the industry. And then he goes and ruins it.

JUAN WILLIAMS, PANELIST, THE FIVE, FOX NEWS: Oh! I don't think he ruins it.

PERINO: Dumbest.

WILLIAMS: But again, Jesse, the Joe McCarthy era and blacklisting was done by people who identified with the Right in this--

PERINO: Yes, that's why nobody does it anymore.

WILLIAMS: That's why they shouldn't do it. That's why--

WATTERS: Were there actual communist sympathizers in Hollywood at the time?

WILLIAMS: No. Remember what happened to Joe McCarthy, have you no dignity.

WATTERS: OK. So, isn't it ironic that they're now pulling a reverse McCarthy?

WILLIAMS: That's why people on the Left are saying this is the wrong thing to do, Jesse. But it started--

WATTERS: So, Nancy Pelosi, I give you a little clap.

WILLIAMS: OK.



BILA: We need more of them, Juan. We need more people on the Left.

WILLIAMS: All right. Thank you.

BILA: All right. Well, the latest casualty in America's tech addiction when The Five returns.

LOFTUS: There is another new downside to our tech addiction. Apparently, it's making us impatient. According to a new study, people are blaming their smartphones over little things sending them into a fury. For example, we get frustrated after just 16 seconds of waiting for a webpage to load and we get mad after 25 seconds if the traffic light doesn't change. The biggest annoyance, waiting in line too long. What do you think?

PERINO: It's not good. But the thing is like you can also afford to be like if you're waiting in line and you have your phone then you have something to do. Like you didn't used to have that, right. Remember the days when you had to just like use your imagination or think about your to-do list in your head or whatever. I think that patience and discipline are a great gift that you can give to yourself every day.



I'm a little weird that way.

LOFTUS: But how do you - Jesse, are you completely addicted to your phone.

WATTERS: No, not at all.

LOFTUS: Really?



WATTERS: I'm a very patient man. Like I listen to Gutfeld's monologues without fidgeting. I hear Juan's One More Thing, I sit through that, I'm fine. Dana's Book Club, I'm at peace. I don't get road rage in traffic. I have Howard on Sirius XM. I'm fine with that or if I'm at the airport, get a good book. If you recommend one.

PERINO: The Hobbit.

WATTERS: The Hobbit. One of my favorites. But at this stage of my life, I mean I don't really need to wait in lines, I've got TSA pre-check, clear.

I'm not waiting for the Jordan's to get released in the morning.

PERINO: Groceries are delivered.

WATTERS: You know, I don't go to a restaurant where there is a line, because I made a reservation. So, there is really no reason to become impatient because lines are just a state of mind.



LOFTUS: Wow, I didn't think it would get deep. I didn't think it would get deep.

WATTERS: I went there.

LOFTUS: I feel like I'm the only impatient person to hear.



BILA: These people have way more Zen than I do. I have the road rage. I have all of those things that Jesse just listed and said he doesn't have. I have all the bad qualities.

WATTERS: Really?

BILA: I had no patience before this phone came to be, I have no patience now. It hasn't really changed. I think it's the one thing that I think is sad though is that I feel like it's bled over into relationships where it's not just the waiting in line or you know oh my web page isn't loading, but now it's like people have no patience for the process of dating, you know from making the phone call, putting the time and taking somebody out to dinner.

It's so hookup instant gratification culture that this little impatient trend has ballooned out and it's kind of messing with all of our relationships and everything. That's the part that worries me, but generally I'm just--

WILLIAMS: I think human nature is impatient. So, I think you're the one honest person on this panel. Because I think we're all by nature bred to be impatient. We want things done now. We want instant satisfaction. If you asked us in the midst of our dreams, how we want things to be.

But the problem is that with technology in place, it has accelerated this desire for instant satisfaction and gratification to the point whereas you said, it'll blow up relationships. I mean to me you know if you're stuck in traffic, it's frustrating but what's going on now is you feel dehumanized, Michael.

You feel like why am I standing in line at the DMV. Why do I have to stand in line to get this ticket. Why doesn't someone recognize? Why am I standing in line at the airport? Why are they searching me at the airport?

Why don't I just get through you know? And I think a lot of that is just because now you're on - you can get things instant information, instant ticket, instant response.



PERINO: I think that you have to really focus on being like serenity is so important and patience is a part of that.

WATTERS: Serenity now.

PERINO: Yes, and you have to work at it. Like if you're stuck, pray. I mean that's a great way to spend some time--

WATTERS: Pray the line away.

PERINO: You have to be on your phone.

WILLIAMS: That's what Marianne Williamson said.

BILA: Dana, that's a gift. You have to have--

PERINO: No, it's not just a gift, I actually had to really work at it, but it's because I wanted my life to be better and I wanted my life to be happier and more joyful. And when - if I'm impatient then I'm not putting out good energy into the world. So, I really have to work at it. But once you do it for a long time - for many years, I didn't have it at the White House.

I remember the last day, I was like nothing I ever do for the rest of my life will ever be that important or that hard, it's just not that big a deal. So, I'm a lot more chill. One thing about the relationships though if you're more patient than your partner then that can cause some tension.



BILA: Did you meditate? How did you do? I need to do this. Whatever you did, I need that.

PERINO: We'll talk.

BILA: OK.

LOFTUS: We need to learn how to like be patient as a society. It's just liked a couple segments ago. We're like that do something, do something like this country was founded by a like a lot of smart dudes who had entire months just to sit around and go wow, I wonder how the Roman Empire fell.

Like we need to ponder. That kind of stuff.

WILLIAMS: But they weren't tweeting, Michael.

LOFTUS: That's right.

WILLIAMS: And what I was going to say earlier was Marianne Williamson said, picking up on Dana's point. We should pray these storms away.

PERINO: No wait, that's not my point. I did not say you should pray away the hurricane.

WATTERS: Yes, you did.

PERINO: No.

WATTERS: Yes, you did. That's what we heard. I think we misinterpreted what you said.

PERINO: Misunderinterpreted.

BILA: Misunderinterpreted.

LOFTUS: Is this a new word. Am I just--

PERINO: Remember George W. Bush said misunderestimated.

LOFTUS: Yes.

BILA: Yes.

LOFTUS: He had a bunch of those. How's he doing?

PERINO: Good.

LOFTUS: Tell him I said, hey.

PERINO: I will.

LOFTUS: I like that crazy cowboy.

PERINO: All right. I will.

LOFTUS: OK. A vegan sues her neighbors for cooking meat. Why a school is banning Harry Potter and how this miniature horse ended up on an airplane.

It's all in the Fastest 7, coming up next.

PERINO: Welcome back. Time for the Fastest 7. OK. First up, a vegan, she's so furious. She actually took a beef with her barbecuing neighbors all the way to court. An Australian woman claiming that the constant smell of cooking has forced her to stay inside.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Do you think they're doing this on purpose.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Absolutely. Of course. It's deliberate. They've put it so - you smell fish, its smell is fish.



PERINO: Now, it's annoying especially in an apartment building like there is fish. I don't like to eat fish, but I'm not going to sue somebody Jesse.



WATTERS: No, I mean vegans need to chill out. I mean they're not trying to target you with smoke that you can't walk--

PERINO: That smokes worst.

WATTERS: Barbecue smoke into someone's property. That's not how a barbecue works. I think she's unfamiliar with barbecue.



PERINO: But also, vegans are very oversensitive. And she thinks that they're doing it to her on purpose.



LOFTUS: I hope he is. I hope - she's a vegan complaining oh, I smell fish.

I smell fish. If I was this dude, I'd be cooking beef and telling her it was kangaroo.

PERINO: Are you vegan?

BILA: No, I used to be though.

PERINO: OK.

BILA: But fish does stink.

PERINO: It's disgusting.

BILA: But like it's different. I think if you're cooking bacon even though I don't really eat bacon. It smells good. Like let's all admit, bacon smells delicious.

PERINO: Yes, that's true.

LOFTUS: Yes.

BILA: Fish can stink. Can't she put like a fan out there or something and get plug it in and get the air away. The only reason I'm empathetic to this is because cigarette smoke makes me crazy.



PERINO: I don't like cigarette smoke.



WATTERS: Yes, but I mean that has health consequences. I don't think smoked fish can kill you.



BILA: Well, it depends--

PERINO: Juan, you look very--

WILLIAMS: Wait a second, I just saw that image. That woman was at a house not an apartment.

LOFTUS: Yes. Her next door neighbors. The house next door.

WILLIAMS: So, I mean look unless the homeowners association says you can't do it, I think really this story must be about that she and the neighbor have a beef. It looks like you know a member Senator Rand Paul and his neighbor, they got in - they got into fisticuffs over, I don't know what's going on here, but I don't believe that there is any rational reason. I mean I don't know Australian--

PERINO: You know the best curer--

WILLIAMS: But I can't believe anybody would sue over somebody having a barbecue.



PERINO: The best cure for veganism is a cheeseburger. And I think she should have one of that and she'll be happy.

WILLIAMS: I think she would throw up.

PERINO: All right. We have another story; up next kids won't be able to check out Harry Potter books from one school's library. That's because the pastor at a Catholic school in Nashville is banning them, claiming the curses and spells and the bestsellers are real and can conjure evil spirits. Juan.



WILLIAMS: That's so ridiculous. I mean you know this is craziness. And again, someone has to let folks know this is fiction. It's not real. And young people have imaginations and their imaginations love Harry Potter. I think it makes you and it looks - religion look small. It's a mistake.

PERINO: Banning books. Not good.



WATTERS: Well, the Hobbit is a great alternative to Harry Potter.

PERINO: So many times.



WATTERS: That's true. Cover to cover, the trilogy. And I think this is the kind of thing that gives Tennessee a bad name.

PERINO: But Tennessee is great. This is just one.

WATTERS: I know. But these kinds of stories, not a good look.

PERINO: You are about to be a mom. So, what do you think about schools banning books?

BILA: Freaks me out.

PERINO: In America.

BILA: Anybody who wants to ban books automatically freaks me out. It's like they want to shut down thinking in people, especially in kids I mean but you know listen I don't know. I don't know about these spells. All this did was make me want to go--

PERINO: Try one on Juan, if you would.

LOFTUS: That's what I want to do, I want to talk to the guy who's banning the books and I want to go which spells specifically work.

LOFTUS: Which chapter was that. Like then somebody turns off the lights and freaks him out.

WILLIAMS: Michael, I think their head might start to spin like The Exorcist.

LOFTUS: What does this guy do when he goes to the toy store and sees an Ouija board on the shelves.

WILLIAMS: Freaking.

BILA: I used to love it.

WATTERS: That's real.

PERINO: I don't think that he's having too much fun. I don't think he's at the toy store.

LOFTUS: Yes.

PERINO: Anyway, hopefully the kids will get to read the books. Or maybe I'll just have to buy them at home. All right. And finally, a woman turning heads with her travel companion, check out this miniature horse spotted aboard. An American Airlines flight from Chicago to Omaha, Nebraska. It was the first time on a plane for Flirty the mini service horse. He is a legit service animal.



And Jesse, I was wondering if you're going to have this horse on your show this weekend.

WATTERS: No, the horse is already booked on Cavuto.

PERINO: OK.

WATTERS: This woman needs to be institutionalized. You can't come out of the house with a horse, let alone get on an airplane like that. I think there is something wrong with her and the whole country.



PERINO: Yes, like I can understand the need for a service animal, but does it have to be a horse?

LOFTUS: A horse named Flirty, like who names their horse Flirty. And then--

WATTERS: There is something else going on.

LOFTUS: Right. I'm telling you. And then like I've flown with a dog before.

My dog gets nervous. So, like isn't the horse going to be nervous too and then does he get a service animal, does he get a little monkey and then the monkey gets nervous and he gets a cat. It's Noah's Ark in the skies for crying out loud.



BILA: You guys are so--

WATTERS: We all love animals and I love horse also of any size.

BILA: You guys are very anti-miniature horse; I want to say. I would welcome a plane full of miniature horses and not one human on it. That's all I'm going to say. I think it's adorable. I don't know why she - I think she said it was medical alerts and mobility assistance somewhere Gutfeld's head is exploding by the way on this story. But I love the miniature horse.

I say you know what--

PERINO: Juan, you travel a lot. If this horse got on your flight, what would you say. Would you say anything or just be quiet?

WILLIAMS: I can't say anything, because you've taught me that I should pray and meditate.

PERINO: It's true.

WILLIAMS: I should just remain calm. But if you want the rage filled part of me, she's a jerk, she's an idiot.

PERINO: That's when you tweet.

WILLIAMS: Horses, ducks, they said somebody had a snake. I mean it's just too much. Well, people are taking advantage of good natured people say you know what some people have too much anxiety about flying. They're taking advantage of.

WATTERS: What kind of animal--

WILLIAMS: Hurting it for all of us.

WATTERS: What kind of service animal do you think Gutfeld took with him to Japan?



WILLIAMS: I can't answer that question.

PERINO: We may never know.

LOFTUS: A service Geisha.

PERINO: He's having a great time. All right. One More Thing is up next.

WATTERS: Time now for One More Thing. Dana.



PERINO: All right. The Fort Pierce Police Department in Florida made their first Hurricane Dorian rescue on Monday, but it was one of a furry kind.

Check this out. Officers Martin Ortiz and Michael Jane were awaiting Dorian's arrival and they've got a call from a resident saying she was struggling to care for her six week old puppy, and she knew that once a storm hit, she would not be able to do so. So, Officer Jean took a liking to the pup, FaceTime his family instantly fell in love. They have named this little puppy Dory after Hurricane Dorian. And now it has a nice happy family. Isn't that nice.

LOFTUS: That's wonderful.



WATTERS: All right. Juan Williams.

WILLIAMS: All right. So, what the world needs now, is love sweet love. So, this weekend, I went to two weddings. Yes, the first one was in D.C. Rachel and Jimmy danced their way into the reception. Take a look.



(VIDEO PLAYING)

WILLIAMS: There they go. By the way Rachel's dad Paul is my fellow basketball junkie. And after the wedding they went to the baseball park with their matching jerseys that say just married. Take a look at that one.

There they go. Just married August 2019.

The next day, got on a plane. No service animal, flew out to Utah--

LOFTUS: You didn't have Flirty with you.

WILLIAMS: No, Flirty wasn't there, but my college buddy's wedding was there, the love was flowing at the University of Utah, Rose Garden for Fritz and Jenny. Congratulations to these two lovely couples. It's certainly true that it takes two to tango or as the rappers say, it takes two to make a thing go right.

WATTERS: Juan with the euphemism.

WILLIAMS: There you go. All right.

WATTERS: Respect that.

WILLIAMS: I'm trying to catch up with you.



WATTERS: All right. Well, it might feel like summer is over, but it's not officially over yet, still people having a little fun in the backyard. Kids for instance. Take a look at this young buck just you know trying to slice an apple with a samurai sword. How do you think this is going to go, guys?

Are you ready? Family pool. I did not see that coming.



LOFTUS: He's at least $25.

WILLIAMS: I think dad is pretty upset.



WATTERS: All right, Michael.

LOFTUS: OK. We've got Dave Chappelle Sticks and Stones is out. His new Netflix special. The Rotten Tomatoes scores are in. The American people, the audience, 99 percent. Critics only 38 percent.

WATTERS: That's a winner.

LOFTUS: I want to apologize to Dave Chappelle. You were a little high on your critic's number. You want like zero critics liking it and 99.

PERINO: Is that typical?

LOFTUS: No, it's not typical at all. But good God bless you. Dave Chappelle, he's one of the best standups ever.

PERINO: Yes. I watched it Saturday, I liked it.

LOFTUS: Like of all time, it's fantastic. It's really great.

WILLIAMS: I'm a big Dave Chappelle fan. He's a D.C. kid. But I mean I didn't think that was very good.

WATTERS: Watch it again, Juan. Maybe you missed some of the jokes.

BILA: I'm going to watch it tonight.

WATTERS: It went right over your head. Jed.

BILA: All right. So, you've got to check out this maid of honor at this Nebraska wedding just as you might notice something different about her dress. Well, it's not a dress. She's in a T-Rex costume. That's right.

Essentially, she texted her sister ahead of time and she got approval to wear this. She didn't want to spend a lot of money into bridesmaid's dress and she wanted - this is the best part, she wanted something that she thought she'd get more use out of.



And apparently for her that is a T-Rex costume, I'm not sure, but I just realize this is the second time I've done a T-Rex story on this show, which is fascinating in itself. But she picked this dino costume, she always wanted one maybe like she always wanted to be a dino for Halloween, I'm thinking.

I'm hoping maybe that's why she wanted costume, but--

LOFTUS: Who does that?

BILA: She got so much backlash for it, but her sister had to come out and defend her and be like listen she checked with me. I was totally fine with it, because people were like you're trying to steal your sister's thunder--

PERINO: Everyone will remember that wedding.

LOFTUS: Yes.

BILA: That's true. And I feel like--

WILLIAMS: Wait, who is the woman in the gown.

BILA: That's bride, the bride. yes. So, she's the maid of honor in the T- Rex costume behind it.

LOFTUS: Maid of honor.

WILLIAMS: Maid of honor.



BILA: Yes. People were saying you tried to steal her thunder. You know--

WILLIAMS: I just think it's a little - well you know--

PERINO: You didn't see that at the University of Utah.

WILLIAMS: I missed it. And they could have--

PERINO: Dinosaurs, I mean you can go to Dinosaur National Park, right there in Utah.

WILLIAMS: Exactly. That's what I was thinking.

PERINO: Everybody who is looking for vacation.

BILA: I wouldn't be upset.

LOFTUS: You wouldn't be upset.

BILA: No. I would love it.

LOFTUS: If someone showed up to your wedding dressed as a dinosaur.

BILA: Weddings need comic relief, Michael, all the time.

LOFTUS: Did someone say a wedding is comic relief.

WATTERS: No one better show up in that costume to my wedding or else, you're not getting any food. We're going to kick them right out.

LOFTUS: How they can eat, they get the short little arm.

WATTERS: That's right.



LOFTUS: You can't even--

WATTERS: Fat man in a little--

LOFTUS: Suit.

WATTERS: That's like the guy that doesn't pay the bill. That's why you get T-Rex arms, they can't find his wallet every time it comes. I don't know anybody like that. Set your DVRs. Never miss an episode of "The Five."

