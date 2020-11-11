Rubio: Biden's Cabinet will have people who are 'out of their minds'

This is a rush transcript from “Hannity” November 10, 2020. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

SEAN HANNITY, FOX NEWS HOST: I feel sorry for him.

By the way, interesting stories about dead people voting. Wow, amazing.

What free and fair elections we all have confidence in.

All right, Tucker. Thank you. Good show.

Welcome to "Hannity."

Now, tonight, millions of Americans, you do feel betrayed. According to "Politico", look at this, 70 percent of Republicans, they don't believe this election was free, fair, and for a good reason.

We saw blatant election law violations in state after state. We've watched the poll observers pushed six, 20, some even saying to cameras and now on affidavits, 100 feet away. Mail-in ballots with no postmarks, laws blatantly changed last minute or just ignored and this is just the tip of the iceberg.

Coming up, we are going to show you examples of serious irregularities, also bring your report out of the state of Georgia tonight where the authenticity of certain absentee ballot is now being called into question.

Let us be clear, with razor-thin margins in multiple states, we, you the American people, have a right to investigate every single claim of fraud and abuse and have a duty to count every single legal vote. And after years of being lied to, smeared, slandered, and frankly censored now by America's most powerful institutions, bureaucrats in the deep state, the hacks and the media mob, the 99 percent, we're not just going to take their word for anything. We know we can't trust them.

Listen to how Senator Marco Rubio of Florida summed it up earlier today.

SEN. MARCO RUBIO (R-FL): The fact that 70 percent of Republicans don't believe that the 2020 election was free and fair, that should be a concern of everyone. That's why both sides should support allowing the post- election process provided for in our laws to work, to move forward.

Our election laws call for recounts in close elections. They provide candidates the right to contest votes cast in violation of the law.

Now, for those in the media who are angry that Republicans want just take their word for that Biden won, I think you need them self-awareness. You spent four years claiming the Russians hacked the last election. You supported Democrats when they went to court to overturn the governor's race in Georgia in 2018, and you say nothing went to this day they claim they won that race.

HANNITY: You know what they did in Florida, Ohio, let's see, two-time zones, more people, bigger population than many of the states, high population of older people, mail-in ballots -- all integrity, full confidence of the outcome. Same with Ohio.

Senator Rubio will be here in a moment.

Also, Senator Rubio is absolutely right and he joins the Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, many others across the country backing the president's legal challenges determined to count every single, legal vote.

Now, look at your screen. Instead of investigating claims of election abuse like a real news company, fake news CNN is airing a list shaming Republicans who haven't publicly congratulated the network's dear leader.

Now, predictably, the mob, the media outlets flat out refusing to investigate any election irregularity and this includes several major claims out of Wayne County, Michigan. Look at this, sworn affidavit, one partisan observer saying poll workers were looking at how a person voted by peeking inside and absentee ballot secrecy sleeve before classifying them as problem ballots. Same observer also reporting that poll workers were allowing people to vote who were not in the state's qualified voter file.

Another affidavit, by the way, under the threat of perjury, Detroit city employee claiming election workers at a Detroit satellite voting center repeatedly coached voters, telling them to vote for Biden and other Democrats. And that's not all.

Four other individuals came forward in Wayne County, all signing legal affidavits alleging suspicious irregularities and other major issues.

And let's not forget the so-called software glitch in another Michigan county that caused 6,000 votes to swing in favor of, oh, Joe Biden. Now, the same software was used in 47 Michigan counties out of their 80-some-odd counties and AdjusttheNews.com John Solomon reporting that that software was used in 28 states.

Now, it's not just Michigan. For example, look at Arizona, another affidavit, another election observer claiming that poll workers incorrectly rejected numerous ballots. In Nevada, an affidavit from a poll worker alleges that he regularly saw people walking in with multiple ballots.

Sample worker also claiming that a group of people formed a human wall to block visibility as others were marking ballots. Really?

And, meanwhile, a second affidavit out of Nevada accusing poll workers of having it blatant disregard for the signature verification and mail-in ballots. Look at your screen, we have sworn affidavit out of Wisconsin, out of Georgia, serious allegations from Pennsylvania, where election observers were literally blocked from doing their jobs. We'll keep that rolling, as votes were counted.

And according to the RNC, nearly 500 affidavits have been completed in Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada and, of course, many of the reported irregularities surround mail-in voting. And as Congressman Jim Jordan pointed out, months before the election, as the president pointed out months before the election, widespread mail-in voting is wrought with issues because of inaccurate voter rolls, lack of ID verification, ballot harvesting, concerns of surrounding increased reliance on the U.S. Postal Service.

Look, let me be very clear, you've got to take this seriously. If we don't put an end to this universal, mail out all the ballots without any voter ID standards, Republicans will never win again. That's my prediction, it's that serious.

State legislators -- they've got to do more and, first, all claims of abuse must be investigated. Nearly 72 million people now voted for Donald Trump.

Do they not have the right to know the integrity of our election is at stake?

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had a great answer. The world is watching.

We must get it right.

Here's how he answered that question.

MIKE POMPEO, U.S. SECRETARY OF STATE: There will be a new transition into a second Trump administration. All right? We are ready. The world is watching what is taking place here.

We are going to count all the votes. When the process is complete, there will be electors selected. There is a process, the Constitution lays it out pretty clearly.

The world should have every confidence that the transition necessary to make sure the State Department is functional today, successful today, and successful with a president who is an office on January 20th a minute after noon will also be successful.

HANNITY: Now, this isn't just about this president, Joe Biden. This is about election integrity in this, the greatest country on earth.

Now, it's about following the rule of law. It's about holding bureaucrats and the media accountable.

President Ronald Reagan often said trust but verify. I am a trust but verify kind of guy. After five years of lies and conspiracy theories, the Russia hoax, Hillary's dirty dossier, FISA abuse, lying to a FISA court, spying on a presidential candidate and a president, fake polls, fake news, fake everything, we, the American people, I don't have any trust in these institutions. None.

So, now, mo more than ever, verification, authentication, investigation, critically important.

Joining us now with more on how a potential recount process would work, former RNC chairman, former White House chief of staff, Reince Priebus.

You know, I've been talking to you and I know we're going to have Kayleigh McEnany and Ronna McDaniel on, and they have all their affidavits and we are going through as many as we can, but you said that there is a process here that people really do need to understand what comes first.

REINCE PRIEBUS, FORMER WHITE HOUSE CHIEF OF STAFF: Yeah, well, thanks.

Yeah, I mean, the world of recounts, it really starts backwards. Just take the state of Wisconsin, for example. Most states follow this example, they are little different but generally this is how it works. Right now, all the counties in Wisconsin, 72 counties are doing what is called the canvas and under the statute, canvas is the time with the clerks checked the accounts, checked the machines, check that they said that Trump got this amount, Biden got that amount and everything is reviewed.

The canvas in a state like Wisconsin is not going to get done conceivably until the 17th of November, next week. Then, they have 24 hours to file a petition for the recount with the Wisconsin elections board. Same in a lot of states, exactly the same way.

Then the recount date is set after that date, so now we are to the 18th, the middle of the week in next week, it would actually probably be Monday the 23rd. They would say, now, we're going to start the recount.

At the recount, Sean, is when all of these affidavits, all of these things that people think were done wrong are then presented to a board of canvassers and if they don't like -- if they don't like the result there, the campaign doesn't like the result there, they appealed to the court.

OK, let's take an example. Say you have an affidavit and you have proof that there were 1,000 ballots in a particular precinct that were erroneously filed or administrative failure or fraud or whatever, you bring that to the court. And the court could rule in your favor and they would say you are right. There's 1,000 votes here that are improper.

At that point, before the recount starts and with all the other accusations and all the other cases that are brought, the court will say, before you start counting, you need to remove X amount of ballots from that precinct, and at that point, blind ballots are pulled out of that precinct, and then once all the ballots are adjusted and wants all the things are taken care of, then the recount proceeds with both campaigns in the room and a winner is eventually awarded.

HANNITY: All right, so people need to understand the process. Now, when you're talking about getting signed affidavits, this is under the threat of perjury, they are doing this, right, under oath. Sworn affidavit.

PRIEBUS: Right.

HANNITY: Okay, do you have to get to his many affidavits as there is separation of votes, or for example, I have all the varying laws in all the states. You know, your state of Wisconsin, for example. Election law is very clear -- any member of the public may be present at any polling place, counting is open to the public.

Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Michigan, Nevada, every state allows this but it didn't happen. Now, when that part of the law is violated, how do you find remedy when now, OK, what is the court order? We are going to recount them?

But in the interim, do we know what happened to them? Do we know what the people opening them did? Can you have integrity at the end of that process?

PRIEBUS: Well, first of all, you're right about Wisconsin and most states have the same role, which is totally open access to every part of the election process. Everything from making sure that the poll books are proper, that people say you should have access to make sure when someone says I live on this street and this is my name, you should have the ability and the polling place during the poll watching to observe that part of the process. In fact, almost every part of the process except for obviously how someone votes.

But to your question on, do you have to have the threshold of votes in order to bring action, the answer is no. You can bring -- every single vote matters and you can bring each one of your complaints to the election commission, and then you can appeal each one of the complaints to the actual court of appeal within that jurisdiction.

Where things do get dicey, as far as do I have the ability to bring a case to the Supreme Court that alleges I've got ten votes here in Wisconsin that we know our fraud in the court is looking at it and saying, wait a minute, but you lost by 19,000, well, the court is probably not going to take jurisdiction over that case. It doesn't mean you don't have standing to bring it, just means the U.S. Supreme Court is probably not going to listen to it.

So, it's important at some point that your fraud has to meet a certain threshold before you get to the point of appealing the state -- you know, the Supreme Court of Wisconsin to the U.S. Supreme Court. So, there is some practicality involved as well.

HANNITY: All right. Great analysis, good information, because, you know, if fundamental laws like -- well, partisan observers denied that opportunity, it takes away people's confidence and integrity in any vote counting. Just common sense.

All right. Thank you, Reince Priebus.

Now, Kayleigh McEnany now says in 2016, they've actually gone back and look, 1 percent of mail-in ballots were rejected

Now, if you look at that margin, they could tip the scales in the following

states: Pennsylvania, Arizona, Wisconsin, and Georgia. Kayleigh is also going to join us in a second.

Wisconsin's primary alone, take that for example -- the rejection rate was

2 percent. About 23,000 ballots. That's less than the margin the president would need to make up the difference.

Here with reaction, RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel and, well, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany.

All right. Kayleigh, let's start with you, explain what those percentages mean and explain, you are in the process of getting these affidavits. You have -- for example, you brought a pile of them with you tonight.

KAYLEIGH MCENANY, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: That's right, I did, Sean.

We keep hearing the drumbeat of, where is the evidence? Right here, Sean,

234 pages of sworn affidavits.

These are real people, real allegations, signed with notaries who are alleging the following, among other contentions, they are alleging -- this is one county, Wayne County, Michigan. They are saying that there was a batch of ballots where 60 percent had the same signature. They are saying that 35 ballots had no voter record but they were counted anyway. That 50 ballots were run multiple times through a tabulation machine, that one woman said her son was deceased but nevertheless somehow voted.

These are one of many, many allegations in one county, county no less where poll watchers were in many cases threatened with racial harassment, they were pushed out of the way, and Democrat challengers were handing out documents, how to distract GOP challengers.

These are real and anyone who cares about transparency and integrity of the system should want this pursue to the discovery phase.

HANNITY: You know, I would imagine, Ronna McDaniel, if this were the Democrats in the margins were this thin and you had this many people, you know, a sworn affidavit, well, you do that, are you going to get nearly 240

(ph) people willing to risk the charge of perjury to sign an affidavit and say that, I saw something that I didn't see. That's a stretch for me.

Then you add to that the voting laws about partisan observers can be there for the entire vote count and we know in many states that didn't happen.

I'm trying to wrap my head around how do you remedy this to the point where anybody is going to believe any results that this has any integrity or that people can have confidence in, and then you compare it to states like Florida and Ohio, two swing states, you've got to call those races, you know, 8:30 or 9:00 in Florida, for example.

RONNA MCDANIEL, REPUBLICAN NATIONAL COMMITTEE CHAIR: Yeah. I mean, this is where you saw "Politico" put out a poll that 70 percent of Republicans don't have faith in the results of this election right now, and this is why. It's been rigged from the beginning, rigged from the laws that were being passed in the name of COVID to create a porous election, rigged in the sense that they kept Republicans out of poll watching and observing.

Why do you do that if you have nothing to hide?

And now you have a media that's rigging it again by saying, we're not even going to listen to these stories. We're not going to validate the 11,000 incident reports that we have. The 500 affidavits we have across these states, people testifying under oath how they were disenfranchised from this problem, that's the problem.

And the other thing is, it is stealing. When you validate a vote that shouldn't be in, you're stealing from a voter that voted legally. So, when you see these people in Detroit saying, we saw batches of votes that were invalidated. They had the wrong name, they didn't live there, they weren't a resident, they were deceased, and then you put them back in the pile of valid votes, which is what some of these affidavits maintain, that is stealing. You are stealing from people who were voting legally.

And the media right now by refusing to report on this is stealing our faith in the election process. Tell the story, talk about the people who are being disenfranchised. People across the country deserve to have election integrity, of faith in our election system and believe that there's election integrity, and that's why the RNC is going to pursue this to the very end. We can never let this happen again.

HANNITY: You said 11,000 incident reports. Explain that.

MCDANIEL: Eleven thousand. So 11,000 people have come forward and said --

HANNITY: Right.

MCDANIEL: -- or incidents of, they were at a poll site, and these things.

So we vet them. We get statements from them and then we put in front of the attorneys and then we get affidavits. It is a long process.

And remember, just as Reince said, the canvases aren't even done right now.

So, during the canvas process in Detroit alone, we are coming across absentee ballots that were cast that have no address, that don't correlate with the precinct.

So, these are things we are discovering the more we go. We don't even have all the information. The data teams haven't been able to go and analyze the software. That's why these subpoenas are so important. So, it is a long process and people need to be patient.

And the media keep saying where's the evidence, where's the evidence, because they're not giving us time to show it. But even the evidence we're putting forward, they're deciding, oh, we're not going to report or break away from press conferences, and we don't want to hear from these 500 people who have signed affidavits talking about what they saw with this election.

HANNITY: Isn't it a lot of it, Kayleigh, when you get down to it -- if all of a sudden, we have never done this before, where you're going to have people that didn't even solicit a ballot, they're being mailed ballots, OK, are we checking the rolls?

I understand for example in the state of Georgia that there is a case building they are aware, for example, there had been a lawsuit, Georgia Democratic Party, the Democratic National Senatorial Committee and Congressional Committee, and they came to an agreement and the agreement would allow, they have one database that every day of voter signature is checked by. But then they had in Georgia, if you requested an absentee ballot, that as long as the application signature matched the signature of the person that voted, that would be okay, when the whole purpose would be, what's the one on file, isn't it?

MCENANY: Yeah, that's exactly right. And then you have states like Pennsylvania where they just threw away signature verification altogether.

These are key methods we use to make sure that the people voting are actually the people who are deserving of the enfranchisement of that ballot.

Here in Michigan, again, one county, 234 pages of affidavits. In this case, there are multiple eyewitnesses who said we went to the poll books to go find the voter, we observed them go to the poll books, not find the voter and enter into a new entry with the birth date of January 1st, 1900. Tell me how that works.

Integrity in the system --

HANNITY: That's a very happy -- that's a very happy old person.

MCENANY: That is a very happy old person.

HANNITY: Yeah.

But, Ronna, at the end of the day, when this gets to be a court challenge, they're going to look at the law. For example, one of the reasons I think the case in Pennsylvania is very strong, the pending case before the Supreme Court, is because now they're going to say, well, OK, constitutionally, we know state legislators, they're the ones that set up the rules for their state.

OK, that means that a governor or secretary of state can't unilaterally decide we're going to accept ballots three days beyond what the normal due date is without changing the law. Then it's going to be, OK, I would think you'd have a pretty good case if the law says partisan observers can observe and you can prove, systematically, they weren't allowed to observe at all. That would be a violation of the law as it is written and as the Constitution establishes that state legislatures set up.

Isn't that the best argument you guys have?

MCDANIEL: I agree, and these poll watchers and observers being kicked out of that process, it's -- we need to know what happened in those rooms when they were gone. It's really hard to go look at the ballots because we weren't in there, we didn't know what happened to those ballots when these people were removed and unable to look at this.

So, that is an election integrity issue, it's a violation of the law, and it is going to be up to these courts and these legislatures to figure out how we remedy this.

But I will say, if you have nothing to hide, why are you taking our people out of poll -- of counting facility after county facility?

And in Detroit, it was only the mailed ballots that were coming to this Detroit center. So, these were all the mail-in ballots that was in the adjudication center, and that is where most of these votes were coming in.

And you saw in these affidavits, some of these coming in the middle of the night, not being able to observe.

It's a huge problem, it's systematic and we need to get at the bottom of it.

HANNITY: All right. And, Kayleigh, you talked to the president. You both have talked to the president today.

Where is the president, as it relates to -- because I've got to imagine, this has been a record for any Republican candidate ever running. Up to 72 million people now, voted for this president, that are very angry tonight, that a hearing from people that are saying, I was told I have to stand 100 feet back or 20 feet back, or even -- they could have made allowances, social distancing.

Okay, you put the ballot over here, we'll all bring this ballot, OK, at the distance, put it over there. You can verify it, both sides, partisan observers, law adhered to.

But that didn't happen, did it?

MCENANY: No, it didn't happen and the president wants justice for the 70 million plus a forgotten men and women who showed up to vote for him, who deserve to have their allegations heard by a court of law.

To Ronna's point, you had 687,000 ballots without poll watchers who were able to observe. They were a football field away from observing.

To your point, Sean, our Constitution is crystal clear that legislatures determine the time, manner, and place of the election. When you have a hack secretary of state in Secretary of State Boockvar in Pennsylvania who has tweeted horrible things about this president, misrepresenting what you would do for ballots to the Supreme Court, only to then be rebuked by Justice Alito, the Constitution matters, these men and women matter, their voices will be heard.

HANNITY: And for four years, we got nothing but the Democrats questioning an election with a phony, lying conspiracy theory, coupled with their propagandists in the media mob. They lied to all of us.

But we're not allowed to make sure that the integrity of the vote. That's an interesting argument on their side.

Thank you.

All right. Coming up, the fight for the election integrity continues.

Senator Marco Rubio, Jim Jordan, much more as "Hannity" continues.

HANNITY: Now, tonight, Republicans are united, also calling and strengthening our calls to preserve the integrity of the election process and ensure every legal vote is counted because that's our basis of our great republic. We, you the American people, deserve a full, fair audit of the election, especially as close as it is.

Don't we all need confidence in our system? To respect the more than 70 -- almost 72 million people who voted for the president. That means we need to have real accountability, real investigations, and real evidence of voting irregularities, ballot abnormalities and quite frankly, if we don't address mail-in voting without ID requirements, Republicans likely will never win again. And it's time for Republican state legislatures to step up. That's the constitutional role.

Here to explain, Florida Senator Marco Rubio.

You know, I watched your state and we saw -- your state had a mess in 2000 and kind of had a mess in 2016. You got a new governor. New governor fixed the system and we watched Florida flawlessly with a lot of mail-in ballots, double, triple the population of some states we're talking about, two-time zones. Basically, we could've called the race with complete confidence at

9:00 p.m. on election night.

Here we are, a week later, still counting ballots on a lot of these states.

Your thoughts?

RUBIO: Yeah, well, Florida has gotten good at two things. One is dealing with hurricanes. We got so many of them. And the other is that at counting votes.

And the problems we've had in recent years have been due to incompetent officials, like down in Broward and Palm Beach County that the governor replaced, and you saw how that work. And those were counties that went for Joe Biden, by the way.

But the fundamental point you made is the right one, and that is this, at the core of our republic, legitimacy comes from people's confidence in the elections, and right now, you've got half this country that has doubts about the veracity of this election and that's why the process that exists in the law, there's a process in the law that exists after the election, before the results are certified.

That process has to be allowed to move forward. Otherwise, we're going to have a result here that half the country will harbor significant doubts about, and that's bad for the country. That's why both sides should be welcoming having this process be open, transparent, and according to the rights afforded to both candidates by the law.

HANNITY: You know, you look at the margin, and the president nearly got, what, 10 million more votes than he had gotten in 2016. You look at the dramatic increase in Hispanic-Americans voting for the president, African- Americans voting for the president. We see the House of Representatives. I think -- I think we're around 15 new female House members.

And it seems like the Republican Party, that it's -- in ways that people never predicted, are changing. And I give Donald Trump the credit. And that is, you know, people said -- if he wanted to build the wall that that would hurt with Hispanic-Americans. It hasn't.

The president was able to increase that vote dramatically, and I think a lot of it has to do with the fact that, by controlling borders, having, you know, a legal system, that that allows Americans less competition for jobs and means that wages rise, which set record low unemployment for every -- every demographic group in the country.

Is this like the coastal elite Democratic Party versus a new Republican Party of working men and women?

RUBIO: Well, I think the future of the Republican Party is a multiethnic, multiracial working-class party.

And what I mean by working-class party are normal, hardworking everyday people who don't want to live in a city where there is no police department, where people rampaged through the streets every time they are upset about something, where their kids are afraid that they're going to fail a college course because -- unless they agree with their crazy professor, where they are afraid to speak out on what they believe on some issue because they might get fired from their job, or they're going to be called a racist because they wear a MAGA hat or have a sticker on their car, that people recoiled on all this.

And more -- and I think one of the things that we also forget is, these are people that work hard and they don't want their small business to shut down. They take the pandemic seriously but they have to make a living, and they're tired of seeing their job sent to another country and everyone telling them in both parties -- well, that's just the way it works.

Well, it's not working for them and they don't like crazy people. And a lot of the elements that control the Democratic Party today are crazy. I'm not saying every Democrat is crazy, but I am telling you that people who are crazy and have crazy ideas have an extraordinary amount of power in that party --

HANNITY: You mean like Joe Biden? Well, Chuck --

(CROSSTALK)

RUBIO: Well, I can tell you this.

HANNITY: Yeah.

HANNITY: Well, I hear -- that's a good point. I don't know if Joe Biden -- I wouldn't say Joe Biden is crazy, but I will tell you that in his administration if there is one, it is going to have people in that cabinet that are out of their minds. The defund the police people, the Green New Deal people, the people that want to, you know, do all kinds of things that undermine the vitality of this country's economy, the people who don't believe there should be any immigration law.

You talked about immigration, that is important in Hispanic communities but it is offensive to presume that just because you're an immigrant and you live in an immigrant community that you think we shouldn't have immigration laws. And I think that's the arrogance that comes from the far left that people rejected and voted for Donald Trump because of it.

HANNITY: All right. Senator Rubio, thank you. Appreciate you being with us.

When we come back, Republicans have been warning about the dangers of mass mail-in voting for many, many months. We've got the tape and Congressman Jim Jordan, Matt Gaetz, Doug Collins are all here to explain as we continue.

HANNITY: Congressman Jim Jordan of the House Republicans warning about the dangers of mass mail-in ballots being sent to here, there, everywhere, warning about how it would inject more division, chaos, and opportunity for fraud in our elections.

Jim Jordan back in August. Take a look.

REP. JIM JORDAN (R-OH): We know what this is about. We all know what this is about. This is about these guys wanting chaos and confusion because they

-- I think they know that is, I think they know on election night, President Trump is going to win. They know on Election Day, the votes counted on Election Day, President Trump is going to win and they want to keep counting.

Six weeks, four weeks, Iowa caucus, whenever -- I don't know when they decided that one. I still don't know if they declared a winner. I don't know if it was Bernie or Biden or whoever was running then. That's what they want.

HANNITY: Wow.

September 23rd, House Republicans, they issued a warning about this very issue in a report. Quote: How Democrats are attempting to sow uncertainty, inaccuracy, and delay in the 2020 election.

Look at their findings. Quote: Democrats are seeking to change state election laws and procedures at the last minute to advantage themselves in the 2020 election cycle. These late changes will only increase the likelihood for potential election-related crime and errors and put at risk the integrity of our nation's electoral process.

Here with reaction to explain more, Congressman Doug Collins and Matt Gaetz. And we expect Congressman Jordan to join us in a little bit.

Congressman Collins, I see in your state of Georgia -- and by the way, we have really two important Senate seats up on January 5th that will tip the balance of power, potentially, in the Senate, which could be Chuck Schumer's dream -- but in your state, my understanding is that the Georgia Democratic Party, the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee and House Committee, all put in place a legal challenge that resulted in two standards in terms of signature verification.

Is that true?

REP. DOUG COLLINS (R-GA): Yeah, this was a consent decree that was issued long before even, you know, the other side (ph) are doing this, they really tore down the veil on these guaranteeing of signature verifications on absentee ballots. They've been at this for a while. They've been wanting to chip away at what's happening. And fortunately, we last March agreed to it, secretary of state agreed to a consent decree, which started to lay this in line.

And then earlier this year, actually, the secretary of state agreed to send an application for a ballot to every registered voter, whether they wanted one or not. We've seen this go on, this is becoming a problem. And even some Republicans have given into it.

That's why I'm down here leading the president's fight for a manual hand recount here in Georgia so that we can actually challenge these ballots, look at them, and make sure that everything is fair down here. Everything has to be legal and for people to have confidence.

HANNITY: Why would -- why would they agree in Georgia, you know? And I know there is some conflict down there. Why would they actually agree to the idea that you have one verification standard on Election Day with one computer system, and then another one for those people that request the mail-in ballot and then sign the mail-in ballot when you don't really know who it is because nobody has been verified?

COLLINS: Yeah, that's the frustration for us. We've been -- yeah, I've been wondering the same thing, and yet it just seems to be that the Democrats yell louder and threaten lawsuits, and unfortunately, there were some discussions in the secretary of state's office that they decided that it was better to create a consent decree with it.

So, again, we got to fight. This president deserves that. That's what we're doing down here.

That's why we're fighting to make sure that every legal vote is counted, and we'll see what happens then.

But we're not going to just over and lay over simply because of Democrats who now to flood Georgia with the --

HANNITY: I think your governor, who could change the law by calling a special session, has basically given up down there. Kemp doesn't seem too interested in it, as usual.

Jim Jordan, you were right in that report, September 23rd. How did you know this would all happen exactly as you predicted?

JORDAN: You could just see what Democrats were planning on doing, Sean, and right now, you got -- I mean, think about this, Sean. If you said before the election, we're going to keep the Senate, we're going to -- Republicans are going to gain 10, 12 seats in the House. President Trump is going to get 9 million more votes than he got four years ago, but he's not going to win. That's why 72 million Americans instinctively know something's not right here.

And if you just look at the state of Pennsylvania, where unequal treatment of the voters in that state, some counties allowed voters to cure their ballots, some didn't. Some counties allowed pre-canvassing of ballots, some didn't. Some counties allowed satellite voting offices, some counties didn't. And you can imagine which counties allowed things to happen.

So, this is -- just like Doug said, we've got -- we've got to get to the bottom of this. All the complaints that Ronna and Kayleigh mentioned, all the affidavits signed, what -- what are the Democrats trying to hide?

Let's get to the bottom of this, let's count every single vote. Let's figure out exactly what happened for the integrity of the American election system.

HANNITY: I watch your state of Ohio.

Matt, I watch your state of Florida, that you guys have had your problems, as I said to Senator Rubio. It was like, there's no -- there's no questioning the integrity.

People of Florida have confidence in the outcome. People of Ohio have confidence in the outcome.

Why is it this happens only in a few states?

REP. MATT GAETZ (R-FL): Well, in Washington, it is even worse than your reporting. My sources are telling me that part of the Biden transition plan would be making it permanent, these coronavirus changes to the voting process so that in every future election, there is this indiscriminate mass mailing of ballots that then is more difficult to verify after the fact.

Now, in the state of Florida, the key change we made is that the mail ballots get counted in advance so that there's not an opportunity to have an unknown universe of ballots to allow a Democrat to catch up with some

4:00 a.m. dump of ballots into the back of the room in the middle of the night.

Every Republican state legislator has an obligation now to pursue election integrity legislation in their state to ensure that we do not have these mass mailing of ballots. We deserve to know that the person who voted that ballot intended to vote that ballot, and once you get the ballot separated from the signature envelopes, it becomes very difficult to chase the fraud after the fact. You have to catch the fraud in the act.

That's why Florida's laws create greater confidence in the outcome of the election.

And, look, Brian Kemp was a chief elections official for the state of Georgia. Why didn't he do the things that Ron DeSantis did during his transition to clean up the process, to ensure integrity, to remove the bad actors --

HANNITY: Why doesn't he do it now?

(CROSSTALK)

GAETZ: -- voters' confidence.

HANNITY: He said tonight he won't call (ph).

GAETZ: He should.

HANNITY: He should.

GAETZ: I think that -- I think that for Brian Kemp, it was more important that Kelly Loeffler beat Doug Collins than that Donald Trump beat Joe Biden. He could have set that Collins-Loeffler primary earlier. We would've had a more united Republican Party if that were the case.

HANNITY: Let me ask you this.

GAETZ: But in a close election, that stuff really matters. It really matters, Sean, and he did not put us in the best position to win.

HANNITY: Knowing all we know, real quick answers from all three, Jim Jordan, is there a chance this gets -- this gets -- we right the ship here?

JORDAN: We should investigate and the Democrats should join us. As Marco said, Senator Rubio said, let's figure it all out. When you have this many concerns, we need -- the American people deserve to know exactly what happened and they deserve to know if it was fair.

HANNITY: Will Georgia get the Senate race right?

COLLINS: We're going to get the Senate race right and we're going to get the president's race right. We're still in this fight right now.

HANNITY: Matt Gaetz?

GAETZ: I have every confidence that we will expose fraud. Whether it is sufficient scale to overturn the outcome of the election, I think that remains to be seen and it's why we have a legal process to make that determination.

HANNITY: All right, thank you all.

When we come back, Biden may be calling for a phony unity. They haven't had unity in four years. We have some people on the left like Robert de Niro continuing to just demonize Trump and his supporters. We'll t ell you what he said.

Sarah Sanders, Katie Pavlich as we continue.

Thanks for being with us.

HANNITY: While Biden's out there making phony pleas for unity, and other Democrats and the media mob, and the lecturers, they did not accept the results for four years of the last election. Well, they are still out there and the Hollywood left continue to spew never ending, nonstop, psychotic hatred towards the president, and of course we, his supporters.

Just listen to the remarks of far left actor Robert de Niro. Take a look.

ROBERT DE NIRO, ACTOR: That same playbook as Mussolini, as Hitler, as dictators, wannabe dictators. They had -- it's the, you know, what they are going to do for the people. Make Germany great again, make Italy great again, make America great again. It's all appealing to the worst prejudices, the worst weaknesses of the public.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Michelle Obama's comment yesterday, the sort of hatred from De Niro and others, nothing new here.

Quick refresher of the last four years of him.

DE NIRO: How dare he say the things he does? Of course I want to punch him in the face.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Right, yes.

(CHEERS)

MADONNA, SINGER: Yes, I have thought an awful lot about blowing up the White House.

DE NIRO: This (EXPLETIVE DELETED) idiot is the president. The guy is a (EXPLETIVE DELETED) fool, come on.

Our government today with the prompting of our baby in chief has -- the (EXPLETIVE DELETED) in chief, I call him.

JOHNNY DEPP, ACTOR: When was the last time an actor assassinated a president?

DE NIRO: With Trump, when he's in jail and that I certainly am looking forward to, when he is in jail, if they give him a platform there, he'll never keep his mouth shut.

HANNITY: Here with reaction, former White House press secretary, FOX News contributor Sarah Sanders, FOX News contributor Katie Pavlich.

You know, Katie, a little bit older, when I started my radio career, Ronald Reagan was president. I'm aging myself here, OK. So, I've had election cycles where --

KATIE PAVLICH, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Age is a number, Sean.

HANNITY: What's that?

PAVLICH: Age is just a number. You are forever young.

HANNITY: Yeah, thank God for makeup and TV.

But the real serious part of this is I've never seen anything like this. I think Jim Jordan, what he said in September, laid out exactly what this was all about and what they want it to be about in the future. I don't see, by the way, the 71 or 2 million Americans taking to the streets or saying they want to hit Joe Biden or blow up the White House.

PAVLICH: Yeah, you know, Donald Trump has a saying that it's not that they hate me, they just hate me because I'm in the way and they want to get to you. The fact is the Democrats only like Republicans when they turn on each other and criticize each other.

Republicans -- Democrats throughout President Trump's tenure have gone after a Supreme Court justice now, Brett Kavanaugh, accused him of gang rape. He's a father had a husband. They went after Amy Coney Barrett for adopting children from Haiti because they are a different skin color. They tried to destroy the life of Nick Sandmann as a teenager for daring to wear a "Make America Great Again" hat on the National Mall, on the nation's capital of Washington, D.C.

And I think it's really interesting, Sean, when you look across the country and New York City and Washington, D.C., how they are taking down all of the plywood now from the businesses and hotels because there wasn't rioting as a result of what we saw last week, and the idea that we are just going to move on and not discuss in detail why those businesses had to board up because they thought that one side of the political aisle would have a violent reaction to the results, while Joe Biden gets up and calls for unity, at the same time, while people in his party are making lists of former Trump officials and saying that they can bully companies into not hiring them.

Not to mention while Sarah Sanders was press secretary, they were hounding her out of restaurants. Doesn't sound civil to me.

HANNITY: Yeah, Sarah, that's a good point. Your take?

SARAH SANDERS, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: The idea that the left is calling for unity is beyond laughable. I missed I guess over the last four years the calls for unity, like Katie said, when they were kicking my family and I out of a restaurant, when they were spitting on the windshield of my car while I was dropping my 3-year-old off at school, when they were attacking my appearance, my fitness to be a mother, encouraging people to kidnap my children.

Let's not forget I was the first White House press secretary in the history of this country to require Secret Service protection because violent credible threats had been made against my family.

That is not unity, and the idea that they now want to call for that, they have done nothing to demonstrate that they want unity in this country but, in fact, done the very opposite. They've stoked divisions and they've tried to destroy our country, not bring it together and now more than ever, we have to stand up and unify together and fight back against the radical left and not allow them to destroy the people that support this president or our country.

HANNITY: Republicans better get their voting laws straight in the legislatures they control because if they don't, I kind of agree with some earlier commentary, we'll never win another election and that is part of it. We are going to give millions of people mail-in ballots whether they request them or not and no verification, not able to authenticate these things.

All right. Thank you, Sarah. Thank you, Katie Pavlich.

We'll have more "Hannity" right after this.

HANNITY: All right. Welcome back to "Hannity."

Unfortunately, that is all the time we have left this evening. We hope you'll always set your DVR so you never miss an episode.

I want you think about this closing remark tonight, is that if you have dueling standards for signatures, OK, well, we are going to change the standards because the Democrats are suing us in Georgia, everyone else who votes same-day has one signature verification system. Not in Georgia if you voted by mail because of Democratic pressure.

Or the fact that every state has a law that says even partisan observers can observe and they are not allowed to observe, or the case in Pennsylvania that now is pending before the U.S. Supreme Court, we're going to extend the excepting of ballots and count them even if it's beyond the deadline.

That's unconstitutional. We have to get it right for our kids.

Let not your heart be troubled. Laura Ingraham, how are you?

