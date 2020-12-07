Rudy Giuliani testifies in Michigan over alleged election fraud

This is a rush transcript from “Special Report” December 2, 2020. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

BRET BAIER, FOX NEWS ANCHOR (on camera): Hi, Jesse. Animals are great.

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: This may be the most

important speech I've ever made. This is not just about honoring the votes

of 74 million Americans who voted for me, it's about ensuring that

Americans can have faith in this election and in all future elections.



BAIER: Well, that is a portion of a video released by the White House a

short time ago in which President Trump lays out his case, insisting he

will continue to challenge last month's election results. And gives his

strongest indication yet that he does in fact plan to run again in 2024 if

his efforts fail.



Good evening, welcome to Washington. I'm Bret Baier. The most expansive

statement from President Trump since the November balloting usually a

speech like this that the president called as you heard, likely one of the

most important of his presidency would be covered by the White House press

pool, covered live or on tape and played back with an editorial presence in

the room. This was not done like that. The White House press pool was not

invited in.



This was a White House edited video, there was no option to take it live.

It was posted on Facebook and a little piece on Twitter about an hour ago.



Also tonight, a hearing at this hour in Michigan with presidential lawyer

Rudy Giuliani testifying before state lawmakers about alleged election

fraud. We'll go there live shortly.



But we begin tonight with his speech and with correspondent Kristin Fisher

live on the North Lawn of the White House. Good evening, Kristin.



KRISTIN FISHER, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CORRESPONDENT (on camera): Good evening,

Bret. This was a 45-minute long video posted directly to Twitter and

Facebook by the White House. The White House press pool was not even

notified that these remarks were about to be released.



And President Trump said that this may be the most important speech that he

has ever delivered, even though most of what he said is at odds with what

his own Attorney General said yesterday.



TRUMP: I want to provide an update on our ongoing efforts to expose the

tremendous voter fraud and irregularities which took place during the

ridiculously long November 3rd elections.



We used to have what was called Election Day. Now we have election days,

weeks and months. And lots of bad things happened during this ridiculous

period of time, especially when you have to prove almost nothing to

exercise our greatest privilege, the right to vote.



As president, I have no higher duty than to defend the laws and the

Constitution of the United States. That is why I am determined to protect

our election system, which is now under coordinated assault and siege.



FISHER (on camera): Under coordinated assault and siege, quite the claim

from the President of the United States, especially when you take into

consideration what Chris Krebs who was the former Trump administration

cyber election -- cybersecurity election official who was fired by the

president for saying that he believes this election, the 2020 election was

the most secure in U.S. history.



You also have to consider what the Attorney General Bill Barr said just

yesterday, he said, and I quote, "To date, we have not seen fraud on a

scale that could have affected a different outcome in this election."



And a little bit later on in this video, President Trump continued to take

aim at Dominion Voting Systems that company that manufacturers so many

electronic voting machines across the country.



TRUMP: And on top of everything else, we have a company that's very

suspect. Its name is Dominion. With the turn of a dial or the change of a

chip, you could press a button for Trump and the vote goes to Biden, what

kind of a system is this? We have to go to paper. Maybe it takes longer,

but the only secure system is paper.



FISHER (on camera): Now, the Attorney General also said yesterday that the

Department of Justice and the Department of Homeland Security looked into

these claims specifically about voting irregularities with these Dominion

voting machines. And the Attorney General said that they sought nothing to

substantiate those claims.



You also have the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency putting

out a statement a few weeks ago saying that there is no evidence that any

voting system deleted or lost votes, changed votes, or was in any way

compromised.



Finally, and this was a long 45-minute address by the President, so I'm

trying to consolidate it, but the other entity or people that the president

attacked in this video were the judges who are hearing so many cases, so

many different lawsuits that have been brought forward by the Trump

campaign. Listen here.



TRUMP: It was about many other things. But above all, it was about fraud.

This election was rigged, everybody knows it. I don't mind if I lose an

election. But I want to lose an election fair and square. What I don't want

to do is have it stolen from the American people. That's what we're

fighting for. And we have no choice to be doing that.



We already have the proof; we already have the evidence. And it's very

clear. Many people in the media, and even judges so far have refused to

accept it. They know it's true. They know it's there. They know who won the

election. But they refuse to say, you're right. Our country needs somebody

to say you're right.



Ultimately, I am prepared to accept any accurate election result. And I

hope that Joe Biden is as well. But we already have the proof. We already

have tens of thousands of ballots more than we need to overturn all of

these states that we're talking about. This is an election for the highest

office in the greatest country in the history of the world.



FISHER (on camera): Now, let's go back to that one line from President

Trump where he said the judges have refused to accept it, refuse to accept

the evidence that his campaign has presented in court.



I can't go case by case again, because there are so many lawsuits in so

many states. But let's just take that really big case in Pennsylvania,

which was tossed out by the Third Circuit Court of Appeals and those three

judges, those three judges on that appeals court, they were all appointed

by Republican presidents and the judge that wrote that opinion, who said

that the Trump campaign had brought forward this lawsuit, that those claims

had no merit whatsoever, that judge was appointed by President Trump

himself.



But Bret tonight, President Trump making it clear in this 45-minute video

that he is not giving up this fight and appears no closer to conceding.



BAIER: Kristin, great job consolidating that in a very short time, not

knowing that it was coming to begin with, we appreciate that.



BAIER: We will have more with the panel which we'll bring up to the front

of this show on this. Breaking right now, you can see here president --

presidential lawyer Rudy Giuliani testifying this hour before state

lawmakers in Michigan about what the Trump campaign contends as voter fraud

there in last month's election. Voter fraud they say that could change the

outcome of that state's results.



Correspondent Mark Meredith is live tonight in Lansing. Good evening, Mark.



MARK MEREDITH, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CORRESPONDENT (on camera): Good evening to

you, Bret. Rudy Giuliani claims that there were multiple instances of

fraud, especially when it came to mail and balloting during last month's

election. That's what he's expected to tell state lawmakers when he heads

into a hearing here behind me, a little bit of (INAUDIBLE) now it sounds

like he's coming in right now.



But already, this seat has certified its results, meaning that Joe Biden is

going to get the state's electoral votes, likely that's not going to

change. But Giuliani said late today he remains undeterred.



RUDY GIULIANI, PRESIDENT TRUMP'S LAWYER: The president does not intend to

give up. The president has seen more than enough evidence that this was a

massive fraud all over the country. We are going to prove it. We're going

to prove it to the state legislatures, we're going to prove it to the

court.



MEREDITH (voice over): Giuliani won't be the only one speaking tonight,

he's expected to invite other people who claim to be eyewitnesses to

suspicious behavior around polling locations, especially out in Detroit.



But the Republican chairman of the State House Oversight Committee told us

today, this is not about taking back Biden's win.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: The goal of this is not to overturn the election. The

goal of this is to find new laws that will help restore trust in elections

in Michigan.



Also, our goal today is to allow people who have witnessed fraud to bring

their case forward.



MEREDITH (voice over): But Democrats say this is all a waste of time. They

tweeted, COVID-19 is surging in Michigan and state Republicans are too busy

trying to soothe Trump's sore ego with sham hearings to do anything about

it.



MEREDITH (on camera): Republicans insist that they can focus on more than

just one thing at a time. And a live look here, you can see the crowd very

excited to see Rudy Giuliani as he heads into this hearing. It almost feels

like a mini Trump rally from what we used to see back on the campaign

trail.



I'm told this is going to last no longer than three hours, but Bret, let's

see what the night brings. Back to you, Bret.



BAIER: That's exactly right. We'll follow up Mark live in Lansing,

Michigan.



We have new information tonight about some of those alleged ballots

irregularities in last month's election. Looking into a lot of them, we

have since the very beginning. Correspondent Kevin Corke looks at some of

the claims and whether they hold up against the facts.



KEVIN CORKE, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CORRESPONDENT (Voice over): A barrage of

tweets and a cacophony of charges, all stemming from an intense election

integrity debate.



PHILL KLINE, DIRECTOR OF THE AMISTAD PROJECT, THOMAS MORE SOCIETY: This

evidence demands investigation. This evidence demands answers.



CORKE: The latest lamentations from the conservative leaning Amistad

Project of the Thomas More Society, which has provided testimony from

whistleblowers who've accused Postal Service workers of backdating,

tampering with or tossing out ballots ahead of the election.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: People have been destroying ballots right and left, we

have shredded ballots.



CORKE: But one of the many other voter fraud claims being made across the

country, many of which had been made by sworn affidavit. While Attorney

General Bill Barr said yesterday that the DOJ hadn't concluded its

investigation into voter fraud during this election, concerns abound take

the popular claim that there were numerous Biden ballot dumps on election

night.



And while it is true, the president did lead late in the evening on

election night. And yes, there was a massive increase of Biden votes

reported overnight. Even Kentucky Senator Rand Paul wondered about that.



The fact is, many state officials say the surge was merely a reflection of

large city and county votes coming in late and more early vote being

tallied.



Another claim, voting from the grave, a claim that is still being

investigated. Though Michigan State officials say it's important to

remember that people do die after casting absentee or mail-in ballots, and

sometimes people who are here to be voting while dead simply share a

deceased person's name and birthday.



And Pennsylvania official said, for some, placeholder dates of birth on

voter rolls like January 1st 1800 are intentionally listed that way to

protect the identity of victims of domestic violence.



And while the voter participation rate in each of the swing states was

unusually high in 2020. By itself, that's not proof of a valid harvesting

conspiracy. And for the record, the president himself earned in excess of

11 million more votes than he did back in 2016.



Dominion Voting Systems have also come under intense scrutiny. And while

Fox News has been unable to prove widespread fraud by Dominion,

vulnerabilities in its systems program were widely reported long before the

2020 election.



CORKE (on camera): And those concerns Bret were actually rekindled after a

clerk error in Michigan gave Joe Biden thousands of votes which later had

to be returned to the Trump tally.



As for the Amistad Project, I want to tell you this, that group claim says

as many as 288,000 ballots were "disappeared and vanished" after being

transported to Lancaster, Pennsylvania from New York.



Additionally, the project says it has obtained sworn testimony that

suggests over 300,000 ballots are at issue in Arizona, more than a half

million in Michigan, 200,000 plus in Georgia and another 121,000 in

Pennsylvania.



Again, not an exhaustive look at all the allegations of fraud, but a look,

Bret.



BAIER: And we'll continue that look. And we'll continue to digest the

speech tonight by the president. Kevin, thank you.



CORKE: You bet.



TRUMP: -- challenge is fraud, it is important to know, the problems with

mail-in balloting, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Nevada, Georgia, Arizona, and

most other states allowed anyone to get an absentee ballot and cast their

vote without showing any I.D. The voting took place entirely or the honor

system, no identification of any kind was required.



Most Americans would also be shocked to learn that no state in the country

verifies United States citizenship as a condition for voting in federal

elections. This is a national disgrace.



And on top of everything else, we have a company that's very suspect, its

name is Dominion. With a turn of a dial, with a change of a chip, you could

press a button for Trump and the vote goes to Biden, what kind of a system

is this?



We have to go to paper. Maybe it takes longer. But the only secure system

is paper. Not these systems that nobody understands, including in many

cases the people that run them. Although unfortunately, I think they

understand them far too well.



BAIER: Again, that is the president of the United States in the White

House. 46 minutes that speech, a White House video edited produced there.

But again, posted on Facebook about an hour ago.



We're going to bring in our panel early, expanded panel, Mo Elleithee, the

executive director of Georgetown Institute of Politics. Susan Ferruccio,

Chief congressional correspondent for The Washington Examiner. Matthew

Continetti, founding editor of The Washington Free Beacon and we expect our

New York chief political correspondent for The Washington Examiner in just

moments.



Matthew, let me start with you. First of all, the president, if you thought

he was ready to throw in the towel here, 46 minutes tells you he's not. He

also clearly makes the case in these 46 minutes that if he does not prevail

in his efforts, he is going to run again in 2024.



MATTHEW CONTINETTI, FOUNDING EDITOR, THE WASHINGTON FREE BEACON (on

camera): That's right, Bret. And I think the political implications of the

speech are much more significant than the legal ones.



I think it's interesting to note the media in which the speech was

released. It was not a televised address; it went out over Trump's social

media accounts. And, of course, that's a direct feed to his most loyal

supporters.



But the president also has, I think, a very um political tightrope to walk

here. He made one reference in the speech to the Georgia runoff elections

in January, which will be held the day before the Congress needs to certify

the Electoral College vote.



And so, there's a real risk here that as he continues to challenge the

election, he will -- he will also delegitimize the electoral process in the

eyes of many Republican voters, and that's possibly handing the Senate to

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.



BAIER: Mo, I mean, the speech was pretty detailed at parts where he went

into specific allegations from specific people that they have affidavits

from around the country. He went into specifics about how he's disappointed

about the Durham report not coming out before the election. And that who

knows, he says, if it's going to come out before he leaves the office.



This is a president that is still fighting to the end. Kristin Fisher laid

out the attorney general's comments, Chris Krebs, and others that have

pointed the other way.



MO ELLEITHEE, FOX NEWS CHANNEL POLITICAL CONTRIBUTOR (on camera): Yes, I

don't think he's fighting to the end, I think he's flailing to the end. I

mean, look, this speech was, I mean, it's Festivus come early. It was an

airing of grievances. But the problem is most of these grievances were

weren't true.



Look, if I was a Trump supporter, I would be very frustrated right now. He

keeps saying there is allegations of -- there's evidence of fraud. He

didn't bring it to the attorney general who has said there isn't any. He

didn't bring him to court, in fact, judges many of whom were appointed by

him or several of whom that were appointed by him said there's no fraud

here.



And in fact, asked Rudy Giuliani and other -- others from the president's

legal team, are you alleging fraud in under oath? They said, no.



So, whatever the theatrics, whatever they're saying these theatrical

productions, under oath, they're saying, no, we're not alleging any sort of

widespread fraud that could have changed the election.



So, this is -- I think it's -- if I was a Trump supporter, I'd be very

frustrated by all this. And I think, Matthew's point is really, really

important. What the president is doing is undermining the credibility of

the electoral process, just as he is trying to mobilize his supporters to

participate in a special election.



He's supposed to go down to Georgia. What's he going to do when he goes

down there to campaign? Is he going to actually talk about the Republican

candidates or is he going to use it as another platform to talk about how

the election was rigged and turn his voters off from participating in the

process? He's doing a lot of damage here to the country and to his own

party.



BAIER: Yes. Mo, I want to take you live to Michigan. We have Rudy Giuliani

sitting down, ready to do this presentation in front of state. Lawmakers

there, it's something we saw similar to what happened in Arizona where we

brought you sound bites from that presentation, there Jenna Ellis as well.



Sometimes the president has called into these presentations live and made

some statements for that as well.



Susan, just to clarify what Mo said about the attorney general,

specifically what Barr said is to the A.P., to date, we have not seen fraud

on a scale that could have affected a different outcome in the election.



In other words, it's not that he hasn't seen fraud, it's that he hasn't

seen it on the scale that could determine the election. What the White

House said today is that it hasn't gone through his desk, and maybe they're

splitting Harris here, Susan, but that's what Kayleigh McEnany said from

the press briefing room.



SUSAN FERRUCCIO, CHIEF CONGRESSIONAL CORRESPONDENT, WASHINGTON EXAMINER

(on

camera): Right. I think, you know, the anecdotal stuff, it is really

concerning and the things that the president and Rudy Giuliani are talking

about should be looked into.



Well, there's always some forms of election fraud every election. I think

the case that the president's making is that there was a mass coordinated

effort to overturn this election and hand it to Joe Biden and steal it from

him.



And he bases it on the fact that the night on November 3rd, it looked like

he was headed to a win, and then, the next day, all the votes shifted

toward Biden. And, of course, that has a lot to do with the way the votes

were counted and the different types of votes that came in: mail-in, early

voting, absentee. All of that uncoordinated because every state has their

own process.



And what President Trump has done though really is undermine Biden's win

for his base. They will see Biden as an illegitimate president, much the

way that Democrats saw the president as an illegitimate president because

they believed he coordinated with the Russians to win office.



BAIER: Right.



FERRUCCIO: So, it's more of this partisan back and forth undermining our

electoral process.



BAIER: Yes.



FERRUCCIO: And then, you have Bill Barr saying, I don't see anything here

at this point. And I think that's probably where he's going to end up

ultimately.



BAIER: Right. I want to bring in Byron York, we got the gremlins figured

out. Byron, let me just talk for a second about the logistics here. If

you're trying to get this message to the most people out there, why not

bring the White House press pool in with the live capabilities?



I mean, Fox would have taken it live, other channels probably wouldn't

have, but we would have. Why not do that?



BYRON YORK, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CONTRIBUTOR (on camera): Well, the first thing

is, he really wouldn't want to answer questions about this. And the

president who was enormously accessible to the press before the election

has not been accessible to the press after the election. So, I think that's

one reason.



But, you know, the time is just running out here it's been quite a while

since the election. In 12 days, the Electoral College will meet. The major

states have certified the results of their election in Georgia. There has

been a hand recount and a machine recount.



He would need to overturn the results in not one, not two, but three

states. And, you know, most Republicans have to have moved on past this,

and they're concerned mostly about winning those two Senate seats in

Georgia, and not about somehow miraculously changing the results of this

presidential election.



BAIER: Yes, we're covering all of it. Panel, thank you very much. See you a

little bit later in the show.



Coming up, an emotional day on the Senate floor. Plus, what is next with

COVID?



BAIER: The world has just passed the 64 million mark in coronavirus

infections. The U.S. is closing in on 14 million cases with more than

272,000 deaths as of tonight.



This is the fight over restrictions goes on. City leaders in Beverly Hills

are demanding Los Angeles County repeal its outdoor dining ban. They say

the order is detrimental to local businesses and is not based on scientific

evidence.



Austin, Texas Democrat Mayor Steve Adler is the latest public official

being accused of hypocrisy tonight. He reportedly was on vacation at a

timeshare in Mexico, when he told his constituents to stay home and not

travel because of the virus.



A couple from Hawaii was arrested Sunday after boarding a flight despite

having tested positive for COVID-19. Fox affiliate in Honolulu, reports the

couple faces a reckless endangerment charge after trying to take a plane

from San Francisco to Lihue, Hawaii.



British regulators have become the first to approve a coronavirus vaccine

for emergency use. Distribution set to begin in the U.K. next week. And

Russian President Vladimir Putin is ordering mass vaccinations to start

next week in his country with its Sputnik V vaccine.



The CDC is once again asking Americans to rethink their holiday travel

plans, this time for Christmas and New Year's. Also tonight, we're learning

additional details about the policy for getting vaccines to Americans.



Senior correspondent Laura Engel reports tonight from New York.



LAURA INGLE, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CORRESPONDENT:



It's one of the things that gives us, of course, great hope.



LAURA INGLE, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CORRESPONDENT (voice over): December is

shaping up to be a busy month in the race for a vaccine, now that two

COVID-19 vaccine candidates have been submitted for FDA approval.



Both Pfizer and Moderna appear on track to be approved with millions of

doses that could be shipped and distributed by the end of the month for

frontline healthcare workers and those living in long-term care facilities.



ALEX AZAR, UNITED STATES SECRETARY OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES: Of course,

we're all eager to have enough supply to vaccinate every American who wants

it. And because of Operation Warp Speed, we expect to be at that point in

the spring.



INGLE: Hard hit Texas, announcing today it will get 1.4 million initial

doses of the coronavirus vaccine for the month of December. Those working

with elderly patients who have been deemed top priority say that

designation gives them a sign of hope.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Let's protect those who need the most protection right

now. And eventually, all get taken care of.



INGLE: As the nation looks ahead to what may come next, Dr. Anthony Fauci,

says if a majority of Americans get the vaccine by the middle to the end of

April of next year, that's when we could see things really start to turn

around.



DR. ANTHONY FAUCI, DIRECTOR, NATIONAL INSTITUTE OF ALLERGY AND INFECTIOUS

DISEASES: Which means you'd have herd immunity that would allow you to

safely get people back to the kinds of works that would otherwise be

difficult as you get to the middle and end of the summer.



INGLE: Just hours ago, the CDC officially released revised guidance on

quarantine time for those who may have been exposed to the coronavirus and

have tested negative. The director of the CDC, saying data has led them to

make the change from 14 days to 7 days. And those who have not been tested

have to quarantine for 10.



INGLE (on camera): Here in New York, Governor Cuomo said today that the

first shipment of the Pfizer vaccine should be around 170,000 doses for

170,000 people, and could be here by December 15th. And those first rounds

of doses will go to nursing home residents and staff. Bret?



BAIER: Laura, thank you.



Stocks were mixed today. The Dow gained 60, the S&P 500 rose seven,

finishing at another record high close. The NASDAQ lost six today.



Up next, the latest on the balance of power in the House. Plus --



SEN. MITCH MCCONNELL (R-KY): How reassuring it is to wait to be weighing a

thorny question, and see Lamar Alexander sitting across, across the table.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



BAIER: A rare sight. Senator McConnell with an emotional goodbye to a

colleague and horrific claims of voter fraud in Georgia experienced by the

secretary of state himself.



BRAD RAFFENSPERGER, SECRETARY OF STATE OF GEORGIA: Here is something that

came to our house yesterday, and it's to my son Brenton J. Raffensberger

who passed away two years ago.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



BAIER: Fifty-five uncounted ballots have been discovered in a yet to be

called congressional race in upstate New York. Republican Claudia Tenney is

trying to unseat Democrat incumbent Anthony Brindisi. The current balance

of power, 222 Democrats to 208 Republicans, five races still uncalled.



We are less than five weeks away from the runoffs in Georgia that will

determine which party controls the power in the U.S. Senate for the next

two years at least, and the effort to win by any means necessary is

becoming more aggressive on both sides. Correspondent Jonathan Serrie has

the latest tonight from Atlanta.



JONATHAN SERRIE, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT: As the battle for control of the

Senate continues in Georgia, the state's top elections official has

launched an investigation into liberal groups allegedly attempting to

register residents who are out-of-state or deceased to vote in the January

5th runoffs. Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger says he received

multiple solicitations from the New Georgia Project, an organization

founded by former gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams and chaired until

January by Democratic Senate candidate Raphael Warnock.



BRAD RAFFENSPERGER (R) GEORGIA SECRETARY OF STATE: Here's something that

came to our house yesterday. We got three of them, all from the same

organization. And it's to my son, Brenton J. Raffensperger, who passed away

two years ago.



SERRIE: In an effort to exploit divisions among Republicans, a progressive

political action committee has purchased ad space on nine billboards,

stating senators Perdue and Loeffler didn't deliver for Trump, don't

deliver for them.



GABRIEL STERLING, GEORGIA ELECTION OFFICIAL: Discouraging people from

voting is not the right way to go about this. Fight about your values,

argue, engage, persuade.



SERRIE: The billboard campaign comes amid ongoing legal challenges by

Trump loyalists alleging widescale voter fraud. Georgia's Republican

secretary of state says the allegations are unfounded, and he's fighting

legal efforts by a group of Republican electors to inspect the state's new

voting machines. Experts say most Georgians have already made up their

minds about whether they support the incumbents or Democratic challengers

Warnock and Jon Ossoff.



ANDRA GILLESPIE, EMORY UNIVERSITY PROFESSOR: This election is about

turnout. It's not really about persuasion. So even though some of the ads

and the content of the ads might try to persuade that small sliver of

undecided voters, those would be low propensity voters who would be less

likely to show up.



SERRIE (on camera): And midnight is the deadline for Georgia's 159

counties to finish a statewide machine count of presidential ballots, 132

counties have already finished their tallies, leaving 27 others working

into the night to meet the deadline. Bret?



BAIER: We'll be down there soon. Jonathan, thank you, from Atlanta.



Please join us Sunday night for the debate between Senator Kelly Loeffler

and Democrat Raphael Warnock. Martha MacCallum anchors our coverage

starting at 6:45 p.m. eastern time, Sunday.



A Democratic North Carolina state lawmaker is blaming the Democratic

Senatorial Campaign Committee and career politicians for failing to defeat

incumbent Republican Thom Tillis in last month's election. Democrat nominee

Cal Cunningham's campaign was hampered by a sex scandal late in that

campaign. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer blaming his loss on his

inability, quote, "to keep his zipper up." That's according to "Axios."



Former NASA astronaut Mark Kelly is now a U.S. senator from Arizona. Kelly

was sworn in today by Vice President Mike Pence to serve the final two

years of the late John McCain's term.



And Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell gave an emotional farewell today

to longtime colleague Lamar Alexander. The Tennessee senator is retiring at

the end of his term.



MITCH MCCONNELL, (R-KY) SENATE MAJORITY LEADER: I myself have leaned on

Lamar's wisdom for many years. But I think I've leaned just as much on his

optimism, his can-do spirit, his ability to look on the bright side, and to

discern how some more hard work can make it brighter still.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



BAIER: Alexander was first elected to the Senate in 2002. He was reelected

twice, ran for president as well.



Up next, while Joe Biden concentrates on his economic plan, Republicans

attack one of his economic advisors to be.



BAIER: President-elect Joe Biden focusing on small business tonight while

his political rivals are focusing on one of his picks to be on his economic

team. Correspondent Peter Doocy reports this evening from Wilmington,

Delaware.



PETER DOOCY, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT: The president-elect spent the day

listening to people hurt by the COVID-19 economy.



JOE BIDEN, (D) PRESIDENTIAL NOMINEE: Tell me about what your real, deep

concerns are. I'd like to hear it.



DOOCY: As Republicans spent the day sounding off on Biden's choice to be

the director at the Office of Management and Budget, whose past comments

have offended progressive and conservatives, Neera Tanden.



SEN. TOM COTTON, (R-AR): There is no chance Neera Tanden is going to be

confirmed. She might as well step aside, or Joe Biden might as well

withdraw her and go back to the drawing board.



DOOCY: But Biden is not backing down, telling "The New York Times," "She's

smart as hell. Yes, I think they're going to pick a couple people just to

fight over no matter what." Biden's West Wing is filling up with Obama

alumni.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I'm confident. This is an experienced group.



DOOCY: As Obama himself surveys the landscape and delivers a warning for

some progressive activists.



BARACK OBAMA, FORMER U.S. PRESIDENT: I guess you can use a snappy smell

good like "defund the police," but you know you've lost a big audience the

minute you said it.



DOOCY: Not so according to Democratic Congresswoman Ilhan Omar who tweets

"We lose people in the hands of the police. It's not a slogan, but a policy

demand."



The FBI Director Chris Wray's job is safe. Biden plans to let him continue

filling out his 10-year term. The attorney general will not be Bill Barr,

who got Biden's attention saying there's not proof of enough fraud to

overturn election results. "The New York Times" reports, quote "Biden joked

that Barr had just called him, asking if I could get him in the witness

protection program for endorsing me." Biden keeps calling on Congress to

pass COVID relief in the lame duck session, but he still hasn't spoken to

Mitch McConnell.



BIDEN: My hope is that'll be able to help in a short order, but that

depends a lot on our friends in Congress and the other side who are

prepared to take the action that has to be taken.



DOOCY (on camera): Whoever Biden nominates to run the Interior Department

will not be his first choice because sources close to the transition are

telling us that New Mexico governor Michelle Lujan Grisham was offered

Interior and turned it down. This is the first known instance of Biden

being turned down during the transition. Bret?



BAIER: OK, Peter Doocy live in Wilmington, Delaware. Peter, thanks.



Up next, the panel on President Trump's continued fight to try to reverse

last month's election results, and if that fails, his apparent desire to

run again in 2024.



This is a live look at the president's lawyer Rudy Giuliani talking to

witnesses about voter fraud he says alleged to state lawmakers in Michigan.

Let's listen in as we head to break.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Can you hear me now?



RUDY GIULIANI, PRESIDENT TRUMP'S ATTORNEY: Can everyone hear her clearly?



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: We can hear you.



GIULIANI: OK. Now, the supervisor -- the supervisor you originally had

when you were first there, did you observe her coaching voters to vote for

--



DONALD TRUMP, (R) PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: It's been an amazing

four years. We're trying to do another four years. Otherwise, I'll see you

in four years.



(APPLAUSE)



BAIER: Some cellphone video there from one of the many Christmas parties

still going on at the White House. The president saying if it doesn't

happen this time, he will see you in four years.



Let's bring back our panel, Mo, Susan, Byron, and Matthew. Matthew, he is

laying the groundwork here. The question is, if its efforts fail, as a lot

of people suspect they will, what does it look like from now until whenever

in two years? Is he still the daily obsession for most of the media if he

is out there in this kind of limbo place?



MATTHEW CONTINETTI, EDITOR IN CHIEF, "WASHINGTON FREE BEACON": A lot of

that depends on the media, Bret. And the media is going to have to make

some editorial decisions about how they covered this ex-president. It's

going to be very hard for them to ignore Donald Trump. I went back in the

archives. As late as December 1979, there were articles appearing in "The

New York Times" making the case for ex-president Gerald Ford to run in the

1980 Republican primary. So I expect the shadow of the potential Trump

candidacy will loom over the GOP for years to come.



BAIER: Meantime, there is this back-and-forth in the Democrat Party, Mo.

And this is former President Obama about defund police.



BARACK OBAMA, FORMER U.S. PRESIDENT: If you believe, as I do, that we

should be able to reform the criminal justice system so that it's not

biased and treats everybody fairly, I guess you can use a snappy slogan

like "defund the police," but you know you've lost a big audience the

minute you said it, which makes it a lot less likely that you're actually

going to get the changes you want done.



BAIER: Some progressives pushed back on that. What does that look like

inside the Democratic Party heading into 2021?



MO ELLEITHEE, EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, GEORGETOWN INSTITUTE OF POLITICS: I

think President Obama articulated what a majority of Democrats think,

including the president-elect, including Joe Biden, that reforming polices

is one thing, that demanding accountability is one thing, but defunding is

not something where a majority of the party is.



And look, there is going to continue to be a little bit of a push and pull

between progressives and the new administration. But so far, Joe Biden has

sort of drawn lines where he disagrees with them and has said don't expect

me to cave on a few of these things. Whether it was defunding the police or

standing up against Medicare for all, he has come out and said, look, I am

not for these things. So let's see where we can agree. But you are not

going to push me on these things. And that's how he campaigned, and I think

that's where he is now.



BAIER: He had this interview with Tom Friedman in "The New York Times,"

Mo, and he seemed to suggest that he could cave on Neera Tanden, if it

doesn't go well or if she's not going to get through. He said, sometimes

they are going to take a few off your list. Do you believe that?



ELLEITHEE: I think what he saying, if I read that correctly, was there are

going to be a couple of people out there that Republicans are just going to

fight on just to take a stand. But he's standing by her. And it's up to the

Senate, and that's why Georgia is going to be so important.



BAIER: All right, Susan, this NDAA, this is the National Defense

Authorization Act, the president tweeting, "Section 230, which is a

liability shielding gift from the U.S. to Big Tech (the only companies in

America that have it -- corporate welfare) that is a serious threat to our

national security and election integrity. Our country can never be safe or

secure if we allow it to stand. Therefore, if the very dangerous and unfair

Section 230 is not completely terminated as part of the NDAA I will be

forced to unequivocally veto the bill when it's sent to the very beautiful

Resolute Desk. Take back America now. Thank you."



Susan, obviously, it's still going forward. This is the defense bill.



SUSAN FERRECHIO, "WASHINGTON EXAMINER": Right. And it sounds like there

may be enough Republicans potentially to override a veto. James Inhofe, the

Armed Services Committee chairman, today said that he is keeping that

language that the president desires out of the bill. He thinks it belongs

in the Commerce Committee, not the Armed Services Committee.



And Congress does not like when extraneous things get stuffed into the

defense bill, because the military likes to plan, they like to have that

authorization measure done on time. Congress is very sensitive to that. And

so I think the president has run into some real opposition in his own

party, even the Republicans largely agree with him that Section 230 needs a

complete rewrite for a variety of reasons. A lot of Democrats feel the same

way. This just isn't the place for it.



BAIER: Right, it is a big issue. Byron, finally, the COVID stimulus

possibilities, there is now three up there. Any possibility?



BRYON YORK, CHIEF POLITICAL CORRESPONDENT, "WASHINGTON EXAMINER": You

would think that there would be given that there is bipartisan support for

some amount of aid. And we're entering this period in which the number of

cases seems to be going up so quickly in some parts of the country. I think

when the history of this period is written, people will be absolutely

astonished that you had a pandemic of this seriousness that had this much

economic effect on people, and Congress didn't do anything for such a long

period of time. And at some point, they will all have to answer to that.



BAIER: Yes, that's a big, big issue. Panel, thanks, and thanks for the

hustle, getting to the A block. We appreciate it.



When we come back, a look at sports and healing.



BAIER: Finally tonight, supporting each other. It is a busy time of the

year for delivery drivers, but when FedEx driver Aubrey Robinson noticed

11-year-old Elijah Maines playing basketball and a rusty old hoop, she

decided to give him an early Christmas present. On her day off, Robinson

bought him a new hoop and basketball. Well, that's cool.



And in England, Zach Bliden (ph) is jumping for joy and a cause. After four

months of chemo treatment, the seven-year-old is in remission. Following

his battle, he raised thousands of dollars for Oxford Hospital charity by

bouncing on his pogo stick, a lot. Keep bouncing, congratulations.



Thanks for inviting us into your home tonight. And that is it for the

SPECIAL REPORT, fair, balanced, and unafraid. I'll be off for the next

couple of days dealing with a family health issue. Thanks for all of your

prayers and your good wishes. Tune in Sunday for Martha's coverage of the

debate down in Georgia. We'll be covering all of that from Atlanta. It's a

big deal, 6:45 Eastern.



END



