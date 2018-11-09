Rubio on claim Dems are trying to change election results

This is a rush transcript from "Tucker Carlson Tonight," November 8, 2018. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated

BRIAN KILMEADE, FOX NEWS HOST: Good evening and welcome to "Tucker Carlson Tonight." I'm Brian Kilmeade. I'm lucky enough to fill in for Tucker this evening. Now Tucker should be off enjoying a pre-planned vacation right now but instead he'll be joining us in just a few moments to discuss the disgusting display that occurred outside his house last night.



He got a mob of Antifa for protesters. How do you know? They spray painted on his driveway calling themselves Smash Racism D.C., they appeared outside his house in Washington. These people banged on Tucker's door, they vandalized his driveway. They spray painted that symbol, they were chanting we know where you sleep at night and they returned to come back with a pipe bombs.



Isn't this great? We're not going to show you the video but just listen to their chants.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Carlson, we are outside your home and we want you to know we know where you sleep at night. Mail Bomb. Tucker Carlson, we will fight, we know where you sleep at night. Tucker Carlson, we will fight, we know where you sleep at night. Racist scumbag, leave town. Racist scumbag, leave town. Racist scumbag, leave town.



KILMEADE: You believe this? Now Tucker's wife was at home at the time. While Tucker will tell you himself what happened when she heard the banging on the door where she went. Meanwhile the D.C. police department says, they are investigating the entire incident as get this a hate crime and that's basically a first.



I know myself how terrible things like this are. I've been harassed by thugs like this before, followed me a couple of weeks ago for about a half hour with couple of cameras, try do inside a subway car full of people to attack me because I work at Fox.



Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott and President Jay Wallace took action, they issued this statement a short time ago.



It reads, "The incident that took place at Tucker's home last night was reprehensible. The violent threats and intimidation tactics toward him and his family are completely unacceptable. We as a nation have become far too intolerant of different points of views. Recent events across our country clearly highlight the need for more civil, respectful and inclusive national conversation.



Those of us in the media and in politics bear a special obligation to all Americans to find some common ground."



Seems like a statement everybody should agree with, right? But not everyone does, get this. Fox's Matthew Yglesias, I think is his name, whose Twitter profile boasts of his "flexible morals" tweeted this.



"I honestly cannot empathize with Tucker Carlson's wife at all. I agree that protesting at her house was tactically unwise and shouldn't be done - but I am utterly unable to identify with her plight at any level."



Tactically unwise, still we've been touched by the outpouring of support for Tucker Carlson from other media personalities, you might remember CNN's Brian Stelter, a regular critic of the show tweeted this out, "Inexcusable. Whether you love or hate Carlson, we should be able to see that this behavior is wrong.



His colleague Chris Cuomo responded to that quote, "Wrong? If they did what is reported, it is criminal."



Former Fox and NBC host Megyn Kelly was one of the first to defend Tucker tweeting this out, "This has to stop. Who are we? What are we becoming? Tucker Carlson is tough and can handle a lot but he does not deserve this. His family does not deserve this. It's stomach-turning."



Another show of support came from "The Late Show" host, Stephen Colbert. Even he tweeted this out, "Fighting Tucker Carlson's ideas is an American right. Targeting is home, terrorizing his family is an act of monstrous cowardice. Obviously, don't do this but also take no pleasure in it happening. Feeding monsters just makes more monsters."



And there are many, many more statements like this. It's an outpouring that came in today, all to respond to it and taking it all in first hand is Tucker Carlson who is on a previously planned vacation and joining this via with the telephone.



Tucker, that's the response, you're taping your show just before you go on the air. They're outside your house. What have the last 24 hours been like for you?



TUCKER CARLSON, HOST, TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT, FOX NEWS: Well it's actually been really nice and affirming. I mean, so for every masked lunatic in front of my house there have been you know, a 100 people some of whom I don't agree with politically, calling or sending texts of support and kindness and it's just a reminder of what a really nice country it is.



And if you work in our businesses, you know you can lose sight of that because you see the lunatics but you know most people are not lunatics, most people are humane and decent and kind and it's just been a great reminder of that and really a wonderful experience.



But what's it like to find out that your wife is hiding in the pantry because people are threatening her? I mean, it's upsetting and I guess, I would say this, I mean, I've characterized the Antifa people and people like them as protesters but they're not I mean they weren't protesting anything.



The irony is that you know this is the one show that regularly invites people like that on--



KILMEADE: I know.



CARLSON: --to say what they think and if you have a point of view that we disagree with, we - you know I'll debate you but I still want to hear it because I think people should hear it and but they weren't trying to change my mind or advocate for a position. They were threatening my family to get me to stop talking.



And obviously I'm not going to because it's my job to talk and I have the support of Fox news and I'm grateful for that but then you think of all the people, most people in this country who don't have that lucky combination of circumstances and they really feel like they have to shut up, that they can't say what they think because they'll be punished.



I mean, this has a chilling effect on people's ability to speak and to think freely, that's the point, it's totalitarian in its intent and we should fight it.



KILMEADE: So, there's a couple things going on, you have your career, you have your opinions, are you going to change your answers? Absolutely no and this might be I guess, retro or sexist to say this but as a head of your household in many respects traditionally, don't you feel a responsibility to protect those who live with you, like your wife, like your family?



What is it like? What did she do as they were banging on your door, spray painting your driveway and shouting outside your house and this is more than a dozen people in black outfit? Where was she?



CARLSON: She was in the kitchen and let me say you know, if we find ourselves in a country where men aren't allowed to say they want to protect their wives you know, I don't want to live in that country, that's totally sick and unnatural. So of course, I feel that obligation, it's my deepest obligation and I feel it.



So, I got a bunch of texts from people, my neighbors saying something terrible is going on in your house. And by the time I called, my wife had the police and my brother there. My brother, I have a very large brother who lives a couple blocks away, thank heaven.



And we're close so he was there immediately but so she standing in the kitchen waiting to go out to dinner and people start pounding and on the door, really getting the door hard and screaming and threatening and she thought it was a home invasion.



I mean, the truth is my wife even though she's married to me is not very political and not - I mean we live in Washington which is - and we raised our four children in Washington, it's not - believe it or not, a very political environment.



People don't talk about politics at dinner, there's kind of a gentleman's agreement to be nonpartisan and so she's not engaged in this stuff. I'm not sure she knew who Antifa was. She didn't do anything wrong. Why are they screaming at her? I mean the whole thing was completely grotesque and the effect is to make it you know impossible to like open your mail.



I mean one thing they did, I think the worst thing that they did was they put my home address on the internet and they put a poster right in front of my house with my home address on it and they filmed it, they taped it and they put the tape on the internet so.



You know I can't have my kids stay home alone now and I'm a normal person. I live in a normal neighborhood. I'm not a talk show host trying to get off the year, I'm a father. I don't want to have those battles in my personal life. I don't think most people do and now they brought it right to my house and it's - I don't want to whine, I'm not a victim, I'm a happy person.



But either you can see why I wouldn't like that and why I feel threatened by it and why I think that this is a threat to free expression to all of us and I mean that.



KILMEADE: I agree and also we should, according to the story, the reports, your brother's address is up there too, right?



CARLSON: Oh, they put my brother's address up, they put my college roommates address up, my best friend who lives down the street from me, who I started "The Daily Caller" with, who is like my brother, has nothing to do with any of this.



And they put both of their home addresses up, my college roommate was on a trip you know, his wife is home with their little kids and he's got to get the police over there. My brother has a family too. I mean the whole thing is completely crazy and I should say just for the record that I would guess that the overwhelming majority of my neighbors are Democrats, probably don't agree with the single thing I think.



But all of them are appalled by this. I mean we lose sight again of the fact that the country is overwhelmingly normal people who don't think this is acceptable and our conversation publicly has been hijacked by extremists like this and I worry that if we don't stand up to them and say, I'm sorry, this is not allowed, you can't threaten people into silence.



The rest of us are very passive in the face of this like I think we know who these people are. In fact, I think one of the people screaming at my wife last night has been a guest on our show.



KILMEADE: Really?



CARLSON: So, these are semi-public people - yes and I can't prove that, we're going to find out. But I'm thinking to myself two things, if you have something to say, you're always welcome to come back on and say it. Again, he doesn't want to say it, he does want to convince you.



KILMEADE: Right.



CARLSON: He wants to scare you into shutting up but second why are the rest of us sitting back and allowing speech to be squelched like this. I mean nobody is for this really other than a tiny minority of people and yet they have control. How did we get here?



KILMEADE: Because they got away with it and I'm going to add this Tucker. So, you hear Antifa, you know we cover this every single day, you saw the bike racks being thrown, you saw the bricks being put through Starbucks' windows. These people, they yell, they scream and they're violent so that's got to really weigh in your mind. So, we've seen them in action before.



CARLSON: Well, they're absolutely violent. I mean, you know, I don't want to pretend to be the tough guy. I'm not a tough guy but I mean, I've been doing this a long time and I'm not personally - I don't feel threatened physically.



But you know, I have five other people in my house and maybe they do and that's the point so if I'm walking down the street and someone comes up and says you know, I violently disagree with you.



Okay, you know, let me hear about it but to do this is a form of intimidation so why are we describing it as a protest. It's a protest in the sense that when the mafia tells your store owner you know, I'd hate to have this place destroyed.



That's not a protest, it's a threat.



KILMEADE: Exactly.



CARLSON: And that's what this is.



KILMEADE: Hey Tucker, you're supposed to be on vacation. I appreciate you joining us. If anybody wants to know talk is going to be intimidated, watch his A block, that's the beginning of the show when he comes back.



You just as - I have a hunch, you're not going to be pulling back.



CARLSON: Thank you Brian for capably filling in. I appreciate it.



KILMEADE: Okay, Tucker Carlson, thanks, please go back to your vacation wherever it might be. Meanwhile 11 minutes now after the hour. Victor Davis Hanson, one of the deepest thinkers, respected thinkers out there. He's a Senior Fellow at the Hoover Institute and he joins us right now.



Victor, you heard all that we want to talk about returning to civility. How do we first stop this now?



VICTOR DAVIS HANSON, SENIOR FELLOW AT THE HOOVER INSTITUTION: Well, I think we have to - Tucker referred to `they' and he had to because he didn't know who they were but they're a John Smith or Jane Jones, I mean, they're actual individuals and we've lost all sense of deterrence.



What he described was not a protest, these were criminal acts and then trespassing, disturbing the peace or threats of physical violence, they all have penalties just as you disrupt a lecture at a university campus or you file a false accusation at Brett Kavanaugh to a federal investigator.



But these are not prosecuted and we have this image of these guys that are doing these things are the desperate of society. In fact, many of them of the upper middle class and they're invested in their careers and the last thing they want is an arrest record.



And all we would have to do is have brave district attorneys find the individuals and then prosecute them and that would set an example. And then we need also the carrot Brian that of civic discourse. I mean, I'm not a Pollyanna, I believe in the first amendment.



Of course, we have to have free expression. We've had speech you know, Ronald Reagan said, let's have a bloodbath once. FDR said, let's not bring Nazism and elect Tom Dewey President.



So, we've had that rough talk.



KILMEADE: Right.



HANSON: But we need sort of a Hippocratic oath that we don't say what we're otherwise legally entitled to say, maybe we could just say, I pledge as a public intellectual or a celebrity or politician that I won't release the private information about my opponent.



I will not evoke the word `Nazism' or `Adolf Hitler' to demonize an opponent. I won't use scatology or profanity when I'm talking in the public sphere. I won't use physical violence or I won't touch somebody and have a whole list of things that we pledge that we won't do, even though they may be not always illegal.



But they're certainly salvation and improper and they lead to this dissension and this savagery.



KILMEADE: Victor, you didn't just wing that, you actually wrote that, you have specific tenets on what to follow and you knocked it down to the basics and some of what you just mentioned, I care to this. We're going to talk about it later in the show but also the way the press was acting with the President a day ago, that fills in all this. That fits in this box as well.



You believe we got a fundamentally bring civics back to school. Secretary of education DeVos can try to make that happen. Why don't we do it?



HANSON: I think we need - we don't trust the masters of the universe at Facebook or Twitter to censor our speech but we as a nation have to get together and say, you know what, we need formal education in civics and that can be taught at the high school or college and we have a new example of what ethics are.



Ethics or not just cosmic ideologies, it's treating people the way you want to be treated. Maybe we should just have a Hippocratic idea of do no harm, if nothing else to somebody when you engage them in discourse and we've had people in the media that have said terrible things on the air and accept it.



We can stop that with shame and social pressure, I think.



KILMEADE: Yes, we used to get that out of the household but it's not happening now so we got to stop it elsewhere. Victor Davis Hanson, thanks so much.



HANSON: Thank you.



KILMEADE: Fox News Alert. Now, 12 people are dead after a gunman opens up fire at a California bar packed with college students. A Sheriff's deputy was killed trying to save others' lives. Trace Gallagher joins us now with more in the Thousand Oaks mass shooting. This has been covered all morning long on Fox and Friends, Trace and it's just getting worse.



TRACE GALLAGHER, FOX NEWS REPORTER: Yes, yes, Brain, by all accounts, Ian David Long methodically attacked the Borderline bar shooting a security guard outside, then walking inside and shooting other security teams before turning the Glock 45-caliber handgun toward those in the bar area and dance floor.



Witnesses say, it appeared he knew exactly what he was doing and now we know why. Ian David Long was reportedly a regular at Borderline. A series of name friends say, they often went with him to the bar to have drinks and listen to music, saying it was a place that he appeared to be happy and yet in less than a minute, he turned the dance hall into a hell hole.



Here's video posted on Instagram where you can hear shots fired, watch this.



(SHOTS FIRING)



GALLAGHER: Ventura County's sheriff's deputy Sergeant Ron Helus was the first officer in the bar. He exchanged gunfire with a suspect but was hit several times and died a short time later. Police say, the shooter had an extended magazine increasing the number of rounds, the gun could fire.



But witnesses also say, he reloaded giving some people time to exit and scramble for the exits. It also appears the shooter, a former marine may have battled with PTSD, Brian and sadly, we have learned that former and Fox News Correspondent Adam Housley's 18-year old niece Alaina was among the victims. Brian.



KILMEADE: Brother's daughter. Unbelievable. Trace Gallagher, thanks so much.



GALLAGHER: Sure.



KILMEADE: All right, meanwhile, Republicans appeared to triumph in Florida's Senate race and the Governor's race. Now Marco Rubio says Democrats are using underhanded tactics to try and steal the seat and the governor's seat. They'll be here next.



KILMEADE: The midterms over or are they over? And the last two Senate races, we thought were going to the GOP, they seem to win on election night. I'm talking about Florida. I'm talking about Arizona. Thousands of uncounted ballots keep popping up though, mostly in the Democratic leaning areas. What is going on here and why these elections still up in the air?



Senator Marco Rubio's added. He's tweeted about it, saying this, "Now Democrat lawyers are descending on Florida. They have been very clear, they aren't here to make sure that every vote is counted. They are here to change the results of the election and Broward County is where they plan to do."



Senator Marco Rubio joins us right now. Senator, what makes you think that?



SEN. MARCO RUBIO, R—FLA.: Their words, they held a press conference and said that, we're not here to just have a recount, we're here to win and look, we have procedures in the law for closed elections and recounts. I have no problem with any of that. I have no problem with anyone availing themselves of what the law allows them to do. Here's my problem. My problem is this is focused on two counties and in particular one County. So, let me use an example. Bay County, Florida where Panama City is was hit by a Category 4 hurricane about four weeks to the day of this election. They were without power; you guys covered all this. They did all their ballots at a 52 percent return rate you know, a 52 percent turnout despite the hurricane.



They did all their ballots, submitted them on time, they were done basically on election night, early the following morning, very early. Broward County 48 hours later, still counting and they didn't have a Category 4 hurricane and it's not the first time that they do this. Problem number one.



Problem number 2 is we don't know how many votes they have and neither do they. Either they don't know or they won't tell anybody, how many ballots are left to count. You know and so forth and so it's concerning when you go to sleep at 3:00 AM on Wednesday morning after the election and for example, Rick Scott is up by 60,000 votes - 54,000 votes, whatever it was.



Today it's at 17,000 and the only county's that are still reporting are Palm Beach and Broward.



KILMEADE: Right.



RUBIO: Who have a history by the way, on these things. You know, Broward County lost a lawsuit to the Republican Party a while back because they were opening up absentee ballots and beginning to count them before they were supposed to, okay?



Broward county in August, this year in Broward county mysteriously or I should just say, let use that term, 5000 mail ballots appeared all of a sudden at 7:00 PM on Tuesday night of the election and it actually grew to 9000. When they were done counting those, a school board race that involves Ryan Petty, one of the Parkland fathers that was challenging a school board member suddenly the incumbent was able to barely but she did, avoid a runoff.



A judge race flipped at a 400 vote margin after these 9000 votes appeared. So, this is a pattern of at a minimum incompetence and it's embarrassing to the state. Voters deserve better, this is not even a partisan thing. This is a county that apparently cannot count votes as well as the county just got wiped out by hurricane.



KILMEADE: No matter what happens, you have a sitting governor up for this election. And Marco Rubio, you've been there, you just straighten this out. Brenda Snipes illegally destroyed ballots in 2016. She's still in charge. Now they can't count the ballots, they are supposed to have it up to 30 minutes after elections closes, it's still not done.



So, I just talked to going to Governor Scott's office, he is a pressure tonight and he says, they understand there's got to be a recount, an automatic recount, first by machine. If it's still close then by hand. Now, we understand that Andrew Gillum says, I'm re - looks like he's going to retract his concession and he's going to look for a recount there as the votes beginning to close as well.



RUBIO: Yeah, look, recount is fine, the law provides for that and in the case of the governor's race and Gillum and DeSantis, they're going to take the ballots and feed them back in the machine and make sure the machine is accurately reflecting them.



In the case of the Senate campaign, they're going to manually recount these ballots and what that means is, they're only going to manually recount undervotes and overvotes meaning ballots that voted for more than one candidate or ballots that did not vote for any candidate.



And they're going to look at it and see, was there a marking that showed a voter's intent. Now it has to be consistent throughout the ballots, if you put an x in a circle, you got to have put an x on all the circles, you can't just do it for one race. But that's where the lawyers get involved, that's where the fights begin to happen and that's where we have seen races in the past suddenly turn.



My problem is if this was something we were seeing in multiple counties, it's in one county and it happens to be a very democratic county. Look, people have a right to be concerned about it.



KILMEADE: Senator, real quick, Marc Elias is coming in, he's a Clinton attorney, and guess what, works for Perkins Coie and guess what, they hired Fusion GPS who hired Christopher Steele, we're back in the Dossier conversation. Mark Elias is back in our lives as a country. The Clinton lawyers are here and they're going to start putting a lawsuit together that the Senate vote, the punch for the Senate was way on the bottom of the ballots, separate, making it hard for people to vote.



So, they're going to challenge this legally along with the recount, along with the ballots. We might have another mess in Florida but you're really standing up ahead of time instead of talking about it in the aftermath, crazy, Senator Marco Rubio, thanks so much.



RUBIO: Thank you.



KILMEADE: Crazy, right? Meanwhile Democrats revealed their first priority since they now have the majority in the House coming up in January. Incoming House Intel Chair, Adam Schiff signaled his intent to expand the Russian probe, isn't that great? And Congressman Richard Neal said this.



REP. RICHARD NEAL, D—MASS.: Yes, I think, we will, yes but I hope that the President would do this on his own largely because every President since Gerald R. Ford has voluntarily done this.



KILMEADE: Tax returns, Mollie Hemmingway of "The Federalist" overheard something on the Acela train, yesterday. Mollie, you can add to this story. What did you hear from Jerry Nadler? Nice to see you.



MOLLIE HEMINGWAY, SENIOR EDITOR, THE FEDERALIST: Great seeing you, yes, I was up in New York, I saw you when we were up there doing election coverage, took the train down and happened to sit right next to Jerry Nadler, the powerful incoming Chair of the House Judiciary Committee. Now we're starting to hear people say, yep, we're going to do a lot of investigations but when the midterm elections were happening, they said they weren't concerned about impeaching President for going after Kavanaugh.



Well, Jerry Nadler and various phone calls that he took and had while we were on the train said that in fact, one of the things that the Judiciary Committee plans to do is in fact, go after Justice Kavanaugh through one of the couple of different means. Either by going after the FBI for doing a fraudulent investigation in his view and relitigating all of that in front of the House Judiciary Committee and they discussed the promised imperil of what it would be like to impeach Justice Kavanaugh.



And they also said, they're all in on the Russian investigation, there's sort of a broad coordinated effort across multiple committees to in fact do the thing that they told voters, they weren't going to do during the 2018 midterms.



KILMEADE: So, Molly get this, you leave the New York, heading to D.C. and Jerry Nadler does not know who you are. He just happens to be talking loud on the phone revealing his strategy for his entire party which affects the country. I'm so glad he's got his hands on the wheel. Let's add to this, he also said, oops, we have a lot of people who got elected who happen to be moderate the might not be that allied with us, correct?



HEMINGWAY: Well, he was more worried actually about the what was happening to the Democratic party's coalition, he feels they've lost working class voters, that those people are now going to Republicans, that they can no longer call themselves the party of the working class because the new voters that they're getting are the sort of never Trump style elite Republicans who he thinks hurt the overall brand of the Democratic Party.



And he was also worried that the thriving economy could pose problems because if anything bad happens to it, he's worried that Democrats will be blamed for it.



KILMEADE: Wow, so you don't need to get that glass and put it to the wall to find out what he's saying, you just have to hop on the train and he's yelling it. Mollie Hemingway, thanks so much, you're always a reporter, always delivering, thanks so much.



HEMINGWAY: Thanks.



KILMEADE: Meanwhile, we have transgenders and trans-radicalism so why not trans-ageism. Mark Steyn with quite a bizarre story and it's out of the Netherlands but it's on this planet so we're covering it.



KILMEADE: Hi. Transgenderism is increasingly a part of America life. Now a man wants to be transage. I'm talking about Emile Ratelband. He is asking a Dutch court to legally change his age from 69 to 49.



EMILE RATELBAND, WANTS TO CHANGE HIS LEGAL AGE: I feel I suffer under my age. When I am really 49 again, I will have a baby again. I will buy a new car again. If I have that age again, I have hope again! I'm new again! And the whole future is there for me again!



KILMEADE: Ratelband also says that lowering his age will also let him do better at the job and dating markets. It sounds like a good deal. Author and Columnist Mark Steyn wants to weigh in here. Mark, why not? If we don't have to declare our gender, why declare an age?



MARK STEYN, AUTHOR AND COLUMNIST: No, we basically repeal the facts of life. So that on your Birth Certificate, you can leave the sex blank, and as they did with the baby in British Columbia because it's mother is nonbinary transgender. It wants the baby to make up its own mind about what sex it is.



You can change the parent, a court in California put two fathers down on the birth certificate because they didn't want to figure out which one of them was actually genetically, we repealed the facts of life so why not repeal age.



KILMEADE: He says he will give up his pension. He's going to go all the way. He says, I'll give up my pension, I'll get a different car for 49-year olds instead of a 69-year old so he wants to stay with this.



STEYN: Yes, well, that's actually where you tie together the social liberalism and the fiscal conservatism as moderate Republican governors always say because if he's offering to defy his pension for 20 years, if everybody was to demand they have 20 years knocked off their life, we could save social security just like that.



The pension crisis of the western, the public pensions crisis would suddenly go away so in that sense if 50 is the new 30 as they say in the fashion magazines, let's make it literal and all defer our pensions for 20 years.



KILMEADE: So, Mark, what's my takeaway, I have to run but I want to feel better about myself after this segment because I've never been more confused. What's my takeaway?



STEYN: Well, we all have the right to self-identify, Brian. I identify as Brian Kilmeade but for some reason it keeps getting me worse tables in restaurants.



KILMEADE: That's exactly it.



STEYN: That's a positive way to look at these things.



KILMEADE: Right, you don't want to be too young and have to show ID and not be able to get into bars because that's where Marc Steyn is the happiest.



STEYN: That's right.



KILMEADE: Mark Steyn, thanks so much.



STEYN: Thanks a lot, Brian.



KILMEADE: The world's a better place with you here. Meanwhile now this. CNN's Jim Acosta has been banned from the White House. How will he get the attention he craves now I ask myself and then ask you, that story's next?



KILMEADE: All right, during President Trump's news conference yesterday, CNN's Jim Acosta provoked a tirade from the President and then refused to surrender his microphone to a White House intern.



JIM ACOSTA: Are you worried--



TRUMP: That's enough, that's enough.



ACOSTA: Mr. President, I just want to ask - one of the other folks--



TRUMP: That's enough.



ACOSTA: Pardon me Madam.



TRUMP: That's enough.



ACOSTA: Mr. President, one of the questions if I may ask.



TRUMP: Put down the mic.



ACOSTA: Mr. President, are you worried about indictments coming down in this investigation?



TRUMP: I'll tell you what. CNN should be ashamed of itself, having you working for them.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



(END VIDEO CLIP)



KILMEADE: Can you believe this? Joe contra covers media for `The Hill', she's a lawyer too. What is she talking about? He was told to sit down, told to give up the microphone and he didn't and now she's blaming the intern?



JOE CONCHA, REPORTER, THE HILL: How anybody can come to that conclusion after watching that video sober, mind you. The person who made that particular comments, Sunny Hostin, you're right, law degree, this isn't just some pundit they throw in the air, from Notre Dame.



CONCHA: So if anybody thinks that 21-year old intern was accosted Acosta, it's time to look into a new profession.



KILMEADE: So there's all types of theories out there Jim Acosta didn't really ask a question, his first words were, `I'd like to challenge you'. Who says that to the President? Ask a question, isn't that the theme. Ask a question to tell us, to get your story, don't make it about you, did he make it about him?



CONCHA: Jim Acosta, not just yesterday but for two years now has been making it about him for his own narcissistic purposes. Jim Acosta is not a serious White House correspondent, he's a 40 something member of a high school debate team who goes in there, takes a policy position usually obviously against the administration and debates the President or debates Sarah Huckabee Sanders and that's not the role of a White House correspondent.



CONCHA: He should be either, going forward, a campaign strategist, a campaign spokesperson on the Democratic side or perhaps an opinion hosting CNN primetime or pundit because that's what Jim Acosta really is.



KILMEADE: Are you surprised that CNN backed him?



CONCHA: Backed him after this? Oh well, they promoted him Brian in January, despite all the antics that we've seen during these press conferences because they think, because Jim is becoming part of the story and not getting the story and because he's going viral that that's good for ratings that's good for business.



But here's the thing though, CNN is now trailing in total viewers, the hallmark channel. In this news cycle and they're losing viewers year over year, this has been and you know this a gift to cable news, this news cycle. If you're not gaining in ratings in the Trump administration that's been unpredictable and completely quite frankly, insane at times in terms of all the information coming out, then you're doing something wrong.



KILMEADE: So the next chapter was 8:00 that same night, he goes back to the White House and he finds out, his hard pass has been deactivated, he taped it, went back and does need to be with Anderson Cooper. Did the White House hurt themselves and make more of a martyr then when he left because the story was Jeff Sessions not Jim Acosta? The night ended with Jim Acosta.



CONCHA: Right, you used the word martyr and that is exactly right. Jim Acosta is very accomplished at playing the victim, of being a victim of circumstance, of being innocent in these situations. Personally, the White House, I think whiffed here. They should not have revoked his press pass because again as you said it makes him a martyr.



In the last administration, under President Obama in President Obama's first 36 solo press conferences, you know how many times Fox got called upon? 14 times. The least of any major news organization.



CONCHA: What they should have done was, don't give him the oxygen that he wants in terms of this attention. They should have just boxed him out quietly and sent their message that way, Brian.



KILMEADE: Joe Concha, thanks so much.



CONCHA: Thank you sir.



KILMEADE: Back to the media, still part of the story. Meanwhile it's time for the final exam, can you be the experts at remembering the slightly less famous news of the past week, that's next and I've been hitting the road on my book tour.



I may be coming to your town. Take a look at the next few stops. `Andrew Jackson, Miracle of New Orleans' now out in paperback coming to Massachusetts, this weekend.



KILMEADE: All right, it is time now for the New York edition of the `Final Exam' where we put two news expert against each other and there could only be one winner, we call the ultimate news champions. I better pick up the pace, I'm running out of time here.



Here are the tonight's contestants. Playing the role of Martha MacCallum, Martha MacCallum, she's an anchor on "The Story" every single night but only gets paid for four of them. Ed Henry is not hosting or anchoring "The Story," he does not have a full time job, he's a cheap, national correspondent and together they're friends but not now. Am I right, guys?



MARTHA MACCALLUM, FOX NEWS HOST: We're very big enemies right now.



ED HENRY, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT: See, I get to fill in on her show and I'm worried if I win, I could be, she's not going to have me back.



KILMEADE: This has nothing to do with game. I don't care about your relationship.



MACCALLUM: You better be smarter than me.



KILMEADE: I want to teach the people at home that there can only be one winner and there's - everyone else is a loser, that's what I walk away with.



MACCALLUM: That is true, that's right.



KILMEADE: You know the rules.



MACCALLUM: Good luck Ed.



KILMEADE: You cannot answer before I finish the questions. The first one to hit the buzzer, will see the siren, I will go to that person and you'll have a chance to top it. I'm not even sure if those are the rules because adlibbed them and I should have stuck to the prompter. Noted that for next time.



Let's go to the first question and see if Gabriella, our prompter can keep up with me, let's begin. The midterm elections can be a wild time and 2018 was no exception.



MACCALLUM: It's true.



KILMEADE: Which Senate candidate went off the rails in his concession speech and dropped the F bomb. MacCallum?



MACCALLUM: Beto O'Rourke.



KILMEADE: Beto O'Rourke. Let's not say a word, let's go to the tape and let it be the--



BETO O'ROURKE, U.S. REPRESENTATIVE, D, TEXAS: In every single part of Texas, all of you. So, in the country, how do you do this. I'm so f****** proud of you guys.



HENRY: Boy, she's quick on the buzzer. I can't--



KILMEADE: Some networks chose to leave that word in. Crazy. All right, so he still has lost, he's one of the few not fighting for a recount.



MACCALLUM: Okay.



KILMEADE: Meanwhile question number 2 now. Same contestants, different question. Which Congress woman lost to re-election because according to President Trump she showed him no love.



KILMEADE: Ed Henry.



HENRY: Mia Love.



KILMEADE: It's Mia Love. Let's go to the tape.



TRUMP: Mia Love gave me no love and she lost. Too bad, sorry about that Mia.



HENRY: I feel like I beat her by like a split second. She's so fast.



MACCALLUM: That was a tricky question but yes, I did know that answer.



KILMEADE: I didn't know there was some rivalry going on, I though Mia Love was a Trump Republican.



MACCALLUM: She kept calling about some hostage that she wanted released but it didn't work out.



KILMEADE: Okay, let's move on.



MACCALLUM: Yes.



KILMEADE: Question number 3, same contestants, same outfits, three runners from all over the world took part in the 48th New York City Marathon, this past weekend and the male and female winters both hailed from Africa. Let me finish the question, you're both disqualified, I'll play alone.



MACCALLUM: I think that didn't go off because I hit it too soon.



KILMEADE: I'm not done with the question.



HENRY: If you hit it too soon, you lose, I think.



MACCALLUM: I - did I hit it too soon? Sorry. Go ahead.



KILMEADE: Ed is going go to the questions because you show great discipline. We will not deduct a point, we're hearing from the judges. Can you name either of their home countries?



HENRY: Had to hit it, Kenya.



KILMEADE: Is Kenya one of the countries?



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: The men's winner, Lelisa Desisa of Ethiopia who finished in 2 hours 5 minutes and 59 seconds. Mary Keitany of Kenya was the women's winner finishing in 2 hours 22 minutes and 48 seconds her fourth marathon victory in five years.



HENRY: She's still--



KILMEADE: Congratulations.



MACCALLUM: I'm more on--



KILMEADE: Let's take a quick look at the scorecard.



MACCALLUM: I'm having more problems with the buzzer than the questions.



HENRY: She could finish the marathon in 30 minutes at this pace, I mean.



KILMEADE: But you jumped, it wasn't my fault, when you look back at the tape--



MACCALLUM: I know, I just want everyone to know that I'm having more troubles with the buzzer than the question.



KILMEADE: So, let's just check the scores right now. The official score is Ed 2, Martha 1. Now there's special rules for this question. No rules, it is multiple choice. Here we go. This is a multiple-choice question.



MACCALLUM: Okay, you don't have to be hovering over it for a while.



KILMEADE: Ed Henry's favorite girl band is the Spice Girls. They're getting back together, they're going on tour but one Spice Girl's refusing to join. Is it a, Baby Spice; B, Posh Spice or c, Scary Spice. Martha.



MACCALLUM: It's Victoria Beckham. Posh, the middle one.



KILMEADE: Is that - I actually am not sure about that, let's go to the tape.



UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Finally confirming those rumors that have been swirling for months but there - there is but Victoria Beckham aka Posh Spice will not be there.



KILMEADE: Wow.



MACCALLUM: I just figured, it's not my favorite girl band but I just figured that she would be the one that says no because she always looks very grumpy and I figured she probably said, no.



KILMEADE: Martha, I don't think she needs a job, that's the problem. But Mrs. Beckham plays well, Posh, I believe she has a spray on perfume.



MACCALLUM: And Mr. Beckham, she has too, so she's doing fine.



KILMEADE: I'm getting word that we are now tied at 2. This will be the final question and there'll only be one winner and here we go. This one is another multiple choice, there's a popular video online of an animal in Peru getting into a cab to go somewhere. What kind of animal is it a, Lama-



MACCALLUM: Oh shoot, I totally--



KILMEADE: - b, Alpaca or c, a baby goat. Ed.



HENRY: If I don't know, if that but I believe it's Alpaca. I'm taking that - I'm going to -



KILMEADE: Let's watch together.



UNIDENTIFIED MALE: One fella getting in a cab racing in Peru to get my book, this is actually a Peruvian taxi, that's an Alpaca Dana, this is a busy street in Cusco, Peru, there's a Barnes and Noble approximately three miles away.



(END VIDEO CLIP)



MACCALLUM: I have buzzer issues.



KILMEADE: All right.



MACCALLUM: But I was on that show, last night so I did know, it was an Alpaca.



KILMEADE: And you see the confetti is coming mostly toward Ed because Ed is the winner.



MACCALLUM: Congratulations.



HENRY: This was a controversial one.



MACCALLUM: I want a rematch.



HENRY: I want to say that I'm looking at two fine players who gave it their all and I believe we can go back and look at the execution, not the knowledge, it's not a knowledge issue, it's an execution.



MACCALLUM: Yes, well, yes, next time I'm going to have a better buzzer avocate (ph).



KILMEADE: All right, Martha, good luck with your show tonight.



MACCALLUM: Thanks Brian.



KILMEADE: All right, in fact you did it already.



HENRY: Is there a Kill me mug that I get?



KILMEADE: No, there's no Kill me mug.



HENRY: I thought we get a coffee mug.



MACCALLUM: Really?



KILMEADE: Oh yes, the mugs are in Washington.



HENRY: They're in Washington.



MACCALLUM: Yes, sure.



HENRY: I'm getting on a train right now.



MACCALLUM: Thanks Brian.



HENRY: Thanks Martha.



MACCALLUM: Thanks Ed.



KILMEADE: Good to know, you're still going to be friends.



MACCALLUM: Absolutely.



KILMEADE: All right, pay attention to the news each and every week and maybe you can play it home in our home game which we plan to mail out to every American by the end of the year. Be right back in a moment. Let's take a wild chat.



KILMEADE: So, to wrap things up now, two years ago, the Women's March was supposed to sweep away the Trump administration in a wave of girl power. Now the movement is fracturing apart over anti-Semitism. Actress and MeToo leader, Alyssa Milano spoke at the 2018 Women's March, you may remember.



But says she will not speaking in 2019 unless the group distance itself from the Nation of Islam President Louis Farrakhan. Farrakhan recently compared Jews to termites and earlier this year, declared that the powerful Jews are my enemy but despite all that Women's March leaders, Linda Sarsour and Tamika Mallory have refused to denounce him.



Now after the murder of 11 worshippers at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh, Milano has had enough to her credit, she's also denounced the attack on our own Tucker Carlson's home as not okay. That's about it for us tonight. We had about 20 seconds to tell you we'll be back.



KILMEADE: I'll be back again tomorrow night at 8:00 eastern time and by the way, if you have some time pick up 'Andrew Jackson, Miracle of New Orleans.' Now available on paperback, number 3 in the world plus my daily radio program `The Brain Kilmeade Show.'



