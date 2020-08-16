Robert Trump, President Trump's brother, dies

This is a rush transcript from “The Greg Gutfeld Show," August 15, 2020. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

GREG GUTFELD, FOX NEWS HOST: So after months of careful deliberation is his La-Z-Boy recliner, Joe Biden made his choice.

[VIDEO CLIP PLAYS]

GUTFELD: Yes, he would have Jell-O for dessert instead of tapioca pudding. It was a tough call. He likes the lumpiness of the tapioca. Plus, he still needed somebody to mash his peas.

Meanwhile, in another room, the caregivers made this lady his VP. We went to Liz Warren for comment.

[VIDEO CLIP PLAYS]

GUTFELD: Don't worry, Liz. If Joe wins, he'll make you the chief of something. Chief. She definitely has the genes for that.

Yeah, Harris got the nod, but not from Joe. Well, he nodded, but he wasn't even in the room. Oh, he was in a room, but not the room. He was tucked away in a sub floor safe house strapped in a rubber Snuggie mainlining Ensure.

Here's how NPR covered it. Take a look at this picture. Who's bigger? Now look at how "The Atlantic" covered it. Look at this picture. Who's bigger? What does this tell you when Biden is relegated to a movie poster version of Robin and she is Batman? We know who the top of the ticket really is.

I'm looking forward to how "The Washington Post" covers it.

So does Kamala help the ticket? Of course she does. She's under the age of 90. She doesn't need her food cut up by a day nurse. She knows where she is.

But like Joe she can talk and say almost nothing and that is a step up. And I think this lady on MSNBC really nails it in a segment we like to call --

ANNOUNCER: Stuff my eight-year-old definitely said I swear on a stack of Bibles.

GUTFELD: Now check this out.

QUESTION: I like to look at it through the lens of when my daughter who is eight years old when she heard that the Vice President had picked Kamala Harris. She -- her eyes got big, Chris, and said, my goodness, she's South Asian and Jamaican. That means anything is possible for a woman and this is my daughter who is eight years old.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GUTFELD: Yes, eight years old. That definitely happened right before the child recited the value of pi to the 100th place.

Now politics is amazing in its ability to turn people into great pals after being bitter enemies. Remember, this was a year ago.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEN. KAMALA HARRIS (D-CA), PRESUMPTIVE DEMOCRATIC VICE PRESIDENTIAL NOMINEE: It was hurtful to hear you talk about the reputations of two United States senators who built their reputations and career on the segregation of race in this country.

You also worked with them to oppose busing. And, you know, there was a little girl in California, who was part of the second class to integrate her public schools, and she was bused to school every day, and that little girl was me.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GUTFELD: She also said she believed the women who accused Joe of sexual harassment and other stuff, but my, how that's changed.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

HARRIS: My husband Doug and I are so grateful, grateful to become a part of your extended family.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GUTFELD: I'm sure Dr. Jill is thrilled to have a new relative who thinks her husband's a perv. You know, maybe a reporter with a brain should ask Kamala if she thinks Brett Kavanaugh is still a predator too, or is she now part of his extended family? I want to know.

But you get it. Politicians crave power and will say anything and ruin anyone to get it. Say what you want about Trump, but there's something about him that makes these fakes hate him. It's because he winks at you when he plays their game. He lets you in on it, and that's key.

He doesn't pretend he is something he's not like a moderate for Maoists, which is what the media is already portraying Kamala as.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

NIA-MALIKA HENDERSON, CNN SENIOR POLITICAL REPORTER: I thought about the real caricature that Donald Trump is going to try to offer as her, right, essentially say that she is a black radical who wants to destroy the kind of white American way of life and, you know, overrun the suburbs with criminals.

That's going to be really hard when you see her there with the sort of winsome appearance. There she is in, you know, sort of a sensible blue suit and pearls and sensible heels.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GUTFELD: Holy crap. So all one needs is pearls and sensible heels. Thank God I shop only at Anne Klein.

If only there was evidence that she isn't so centric.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

HARRIS: I will immediately by executive action, reinstate DACA status and DACA protection to those young people.

MEGHAN MCCAIN, ABC HOST: I believe if someone crosses over the border illegally, it is illegal and you would decriminalize it.

HARRIS: I would not make it a crime punishable by jail. It should be a civil enforcement issue, but not a criminal enforcement issue.

That is why I support a Green New Deal.

I believe the solution and I'm -- and I actually feel very strongly about this is, is that we need to have Medicare-for-All.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GUTFELD: Now if that's centrist then Mike Pence is a furry. Speaking of, I hope Mike isn't going to let Joe Biden and Kamala Harris cut America's meat.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

MIKE PENCE, VICE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: We're not going to let Joe Biden and Kamala Harris cut America's meat.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GUTFELD: That is reassuring. Thank you, Mike. But it makes you wonder, why is the media now finding moderation appealing?

After decades of lying about the superiority of left wing ideas, you helped destroy a country with liberal lunacy and now you say, hey, you will like this lady. She's a moderate. Now, I guess, dopes.

But as the party media lurches into a dark, dank bottomless hole of leftism, maybe Kamala actually is a moderate. When your party now condones every sort of criminality in places run by Democrats, Charles Manson would come off like Barry Goldwater. At least Charlie was pro family, but he also wanted a race war. Does Joe as well?

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOE BIDEN (D), PRESUMPTIVE DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL NOMINEE: Poor kids are just as bright and just as talented as white kids.

They're going to put you all back in chains.

CHARLAMAGNE THA GOD: We've got more questions.

BIDEN: You've got more questions, but I'm telling you, if you have a problem figuring out whether you're for me or Trump, then you ain't black.

That terrible day in Charlottesville, to see those Neo-Nazis -- close your eyes -- and those Klansmen, white supremacists coming out of fields, carrying lighted torches. At that moment I knew I couldn't stand by and let Donald Trump, a man who went on to say when asked about what he thought he said there were very fine people --

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GUTFELD: What harmful bull [bleep]. But here's my question, If Joe believes that systemic racism exists, why is he taking up systemic space? Shouldn't he admit his declining white male presence on the top of the ticket proves that systemic racism still exists in the Democratic Party? And then step aside for this woman of color?

His systemic presence is a systemic obstacle. But what a contrast, here's Trump.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DONALD TRUMP (R), PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: After 49 years, Israel and the United Arab Emirates will fully normalize their diplomatic relations. They will exchange embassies and ambassadors and begin cooperation across the board. This is a truly historic moment.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GUTFELD: A landmark deal -- peace deal -- that brings Jews and Arabs together to change the Middle East for the better, or as CNN might describe it, racist. So what was Joe up to?

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BIDEN: Every single American should be wearing a mask when they're outside for the next three months at a minimum.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GUTFELD: So while Trump ushers in a huge peace agreement, Joe regurgitates Trump's own stance as a phony mandate. Trump makes peace, Biden makes poopy.

Meanwhile, the media is already circling the race and gender wagons. This is just their shtick to silence criticism by branding all forms of it racist. They trot it out whenever they can, especially when their candidate can't stop spewing nonsense.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BIDEN: Now, we're going to get to work, fixing the mess of President Trump and Vice President Pence have created both at home and abroad through four years of mismanagement and coddling of terrorists and thugs around the world.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

GUTFELD: What? Trump coddled terrorists? This, from a guy who didn't want to kill Osama now talking about a guy who got ISIS Soleimani and al Baghdadi? No wonder the media is floating the idea that Harris is ready to take over when Joe steps aside.

Maybe they are setting the table for something, and it's not just strained peas.

ANNOUNCER: Period.

GUTFELD: Let's welcome tonight's guests. He can draw the comics and cite economics, creator of the "Dilbert" comic strip, Scott Adams.

She's the southern belle who can raise holy hell. Fox Business Network anchor, Dagen McDowell.

She's got real flair and shiny hair. Host of "Sincerely Kat" on Fox Nation, Kat Timpf.

And sharks have a Tyrus Week, my massive sidekick and host of "Nuff Said" on Fox Nation, Tyrus.

All right, Scott, you made a prediction long ago on the fate of Miss Harris being the nominee and then possibly the likely nominee after being VP. How was this rollout? Where do you see it going?

SCOTT ADAMS, CREATOR OF "DILBERT": Well, I've got to tell you, it doesn't seem that anybody cares who the candidate is or who the Vice President is. There is a Pew Research poll that said 56 percent of people supporting Biden really just care that it's not Trump who wins.

And then on top of that, there were another 13 percent who said they like Biden because of his personality and temperament, which I think is just another way of saying you don't like Trump.

So if you add those together, you've got 69 percent of people who support Biden who don't care about anything, they just want to beat Trump.

Exactly nine percent of them said they cared about policies, which tells you they're just signaling that they're the complete, you know, non-science party because they've given up on the psychology of motivation, incentive, anything about human beings, and they're just going with, well, instead of a Constitution and maybe a Bible to guide us on our moral and philosophical things, let's use hate revenge, and anger, and those will be our platforms.

It doesn't really matter who is running. It doesn't matter what the policies are, so we'll see if that works out.

GUTFELD: Yes, that's a great point. Dagen, what did you make of the rollout?

DAGEN MCDOWELL, FOX BUSINESS NETWORK ANCHOR: I thought it was pretty good. You know, they really put an exclamation point with that mask mandate. That was clearly an idea cooked up by Gramps, who is afraid of stepping off the porch for several months because you can hear that conversation happening.

What about full body condoms? Can we hand those out to Americans? What about dancing? We need to outlaw dancing in this country because people are whipping the sweat off of them and it's going to make me, I mean, elderly people sick.

But one thing about Kamala Harris, she -- coming from -- as a woman who is about the same age being that cheery and giggly and palsy-wowsy is exhausting, particularly with a guy who, you know, was a pervy-bigot or a biggity-pervert just a short while ago and clearly, you know, passed his sell by date.

She's not going to have the energy. This is the tell. This is the giveaway. She's not going to have the energy past like a couple of years to keep this up.

I think any woman in her shoes is thinking, he's not going to be around for four years, maybe two if he wins, not four. I'm in it to win it.

GUTFELD: I just think that biggity-pervert is a great name for a cartoon character. I'm going to draw it when I get home.

All right Kat, I know that you are not particularly pleased with his decision to pick Kamala Harris. Am I right?

KATHERINE TIMPF, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CONTRIBUTOR: You're correct, and everyone keeps pointing to the fact that she was so mean to him in the debates and selling the I-was-that-girl t-shirts and all those things and they're like, this is weird now that they're a team.

To me, it is not weird because you got the guy that wrote the 1994 Crime Bill and you have a draconian prosecutor. I think they're really a match made in heaven.

I mean, Biden spent a significant amount of his career making sure that people were locked in prison for a long time for nonviolent drug crimes, and Kamala used her power as a prosecutor to ensure that people would stay in prison, even when any reasonable person would have had concerns about those convictions.

So it makes perfect sense to me. Do I like it? No.

GUTFELD: Tyrus, one thing I noticed and I know this is such an obvious observation, like how a politician could demonize somebody and then embrace them later because it's all fake, and it's actually -- now, don't be offended -- it is almost like it's pro wrestling in pantsuits. It's like they're still -- I tis like they're operating. It's a performance. I knew I shouldn't have said it. I knew I should not have said it.

GEORGE "TYRUS" MURDOCH, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CONTRIBUTOR: You're okay. You're okay. He does this all the time. You're okay.

GUTFELD: All right. I apologize. I already apologized.

MURDOCH: Apology accepted, but it was before that and honestly, man, I am -- I've been angry and I talk to Kat about this, about this whole process.

We always talk about overt racism that two percent of the Republican Party that you know wear Confederate flag shirts and don't like people of color. We always seem to give a pass to that covert racism, that polite racism that -- look what we do for you people. You can't do anything without us. We help you do everything.

And this whole process has been laced. It has been disrespectful to women. It has been disrespectful to people of color.

If you would have told me that the only reason why you brought me on THE GREG GUTFELD SHOW is because you need a black guy, I will quit.

GUTFELD: Yes.

MURDOCH: And if it would have got out in the paper, you would have been fired for being a bigot.

GUTFELD: That's true.

MURDOCH: But when Biden came out and I'm not calling him a racist, but I'm saying he let them practice racism with him, he said we're going to have a woman. Why? Why do you have to say that? Then we're going to have a woman of color. Why? Everyone new Kamala through this whole process was the front runner and the best one for the job given the direction of the Democratic Party.

But you had to let everybody know that, look, what we're doing. We're getting a woman and a woman of color in the VP job, not that she couldn't do it on her own off her own merits.

And then the media embraces it because they're all celebrating. Look what we've done. Look, we've helped you people.

So now the next time he get called on something racist, you'll hear, but I helped get you in the VP, so I'm part of the team.

Like we never talk about it and mainstream media seems to think it's a compliment, and it's not.

GUTFELD: Yes, I'm glad that you know that I didn't hire you because you were black. It's because I know you can beat up all my stalkers.

MURDOCH: You're okay. You're okay.

GUTFELD: All right, let's move on. My live show, Sunday in Cape Cod in support of "The Plus" is now sold out. Sorry about that.

But I have another virtual live event to announce, the Nixon Library hosting a broadcast interview between myself and Hugh Hewitt to discuss the book on Wednesday.

All tickets include an autographed copy of "The Plus" and exclusive access to the broadcast. Ticket info is available at https://urldefense.proofpoint.com/v2/url?u=http-3A__nixonfoundation.org&d=DwICAg&c=cnx1hdOQtepEQkpermZGwQ&r=tgDLkJy54PfJyWJwul3dKe54qGxqO7b7d5vjo7RcZds&m=Q0xf1HQQGfbTWa63S9cOPgT7njeo7LDWppYVDyhfye4&s=_5MOcUdZefbZd8xh_L_4WdKOQQwEqwjDl7IlI-V838I&e= or https://urldefense.proofpoint.com/v2/url?u=http-3A__ggutfeld.com&d=DwICAg&c=cnx1hdOQtepEQkpermZGwQ&r=tgDLkJy54PfJyWJwul3dKe54qGxqO7b7d5vjo7RcZds&m=Q0xf1HQQGfbTWa63S9cOPgT7njeo7LDWppYVDyhfye4&s=ienzyS61KaJflrBSAnsMLyEpDGMue2qloGGJolITYMg&e= .

Still ahead, chaos, coast to coast.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

GUTFELD: All this unrest has put us to the test. In New York City, daylight shootings in the city doubled or as liberals like to call it, reparations. No wonder people are splitting faster than Brian Stelter's pants.

The chaos is spreading like a virus. Thank God we don't know what that's like.

Meanwhile, in Chicago, businesses were looted last week and what the mayor now says was an organized attack. True. Crime is the only organized thing about Chicago. Even the Ronald McDonald House near a children's hospital had its windows and front door smashed. But I'm sure those brats had it coming right, CNN?

The cops put up a website with clips of the destruction including this video of looters who livestreamed themselves trying to crack open an ATM. Guess they knew they wouldn't get caught? Or if they did, they knew they wouldn't be punished.

Where would they get that idea? Well, in Portland the DA won't prosecute protesters for harassment or disorderly conduct. And in New York, the city is releasing sex offenders, putting them up in boutique hotels where they expose themselves to citizens and overdose in stores. Essentially no different than Hollywood producers.

In Seattle, the police chief gave up and resigned.

So in summary, shootings and violent death are exploding. People are leaving cities in droves. Criminals are not being prosecuted and felons are released to reoffend. But all in all, things are really great, right, Jim?

[VIDEO CLIP PLAYS]

GUTFELD: No. Thanks, Jim. Dagen, you know what I find interesting about Dems, when you talk to them about this on TV, they'll say it's not that bad.

This is like the only time Democrats don't exaggerate things, like climate change ended the world. Race, America is hopelessly oppressive. The police, they're monsters.

But then you show them this stuff and they're going, oh, it's sporadic.

MCDOWELL: Because the Dems own it. It's these very deep blue leftwing liberal cities.

I go to work every Monday through Friday at three o'clock in the morning and the other day, I have to look outside the door before I go in the street, and here comes a six foot four guy, buck naked walking down the street at 3:00 a.m.

TIMPF: Nice.

MCDOWELL: Well, at least, he is not armed, but then as I'm getting ready to go out.

GUTFELD: So where was this?

MCDOWELL: And then here comes another guy carrying a two by four. And in New York City, the Second Amendment doesn't exist because it's basically the Soviet Union.

And so I don't have any way to protect myself. So I literally am trying to conjure up ways of how I'm going to defend myself. Do I carry a baseball bat? No, because baseball sucks and I don't want to be associated with it. A golf club? That ages me. I mean, I am falling back on like doing some Dirk Diggler as Brock Landers' karate moves, but that's not going to work.

I just have to make sure that I'm bleeding whatever happens, so the cops actually show up.

GUTFELD: Yes, you know, you had a naked guy and a guy with a two by four. They might have just been nude carpenters. I think you're jumping the gun here, you know?

It just makes sense to me. Nude carpentry. It's kind of dangerous, Tyrus.

Tyrus, are we -- maybe I am guilty of exaggerating this, but I feel like every day there's something new.

MURDOCH: No, it's just that, you know, you made some good points about global warming and other things, but they don't have to be accountable for that. It's about what -- 12 years from now, the world's going to turn into pudding because we fed cows. We can't really prove that. It sounds like a good talking point.

Your city is burning down. Yes, it's not that bad. Pay no attention to the fire behind me.

You know, and here's the craziness, and I feel like all I'm talking about is racism this week. But the first black woman police chief who worked hard to get this -- to make history -- what you all wanted, what we needed is change and she had to quit because you forced her out.

And because you said, I accept your resignation with heartfelt -- what is that? It's no different. You did the same thing that the extreme two percent of the people who say, I don't like black people or whatever, those racist people do, but they can't do because they're not connected enough to do it. They can just sit in their front yard and talk trash.

You actually did it. Your systemic racism actually moves people of color out of their jobs.

GUTFELD: You know, Scott, is the worst yet to come? Because I don't see a way to tamp this down. If there's another video or if that -- what happens if one of these police officers gets a not guilty? And then it's just going to start all over again, because they overcharged -- they might have overcharged him?

ADAMS: Yes, I would expect the George Floyd thing to come back with something less than, you know, the full murder situation so there's some trouble ahead.

But to me, the unintended consequences are always the interesting part. Because you know, usually you have to use your imagination to see what would it be like if Democrats largely got what they wanted? Well, what would that look like and then you turn on the TV and you go, ah, that's what it looks like.

You know, and the crime stats are telling you something real, even if somebody said, well, it's just a little fire in a dumpster here, no big deal. But the crime stats are very real.

Plus, you know, totally ruining not only any hope for reparations. I mean, as soon as one of the cofounders of Black Lives Matter said looting is reparations, a lot of America just looked at each other in the couch and said, good for me. We're done.

GUTFELD: Yes, we're done.

ADAMS: We're done with that.

GUTFELD: Yes.

ADAMS: So I think they came out -- the Democrats in general and black people in particular -- I think they're coming out behind on this. That's not what anybody wanted.

GUTFELD: Yes, that's right. You know, Kat, how is life in Manhattan for you? Has it -- is it still an interesting walk to work?

TIMPF: I can't walk to work.

GUTFELD: Yes.

TIMPF: Yes. There's -- you know, everyone is moving out of our apartment building, but we are starting to get some new neighbors in the form of a tent city nearby. So, positives and negatives.

When you see things like what happened in Chicago with the Children's Hospital, you just have to wonder, you know, these people who are doing the rioting have made it very clear that they are doing the rioting because you know, [bleep] the system. They've made that very clear.

What is not clear, though, is what sick children in a hospital have to do with the system that they're upset about. Okay, I'm a libertarian. I'm not a fan of the system. My whole thing is that I'm not a fan of the system as a libertarian.

Name one thing that is because of a sick child in the hospital or her family, but we're not we're not even asking these questions. We're not actually looking to reform or what are the problems? We're just allowing this to happen just for political points and say oh, it's not a big deal.

People tell me all the time, whenever I hear someone say Manhattan is not that bad. I'm like, I'm looking out my window and even though I wear glasses, I have 20/20 vision, so I'm pretty sure you're wrong.

GUTFELD: All right up next, the mask debate continues. I don't know about you, but I never tire of mask debating. So please watch us as we furiously mask debate.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

ASHLEY STROHMIER, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CORRESPONDENT: Breaking right now. A sad day for the President and his family. Robert Trump, President Trump's younger brother has passed away after an illness. Robert Trump was 72 years old.

(BEGIN VIDEOTAPE)

JONATHAN HUNT, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CORRESPONDENT (voice over): Robert Trump was the youngest of the President's siblings born in August 1948, two years after Donald Trump.

Like his brother, Robert Trump joined the family business and became a top executive with the company handling real estate investments.

But in marked contrast to the man who would become President, Robert kept a low profile, deliberately avoiding the gossip pages of New York media, especially after his 2007 divorce from socialite Blaine Trump, his wife of more than 25 years.

His passion for family privacy and his support for his brother's presidency were obvious recently when he tried to stop the publication of Mary Trump's tell-all book about the Trump family titled, "Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World's Most Dangerous Man."

Robert Trump said he was quote, "deeply disappointed in his niece," accused her of trying to sensationalize and mischaracterize the Trump family, and added quote, "I and the rest of my entire family are so proud of my wonderful brother, the President, and feel that Mary's actions are truly a disgrace."

In 2016, as Donald Trump campaigned for the presidency, Robert gave a rare interview to "The New York Post" saying, quote: "I support Donald one thousand percent. I think he's doing a great job. I think he's got a great message. If he were to need me in any way I'd be there. Anything I could do to help."

In March of this year, Robert Trump married Ann Marie Pallan, a former secretary in the Trump Organization. He lived quietly in Millbrook in New York's Hudson Valley.

Jonathan Hunt, Fox News.

(END VIDEOTAPE)

STROHMIER: For more on this, let's bring in Fox News correspondent, David Spunt. David, what more can you tell us about the President's brother.

DAVID SPUNT, FOX NEWS CHANNEL CORRESPONDENT: Well, the President right now is at his club in Bedminster, New Jersey, just a few miles from where I am in Bridgewater.

The President putting out a statement tonight. It's brief, but it is emotional. I want to read it to you. This from President Donald Trump. The statement reads, "It is with a heavy heart, I share that my wonderful brother, Robert, peacefully passed away tonight. He was not just my brother, he was my best friend. He will be greatly missed, but we will meet again. His memory will live on in my heart forever. Robert, I love you. Rest in peace."

Robert Trump was two years younger than the President. They were very close growing up. President Trump made a detour. He was supposed to come directly from Washington to Bedminster yesterday for the weekend, but he made a surprised detour to Manhattan to actually visit his brother at the hospital.

It turns out, unfortunately, this was the last time that he would see his younger brother. A camera got a quick glimpse of the President walking into the hospital. He was wearing a mask.

Of course, it's personal. We don't know exactly what the younger Trump was dealing with in the hospital. But President Trump, in a briefing yesterday at the White House did mention that his brother was having a very difficult time, though he did not share any other details.

Again, President Trump's younger brother, Robert Trump, 72 years old, who worked very hard to stop the book from being published from Mary Trump, the niece of the President's oldest brother. President Trump now had two brothers who have passed away, Robert and Fred. He has two sisters that are still alive.

Again, this statement coming from President Trump tonight, here in Bedminster, New Jersey.

STROHMIER: Okay, David, thanks so much, and with that statement, I know you shared it earlier. You said that there was a brief glimpse of the President walking in to the hospital. When was that?

SPUNT: Yes. That was yesterday. So he was supposed to come directly to New Jersey. There was a detour in Manhattan, so he could visit his brother. That's exactly what happened.

He spent probably several minutes inside there, then came over here to New Jersey. I had a chance to speak to the President. He took some questions from the press tonight on COVID and other issues dealing with the United States Postal Service and the election just a few hours ago.

It's not clear if the President was aware of this at that time, but in the statement, it is significant because he says, "Not only was he my brother, he was my best friend." We don't often hear about the personal side of the President of the United States. Many would say he is usually strictly business.

But tonight, a very personal statement. At this point, there is no information about funeral arrangements. It's not clear exactly what that may entail. But the President putting out this statement tonight here in New Jersey.

He is expected at this point to head back to Washington tomorrow. Not sure, though of those plans will change.

STROHMIER: And as far as those plans to change, of course, the President is busy every single day. We also don't know if this is going to push back anything that is scheduled for President Trump.

SPUNT: At this point, no, at this point, no. The White House not commenting further than this statement. I suspect that's because this is incredibly personal. I mean, this is the President's younger brother. This is his blood. This is a person he's known his -- really, his entire life.

This is not something that deals with politics or deals with foreign countries or deals with anything else that might come to the President's desk in the Oval Office.

This is his brother. White House officials wanted the President to make this announcement tonight and that's exactly what happened.

STROHMIER: Okay, David Spunt, thanks so much.

And just re-tracking -- if you're just joining us, right now, President Trump's brother, Robert, has passed away.

And just to reiterate what we was said at the beginning of this about five minutes ago. Robert Trump was the youngest of the President's siblings. He was born in August of 1948. He was two years younger than Donald Trump.

Like his brother, Robert Trump joined the family business and he became a top executive with the company. He was handling real estate investments, but it marked the contrast to the man who would become President, obviously President Trump. He did keep a pretty low profile.

That statement coming from the White House from President Trump. Let me reiterate that once more, "It is with a heavy heart, I share that my wonderful brother, Robert peacefully passed away tonight. He was not just my brother, he was my best friend. He will be greatly missed, but we will meet again. His memory will live on in my heart forever. Robert, I love you. Rest in peace."

And of course, stay with Fox News as we continue to cover this throughout the night. We're going to send you back to THE GREG GUTFELD SHOW.

GUTFELD: ... masks anything you want.

MCDOWELL: I'm thinking about how much time and effort you -- thought you put into that like face bra thing. Anyway, the toy set -- way to give your kids carpal tunnel and a dowagers hump before they go back to school. Assistive parents. I will leave it at that.

GUTFELD: All right. Oh, we still have got a lot more. Up next, cancel culture finally reaches outer space.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

GUTFELD: Ground Control to Major Dumb. They're making NASA look like an Ass-A. NASA announced plans to stop referring to cosmic objects with nicknames that could be considered offensive.

Yes, outer space is now subservient to gender and race. The Space Agency said they'll retire terms like Eskimo Nebula and Siamese Twins Galaxy in an effort to address systemic discrimination and inequality in science.

At this point, we will happily give you five seconds to vomit.

All right, NASA says they will work with diversity and inclusion experts for guidance on nicknames because that's how nicknames are created by a committee of humorless incompetent boobs.

But it got us thinking what other cosmic titles are in need of cancellation? Well how about the Big Bang? Seriously? What size has got to do with it? I prefer Plus Sized Bang.

Dwarf planet? How do you think that makes me feel? A Little Person Planet, please. And Solar System? Sorry, F the system. It is systemically solar, replace it with Social Justice System.

And black hole? Way to racially profile gravity. For more, let's go to our space correspondent, Sleepy Kitten.

[VIDEO CLIP PLAYS]

GUTFELD: It got into his whiskers. Tyrus, NASA is --

MURDOCH: A racist.

GUTFELD: Yes.

MURDOCH: Is a racist. Yes. Oh yes. Oh yes. I told you this whole show for me this week is too big words, creep and racism. Those are the two things that I can't get away from.

I looked up Nebula. Yes, it is an N word, but it is not the one that we don't want. It does mean a cloud. It means a cloud or gas in space. So I could see how that's offensive.

And galaxy is a gathering of stars and gas held together by gravity. So I guess a galaxy could protest anytime we got to watch them. But as far as Eskimo goes, then if you're going to take away Eskimo Nebula, which by the way, I got a galaxy and Nebula right behind me, don't think I'm not watching them.

We've got to get rid of Eskimo pie. We've got to get rid of Eskimo kiss. You're trying to say Eskimo can't kiss like everybody else? That little cute nose rub. Got to go. You've got to go.

And so you know, let's just -- that's the best I could do, Greg. I am trying to do something with this ridiculousness.

GUTFELD: Dagen, did you have any nicknames growing up?

MCDOWELL: Yes, I can't actually say on national television. They all are like variations of my name and a curse word. So, I totally can't use them.

GUTFELD: Oh, that's good.

MCDOWELL: My name does autocorrect to Davenport in case anybody is interested, but I just made up a list of just general words here on Planet Earth that we should try to get rid of: feminist, fungible, clammy and moist is my top one.

GUTFELD: Yes. You know, this reminds me of a story, Scott, do you remember the guy who landed like a spacecraft on a comet. And it was like this big deal, but the media and Twitter focused on the shirt he was wearing, because it had like women in bikinis on it. And it's like -- it's like science took a backseat to like woke hysteria. Do you remember that story?

ADAMS: I don't remember that story, but I have to say I'm totally on board with NASA getting rid of these offensive names. I got a few myself that they need to be a little more thorough on.

For example, why do we call it the sun? Couldn't be the daughter, no? It's always the sun. How about asteroids? I prefer hemorrhoids. It's just more polite if we can be honest about it.

How about the Milky Way? The Milky Way sounds pretty white to me. I'd to see something like the Chocolate Milky Way or maybe the Neapolitan Way. Now why is it -- as you said, why is it that black people get the hole? Seriously.

GUTFELD: Yes, that's true.

ADAMS: That's what you've got, it is the hole.

MURDOCH: I've been saying for years.

ADAMS: Who thought that through? Nobody.

GUTFELD: Nobody.

ADAMS: So those are a few. If you get those, then I'm good after that.

GUTFELD: Yes. Yes. Kat, what are your thoughts on this? Are you pro wok- ism in outer space?

TIMPF: I just think that thinking about outer space is just so thought provoking and crazy to think, wow, we're just one planet and there's all this other stuff out there and what is that stuff and what is all that going out there? And it's just so much to think about.

So imagine what you think about though is wait, but why would we call it offensive here? I mean, that's just the sign of a very simple very sad brain. So no, I'd say, I'm not a fan.

GUTFELD: Yes, there is no final frontier to woke-ism.

My least favorite story, up next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

GUTFELD: Should you pay more if you're 54? The dating app, Tinder is reportedly charging straight men up over 50 up to five times more than other users for their premium service.

A consumer advocacy group looked into how Tinder adjust prices depending on someone's age, sex and location. It turns out the average user pays between seven and 17 bucks a month.

But straight guys over 50 who live in a city, they got hit up for almost a hundred grand a month. I kid, it's 35 bucks. Still that's almost as bad as this wedgie.

[VIDEO CLIP PLAYS]

GUTFELD: America's future right there. All right, Scott, you are over 50, not by -- by a hair maybe -- and you just got married to a young, beautiful woman. If people want to find out they can Google it. Do you think this is fair?

ADAMS: Well, as you said, I don't need this service. But just out of curiosity, I did a little spreadsheet to calculate what I would have to pay on Tinder. I put in a short bald Trump supporter who still thinks puns are hilarious, and the answer is -- it looks like my monthly Tinder fee would be over $7 million.

So, it's not really the service for me.

GUTFELD: Yes, I'm going to go ahead, Kat, and say that this makes sense. All right.

TIMPF: I would.

GUTFELD: Because in the realm of evolution and natural selection, men are biologically almost a dime a dozen. And I'm just going to say, women have a higher status the younger they are.

TIMPF: I threw a funeral for my 30th birthday party for a reason, Greg. Yes, exactly. Okay. This is awesome. And this is I would say justice. Because men don't really age, right?

They age in -- well, they do sort of, but it's two stages. First, they're young and then they're distinguished, right?

GUTFELD: Right.

TIMPF: Women age in two phases, too. But first one is, I constantly have to be worried that someone just wants to hook up with me and then phase two of, I have to constantly worry that no one's ever going to want to touch me again. Okay. It's true.

This is justice. This is amazing. I mean, have any of you straight middle- aged guys out there in the past three years, some dude commenting on all your Instagram photos about you're scrambling eggs like you don't know. Like, you haven't?

Because if you are 90, you can get a 19-year-old woman pregnant, and the only way that you'll get hit for it is someone else's hand touching your hand in the form of a high five. So you've got to pay up or zip it up when I say it, I'm not talking about your mouth.

GUTFELD: Ah, Dagen, the fact is if, if you don't pay for the app, you probably won't pay for the appetizer at dinner. See that little clever wordplay, I did? Because I'm into puns, too.

MCDOWELL: I know. But you know what, you and Scott -- all you all have what these guys who need to go on Tinder and pick up women don't have and that's a sense of humor and intelligence because it is the easiest thing on Planet Earth for a middle aged guy to get a gal.

And so if you're on that service, you do need to pay more. Maybe if you stop wearing that old Nickelback t-shirt around in public and took the flip flops on and covered up your damn hairy toes, you'd be able to get a gal without going online.

GUTFELD: You know Dagen, they are not that hairy. They're not that hairy.

MCDOWELL: Yes, they are.

GUTFELD: All right. All right, Tyrus, you get the last word. Go ahead.

MURDOCH: I am, thank you. Thank you for this. Okay. First of all, it's one hundred percent the right thing to do, because what is the sexiest thing about old men? Their wallet.

TIMPF: Their bellies.

MURDOCH: Their green bags. To Kat's point, yes, a 90-year-old man can make a baby with a 19-year-old.

TIMPF: Yes, way to go, bro.

MURDOCH: But not a broke-ass 90-year-old man. You know, if he's got Rolexes and he's got -- and he gives her an ATM card and says, "Have fun." He can do whatever he wants, because it's not how old you get, it is how old your money is. So that's number one.

Number two, guys, we're looking at this the wrong way. When I get to 50 and I don't have nobody. I made it. I'm smart.

I'll focus on my career. I'll finish that car -- my garage that I always wanted to build. I'll get things done.

GUTFELD: All right. Final Thoughts next. I wonder what they'll be.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

GUTFELD: We are out of time. Thanks to Scott Adams, Dagen McDowell, Kat Timpf, and Tyrus. I am Greg Gutfeld and I love you, America.

Content and Programming Copyright 2020 Fox News Network, LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Copyright 2020 ASC Services II Media, LLC. All materials herein are protected by United States copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, displayed, published or broadcast without the prior written permission of ASC Services II Media, LLC. You may not alter or remove any trademark, copyright or other notice from copies of the content.