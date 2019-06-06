Rising temperatures bring threat of fire to the west

A Multi-day heavy rain event will continue from the southern Plains and Gulf Coast into the southern Appalachians and southern Mid-Atlantic, with flash flooding possible in Southeastern Louisiana today and then into the Florida panhandle.

Severe storms will be possible for parts of south central Texas into the Lower Mississippi Valley. Another separate area that could see strong storms will be across the Northern Great Basin into the Northern Rockies.

Heat over the west is bringing the threat for fire danger.