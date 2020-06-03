Rudy Giuliani says Gov. Andrew Cuomo should remove Mayor Bill de Blasio

This is a rush transcript from "Hannity," June 2, 2020. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

We begin tonight, a FOX News alert. Multiple police officers have been shot, several more have been run over with automobiles, many are fighting for their lives at this very hour.

Business owners have been beaten to a pulp. Stores in dozens of neighborhoods all around the country have been looted for days on end. Buildings have been ablaze around the country, and we have anarchy rolling the streets of America's liberal cities.

And, sadly, we are watching government at its worst. We have mayors, we have governors cowering in fear, incapable of restoring order and refusing to even ask the National Guard, which is their responsibility -- and the president of the United States has been begging them to do.

Now the president, as he said to a spokesperson earlier today, he may have to invoke what is called the Insurrection Act of 1807 and then usurp the power of these weak governors and mayors because they are so completely incompetent. They won't ask for the National Guard.

Our police officers are under attack. Some are killed. Some are gravely injured.

There's absolutely no reason, no excuse that this continues to take place. These riots must be stopped. Lives and property are at risk. Curfews need to be enforced. Until now, they're not being enforced.

We have curfews now in effect in many cities that we'll be showing you throughout the evening. Nobody is listening. Law-abiding Americans are now finding they must defend themselves and their property, basically fending for themselves. The vile criminals, the thugs who are lighting our cities on fire and looting our businesses and destroying lives, they need to all go to prison for a very long period of time, and we have one presidential candidate that said nothing about the cops today. We'll have more of my monologue coming up in just moments.

But, first, joining us live on the ground in New York City with the very latest, Bryan Llenas is with us.

Bryan, I've been watching all night, great coverage as usual. Thank you for all you're doing out there.

BRYAN LLENAS, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT: Sean, thank you. Good evening.

We are, right now, what, an hour past the 8:00 p.m. curfew. It's 8:00 p.m. now, not 11:00 after what we saw last night with all the looting. And part of the more aggressive posture in New York City is these new check -- these are new checkpoints on 96th Street and Broadway, all up and down Manhattan.

What they're doing now is they are really blocking off and cordoning off Manhattan because of all of the looting that we saw last night up and down Fifth Avenue, Sixth Avenue, Herald Square, Upper Eastside, you name it. Hundreds of stores hit.

You can see over here, you got the police that are checking to see who lives in the neighborhood and they're also letting delivery -- some major delivery trucks as well as buses in, but this is completely different from what we saw last night. Last night, we saw plenty of vehicles full of really lots of stolen -- stolen items. They were packing up their cars and moving from one block to the next.

If you listen to the police scanner, it was one theft after the other. I was live on the air with you when we saw groups of looters, hundreds, dozens of them from different places in the city. Tonight, it's different. Those that are out and past curfew are mostly the peaceful protesters that had started before. We had some protesters in Brooklyn chant "F the curfew" but there aren't nearly as many calls of looting that we saw last night. Let's hope that it stays that way.

But here, the conversation has all been about whether or not the National Guard will be called in New York. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo blames the NYPD and Mayor Bill de Blasio for all of the looting that we saw last night. He said that they did not do their job. He also said that he did not believe that right now, that the U.S. National Guard should be called, though there are 13,000 troops he said on standby. He also went after the mayor saying that Mayor Bill de Blasio underestimated the threat, and so, we shall see where that goes.

But, ultimately, the city believes and the NYPD that if they bring in the National Guard, it will escalate tensions. They do not believe that having uniformed personnel in New York City will help.

But last night, again, there were approximately 500 arrests for looting, 400 of them arrested in Manhattan, in the heart of New York City and because of New York's bail reform laws, nearly all of them, the NYPD tells me, will be released -- Sean.

HANNITY: Bryan, that is outrageous. I don't know what video they're watching, but what I'm seeing and what you're describing on the ground, they need all the help they can get and meanwhile, they're fighting each other.

Great coverage. We'll be checking in with you throughout the evening. Thank you so much.

Joining us now, Jacqui Heinrich. She's on the ground. She's in the city of Philadelphia tonight where she joins us now -- Jacqui.

JACQUI HEINRICH, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT: Hey there, Sean.

We are about a half-hour into curfew and a group of thousands just dispersed after marching peacefully for about 15 miles. At one point, they stopped in the street kneeling for eight minutes and 46 seconds to remember George Floyd. It was really peaceful the whole time. There's only one tense moment where a person was taken into custody when police tried to block an intersection. They eventually allow that group to pass.

However, police did all down the entrances to the freeway after yesterday, a group got onto the expressway, stopped traffic and they were tear gassed, a number of them were arrested. The groups again didn't want any trouble like that today. They were saying don't give them what they want and encourage them to move on.

You can look behind me, the National Guard is holding down city properties which has allowed police to go out into the neighborhoods and really patrol the area. Last night was quieter than the past few nights, although there have been 700 arrests over the weekend, including two fatal incidents involving looters last night. One was fatally shot by a gun store owner defending his property, 25 officers were hurt and a number of neighborhoods you saw people coming out with guns with baseball bats and defending their own properties.

But now, after curfew, the group has dispersed and it was quieter last night with the National Guard here allowing them to go out and kind of monitor what's going on.

So, by and large, today, during the daytime, it's been peaceful, people sharing the message and wanting to show that image in contrast with the looting that you saw taking place over the last few days with a message of George Floyd so people remember versus that, Sean.

HANNITY: All right, Jacqui. Thanks for your coverage.

On the ground now in Washington, D.C., tonight, FOX News correspondent Kevin Corke.

Kevin, what's going on in our nation's capital?

KEVIN CORKE, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT: Sean, the air is full of smoke, but not from teargas or anything like that or even pepper spray. It's the kind of smoke that you expect to smell a college campus. That's basically the atmosphere here just north of Lafayette Park.

I'm going to step out of the camera for just a moment. You can see there are still a sizable crowd here, Sean. Curfew, of course, was two hours ago here in the nation's capital. Most of the crowd that we saw between, say, 5:00 and 8:00 has actually moved on, but we still, as you can see, have probably close to a thousand people out here, maybe several hundred right along the fence line on the north end of Lafayette Park. And for those of you who are unaware, Lafayette Park is directly in front of the White House.

So you have this blocked off with a chain-link fence and you have lots of protesters here. Again, not any damage that I've been able to see of significance. I did see a sign pulled down but that's about it so far, Sean, but they're not respecting the curfew. We'll see what law enforcement officials have to say about that as we continue into the night -- Sean.

HANNITY: All right. Kevin, thank you for your coverage tonight.

We've had confrontations even earlier today. It is 6:08 on the West Coast. We check in now with Jeff Paul from Los Angeles tonight -- Jeff.

JEFF PAUL, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT: Yeah, we are outside actually mayor Eric Garcetti's house where thousands and thousands of people have gathered peacefully to thoughtfully protest outside Mayor Garcetti's house. Some of these protesters are pushing for change in the budget.

There is a hashtag going around called care, not cops, and they want a people's budget. Meaning they don't like how money is being allocated right now. They believe too much is being set aside for police and not enough is being put in place for crucial programs right now, especially during what many have endured during this pandemic and many have suffered economically.

So there outside here being extremely peaceful, many have marched from downtown to have their voices heard, chanting George Floyd, and the mayor is actually addressing in his citywide address right now from city hall. So far has not acknowledged the protesters outside of his house, but we will see if he does -- Sean.

HANNITY: All right. Thanks, Jeff, stay safe out there as well.

The looters, the vandals wreaking havoc on American cities are dishonoring the memory of George Floyd. They're putting people's lives at risk. They are causing death. They're causing destruction.

Now, here's just some of what has gone down just in the past 24 hours. Take a look at this. This is the United States.

HANNITY: Obviously, the violence out of control in Las Vegas. Rioters, they shot a police officer in the head last night, he is fighting this very hour for his life, in critical condition. In St. Louis, four more police officers were shot.

And viewer warning, the videos we're about to show you are extremely disturbing. In Buffalo, in New York, two police officers were injured when a rider barreled into them with an SUV.

In New York City, another officer was intentionally mowed down, he went flying through the air. Also in New York City, another police officer, this time in the Bronx, was brutally beaten into the ground by a group of thugs.

By the way, comrade -- Mayor de Blasio, what part of this are you not seeing that you need help?

Governor Cuomo, why aren't you acting? You talk, but you don't act. You have to ask the president for the help or he'll have to go back to 1807 and invoke the Insurrection Act.

Your police are under attack in your state and your city and your residents are getting assaulted and your stores are being looted up and down Fifth Avenue, all the way up to the Upper East Side of New York. Looters were just taking pretty much anything they wanted. Even the iconic Macy's flagship store, you know, the one Miracle 34th Street, that was looted.

You have Cuomo, you have de Blasio, with zero answers and they are refusing the president's help and the president is offering to send immediately the National Guard to support them. They're too busy fighting with each other over who gets to ask the president for the guard and whether or not they will even ask for the guard. That's what's going on in New York.

Now they're leaving the citizens hanging out to dry while they fight amongst themselves. Cuomo even openly consider forcibly removing the mayor from office instead of calling in support troops. Take a look at this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

GOV. ANDREW CUOMO (D), NEW YORK: What happened in New York City was inexcusable. I've offered the National Guard, the mayor has said he can handle it with the NYPD. My option is to displace the mayor of New York City and bring in the National Guard as the governor in a state of emergency. I don't think we are at that point. B, that would be such a chaotic situation.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Just like with the pandemic, coronavirus, New York's so-called leaders have miserably once again failed the citizens in their state and in their city. By the way, here's a pretty safe bet and prediction for New York state and New York City -- the state is already, number one, they lead the country in people leaving the state and city because of their incompetence, their high taxes and after coronavirus and that disaster at that debacle with the nursing homes, now watching what is happening before our eyes the last few nights -- well, we can then watch what happens to the Empire State in the once great city of New York.

I have a prediction, not hard to make. These events will accelerate a mass migration and history will group blame both of these people for their pathetic lack of action and preparedness. By the way, Democratic presidential candidate, the one ever forgetful Joe Biden, he didn't say anything about last night's violence against police officers all across the country.

Yesterday, he came up with the genius idea and said he wants cops to shoot violent criminals that are coming at them with a knife, just shoot them in the leg. No police academy trains that. He also wants some kind of police commission.

I have a message for the forgetful Joe Biden tonight. Well, why didn't you, why didn't Barack do this after the Cambridge police incident? The Ferguson incident? The Baltimore incident? The Trayvon Martin incident, why didn't you do it?

Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOE BIDEN (D), PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: We also have to fundamentally change the way in which police are trained. And the idea that instead of standing there and teaching a cop when there's an unarmed person coming at him with a knife or something to shoot him in the leg instead of the heart is a very different thing.

Looking ahead in the first 100 days of my presidency, I've committed to creating a national police oversight commission. I've long believed we need real community policing. We need each and every police department in the country to understand the comprehensive review of their -- undertake a comprehensive review of their hiring, their training, their de-escalation. Some have already done it and some are in the process of doing it.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Now, by the way, this just in by the New York City PBA and their leader, this is coming from the account of the entire PBA: Police officers have been brutally attacked and injured in our streets the past three days but we are still left wondering whether our elected leaders will support us when the sun comes up.

Joe Biden, he is a representation of decades of old liberal failed leadership in cities and states all across this country. Those are the states that tend to be in more trouble, almost the vast majority of states. Governors run by Democrats, mayors -- by Democratic mayors in city after city, few Republican, mostly Democrat.

In Richmond, Virginia, for example, rioters there, they set fire to a small apartment building while a small child was inside that building. So-called protesters have proceeded to block fire trucks from arriving at the scene to save people, thank God that child was safe.

This madness must stop, liberal mayors, governors, listen up. You cannot reason with those people that are out there burning your cities, looting these stores, hurting and attacking police officers and innocent citizens. You can't pander to that criminal element. You can't appease them.

And New York, with their stupid laws, when you arrest them, they get released, guaranteed by law, they get a get out of jail free card within hours. So they get right back in the protest.

You got to enforce your curfews. You need to set perimeters, you need to use overwhelming nonlethal force. It's usually tear gas and pepper spray and arrest, as Mayor Giuliani, has been telling us, every single one of these thugs breaking the law, putting people's lives in jeopardy and destroying property.

If you refuse to lay down the hammer, you are putting in -- the president in a position of then invoking the Insurrection Act from 1807 because you're not doing your job.

The president does -- he has that legal authority, it's called Insurrection Act. You can send the U.S. military to enforce local laws. He's offered the National Guard, but they have to ask for it. That's the law too.

And according to a brand-new Morning Consult poll, an overwhelming majority of Americans, they support the use of military forces to supplement local police that are being shot at, sometimes killed, and many injured.

This chaos is completely out of control, unacceptable to most of the American people. Their conscience has been shocked watching this night after night. One way or another, orders will be restored at some point. In the vacuum left by incompetent liberal mayors, governors, many Americans are rightfully no exerting control over their own security.

There's a guy in Santa Monica, California, he owns a liquor store. He had to protect his own business with an AR-15. By the way, it scared them away.

There was an owner at a bakery in Cleveland, scared off the looters there with a similar show of force with him and his sons.

In Philadelphia, gun shop owner shot and killed a looter who broke into his store.

Americans have the right and a duty to defend their lives and their property, especially when the cities are doing nothing to protect them.

These liberal mayors and governors refused or unable to restore order. This president has said he will act and he will bail them out and he will send in federal forces to do their job, just like he did on corona. If not, there will be an all-out war on the streets of all of our major cities, and make no mistake -- there will be carnage, the likes of which we've never seen before.

We need to protect our country. Law and order needs to be restored. This is not that complicated. It's hard, it's ugly. We wish it didn't happen.

We also wish what happened to George Floyd never happened. This is not honoring his memory.

Anyway, joining us now, former NYPD detective, Pat Brosnan, FOX News contributor Dan Bongino, former secret service agent, NYPD officer in his own right.

Pat, we begin with you tonight.

All I see is a retreat and I see a mayor under governor fighting each other and meanwhile, officers are attacked, civilians are attacked, stores are burned to the ground, looting is everywhere and nobody's doing their job.

PAT BROSNAN, FORMER NYPD DETECTIVE: Sean, let's be clear -- this is a horror show of biblical proportions. But the fact is, Brosnan Security has deployed 5,000 officers across the United States, 1,000 in Manhattan, so we are actually getting inside baseball.

We actually have thousands of sets of eyes that are feeding back intel to us from the field, and I'll tell you something, what's a very nice surprise, we are learning, is that a lot of the folks other are actually doing the right thing. They are protecting the people, protecting civilians. They're actually honoring George Floyd's memory.

But I've got to tell you, there's also an entire parallel universe that's going on, and that parallel universe are criminal wilding mobs. They're the hunt for 60-inch flat TVs and those two universes are out there together, and it's unbelievable.

And we have inside baseball on it because we're getting reports from every corner of the United States -- fact-based, not theory, not gossip, not uncorroborated. It's unbelievable, biblical in scope.

HANNITY: Let me go to you, Dan Bongino. We've been watching every night, you have been on the show. You have been saying they must restore order.

There are plans -- there are -- you create a perimeter, you use tear gas, you use pepper spray, if you need it, rubber bullets. You disperse the crowd.

I'd rather not have to watch that ever happened but the alternative is what we're seeing unfolding because they're doing nothing. Now, with that said there are cops trying their hardest and they're putting themselves in great jeopardy in doing these jobs. They need to be praised tonight because they're not getting the help and the support that they would otherwise have as the president backing these governors and mayors to accept the help he's offering.

DAN BONGINO, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: You know, Sean, I saw something really terrible and sad today. I was sitting down here -- I'm down here in Florida away from New York, but let's just say a friend of mine for the sake of television is down here for some security reasons.

He's down here. He's got some experience in the security space at the highest levels. He has since left the job and is basically for hire at times. Phone ringing off the hook today, Sean.

I'm not kidding. People in tears. Pharmacy owners, terrified that they are going to come in and raid their store for the OxyContin. What OxyContin has to do with the memory of George Floyd, I have no idea.

Sean, I'm not kidding. Men -- grown men in tears on the phone, begging him to come up -- he was on the phone all day because he's not in New York, calling friends of friends and begging them to help people in Manhattan, Sean. Manhattan.

We're not -- we're talking about Midtown Manhattan, begging -- this is like escape from New York and like an apocalypse up there.

Listen, if you don't have law and order, you don't have squat. You don't have a society. You have jack squat if you don't have law and order.

If they are not a coherent set of rules where people can walk out the front doors without get there asses kicked, then you don't have a society. And this De Blasio is a god-damned disgrace, pardon my language. I hate to use the Lord's name in vain.

HANNITY: Dan, all right, don't use the Lord's name in vain.

BONGINO: This guy has to get off his ass to do something.

HANNITY: Yes.

BONGINO: He has to get off his ass and do something right now. He's going to lose the world's biggest city, Sean. He's going to be Nero in modern times and everybody needs to get rightfully pissed off and starting calling this guy out.

My sincere apologies for the language, but I'm sorry, it's enough for this crap. This guy has got to do something or you're going to lose the world's biggest city.

This is not a joke, game time is over. It's time for serious people to step up and get this under control.

HANNITY: The fact, Pat, that as we watch some cities night after night, and we have, we watch cities night -- now we are looking at the side of our screen here and we see events unfolding in Houston. It now spreads. There seems to be by the lack of action a sense that people can get away with this behavior. That now seems to be spreading to other criminal elements and now other cities joining in, if will, there criminal elements. All of this made worse by the fact that it was not nipped in the bud.

BROSNAN: One thousand percent, Sean. We've seen this time and time and time again. Never mind de Blasio, the cowardly lion in New York, but the reality is words have rhetoric, as he learned, right, in terms of the disemboldenment and the disempowerment of law enforcement, the NYPD and conversely the empowerment and the emboldenment the bad guys.

They get it. They see it. They see there's no support. They recognize what the police are doing.

They recognize that they could go in and punch an active-duty uniformed police lieutenant in 88th precinct and knock his teeth out with brass knuckles. Was that not the epitome of empowerment? And then light the precinct on fire.

This is madness of the highest level and it comes down to zero leadership. We have leaders who are masquerading as leaders but have zero leadership qualities. And they're not supporting their police.

And I tell you, we've seen it time and time again. And to Dan's point, our phones are on fire from throughout the city, people begging, begging, begging, begging to protect them. It's unbelievable. It's absolutely astonishing.

HANNITY: Last word, Dan Bongino.

Houston, by the way, George Floyd's original hometown, he went to rebuild his life when he made this move and was trying to do so in Minnesota.

Last word, Dan.

BONGINO: I'm sorry, Sean. I mean it. I was just showing --

HANNITY: We heard your -- we heard your apology.

BONGINO: It's not an act. This is not like some TV B.S. for like -- this is my city, Sean. I grew up there. You grew up there, too.

These are my friends. They're not my liberal friends. They're not my conservative friends. They're friends of mine. I don't give a damn about their politics.

They are losing their city and their livelihood because of bad leadership and it is really generally painful from the bottom of my heart to watch this happen in lifetime. My apologies, but this has got to stop tonight. Please, for the sake of the country, stop it tonight.

HANNITY: Dan Bongino, Pat Brosnan, thank you both for being with us.

One story that is continuing to alarm cities around the country, the mysterious appearance, get this, pile of bricks, literally being stationed near the sites of where these protests and riots ultimately become. They are staging it.

Joining us now to report on that disturbing story, he's in our West Coast bureau tonight, our chief breaking news correspondent Trace Gallagher.

So they are literally staging weapons that they're going to use that evening to throw the bricks of the cops, Trace? Is that how we interpret that? That's what it looks like.

TRACE GALLAGHER, FOX NEWS CHIEF BREAKING NEWS CORRESPONDENT: That's the belief. Yes, that's the belief, Sean. I mean, you have these piles of bricks and rocks showing up near the various protests sites in cities like New York, Kansas City, Dallas, Fayetteville, North Carolina, and none of the sites are near construction areas, leading many to assume the bricks were planted by outside agitators specifically to stir up trouble.

In fact, the New York Police Department says has evidence that anarchist groups were pushing the protests towards violence and vandalism. Federal law enforcement officials say the violence points to far left groups like Antifa. Others say far right groups might also be involved.

And many of the looters don't need to be supplied with bricks and rocks because they show up with their own tools in hand, well-prepared to destroy property.

Police in Minneapolis also found caches of stolen vehicles and incendiary devices in areas where numerous fires had broken out, and in Baltimore, there's evidence of double danger. Police have been sweeping the downtown area after, get this, finding both bricks and bottles with potential accelerants already inside them. But instead of being left out an open piles, these potential weapons are kind of being hidden in small areas, though it's unclear if they are associated with the protests or groups on either side of the spectrum -- Sean.

HANNITY: All right. Trace Gallagher, thank you for that report.

GALLGHER: Yes.

HANNITY: That is really scary.

And when we see that, maybe we should remove them. Maybe if we had more troops on the ground if these cities would ask the president for the troops he's offering, they would have more help and the ability to stop that.

And cities from New York to Los Angeles, Democratic-run cities, they are descending into chaos. Why is this happening to this level? Why did the so- called leaders have zero control of their cities?

He's been trying to educate people every single night on the show because he dealt with it when he was mayor of New York, took the murder rate from over 2,000 to down to 300 in New York City with tough policing, tough measures. He's dealt with similar situations.

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani is with us.

Mr. Mayor, you've been telling these people how to do their job. It's not like you don't have experience. You have had to deal with this pretty much the whole time you were a mayor and you did it successfully. You would think they would listen.

And can you please explain why there now -- as De Blasio and Cuomo fight amongst themselves and they don't ask for the National Guard that it is their job to ask for, that the president then might have to invoke an 1807 law to bypass them and usurp the power because they're not doing their job.

RUDY GIULIANI, FORMER NEW YORK CITY MAYOR: The De Blasio-Cuomo problem is a special problem. They hate each other. And frankly, De Blasio is completely incompetent.

And the governor really in good conscience should replace him because he is the sole reason why the New York City Police Department isn't acting, and it really wasn't fair the governor to attack the police department. He should have attacked De Blasio. He knows what I know.

So I will tell you this, Sean, this is absolutely true. De Blasio, over the last three or four or five nights, calls individual police chiefs and tells them not to enforce the law. He tells them not to make arrests. He goes around the police commissioner and does that. It's outrageous.

HANNITY: Mr. Mayor, I want to ask you this.

GIULIANI: Police officers don't want people stealing and not interrupt them unless somebody is holding them back. The person holding them back is Mayor de Blasio.

I know that, Cuomo knows that. Everybody in New York --

HANNITY: Cuomo, but -- Governor, Cuomo has the authority -- he's the governor of the state. Does he not have the authority --

(CROSSTALK)

GIULIANI: The man is obstructing --

HANNITY: We have cops also being beaten in Buffalo, New York too. He has the authority to ask the president.

GIULIANI: De Blasio is not just not enforcing the law. He is interfering in the enforcement of the law. And the governor should remove him.

And this city -- this should never happen in this city. We have a 35,000- person police department. I had ten times where they attempted to do this to me and they never got beyond first base.

I had to arrest 700 people once with Chief Esposito. We did it.

They've only arrested a measly 200 people last night and I rode up and down Madison Avenue today, and I went all the way down to Union Square and my city -- it's disgraceful. The man should hang his head in shame what he's allowed to happen in the city.

HANNITY: Mr. Mayor, the governor --

GIULIANI: He's a disgrace of a mayor. Now --

HANNITY: But I want to ask you, this is important.

(CROSSTALK)

GIULIANI: Democratic mayors throughout the country aren't much better. This is happening in progressive, liberal, Democratic cities because they are very friendly to criminals. They let them out of jail. They let them out of jail on ridiculous bail laws. They let them out of jail -- and the minute there's coronavirus, they let them all out of jail and they start raping people like they did in New York.

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: Mr. Mayor, this is an important question --

GIULIANI: And when the mayor of Minneapolis let them take the police precinct that said to Antifa and all the national groups, let's come in and push these cops around because their political leaders will not support them. The cops are being victimized. It's the political leadership, the left's leadership that is allowing this to happen in 30 or 40 American cities --

HANNITY: Mr. Mayor --

GIULIANI: -- and they were all Democratic. It's just as simple as that.

HANNITY: The governor -- Mr. Mayor, the governor has the authority to call in the guard himself, because it's also happening in other parts of the state. He hasn't.

And this governor -- you seem to be giving him a pass -- he's the one that signed the bill that mandates that criminals have no bail at all so they get instantly released and can go right back to where they were in the middle of the anarchy because of his law. Why doesn't he call the guard?

GIULIANI: I'll tell you what he can do right now sitting there in Albany or wherever he is -- he can remove De Blasio and he could order the police commissioner of New York to enforce the law. And this will end in 24 hours.

HANNITY: What about the National Guard? Should they ask the president for the help?

GIULIANI: We don't need the National Guard. The New York City Police Department is bigger, stronger, better, and knows what it's doing more than the National Guard. The National Guard is trained to defend us in war. The New York City Police department has kept us out of riots for 20 years, 24 years, under me and Bloomberg. They just need a mayor. They just need a mayor.

HANNITY: I've got to run, but they should --

GIULIANI: That stops -- that stops interfering with them. They're the best law enforcement organization in the United States, and the biggest.

HANNITY: I agree.

GIULIANI: They're twice as big as the FBI. They're twice as skilled as the FBI. I relied on them to do my mafia (INAUDIBLE), not the FBI.

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: I'll add one thing. I think he should call in the guard, and number two, he needs to suspend immediately the no bail law that he signed into action.

But, Mr. Mayor, thank you for being with us.

GIULIANI: Thank you.

Now, the president and the Justice Department move ahead on bold actions to keep our city safe amid massive failures of these liberal mayors and governors. Well, the mob and the media, they are actually opposing the president's plan to restore law and order.

Just listen to fake news CNN's Don Lemon claiming we're headed towards a dictatorship. No, we're in the middle of anarchy. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DON LEMON, CNN HOST: For this very moment that just happened in front of our eyes, why were we pretending otherwise? Open your eyes, America. Open your eyes. We are teetering on a dictatorship.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: How can fake news CNN be that clueless? But they are.

The president is operating completely within the law. He's trying to help cities restore order when things have gotten under control because leaders don't lead. For example, just take a look at some cities that we now have, like Democratic Illinois governor. He is now falsely claiming the president can't send in troops unless he asks.

Well, they're supposed to ask, but it looks like the governor needs to re- read the law because under the Insurrection Act, if you force the president's hand to implement this, which the president has confirmed he now has to consider invoking, the commander in chief, Mr. Illinois Governor, he would have the power and broad discretion to deploy federal troops for domestic law enforcement purposes and to quell rioting. What's happening is rioting.

And he also has the authority to enforce federal and state laws and parked on this insurrection.

Here now with more reaction, FOX News correspondent-at-large, Geraldo Rivera, along with Salem Radio host Larry Elders, civil rights attorney Leo Terrell.

We'll begin with you, Geraldo.

Last night, we point, you'd been in the midst of this many, many times in your career. Have you ever seen a lack of action across the board like we are now witnessing and now it is spreading because people in other cities see, they're not going to stop us. So they're getting involved too?

GERALDO RIVERA, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT-AT-LARGE: I tell you one thing I've never seen it in New York. It's a wonderful police department, as largest two army divisions. You know, it's almost -- it's so bitterly ironic that we would even consider mobilizing the National Guard when you have a police force that is by far the largest in the country, the best equipped, a wonderful reputation. They know the city like the palm of their hands.

You know, I think -- but they were sitting on those hands and, you know, I take, you know, the officers at their word, literally, that the reason they were sitting on their hands is because of the mayor of New York, de Blasio has just dropped the ball. It is appalling. You know, just a minute -- I was watching a protest outside the White House and I flashback to May 1st, 2011, and another demonstration outside the White House. It was the night the president announced that we killed Osama bin Laden and everybody was together and everybody was united and everybody was American and all races and ages and high-fiving and hugging.

You know, I long for that kind of harmony. I long for that kind of patriotism. I long for that kind of unity and I lament this anarchy. I said it, I said at the first night this happened on your show, this -- George Floyd is a forgotten man. His reputation is defaced.

They have -- you know, his name is barely mentioned. You see these scenes, these horrible scenes, the anarchy, the rioting, the looting, life being turned upside down. It's horrible. It's so hurtful, Sean.

HANNITY: Leo, Geraldo and I come in fairness, we don't agree on a lot of issues but we get along fine. You are as liberal Democrat over the years as I have been a conservative. You see what's happening in all of these major cities. These are for the most part -- there are exceptions, liberal governors, liberal mayors, they're not protecting the people in their city. They're not protecting stores in their city, the businesses that many of which will never be coming back and we've seen that happen in that movie before also.

LEO TERRELL, CIVIL RIGHTS LAWYER: You know, Sean, you and I, as you said, we don't agree on a lot of things but we are lockstep on this. And I don't know, we have the most incompetent mayor on the East Coast, de Blasio, the most incompetent mayor on the West Coast, Garcetti.

They don't get it. They represent cities were people of color -- and believe it or not, we want law and order. You know why they won't bring in the National Guard, what they won't bring -- ask for help? Because they don't want to acknowledge that President Trump is right.

He is absolutely right. He's been offering help for the last week and they don't want to give him credit. And I've got news for de Blasio and Garcetti -- people of color want law and order. We want it.

And, Joe Biden, if you think you're going to get Democratic blacks to vote, you better utter the word law and order, because we want it and we're not getting it in Los Angeles.

HANNITY: Shoot him in the leg he said, Larry. If he comes at you, if somebody comes up at you with a knife, just shoot him in the leg and not a word about all the officers shot, killed, injured in the process, that even last night. Not a word today.

LARRY ELDER, SALEM RADIO HOST: Yes, it's unreal. The number one responsibly of government is to protect people and property and that is not happening. And, Sean, what is so maddening about all of this, and we touched on this the other night, the premise is false. It is not true that the police are out there mowing down black people.

Again, according to the CDC, in the last 45 years, black -- killings of blacks by the police have declined 75 percent. Last year, there were nine unarmed black people killed, 19 unarmed white people. Name the unarmed white people who were killed. You can't because the media gives to the impression that this is something that happens all the time.

Obama says this ought not be normal. Mr. Former President, it's not normal, it is rare. Cops rarely kill anybody let alone an unarmed black person. And the idea that this happens all the time is why some of these young people are out in the streets, and it is simply false. Isn't that good news? It's not true!

HANNITY: Look at what's happening. Let us -- look at this. You know, these cops that are getting run over. This people a situation involving a Massachusetts night before our very eyes, I can't get a full read on it, as we take it full, we have -- but there's some confrontation emerging, I'm not sure, is that a police car?

But there is confrontation with a vehicle and an individual and the person you saw speeding off. Now we see a car turning into the sidewalk. It looks like the police are there -- no, those are brake lights. It's hard to ascertain, little bit dark.

ELDER: They are aware?

HANNITY: This is in Brockton, Massachusetts. Brockton, Massachusetts.

Geraldo, I go back to you. This is the problem, the night goes on. Some of the people on the streets, they've been drinking. Some have done drugs. A lot of the worst looting and the worst violence happens as the night goes on in these cities.

RIVERA: Can I address the governor of Illinois, Sean, and his preposterous notion that the president does not have the authority to impose the National Guard if he cares to? I ask everyone to flashback to Little Rock, Arkansas, 1957. Orval Faubus was the governor of Arkansas. The Supreme Court had ordered the desegregation of the public schools.

The governor used the National Guard of Arkansas to keep the black children out of the schools. President Eisenhower, a World War II hero, General Eisenhower, supreme allied commander, President Eisenhower nationalized the Arkansas National Guard, made them federal, federalized the National Guard. He had absolute authority to do that.

Once they were federalized, once they were in the chain of command at the Defense Department, the president had absolute authority in the governor was powerless, the integration, the integration of Arkansas public schools and proceeded peacefully. There's no doubt that President Trump, should he take that step, has the authority to nationalize or to impose the National Guard -- to nationalize the state National Guard appointments and make them federal. There's no doubt the president can do that, and doesn't need the cooperation of the governor.

TERRELL: And let me just chime on that, because California (ph) used it as well in the '92 riots, they were brought in. But let me make one other point. This is the problem -- 97 percent, 98 percent of his cops are good, they're putting their lives on the line, they protect us and we have to protect them.

And what better way to protect these police officers is to bring in additional support. Mr. President, forget these weak mayors, bring in federal assistance.

HANNITY: What is your take, Larry Elder? You're also a lawyer --

RIVERA: But, you know, Sean, can I make one --

HANNITY: Well, let me go to Larry, to make a final point -- Larry.

ELDER: Sean, these are the very same people who just two weeks ago were angry because President Trump did not use presidential authority to impose a 50-state coronavirus stay-at-home order. And now, they're mad at him for saying he's going to use his legitimate legal authority to impose law and order?

TERRELL: He can't win.

ELDER: They can't figure out what they want. They hate Donald Trump's guts.

HANNITY: All right. Last word, Geraldo.

ELDER: Yes.

HANNITY: I've got news to break. Geraldo, last word.

RIVERA: I don't want to take -- I'm asking the president of the United States to reach out to black leaders now, reach out to civil rights leaders of whatever color. Now he is shown that he's a tough guy, now be a healer also. I think that's appropriate. He's a friend of ours.

HANNITY: My sources told me he's been reaching out all throughout all of this and encouraging people to help, leaders in any community, whoever you are, help. Your voices are desperately needed.

All right, we have a lot more to get to. A top Trump administration official and they will tell us how the president is going to deal with the anarchist group Antifa as we continue to monitor, sadly protests all across the country. We'll update you, more straight ahead.

HANNITY: All right. Now, you're looking at life pictures. This is a live protest in Times Square, New York City. Everyone at this protest is now violating a curfew in that city that started at 8:00 p.m. eastern. That would be an hour and 49 minutes ago. Great job, Mayor de Blasio, great job Governor Cuomo.

Now the attorney general announced the violence by the far left group Antifa or some like to say Antifa, along with any affiliate groups but the president has now deemed officially a terrorist organization will be treated as domestic terrorism. And as destruction, the rioters continue to leave a trail of carnage and destruction in the streets all across America.

So who exactly are these far left radicals who are believed to be in many of these instances inciting the violence?

Well, to explain, Antifa, they are a far left militant group that uses anarchist tactics and control and violence to achieve their radical political ends. The while the group's origins go back to the middle of the 20th century, new report, foxnews.com explains that the first modern Antifa violence occurred in Portland. That was in 2007. And since then, Antifa members, they have targeted citizen journalist.

They have attacked conservatives. They have called for the killing of police officers and they have unleashed violence all across the country. And just this week in Pittsburgh, a 20-year-old linked to the violent group was charged with inciting riots in the city. And also breaking tonight in Illinois, a man accused of passing out explosives at Minneapolis, George Floyd protest, well, he has now been arrested.

Here to explain more on all of this is DHS official, Ken Cuccinelli, is with us.

Ken, thank you for being with us. You're watching all of this live.

KEN CUCCINELLI, ACTING DEPUTY SECRETARY OF HOMELAND SECURITY: Good to be with you, Sean.

HANNITY: You see a mysterious reluctance and resistance to do what police departments have historically done, what Mayor Giuliani explained in great detail now for days, and that is creating a perimeter, and using nonlethal weapons like tear gas and pepper spray, and they're not doing it.

CUCCINELLI: Yeah, there is -- there is a complete gap between those parts of America where they're using forward-leaning pro-public safety law enforcement tactics on the numbers of officers needed to do it and they're achieving peace in their streets, and George Floyd protesters can protest peacefully there. And then there's the other side of the gap where they are too timid to bring out the guard when things get violent, or to offend the protesters by being aggressive in their police tactics.

And I don't mean abusive, I just mean aggressively maintaining peace, just like Rudy Giuliani was talking about. And in those cities, you're seeing the violence get worse. You're seeing the criminality get worse. You're seeing people come in from outside who want to take part in that.

Their opportunistically violent and that's what has to stop the president has been very strong, as you know, Sean, in advancing forward our assets at the Department of Homeland Security. We're the largest collection of law enforcement officers in America in the department and we have been supporting state and local officials around the country since this began and particularly here in Washington where our own Secret Service and the federal protective services and we have all our colleagues there, we are out on the streets of the city I'm sitting in come here in Washington, hoping to keep the peace.

And guess what? It's more peaceful because of it, and the president has been very clear that that's the approach he's going to take, and if he has to go all the way up to using his legal authorities, as Geraldo said, noted, and I know you guys don't always agree, but he noted the president has the legal authority to utilize that level of federal resources if it's needed. Of course, we want to avoid that by achieving peace before that's necessary. And that's what we're working to do.

HANNITY: Explained to things to our audience in the -- in the limited time we have left in the segment.

CUCCINELLI: Sure, Sean.

HANNITY: One is the Insurrection Act. Two, one of the standard operating procedures in dealing with situations like this, because it's going to have to happen in every city.

CUCCINELLI: Yeah. So, the Insurrection Act is a -- is a law that the president can declare an insurrection. It doesn't mean it has to be in the whole country, and then he can deploy military resources to help achieve peace wherever the insurrective behavior is happening, you know, cities that are out of control, for instance, what you and I have been talking about. And that's available and he's got military members deployed, forward deployed if that's needed. They're on federal property and so forth. But the president is ready to do that if needed.

So far, we've been succeeding -- we've been doing better night by night with civilian police and with the National Guard, and like I said, where those have been aggressively employed, peace has been much more broadly achieved. You had a second question after that, Sean.

HANNITY: Yes, the usual tactics -- in other words, there's a playbook for dealing with the situation for law enforcement. We have 30 seconds.

CUCCINELLI: Yeah, yes. This is 101 tactics. This is not rocket science.

This is larger numbers properly equipped and trained and cohesively employed. And not giving -- remember Baltimore. We're going to give the rioters some room to vent. Well, that isn't what you do. The minute that they get violent, you push them away from the targets of their violence, which sometimes can be other people in the crowd.

That achieves peace and you have to keep doing it with more resources and more resources until it's entirely quelled and peace is restored. That's what this president is about.

HANNITY: Thank you. We'll have more breaking news right after this.

CUCCINELLI: Good to be with you, Sean.

HANNITY: Just breaking, by the way, the secretary of defense has now authorized the movement of an infantry battalion into Washington, D.C., in that region. All told, around 1,600 troops will be moving into the area.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the families tonight, including George Floyd's family. I pray for the country, all these cities, pray for life.

And my heart is troubled again and that means Laura Ingraham with her coverage will continue throughout the evening -- Laura.

