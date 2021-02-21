San Francisco deems taking Washington, Lincoln names off schools high priority

This is a rush transcript from "Tucker Carlson Tonight," February 19, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated



TUCKER CARLSON, FOX NEWS HOST: Good evening, and welcome to TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT.

Nothing changes the society long term more than the way we teach our children, what we teach them and how we teach them. If you want to pass on your values, you tell your kids about them.

So school matters, may be more than anything, and from the very first day of this show, we have covered the way our schools are changing and the indoctrination that your kids are suffering through.

Here was our first segment on it.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I taught my class shortly after Hillary Clinton gave her concession speech, and for many students, particularly for young women, it was something to -- a glass ceiling to break, to aspire to have a woman as President of the United States.

And so I don't think it's about as you were saying, being hysterical. But it's about processing and having a space to make sense of what happened and to have a discussion.

CARLSON: I get it, but it's also about having safe spaces and at the University of Michigan Law School where adults are presumably attending. And I'm quoting now, "Post-election, self-care, and food and play." So this included Play-Doh and Legos, a safe space for people to go to, you know, feel, I don't know what, and that is kind of the question to you. What is a safe space exactly?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Well, in my opinion, the role of higher education is to foster debate, but also to be cognizant of students that are coming to our campuses from many different backgrounds.

CARLSON: But the role of the university in practical terms is not to foster a debate, it's to squelch it. And so people who disagree are crushed, and people who agree with the herd are elevated.

I mean, there's no -- is there really a debate, do you know a single DePaul University professor who voted for Trump and said so out loud. Do you know one?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: You know what, I do not talk about my personal political leanings with my colleagues, and --

CARLSON: You know this as well as I do that there isn't any, at all.

The whole idea of diversity is that the airless room produces bad decisions. We need people from different walks of life who have different points of view in order to make wise decisions. I think that's the underlying justification for it.

And yet, in academia, there's virtually no one who disagrees from the liberal orthodoxy.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: Boy, that was only four years ago, and already, it seems an antique. People who disagree with each other talking through their disagreement, that doesn't happen anymore.

And of course, the curricula at so many schools has taken a much harder edge since that time, from the extreme left-wing to the outright totalitarian.

Now, we've spent the last several years telling you about what's happening at the level of higher education in colleges and universities.

Tonight, we want to take you through what's happening in high schools and elementary schools all across the country.

We're going to start tonight in Buffalo. Schools in Buffalo now have what they call an Office of Culturally and Linguistically Responsive Initiatives.

The Buffalo School District's first days of school lesson plan explicitly gets political, in very specific terms, "Do black lives matter in America," it begins. And then by the end, it declares, at the end of the lesson, quote, "Students will be able to understand the need for the Black Lives Matter movement."

Here you have a school district explicitly endorsing a political movement, and that's for little kids. By the time they hit the fifth grade, students in Buffalo are reading advanced BLM Studies. Students learn about BLM's core platform and that includes, quote, "Disrupting the Western-prescribed nuclear family structure," destroying the family that's endorsed by Buffalo schools.

At the end of the program, students are asked this, quote, "What do you think about our society being organized into separate nuclear family units?" The implication, of course, is that it's immoral, your own family is immoral.

And that's just the beginning. Buffalo Public Schools go on to suggest that George Washington, the man who founded this country was a fraud, that Colin Kaepernick is a moral hero, and that we should then celebrate Indigenous Peoples Day instead of Thanksgiving. We have no right to give thanks for a country that isn't ours.

By the time they head to high school, students in Buffalo are ready to go out into the world to destroy buildings and statues. That's what they're being trained for. They're asked this explicitly, quote, "Why would someone engaging in rioting be protected under the First Amendment?"

Okay. So this is everywhere by the way. We don't mean to single out Buffalo, it is happening in middle schools all over the country. They are celebrating something called Black Lives Matter Week of Action.

Again, Black Lives Matter is a political party, and yet schools are endorsing it and its specific aims. Cities that are doing this include Seattle, Portland, Oregon, Los Angeles, the second largest city in the country, Chicago, the third largest; Milwaukee, Boston, Washington, D.C., Philadelphia, Baltimore -- we could go on.

The lesson plan requires children to, quote: "Examine the ways the Black Panther Party successfully functioned to preserve the values of black families and villages," end quote.

The Black Panther Party, racial separatists with a history of murdering people. But of course, that's done included. This is rewriting history, including recent history that all of us are very familiar with. They're lying about it already.

Look at the image on the screen. This is from a third grade class in the Fairfield Susan Unified School District in California. The comparison suggests that police respond only to BLM riots. Of course, that's a lie. But kids are being taught that.

They're being taught more broadly that the police are the problem. They're the ones who commit violence.

Look at this drawing. It was posted on an online photo album about D.C. Public Schools' Black Lives Matter at School Week of Action. How young was the kid who was forced to draw a police officer shooting and killing someone?

This is Cameroon Rouge propaganda. It's not education. But again, that's just the beginning.

Schools have eliminated Biology. They're teaching children Biology isn't real. How can you teach something that is fake, so they're not.

One of the guiding principles the Black Lives Matter at schools curriculum, of course, is to be quote, "transgender affirming." So they have no choice, out with Biology, in with BLM.

Here's how one pre-kindergarten teacher in a New York Public school teaching, described this principle, quote: "Everybody has the right to choose their own gender by listening to their own heart and mind. Everyone gets to choose if they are a boy or a girl or both, or neither or something else, and no one gets to choose for them."

So science isn't real. Again, this is being taught to children in schools, in lieu of actual science. This is religion. This is insanity. This is also required.

Parents could fight back and in some rare cases they have. In November of 2019, for example, this show highlighted a teacher training program from Corwin called quote, "Deep Equity."

The point of Deep Equity is to " ... produce real school improvement for equity and social justice," end quote. In other words, not to teach children facts, but to brainwash them.

According to Deep Equity, the point is to adopt a, quote, " ... transformationalist white identity," where, quote, " ... white folks are attempting to come to terms with race in a real way and question the systemic issues that have caused whites to be in a much superior position."

In schools, they are teaching this, race hate. Teachers are given white allies agenda items, quote, "See race. Listen to and learn from people of color. Acknowledge the reality of racism, acknowledge the reality of white racial privilege. Transcend guilt, educate other white people. Confront racist behaviors, attitudes and practices. Use your privilege to work for racial and social justice," end quote.

Again, we're going to look back at this and see it for what it was, race hate.

But Deep Equity has been used all over the country, even in places that probably didn't want it. In zip codes that had voted overwhelmingly for the Republican President, Fauquier County, Virginia, for example voted for Donald Trump by 25 points in 2016. But of course, Deep Equity is part of that county's teacher training.

Have parents done much? Apparently they haven't. They may not know what's happening.

Deep Equity was also used in Chandler, Arizona. The program according to the school district there cost $418,156.00 to implement, almost half a million. But after we featured Deep Equity on this show, parents in Chandler stood up and objected to it, thank God, and Deep Equity was ended there.

This is happening all over the country in school districts your kids may attend and you may not know about it. What can we do about it? What effect is it having on our children? On the society?

Heather Mac Donald is a Fellow at the Manhattan Institute and the author of "Diversity Delusion." We're happy to have her on tonight to assess what we're seeing.

Heather, thanks so much for coming on.

HEATHER MAC DONALD, FELLOW, MANHATTAN INSTITUTE: Thank you.

CARLSON: So this is being taught everywhere, almost nobody is saying anything about it. The passiveness of the population kind of defies belief. But I'm wondering what you think the long term effect of it is.

MAC DONALD: It is civilizational crushing, spirit killing, and the long term effect is to try and get the elites in this country to discard any remaining shred of meritocracy.

The first obligation of education, Tucker, is to be true. The Black Lives Matter narrative is based on lies. It is a lie that racism defines the shape of American society today.

Far more complex factors than racism lie behind socioeconomic and racial disparities. Factors like family breakdown, culture, attitudes towards academic achievement and criminal involvement, far from being racist.

Every American mainstream institution today gives preferences to blacks and Hispanics in hiring. So Americans should reject the Black Lives Matter narrative and they should sure reject it in education where it is going to divide this country further and destroy any possibility of further civilizational advance.

CARLSON: It's baffling to me the last administration's Civil Rights Division of the Department of Justice allowed this stuff to continue when it's so clearly an unvarnished, undisguised racial attack, singling people out by the race and attacking them. Hard to believe we're allowing that in this country.

If your kids are in a school district like this, how do you respond to it?

MAC DONALD: Well, there's a great asymmetry in our public discourse. The Black Lives Matter-Biden narrative is allowed to denigrate, I'm going to use the term and this is very hot button Tucker, but I'm going to use the term "whites."

It is explicitly as you say, anti-white. And one is allowed to pile on whites. Biden's Inaugural Address spoke about the enduring growing racial inequities in this country, white supremacy. But you're not allowed to notice that and say that what is resulting from this is going to be a race war.

What we need are philanthropists that have some vision, that have some courage to give parents a way out, not everybody can homeschool. We need a set of impregnable institutions that have made as their defining principle, the rejection of racial victimology, and the ability to teach students to be proud of their heritage because it is worthy of that pride.

CARLSON: I've got to say, and I share your instincts, it is crazy, get out. But the public schools were designed in part to unite the country. It's a shared experience that every kid has and that's where we pass on our civic religion, love of country, our shared values.

And so if normal people or people who have the means, get out, you really do have a permanently divided country. Isn't our goal, unity? I mean, that's what I want the goal to be anyway.

MAC DONALD: Well, you've got to try persuasion, but if that doesn't work, you've got to use exit, but certainly -- and what is going to take again, the fundamental idea that is driving virtually all our politics today is that racism defines everything you see about American society.

We need to be courageous and come up with alternative explanations that are difficult to articulate. But they must be said, because as long as bias remains the only allowable explanation for disparities, the left wins.

CARLSON: Yes, I kind of like the Martin Luther King goal, which was colorblind meritocracy. How hard would it be to return to that?

MAC DONALD: Very hard. You know, but of course, all of these elites do expect that their doctors are going to be chosen based on merit, that their engineers that build bridges are based on merit. But I can tell you, Tucker, that is a weak assumption. It is something you can no longer count on.

Even the Trump administration allowed the poison of identity politics to go into its STEM funding. The Biden administration, it is going to be hellacious. One's imagination cannot possibly fathom how much single colorblind standards of merit and achievement are going to be shredded under the Biden administration. We have to speak back at this.

CARLSON: I hope none of their kids get into Princeton anymore. I mean that. I hope, they all go to Community College.

MAC DONALD: It's just as bad there.

CARLSON: Because you're right. This is the ruling class protecting itself. There's no doubt. Heather Mac Donald, I appreciate your coming on tonight. Thank you.

MAC DONALD: Thanks, Tucker.

CARLSON: Now, the principal, the head of one public school is now calling for parents to quote, "abolish people" with the wrong DNA. This is insanity. And the country had better say so or dark days ahead, we'll tell you where it's being said.

CARLSON: So much has changed in our schools from kindergarten all the way through college. Most people aren't aware of it because almost nobody says it out loud. You don't even have to attack what's happening in schools, you merely have to read the lesson plans out loud.

The details are horrifying, and again, nobody ever does that. So tonight we're going to.

Here's one example: Seattle. Public schools there have begun teaching Black Lives Matter lesson plans to students, a political party's platform being read as education to kids.

Teachers are told that no matter their students' age, quote, "They are not too young to talk about race." According to the lesson plan in Seattle, quote, "Silence about race reinforces racism," end quote, which is untrue. It's a lie. But that's the lesson plan.

Educators are cautioned that quote, "Treating everyone the same, maybe unintentionally oppressive." Equality is racism.

Meanwhile, in Philadelphia, an elementary school is forcing fifth grade students to celebrate "black communism," quote, and simulate a black power rally in honor of political radical Angela Davis, a communist. Insanity.

Jason Rantz is a radio show host in Seattle. He's been on top of the story for quite some time now. We're happy to have him on tonight.

Jason, good to see you. Has anyone pushed back against what's happening in Seattle schools?

JASON RANTZ, SEATTLE RADIO SHOW HOST: Yes, when parents figure out what's going on, they push back, the problem is, a lot of the parents didn't realize that this was going to be part of the lesson plan. I mean on paper when you're told that your kid is going to be learning about equality or equity, well, that would make sense to the average parent who doesn't realize that schools mean something different when they say equity and equality.

They are talking about it in pretty fringe political terms, not what normal people would generally think of when we say equity.

When schools say equity, they actually mean different outcomes. They don't actually mean equity.

So, you know, there's coded language here that they're not really picking up on and when we have remote learning situations, and the parent is in the other room overhearing what their kid is being taught, all of a sudden, like, wait a minute, this is wrong, and they are speaking up.

The problem is, oftentimes their complaints are falling on deaf ears.

CARLSON: How many people in Seattle who were upset about the death of George Floyd over Memorial Day, realized that that event would mean their kids' education was abruptly ended and replaced with political propaganda? Do you think any of them knew that at the time?

RANTZ: They probably didn't know that, but Seattle is also a pretty weird place. I mean, half of them probably are not upset with this. But what seems pretty clear is these kids are getting it both at the home, but also now in the classroom, in some cases, some of this propaganda.

I mean, your opening monologue, I think, said it perfectly. When you're putting in front of kids, as early as kindergarten, a set of talking points to get them to believe something, it's much easier to develop and mold their minds into one particular perspective.

When you're telling them as a kindergartner, that black lives are systematically and intentionally targeted for demise, which is part of the lesson plan, or that any incarceration of black people, any incarceration is, quote, "an act of state violence," when you're giving them context free data points, like black Americans are killed at disproportionately higher rates than white Americans. They're not understanding the nuance of any of these points.

You're not giving them the context of why that might be, disproportionality arguments tend to be incredibly lazy because you don't tell them why, you don't give them any of the data that can make a better argument.

CARLSON: It's really radical. Jason Rantz, I appreciate your bringing this to light. Thank you.

RANTZ: Thank you, Tucker.

CARLSON: As we said, this stuff festers and it will change the way this country operates long term because no one ever exposes the details to sunlight.

In some cases, they're too shocking; in others, they're too embarrassing. But in many cases, parents are just too afraid. So again, we're going to do it, we're going to give you another example. This is from New York City.

The principal of East Side Community School in New York, the school teaches grades six through 12, has sent white parents something called a tool for action. The school tells them these parents must become, and we're quoting, "white traitors," and then advocate for full white abolition.

White abolition? What the hell does that mean? We're not sure.

We know the tools for action call for quote, "dismantling whiteness, and not allowing whiteness to reassert itself," end quote.

Now, if you want to make people super paranoid and crazy, say things like this out loud to their children, especially since as far as we know, you can't change your skin color. So attacking people on the basis of it is always a dead end. It's always a recipe for disunion, and worse. So why are we allowing it?

Christopher Rufo was the very first to report on this. He's a Director at the Discovery Institute. We're happy to have him on tonight. Chris, thanks a lot for joining us. It's hard to believe these are direct quotes.

CHRISTOPHER RUFO, RESEARCH FELLOW, DISCOVERY INSTITUTE: Yes, it is. But Tucker, this all emerges from a theory called the pedagogy of the oppressed that is now been being taught in school districts around the country.

It comes from 1960s and 1970s Brazilian Marxist named Paulo Freire, who said that we need to use the schools to develop critical consciousness among students, who will then grow up to have a revolutionary potential to overthrow a dictatorial and oppressive society.

And when you look at these things in that context, they're using this very, a deeply divisive racialized language, not just for race itself, but to pursue this kind of radical Marxist political program that I think underlies all of these specific examples you're tackling today.

CARLSON: Is it legal to single out parents or children on the basis of their skin color for attacks? I mean, haven't we spent the last 50 years saying that was a bad thing? How is this allowed?

RUFO: We have, but as you talked about with Jason, it is this shift away from equality, which was colorblindness and equal protection under the law towards equity, which is active discrimination to rectify any racial disparities.

I'm actually working with a coalition of lawyers and law firms to start filing lawsuits. We believe absolutely, that it's against -- a violation of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. But the fact is, is that this is all very new. It's emerged in the last few years. There isn't any case law.

We're hoping eventually to get to the Supreme Court and establish once and for all that these Critical Race Theory based pedagogical programs are not only morally bankrupt, but actually direct violations of the Constitution and the Civil Rights Act.

CARLSON: Of course they are. And I would say that no matter which race was being singled out, it's wrong. It's always wrong. This is universal principle, which we must defend.

Very quickly, you're gathering, it sounds like a coalition of people to finally fight back since the Congress, the Republicans, the Congress is doing literally nothing to save the country. Do you meet in the course of talking to people about this, any liberals who say, yes, I'm on your side, not because I agree with you on a lot of things, but like, we've always been against this, we have to be against this -- do you ever meet any liberals like that?

RUFO: I do. But really they are basically shamed and intimidated and bullied into silence. But I will share this, Tucker, there is one community that is successfully fighting back that has shut down these programs in schools. It's the Asian-American community on the West Coast.

They're not afraid of being labeled white supremacists, which is absurd. They are deeply committed to academics and education and they are really the last defenders of meritocracy.

They want their kids to learn and succeed. They escaped the Cultural Revolution in China, and they've come here for the American system, and they're now really the greatest defenders of it. And I think we can look to them for leadership and alliances in pushing back.

CARLSON: Well, God bless them and they -- anybody with that point of view is welcome on the show any day, and I appreciate your coming on tonight. Chris Rufo, thank you.

Well, administrators in one school district are changing the names of dozens of schools in order to fight systemic oppression. None are improving the schools, they are just changing the name. They explained their reasoning in writing. Maybe one of the most amusing unintentionally funniest documents we've seen all year. We will tell you about it, just ahead.

CARLSON: Oregon's Department of Education is encouraging teachers to register for training that is encouraging something called Ethno Mathematics. Ethno Mathematics. I am not making that up.

That training teaches that white supremacy manifests itself in the focus on finding the right answer to math problems. Algebra is racist. French Revolution anyone?

Libby Emmons is a Senior Editor at the "Post Millennial." She joins us tonight. Okay, this is one of those stories. It's hard to believe it's real. There are so many of those. How could math be racist, since it is purely objective?

LIBBY EMMONS, SENIOR EDITOR, "POST MILLENNIAL": Well, that's a really good question, but to answer that question, you also have to understand that objectivity is now considered racist. So, you know, that's part of the problem. Anything where you get to have right and wrong answers, well, you know, that's racist.

But there are several additional problems with this entire program. The first one is that this is the idea that teachers are perpetuating racism in the classroom, because they are racist. They are blind to their own biases and they don't have any control over whether or not they bring that racism with them.

The other one is, as you said, this idea that math is a white discipline, which even a modicum of research would tell you is monumentally absurd. And the third is this concept of the soft bigotry of lowered expectations that tells people that students of color can't achieve to the given standard. And so those standards need to be changed.

But the problem of course, is that kids aren't stupid and they know when they're being pandered to, they know when they're being patted on the head and told that they're doing a good job when they know themselves that they're not measuring up.

We also know that kids thrive when they are held to account. Any parent can tell you this. When a child is expected to live up to a certain measure of responsibility, kids are able to thrive with that. They need that, they need to be able to take care of themselves and to live up to standards.

CARLSON: Yes.

EMMONS: Yes, any kid knows this. And so when we treat them like they're idiots that they need to have interpretive dance lessons in order to learn math, they see right through that. They obviously do.

So I don't know who is being fooled here. We're bankrupting our nation. We're bankrupting these kids' lives. The schools are closed. We're killing them that way.

And we're also messing so much with the language where we're accepting the terms of leftist indoctrination. We're accepting these terms, anti-racism, there's no reason for us to do this. They're not real. They're not based in reality. And we're also --

CARLSON: No, you're right, and we're pretending that this is on the level when it's not.

EMMONS: Yes.

CARLSON: Well, you've obviously -- you've obviously picked up on that. Libby, I appreciate you coming on again tonight.

EMMONS: No, they are not.

CARLSON: It is good to see you. Thank you.

EMMONS: Thanks so much.

CARLSON: Well, for the better part of a year now, public schools in San Francisco have refused to educate children. They've kept classrooms closed.

But that doesn't mean they aren't doing anything. They're very busy. They just voted to rename 44 schools because the names were racist.

Now, how are these names racist? Many of the names are people who weren't racist, in fact, were strongly against racism like most Americans are. So why did they do it?

Well, the School Board made the mistake of putting their reasoning for each name change in a spreadsheet, you should take a look at the spreadsheet. It's incredible how stupid these people are, the ones in charge of the schools.

Here's one example. Abe Lincoln's name was scrubbed from a high school because of, quote, "Rampant corruption in the Indian office in his administration." Again, this is the guy who ended slavery, our 16th President, who signed the Emancipation Proclamation. He's gone. Corruption in the Indian office.

Now, they wanted to scrub Dianne Feinstein's name from an elementary school. Dianne Feinstein? Why was her name on a school anyway? She's a mediocre senator. But they're taking it off now. She's not woke enough.

If Dianne Feinstein is not woke enough for you, what's your school district like?

Lisa Boothe knows the answer to that. She is a Senior Fellow at the Independent Women's Voice. She joins us now. Lisa Boothe.

LISA BOOTHE, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Hi, Tucker.

CARLSON: This stuff never ends. I don't know why I am laughing.

BOOTHE: I know. I know.

CARLSON: It is a tragedy in motion. But rather than improve the schools, they've spent the year, as the kids languished -- were destroyed in some cases, they change the names. On what basis did they change these names?

BOOTHE: Well, because of course, they're all racist. As you mentioned that huge racist, Abraham Lincoln. But what's hilarious here is the research behind it is actually riddled in inaccuracies because they didn't consult historians. They looked at things like Wikipedia and TV shows as the basis of some of their decision making and information.

And what it really speaks to, Tucker, is this level of mediocrity, not just in our public schools, but society as a whole, that these kinds of decisions, these kinds of discussions, they don't have to be rooted in fact, particularly when they're being done in the name of wokeness, in the name of virtue signaling.

But as you pointed out, what is sad in all of this is the children lose, the students lose because you look at San Francisco, 70 percent of white students are proficient in Math compared to just 12 percent of black students. That's an astounding 58-point gap.

So rather than looking at ways to try to narrow that gap, to actually help minority students to advance their lives, to make their lives better, this is the kind of woke garbage that has the attention of the School Board.

CARLSON: I mean, where are parents in all of this? You hate to think that, you know, there's passive as they seem, but if this was your kid's school, would you sit back and let them denounce Abraham Lincoln as a racist when you say something?

BOOTHE: No, I would be outraged. But I also think people that watch this show and know me, know that I'm incredibly opinionated. So no, I would be out there sounding the alarm, you know, making it known that I'm unhappy and getting other parents behind me.

And look, it's one of those things that -- it would be easy to write this off and say, you know what, people of San Francisco, you voted for this. These are the people that you chose.

But the problem is, this sort of woke totalitarianism -- or totalitarianism has infected all aspects of our society. These leftists are in control of every lever of power in this country. They want compliance and they're in the position of power.

It's not only forced compliance to punish those who dissent and also disagree. But I think all of this particularly when you look at the fact that we spend about $15,000.00 on average per child in America, parents should absolutely have the right to take those tax dollars elsewhere, to have school choice instead of to be beholden to this kind of woke garbage from teachers unions and School Boards.

CARLSON: I think that's totally fair. These people never build anything, they only destroy what others have made. That's the theme.

BOOTHE: Absolutely.

CARLSON: Lisa Boothe, it is great to see you tonight. Thank you.

BOOTHE: Thanks, Tucker. As always, thank you.

CARLSON: So the center of all these stories are the kids who are in these schools. And a few weeks ago we got an e-mail from one frustrated sophomore and what he was facing in schools, a political indoctrination. We'll read it for you, next.

CARLSON: We've got it a pretty revealing e-mail recently from a kid called Elliott Morse. It was a copy of something he sent to his teachers the day of a last week's riot at the Capitol.

Elliott Morse is 16 years old, he is a sophomore at Duxbury High School in Massachusetts. We want to read to you some of what he wrote.

"Dear Mr. Donovan and Mr. Cucinatto, as the world was shocked by the violence and unprecedented events that occurred on January 6, 2021, these events should be condemned and it should be a wake-up call as to our country to unify and bind together. As I sit on Zoom listening to each teacher speak about these issues, I feel more and more isolated from our community at Duxbury High School."

"As someone with a view that may not be popular in today's day and age, I feel as though there could be a more effective and better way to talk of going about talking about what happened yesterday in a way that makes people like me feel more welcome."

"The First Amendment gives me as well as every American the right to freedom of speech. Everyone is entitled to say what they believe. It is inappropriate for teachers to impose their views on their students."

"I have now sat through four different classes and in three out of four, have spoken about the issue of what happened yesterday. The negativity toward our 45th President and the events, even those people that are Americans like you and me made me realize just how divided our country is."

"Being on opposite sides of the spectrum, it never crossed my mind until I went into A.P. Government to speak about the election and the protest. This topic is very tough to speak about and has many different sides. That being said, neither side is right, and neither side should take all the blame."

"The one thing I do know for sure is that we are weaker, divided."

"Teachers seem to lead toward condemning conservatives and praising Democrats in all different fields and for that reason, I feel isolated from our community and enraged that my opinion is viewed as wrong by some students and by some teachers."

"I am writing this e-mail so my fellow classmates can live in harmony and so that I do not raise my children in a society that is this divided. I wish that all opinions could be heard to their full extent whether people agree or disagree. It doesn't matter what race, religion, sexuality and/or political belief you come from, a school should be a safe haven for everyone to feel welcome."

"As of right now, I feel others' beliefs are being imposed on me. I'm the eldest of four boys and my brothers look up to me to set the example."

"I was doing homework with my youngest brother who at the time was in first grade. I noticed a drawing in his folder. I pulled out this drawing and I was heartbroken. My brother had drawn a picture of President Trump and written, 'Trump should not build the wall.' My seven-year-old brother knows nothing about politics. He knows nothing about the real world. He was being manipulated to belief something he should never even have known about."

"As a seven-year-old, he should have been focused on when the next time he can play outside or read books, not about politics. Sincerely, Elliott Mores."

We've told you for years about the lies that college students have to accept and repeat in order to graduate, but things have changed dramatically. We're going to tell you what kindergarteners are, quote, "learning in class." Pure indoctrination. One mother has an unbelievable story straight ahead.

Plus, Google hasn't simply infiltrated the classroom, it is tracking your students outside of school. That's next.

CARLSON: Well if you've been anywhere near a college campus lately or know anyone who cheered the renaming of the Washington Redskins, you probably heard the term "land acknowledgement." But if you haven't heard the term, here's what it is.

Land acknowledgement means you're acknowledging guilt for living on land that was taken from some other group at some point in the past, maybe thousands of years before.

In other words, land acknowledgement is a way to feel guilty about living virtually anywhere on Planet Earth.

At an inauguration event for Joe Biden, for example, one Democrat offered this land acknowledgement, quote, "Our country was built on indigenous land and we paid tribute to the indigenous nations," end quote.

Now the purpose -- and we should be very clear about this -- of land acknowledgment isn't to solve anything or make anyone's life better. None of the people who perform land acknowledgments give up their own land, return it to anyone. They don't really believe what they're saying. If they did, of course, once again, they will give up their own land.

That's not the point. The point is control. In order to make people obedient to your will, first they must feel inferior. Many school districts are now doing everything they can to make your kids feel that way. Inferior, flawed.

Here's the latest example. One mother in Renton, Washington recorded her child's kindergarten teacher forcing the class to participate in a land acknowledgement every day. The sessions, the struggle sessions went on endlessly. One went on for 17 minutes, all for the benefit of the Duwamish Tribe who didn't in the end of course benefit, they got nothing.

The mother recorded the classes and confronted the principal about it. As the mother put it, quote, "You just told my kids that they are living on something stolen and stealing is bad. I was in shock."

Of course, the mother probably didn't steal her land, she probably pays her mortgage for it. But that's what they told her kid. And that shouldn't surprise you.

When you lock children inside for an entire year at home as so many school districts have, you've already taught them they are inferior, they're flawed. They're not worth educating. That's the message.

In Renton, Washington, they are just making that message explicit.

It's entirely possible that your child's school has entered without your knowledge into an arrangement with the company, Google, in order to place its products -- Google products -- into your child's classroom.

So what does that mean for your child? Well, we know in part because the State of New Mexico sued Google over this. Ultimately, the suit was dismissed. But New Mexico alleged with some evidence that Google invaded children's privacy by providing tools to State schools and then using those tools to track students and their activities on their personal electronic devices when they weren't in school.

Google knew what their kids were doing, even when they weren't in the classroom and all of that happened without parental consent. It is an amazing story.

Rachel Bovard has been on it. She's from the Internet Accountability Project. She joins us now.

Rachel, thanks so much for coming on. Tell us -- and we say this before so many stories. It's amazing this is real, but apparently it is. How does this work?

RACHEL BOVARD, INTERNET ACCOUNTABILITY PROJECT: So basically, what happens is the way Google markets all of its products, right, they're offered either for free, or for very low price.

And so Google has infiltrated our American schools in just this way, with Chromebooks with Google EdTech and services. So schools are now Google's client, which really means your child is Google's client.

And so what they do is they log these kids into Chromebooks and what happens is the Chrome browser then syncs all the activity that is taking place either on that Chromebook or on the child's home computer that they may have logged into their school account with.

Now, according to the details of this New Mexico case, they are alleging Google tracks everything from your child's web search history to what they watch on YouTube, to their voice recording and location, among many other details.

Now, Federal law actually requires parental consent for the tracking and storage of this data. Parents are supposed to be able to opt out of this.

But an initial judge in New Mexico at the District Court level said, well, hey, schools can consent on behalf of the parents. So this is a very troubling development for parents because their child is now a client of Google, a profile is being created.

Now Google says they don't use this for ad revenue, but Google has made those claims before and they haven't quite panned out.

CARLSON: Yes, I mean, I wouldn't just say a client of Google, I would say a victim of Google. Your child is being exploited by the most powerful company in the world for profit, and there's literally nothing you can do. Can parents opt out of having their kids use Google products in school?

BOVARD: Well, you would think, but then they'll be shut off from how schools really educate these children now. Google has made itself essential to how we educate in public schools. And I think what's worse is that, you know, in many cases, Google uses teachers in these schools to advertise to other teachers.

So they aren't having to advertise, they are using teachers to do it in some sort of warped multilevel marketing scheme.

But again, Google is not a trustworthy actor here. I mean, they've been fined multiple times for the misuse of children's data. As recently as 2019, they were fined $170 million for misusing the data of children collected from YouTube.

So again, Google is not a trustworthy actor here and there's not much unfortunately parents can do unless they take it up directly with their School District.

CARLSON: Is any other company allowed a monopoly in schools to use your children for profit without your permission? Is Philip Morris selling Marlboros to your kids? Is Anheuser-Busch giving them free Bud Light to hook them on the product? I mean, why is Google allowed to do this?

BOVARD: Because Google markets itself as, you know, a safe product, it's a safe addiction, Tucker. Our laws aren't quite prepared to deal with what Google is and what Google is doing.

But again, it goes back to this issue too, of scale, because Google is so dominant, they can get in at the ground level, they can out compete everyone else on price, because they are so dominant.

And so you know, you're seeing schools transition away from other EdTech, away from, you know, potentially better tech for privacy and moving to Google, because again, Google makes it so attractive for them.

CARLSON: I think you'd honestly be better off giving your kids tins of Copenhagen for free. I think it's less dangerous and less harmful than these products. I mean that, too.

Rachel Bovard, I appreciate your shining a light on this. It's shocking.

BOVARD: Thank you.

CARLSON: Well, we're out of time, and out of days in the week. We'll be back Monday night, 8:00 p.m. and every weeknight. The show that is the sworn enemy of lying, pomposity, smugness and groupthink.

Have a wonderful weekend with the ones you love. We'll see you Monday.

